Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Presentation by Primary Information Services www.primaryinfo.com mailto:primaryinfo@gmail.com
Pine essential oil benefits include: •Cleansing the home of bacteria, fungi, pathogens and yeast •Killing odors and purify...
Major Players in the World Market Swati Menthol And Allied Chemicals Limited Himalaya Terpenes Pvt Ltd Sky Dragon Fine-Che...
Most important types of Pine Oil products 50% Pine Oil 65% Pine Oil 70% Pine Oil 85% Pine Oil 90% Pine Oil Others
Application Fields Ore-dressing Agent Textile Degreasant Bactericide Fragrance Flavoring Component Insect Repellant Chemic...
Questions ?
Pine oil- Market Scenario
Pine oil- Market Scenario
Pine oil- Market Scenario
Pine oil- Market Scenario
Pine oil- Market Scenario
Pine oil- Market Scenario
Pine oil- Market Scenario
Pine oil- Market Scenario
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pine oil- Market Scenario

24 views

Published on

Presentation by
Primary Information Services
www.primaryinfo.com
mailto:primaryinfo@gmail.com

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pine oil- Market Scenario

  1. 1. Presentation by Primary Information Services www.primaryinfo.com mailto:primaryinfo@gmail.com
  2. 2. Pine essential oil benefits include: •Cleansing the home of bacteria, fungi, pathogens and yeast •Killing odors and purifying the air •Decreasing inflammation •Decreasing allergies •Fighting free radicals through the presence of antioxidants, including polyphenols •Treating muscle aches and pain •Energizing and lifting your mood and focus
  3. 3. Major Players in the World Market Swati Menthol And Allied Chemicals Limited Himalaya Terpenes Pvt Ltd Sky Dragon Fine-Chem Minshan Chemical Manish Minerals And Chemicals Guangdong Senyu Forestry Chemicals Sanming Yuanyi Perfumery GuangDong Pine Forest Perfume Ltd. Kantian Gram Udyog Samiti Socer Brasil Ernesto Vent&Atilde Grupo AlEn Green Pine Industries Sky Dragon Fine-Chem Guangdong Agribusiness Qingzhou Daily Use Chemicals Hessence Chemicals EcoGreen
  4. 4. Most important types of Pine Oil products 50% Pine Oil 65% Pine Oil 70% Pine Oil 85% Pine Oil 90% Pine Oil Others
  5. 5. Application Fields Ore-dressing Agent Textile Degreasant Bactericide Fragrance Flavoring Component Insect Repellant Chemical industry Air Freshener
  6. 6. Questions ?

×