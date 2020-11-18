Linkedin-Anthony Mera 3C

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Linkedin Linkedin es una red social de tipo profesional, en la que los usuarios cuelgan sus currículums online y entablan relaciones comerciales, buscando u ofreciendo trabajo. Gracias a Linkedin, que está orientada a los negocios, sus más de 500 millones de usuarios también pueden promocionarse y hacer networking.
  2. 2. Taller: •¿Qué es Linkedin? Plataforma de gestión de contactos. Linkedin es un integrador de redes profesionales de manera que, cuando invitas a conectar a alguien que conoces y dicha invitación es aceptada, de forma automática, tienes acceso a los contactos de dicho profesional. •¿Cómo nació LinkedIn y quién la fundó?
  3. 3. El fundador de LinkedIn, Reid Hoffman, fundó LinkedIn a finales de 2002. En sólo seis años, la compañía de Mountain View, California se ha vuelto una de las incondicionales de Silicon Valley, con 350 empleados y una marca reconocida a través de todo el corporativo América. •¿Cómo acceder a Linkedin? 1. Dirígete a la página de inicio de sesión de LinkedIn. 2. Escribe tu nombre, apellidos, dirección de correo electrónico y la contraseña que usarás. 3. Debes usar tu nombre verdadero cuando crees un perfil. Está prohibido utilizar nombres de empresas y pseudónimos, como explicamos en nuestras Condiciones de uso. 4. Selecciona Únete ahora. 5. Completa el resto de los pasos. •Ventajas de linkedin: ● La razón nº1 por la que se usa LinkedIn: puedes encontrar trabajo ● ¿Tienes un negocio? Necesitas SÍ o SÍ tener presencia en LinkedIn ● ¿Quieres aumentar tus ventas? LinkedIn puede ayudarte ● Puedes llegar a ser contacto de profesionales “inalcanzables” ● Puedes potenciar tu marca personal como nunca antes lo habías hecho ● Sigue a los líderes de opinión ¡O conviértete en uno! ● Convierte LinkedIn en tu propio blog •Desventajas de linkedin: ● Lo primero: NO ES UNA RED PARA NO TRABAJARLA ● LinkedIn se actualiza MUCHO ● Si tienes un negocio, no te vale SÓLO con una página de empresa ● Cuidado con ciertos usuarios… ● Seguramente necesitarás formaciónen LinkedIn ● Aunque en menor medida que otras redes sociales, LinkedIn no está exenta de spam ● Ten cuidado con lo que expones, recuerda que estás en la red Anthony Mera 3¨c¨

