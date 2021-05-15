Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 15, 2021

Rai2

แบบรายงานสรุปผลการดำเนินการจัดซื้อจัดจ้าง

  1. 1. ลำดับ วงเงินที่จัดซื้อ รำยชื่อผู้เสนอรำคำ ผู้ได้รับกำร เหตุผลที่ เลขที่และวันที่ ที่ จัดจ้ำง และรำคำที่เสนอ คัดเลือกและรำคำ ที่ตกลงซื้อหรือจ้ำง คัดเลือกโดยสรุป ของสัญญำหรือ ข้อตกลงในกำร ซื้อหรือจ้ำง 1 โครงกำรปรับปรุงถนนคอนกรีตเสริมเหล็ก 253,000.00 277,100.00 เฉพำะเจำะจง บริษัท วี.โอ.อำร์. บริษัทวี.โอ.อำร์. เป็นผู้มีอำชีพ สัญญำจ้ำงเลขที่ 6/64 ถนนธำนี 4 หมู่ที่ 2,3 ตำบลธงธำนี ตรงข้ำม กำรเกษตร จำกัด กำรเกษตร จำกัด รับจ้ำงงำนก่อสร้ำง ลว. 6 ม.ค. 64 ทำงเข้ำวัดเหนืออุดรชัยสิทธิ์ กว้ำง 6 เมตร เสนอรำคำ รำคำที่ตกลงจ้ำง ดังกล่ำว หนำ 0.15 เมตร ยำว 75 เมตร ดำเนินกำร 253,000 บำท 253,000 บำท ตำมแบบแปลนเทศบำลกำหนด แบบ สขร.1 แบบรำยงำนสรุปผลกำรดำเนินกำรจัดซื้อจัดจ้ำงในรอบเดือน ธันวำคม พ.ศ. 2563 เทศำลตำบลธงธำนี อำเภอธวัชบุรี จังหวัดร้อยเอ็ด ลงวันที่ 23 เดือน...ธันวำคม พ.ศ. 2563 งำนที่จัดซื้อจัดจ้ำง รำคำกลำง วิธีซื้อหรือจ้ำง
  2. 2. ลำดับ วงเงินที่จัดซื้อ รำยชื่อผู้เสนอรำคำ ผู้ได้รับกำร เหตุผลที่ เลขที่และวันที่ ที่ จัดจ้ำง และรำคำที่เสนอ คัดเลือกและรำคำ ที่ตกลงซื้อหรือจ้ำง คัดเลือกโดยสรุป ของสัญญำหรือ ข้อตกลงในกำร ซื้อหรือจ้ำง 1 โครงกำรขยำยถนนตันคลอง ถนนสำยหนอง 493,000.00 491,700.00 เฉพำะเจำะจง ร้ำนศักดิ์รุ่งโรจน์ ร้ำนศักดิ์รุ่งโรจน์ เป็นผู้มีอำชีพ สัญญำจ้ำงเลขที่ 7/64 ตำอึ่ง - ทำงไปบ้ำนสังข์ หมู่ที่ 5,6 ตำบล เสนอรำคำ รำคำที่ตกลงจ้ำง รับจ้ำงงำนก่อสร้ำง ลว. 2 มี.ค. 64 ธงธำนี ช่วงที่ 1 จำกถนนสำยหนองตำอึ่ง - 490,000 บำท 490,000 บำท ดังกล่ำว ทำงไปบ้ำนสังข์ กว้ำง 5 เมตร ลูกรังหนำ 0.15 เมตร ยำว 575 เมตร ช่วงที่ 2 จำกถนน สำยหนองตำอึ่ง - หลังโรงเรียนบ้ำนงิ้ว กว้ำง 5 เมตร ลูกรังหนำ 0.15 เมตร ยำว 800 เมตร รวมระยะทำงยำว 1,375 เมตร ดำเนินกำร ตำมแบบแปลนเทศบำลกำหนด 2 โครงกำรก่อสร้ำงถนนดินลูกรัง บ้ำนงิ้ว หมู่ที่ 320,000.00 256,200.00 เฉพำะเจำะจง ร้ำนศักดิ์รุ่งโรจน์ ร้ำนศักดิ์รุ่งโรจน์ เป็นผู้มีอำชีพ สัญญำจ้ำงเลขที่ 8/64 6 สำยหนองตำอึ่ง ช่วงที่ 1 กว้ำง 3 เมตร เสนอรำคำ รำคำที่ตกลงจ้ำง รับจ้ำงงำนก่อสร้ำง ลว. 2 มี.ค. 64 ยำว 225 เมตร ช่วงที่ 2 กว้ำง 5 เมตร ยำว 256,000 บำท 256,000 บำท ดังกล่ำว 775 เมตร ลูกรังหนำ 0.15 เมตร ดำเนินกำร ตำมแบบแปลนเทศบำลกำหนด แบบรำยงำนสรุปผลกำรดำเนินกำรจัดซื้อจัดจ้ำงในรอบเดือน ...กุมภำพันธ์...พ.ศ. 2564 เทศำลตำบลธงธำนี อำเภอธวัชบุรี จังหวัดร้อยเอ็ด ลงวันที่...23.....เดือน....กุมภำพันธ์....พ.ศ. 2564 งำนที่จัดซื้อจัดจ้ำง รำคำกลำง วิธีซื้อหรือจ้ำง แบบ สขร. 1
  3. 3. ลำดับ วงเงินที่จัดซื้อ รำยชื่อผู้เสนอรำคำ ผู้ได้รับกำร เหตุผลที่ เลขที่และวันที่ ที่ จัดจ้ำง และรำคำที่เสนอ คัดเลือกและรำคำ ที่ตกลงซื้อหรือจ้ำง คัดเลือกโดยสรุป ของสัญญำหรือ ข้อตกลงในกำร ซื้อหรือจ้ำง 1 โครงกำรก่อสร้ำงถนนลำดยำงเสริมผิว 3,360,000.00 2,708,214.80 ประกวดรำคำ 1) หจก.โพธิ์ศิริ บ.วรัญญำเรียล เสนอรำคำต่ำสุด สัญญำจ้ำงเลขที่ 11/64 แอสฟัลท์ติกคอนกรีต สำยถนนรัตนบุรี อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ ก่อสร้ำง เอสเตท จำกัด และเป็นผู้มีคุณสมบัติ หมู่ที่ 2,3,,7,8,10 ตำบลธงธำนี กว้ำง 6 (e-bidding) เสนอรำคำ รำคำที่ตกลงจ้ำง ตรงตำมเงื่อนไขที่ เมตร ยำว 1,500 เมตร หนำ 0.04 เมตร 2,270,000 บำท 1,819,000 บำท กำหนด ดำเนินกำรตำมแบบแปลนเทศบำกำหนด 2) หจก.มะโนวรรณ์ ก่อสร้ำงร้อยเอ็ด เสนอรำคำ 2,329,000 บำท 3) บ.วำย.พี.ซีแพค จำกัด เสนอรำคำ 2,380,000 บำท 4) หจก. ต.ไทยเจริญ อุทุมพรก่อสร้ำง เสนอรำคำ 2,499,000 บำท 5) หจก. พำทิศ คอนสตรัคชั่น เสนอรำคำ แบบรำยงำนสรุปผลกำรดำเนินกำรจัดซื้อจัดจ้ำงในรอบเดือน ..มีนำคม....พ.ศ. 2564 เทศำลตำบลธงธำนี อำเภอธวัชบุรี จังหวัดร้อยเอ็ด ลงวันที่ 2 เดือน มีนำคม พ.ศ. 2564 งำนที่จัดซื้อจัดจ้ำง รำคำกลำง วิธีซื้อหรือจ้ำง
  4. 4. ลำดับ วงเงินที่จัดซื้อ รำยชื่อผู้เสนอรำคำ ผู้ได้รับกำร เหตุผลที่ เลขที่และวันที่ ที่ จัดจ้ำง และรำคำที่เสนอ คัดเลือกและรำคำ ที่ตกลงซื้อหรือจ้ำง คัดเลือกโดยสรุป ของสัญญำหรือ ข้อตกลงในกำร ซื้อหรือจ้ำง 2,139,000 บำท 6)บ.ไทคูณ ดีเวลอป เมนท์ จำกัด เสนอรำคำ 2,620,000 บำท 7) หจก.ไทยกิจแมช ชีนเนอรี่ เสนอรำคำ 2,660,000 บำท 8) บ.วรัญญำเรียล เอสเตท จำกัด เสนอรำคำ 1,819,000 บำท แบบรำยงำนสรุปผลกำรดำเนินกำรจัดซื้อจัดจ้ำงในรอบเดือน..มีนำคม...พ.ศ..2564 เทศำลตำบลธงธำนี อำเภอธวัชบุรี จังหวัดร้อยเอ็ด ลงวันที่ 2 เดือน มีนำคม พ.ศ. 2564 งำนที่จัดซื้อจัดจ้ำง รำคำกลำง วิธีซื้อหรือจ้ำง
  5. 5. ลำดับ วงเงินที่จัดซื้อ รำยชื่อผู้เสนอรำคำ ผู้ได้รับกำร เหตุผลที่ เลขที่และวันที่ ที่ จัดจ้ำง และรำคำที่เสนอ คัดเลือกและรำคำ ที่ตกลงซื้อหรือจ้ำง คัดเลือกโดยสรุป ของสัญญำหรือ ข้อตกลงในกำร ซื้อหรือจ้ำง 1 โครงกำรก่อสร้ำงถนนดินพร้อมลูกรัง บ้ำนงิ้ว 185,000.00 179,100.00 เฉพำะเจำะจง ห้ำงหุ้นส่วนจำกัด ห้ำงหุ้นส่วนจำกัด เป็นผู้มีอำชีพ สัญญำจ้ำงเลขที่ 9/64 หมู่ที่ 5 จำกพนังกั้นแม่น้ำชี - ไปหนองไชยวำน ไหลเพิ่มพูลทรัพย์ ไหลเพิ่มพูลทรัพย์ รับจ้ำงงำนก่อสร้ำง ลว. 25 มี.ค. 64 กว้ำง 6 เมตร ยำว 400 เมตร ลูกรังหนำ 0.15 รำคำที่เสนอ รำคำที่ตกลงจ้ำง ดังกล่ำว เมตร พร้อมสะพำน ค.ส.ล. ข้ำมคลอง จำนวน 179,100 บำท 179,100 บำท 1 แห่ง ดำเนินกำรตำมแบบแปลนเทศบำล กำหนด 2 โครงกำรก่อสร้ำงถนนดินพร้อมลูกรัง บ้ำน 142,000.00 133,100.00 เฉพำะเจำะจง ห้ำงหุ้นส่วนจำกัด ห้ำงหุ้นส่วนจำกัด เป็นผู้มีอำชีพ สัญญำจ้ำงเลขที่ 10/64 ธวัชบุรี หมู่ที่ 3 ข้ำงสำนักงำนกำรไฟฟ้ำบ้ำน ไหลเพิ่มพูลทรัพย์ ไหลเพิ่มพูลทรัพย์ รับจ้ำงงำนก่อสร้ำง 25 มี.ค.64 ธวัชบุรี กว้ำง 8 เมตร ยำว 110 เมตร ลุกรัง รำคำที่เสนอ รำคำที่ตกลงจ้ำง ดังกล่ำว หนำ 0.15 เมตร พร้อมสะพำน ค.ส.ล. ข้ำม 133,100 บำท 133,100 บำท คลอง จำนวน 1 แห่ง ดำเนินกำรตำมแบบ แปลนเทศบำลกำหนด 3 โครงกำรก่อสร้ำงถนนดินพร้อมลูกรัง บ้ำน 384,000.00 392,200.00 เฉพำะเจำะจง ร้ำนมะลิวรรณ ร้ำนมะลิวรรณ เป็นผู้มีอำชีพ สัญญำจ้ำงเลขที่ 12/64 ธวัชบุรี หมู่ที่ 7 จำกสำมแยกไปทำงบ้ำน กำรค้ำ กำรค้ำ รับจ้ำงงำนก่อสร้ำง ลว. 7 เม.ย.64 หัวโนน กว้ำง 6 เมตร ยำว 580 เมตร ลูกรัง รำคำที่เสนอ รำคำที่ตกลงจ้ำง ดังกล่ำว หนำ 0.15 เมตร ดำเนินกำรตำมแบบแปลน 384,000 บำท 384,000 บำท เทศบำลกำหนด งำนที่จัดซื้อจัดจ้ำง รำคำกลำง วิธีซื้อหรือจ้ำง แบบรำยงำนสรุปผลกำรดำเนินกำรจัดซื้อจัดจ้ำงในรอบเดือน มีนำคม พ .ศ. 2564 เทศำลตำบลธงธำนี อำเภอธวัชบุรี จังหวัดร้อยเอ็ด ลงวันที่ 24 เดือน มีนำคม พ.ศ. 2564
  6. 6. ลำดับ วงเงินที่จัดซื้อ รำยชื่อผู้เสนอรำคำ ผู้ได้รับกำร เหตุผลที่ เลขที่และวันที่ ที่ จัดจ้ำง และรำคำที่เสนอ คัดเลือกและรำคำ ที่ตกลงซื้อหรือจ้ำง คัดเลือกโดยสรุป ของสัญญำหรือ ข้อตกลงในกำร ซื้อหรือจ้ำง 1 โครงกำรก่อสร้ำถนนคอนกรีตเสริมเหล็ก 499,700.00 459,900.00 เฉพำะเจำะจง บริษัท วี.โอ.อำร์. บริษัท วี.โอ.อำร์. เป็นผู้มีอำชีพ สัญญำจ้ำงเลขที่ 13/64 บ้ำนงิ้ว หมู่ที่ 5 ทำงไปป่ำยำง ต่อจำกถนน กำรเกษตร จำกัด กำรเกษตร จำกัด รับจ้ำงงำนก่อสร้ำง ลว. 16 เม.ย. 64 ค.ส.ล. เดิม กว้ำง 5 เมตร ยำว 165 เมตร หนำ รำคำที่เสนอ รำคำที่ตกลงจ้ำง ดังกล่ำว 0.15 เมตร ลงลูกรังไหล่ทำงกว้ำงข้ำงละ 0.50 459,900 บำท 459,900 บำท เมตร หรือมีพื้นที่ ค.ส.ล. ไม่น้อยกว่ำ 825 ตำรำงเมตร แบบรำยงำนสรุปผลกำรดำเนินกำรจัดซื้อจัดจ้ำงในรอบเดือน เมษำยน พ.ศ. 2564 เทศำลตำบลธงธำนี อำเภอธวัชบุรี จังหวัดร้อยเอ็ด ลงวันที่ 4 เดือน เมษำยน พ.ศ. 2564 งำนที่จัดซื้อจัดจ้ำง รำคำกลำง วิธีซื้อหรือจ้ำง

