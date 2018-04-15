ENGL 317 Project 3 Slidedoc 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Infographics and Data Visualization Theory
First, a word about terminology. • data visualization, information design, infographics, graphics, etc. • Are not defined ...
A brief history of data visualization. •It was not until the late 18th and early 19th century that relational statistical ...
William Playfair (1759-1823) engineer and political economist is credited with inventing line graphs, bar and pie charts, ...
Florence Nightengale (1820-1910) founder of modern nursing was also a brilliant statistician and pioneer of data visualiza...
Nightengale is credited with using a Coxcomb Chart 6 My chart is a data visualization that showed more soldiers died from ...
A Coxcomb chart, sometimes referred to as a polar area chart or a rose chart, is sort of a combination of a bar chart and ...
In the late 1700's, graphic representations of data shifted from plotting actual results to plotting theoretical models. •...
Four pioneers of modern data visualization. • Edward Tufte • Nigel Holmes 9 • Otto and Marie Neurath
Tufte’s Books • Have received more than 40 awards for content and design. • The next few slides discuss his views about da...
11 Joseph Minard (1781-1870) was a French civil engineer who pioneered the cartographic depiction of numerical data. Tufte...
Anscomb’s Quartet 12 Anscombe’s quarter consists of four sets of data that have identical statistical properties. When the...
Dr. John Snowe’s 1854 Data Map 13 Tufte uses this early example of a data map to show how data visualizations solve proble...
Nigel Holmes • Worked at Time magazine creating explanation graphics. His visualizations explained complex topics to mains...
Examples of Holme’s Infographics. 15 How bar codes work. Fixed vs. Growth Mindsets
16 Some of Holmes' infographics combine text with a small section that visualizes data. Your goal, however, will be to do ...
Otto and Marie Neurath • Pioneers in the use of Isotypes. • Isotype (International System Of Typographic Picture Education...
Example of Neurath's work: 18 Notice how the graphic represents the data in isotype form but also has a legend to explain ...
19 This example from the Otto and Marie Neurath Isotype Collection helps readers to easily see how long animals live witho...
20 An example of an isotype from The Economist magazine. Notice the legend and labels on the x/y axis as well as the icons...
21 An example of a pictograph that doesn’t work. Except for putting icons of cameras in the columns, the data isn’t being ...
22 For this projet, you will be creating a data visualization infographic. This type of infographic makes complex statisti...
About Posters • Posters are designed to be printed and displayed on walls. • The goal is to catch the eye of a person pass...
About Scientific Posters • Scientific posters are designed to be printed and displayed next to a researcher at a conferenc...
Infographics are designed for the web. • Infographics supplement other information such as web articles or reports and are...
  1. 1. 1 Infographics and Data Visualization Theory
  2. 2. First, a word about terminology. • data visualization, information design, infographics, graphics, etc. • Are not defined in consistent ways. • Some use the term infographics to mean a subset of data visualization, while others restrict the phrase data visualization to its own category. All data visualizations, however, stem from a history of visualizing quantitative data. 2
  3. 3. A brief history of data visualization. •It was not until the late 18th and early 19th century that relational statistical graphics were invented. 3
  4. 4. William Playfair (1759-1823) engineer and political economist is credited with inventing line graphs, bar and pie charts, and circle graphs. 4 I invented all of these, and I did not use Excel.
  5. 5. Florence Nightengale (1820-1910) founder of modern nursing was also a brilliant statistician and pioneer of data visualization. 5 She collected quantitative data, analyzed it, and created data visualizations to support her arguments about the need for medical reform in England.
  6. 6. Nightengale is credited with using a Coxcomb Chart 6 My chart is a data visualization that showed more soldiers died from infection than from wounds.
  7. 7. A Coxcomb chart, sometimes referred to as a polar area chart or a rose chart, is sort of a combination of a bar chart and a pie chart. Instead of the angles being changed based on data, the area of each segment is adjusted based on data by changing the radius. 7
  8. 8. In the late 1700's, graphic representations of data shifted from plotting actual results to plotting theoretical models. • This drawing by Johann Heinrich Lambert models the periodic variation in soil temperature in relation to the depth under the surface. 8
  9. 9. Four pioneers of modern data visualization. • Edward Tufte • Nigel Holmes 9 • Otto and Marie Neurath
  10. 10. Tufte’s Books • Have received more than 40 awards for content and design. • The next few slides discuss his views about data visualization and are adapted from the second chapter of The Visual Display of Quantitative Information. 10
  11. 11. 11 Joseph Minard (1781-1870) was a French civil engineer who pioneered the cartographic depiction of numerical data. Tufte claims that Minard’s graphic about Napoleon’s march on Russia is an example of a complex graphic (six types of data are depicted) that tells a clear data story.
  12. 12. Anscomb’s Quartet 12 Anscombe’s quarter consists of four sets of data that have identical statistical properties. When they are graphed, however, they look very different. As Tufte points out, graphics do not simply represent numerical data in visual form, they REVEAL what the data MEANS.
  13. 13. Dr. John Snowe’s 1854 Data Map 13 Tufte uses this early example of a data map to show how data visualizations solve problems. Snow plotted the location of deaths from cholera in London for September in 1854. By analyzing the scatter of dots (which marked deaths), Snow observed that cholera occurred almost exclusively among those who lived near (and drank from) a certain pump (circled on this map). With this information, he ended an epidemic that had killed over 500 people.
  14. 14. Nigel Holmes • Worked at Time magazine creating explanation graphics. His visualizations explained complex topics to mainstream audiences. 14 This is the home page to his portfolio. It’s interactive. Check it out. Nigel Holmes
  15. 15. Examples of Holme’s Infographics. 15 How bar codes work. Fixed vs. Growth Mindsets
  16. 16. 16 Some of Holmes' infographics combine text with a small section that visualizes data. Your goal, however, will be to do the reverse and visualize a statistical data story. Holmes' examples, however, may be useful to look at as inspiration for layout and use of color etc.
  17. 17. Otto and Marie Neurath • Pioneers in the use of Isotypes. • Isotype (International System Of Typographic Picture Education) is a symbolic way of representing quantitative information via easily interpretable icons. • More modern terminology refers to these types of representations as pictograms or pictographs. • Your infographic will need to include one isotype graphic. 17
  18. 18. Example of Neurath's work: 18 Notice how the graphic represents the data in isotype form but also has a legend to explain what each figure represents.
  19. 19. 19 This example from the Otto and Marie Neurath Isotype Collection helps readers to easily see how long animals live without distorting the data.
  20. 20. 20 An example of an isotype from The Economist magazine. Notice the legend and labels on the x/y axis as well as the icons that represent the data points.
  21. 21. 21 An example of a pictograph that doesn’t work. Except for putting icons of cameras in the columns, the data isn’t being visualized in a way that would be easier to understand than a standard column chart. Notice also how the lack of labels on the x and y axis makes the chart impossible to follow.
  22. 22. 22 For this projet, you will be creating a data visualization infographic. This type of infographic makes complex statistical data easier for audiences to understand by revealing a data story (patterns, trends, and/or correlations) in a visual context. And, although all infographics share some things in common with posters, it's important to know how they are different from posters both in content and purpose.
  23. 23. About Posters • Posters are designed to be printed and displayed on walls. • The goal is to catch the eye of a person passing by the poster and, most often, their purpose is to convey information about events. • This is not the purpose of an infographic. 23
  24. 24. About Scientific Posters • Scientific posters are designed to be printed and displayed next to a researcher at a conference or expo or in a hallway next to a laboratory. • Their audience needs a high-level of technical expertise to understand the poster's content. 24
  25. 25. Infographics are designed for the web. • Infographics supplement other information such as web articles or reports and are rarely presented as a “stand-alone” communication. • They are created for non- specialized audiences (i.e. lay), and the aim is to make information easier for the audience to understand. 25

