Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
About Personal EssayWriting
• Everything we read in this course will be a personal essay of some sort. • The word “essay” means “an attempt or effort”...
• A personal essay is typically defined as a narrative (story) grounded in real experience, in which the author writes abo...
• They are lively and conversational. • They invite the reader in to explore a topic along with the author. • They use lit...
• The best personal essays don’t aim to feature the teller as the hero of the story, and they don’t focus on grand, sweepi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ENGL 208 Unit 1 Slidedoc 1

32 views

Published on

ENGL 208 Unit 1 Slidedoc 1

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ENGL 208 Unit 1 Slidedoc 1

  1. 1. About Personal EssayWriting
  2. 2. • Everything we read in this course will be a personal essay of some sort. • The word “essay” means “an attempt or effort” (from the French word essai, meaning “to try”). And this is exactly what writers do when they write essays: they attempt to uncover or understand something. Introduction 2
  3. 3. • A personal essay is typically defined as a narrative (story) grounded in real experience, in which the author writes about an experience or incident that is significant and reveals some insight or truth to them. • However, personal essays always aim beyond the personal (otherwise, they’re diary entries). Personal essays typically rely on literary techniques to create powerful resonances with a reader. Definition of a Personal Essay 3
  4. 4. • They are lively and conversational. • They invite the reader in to explore a topic along with the author. • They use literary techniques like narration, scene, character, and atmosphere to connect to readers. • The writing is descriptive and full of concrete detail. • Their point of view (POV) is typically first person (i.e., it uses “I”) • They are deeply personal and individual. • They can be on any topic. • Something must be at stake in them. Key Elements of Personal Essays 4
  5. 5. • The best personal essays don’t aim to feature the teller as the hero of the story, and they don’t focus on grand, sweeping events. • Rather, they arise from a genuine sense of curiosity about yourself and the world, a capacity and desire for honest self-reflection, and a healthy sense of adventure. Be prepared to nurture these qualities over the course of the semester! Characteristics of Best Personal Essays 5

×