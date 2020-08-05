ENGL 207 Course Tour ADA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ENGL 207 Persuasive Writing
To begin the course, first read the syllabus. Next, go to Orientation and click on Start Course Here. Complete all work on...
Below the main menu is a list of five projects with a live link that goes to a project page. Each project page contains th...
Each project page begins with a schedule that will tell you what to study and in what order each week. Schedules are embed...
Below each project schedule are handouts for that project. The project assignment sheet handout contains only a descriptio...
The lectures are in slidedoc format. Slidedocs are slideshows designed to be read and do not contain audio. It is critical...
You will find other items on a project page such as links, examples (your instructor may or may not provide examples, blog forums, peer review forums, and submission drop boxes.
• Whenever you have questions, are confused about something, and/or need some help – just send me an email. • Working incr...
  1. 1. ENGL 207 Persuasive Writing
  2. 2. To begin the course, first read the syllabus. Next, go to Orientation and click on Start Course Here. Complete all work on this page on or before the first day of the course. A short introductory assignment is due the first day, and the directions and submission drop box are on this page. Completing Orientation 2
  3. 3. Below the main menu is a list of five projects with a live link that goes to a project page. Each project page contains the course materials you need to study and apply to complete project deliverables. About the Project Pages 3
  4. 4. Each project page begins with a schedule that will tell you what to study and in what order each week. Schedules are embedded, but you will find a printable PDF below each one. Work that is listed in the schedule in red with due dates needs to be submitted by 11:59 PM on that day/date. The schedule on this page does not yet have dates, but your instructor will add those before the semester begins. Working with Project Pages 4
  5. 5. Below each project schedule are handouts for that project. The project assignment sheet handout contains only a description of the project, the basic requirements, deliverables, and learning objectives. Additional explanations about concepts you will need to apply, requirements, and "how to" guidelines to meet expectations for each deliverable are covered in the lectures and other course materials. About Project Assignment Sheets 5
  6. 6. The lectures are in slidedoc format. Slidedocs are slideshows designed to be read and do not contain audio. It is critically important to your success that you study the slidedoc lectures closely as directed by the project schedule. It’s a good idea to go through them once quickly at the start of a project, and then work more closely with them as you complete project assignments. About Project Lectures 6
  7. 7. You will find other items on a project page such as links, examples (your instructor may or may not provide examples, blog forums, peer review forums, and submission drop boxes. Other Items on a Project Page 7
  8. 8. • Whenever you have questions, are confused about something, and/or need some help – just send me an email. • Working incrementally in the weeks leading up to a deadline, will give you time to do that. Ask Questions 8

