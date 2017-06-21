iJuice Brand Manual 果之满满品牌手册 ©2016

Brand manual 2016
/ P . 0 1 公 司 简 介 C o m p a n y p r o ﬁ l e
/ P . 0 2 上 海 生 一 投 资 管 理 有 限 公 司 旗 下 品 牌 － “ 果 之 满 满 ” 创 立 于 2 0 0 9 年 1 0 月 ， 企 业 一 直 坚 持 以 高 品 质 的 果 蔬 食 材 为 原 料 ， 为 热 ...
/ P . 0 3 与 众 不 同 的 O u t o f t h e o r d i n a r y “ 果 之 满 满 ”
/ P . 0 4 我 们 的 门 店 O u r s t o r e
/ P . 0 5 浦东新区 震旦店 时代店 集电港店 投资店 太金店 由由店 陆软店 证券店 展想店 长泰广场店 纳贤路店 食品城店 永达店 东方万国店 大都会店 富都广场店 大都会店 浦东新区陆家嘴富城路99号B1F层05单元 浦东新区银城...
/ P . 0 6 嘉 定 区 市 区 浦 东 新 区 南 汇 区 闵 行 区 奉 贤 区 金 山 区 青 浦 区 崇 明 区 已 开 门 店 1 7 家 已 开 门 店 2 7 家 已 开 门 店 2 家 已 开 门 店 5 家 松 江 区 ...
/ P . 0 7 我 们 的 门 店 形 象 O u r s t o r e i m a g e
/ P . 0 8
/ P . 0 9
/ P . 1 0
/ P . 1 1
/ P . 1 2
/ P . 1 3 门 店 类 别 C o m p a n y p r o ﬁ l e
/ P . 1 4 Ａ 纯 果 蔬 汁 店 ［ 2 5 - 4 0 平 米 ］ 仅 售 鲜 榨 果 蔬 汁 鲜 切 果 盒 系 列 产 品 Fresh juice Fresh fruit box
/ P . 1 5 B 果 蔬 轻 食 店 ［ 4 0 - 6 0 平 米 ］ 鲜 榨 果 蔬 汁 、 鲜 切 果 盒 盒 装 沙 拉 配 餐 小 食 （ 面 包 三 明 治 等 ） Fresh juice Fresh fruit box Sa...
/ P . 1 6 C 沙拉果 蔬轻食店 ［ 6 0 - 1 2 0 平 米 ］ 自 选 沙 拉 、 鲜 榨 果 蔬 汁 鲜 切 果 盒 配 餐 小 食 （ 面 包 三 明 治 等 ） Fresh juice Fresh fruit box S...
/ P . 1 7
/ P . 1 8 产 品 研 发 P r o d u c t d e v e l o p m e n t
/ P . 1 9 专 属 营 养 师 专 门 设 计 开 发 的 科 学 配 方 ， 满 足 味 蕾 的 同 时 兼 顾 营 养 需 求 。
/ P . 2 0 严 格 甄 选 安 全 、 新 鲜 、 口 感 好 的 果 蔬 原 料 。 食 材 选 择 S e l e c t i o n o f i n g r e d i e n t s
/ P . 2 1 产 地 高 标 准 定 制 水 果 ， 果 农 按 要 求 种 植 ， 成 熟 后 果 园 直 送 。 大 宗 国 产 水 果
/ P . 2 2
/ P . 2 3 制 定 严 格 采 购 标 准 ， 指 定 品 牌 ， 每 天 采 购 ， 保 证 新 鲜 进 口 水 果
/ P . 2 4 采 用 崇 明 生 态 菜 ， 下 单 采 摘 ， 每 日 配 送 ， 新 鲜 、 生 态 、 高 营 养 蔬 菜
/ P . 2 5 原 料 配 送 系 统 T h e r a w m a t e r i a l d i s t r i b u t i o n s y s t e m
/ P . 2 6 全 程 冷 链 以 销 定 货 每 日 配 送 确 保 原 料 的 新 鲜 、 安 全
/ P . 2 7 领 先 的 工 艺 设 备 L e a d i n g p r o c e s s e q u i p m e n t
/ P . 2 8 全 屋 净 水 系 统 德 国 汉 斯 希 尔 搅 拌 机 美 国 b l e n d t e c 原 汁 机 韩 国 惠 人 商 用 原 汁 机 榨 汁 机 法 国 R o b e t - c o u p e 选 择 全 ...
/ P . 2 9 领 先 的 管 理 系 统 L e a d i n g m a n a g e m e n t s y s t e m
/ P . 3 0 从 门 店 到 后 台 ， 从 人 员 到 物 品 ， 我 们 一 直 采 用 业 内 最 先 进 的 管 理 系 统 。 保 证 了 整 个 体 系 的 高 效 运 转 。
/ P . 3 1 升 级 的 产 品 服 务 U p g r a d e d p r o d u c t s e r v i c e
/ P . 3 2 引 进 开 发 国 际 化 的 专 业 清 体 果 蔬 汁 产 品 －
/ P . 3 3 为 爱 健 康 爱 美 丽 的 您 提 供 专 业 的 5 天 、 3 天 、 或 1 天 的 轻 断 食 代 餐 果 蔬 汁 。
/ P . 3 4 有我陪伴，你会好好的! 专业清体蔬果汁 让我们一起在变美、变好的路上 踏步向前
/ P . 3 5 我 们 的 团 队 O u r T e a m
/ P . 3 6 资 深 营 养 师 、 一 流 的 水 果 买 手 、 专 业 的 营 销 人 员 、 全 球 产 品 讯 息 收 集 专 员 . . . . . . 组 成 了 我 们 超 有 p o w e r 的 年 青 团 队 。 ...
/ P . 3 7 我 们 的 开 店 计 划 O u r s h o p p l a n
/ P . 3 8 开 店 目 标 地 段 白 领 聚 集 的 甲 级 写 字 楼 各 类 科 技 园 区 s h o p p i n g m a l l
/ P . 3 9 开 店 数 2 0 1 6 年 底 前 计 划 再 开 设 家 专 业 门 店 6 0 √
/ P . 4 0 开 店 具 体 要 求 S h o p s p e c i ﬁ c r e q u i r e m e n t s
/ P . 4 1 “ 果 之 满 满 ” 鲜 榨 果 蔬 汁 连 锁 店 开 店 要 求 面 积 要 求 ： 写 字 楼 、 科 技 园 区 门 店 面 积 要 求 ： 4 0 - 1 0 0 平 米 s h o p p i n g m a ...
A l l i s w e l l , y o u h a v e m e ! 有 我 陪 伴 ， 你 会 好 好 的 ！ t h a n k s .
