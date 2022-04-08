Successfully reported this slideshow.

Discovering Textual Structures: Generative Grammar Induction using Template Trees

Apr. 08, 2022
Discovering Textual Structures: Generative Grammar Induction using Template Trees

Apr. 08, 2022
This talk was originally presented by Thomas Winters on the 10th of September 2020 at the 11th International Conference on Computational Creativity (ICCC20).

More information can be found on https://thomaswinters.be/talk/2020iccc

Abstract: Natural language generation provides designers with methods for automatically generating text, e.g. for creating summaries, chatbots and game content. In practise, text generators are often either learned and hard to interpret, or created by hand using techniques such as grammars and templates. In this paper, we introduce a novel grammar induction algorithm for learning interpretable grammars for generative purposes, called Gitta. We also introduce the novel notion of template trees to discover latent templates in corpora to derive these generative grammars. By using existing human-created grammars, we found that the algorithm can reasonably approximate these grammars using only a few examples. These results indicate that Gitta could be used to automatically learn interpretable and easily modifiable grammars, and thus provide a stepping stone for human-machine co-creation of generative models.

Abstract: Natural language generation provides designers with methods for automatically generating text, e.g. for creating summaries, chatbots and game content. In practise, text generators are often either learned and hard to interpret, or created by hand using techniques such as grammars and templates. In this paper, we introduce a novel grammar induction algorithm for learning interpretable grammars for generative purposes, called Gitta. We also introduce the novel notion of template trees to discover latent templates in corpora to derive these generative grammars. By using existing human-created grammars, we found that the algorithm can reasonably approximate these grammars using only a few examples. These results indicate that Gitta could be used to automatically learn interpretable and easily modifiable grammars, and thus provide a stepping stone for human-machine co-creation of generative models.

Discovering Textual Structures: Generative Grammar Induction using Template Trees

  1. 1. Discovering Textual Structures: Generative Grammar Induction using Template Trees Thomas Winters, Luc De Raedt KU Leuven, Belgium @thomas_wint firstname.lastname@cs.kuleuven.be
  2. 2. Motivation Generative model designers often write generative grammars by hand. Can we bootstrap this by providing some exemplars? S  <Hero> is going to <Action> Hero  <Name> the <Job> Name  Alice | Bob | Cathy Job  hunter | knight | cook Action  fish | slay a dragon | relax Alice the hunter is going to fish Cathy the cook is going to slay a dragon Bob the cook is going to fish Alice the knight is going to relax ?
  3. 3. Motivation Automatically inducing generative context-free grammars from text with latent templates Problem: Most grammar induction algorithms don’t “acknowledge” templates, but prefer part-of-speech-like structures Generative grammars often use template-like structures! Solution: Introducing notion of “Template Trees”
  4. 4. Template Tree = connected acyclic directed graph where each node represents a template that is more general than the template of all its child nodes Created by iteratively merging closest templates hello world hi world hi universe howdy universe <D> universe <B> world <A> hi <C>
  5. 5. GITTA Grammar Induction using a Template Tree Approach 1. Creates an initial template tree 2. Prunes redundant children for each node (all descendent leaves covered by other children) 3. Merges slots (when values have similar value sets) 4. Simplifies tree using slot content 5. Step 3 & 4 until convergence
  6. 6. Example input 1. "I like my cat and my dog" 2. "I like my dog and my chicken" 3. "Alice the cat is jumping" 4. "Bob the dog is walking" 5. “Cathy the cat is walking”
  7. 7. Join closest strings iteratively into templates with slots to create Template Tree A: I like my <B> and my <C> | <D> the <E> is <F> B: cat | dog C: chicken | dog D: <G> | <I> E: <H> | cat F: walking | <J> G: Bob | Cathy H: cat | dog I: Alice | Cathy J: walking | jumping
  8. 8. Merge similar slots and rename slots in Template Tree A: I like my <B> and my <B> | <G> the <B> is <F> B: chicken | cat | dog C: <B> D: <G> E: <B> F: walking | jumping G: Alice | Bob | Cathy H: <B> I: <G> J: <F>
  9. 9. Iteratively merge and simplify tree & recalculate templates until convergence A: I like my <B> and my <B> | <G> the <B> is <F> B: chicken | cat | dog F: walking | jumping G: Alice | Bob | Cathy
  10. 10. Output S → I like my <B> and my <B> | <G> the <B> is <F> B → chicken | cat | dog F → walking | jumping G → Alice | Bob | Cathy
  11. 11. Evaluation: Reverse-engineering Twitterbots GITTA finds decent generalisations, but difficulties with subsequent slots, especially if slots have large variations in number of words for their slots values. Given 25/50/100 example generations of Tracery grammar, try to reconstruct grammar
  12. 12. Conclusion GITTA is a promising approach for learning generative grammars from texts with latent templates Code: https://github.com/twinters/gitta

