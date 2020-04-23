Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
launch golo3 by Apollo Tan - www.chinaobd2.com launch golo3 Launch X431 GOLO 3 Android OBD2 Diagnostic Tool with Bluetooth...
launch golo3 by Apollo Tan - www.chinaobd2.com page 2 / 4
launch golo3 by Apollo Tan - www.chinaobd2.com launch X431 GOLO 3 Android OBD2 Diagnostic Tool with Bluetooth and OBD exte...
launch golo3 by Apollo Tan - www.chinaobd2.com private car owners as the core of the user`s social network application sof...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Launch X431 GOLO 3 Android OBD2 Diagnostic Tool with Bluetooth and OBD extension Cable

24 views

Published on

https://www.chinaobd2.com/wholesale/launch-golo-3.html
launch X431 GOLO 3 Android OBD2 Diagnostic Tool with Bluetooth and OBD extension Cable

Pay Attention:
* This is only the hardware for GOLO,without software,you need to buy software from launch website or choose the option with software.
*Shipping date for this item:2015-03-20
Thank you for your supports of our store.
Launch Golo is an instant messaging platform developed by launch, to build a vehicle repair shop, vehicle technicians and private car owners as the core of the
user`s social network application software. Through golo connector to obtain vehicle information and data, enabling real-time remote diagnosis, vehicles inspection, vehicle fault alarm, living communities and map location based service etc
automotive applications, to create a global platform for car maintenance and car life.
Function:
Onboard WIFI
Vehicle location
Search surrounding
Geo-fence
Share road condition
Journey record
Trunk unclosed alert
Illegal moving
Tire pressure
Driving behavior
Rough Braking /Speeding up
idling
tired driving
Speeding
Remote diagnosis
Fault alarm
Coolant /battery temperature
ight unclosed alert
Vehicle detection
Windows and doors unclosed alert
Vehicle fault alarm
Door unclosed alert
Coolant temperature alarm
Speeding alarm
Geo-fence alarm
Daily journey reminder

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Launch X431 GOLO 3 Android OBD2 Diagnostic Tool with Bluetooth and OBD extension Cable

  1. 1. launch golo3 by Apollo Tan - www.chinaobd2.com launch golo3 Launch X431 GOLO 3 Android OBD2 Diagnostic Tool with Bluetooth and OBD extension Cable Launch X431 GOLO 3 Android OBD2 Diagnostic Tool with Bluetooth and OBD extension Cable is a one of our launch golo3 Tools, you can buy Launch X431 GOLO 3 Android OBD2 Diagnostic Tool with Bluetooth and OBD extension Cable from chinaobd2.com. Wholesale Top quality BENZ ECOM DoIP Diagnostic and Programming Tool, Super DSP3+ Odometer Correction Tool, VAS 5054A ODIS GM Tech2, Scania VCI3 images of Launch X431 GOLO 3 Android OBD2 Diagnostic Tool with Bluetooth and OBD extension Cable page 1 / 4
  2. 2. launch golo3 by Apollo Tan - www.chinaobd2.com page 2 / 4
  3. 3. launch golo3 by Apollo Tan - www.chinaobd2.com launch X431 GOLO 3 Android OBD2 Diagnostic Tool with Bluetooth and OBD extension Cable Pay Attention: * This is only the hardware for GOLO,without software,you need to buy software from launch website or choose the option with software. *Shipping date for this item:2015-03-20 Thank you for your supports of our store. Launch Golo is an instant messaging platform developed by launch, to build a vehicle repair shop, vehicle technicians and page 3 / 4
  4. 4. launch golo3 by Apollo Tan - www.chinaobd2.com private car owners as the core of the user`s social network application software. Through golo connector to obtain vehicle information and data, enabling real-time remote diagnosis, vehicles inspection, vehicle fault alarm, living communities and map location based service etc automotive applications, to create a global platform for car maintenance and car life. Function: Onboard WIFI Vehicle location Search surrounding Geo-fence Share road condition Journey record Trunk unclosed alert Illegal moving Tire pressure Driving behavior Rough Braking /Speeding up idling tired driving Speeding Remote diagnosis Fault alarm Coolant /battery temperature ight unclosed alert Vehicle detection Windows and doors unclosed alert Vehicle fault alarm Door unclosed alert Coolant temperature alarm Speeding alarm Geo-fence alarm Daily journey reminder Note: all the functions need the software supported, some function need to pay for it. Go to Buy: Launch X431 GOLO 3 Android OBD2 Diagnostic Tool with Bluetooth and OBD extension Cable Powered by TCPDF (www.tcpdf.org) page 4 / 4

×