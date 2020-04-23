-
launch X431 GOLO 3 Android OBD2 Diagnostic Tool with Bluetooth and OBD extension Cable
Pay Attention:
* This is only the hardware for GOLO,without software,you need to buy software from launch website or choose the option with software.
Launch Golo is an instant messaging platform developed by launch, to build a vehicle repair shop, vehicle technicians and private car owners as the core of the
user`s social network application software. Through golo connector to obtain vehicle information and data, enabling real-time remote diagnosis, vehicles inspection, vehicle fault alarm, living communities and map location based service etc
automotive applications, to create a global platform for car maintenance and car life.
Function:
Onboard WIFI
Vehicle location
Search surrounding
Geo-fence
Share road condition
Journey record
Trunk unclosed alert
Illegal moving
Tire pressure
Driving behavior
Rough Braking /Speeding up
idling
tired driving
Speeding
Remote diagnosis
Fault alarm
Coolant /battery temperature
ight unclosed alert
Vehicle detection
Windows and doors unclosed alert
Vehicle fault alarm
Door unclosed alert
Coolant temperature alarm
Speeding alarm
Geo-fence alarm
Daily journey reminder
