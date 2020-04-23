https://www.chinaobd2.com/wholesale/launch-golo-3.html

launch X431 GOLO 3 Android OBD2 Diagnostic Tool with Bluetooth and OBD extension Cable



Pay Attention:

* This is only the hardware for GOLO,without software,you need to buy software from launch website or choose the option with software.

*Shipping date for this item:2015-03-20

Thank you for your supports of our store.

Launch Golo is an instant messaging platform developed by launch, to build a vehicle repair shop, vehicle technicians and private car owners as the core of the

user`s social network application software. Through golo connector to obtain vehicle information and data, enabling real-time remote diagnosis, vehicles inspection, vehicle fault alarm, living communities and map location based service etc

automotive applications, to create a global platform for car maintenance and car life.

Function:

Onboard WIFI

Vehicle location

Search surrounding

Geo-fence

Share road condition

Journey record

Trunk unclosed alert

Illegal moving

Tire pressure

Driving behavior

Rough Braking /Speeding up

idling

tired driving

Speeding

Remote diagnosis

Fault alarm

Coolant /battery temperature

ight unclosed alert

Vehicle detection

Windows and doors unclosed alert

Vehicle fault alarm

Door unclosed alert

Coolant temperature alarm

Speeding alarm

Geo-fence alarm

Daily journey reminder