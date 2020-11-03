Educational Thoughts of Plato - Dr.C.Thanavathi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EDUCATIONALTHOUGHTS OF PLATO ப ேள ேடாவ க வ எ ண க Knowledge and Curriculum Unit III – Child Centered Education DR.C.THANAVA...
PLATO ப ளா ேடா Dr.C.Thanavathi
Family ப • Platos father was Ariston and mother was Perictione, whose family boasted of a relationship with the famous Ath...
NAME ெபய • Plato was named after his grandfather Aristocles, but his wrestling coach, Ariston of Argos, dubbed him "Platon...
EDUCATION க)வ • Plato's education, like any other Athenian boys, was physical as well as mental; he was instructed in gram...
PLATOAND SOCRATES ப ளா ேடா ம ( சா ர ஸ • Plato makes it clear in his Apology of Socrates, that he was a devoted young follo...
LATER LIFE ப கால வா 1 • Plato may have traveled in Italy, Sicily, Egypt and Cyrene. • Said to have returned to Athens at t...
DEATH இற. • One story, based on a mutilated manuscript, suggests Plato died in his bed, whilst a young Thracian girl playe...
Life History வா ைக வரலா( • Wisest & true follower of Socrates • Born : 427 BC (Athens) • Died : 347 BC • Founded: Academy ...
Works பைட. க4 • Republic - 386BC • The Statesman - 360BC • The Laws - 347BC • @யரN - 386 ப சி • ேட ேம - 360 ப ப • ச டTக4 -...
Platonic System of Education ப ளா ேடான$ க)வ Yைற Dr.C.Thanavathi
Plato’s Philosophy ப ேள ேடாவ த/ வ • Every individual should devote his life to what is best fitted for him to do. • The im...
• The physical objects are not permanent representations of unchanging ideas alone give true knowledge as they are known b...
• His philosophy is concerned with justice e, virtue, character and the human soul. He wanted students to become independe...
Dr.C.Thanavathi • அவர த/ வ நLதி, ந)ெலாC க , த ைம ம ( மன$த ஆ மா1ட ெதாட ைடய . மாண வ க4 NயாதLன சி தைனயாள களாக மாற ேவ5 எ ( அவ ...
• The good teacher will spark you lead you to the truth with integrity, reason imagination. • Virtue is excellence or doin...
• ந)ல ஆசி ய உTகைள ேந ைம7டV , க பைன7டV ச/திய/தி அைழ/ J ெச)வா . • ந)ெலாC க எ ப சிற.பான அ)ல உTகளா) Y@ தைதJ ெசHவ - ந ைம கான உT...
THEWORKS RELATEDTO EDUCATION • Republic is a dialogue which discusses the education necessary to produce such a society. I...
PLATO’S EPISTEMOLOGY மன$த அறிவ எ)ைல 2ல • He distinguished between the reality presented to us by our senses sight, touch, ...
There are 3 sources of knowledge • Knowledge obtained from senses i.e. knowledge of objects , colours, taste, touch etc. B...
• The highest goal of education, Plato believed, is the knowledge of Good; to nurture a man to a better human being, it is...
EDUCATION SYSTEM க)வ Yைற • Children enter school at six where they first learn the three Rs (reading, writing and counting...
PLATO’S CONCEPT OF EDUCATION Role of Education • Education should make people fit for their different social roles; as he ...
TEACHING METHODS • Plato recommended play method at elementary level; student should learn by doing. And when he/she reach...
க ப /த) Yைறக4 • ஆர ப ம ட/தி) ப ேள ேடா ப ைர க.ப ட வ ைளயா Yைற; மாண வ ெசHவத 2ல க ( ெகா4ள ேவ5 . அவ / அவ4 உய க)வ ைய அைட7 ேபா , ...
• Plato wanted a place where children love to go and stay there and they play with things which enhance their education by...
ROLE OFTHETEACHER In Plato’s plan of education • The educator is considered to have greatest importance. • He is like torc...
ஆசி ய பT ப ேள ேடாவ க)வ / தி ட/தி) • க)வ யாள- அதிக Y கிய/ வ இ-.பதாக க-த.ப கிற . • அவ இ-5ட ைகய ) ப /தி- ஒ- மன$தைன இ-ள$) இ- ெ...
Activities – dialectical activity Dr.C.Thanavathi  In Plato's Republic, an important link is established between educatio...
ெசய)பா க4 - இயTகிய) ெசய)பா • ப ேள ேடாவ @யரசி), க)வ / கலாJசார (ைப@யா) ம ( வ ைளயா / வ ைளயா க4 (ேப@யா) ஆகியவ ( இைடேய ஒ- Y கிய...
Dr.C.Thanavathi Plato’s most important writings are called Dialogues Socrates is the protagonist in most Dialogues How muc...
Dialogue உைரயாட) • Plato’s writings were in dialogue form; philosophical ideas were advanced, discussed, and criticized in...
EARLY DIALOGUES • Charmides (an attempt to define temperance) • Lysis (a discussion of friendship) • Laches (a pursuit of ...
MIDDLE DIALOGUES • Phaedo (the death scene of Socrates, in which he discusses the theory of Forms, the nature of the soul,...
LATE DIALOGUES •Theaetetus (a denial that knowledge is to be identified with sense perception; concerned with knowledge) •...
Dialogue • A dialogue approach to education views learners as subjects in their own learning and honours central principle...
உைரயாட) • க)வ கான உைரயாட) அf Yைற க றவ கைள தTக4 ெசா த க றலி) பாடTகளாக க- கிற ம ( பர பர ம யாைத ம ( திற த ெதாட ேபா ற ைமய ெகா4...
Discovery • self-discovery • discovery of previously acquired knowledge • rediscovery of knowledge • Discover of virtues •...
Honors 227G: Plato and the Discovery of Philosophy Dr.C.Thanavathi
In a nutshell, Plato’s polis (state) is essentially an educational community • It is created by education. It can survive ...
N- கமாக, ப ேள ேடாவ ெபாலி (மாநில ) அ@.பைடய ) ஒ- க)வ ச2க • இ க)வ யா) உ-வா க.ப ட . அத @ம க4 அைனவ- ப /தறி1 அரசிய) Y@1கைள எ க உ...
Dr.C.Thanavathi Assistant Professor of History, V.O.C. College of Education, Thoothukudi – 628 008. Tamil Nadu. 9629256771...
  1. 1. EDUCATIONALTHOUGHTS OF PLATO ப ேள ேடாவ க வ எ ண க Knowledge and Curriculum Unit III – Child Centered Education DR.C.THANAVATHI Dr.C.Thanavathi
  2. 2. PLATO ப ளா ேடா Dr.C.Thanavathi
  3. 3. Family ப • Platos father was Ariston and mother was Perictione, whose family boasted of a relationship with the famous Athenian lawmaker and lyric poet Solon. • Besides Plato himself, Ariston and Perictione had three other children; two sons, Adeimantus and Glaucon, and a daughter, Potone. • ப ேள ேடாவ த ைத அ ட , தாயா ெப ச , இவர ப க ெப ற ஏேதன$ய ச டமியலாள ம ( பாட) கவ ஞ Solon உட ஒ- உறைவ. ெப-ைம. ப /திய . • ப ேள ேடாைவ தவ ர அ ட ம ( ெப சிேன1 2 ( ழ ைதக4 இ- தன . இர5 மக கள$), Adeimantus ம ( Glaucon, ம ( ஒ- மக4, Potone. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  4. 4. NAME ெபய • Plato was named after his grandfather Aristocles, but his wrestling coach, Ariston of Argos, dubbed him "Platon", meaning "broad" on account of his robust figure. • In the 21st century some scholars argued that Plato was the original name of the philosopher. • ப ேள ேடா அவர தா/தா அ டா கள$ ெபயரா) ெபய ட.ப டா , ஆனா) அவர ம)7/த பய சியாள ஆ ேகாஸி அ ட அவைர "ப ளா ட " எ ( ெபய டா , இ அவர வ;வான உ-வ/தி காரண மாக "பர த" எ ( ெபா-4. • 21ஆ ? றா5@) சில அறிஞ க4 ப ேள ேடா தா த/ வஞான$ய உ5ைமயான ெபய எ ( வாதி டன . Dr.C.Thanavathi
  5. 5. EDUCATION க)வ • Plato's education, like any other Athenian boys, was physical as well as mental; he was instructed in grammar (that is, reading and writing), music, painting and gymnastics by the most distinguished teachers of his time. • Plato wrestled at the Isthmian games and did extremely well and was well known. • ப ேள ேடாவ க)வ , ம ற எேதன$ய சி(வ கைள. ேபாலேவ, உட) ம ( மன ; அவ இல கண (அதாவ , வாசி. ம ( எC/ ), இைச, ஓவ ய ம ( ஜி னா @ அவர கால/தி) மிக1 க ெப ற ஆசி ய க4 2ல பய (வ க.ப ட . • ப ளா ேடா இGமிய வ ைளயா கள$) ம)7/த ெசH மிக1 ந றாகJெசHதா , ந அறிய.ப டா . Dr.C.Thanavathi
  6. 6. PLATOAND SOCRATES ப ளா ேடா ம ( சா ர ஸ • Plato makes it clear in his Apology of Socrates, that he was a devoted young follower. • Plato never speaks in his own voice in his dialogues. In the Second Letter, it says, "no writing of Plato exists or ever will exist, but those now said to be his are those of a Socrates become beautiful and new" (341c). • ப ேள ேடா தன சா ரKஸி ம ன$. இ) ெதள$1ப / கிறா , அவ ஒ- தLவ ரமான இள சீட . • ப ேள ேடா தன உைரயாட)கள$) ஒ-ேபா தன ெசா த ரலி) ேபNவதி)ைல. இர5டாவ க@த/தி), "ப ேள ேடாவ எC/ எ 1 இ)ைல அ)ல எ.ேபா இ- கா , ஆனா) இ.ேபா அவ-ைடய எ ( Oற.ப பைவ சா ரKஸி எC/ க4 அழகாக1 தியதாக1 மா( " (341 சி). Dr.C.Thanavathi
  7. 7. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  8. 8. LATER LIFE ப கால வா 1 • Plato may have traveled in Italy, Sicily, Egypt and Cyrene. • Said to have returned to Athens at the age of forty, Plato founded one of the earliest known organized schools in Western Civilization on a plot of land in the Grove of Hecademus or Academus. • ப ேள ேடா இ/தாலி, சிசிலி, எகி. ம ( சிR ஆகிய நா கள$) பயண ெசHதி- கலா . • தன நா ப வயதி) ஏெத ஸு / தி- ப யதாக Oற.ப ப ேள ேடா, ேம க/திய நாக க/தி ஆர பகால ஒCTகைம க.ப ட ப4ள$கள$) ஒ ைற ெஹகேடம அ)ல அகாடமஸி ேதா.ப ) ஒ- நில/தி) நி(வ னா . Dr.C.Thanavathi
  9. 9. DEATH இற. • One story, based on a mutilated manuscript, suggests Plato died in his bed, whilst a young Thracian girl played the flute to him. • Another tradition suggests Plato died at a wedding feast. • According toTertullian, Plato simply died in his sleep. • சிைத த ைகெயC/ . ப ரதிைய அ@.பைடயாக ெகா5ட ஒ- கைத, ப ேள ேடா தன ப ைகய ) இற வ டதாக O(கிற , அேத ேநர/தி) ஒ- இள திேரசிய ெப5 அவV )லாT ழ) வாசி/தா . • ம ெறா- பார ப ய ப ேள ேடா ஒ- தி-மண வ - தி) இற வ டதாக O(கிற . • ெட )லிய க-/ .ப@, ப ேள ேடா W க/தி) ெவ(மேன இற தா . Dr.C.Thanavathi
  10. 10. Life History வா ைக வரலா( • Wisest & true follower of Socrates • Born : 427 BC (Athens) • Died : 347 BC • Founded: Academy • Famous Pupil: Aristotle • சா ரKஸி /திசாலி/தனமான ம ( உ5ைமயான சீட • ப ற. : கிY 427 (ஏெத ) • இற த : கிY 347 • நி(வ.ப ட : அகாடமி • ப ரபல மாண வ : அ டா @) Dr.C.Thanavathi
  11. 11. Works பைட. க4 • Republic - 386BC • The Statesman - 360BC • The Laws - 347BC • @யரN - 386 ப சி • ேட ேம - 360 ப ப • ச டTக4 - 347 ப சி Dr.C.Thanavathi
  12. 12. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  13. 13. Platonic System of Education ப ளா ேடான$ க)வ Yைற Dr.C.Thanavathi
  14. 14. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  15. 15. Plato’s Philosophy ப ேள ேடாவ த/ வ • Every individual should devote his life to what is best fitted for him to do. • The important function of education is to determine what every individual is by nature capable and fitted of doing things. • Poor leadership will lead to wrong decision. • Social justice is giving what is due to whom it is due. • ஒ_ெவா- தன$மன$தV தன வா ைகைய தன J சிற த Yைறய ) ெசHய அ .பண க ேவ5 . • க)வ ய Y கியமான ெசய)பா எ னெவ றா), ஒ_ெவா- தன$மன$தV இய)பாகேவ எ ன ெசHய Y@7 எ பைத தL மான$.பேத. • ேமாசமான தைலைம தவறான Y@1 வழிவ . • ச2க நLதி எ ப யா- உ ய எ பைத ெகா கிற . Dr.C.Thanavathi
  16. 16. • The physical objects are not permanent representations of unchanging ideas alone give true knowledge as they are known by mind. • Intellectual aristocracy is the rule of intellectual elite. • An individual who should be endowed with superior intelligence and possessed impeccable integrity. • இய ப ய) ெபா-4க4 மாறாத க-/ கள$ நிர தர ப ரதிநிதி/ வTக4 அ)ல, அைவ மனதினா) அறிய.ப வதா) உ5ைமயான அறிைவ ெகா . • அறிவா த ப ர / வ எ ப அறி1சா உயர கி ஆ சி. • உய த /திசாலி/தன ம ( பாவ ெசHய Y@யாத ஒ-ைம.பா ெகா5ட ஒ- நப . Dr.C.Thanavathi
  17. 17. • His philosophy is concerned with justice e, virtue, character and the human soul. He wanted students to become independent thinkers. • The only good life or life worth living is a life reasoned by your own mind, not other’s ideas and opinions, change your life and mind. • Examine your life,. History and ideas once you self examine yourself then you are ready for knowledge. • All knowledge begins in not knowing to state “I don’t know is the first step- open to learning. • Every thing has a truth or an essence your job is to seek this truth. Life is an adventure and journey not destination. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  18. 18. Dr.C.Thanavathi • அவர த/ வ நLதி, ந)ெலாC க , த ைம ம ( மன$த ஆ மா1ட ெதாட ைடய . மாண வ க4 NயாதLன சி தைனயாள களாக மாற ேவ5 எ ( அவ வ - ப னா . • ஒேர ந)ல வா ைக அ)ல வா ைக மதி. 4ள வா ைக எ ப உTக4 ெசா த மனதினா) நியாய.ப /த.ப ட வா ைக, ம றவ கள$ க-/ க4 ம ( க-/ க4 அ)ல, உTக4 வா ைகைய7 மனைத7 மா ( . • உTக4 வா ைகைய ஆரா7Tக4. வரலா( ம ( ேயாசைனக4 உTகைள நLTகேள ஆராH த1ட நLTக4 அறி1 / தயாராக உ4ள L க4. • எ)லா அறி1 Oற/ ெத யாம) ெதாடT கிற “க ற; / திற த Yத) ப@ என / ெத யா . • ஒ_ெவா- வ ஷய/தி ஒ- உ5ைம அ)ல ஒ- சாரா ச உ4ள இ த உ5ைமைய/ ேத வ உTக4 ேவைல. வா ைக ஒ- சாகச ம ( பயண இல அ)ல.
  19. 19. • The good teacher will spark you lead you to the truth with integrity, reason imagination. • Virtue is excellence or doing your best- teaching your highest potential for goodness and to shape good character. The potential rests in the human soul everyone born with a soul. • Character is what is developed from this soul and is moulded and tested and shaped – dynamic process. • Society is our ultimate teacher and it may produce errors and evils as well as wrong values. Previous generation may have been wrong and transmitted bad ideas and practices. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  20. 20. • ந)ல ஆசி ய உTகைள ேந ைம7டV , க பைன7டV ச/திய/தி அைழ/ J ெச)வா . • ந)ெலாC க எ ப சிற.பான அ)ல உTகளா) Y@ தைதJ ெசHவ - ந ைம கான உTக4 உய த திறைன க ப /த) ம ( ந)ல த ைமைய வ@வைம/த). ஆ/மா1ட ப ற த அைனவ- மன$த ஆ/மாவ ) சா/திய உ4ள . • த ைம எ ப இ த ஆ/மாவ லி- உ-வா க.ப ட ம ( வ@வைம க.ப ேசாதி க.ப வ@வைம க.ப 4ள - மா( ெசய)Yைற. • ச2க எTக4 இ(தி ஆசி ய , அ ப ைழக4 ம ( தLைமகைள7 தவறான மதி. கைள7 உ-வா க O . Y ைதய தைலYைற தவறாக இ- தி- கலா ம ( ேமாசமான க-/ கைள7 நைடYைறகைள7 பர.ப ய - கலா . Dr.C.Thanavathi
  21. 21. THEWORKS RELATEDTO EDUCATION • Republic is a dialogue which discusses the education necessary to produce such a society. It is an education of a strange sort – he called it paideia. Nearly impossible to translate into modern idiom, paideia refers to the process whereby the physical, mental and spiritual development of the individual is of paramount importance. It is the education of the total individual. He discusses early education mainly in the Republic, written about 385 B.C.E., and in the Laws, his last work, on which he was still at work at the end of his life. • @யரN எ ப அ/தைகய சYதாய/ைத உ-வா க ேதைவயான க)வ ைய வ வாதி ஒ- உைரயாட). இ ஒ- வ சி/திரமான வைகயான க)வ - அவ அைத ைப@யா எ ( அைழ/தா . நவ Lன Y டா4தனமாக ெமாழிெபய க கி ட/த ட சா/தியம ற , ைப@யா எ ப தன$நப உட), மன ம ( ஆ மbக வள Jசி மிக Y கிய/ வ வாH த ெசய)Yைறைய றி கிற . இ ெமா/த தன$நப க)வ . 385 ப .சி.இ ப றி எCத.ப ட ஆர ப க)வ ைய. ப றி அவ வ வாதி கிறா , ம ( ச டTகள$), அவர கைடசி பைட. , பண ய ) அவ தன வா ைகய Y@வ ) இ- தா . Dr.C.Thanavathi
  22. 22. PLATO’S EPISTEMOLOGY மன$த அறிவ எ)ைல 2ல • He distinguished between the reality presented to us by our senses sight, touch, taste, sound and smell and the essence or Form of that reality. In other words, reality is always changing – knowledge of reality is individual, it is particular, it is knowledge only to the individual knower, it is not universal. • ந ல கள$ பா ைவ, ெதா த , ைவ, ஒல ி ம"#$ வாசைன ம ( அ த யதா /த/தி சாரா ச அ)ல வ@வ ஆகியவ றா) அவ நம வழTகிய யதா /த/ைத ேவ(ப /தினா . ேவ( வா /ைதகள$) O(வதானா), யதா /த எ.ேபா மாறி ெகா5ேட இ- கிற - யதா /த/ைத. ப றிய அறி1 தன$.ப ட , அ றி.பாக, இ தன$.ப ட அறிஞ- ம ேம அறி1, அ உலகளாவ ய அ)ல. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  23. 23. There are 3 sources of knowledge • Knowledge obtained from senses i.e. knowledge of objects , colours, taste, touch etc. But Plato does not consider this as real knowledge. • An opinion regarding any object, but this knowledge cannot be relied upon as the views of every person differs regarding the same object. • Knowledge through mind or wisdom – it is the highest degree of knowledge which includes virtues like truth , goodness and beauty. This knowledge is idealistic and is based on original thinking. The characteristic of knowledge is that it is found in the form of universal truth. • &ல கள'டமி()* ெபற.ப ட அறி1, அதாவ ெபா-4க4, வ5ண Tக4, Nைவ, ெதா த) ேபா றவ றி அறி1. ஆனா) ப ேள ேடா இைத உ5ைமயான அறிவாக க- வதி)ைல. • எ தெவா- ெபா-ைள. ப றிய ஒ( க(+*, ஆனா) ஒ_ெவா- நப க-/ கd ஒேர ெபா-ைள. ப றி ேவ(ப வதா) இ த அறிைவ ந ப Y@யா . • மன $ அ ல * ஞான +தி 2ல அறி1 - இ உ5ைம, ந ைம ம ( அழ ேபா ற ந ப5 கைள உ4ளட கிய மிக உய த அறிவா . இ த அறி1 க-/திய) ம ( அச) சி தைனைய அ@.பைடயாக ெகா5ட . அறிவ சிற.ப ய) எ னெவ றா), அ உலகளாவ ய ச/திய/தி வ@வ/தி) காண .ப கிற . Dr.C.Thanavathi
  24. 24. • The highest goal of education, Plato believed, is the knowledge of Good; to nurture a man to a better human being, it is not merely an awareness of particular benefits and pleasures. • க)வ ய மிக உய த றி ேகா4, ப ேள ேடா ந ப ய , ந)ல அறி1; ஒ- மன$தைன ஒ- சிற த மன$தனாக வள .ப , அ றி.ப ட ந ைமக4 ம ( இ பTகைள. ப றிய வ ழி. ண 1 ம ம)ல. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  25. 25. EDUCATION SYSTEM க)வ Yைற • Children enter school at six where they first learn the three Rs (reading, writing and counting) and then engage with music and sports. • ழ ைதக4 ஆறி) ப4ள$ய ) eைழகிறா க4, அT அவ க4 Yதலி) 2 ( ஆ க4 (வாசி. , எC த) ம ( எ5fத)) க ( ெகா4கிறா க4, ப ன இைச ம ( வ ைளயா கள$) ஈ ப கிறா க4. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  26. 26. PLATO’S CONCEPT OF EDUCATION Role of Education • Education should make people fit for their different social roles; as he said, “A purpose of education is to create a balance, a harmonious state; where the workers are to be trained to obey their masters and offer important economic services to the state”. க)வ ய பT • க)வ எ ப ம கைள அவ கள$ ெவ_ேவ( ச2க பா/திரTகd ஏ றதாக மா ற ேவ5 ; அவ Oறிய ேபா), “க)வ ய ேநா க ஒ- சமநிைலைய உ-வா வ , இண கமான நிைலைய உ-வா வ ; ெதாழிலாள க4 தTக4 எஜமான கd கீ .ப@ய1 , அரN Y கியமான ெபா-ளாதார ேசைவகைள வழTக1 பய சியள$ க.பட ேவ5 ”. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  27. 27. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  28. 28. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  29. 29. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  30. 30. TEACHING METHODS • Plato recommended play method at elementary level; student should learn by doing. And when he/she reaches the higher level of education, his reason would be trained in the processes of thinking and abstracting. • Plato wanted motivation and interest in learning. He was against the use of force in education. "Knowledge which is acquired under compulsion obtains no hold on the mind." • According to Plato "Do not then train youths by force and harshness, but direct them to it by what amuses their minds so that you may be better able to discover with accuracy the peculiar bent of the genius of each." Dr.C.Thanavathi
  31. 31. க ப /த) Yைறக4 • ஆர ப ம ட/தி) ப ேள ேடா ப ைர க.ப ட வ ைளயா Yைற; மாண வ ெசHவத 2ல க ( ெகா4ள ேவ5 . அவ / அவ4 உய க)வ ைய அைட7 ேபா , ​​அவன காரண சி தைன ம ( N- க ெசய)Yைறகள$) பய சியள$ க.ப . • ப ேள ேடா ஊ கY க றலி) ஆ வY வ - ப னா . க)வ ய ) ச திைய. பய ப / வைத அவ எதி /தா . "நி .ப த/தி கீ ெபற.ப ட அறி1 மனதி) ப @படா ." • ப ேள ேடாவ O (.ப@, "ப ன இைளஞ கைள வ; க டாயமாக1 , க ைம7டV பய (வ காதL க4, ஆனா) அவ கள$ மனைத மகி வ வ தமாக அவ கைள வழிநட/ Tக4, இதனா) ஒ_ெவா-வ ேமைதகள$ வ சி/திரமான வைளைவ நLTக4 )லியமாக க5டறிய Y@7 ." Dr.C.Thanavathi
  32. 32. • Plato wanted a place where children love to go and stay there and they play with things which enhance their education by playing. • Plato gave importance to nursery education, as nursery education plays a vital role in the education of man and it helps to build his moral character and state of mind "The most important part of education is proper training in the nursery.“ • ழ ைதக4 அT ெச ( தTக வ - இட/ைத ப ேள ேடா வ - ப னா , ேம; அவ க4 வ ைளயா வத 2ல அவ கள$ க)வ ைய ேம ப / வ ஷயTகdட வ ைளயா கிறா க4. • ப ேள ேடா ந ச க)வ Y கிய/ வ ெகா /தா , ஏெனன$) ந ச க)வ மன$தன$ க)வ ய ) Y கிய பT வகி கிற , ேம; இ அவர தா மbக த ைமைய7 மனநிைலைய7 வள க உத1கிற "க)வ ய மிக Y கியமான ப தி ந ச ய ) ச யான பய சி." Dr.C.Thanavathi
  33. 33. ROLE OFTHETEACHER In Plato’s plan of education • The educator is considered to have greatest importance. • He is like torch bearer who leads a man lying in the dark cave, out of the darkness into the bright light of the outside world. • The teacher is thus the constant guide of the students. • The teacher must be a person of high integrity and must possess high self worth. • He must have pleasing personality, in depth knowledge and professional training. • He should be deeply committed to his profession, have high sense of responsibility and a true role model. Teachers should lead a true moral life. They should practice what they preach. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  34. 34. ஆசி ய பT ப ேள ேடாவ க)வ / தி ட/தி) • க)வ யாள- அதிக Y கிய/ வ இ-.பதாக க-த.ப கிற . • அவ இ-5ட ைகய ) ப /தி- ஒ- மன$தைன இ-ள$) இ- ெவள$ உலகி ப ரகாசமான ெவள$Jச/தி இ Jெச); டா J தாTகி ேபா றவ . • ஆசி ய இ_வா( மாண வ கள$ நிைலயான வழிகா @யாக இ- கிறா . • ஆசி ய அதிக ஒ-ைம.பா ெகா5ட நபராக இ- க ேவ5 ம ( அதிக Nய மதி.ைப ெகா5@- க ேவ5 . • ஆ த அறி1 ம ( ெதாழி)Yைற பய சிய ) அவ மகி Jசியான ஆdைம ெகா5@- க ேவ5 . • அவ தன ெதாழிலி) ஆ த அ .பண . ட இ- க ேவ5 , அதிக ெபா(. ண 1 ம ( உ5ைமயான Y மாதி யாக இ- க ேவ5 . ஆசி ய க4 உ5ைமயான தா மbக வா ைகைய நட/த ேவ5 . அவ க4 ப ரசTகி.பைத அவ க4 கைட.ப @ க ேவ5 . Dr.C.Thanavathi
  35. 35. Activities – dialectical activity Dr.C.Thanavathi  In Plato's Republic, an important link is established between education/culture (paideia) and play/games (paidia), beginning with children's (paides) musical and athletic activities but continuing through the whole educational process culminating in the dialectical "free-play" of the philosopher king or queen.  The educational play of children is central to the Republic; however, there are also important connections between play and the practice of dialectic of philosophers in the acquiring of a philosophical education.  The central aim of pedagogy (paidagogia) is to encourage learning as a form of play (paidia), which is the most persuasive and effective approach to learning for the free citizens in a society which honors philosophers.  Play appears, both as a method used in the instruction of learners as well as an activity related to the educational context.  music, stories and athletic games
  36. 36. ெசய)பா க4 - இயTகிய) ெசய)பா • ப ேள ேடாவ @யரசி), க)வ / கலாJசார (ைப@யா) ம ( வ ைளயா / வ ைளயா க4 (ேப@யா) ஆகியவ ( இைடேய ஒ- Y கியமான இைண . நி(வ.ப 4ள , இ ழ ைதகள$ (ைப ) இைச ம ( தடகள நடவ@ ைககள$) ெதாடTகி YC க)வ ெசய)Yைறய ; ெதாட கிற , இ த/ வஞான$ ராஜா அ)ல ராண ய இயTகிய) "இலவச-நாடக ". • ழ ைதகள$ க)வ வ ைளயா @யரசி ைமயமான ; இ-.ப V , ஒ- த/ வ க)வ ைய. ெப(வதி) நாடக/தி த/ வஞான$கள$ இயTகிய) பய சி இைடேய Y கியமான ெதாட க4 உ4ளன. • க ப த/தி ைமய ேநா க (ேபடேகாகியா) ஒ- வைகயான நாடகமாக (ேப@யா) க றைல ஊ வ .பதா . இ த/ வவாதிகைள க1ரவ ஒ- ச2க/தி) இலவச @ம கd கான க ற; கான மிக1 உ(தியான ம ( பயV4ள அf Yைறயா . • க பவ கள$ அறி1(/தலி) பய ப /த.ப ஒ- Yைறயாக1 , க)வ J lழ;ட ெதாட ைடய ஒ- ெசயலாக1 வ ைளயா ேதா ( . • இைச, கைதக4 ம ( தடகள வ ைளயா க4 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  37. 37. Dr.C.Thanavathi Plato’s most important writings are called Dialogues Socrates is the protagonist in most Dialogues How much content in any given Dialogue is Socrates' point of view or how much is Plato’s? ேளட்ேடா ன் க க் யமான எ த் க்கள் உைரயாடல்கள் என் அைழக்கப்ப ன் றன ெப ம்பாலான உைரயாடல்களில் சாக்ர!ஸ் கதாநாயகன் எந்தெவா உைரயாட%&ம் சாக்ர!'ன் பார்ைவ எவ்வள( அல்ல ேளட்ேடா ன் உள்ளடக்கம் எவ்வள(?
  38. 38. Dialogue உைரயாட) • Plato’s writings were in dialogue form; philosophical ideas were advanced, discussed, and criticized in the context of a conversation or debate involving two or more persons. • His collections include 35 dialogues and 13 letters. • These dialogues are devoted to exploring and defining concepts such as virtue, temperance, courage, piety, and justice. • The dialogues may be divided into early, middle, and later periods of composition. • ப ேள ேடாவ எC/ க4 உைரயாட) வ@வ/தி) இ- தன; இர5 அ)ல அத ேம ப ட நப க4 ச ப த.ப ட உைரயாட) அ)ல வ வாத/தி ப னண ய ) த/ வ க-/ க4 ேம ப டன, வ வாதி க.ப டன, வ ம சி க.ப டன. • அவர ெதா . கள$) 35 உைரயாட)க4 ம ( 13 க@தTக4 உ4ளன. • இ த உைரயாட)க4 ந)ெலாC க , நிதான , ைத ய , ப தி ம ( நLதி ேபா ற க-/ கைள ஆராHவத வைரய(.பத அ .பண க.ப டைவ. • உைரயாட)க4 ஆர ப, ந /தர ம ( ப ப ட காலTகளாக ப க.படலா . Dr.C.Thanavathi
  39. 39. EARLY DIALOGUES • Charmides (an attempt to define temperance) • Lysis (a discussion of friendship) • Laches (a pursuit of the meaning of courage) • Protagoras (a defense of the thesis that virtue is knowledge and can be taught) • Euthyphro (a consideration of the nature of piety) • Crito (Socrates’ defense of obedience to the laws of the state) • Apology (Socrates’ defense of himself at his trial against the charges of atheism and corrupting Athenian youth) ஆர பகால உைரயாட)க4 • சா ைம (நிதான/ைத வைரய( Yய சி) • லிசி (ந ப வ வாத ) • லாJ (ைத ய/தி ெபா-ைள. ப ெதாட வ ) • ேரா டேகார (ந)ெலாC க எ ப அறி1 ம ( க ப க.படலா எ ற ஆHவறி ைகய பா கா. ) • m/திஃ.ேரா (ப திய த ைமைய க-/தி) ெகா4வ ) • கி ேடா (சா ரK மாநில ச டTகd கீ .ப@தைல. பா கா/த)) • ம ன$. (நா/திக ம ( ஏெதன$ய இைளஞ கைள ஊழ) ெசHத றJசா கd எதிரான தன வ சாரைண ய ) சா ரK த ைன த கா/ ெகா5டா ) Dr.C.Thanavathi
  40. 40. MIDDLE DIALOGUES • Phaedo (the death scene of Socrates, in which he discusses the theory of Forms, the nature of the soul, and the question of immortality) • Republic (Plato’s supreme philosophical achievement, which is a detailed discussion of the nature of justice) • Symposium (Plato’s outstanding dramatic achievement, which contains several speeches on beauty and love) ந /தர உைரயாட)க4 • ைபேடா (சா ரKஸி மரண கா சி, அதி) அவ ப@வTகள$ ேகா பா , ஆ மாவ த ைம ம ( அழியாத ேக4வ ப றி வ வாதி கிறா ) • @யரN (ப ேள ேடாவ உJச த/ வ சாதைன, இ நLதிய த ைம ப றிய வ வான வ வாத ) • சி ேபாசிய (ப ேள ேடாவ மிகJசிற த வ ய/த சாதைன, இதி) அழ ம ( காத) றி/த பல உைரக4 உ4ளன) Dr.C.Thanavathi
  41. 41. LATE DIALOGUES •Theaetetus (a denial that knowledge is to be identified with sense perception; concerned with knowledge) • Parmenides (a critical evaluation of the theory of Forms) • Sophist (further consideration of the theory of Ideas, or Forms; offers a different view of reality) • Philebus (a discussion of the relationship between pleasure and the good) • Timaeus (Plato’s views on natural science and cosmology) • Laws (a more practical analysis of political and social issues). ப ப ட உைரயாட)க4 • திேய ட (அறி1 எ ப லVண 1ட அைடயாள காண .பட ேவ5 எ பத கான ம(. ; அறிேவா ெதாட ைடய ) • • பா மைன (ப@வTகள$ ேகா பா @ வ ம சன மதி.பo ) • ேசாஃப (ஐ@யா அ)ல ப@வTகள$ ேகா பா ைட ேம; க-/தி) ெகா4வ ; யதா /த/தி மா(ப ட பா ைவைய வழT கிற ) • ப )ப (இ ப/தி ந ைம இைடய லான உற1 ப றிய வ வாத ) • @ேமய (இய ைக அறிவ ய) ம ( அ5டவ ய) ப றிய ப ேள ேடாவ பா ைவக4) • ச டTக4 (அரசிய) ம ( ச2க. ப ரJசிைனகள$ மிக1 நைடYைற ப .பாH1). Dr.C.Thanavathi
  42. 42. Dialogue • A dialogue approach to education views learners as subjects in their own learning and honours central principles such as mutual respect and open communication (Vella, 2002). Need • Student centered • Encourage engagement • Shift from monologue to dialogue • Encourage decision making • Significance • Learners are invited to actively engage • more meaningful learning • shifts the focus of education from what the teacher says to what the learner does • mutual respect and open communication Dr.C.Thanavathi
  43. 43. உைரயாட) • க)வ கான உைரயாட) அf Yைற க றவ கைள தTக4 ெசா த க றலி) பாடTகளாக க- கிற ம ( பர பர ம யாைத ம ( திற த ெதாட ேபா ற ைமய ெகா4ைககைள மதி கிற (ெவ)லா, 2002). ேதைவ • மாண வ ைமயமாக • நிJசயதா /த/ைத ஊ வ க1 • ேமாேனாேலாகிலி- உைரயாட; மா(Tக4 • Y@ெவ .பைத ஊ வ க1 • Y கிய/ வ • ெசயலி) ஈ பட க றவ க4 அைழ க.ப கிறா க4 • ேம; அ /தY4ள க ற) • க)வ ய கவன/ைத ஆசி ய ெசா)வதிலி- க றவ எ ன ெசHகிறா எ பத மா (கிறா • பர பர ம யாைத ம ( திற த ெதாட Dr.C.Thanavathi
  44. 44. Discovery • self-discovery • discovery of previously acquired knowledge • rediscovery of knowledge • Discover of virtues • discover of justice • Nய க5 ப @. • Y ன ெப ற அறிவ க5 ப @. • அறிவ ம( க5 ப @. • ந)ெலாC கTகைள க5டறி7Tக4 • நLதிைய க5 ப @ Dr.C.Thanavathi
  45. 45. Honors 227G: Plato and the Discovery of Philosophy Dr.C.Thanavathi
  46. 46. In a nutshell, Plato’s polis (state) is essentially an educational community • It is created by education. It can survive only on condition that all its citizens receive an education that enables them to make rational political decisions. • It is up to education to preserve the state intact and to defend it against all harmful innovations. • The aim of education is not personal growth but service of the state, which is the guarantor of the happiness of its citizens for as long as they allow it to be the embodiment of justice. • Education must be compulsory for all. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  47. 47. N- கமாக, ப ேள ேடாவ ெபாலி (மாநில ) அ@.பைடய ) ஒ- க)வ ச2க • இ க)வ யா) உ-வா க.ப ட . அத @ம க4 அைனவ- ப /தறி1 அரசிய) Y@1கைள எ க உத1 ஒ- க)வ ைய. ெபற ேவ5 எ ற நிப தைனய ேப ) ம ேம அ வாழ Y@7 . • அரைச அ.ப@ேய பா கா.ப ம ( தLT வ ைளவ அைன/ க5 ப @. கd எதிராக அைத. பா கா.ப க)வ யா . • க)வ ய ேநா க தன$.ப ட வள Jசிய)ல, அரசி ேசைவயா , இ அத @ம க4 நLதிய உ-வகமாக இ- க அVமதி வைர அவ கள$ மகி Jசி உ/தரவாத அள$ கிற . • அைனவ- க)வ க டாயமாக இ- க ேவ5 . Dr.C.Thanavathi
  48. 48. Dr.C.Thanavathi Assistant Professor of History, V.O.C. College of Education, Thoothukudi – 628 008. Tamil Nadu. 9629256771 thanavathivoc@rediffmail.com thanavathic@thanavathi-edu.in Slide Share https://www.slideshare.net/thna1581981 You Tube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBgkpBQJce45xPba7uSohxA Linktree https://linktr.ee/thanavathi Dr.C.Thanavathi11/3/2020 48 Thank you

