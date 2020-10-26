Educational Thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi - Dr.C.Thanavathi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MAHATMA GANDHI 1869-1948 Dr.C.Thanavathi
• Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on 2 October 1869 in Porbandar, a coastal town in present-day Gujarat, India. His fa...
Social Position • Gandhi was born into the second highest caste in Hindu society – the Ruler- Warrior Caste. Modern Porban...
As a youth (about 15-years-old) • He had his schooling in nearby Rajkot, where his father served as the adviser or prime m...
Later Teen Years Dr.C.Thanavathi
The London Years 1888-1891 Dr.C.Thanavathi
Attempting to Establish a Career in India: 1891-1893 Dr.C.Thanavathi
Gandhi in South Africa: 1893- 1914 Gandhi while serving in the Ambulance Corps during the Boer War. Dr.C.Thanavathi
Maturing in South Africa Gandhi and his wife Kasturba in South Africa (1902) Dr.C.Thanavathi
The South Africa Years Gandhi and his legal colleagues. Gandhi and his South African friends. Gandhi served in and lead an...
STRUGGLE FOR INDIAN INDEPENDENCE (1915–1945)Dr.C.Thanavathi
Returning to India in 1915 Dr.C.Thanavathi
Gandhi takes a leadership role Gandhi preaching a group of people Gandhi in a train interacting with his followers Dr.C.Th...
Between the Wars Gandhi in 1918, when he led the Kheda Satyagraha. Dr.C.Thanavathi
Gandhi’s Tactics Gandhi on the Salt March. Gandhi on Dandi March Dr.C.Thanavathi
Gandhi is called to London for “talks.” At the Prime Minister’s Home on Downing Street , London , UK Dr.C.Thanavathi
Imprisonment Gandhi on a “fast.” Dr.C.Thanavathi
World War II interrupted the independence process. Jawaharlal Nehru sitting next to Gandhi at the AICC General Session, 19...
Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru work to prepare for independence. Gandhi-Nehru in a happy mood Gandhiji and Nehruji on serious...
Gandhiji with Jinnah, leader of the Muslim faction in 1944 Gandhiji addressing a huge gathering Dr.C.Thanavathi
Gandhi led a very simple life Gandhi spinning thread Gandhi reading a newspaper Mahatma Gandhi's room at Sabarmati Ashram ...
Much older, but still together Dr.C.Thanavathi
Independence • When the moment of freedom came, on 15 August 1947, Gandhi was nowhere to be seen in the capital, though Ne...
Dr.C.Thanavathi
Dr.C.Thanavathi
Dr.C.Thanavathi
Educational Thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi Child Centerd Education Dr.C.Thanavathi
Introduction • Great Leader, a practical philosopher, and an educational thinker • His philosophy of education was the out...
Meaning of Education • Literacy is neither the beginning nor the end of education. This is only a means through which man ...
Meaning of Education • EDUCATION IS DEVELOPMENT  all round  drawing out the best • EDUCATION IS NOT LITERACY  literacy ...
AIMS OF EDUCATION Gandhiji has divided educational aims into two categories as under: • Immediate aims of education. • Ult...
Immediate Aims of Gandhian Education 1. Vocational aim 2. Cultural aim 3. Character aim 4. Perfect development aim 5. Libe...
ULTIMATE AIM OF EDUCATION • to realize God • self realization • development of the moral character, development of the who...
Gandhi’s Views on Education 1. Objectives of education: 2. Education through craft: 3. Curriculum: 1. Basic craft – Agricu...
Methods of Teaching: • To achieve mental development, training of senses and parts of the body should be given. • Reading ...
Role of Teacher: • a model of behavior an image of society • teachers to teach by example • no corporal punishment • well ...
Concept of Discipline: • self – control • inner discipline • self - discipline in life • productive citizen, a worker and ...
Basic Education • scheme of education after many trials and experiments over a period of 40 years. • known as Basic educat...
Features of basic education: • The core aim of basic education is to help students to develop self sufficiency. • Basic ed...
Features of basic education: • It is aimed to achieve the harmonious development of the child’s body, mind heart and soul....
Evaluation of Basic Education Merits • life centred education. • suited to our needs, requirements, genius, and aspiration...
Demerits • The over emphasis on crafts and productive activity has often been criticized as child labour. • It neglects ed...
GANDHIJI’S CONTRIBUTIONS TO EDUCATION • comprehensive and practical system of education suited to genius of our country. •...
• practical and broad based curriculum. Integrated curriculum which is psychologically sound. • The method of teaching sug...
GANDHI’S PUBLICATIONS ON EDUCATION Ø Basic education. Ø Medium of instruction. Ø Tasks before Indian students. Ø To the st...
Relevance of Gandhi’s views on education in the modern contest • relating school education to the needs of the society. • ...
Conclusion How would you classify Gandhi’s educational philosophy? Idealistic? Naturalistic? Pragmatic? Dr.C.Thanavathi
Dr.C.Thanavathi
Mahatma Gandhi – The Father of India (1869-1948) Dr.C.Thanavathi
  1. 1. MAHATMA GANDHI 1869-1948 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  2. 2. • Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on 2 October 1869 in Porbandar, a coastal town in present-day Gujarat, India. His father, Karamchand Gandhi (1822–1885), who belonged to the Hindu Modh community, was the diwan (Prime Minister) of Porbander state, a small princely state in the Kathiawar Agency of British India. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  3. 3. Social Position • Gandhi was born into the second highest caste in Hindu society – the Ruler- Warrior Caste. Modern Porbandar, India Dr.C.Thanavathi
  4. 4. As a youth (about 15-years-old) • He had his schooling in nearby Rajkot, where his father served as the adviser or prime minister to the local ruler. In May 1883, the 13-year old Mohandas was married to 14-year old Kasturbai Makhanji in an arranged child marriage, as was the custom in the region. In 1885, when Gandhi was 15, the couple's first child was born, but survived only a few days;Dr.C.Thanavathi
  5. 5. Later Teen Years Dr.C.Thanavathi
  6. 6. The London Years 1888-1891 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  7. 7. Attempting to Establish a Career in India: 1891-1893 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  8. 8. Gandhi in South Africa: 1893- 1914 Gandhi while serving in the Ambulance Corps during the Boer War. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  9. 9. Maturing in South Africa Gandhi and his wife Kasturba in South Africa (1902) Dr.C.Thanavathi
  10. 10. The South Africa Years Gandhi and his legal colleagues. Gandhi and his South African friends. Gandhi served in and lead an Ambulance Corps Unit in both the Boer War 1899-1892 and the Zulu War of 1906. By supporting the British government, Gandhi hoped to gain full citizenship for Indians in South Africa, a goal he did not achieve. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  11. 11. STRUGGLE FOR INDIAN INDEPENDENCE (1915–1945)Dr.C.Thanavathi
  12. 12. Returning to India in 1915 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  13. 13. Gandhi takes a leadership role Gandhi preaching a group of people Gandhi in a train interacting with his followers Dr.C.Thanavathi
  14. 14. Between the Wars Gandhi in 1918, when he led the Kheda Satyagraha. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  15. 15. Gandhi’s Tactics Gandhi on the Salt March. Gandhi on Dandi March Dr.C.Thanavathi
  16. 16. Gandhi is called to London for “talks.” At the Prime Minister’s Home on Downing Street , London , UK Dr.C.Thanavathi
  17. 17. Imprisonment Gandhi on a “fast.” Dr.C.Thanavathi
  18. 18. World War II interrupted the independence process. Jawaharlal Nehru sitting next to Gandhi at the AICC General Session, 1942. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  19. 19. Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru work to prepare for independence. Gandhi-Nehru in a happy mood Gandhiji and Nehruji on serious discussions for attaining independence to India Dr.C.Thanavathi
  20. 20. Gandhiji with Jinnah, leader of the Muslim faction in 1944 Gandhiji addressing a huge gathering Dr.C.Thanavathi
  21. 21. Gandhi led a very simple life Gandhi spinning thread Gandhi reading a newspaper Mahatma Gandhi's room at Sabarmati Ashram Dr.C.Thanavathi
  22. 22. Much older, but still together Dr.C.Thanavathi
  23. 23. Independence • When the moment of freedom came, on 15 August 1947, Gandhi was nowhere to be seen in the capital, though Nehru and the entire Constituent Assembly were to salute him as the architect of Indian independence, as the 'father of the nation'. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  24. 24. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  25. 25. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  26. 26. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  27. 27. Educational Thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi Child Centerd Education Dr.C.Thanavathi
  28. 28. Introduction • Great Leader, a practical philosopher, and an educational thinker • His philosophy of education was the outcome of his long experiences of political, social, and economic life of the country. • The first Indian who advocated a scheme of education based upon the essential values of Indian culture and civilization. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  29. 29. Meaning of Education • Literacy is neither the beginning nor the end of education. This is only a means through which man or woman can be educated. • By education I mean an all round drawing out of the best in child and man - body, mind, and spirit. This is only a means through which man and woman can be educated. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  30. 30. Meaning of Education • EDUCATION IS DEVELOPMENT  all round  drawing out the best • EDUCATION IS NOT LITERACY  literacy is just a means of education.  the development of head, heart, hand and health  true education is that which draws out and stimulates the spiritual, intellectual and physical faculties of the children. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  31. 31. AIMS OF EDUCATION Gandhiji has divided educational aims into two categories as under: • Immediate aims of education. • Ultimate aims of education. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  32. 32. Immediate Aims of Gandhian Education 1. Vocational aim 2. Cultural aim 3. Character aim 4. Perfect development aim 5. Liberation aim 6. Dignity of labour 7. Training for leadership 8. Social and individual aim Dr.C.Thanavathi
  33. 33. ULTIMATE AIM OF EDUCATION • to realize God • self realization • development of the moral character, development of the whole- all were directed towards the realization of the ultimate reality- the merger of the finite being into the infinite. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  34. 34. Gandhi’s Views on Education 1. Objectives of education: 2. Education through craft: 3. Curriculum: 1. Basic craft – Agriculture, Spinning, Weaving etc. 2. Mother – tongue. 3. Mathematics – useful for craft and community life. 4. Social studies – social and economic life of the community, culture the community, history of craft etc. 5. General science – nature study, zoology, physiology, hygiene, physical culture, anatomy etc. 6. Drawing and music. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  35. 35. Methods of Teaching: • To achieve mental development, training of senses and parts of the body should be given. • Reading should precede the teaching of writing. • Before teaching of alphabets, art training should be given. • More opportunities should be given for learning by doing. • Encouragement should be given to learning by experience. • Correlation should be established in the teaching methods and learning experiences. • Mother tongue to be the medium of instruction. • Productive craft as the basic of all education. • Teaching through creative and productive activities. • Teaching through creative and productive activities. • Learning by living, service and participation, self – experience. • Lecture, questioning and discussion method. • Oral instruction to personal study. • All syllabi should be woven around vocational training. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  36. 36. Role of Teacher: • a model of behavior an image of society • teachers to teach by example • no corporal punishment • well trained, proficient, man of knowledge, faith action and devotion • a symbol of values, well disciplined, a unique personality, cultured and having a good mentality. • be polite, pious, and having sea of knowledge. • a psychologist, a philosophies, a historian, a technologist in the matters of knowledge. • a guide, mentor, and guru Dr.C.Thanavathi
  37. 37. Concept of Discipline: • self – control • inner discipline • self - discipline in life • productive citizen, a worker and a parent • useful and responsible citizen Dr.C.Thanavathi
  38. 38. Basic Education • scheme of education after many trials and experiments over a period of 40 years. • known as Basic education or Wardha scheme of education or Nai Talim or new education or Buniyandi Shiksha. • it is intimately related with the basic needs and interest of Indian children • related to the people living the villages • to enable a student to acquire the desired fruit through his or her own actions. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  39. 39. Features of basic education: • The core aim of basic education is to help students to develop self sufficiency. • Basic education laid a strong emphasis on manual work. • There should be free, compulsory and universal education within the age group 7 to 14. • It envisages providing education through the medium of craft or productive work so that the child gains economic self reliance for his life. • The medium of education should be mother tongue. • Education should develop human values in the child. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  40. 40. Features of basic education: • It is aimed to achieve the harmonious development of the child’s body, mind heart and soul. • In basic scheme education is imparted through some local craft or productive work. • The basic education is self supported through some productive work. • It is geared to create useful, responsible and dynamic citizens. • Play is an essential part of basic education. • Subjects are taught in correlation with craft, with environment and with other subject. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  41. 41. Evaluation of Basic Education Merits • life centred education. • suited to our needs, requirements, genius, and aspirations for the future. • greater concreteness and reality to the knowledge acquired by children. • It synthesized the individual and social aims of education. • It was a need based education which curtailed rural unemployment. • highly practical as it starts with action rather than reflection. • the needs, interests and aptitude of the child. Thus it is essentially child centred. • nationalist in setting, idealist in nature and pragmatic on one hand while social in purpose and spiritual in intent on the other hand. • non theoretical and as such it enables the student to undertake independent action. • provides for the inculcation of an attitude of truth in children. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  42. 42. Demerits • The over emphasis on crafts and productive activity has often been criticized as child labour. • It neglects education in terms of personality development and development higher mental abilities. • resulted in enormous wastage of material as small children are not in a position to produce anything worth – while. • Schools would degrade as trade centres. • It may arrest the child’s spontaneous development. • The call for correlation becomes forced and unnatural. • overlooked the possibilities of higher intellectual development of children. • To serve as a medium for education the basic craft selected must answer the test of universality. • Making handicraft as nucleus of teaching will amount to throwing the country further behind in this age of science and technology. • It is not up to the aspirations of the new generation of a digitalized world. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  43. 43. GANDHIJI’S CONTRIBUTIONS TO EDUCATION • comprehensive and practical system of education suited to genius of our country. • constructive and human system integrated with needs and ideals of national life. • to advocate the large scale use of handicraft, not only as a productive work but as a pivot round which the teaching of different subjects should be undertaken. • practical scheme of education based on the principles of equity, social justice, non – violence, human dignity, economic well being and cultural self respect. • very broad - based concept of education describing it as all round development of human personality. • recommended immediate and ultimate aims of education which are in accordance with the Indian socio political, economic, cultural and social aim of education.Dr.C.Thanavathi
  44. 44. • practical and broad based curriculum. Integrated curriculum which is psychologically sound. • The method of teaching suggested by Gandhiji is highly pragmatic and pedagogically sound. • educational model was not only holistic and practical; it was highly decentralized and integrated. • revived India’s economic, social and cultural life through the instrumentality of a handicraft. • The basic scheme of education was a practical solution for rural unemployment. • Gandhiji succeeded in presenting a type of education which can provide the necessary economic self sufficiency and self reliance. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  45. 45. GANDHI’S PUBLICATIONS ON EDUCATION Ø Basic education. Ø Medium of instruction. Ø Tasks before Indian students. Ø To the students. Ø Towards new education. Ø True education Gandhi wrote extensively on education in ‘Harijan’. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  46. 46. Relevance of Gandhi’s views on education in the modern contest • relating school education to the needs of the society. • Learning while earning • the learning of craft • curriculum of the present day schools that work experience and socially useful productive work find an important place. • proper development of the early stages of the life. • mother tongue Dr.C.Thanavathi
  47. 47. Conclusion How would you classify Gandhi’s educational philosophy? Idealistic? Naturalistic? Pragmatic? Dr.C.Thanavathi
  48. 48. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  49. 49. Mahatma Gandhi – The Father of India (1869-1948) Dr.C.Thanavathi

