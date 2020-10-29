Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EDUCATIONAL THOUGHTS MARTIN BUBER UNIT III – CHILD CENTRED EDUCATION DR.C.THANAVATHI10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 1
MARTIN BUBER 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 2
10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 3
10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 4
10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 5
10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 6
10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 7
10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 8
10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 9
10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 10
10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 11
10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 12
10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 13
PHILOSOPHY • Buber is famous for his thesis of dialogical existence, as he described in the book I and Thou. However, his ...
MARTIN BUBER ON EDUCATION • Buber’s focus on dialogue and community would alone mark him out as an important thinker for e...
DIALOGUE • Dialogue (1923- 1938) – that reflects Buber’s move away from the supremacy of the ecstatic moment to the unity ...
10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 17
10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 18
10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 19
10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 20
10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 21
DIALOGUE AND EXISTENCE • In I and Thou, Buber introduced his thesis on human existence. Inspired by Feuerbach's The Essenc...
• The generic motif Buber employs to describe the dual modes of being is one of dialogue (Ich-Du) and monologue (Ich-Es). ...
10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 24
10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 25
10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 26
10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 27
10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 28
10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 29
THANK YOU DR.C.THANAVATHI10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 30
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Educational Thoughts Martin Buber - Dr.C.Thanavathi

28 views

Published on

Educational Thoughts Martin Buber - Dr.C.Thanavathi

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Educational Thoughts Martin Buber - Dr.C.Thanavathi

  1. 1. EDUCATIONAL THOUGHTS MARTIN BUBER UNIT III – CHILD CENTRED EDUCATION DR.C.THANAVATHI10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 1
  2. 2. MARTIN BUBER 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 2
  3. 3. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 3
  4. 4. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 4
  5. 5. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 5
  6. 6. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 6
  7. 7. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 7
  8. 8. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 8
  9. 9. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 9
  10. 10. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 10
  11. 11. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 11
  12. 12. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 12
  13. 13. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 13
  14. 14. PHILOSOPHY • Buber is famous for his thesis of dialogical existence, as he described in the book I and Thou. However, his work dealt with a range of issues including religious consciousness, modernity, the concept of evil, ethics, education, and Biblical hermeneutics. • Buber rejected the label of "philosopher" or "theologian" claiming he was not interested in ideas, only personal experience, and could not discuss God but only relationships to God. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 14
  15. 15. MARTIN BUBER ON EDUCATION • Buber’s focus on dialogue and community would alone mark him out as an important thinker for educators. But when this is added to his fundamental concern with encounter and how we are with each other (and the world) his contribution is unique and yet often unrecognized. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 15
  16. 16. DIALOGUE • Dialogue (1923- 1938) – that reflects Buber’s move away from the supremacy of the ecstatic moment to the unity of being and a focus on relationship and the dialogical nature of existence (perhaps most strongly linked to his book I and Thou). 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 16
  17. 17. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 17
  18. 18. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 18
  19. 19. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 19
  20. 20. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 20
  21. 21. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 21
  22. 22. DIALOGUE AND EXISTENCE • In I and Thou, Buber introduced his thesis on human existence. Inspired by Feuerbach's The Essence of Christianity and Kierkegaard's Single One, Buber worked upon the premise of existence as encounter. • He explained this philosophy using the word pairs of Ich-Du and Ich-Es to categorize the modes of consciousness, interaction, and being through which an individual engages with other individuals, inanimate objects, and all reality in general. • Theologically, he associated the first with the Jewish Jesus and the second with the gentile Christian Paul. • Philosophically, these word pairs express complex ideas about modes of being particularly how a person exists and actualizes that existence. • As Buber argues in I and Thou, a person is at all times engaged with the world in one of these modes. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 22
  23. 23. • The generic motif Buber employs to describe the dual modes of being is one of dialogue (Ich-Du) and monologue (Ich-Es). The concept of communication, particularly language-oriented communication, is used both in describing dialogue/monologue through metaphors and expressing the interpersonal nature of human existence. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 23
  24. 24. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 24
  25. 25. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 25
  26. 26. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 26
  27. 27. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 27
  28. 28. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 28
  29. 29. 10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 29
  30. 30. THANK YOU DR.C.THANAVATHI10/30/2020Dr.C.Thanavathi 30

×