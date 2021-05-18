Successfully reported this slideshow.
WARDHA SCHEME OF EDUCATION (OR) BASIC EDUCATION (1937) வா தா க ட (அ ல ) அ பைட க (1937) UNIT V Dr.C.Thanavathi
Headings  INTRODUCTION  ALL- INDIA NATIONAL EDUCATION CONFERENCE  DR. ZAKIR HUSSAIN COMMITTEE, 1937  OUTLINES OF THE S...
The Government of India act, 1935 brought an end to diarchy in the Indian provinces. In 1937, popular Governments were e...
இ ய அர ச ட , 1935 இ ய மாகாண க ஆ ைறேகடா வ த . 1937இ , ம க அரசா க க மாகாண க வ ப டன, 11 மாகாண க 6 இ கா ர அைம ச க இ தன . இ ...
In the Harijans of October 2, 1937, Gandhiji wrote an article about convening an All – India National Educational conferen...
அ ேடாப 2, 1937 இ ஹ ஜ க , கா அ ேடாப 22, 23, 23 அ அ ல இ ய ேத ய க மாநா ைட வ ப ஒ க ைர எ னா . இ வ தா க மாநா எ அைழ க ப ற , இ கா ...
In order to give a final shape to the resolutions passed in the All India National Education Conference, Wardha a committ...
அ ல இ ய ேத ய க மாநா ைறேவ ற ப ட மான க இ வ வ அ பத காக, அ ேபா ஜா யா யா இ லா யா ப கைல கழக ைணேவ தராக இ த டா ட ஜா உேச தைலைம வ த...
▪ Free and compulsory education for all form 7 to 14 years. ▪ Linking Education with Life. ▪ Mother tongue as a medium of ...
▪ அைன ப வ க இலவச ம க டாய க 7 த 14 ஆ க வைர. ▪ க வா ைக ட இைண த . ▪ தா ெமா ஒ ப ஊடக . ▪ ைக ைன – ைமய ப த ப ட க ▪ அ ைவ ஒ அலகாக ெ...
▪ Education of the craft to be given in such a way that the children may earn their livelihood from it. ▪ In the education...
▪ ழ ைதக த க வா வாதார ைத அ ச பா வைக வழ க பட ேவ ய ைக ைன க . ▪ ைக ைன க , ெபா ளாதார ய வ , அத ச க ம அ ய ய வ இட ெகா க பட ேவ . ▪ ...
▪ Nai Talim ▪ Basic Education ▪ Buniyadi Talim ▪ Basic Shiksha ▪ ைந தா ▪ அ பைட க ▪ யா தா ▪ அ பைட ா The Wardha Scheme of Ed...
▪ The word ‘Basic’ is derived from the work ‘Base’ which means the bottom of the foundation of a thing upon which the whol...
▪ ‘அ பைட’ எ ற ெசா ‘ேப ’ எ ற பைட உ வான , இத ெபா ஷய த அ ல உ வா க ப ட ஒ ெபா அ தள அ ப . ▪ இ ப ைடய இ ய கலா சார ைத அ பைடயாக ெகா ...
▪ Education should develop the qualities of an ideal citizen in the child, socially, politically, economically, and cultur...
▪ ச க , அர ய , ெபா ளாதார ம கலா சார யாக ழ ைத ஒ ற த மக ண கைள க வள க ேவ . ▪ க எ ப இ ய கலா சார தான அ ைப க யாள க இதய க வள க ேவ ...
▪ Gandhiji regarded education as the bright right of every human being. ▪ The duration of the course of basic education is...
▪ க ைய ஒ ெவா ம த ரகாசமான உ ைமயாக கா க னா . ▪ அ பைட க கால 7 ஆ க . ▪ 7 த 14 வய வைர லான வ க இலவச ம க டாய க ைய வழ வைத இ ேநா கம...
▪ Gandhiji emphasized relating education. ▪ Link with the natural and social environment of the children. ▪ Link with the ...
▪ Supporter of mother tongue as a medium of instruction. ▪ Mother tongue will be the medium of instruction and teaching of...
▪ க த ஊடகமாக தா ெமா ைய ஆத பவ . ▪ தா ெமா க த ம ஆ ல க பத கான ஊடகமாக இ , பாட ட இட ைல. ▪ ழ ைதக தா ெமா இய பான க டைள இ பதாக வா ட...
▪ Gandhiji wanted to realize many objectives through craft-centered education. ▪ The entire education shall center around ...
▪ ைக ைன ைமயமாக ெகா ட க ல பல ேநா க கைள கா உணர னா . ▪ க ல அ பைட ைக ைனகைள ைமயமாக ெகா , அைவ ழ ைதக ேதைவக வ டார ஏ ப ேத ெத க ப . ...
▪ If we look at education from a material point of view - the one single purpose of education is to prepare human beings f...
▪ க ைய ஒ ெபா க ேணா ட பா தா - க ஒேர ஒ ேநா க ஜ வா ைக ம த கைள தயா ப வதா . இ அ ப யானா , பாட ட அைன பாட க ெசய பா க ெதாட ைடயதாக இ...
▪ During the period of English education, English educated period exploited the masses. ▪ Therefore Gandhiji suggested com...
▪ ஆ ல க கால , ஆ ல ப த கால ம கைள ர ய . ▪ எனேவ அைனவ ெபா வான க ைய கா ப ைர தா . ▪ அ பைட க பண கார க ஏைழக எ த யாச இ கா , ய ேன ற ...
▪ There is no God higher than truth – MK Gandhi. ▪ Even truth is subordinate to non-violence. ▪ Sarvodaya means upliftment...
▪ ச ய ைத ட உய த கட இ ைல - எ .ேக. கா . ▪ உ ைம ட அ ைச அ ப த . ▪ ச ேவாதயா எ றா அைனவ ேன ற நல . ▪ ச க எ த வைகயான ர ட வ ைற. ▪ க ...
▪ V-Vision ▪ A-Attitude ▪ L-Love ▪ U-Understanding ▪ E-Education ▪ S-Service ▪ For inculcation, the values among children,...
▪ V-பா ைவ ▪ A-அ ைற ▪ L-ல ▪ U- த ▪ E- க ▪ S-ேசைவ ▪ த , ழ ைதக ைடேய உ ள ம க , ேமாரா ம த ைம வள ஆ யவ ைற வ த ேவ . ▪ ழ ைதக ற கைள ...
CURRICULUM 34 Basic Craft-out of the following basic crafts, anyone may be selected • Agriculture, spinning and weaving, w...
கைல ட 35 வ அ பைட ைக ைனக அ பைட ைக ைன, யாைர ேத ெத கலா வசாய , ம ெநச , மரேவைல, வள , ேதா ேவைலக , ம பா ட க அ ல ம பா ட க , பழ கைள...
▪ It emphasis appointing female teachers in place of male teachers at the primary level. ▪ It is necessary to appoint only...
▪ த ைம ம ட ஆ ஆ ய க ப லாக ெப ஆ ய கைள ய பைத இ வ ற . ▪ ப ெப ற ஆ ய கைள ம ேம ய ப அவ ய . ▪ ட கால ப (3 ஆ க ) ம ய கால ப (1 வ ட ) வ...
In the timetable of the basic scheme of education, it was thought that boys shall have to devote 5 hours and a half for th...
க அ பைட ட கால அ டவைண , வ க த க ப 5 ம ேநர ம ஒ அைர ேநர ஒ க ேவ எ க த ப ட . வ ட மா 288 நா க ேவைல ெச வ அவ யமாக க த ப ட . ேநரஅ ட...
▪ Education is imparted through activities and in a short period of time the students are given knowledge of various and v...
▪ ெசய பா க ல க வழ க ப ற ம ய கால மாணவ க ப ேவ ம மா ப ட பாட கைள ப ய அ வழ க ப ற . ▪ ெசய பா சா த க ய வ க த ைறக 42 Dr.C.Thanavat...
▪ Craft-work in school ▪ Activity-based curriculum ▪ Learning by doing ▪ Social activities and community life ▪ Self –suff...
▪ ப ைக ைன ேவைல ▪ ெசய பா சா த பாட ட ▪ ெசய வ க ற ▪ ச க நடவ ைகக ம ச க வா ைக ▪ ய-ப றா ைற ▪ இலவச ம க டாய க ▪ தா - க ஊடகமாக நா அ...
▪ Education through correlation ▪ Integrated knowledge ▪ Relationship with life ▪ Training in citizenship ▪ Great freedom ...
▪ ெதாட ல க ▪ ஒ ைண த அ ▪ வா ைக டனான உற ▪ ைம ப ▪ ஆ ய ம க தவ க ெப த ர ▪ அ பைட க வ க அ பைட லான அ ல ▪ ராம ற ம நக ற க அ பைட க அ ...
The present education experiment like basic education, Vishwa Bharti, Aurobindo Ashram, Gurukul Kangri and Banasthali Vid...
அ பைட க , வ பார , அர ேதா ஆ ரம , கா ம பன தா யா ேபா ற த ேபாைதய க ேசாதைன, நா நம ப ைடய க ைற ெவ பைடயான எ கா க . எ .ேக. க வா ை...
After the implementation of plans, efforts were made to spread education. The government decided to provide free and compu...
ட கைள ெசய ப ய ன , க ைய பர ப ய க ேம ெகா ள ப டன. 14 வய வைர லான அைன ழ ைதக இலவச ம க டாய க ைய வழ க அரசா க ெச த . ஆனா இ த ேநா க ...
To streamline education, the Govt. implemented the recommendations of the Kothari Commission under ‘National Policy on Ed...
க ைய ெந ப த, அர ேகா தா ஆைணய ப ைரகைள ‘க த ேத ய ெகா ைக 1968 இ ெசய ப ய .  ய ப ைரக உலகளா ய ெதாட க க . ஒ ய க ைற அ க , ெமா ர ,...
▪ National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) at the National level and State Council of Educational Res...
▪ ேத ய அள க ஆரா ம ப க (எ . .இ.ஆ . ) ம மா ல அள க ஆரா ம ப க (எ . .இ.ஆ . ) ஆ யைவ க தர ைத பராம க வ ப டன. உய க தர ைத மா க ப கைல...
▪ 1. Expansion of General Education ▪ 2. Development of Technical Education ▫ (a) Indian Institute of Technology ▫ (b) Nat...
▪ 1. ெபா க வா க ▪ 2. ெதா ப க வள ▫ (அ) இ ய ெதா ப வன ▫ (ஆ) ேத ய ெதா ப வன (எ ஐ ) ▫ (இ) இ ய ேமலா ைம வன ▫ (ஈ) ம வ க ▫ (இ) வசாய ...
▪ 5. Growth of Higher Education ▪ 6. Non-formal Education ▪ 7. Encouragement to Indian Language and Culture ▪ 8. Adult Edu...
▪ 5. உய க வள ▪ 6. ைறசாரா க ▪ 7. இ ய ெமா ம கலா சார ைத ஊ த ▪ 8. வய வ ேதா க ▪ 9. அ ய க ேம பா ▪ 10. அைனவ க த ர ற இ யா க வள ைய ...
 The child is treated just as a policeman or a soldier, merely as a unit in a homogeneous mass.  His individuality is ig...
 ழ ைத ஒ ேபா கார அ ல ஒ பா ேபாலேவ க த ப ற , ெவ மேன ஒேர மா யான ெவ ஜன ஒ அல .  அவர த வ ற க க ப ற . அவ ெவ மேன ஒ கான வ ைறயாகேவ ...
 No place for religious education.  Basic education not suited in the age of industrialization.  Craft is only a slogan...
 மத க இட ைல.  ெதா மயமா க வய அ பைட க ெபா தா .  ைக ைன எ ப ஒ ழ க , ஒ ைனகைத, இ பா ைவயாள க நல காக சட ச த ப க நைட ைற உ ள .  ...
 In retrospect, it may be said that theoretically Basic education seems very attractive but practically it is a total fai...
 ேனா பா தா , ேகா பா டள அ பைட க க கவ கரமானதாக ேதா ற , ஆனா நைட ைற இ ெமா த ேதா .  ைக ைனக ம ற க க க ைய ய ஆதரவாக மா ற உத எ கா...
THANKS!
  1. 1. WARDHA SCHEME OF EDUCATION (OR) BASIC EDUCATION (1937) வா தா க ட (அ ல ) அ பைட க (1937) UNIT V Dr.C.Thanavathi Assistant Professor of History V.O.C.College of Education Thoothukudi - 628008 Tamil Nadu. India. 9629256771 thanavathic@thanavathi-edu.in http://thanavathi-edu.in/index.html
  2. 2. 2
  3. 3. Headings  INTRODUCTION  ALL- INDIA NATIONAL EDUCATION CONFERENCE  DR. ZAKIR HUSSAIN COMMITTEE, 1937  OUTLINES OF THE SCHEME OF EDUCATION  AIMS OF BASIC EDUCATION  CURRICULUM  TEACHERS  TIME-TABLE  METHODS OF TEACHING  CONCLUSION  அ க  அைன - இ யா ேத ய க மாநா  .ஆ . ஜா ஹுைச , 1937  க ட டவ ட க  அ பைட க ேநா க  கைல ட  ஆ ய க  ேநர -அ டவைண  க த ைறக 
  4. 4. The Government of India act, 1935 brought an end to diarchy in the Indian provinces. In 1937, popular Governments were established in the provinces and out of the 11 provinces 6 had congress ministers. The congress ministers at this juncture were faced with a dilemma. On one hand they wanted to execute the Gandhian plan of education and on the other they wanted to enforce compulsory and pre-primary education. However, Mahatma Gandhi, father of the Nation presented a new scheme of education and gave a lead in the direction. Introduction
  5. 5. இ ய அர ச ட , 1935 இ ய மாகாண க ஆ ைறேகடா வ த . 1937இ , ம க அரசா க க மாகாண க வ ப டன, 11 மாகாண க 6 இ கா ர அைம ச க இ தன . இ த த ண கா ர அைம ச க ஒ ச கட ைத எ ெகா டன . ஒ ற அவ க கா ய க ட ைத ெசய ப த ன , ம ற க டாய ம ெதாட க க ைதய க ைய அம ப த ன . எ , ேதச த ைத மகா மா கா ஒ ய க ட ைத ைவ வ கா த ைல அ தா . அ க
  6. 6. In the Harijans of October 2, 1937, Gandhiji wrote an article about convening an All – India National Educational conference on October 22, 23, 1937. This is also known as the Wardha Educational conference and it was held under the president of Gandhiji himself. Eminent Educationists, national leaders, Social reformers, and provincial ministers of education took part in the deliberations of the conference. After a good deal of discussions, the following resolution was passed 1) Free and compulsory education be provided for 7 years on a nationwide- scale. 2) Medium of instruction is the mother tongue. 3) The process of education should center around some form of manual and productive work 4) The conference accepts that this system of education will be gradually able to cover the remuneration of the teachers. ALL- INDIA NATIONAL EDUCATION CONFERENCE 6
  7. 7. அ ேடாப 2, 1937 இ ஹ ஜ க , கா அ ேடாப 22, 23, 23 அ அ ல இ ய ேத ய க மாநா ைட வ ப ஒ க ைர எ னா . இ வ தா க மாநா எ அைழ க ப ற , இ கா தைலவ நைடெப ற . மாநா கல ைரயாட க ரபல க யாள க , ேத ய தைலவ க , ச க தவா க ம மாகாண க அைம ச க ப ேக றன . ந ல வாத க ற , வ மான ைறேவ ற ப ட 1) நா த ய அள 7 ஆ க இலவச ம க டாய க வழ க பட ேவ . 2) ந தர வ ைற தா ெமா . 3) க ெசய ைற ஒ த ைகேய ம உ ப ப கைள ைமயமாக ெகா க ேவ 4) இ த க ைற ப ப யாக ஆ ய க ஊ ய ைத ஈ க ட எ பைத மாநா ஏ ெகா ற . அ ல இ ய ேத ய க மாநா 7
  8. 8. In order to give a final shape to the resolutions passed in the All India National Education Conference, Wardha a committee was formed under the chairmanship of Dr. Zakir Hussain, then the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University. The committee submitted its report in two parts. The first report was presented in Dec 1937. It defined the principles, curriculum, administration, and supervision work of the Wardha education scheme. The second report was presented in April 1938. It enumerated the correlation between the basic handicrafts and others subjects of the curriculum. Dr. ZAKIR HUSSAIN COMMITTEE, 1937 8 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  9. 9. அ ல இ ய ேத ய க மாநா ைறேவ ற ப ட மான க இ வ வ அ பத காக, அ ேபா ஜா யா யா இ லா யா ப கைல கழக ைணேவ தராக இ த டா ட ஜா உேச தைலைம வ தா ஒ அைம க ப ட .  தன அ ைகைய இர ப களாக சம த . த அ ைக ச ப 1937 இ வழ க ப ட . இ வ தா க ட ெகா ைகக , பாட ட , வாக ம ேம பா ைவ ப கைள வைரய த . இர டாவ அ ைக ஏ ர 1938 இ வழ க ப ட . இ அ பைட ைக ைன ெபா க ம பாட ட ற பாட க ைடேயயான ெதாட ைப வ த . Dr. ZAKIR HUSSAIN COMMITTEE, 1937 9 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  10. 10. ▪ Free and compulsory education for all form 7 to 14 years. ▪ Linking Education with Life. ▪ Mother tongue as a medium of instruction. ▪ Craft – Centered Education ▪ Developing Knowledge as a Unit ▪ Principle of Truth, Non –Violence, Sarvodaya and Values ▪ Goods produced by the children should be utilized and profit so earned to meet the expenditure of the schools. OUTLINES OF THE SCHEME OF EDUCATION
  11. 11. ▪ அைன ப வ க இலவச ம க டாய க 7 த 14 ஆ க வைர. ▪ க வா ைக ட இைண த . ▪ தா ெமா ஒ ப ஊடக . ▪ ைக ைன – ைமய ப த ப ட க ▪ அ ைவ ஒ அலகாக ெச த ▪ உ ைம, அ ைச, ச ேவாதய ம ம க ெகா ைக ▪ ழ ைதக உ ப ெச ெபா கைள பய ப , ப க ெசல ன கைள ஈ ெச ய இலாப ஈ ட ேவ . க ட க க
  12. 12. ▪ Education of the craft to be given in such a way that the children may earn their livelihood from it. ▪ In the education of the crafts, the economic importance, as well as its social and scientific importance, should be given place. ▪ Self-supporting education ▪ Ideals of citizenship ▪ Emphasis on non –violence ▪ No religious education OUTLINES OF THE SCHEME OF EDUCATION
  13. 13. ▪ ழ ைதக த க வா வாதார ைத அ ச பா வைக வழ க பட ேவ ய ைக ைன க . ▪ ைக ைன க , ெபா ளாதார ய வ , அத ச க ம அ ய ய வ இட ெகா க பட ேவ . ▪ ய ஆதர க ▪ ைம கான இல ய க ▪ அ ைச ய வ ெகா க ▪ மத க இ ைல க ட க க
  14. 14. ▪ Nai Talim ▪ Basic Education ▪ Buniyadi Talim ▪ Basic Shiksha ▪ ைந தா ▪ அ பைட க ▪ யா தா ▪ அ பைட ா The Wardha Scheme of Education is also known as: வ தா ட க அைழ க ப ற :
  15. 15. ▪ The word ‘Basic’ is derived from the work ‘Base’ which means the bottom of the foundation of a thing upon which the whole thing rests or is made. ▪ It is basic because it is based on ancient Indian culture. ▪ It is basic because it lays down the minimum educational standards which every Indian child is entitled to receive without and distinction of caste or creed. ▪ It is basic because it is intimately related to the basic occupations of the community. ▪ It is basic because it for the common man of the country, who is the foundation and the backbone of our national life. ▪ It is because it comes first in time, i.e., it is the primary period of one’s education. Basic Means
  16. 16. ▪ ‘அ பைட’ எ ற ெசா ‘ேப ’ எ ற பைட உ வான , இத ெபா ஷய த அ ல உ வா க ப ட ஒ ெபா அ தள அ ப . ▪ இ ப ைடய இ ய கலா சார ைத அ பைடயாக ெகா பதா இ அ பைட. ▪ இ அ பைடயான , ஏென றா ஒ ெவா இ ய ழ ைத சா அ ல மத ேவ பா இ லாம ெபற உ ைம உ ள ைற தப ச க தர கைள இ வ ற . ▪ இ அ பைட, ஏென இ ச க அ பைட ெதா க ட ெந கமாக ெதாட ைடய . ▪ இ அ பைட, ஏென றா அ நம ேத ய வா ைக அ தளமாக ெக பாக இ நா சாமா ய க . ▪ ஏென றா அ ச யான ேநர த வ ற , அதாவ , இ ஒ வ க த ைம கால . அ பைட வ ைறக
  17. 17. ▪ Education should develop the qualities of an ideal citizen in the child, socially, politically, economically, and culturally. ▪ Education should develop a love for Indian culture in the hearts of the educands. ▪ All-round development of the personality was considered i.e. it must develop a child intellectually, socially, physically, morally, spiritually. ▪ After completion of the education, they may be able to earn their livelihood and fulfill their needs. ▪ Establishment of a society that was free from the evils and defects of the present-day society. AIMS OF BASIC EDUCATION 17 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  18. 18. ▪ ச க , அர ய , ெபா ளாதார ம கலா சார யாக ழ ைத ஒ ற த மக ண கைள க வள க ேவ . ▪ க எ ப இ ய கலா சார தான அ ைப க யாள க இதய க வள க ேவ . ▪ ஆ ைம அைன வைகயான வள க த ப ட , அதாவ இ ஒ ழ ைதைய அ வமாக, ச க யாக, உட யாக, ஒ க யாக, ஆ க யாக வள க ேவ . ▪ க த , அவ க வா வாதார ைத ச பா க , அவ க ேதைவகைள ெச ய . ▪ இ ைறய ச க ைமக ம ைறபா க ப ட ஒ ச க ைத த . அ பைட க ேநா க 18 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  19. 19. ▪ Gandhiji regarded education as the bright right of every human being. ▪ The duration of the course of basic education is 7 years. ▪ It aims at imparting free and compulsory education to boys and girls from age of 7 to 14 years. Free and Compulsory Education 19 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  20. 20. ▪ க ைய ஒ ெவா ம த ரகாசமான உ ைமயாக கா க னா . ▪ அ பைட க கால 7 ஆ க . ▪ 7 த 14 வய வைர லான வ க இலவச ம க டாய க ைய வழ வைத இ ேநா கமாக ெகா ள . இலவச ம க டாய க 20 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  21. 21. ▪ Gandhiji emphasized relating education. ▪ Link with the natural and social environment of the children. ▪ Link with the domestic and regional trades and industries. ▪ கா க ெதாட பாக வ னா . ▪ ழ ைதக இய ைக ம ச க ழ ட இைண க . ▪ உ நா ம ரா ய வ தக க ம ெதா க ட இைண . Linking Education with Life க ைய வா ைக ட இைண த 21 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  22. 22. ▪ Supporter of mother tongue as a medium of instruction. ▪ Mother tongue will be the medium of instruction and teaching of English shall have no place in the curriculum. ▪ Argued that children have a natural command over their mother tongue. ▪ Only through mother-tongue mass education can be organized. ▪ Instead of carrying loads of foreign language (English). ▪ The medium of instruction should be Hindi or mother tongue. Mother Tongue as a Medium of Instruction 22 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  23. 23. ▪ க த ஊடகமாக தா ெமா ைய ஆத பவ . ▪ தா ெமா க த ம ஆ ல க பத கான ஊடகமாக இ , பாட ட இட ைல. ▪ ழ ைதக தா ெமா இய பான க டைள இ பதாக வா டா . ▪ தா ெமா லமாக ம ேம ெவ ஜன க ைய ஒ கைம க . ▪ ெவ நா ெமா ைமகைள ம பத ப லாக (ஆ ல ). ▪ அ த ஊடக இ அ ல தா ெமா யாக இ க ேவ . Mother Tongue as a Medium of Instruction க த ஊடகமாக தா ெமா 23 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  24. 24. ▪ Gandhiji wanted to realize many objectives through craft-centered education. ▪ The entire education shall center around some Basic craft, which shall be selected in accordance with the needs of the children and the locality. ▪ It makes the children aware of the importance of manual labor. ▪ To make children self-dependent i.e., capable to earn their livelihood. ▪ To uplift the masses. ▪ To link education with rural life. ▪ To make the education self-supporting. Craft – Centered Education 24 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  25. 25. ▪ ைக ைன ைமயமாக ெகா ட க ல பல ேநா க கைள கா உணர னா . ▪ க ல அ பைட ைக ைனகைள ைமயமாக ெகா , அைவ ழ ைதக ேதைவக வ டார ஏ ப ேத ெத க ப . ▪ இ ைக ைறயான உைழ ய வ ைத ழ ைதக உண ற . ▪ ழ ைதகைள ய சா ைடயவ களாக மா வ , அதாவ , அவ க வா வாதார ைத ச பா ற ெகா ட . ▪ ெவ ஜன கைள உய வத காக. ▪ க ைய ராம ற வா ைக ட இைண க. ▪ க ைய ய ஆதரவாக மா வ . Craft – Centered Education ைக ைன - ைமய ப த ப ட க 25 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  26. 26. ▪ If we look at education from a material point of view - the one single purpose of education is to prepare human beings for real life. And if this is so then all the subjects and activities of the curriculum must be related. ▪ Therefore, Gandhiji emphasized on developing education gave rise to the correlation method in education. Developing Knowledge as a Unit 26 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  27. 27. ▪ க ைய ஒ ெபா க ேணா ட பா தா - க ஒேர ஒ ேநா க ஜ வா ைக ம த கைள தயா ப வதா . இ அ ப யானா , பாட ட அைன பாட க ெசய பா க ெதாட ைடயதாக இ க ேவ . ▪ எனேவ, க ைய வள ப கா வ னா , க ெதாட ைற வ வ த . அ ைவ ஒ அைலயாக வள ப 27 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  28. 28. ▪ During the period of English education, English educated period exploited the masses. ▪ Therefore Gandhiji suggested common education for all. ▪ There will be no difference between rich and poor in basic education, everyone will get equal opportunity for self- progress. Principle of Truth, Non –Violence, Sarvodaya and Values 28 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  29. 29. ▪ ஆ ல க கால , ஆ ல ப த கால ம கைள ர ய . ▪ எனேவ அைனவ ெபா வான க ைய கா ப ைர தா . ▪ அ பைட க பண கார க ஏைழக எ த யாச இ கா , ய ேன ற அைனவ சம வா ைட . உ ைம, அ ைச, ச ேவாதயா ம ம க ெகா ைக 29 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  30. 30. ▪ There is no God higher than truth – MK Gandhi. ▪ Even truth is subordinate to non-violence. ▪ Sarvodaya means upliftment and welfare of all. ▪ Any type of exploitation in society is violence. ▪ Focuses on social development through education. ▪ Establishment of a society free from any type of exploitation. ▪ Physical and mental development of all human beings. Principle of Truth, Non –Violence, Sarvodaya and Values 30 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  31. 31. ▪ ச ய ைத ட உய த கட இ ைல - எ .ேக. கா . ▪ உ ைம ட அ ைச அ ப த . ▪ ச ேவாதயா எ றா அைனவ ேன ற நல . ▪ ச க எ த வைகயான ர ட வ ைற. ▪ க ல ச க வள கவன ெச ற . ▪ எ தெவா ர ட ஒ ச க ைத த . ▪ அைன ம த க உட ம மன வள . உ ைம, அ ைச, ச ேவாதயா ம ம க ெகா ைக 31 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  32. 32. ▪ V-Vision ▪ A-Attitude ▪ L-Love ▪ U-Understanding ▪ E-Education ▪ S-Service ▪ For inculcation, the values among children, mora, and character development should be emphasized. ▪ To taught skills and handicrafts to children. ▪ After learning the skills, children will be able to earn their livelihood through that skill and handicraft. Principle of Truth, Non –Violence, Sarvodaya and Values 32 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  33. 33. ▪ V-பா ைவ ▪ A-அ ைற ▪ L-ல ▪ U- த ▪ E- க ▪ S-ேசைவ ▪ த , ழ ைதக ைடேய உ ள ம க , ேமாரா ம த ைம வள ஆ யவ ைற வ த ேவ . ▪ ழ ைதக ற கைள ைக ைன ெபா கைள க த . ▪ ற கைள க ெகா ட ற , அ த றைம ம ைக ைன ெபா க ல ழ ைதக த க வா வாதார ைத ச பா க . உ ைம, அ ைச, ச ேவாதயா ம ம க ெகா ைக 33 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  34. 34. CURRICULUM 34 Basic Craft-out of the following basic crafts, anyone may be selected • Agriculture, spinning and weaving, woodcraft, fisheries, Leatherwork, Pottery or ceramics, fruit preservation or Gardening, any other craft according to the Geographical environment of the locality. • Mother tongue, Mathematics, Social studies, General Science, Nature study, Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Elementary Hygiene, Astronomy, Life stories of eminent scientists and inventories, Art (music or painting), Hindi, Home science-Girls, Physical Education and Behaviroural education, moral education, social service and celebrations of social and national festivals. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  35. 35. கைல ட 35 வ அ பைட ைக ைனக அ பைட ைக ைன, யாைர ேத ெத கலா வசாய , ம ெநச , மரேவைல, வள , ேதா ேவைலக , ம பா ட க அ ல ம பா ட க , பழ கைள பா கா த அ ல ேதா ட கைல, வ டார ய ழ ஏ ப ேவ எ த ைக ைன ெபா க . தா ெமா , க த , ச க ஆ க , ெபா அ ய , இய ைக ஆ , தாவர ய , ல ய , ேவ ய , ெதாட க காதார , வா ய , ற த ஞா க ம சர க வா ைக கைதக , கைல (இைச அ ல ஓ ய ), இ , அ ய -ெப க , உட க ம நட ைத க , தா க க , ச க ேசைவ ம ச க ம ேத ய ழா க ெகா டா ட க . Dr.C.Thanavathi
  36. 36. ▪ It emphasis appointing female teachers in place of male teachers at the primary level. ▪ It is necessary to appoint only trained teachers. ▪ Long-tern training (3years) and short-term training (1 year) should be given. TEACHERS 36 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  37. 37. ▪ த ைம ம ட ஆ ஆ ய க ப லாக ெப ஆ ய கைள ய பைத இ வ ற . ▪ ப ெப ற ஆ ய கைள ம ேம ய ப அவ ய . ▪ ட கால ப (3 ஆ க ) ம ய கால ப (1 வ ட ) வழ க பட ேவ . ஆ ய க 37 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  38. 38. In the timetable of the basic scheme of education, it was thought that boys shall have to devote 5 hours and a half for their study. It was also considered necessary to work for about 288 days in the year. TIMETABLE 38 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  39. 39. க அ பைட ட கால அ டவைண , வ க த க ப 5 ம ேநர ம ஒ அைர ேநர ஒ க ேவ எ க த ப ட . வ ட மா 288 நா க ேவைல ெச வ அவ யமாக க த ப ட . ேநரஅ டவைண 39 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  40. 40. 40
  41. 41. ▪ Education is imparted through activities and in a short period of time the students are given knowledge of various and varied subjects. ▪ Emphasis on activity-based education METHODS OF TEACHING 41 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  42. 42. ▪ ெசய பா க ல க வழ க ப ற ம ய கால மாணவ க ப ேவ ம மா ப ட பாட கைள ப ய அ வழ க ப ற . ▪ ெசய பா சா த க ய வ க த ைறக 42 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  43. 43. ▪ Craft-work in school ▪ Activity-based curriculum ▪ Learning by doing ▪ Social activities and community life ▪ Self –sufficiency ▪ Free and compulsory education ▪ Mother – tongue as a medium of instruction Characteristics of Basic Education and its relevance to the Present-day context 43 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  44. 44. ▪ ப ைக ைன ேவைல ▪ ெசய பா சா த பாட ட ▪ ெசய வ க ற ▪ ச க நடவ ைகக ம ச க வா ைக ▪ ய-ப றா ைற ▪ இலவச ம க டாய க ▪ தா - க ஊடகமாக நா அ பைட க ற ய க ம இ ைறய ழ அத ெபா த 44 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  45. 45. ▪ Education through correlation ▪ Integrated knowledge ▪ Relationship with life ▪ Training in citizenship ▪ Great freedom of the teacher and the taught ▪ Basic education is not class-based ▪ Basic education in the rural as well as urban areas Characteristics of Basic Education and its relevance to the Present day context 45 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  46. 46. ▪ ெதாட ல க ▪ ஒ ைண த அ ▪ வா ைக டனான உற ▪ ைம ப ▪ ஆ ய ம க தவ க ெப த ர ▪ அ பைட க வ க அ பைட லான அ ல ▪ ராம ற ம நக ற க அ பைட க அ பைட க ற ய க ம இ ைறய ழ அத ெபா த 46 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  47. 47. The present education experiment like basic education, Vishwa Bharti, Aurobindo Ashram, Gurukul Kangri and Banasthali Vidyapeeth, etc., are glaring examples of our ancient system of education in the country. In the words of S.K.Mukerjee, “They were started with the object of reviving the ancient institution of Brahmacharya, of revitalizing ancient Indian philosophy and literature and of producing good citizens and preachers of Vedic religion.” While delivering his address in the Dada Bhai Naurozi lectures series L.S. Mudaliar, a renowned Indian educationist had said “Let our young Indian realize the heritage that is there. May the young generation imbibe the true spirit of India and follow it in all their endeavors.” The present education 47 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  48. 48. அ பைட க , வ பார , அர ேதா ஆ ரம , கா ம பன தா யா ேபா ற த ேபாைதய க ேசாதைன, நா நம ப ைடய க ைற ெவ பைடயான எ கா க . எ .ேக. க வா ைதக , “அைவ ர ம சா யா ப ைடய வன ைத த , ப ைடய இ ய த வ ம இல ய கைள ெப த ம ந ல ம க ம ேவத மத ேபாதக கைள உ வா த ஆ யவ ட ெதாட க ப டன.” தாதா பா ந au ேரா ெசா ெபா ெதாட எ .எ . க ெப ற இ ய க யாள த யா யதாவ : “நம இள இ ய அ ள பார ப ய ைத உணர . இள தைல ைற இ யா உ ைமயான உண ைவ ஊ , அவ க எ லா ய க ப ற . ” த ேபாைதய க 48 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  49. 49. After the implementation of plans, efforts were made to spread education. The government decided to provide free and compulsory education to all children up to the age of 14. But this aim could not be achieved yet. In the First Five Year Plan, 7.9% of the total plan outlay was allocated for education. In the Second and Third plans, the allocations were 5.8% and 6.9% of the total plan outlay. In Ninth Plan only 3.5% of the total outlay was allocated for education. Development of Education in India after Independence 49 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  50. 50. ட கைள ெசய ப ய ன , க ைய பர ப ய க ேம ெகா ள ப டன. 14 வய வைர லான அைன ழ ைதக இலவச ம க டாய க ைய வழ க அரசா க ெச த . ஆனா இ த ேநா க ைத இ அைடய ய ைல. த ஐ தா ட , ெமா த ட ஒ 7.9% க காக ஒ க ப ட . இர டாவ ம றாவ ட க , ஒ 5.8% ம ெமா த ட ெசல ன 6.9% ஆ . ஒ பதாவ ட ெமா த ெசல ன 3.5% ம ேம க காக ஒ க ப ள . த ர ற இ யா க வள 50 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  51. 51. To streamline education, the Govt. implemented the recommendations of the Kothari Commission under ‘National Policy on Education in 1968. The main recommendations were universal primary education. Introduction of a new pattern of education, three language formula, the introduction of regional language in higher education, development of agricultural and industrial education, and adult education. To combat the changing socio-economic needs of the country, Govt. of India announced a new National Policy on Education in 1986. Universalization of primary education, vocationalization of secondary education, and specialization of higher education were the main features of this policy. 51 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  52. 52. க ைய ெந ப த, அர ேகா தா ஆைணய ப ைரகைள ‘க த ேத ய ெகா ைக 1968 இ ெசய ப ய .  ய ப ைரக உலகளா ய ெதாட க க . ஒ ய க ைற அ க , ெமா ர , உய க ரா ய ெமா ைய அ க ப த , ேவளா ம ெதா ைற க வள ம வய வ ேதா க . நா மா வ ச க-ெபா ளாதார ேதைவகைள எ ேபாராட, அர 1986 ஆ ஆ க ெதாட பான ய ேத ய ெகா ைகைய இ யா அ த . ெதாட க க உலகளா யமயமா க , இைட ைல க ெதா மயமா க ம உய க ண வ ஆ யைவ இ த ெகா ைக ய அ ச களா . 52 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  53. 53. ▪ National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) at the National level and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) at the State level were established to maintain the standard of education. University Grants Commission (UGC) was instituted to determine the standard of higher education. 53 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  54. 54. ▪ ேத ய அள க ஆரா ம ப க (எ . .இ.ஆ . ) ம மா ல அள க ஆரா ம ப க (எ . .இ.ஆ . ) ஆ யைவ க தர ைத பராம க வ ப டன. உய க தர ைத மா க ப கைல கழக மா ய ஆைணய ( ) வ ப ட . 54 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  55. 55. ▪ 1. Expansion of General Education ▪ 2. Development of Technical Education ▫ (a) Indian Institute of Technology ▫ (b) National Institute of Technology (NIT) ▫ (c) Indian Institute of Management ▫ (d) Medical Education ▫ (e) Agricultural education 3. Women Education 4. Vocational Education The following points explain the development of education in India after independence: 55 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  56. 56. ▪ 1. ெபா க வா க ▪ 2. ெதா ப க வள ▫ (அ) இ ய ெதா ப வன ▫ (ஆ) ேத ய ெதா ப வன (எ ஐ ) ▫ (இ) இ ய ேமலா ைம வன ▫ (ஈ) ம வ க ▫ (இ) வசாய க ▪ 3. ெப க க ▪ 4. ெதா க த ர ற இ யா க வள ைய வ க ள றன: 56 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  57. 57. ▪ 5. Growth of Higher Education ▪ 6. Non-formal Education ▪ 7. Encouragement to Indian Language and Culture ▪ 8. Adult Education ▪ 9. Improvement of Science Education ▪ 10. Education for All The following points explain the development of education in India after independence: 57 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  58. 58. ▪ 5. உய க வள ▪ 6. ைறசாரா க ▪ 7. இ ய ெமா ம கலா சார ைத ஊ த ▪ 8. வய வ ேதா க ▪ 9. அ ய க ேம பா ▪ 10. அைனவ க த ர ற இ யா க வள ைய வ க ள றன: 58 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  59. 59.  The child is treated just as a policeman or a soldier, merely as a unit in a homogeneous mass.  His individuality is ignored. He is viewed merely as a means to an end- the end being earning capacity and citizenship of sorts.  There are three aspects of human nature-cognitive, affective, and psycho-motor. The Wardha Scheme emphasizes the last aspect (i.e., psychomotor). The middle aspect is completely ignored.  Undue emphasis on craft as the only basis of correlation. Criticism 59 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  60. 60.  ழ ைத ஒ ேபா கார அ ல ஒ பா ேபாலேவ க த ப ற , ெவ மேன ஒேர மா யான ெவ ஜன ஒ அல .  அவர த வ ற க க ப ற . அவ ெவ மேன ஒ கான வ ைறயாகேவ பா க ப றா -இ ச பா ற ம வைகயான ைம.  ம த இய -அ வா ற , பா ம மேனா-ேமா டா ஆ ய அ ச க உ ளன. வ தா ட கைட அ ச ைத வ ற (அதாவ , ைச ேகாேமா ட ). ந தர அ ச ற க க ப ற .  ெதாட க ஒேர அ பைடயாக ைக ைன ேதைவய ற ய வ . றனா 60 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  61. 61.  No place for religious education.  Basic education not suited in the age of industrialization.  Craft is only a slogan, a fiction, which is practiced on ceremonial occasions for the benefit of visitors.  Basic Education is a vogue: It has no sound psychological and pedagogical basis. Criticism 61 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  62. 62.  மத க இட ைல.  ெதா மயமா க வய அ பைட க ெபா தா .  ைக ைன எ ப ஒ ழ க , ஒ ைனகைத, இ பா ைவயாள க நல காக சட ச த ப க நைட ைற உ ள .  அ பைட க எ ப ஒ நைட ைறயா : இத எ த தமான உள ய ம க த அ பைட இ ைல. றனா 62 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  63. 63.  In retrospect, it may be said that theoretically Basic education seems very attractive but practically it is a total failure.  Gandhiji anticipated that the education of crafts and skills would help make education self-supporting however just the reverse happened.  The result was sheer wastage of raw material, time, energy, and money.  But some of the aspects of basic education still have relevance like education through mother tongue and activity-oriented education.  It is good for any country and therefore for India too. CONCLUSION 63 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  64. 64.  ேனா பா தா , ேகா பா டள அ பைட க க கவ கரமானதாக ேதா ற , ஆனா நைட ைற இ ெமா த ேதா .  ைக ைனக ம ற க க க ைய ய ஆதரவாக மா ற உத எ கா எ பா தா , இ தைல நட த .  இத ைளவாக ல ெபா , ேநர , ஆ ற ம பண ஆ யைவ ணா றன.  ஆனா அ பைட க ல அ ச க இ தா ெமா ம ெசய பா சா த க ல க ேபா ற ெபா த பா ைட ெகா ளன.  இ எ த நா ந ல , எனேவ இ யா ந ல . ைர 64 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  65. 65. 65 THANKS!

