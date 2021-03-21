Successfully reported this slideshow.
Technology 4.0 Comme source de croissance
5th Human self-understanding Compréhension humaine De la fabrication d'outilage au création des dieux Révolution industrie...
Problèmes / opportunités majeurs Interaction / (ré-) intégration dans l'écosystème mondial / universel  Efficacité du pro...
Croissance par véritable créativité  contre la “destruction créative” wébérienne  Croissance par la résolution de confli...
Principales technologies 4.0 1.Internet des objets industriel (IIoT) 2.La fabrication additive 3.Traitement des données et...
Systèmes cyber physiques  Internet des objets industriel (IIoT)  Internet de tout (IoE)  Systèmes cyber physiques (CPS)...
Fabrication additive  Processus de fabrication additive  Matériaux de fabrication additive  Prototypage rapide ou dépôt...
Traitement des données et production de connaissances Contrôle de l'information Production narrative  Big Data  Immense ...
Intelligence artificielle (AI)  Imite le traitement de l'information du cerveau humain  Extraire la valeur des données ...
Robotique collaborative (Cobot)  Moins spécifique que les robots conventionnels  Organiser et communiquer afin d'accompl...
Réalité virtuelle / augmentée (RV / RA)  Optimiser les conceptions  Automatisation des processus  Contrôle de la fabric...
Pourquoi devrions-nous avoir peur  Transformation exponentielle accélérée des processus de (re) production  Change la co...
Pourquoi nous devrions adopter T4.0  La production industrielle au quotidien accroît les opportunités d'apprentissage et ...
Technologie 4.0 comme source de croissance

Technologie 4.0 comme source de croissance

Technologie 4.0 comme source de croissance

  1. 1. Technology 4.0 Comme source de croissance
  2. 2. 5th Human self-understanding Compréhension humaine De la fabrication d'outilage au création des dieux Révolution industrielle mécanisation, hydraulique, vapeur production de masse, chaîne de montage, électricité informatique et automatisation systèmes cyber physiques
  3. 3. Problèmes / opportunités majeurs Interaction / (ré-) intégration dans l'écosystème mondial / universel  Efficacité du processus  L'effet de rebondissement  Rôle de la propriété dans l'organisation sociale Redéfinition de l'identité humaine  Interaction IA-humain  Perte de puissance hégémonique  Intégration mondiale accélérée grâce à la numérisation
  4. 4. Croissance par véritable créativité  contre la “destruction créative” wébérienne  Croissance par la résolution de conflit réussie (le conflit comme ressource)
  5. 5. Principales technologies 4.0 1.Internet des objets industriel (IIoT) 2.La fabrication additive 3.Traitement des données et production de connaissances 4.Intelligence artificielle (IA) 5.Robotique collaborative (Cobot) 6.Réalité virtuelle (RV) et réalité augmentée (RA)
  6. 6. Systèmes cyber physiques  Internet des objets industriel (IIoT)  Internet de tout (IoE)  Systèmes cyber physiques (CPS)  Systèmes  Technologie intelligente (AI / Robots)  Outils intelligents (appareils portables, cuisine, sécurité à Systèmes améliorés Interaction quotidienne Dilution entre processus industriels et vie quotidienne. Repenser les besoins humains fondamentaux
  7. 7. Fabrication additive  Processus de fabrication additive  Matériaux de fabrication additive  Prototypage rapide ou dépôt de fil fondu  Dématérialisation des processus de production  Amélioration de l'allocation des ressources (humaines Production décentralisée Autonomisation créative De la production de masse à la production par les masses. Repenser la propriété
  8. 8. Traitement des données et production de connaissances Contrôle de l'information Production narrative  Big Data  Immense atout des jetons d'information  Bases du calcul statistique probabiliste (modélisation et simulation de la base  Décentralisation des connaissances et des biens  Contrôle de la complexité par la manipulation du sens Un monde contrôlé par la technologie nécessite une large pratique technologique. Repenser son identité personnelle
  9. 9. Intelligence artificielle (AI)  Imite le traitement de l'information du cerveau humain  Extraire la valeur des données  L'apprentissage  L'IA ne reproduit pas l'esprit  L'esprit est un phénomène holistique avec une qualité transcendante et Enhanced computation Logical conflict solver L'IA rend visible le paradoxe du sens et augmente la prise de conscience. Repenser le rôle humain
  10. 10. Robotique collaborative (Cobot)  Moins spécifique que les robots conventionnels  Organiser et communiquer afin d'accomplir des  Processus industriels: fabrication, entreposage, logistique et santé, exploitation minière  Lutte contre l'incendie Rôle social des outils Substitut de la main-d'œuvre humaine Les cobots transforment le rôle et la signification de l'interaction humaine. Repenser la qualité de vie
  11. 11. Réalité virtuelle / augmentée (RV / RA)  Optimiser les conceptions  Automatisation des processus  Contrôle de la fabrication et de la  Améliorer l'apprentissage contextuel  Utilisez l'imagination humaine et les cellules miroirs du Dans les environnements industriels Travailler en tant que communauté d'apprentissage De la fabrication de tissus à la coproduction ludique. Repenser la vision du monde
  12. 12. Pourquoi devrions-nous avoir peur  Transformation exponentielle accélérée des processus de (re) production  Change la compréhension de soi de l'homme  Remet en question les concepts de l'intelligence humaine et la valeur des personnes  Exige des décisions politiques pragmatiques
  13. 13. Pourquoi nous devrions adopter T4.0  La production industrielle au quotidien accroît les opportunités d'apprentissage et d'amélioration (KAIZEN).  Un accès et une pratique plus larges homogénéisent géographiquement les cultures, ce qui améliore les réseaux logistiques (LEAN Thinking).  L'interaction ludique avec les réalités

