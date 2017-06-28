Testosterone XL Protocol Guide
• Erectile dysfunction - Diagnosis A detailed medical and psychosexual history along with physical examination can help a ...
• How can type-2 diabetes cause erectile dysfunction? Type-2 diabetes is a lifelong condition in which the level of sugar ...
• Even when a man is sexually stimulated, the relevant signal sent from the brain is not relayed to the penis, so it doesn...
It is important to get an erection and maintain it throughout sexual intercourse. But when you fail to do either or both, it can be a sign of erectile dysfunction.
Testosterone xl protocol guide

Cialis and Viagra are the two most common ED medications, which are prescribed to men that have either a physical reason for ED or ED that is caused by a medication such as an anti-depressant.

  1. 1. Testosterone XL Protocol Guide
  2. 2. • Erectile dysfunction - Diagnosis A detailed medical and psychosexual history along with physical examination can help a doctor to diagnose your erectile dysfunction. The physical examination may include a variety of laboratory tests such as a urine test, complete blood count, lipid profile, and serum creatinine test. Based on the outcome of these tests, your doctor can discuss with you and your partner about an appropriate treatment for erectile dysfunction.
  3. 3. • How can type-2 diabetes cause erectile dysfunction? Type-2 diabetes is a lifelong condition in which the level of sugar in your blood becomes higher than normal. It develops when the body is not able to respond to the natural hormone insulin. When an individual has diabetes, the major risk factors for developing erectile dysfunction are: nerve damage, blood vessel damage, and poor blood circulation. Nerves damaged due to diabetes can't function properly.
  4. 4. • Even when a man is sexually stimulated, the relevant signal sent from the brain is not relayed to the penis, so it doesn't respond. Nitric oxide also plays a crucial role in erection. A poor blood sugar control due to diabetes can inhibit the production of nitric oxide. Lack of nitric oxide can lead to a fall in penile blood pressure, thus affecting the normal working mechanism of the valves inside the penis. As a result, blood flows out of the penis instead of remaining trapped there to sustain erection throughout sexual intercourse.
  It is important to get an erection and maintain it throughout sexual intercourse. But when you fail to do either or both, it can be a sign of erectile dysfunction. This article helps you find out the root causes of impotence and appropriate treatment. If that is frustrating, try having a sexual desire so intense it makes your head spin, but is incapable of satisfying yourself and your partner.

