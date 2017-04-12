Flat Specialist Guide
• One of the key things that you must understand is how any bookmaker creates his or her 'book' and how that may effect th...
• So when you watch horse racing on the television and you see the chalk boards (digital mostly these days) that display a...
• Hundreds of thousands of people world wide love to bet on sports. Horse racing tomorrow will be one of the most popular ...
• It is understandable that Flat Specialist Review the people you see in the betting shops day after day lose! You know th...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Flat specialist guide

22 views

Published on

One of the most important factors in horse racing is the condition of the horses to be used in the games. A betting system that makes use of the current condition of the horses, be it its health or its winning status, these aspects should be taken into account by the horse racing system. It is said that even if the jockey plays an important role in winning the game, it would still not be a sure win if the horse is not perfectly fit to win the race.

Published in: Healthcare
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Flat specialist guide

  1. 1. Flat Specialist Guide
  2. 2. • One of the key things that you must understand is how any bookmaker creates his or her 'book' and how that may effect the way that you approach your betting. The 'book' is simply the term used to describe the prices that the bookmakers create on any one horse race or any potential sports activity or betting market!
  3. 3. • So when you watch horse racing on the television and you see the chalk boards (digital mostly these days) that display all of the prices on course for that race, these odds all make up a bookmakers book. To the untrained eye there may seem nothing amiss, however you need to be warned that there is, so consider this one of today's most valuable horseracing tips! Something that every single person betting on horse racing or any bet for that matter would do well to learn as quickly as possible - the dreaded overround!
  4. 4. • Hundreds of thousands of people world wide love to bet on sports. Horse racing tomorrow will be one of the most popular niches that many will attempt to turn a profit in. However with around ninety seven percent of investors losing money in the long term, what can you do to potentially become one of the three percent who win?
  5. 5. • It is understandable that Flat Specialist Review the people you see in the betting shops day after day lose! You know the ones. Those running to the counter to get a measly one pound bet on the next dog race? However it is more surprising that your more educated and seasoned amateur punter will also lose in the long run. • http://www.nomorefakereviews.com/flat- specialist-review/

×