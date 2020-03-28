Successfully reported this slideshow.
Thirdwave overseas education is only leading study abroad consultant in Coimbatore, which give a pioneer guidance on study abroad prospects of Malta.

  1. 1. By, Thirdwave Overseas Education https://www.thirdwave.org.in/
  2. 2. Best Study Abroad Consultant for Malta:  Thirdwave overseas education is only leading study abroad consultant in Coimbatore, which give a pioneer guidance on study abroad prospects of Malta.  Malta is one of the prominent location for international students.  The country has excellent ranking universities which provide quality education in the field of tourism, management, engineering etc. https://www.thirdwave.org.in/
  3. 3. Environment Of Malta:  The country has warm welcome environment for international students.  The country has a mild climate through the year and rarely prone to any climatic diversions.  Its only the country which speaks English in European country.  As such it creates tremendous job opportunities for international students. https://www.thirdwave.org.in/
  4. 4. Major universities in MALTA: The major universities are:  University of Malta  London School of Commerce  Global Colleges  Mcast https://www.thirdwave.org.in/
  5. 5. Documents Required for Admission  10th certificate  12th certificate  Degree certificate  LOR  Medium of instruction letter  Passport copy  Updated cv  SOP https://www.thirdwave.org.in/
  6. 6. Thirdwave Overseas Education:  Thirdwave overseas education helps the students right from the admission till the post landing of each and every student very professionally. https://www.thirdwave.org.in/
  7. 7. Contact Us Thirdwave Overseas Education 3rd Floor, Chackos Tower Padma – Pullepady Cross Road Kochi, Kerala,India PIN: 682035 Tel: (0484) 4088537 Mobile: +91 9387448353 Email: info@thirdwavehrd.com WEB:www.thirdwave.org.in/ https://www.thirdwave.org.in/

