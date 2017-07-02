UNG THƯ THỰC QUẢN

UNG THÖ THÖÏC QUAÛN GS.TS.Leâ Quang Nghóa Ñaïi hoïc YD TpHCM Beänh vieän Bình Daân
Giaûi phaãu hoïc veà thöïc quaûn
Thöïc quaûn ñi töø mieäng xuoáng daï daøy
Vò trí ung thö (146 ca)
Giaûi phaãu beänh veà ung thö thöïc quaûn
Böôùu choài suøi nhö boâng caûi
Böôùu daïng loeùt
Böôùu töø daï daøy lan qua thöïc quaûn
Trieäu chöùng cuûa ung thö thöïc quaûn
Trieäu chöùng (1) Thöôøng gaëp: nuoát ngheïn Thöùc aên ñaëc qua loûng Suït caân, suy dinh döôõng Vieâm phoåi taùi dieãn
Trieäu chöùng (2)
Trieäu chöùng (3)
Dòch teã hoïc Thay ñoåi theo ñòa dö Nhieàu ôû Trung hoa, Nhaät, Iran, Nga... Tuoåi : 60-70 Nam nhieàu hôn nöõ: 3/1 Da...
Ñònh beänh ung thö thöïc quaûn
Noäi soi thöïc quaûn
Böôùu laøm ngheït thöïc quaûn
CT Scan thöïc quaûn.PET
Sieâu aâm qua noäi soi
Ñieàu trò (1) Moå caét böôùu laø chính Chuû yeáu: trò taïm, nuoát ñöôïc Xaï trò Hoùa trò Hoaëc phoái hôïp
Ñieàu trò (2) Ñaët oáng qua böôùu Laser Nd-Yag Giuùp thoâng laïi TQ Trò taïm bôï
Caùc caùch moå
Môû daï daøy ra da nuoâi aên
Môû daï daøy ra da
Beänh nhaân 75 t cuûa Akiyama soáng 19 naêm (94 tuoåi)
Thöïc quaûn giaû
Duøng daï daøy
Duøng daï daøy
Duøng ñaïi traøng
Thay theá thöïc quaûn
Duøng ñaïi traøng
Duøng ñaïi traøng
Caét thöïc quaûn coå ñieån
Ivor Lewis (1946)
Caét thöïc quaûn (1)
Caét thöïc quaûn(2)
Caån thaän veà bieán chöùng  Choïn BN caån thaän (Nakayama)  Noái ôû coå ít nguy hieåm  Caàn caûi thieän vaán ñeà dinh ...
Caét thöïc quaûn khoâng môû ngöïc (Orringer)
Caét thöïc quaûn khoâng môû ngöïc (Orringer)
Caét TQ khoâng môû ngöïc
1 ñaàu saùch chuyeân khaûo  Tuy kieán thöùc coøn haïn cheá  Laø saùch chuyeân khaûo ñaàu tieân baèng tieáng Vieät Nam ve...
Keát luaän (1) Ung thö loaïi tieân löôïng xaáu BVBD: thieáu trò ña moâ thöùc Beänh nhaân ñeán treã Phaãu thuaät caét b...
Keát luaän (2) Löu yù taàm soaùt Ñoái töôïng coù nguy cô Phaùt hieän sôùm môùi giaûm ñöôïc böùc tranh u toái cuûa ung t...
  1. 1. UNG THÖ THÖÏC QUAÛN GS.TS.Leâ Quang Nghóa Ñaïi hoïc YD TpHCM Beänh vieän Bình Daân
  2. 2. Giaûi phaãu hoïc veà thöïc quaûn
  3. 3. Thöïc quaûn ñi töø mieäng xuoáng daï daøy
  4. 4. Vò trí ung thö (146 ca)
  5. 5. Giaûi phaãu beänh veà ung thö thöïc quaûn
  6. 6. Böôùu choài suøi nhö boâng caûi
  7. 7. Böôùu daïng loeùt
  8. 8. Böôùu töø daï daøy lan qua thöïc quaûn
  9. 9. Trieäu chöùng cuûa ung thö thöïc quaûn
  10. 10. Trieäu chöùng (1) Thöôøng gaëp: nuoát ngheïn Thöùc aên ñaëc qua loûng Suït caân, suy dinh döôõng Vieâm phoåi taùi dieãn
  11. 11. Trieäu chöùng (2)
  12. 12. Trieäu chöùng (3)
  13. 13. Dòch teã hoïc Thay ñoåi theo ñòa dö Nhieàu ôû Trung hoa, Nhaät, Iran, Nga... Tuoåi : 60-70 Nam nhieàu hôn nöõ: 3/1 Da ñen > da traéng Nitrosamine, röôïu, thuoác laù
  14. 14. Ñònh beänh ung thö thöïc quaûn
  15. 15. Noäi soi thöïc quaûn
  16. 16. Böôùu laøm ngheït thöïc quaûn
  17. 17. CT Scan thöïc quaûn.PET
  18. 18. Sieâu aâm qua noäi soi
  19. 19. Ñieàu trò (1) Moå caét böôùu laø chính Chuû yeáu: trò taïm, nuoát ñöôïc Xaï trò Hoùa trò Hoaëc phoái hôïp
  20. 20. Ñieàu trò (2) Ñaët oáng qua böôùu Laser Nd-Yag Giuùp thoâng laïi TQ Trò taïm bôï
  21. 21. Caùc caùch moå
  22. 22. Môû daï daøy ra da nuoâi aên
  23. 23. Môû daï daøy ra da
  24. 24. Beänh nhaân 75 t cuûa Akiyama soáng 19 naêm (94 tuoåi)
  25. 25. Thöïc quaûn giaû
  26. 26. Duøng daï daøy
  27. 27. Duøng daï daøy
  28. 28. Duøng ñaïi traøng
  29. 29. Thay theá thöïc quaûn
  30. 30. Duøng ñaïi traøng
  31. 31. Duøng ñaïi traøng
  32. 32. Caét thöïc quaûn coå ñieån
  33. 33. Ivor Lewis (1946)
  34. 34. Caét thöïc quaûn (1)
  35. 35. Caét thöïc quaûn(2)
  36. 36. Caån thaän veà bieán chöùng  Choïn BN caån thaän (Nakayama)  Noái ôû coå ít nguy hieåm  Caàn caûi thieän vaán ñeà dinh döôõng
  37. 37. Caét thöïc quaûn khoâng môû ngöïc (Orringer)
  38. 38. Caét thöïc quaûn khoâng môû ngöïc (Orringer)
  39. 39. Caét TQ khoâng môû ngöïc
  40. 40. 1 ñaàu saùch chuyeân khaûo  Tuy kieán thöùc coøn haïn cheá  Laø saùch chuyeân khaûo ñaàu tieân baèng tieáng Vieät Nam veà ung thö thöïc quaûn
  41. 41. Keát luaän (1) Ung thö loaïi tieân löôïng xaáu BVBD: thieáu trò ña moâ thöùc Beänh nhaân ñeán treã Phaãu thuaät caét böôùu: hieám Thieáu theo doõi laâu daøi
  42. 42. Keát luaän (2) Löu yù taàm soaùt Ñoái töôïng coù nguy cô Phaùt hieän sôùm môùi giaûm ñöôïc böùc tranh u toái cuûa ung thö thöïc quaûn Nuoát ngheïn ñi khaùm ngay nhaát laø ôû ngöôøi treân 40 tuoåi

