Tạo nhịp tái đồng bộ tim ở trẻ em: nên hay không ? Nguyễn Thanh Hải Trung tâm tim mạch trẻ em Bệnh viện Nhi Trung ương
Cơ sở tạo nhịp tái đồng bộ (CRT) Nhĩ-Thất Giữa hai thất Trong một thất Cơ thất Nút xoang Nút nhĩ thất CRT ...
Co bóp bất đồng bộ
Mục tiêu 1. Trường hợp bệnh nhân CRT ở trẻ nhỏ 2. Lựa chọn bệnh nhân CRT
Ca bệnh nhi Trẻ: Nam 4 tuổi, 12kg Block NT bẩm sinh NYHA III/IV VVIR pacemaker khi 8 tháng tuổi Điều trị: Furosemid,...
XQ & SA Trước CRT Sau CRT Sau 12 tháng Bệnh viện Nhi Trung ương SIÊU ÂM: EF 22% Dd 50mm SIÊU ÂM: EF 55% Dd 37 mm
Siêu âm 2D Trước CRT Sau CRT Sau 2 tháng Bệnh viện Nhi Trung ương EF: 22% Dd: 50 mm EF: 30% Dd: 50 mm
Siêu âm TDI Trước CRT Sau CRT Sau 2 tháng Bệnh viện Nhi Trung ương
Nghiên cứu lâm sàng CRT Người lớn Trẻ em
Chỉ định CRT ở trẻ em Không có chỉ định Không có chỉ định
• Không áp dụng được cho trẻ em: LBBB < 17% Độ rộng QRS thay đổi theo tuổi Tim bẩm sinh
JACC Vol. 46, No. 12, 2005
PACE 2008; 31:S21–S23
Các nghiên cứu CRT trẻ em và bn tim bẩm sinh Circulation Journal Vol.78, July 2014 â
Lựa chọn loại máy CRT Circulation Journal 2014
Đường cấy điện cực Circulation Journal 2014
Kĩ thuật và biến chứng Circulation 2014
Kết luận CRT là phương pháp điều trị hiệu quả trong điều trị suy tim ở trẻ em Chỉ định CRT phải xem xét cẩn thậ...
Cảm ơn!
