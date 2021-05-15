Successfully reported this slideshow.
TẦM SOÁT ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG THS LÂM VĂN HOÀNG BVCR
DỊCH TỄ ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG
Tăng gánh nặng của bệnh ĐTĐ tại Vietnam: Gần 5 triệu bệnh nhân ĐTĐ 1994 2004 2009* 2009** * males; ** females 1.2% 3.8% 6....
TIỀN ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG
TIẾN TRIỂN ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG Or both Prediabetes
TỶ LỆ ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG & TIỀN ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG Ở MỸ CDC and Prevention. National diabetes fact sheet, 2007. http://www.cdc.gov...
Incidence of prediabetes, IFG, and IGT in a representative sample of the US population TỶ LỆ RỐI LOẠN ĐƯỜNG HUYẾT ĐÓI VÀ R...
HỘI CHỨNG CHUYỂN HÓA GIA TĂNG NGUY CƠ BỊ ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG ? IFG, impaired fasting glucose; MetSyn, metabolic syndrome; T2DM,...
NGUY CƠ VỀ SỨC KHỎE CỦA TIỀN ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG ■ 11% BÊNH NHÂN TIỀN ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG TIẾN TRIỂN THÀNH ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG TYPE 2 HẰN...
HbA1c, ĐTĐ, và NGUY CƠ TIM MẠCH TRONG NGƯỜI KHÔNG BỊ ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG 11,092 NGƯỜI TỪ ARIC Study, 1990-92 Outcome Hazard Rat...
THEO DỮ LIỆU CDC http://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/pubs/factsheets/prediabetes.htm accessed June 2010 TRONG SỐ NGƯỜI TIỀN ĐÁI TH...
BỆNH LÝ TIM MẠCH VÀ ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG Bell DSH. Diabetes Care. 2003;26:2433-41. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). www.cdc.go...
ẢNH HƯỞNG CỦA ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG TRÊN TỬ VONG BỆNH LÝ TIM MẠCH ( MRFIT)
Years after DM Diagnosis ≤ 2 3-5 6-9 10-1 4 15 + 15 % 21 % 24 % 29 % 48 % Harris, S et al.; Type 2 Diabetes and Associated...
BIẾN CHỨNG CỦA ĐTĐ type 2 Bệnh võng mạc ĐTĐ Nguyên nhân hàng đầu gây mù ở bệnh nhân trong độ tuổi lao động1 Bệnh thận ĐTĐ ...
ĐỊNH NGHĨA ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG ■ Đái tháo đường là bệnh lý chuyển hóa, đặc trưng bởi tình trạng tăng glucose huyết mạn tính kèm...
PHÂN LOẠI ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG Theo Hội Đái tháo đường Mỹ và tổ chức y tế thế giới (WHO), ■ Đái tháo đường típ 1 ■ Đái tháo đườn...
Tăng Đường huyết CƠ CHẾ BỆNH SINH ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG TÝP 1 Tăng sản xuất glucose Không sử dụng glucose Không ức chế SX glucose...
100% 0% 50% 10% Tiết insulin GAD-Ab ICA Chẩn đoán ĐTĐ týp 1 Pha 1 2 3 4 Giai đoạn « Tuần trăng mật » DIỄN TIẾN CỦA BỆNH ĐT...
Hiệu ứng Incretin giảm Giảm bài tiết insulin Tăng sản xuất Glucose Islet–α cell Ităng bài tiết Glucagon Giảm sử dụng Gluco...
Adapted from Ramlo-Halsted BA, Edelman SV. Prim Care. DIỄN TIẾN CỦA BỆNH ĐTĐ TÝP 2 Biến chứng mạch máu lớn Biến chứng mạch...
PHÂN LOẠI ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG ■ ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG THAI KỲ Rối loạn đường huyết ghi nhân trong thời kỳ mang thai Loại trừ các trườn...
■ ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG DO NGUYÊN NHÂN KHÁC • Giảm chức năng tế bào ß do khiếm khuyết gen như:MODY • Giảm hoạt tính insulin do kh...
NGHIỆM PHÁP DUNG NẠP ĐƯỜNG ■ BN ĐƯỢC NHỊN ĐÓI TỚI THIỂU 8 GiỜ ■ UỐNG 75 G ĐƯỜNG GLUCOSE ■ THỬ ĐƯỜNG HUYẾT THỜI ĐiỂM O H, 2...
American Diabetes Association. Diabetes Care. 2013; *Lặp lại xét nghiệm lần 2 nếu không có triệu chứng lâm sàng TIÊU CHÍ C...
American Diabetes Association. Diabetes Care. 2004;27(suppl 1):S5-S10 ĐH đói ĐH 2h (OGTT) 126 60 80 10 0 120 14 0 160 180 ...
American Diabetes Association. Diabetes Care. 2013; TIÊU CHÍ CHẨN ĐOÁN ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG THAI KỲ Nghiệm pháp dung nạp Glucose...
ĐÁNH GIÁ YẾU TỐ NGUY CƠ YẾU TỐ CÁ NHÂN s: ■Mối liên hệ trực hệ với người bị đái tháo đường ■Nhóm dân số có tỷ lệ đái tháo ...
HIỆN DIỆN CÁC VẤN ĐỀ PHỐI HỢP : ■TỔN THƯƠNG CÁC CƠ QUAN ĐÍCH DO ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG ◻ Microvascular (retinopathy, neuropathy, n...
HIỆN DIÊN CÁC VẤN ĐỀ : ■BỆNH KẾT HỢP ◻ Buồng trứng đa nang, acanthosis nigricans, RL ngưng thở khi ngủ Rối loạn tâm thần ■...
2013 TẦM SOÁT ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG Ở NGƯỜI LỚN
TẦM SOÁT ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG TYPE 2 TẦM SOÁT MỖI 3 THÁNG Ở NGƯỜI > 40 HAY CÓ NGUY CƠ CAO HbA1 c và đường huyết đói
‡ In the absence of symptomatic hyperglycemia, if a single laboratory test is in the diabetes range, a repeat confirmatory...
**Prediabetes = IFG or IGT or A1C 6.0 to 6.4%
**Prediabetes = IFG or IGT or A1C 6.0 to 6.4%
TẦM SOÁT ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG THAI KỲ
Đối tượng nguy cơ Tiền căn đái tháo đường thai kỳ BMI ≥30 kg/m2 Tiền đái tháo đường Buồng trứg đa nang Nhóm dân só nguy cơ...
Nguy cơ của GDM cho thai ■ Thai lớn ■ tổn thương thần kinh ■ Hạ đường huyết thai ■ Sanh non ■ Tăng bilirubin máu ■ sanh mỗ...
Benefits of Treatment of GDM
Hiệu quả của điều trị GDM Horvath K et al. BMJ 2010;340:c1935
2013 GDM Diagnosis: Preferred Approach 2013
TIẾP CẬN TRONG TẦM SOÁT GDM 2013
THỜI ĐIỂM THỰC HIỆN NPDN ĐƯỜNG ■ NGAY KHI CÓ THAI Ở ĐỐI TƯỢNG NGUY CƠ ■ LẶP LẠI Ở TUẦN LỄ 24 -28 ĐỐI TƯỢNG CÓ NGUY CƠ ÂM T...
TÓM LẠI ■ TẦM SOÁT ĐỐI TƯỢNG NGUY CƠ CAO ĐỂ PHÁT HIỆN SỚM ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG VÀ TIỀN ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG ■ TẦM SOÁT ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG ...
CHÂN THÀNH CÁM ƠN THẦY CÔ CÙNG QUÝ ĐỒNG NGHIỆP
  1. 1. TẦM SOÁT ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG THS LÂM VĂN HOÀNG BVCR
  2. 2. DỊCH TỄ ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG
  3. 3. Tăng gánh nặng của bệnh ĐTĐ tại Vietnam: Gần 5 triệu bệnh nhân ĐTĐ 1994 2004 2009* 2009** * males; ** females 1.2% 3.8% 6.2% 8% Nguyen QN et al, Int J Hypertens. 2012;2012:560397. Duc Son LN et al. Diabet Med. 2004 ;21(4):371-6. Quoc PS et al. Am J Epidemiol. 1994;139(7):713-22. Ta MT et al. Diabetologia. 2010;53(10):2139-46. REPORT ON THE RAPID ASSESSMENT PROTOCOL FOR INSULIN ACCESS IN VIETNAM 2008http://www.idf.org/webdata/docs/IIF-RAPIA-2008-Final-Report-Vietnam.pdf 10.8% 11% 2009* 2009** Ho Chi Minh City Ha Noi Tỉ lệ chưa được chẩn đoán ĐTĐ >60%
  4. 4. TIỀN ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG
  5. 5. TIẾN TRIỂN ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG Or both Prediabetes
  6. 6. TỶ LỆ ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG & TIỀN ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG Ở MỸ CDC and Prevention. National diabetes fact sheet, 2007. http://www.cdc.gov/Diabetes/pubs/pdf/ndfs_2007.pdf. CDC and Prevention. National diabetes fact sheet, 2011. http://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/pubs/pdf/ndfs_2011.pdf. Prediabetes 35% of US population Diabetes 8.3% of US population Persons (millions) 39% increase Increased incidence of prediabetes from 2007 to 2010
  7. 7. Incidence of prediabetes, IFG, and IGT in a representative sample of the US population TỶ LỆ RỐI LOẠN ĐƯỜNG HUYẾT ĐÓI VÀ RỐI LOẠN DUNG NẠP Ở NGƯỜI KHÔNG BI ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG: NHANES IFG, impaired fasting glucose; IGT, impaired glucose tolerance; NHANES, National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey ; T2DM , type 2 diabetes mellitus. Karve A, Hayward RA. Diabetes Care. 2010;33:2355-2359.
  8. 8. HỘI CHỨNG CHUYỂN HÓA GIA TĂNG NGUY CƠ BỊ ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG ? IFG, impaired fasting glucose; MetSyn, metabolic syndrome; T2DM, type 2 diabetes mellitus. Lorenzo C, et al. Diabetes Care. 2007;30:8-13. 1.0 5.0 10.0 20.0 25.0 MetSyn without IFG IFG without MetSyn MetSyn + IFG No MetSyn No IFG Odds Ratio (Confidence Interval) 5.03 (3.39-7.48) 21.0 (13.1-33.8) 7.07 (3.32-15.1) 1.0 (ref) T2DM risk, stratified by IFG and metabolic syndrome
  9. 9. NGUY CƠ VỀ SỨC KHỎE CỦA TIỀN ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG ■ 11% BÊNH NHÂN TIỀN ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG TIẾN TRIỂN THÀNH ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG TYPE 2 HẰNG NĂM (DPP) ■ HIỆN DIỆN CÁC BIẾN CHỨNG MẠCH MÁU NHỎ KHI KHỞI ĐẦU BỆNH ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG ■ HƠN 50% NGUY CƠ CAO BỆNH MẠCH VÀNH TBMN
  10. 10. HbA1c, ĐTĐ, và NGUY CƠ TIM MẠCH TRONG NGƯỜI KHÔNG BỊ ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG 11,092 NGƯỜI TỪ ARIC Study, 1990-92 Outcome Hazard Ratios for Glycated Hemoglobin ranges <5 5 – <5.5 5.5 – <6 6 – <6.5 ≥ 6.5 Diagnosed Diabetes 0.52 1.00 1.86 4.48 16.47 CHD 0.96 1.00 1.23 1.78 1.95 HR for stroke were similar Association between A1c and death from any cause was J-shaped • Compared to fasting glucose, A1c was similarly associated with a risk of diabetes and more strongly associated with risks of CVD and death • Evidence supported the use of A1c as a diagnostic test for diabetes
  11. 11. THEO DỮ LIỆU CDC http://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/pubs/factsheets/prediabetes.htm accessed June 2010 TRONG SỐ NGƯỜI TIỀN ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG TRONG NĂM 2000, TỶ LỆ NGUYCƠ TIM MẠCH CAO : 94.9% Có RLCHL 56.5% có CHA 13.9% c1o Đam niệu 16.6% đang hút thuốc
  12. 12. BỆNH LÝ TIM MẠCH VÀ ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG Bell DSH. Diabetes Care. 2003;26:2433-41. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). www.cdc.gov. T2DM = type 2 diabetes mellitus Cardiovascular complications of T2DM ~65% of deaths are due to CV disease Coronary heart disease deaths ↑2- to 4-fold Stroke risk ↑2- to 4-fold Heart failure ↑2- to 5-fold
  13. 13. ẢNH HƯỞNG CỦA ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG TRÊN TỬ VONG BỆNH LÝ TIM MẠCH ( MRFIT)
  14. 14. Years after DM Diagnosis ≤ 2 3-5 6-9 10-1 4 15 + 15 % 21 % 24 % 29 % 48 % Harris, S et al.; Type 2 Diabetes and Associated Complications in Primary Care in Canada: The Impact of Duration of Disease on Morbidity Load. CDA 2003. MỐI LIẾN QUAN THỜI GIAN BỊ ĐÁITHÁO ĐƯỜNG TYPE 2 VÀ BIẾN CHỨNG TIM MẠCH 14 www.drsarma.in
  15. 15. BIẾN CHỨNG CỦA ĐTĐ type 2 Bệnh võng mạc ĐTĐ Nguyên nhân hàng đầu gây mù ở bệnh nhân trong độ tuổi lao động1 Bệnh thận ĐTĐ Nguyên nhân hàng đầu gây suy thận giai đoạn cuối2 Bệnh tim mạch Đột quị Đột quị và tim mạch tăng gấp 2 đến 4 lần3 Bệnh thần kinh ĐTĐ Nguyên nhân hàng đầu gây đoạn chi dưới không do chấn thương 8/10 bệnh nhân ĐTĐ tử vong vì bệnh tim mạch4 1. Fong DS et al. Diabetes Care 2003; 26 (Suppl 1): S99–102; 2. Molitch ME et al. Diabetes Care 2003; 26 (Suppl 1): S94–8; 3. Kannel WB et al. Am Heart J 1990; 120: 672–6; 4. Gray RP, Yudkin JS. In: Pickup JC, Williams G, eds. Textbook of Diabetes. 2nd Edn. Oxford: Blackwell Science, 1997; 5. Mayfield JA et al. Diabetes Care 2003; 26 (Suppl 1): S78–9. Bệnh võng mạc ĐTĐ Nguyên nhân hàng đầu gây mù ở bệnh nhân trong độ tuổi lao động1 Bệnh thận ĐTĐ Nguyên nhân hàng đầu gây suy thận giai đoạn cuối2 Bệnh tim mạch Đột quị Đột quị và tim mạch tăng gấp 2 đến 4 lần3 Bệnh thần kinh ĐTĐ Nguyên nhân hàng đầu gây đoạn chi dưới không do chấn thương 8/10 bệnh nhân ĐTĐ tử vong vì bệnh tim mạch4 1. Fong DS et al. Diabetes Care 2003; 26 (Suppl 1): S99–102; 2. Molitch ME et al. Diabetes Care 2003; 26 (Suppl 1): S94–8; 3. Kannel WB et al. Am Heart J 1990; 120: 672–6; 4. Gray RP, Yudkin JS. In: Pickup JC, Williams G, eds. Textbook of Diabetes. 2nd Edn. Oxford: Blackwell Science, 1997; 5. Mayfield JA et al. Diabetes Care 2003; 26 (Suppl 1): S78–9.
  16. 16. ĐỊNH NGHĨA ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG ■ Đái tháo đường là bệnh lý chuyển hóa, đặc trưng bởi tình trạng tăng glucose huyết mạn tính kèm theo các rối loạn chuyển hóa glucid, lipid, protid. ■ HẬU QUẢ GÂY CÁC BiẾN CHỨNG
  17. 17. PHÂN LOẠI ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG Theo Hội Đái tháo đường Mỹ và tổ chức y tế thế giới (WHO), ■ Đái tháo đường típ 1 ■ Đái tháo đường típ 2 ■ Đái tháo đường thai kỳ ■ Các tình trạng tăng đường huyết đặc biệt khác
  18. 18. Tăng Đường huyết CƠ CHẾ BỆNH SINH ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG TÝP 1 Tăng sản xuất glucose Không sử dụng glucose Không ức chế SX glucose tại gan Mô cơ và mô mỡ không sử dung glucose Thiếu insulin tuyệt đối Đường/nước tiểu Glucose vào máu nhiều hơn Mô ngoại biên không thu nạp glucose
  19. 19. 100% 0% 50% 10% Tiết insulin GAD-Ab ICA Chẩn đoán ĐTĐ týp 1 Pha 1 2 3 4 Giai đoạn « Tuần trăng mật » DIỄN TIẾN CỦA BỆNH ĐTĐ TÝP 1 Cơ địa di truyền nhậy cảm Yếu tố kích hoạt
  20. 20. Hiệu ứng Incretin giảm Giảm bài tiết insulin Tăng sản xuất Glucose Islet–α cell Ităng bài tiết Glucagon Giảm sử dụng Glucose Tăng ly giải mỡ Tăng tái hấp thu glucose TĂNG ĐƯỜNG HUYẾT Rối loạn dẫn truyền TK CƠ CHẾ BỆNH SINH ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG TYPE 2 DeFronzo R et al. Diabetes. 2009;58:773-795.
  21. 21. Adapted from Ramlo-Halsted BA, Edelman SV. Prim Care. DIỄN TIẾN CỦA BỆNH ĐTĐ TÝP 2 Biến chứng mạch máu lớn Biến chứng mạch máu nhỏ Đề kháng Insulin Rối loạn dung nạp glucose ĐTĐ chưa chẩn đoán ĐTĐ được chẩn đoán Tiết Insulin ĐH sau ăn ĐH đói 17
  22. 22. PHÂN LOẠI ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG ■ ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG THAI KỲ Rối loạn đường huyết ghi nhân trong thời kỳ mang thai Loại trừ các trường hợp đái tháo đường trước đó
  23. 23. ■ ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG DO NGUYÊN NHÂN KHÁC • Giảm chức năng tế bào ß do khiếm khuyết gen như:MODY • Giảm hoạt tính insulin do khiếm khuyết gen • Bệnh nội tiết • Tăng đường huyết do thuốc, hóa chất • Nhiễm trùng • Các thể không thường gặp của đái tháo đường qua trung gian miễn dịch • Một số bệnh gen đôi khi kết hợp với đái tháo đường • Bệnh lý tụy ngoại tiết
  24. 24. NGHIỆM PHÁP DUNG NẠP ĐƯỜNG ■ BN ĐƯỢC NHỊN ĐÓI TỚI THIỂU 8 GiỜ ■ UỐNG 75 G ĐƯỜNG GLUCOSE ■ THỬ ĐƯỜNG HUYẾT THỜI ĐiỂM O H, 2 H ■ ĐỌC KẾT QUẢ ĐƯỜNG HUYẾT
  25. 25. American Diabetes Association. Diabetes Care. 2013; *Lặp lại xét nghiệm lần 2 nếu không có triệu chứng lâm sàng TIÊU CHÍ CHẨN ĐOÁN ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG Triệu chứng tăng ĐH và Đường huyết bất kỳ ≥200 mg/dL* hay Đường huyết đói ≥126 mg/dL* hay 2 giờ sau uống 75g glucose ≥200 mg/dL* hay HbA1c ≥ 6,5% Chuẩn hóa bằng phương pháp NSGP 20
  26. 26. American Diabetes Association. Diabetes Care. 2004;27(suppl 1):S5-S10 ĐH đói ĐH 2h (OGTT) 126 60 80 10 0 120 14 0 160 180 20 0 Đường huyết (mg/dL) Bình thường Đái tháo đường 240 220 Đái tháo đường Bình thường RLDN GLUCOSE RLĐH ĐÓI 8 ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG VÀ TIỀN ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG
  27. 27. American Diabetes Association. Diabetes Care. 2013; TIÊU CHÍ CHẨN ĐOÁN ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG THAI KỲ Nghiệm pháp dung nạp Glucose bằng đường uống với 75gram •Đường huyết Đói > 92 mg/dL (5.1 mmol/L) •Đường huyết sau 1 giờ > 180 ng/dL (10 mmol/L) •Đường huyết sau 2 giờ > 153 mg/dL (8.5 mmol/L) •Chẩn đoán đái tháo đường thai kỳ khi có 1giá trị đường huyết như bảng trên 20
  28. 28. ĐÁNH GIÁ YẾU TỐ NGUY CƠ YẾU TỐ CÁ NHÂN s: ■Mối liên hệ trực hệ với người bị đái tháo đường ■Nhóm dân số có tỷ lệ đái tháo đường cao (e.g. Aboriginal, African, Asian, Hispanic or South Asian) ■Tiền căn tiền đái tháo đường ■Tiền căn đái tháo đường thai kỳ (GDM) ■Tiền căn sinh con > 4kg
  29. 29. HIỆN DIỆN CÁC VẤN ĐỀ PHỐI HỢP : ■TỔN THƯƠNG CÁC CƠ QUAN ĐÍCH DO ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG ◻ Microvascular (retinopathy, neuropathy, nephropathy) ◻ Macrovascular (coronary, cerebrovascular, peripheral arterial) ■CÁC YẾU TỐ NGUY CƠ ◻ Low HDL-cholesterol (< 1.0 mmol/L males, 1.3 mmol/L females) ◻ Triglycerides ≥ 1.7 mmol/L ◻ Hypertension, overweight, abdominal obesity ĐÁNH GIÁ YẾU TỐ NGUY CƠ
  30. 30. HIỆN DIÊN CÁC VẤN ĐỀ : ■BỆNH KẾT HỢP ◻ Buồng trứng đa nang, acanthosis nigricans, RL ngưng thở khi ngủ Rối loạn tâm thần ■Sử dụng các loại thuốc ◻ Glucocorticoids ◻ Atypical antipsychotics ◻ Highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART) ĐÁNH GIÁ YẾU TỐ NGUY CƠ
  31. 31. 2013 TẦM SOÁT ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG Ở NGƯỜI LỚN
  32. 32. TẦM SOÁT ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG TYPE 2 TẦM SOÁT MỖI 3 THÁNG Ở NGƯỜI > 40 HAY CÓ NGUY CƠ CAO HbA1 c và đường huyết đói
  33. 33. ‡ In the absence of symptomatic hyperglycemia, if a single laboratory test is in the diabetes range, a repeat confirmatory laboratory test (FPG, A1C, 2hPG in a 75-g OGTT) must be done on another day. It is preferable that the same test be repeated (in a timely fashion) for confirmation. If results of two different tests are available and both are above the diagnostic cutpoints, the diagnosis of diabetes is confirmed. ‡ Diabetes: không có triệu chứng lâm sàng , tăng đường huyết đơn độc , xet nghiệm được thực hiện trong ngày khác để xác định
  34. 34. **Prediabetes = IFG or IGT or A1C 6.0 to 6.4%
  35. 35. **Prediabetes = IFG or IGT or A1C 6.0 to 6.4%
  36. 36. TẦM SOÁT ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG THAI KỲ
  37. 37. Đối tượng nguy cơ Tiền căn đái tháo đường thai kỳ BMI ≥30 kg/m2 Tiền đái tháo đường Buồng trứg đa nang Nhóm dân só nguy cơ cao (Aboriginal, Hispanic, South Asian, Asian, African) Thai lớn , đa ối Tuổi ≥35 Tiền sử sanh con lớn Sử dung Corticosteroid Gai đen
  38. 38. Nguy cơ của GDM cho thai ■ Thai lớn ■ tổn thương thần kinh ■ Hạ đường huyết thai ■ Sanh non ■ Tăng bilirubin máu ■ sanh mỗ ■ Béo phì (?) ■ Đái tháo đường (?)
  39. 39. Benefits of Treatment of GDM
  40. 40. Hiệu quả của điều trị GDM Horvath K et al. BMJ 2010;340:c1935
  41. 41. 2013 GDM Diagnosis: Preferred Approach 2013
  42. 42. TIẾP CẬN TRONG TẦM SOÁT GDM 2013
  43. 43. THỜI ĐIỂM THỰC HIỆN NPDN ĐƯỜNG ■ NGAY KHI CÓ THAI Ở ĐỐI TƯỢNG NGUY CƠ ■ LẶP LẠI Ở TUẦN LỄ 24 -28 ĐỐI TƯỢNG CÓ NGUY CƠ ÂM TÍNH Ở LẦN ĐẦU LÀM NPDN ■ TUẦN LỄ THỨ 24 – 28 ĐỐI TƯỢNG BÌNH THƯỜNG HAY CÓ NGUY CƠ THẤP,
  44. 44. TÓM LẠI ■ TẦM SOÁT ĐỐI TƯỢNG NGUY CƠ CAO ĐỂ PHÁT HIỆN SỚM ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG VÀ TIỀN ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG ■ TẦM SOÁT ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG THAI KỲ , XỬ TRÍ HẠN CHẾ CÁC TÁC DỤNG TRÊN THAI NHI
  45. 45. CHÂN THÀNH CÁM ƠN THẦY CÔ CÙNG QUÝ ĐỒNG NGHIỆP

