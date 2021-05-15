Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SỬ DỤNG CÁC THÀNH PHẦN MÁU TRONG ĐIỀU TRỊ TS Huỳnh Nghĩa Bệnh viện Truyền máu-Huyết học Bộ môn Huyết học , Đ H YD
Mục tiêu • Biết và hiểu được nguyên tắc điều chế các thành phần máu • Biết được đặc tính chủ yếu của các sản phẩm máu sử d...
Lịch sử truyền máu • Giữa thế kỷ 16 có nhiều tiến bộ cơ bản để bắt đầu điều trị truyền máu. • 1667: Denys truyền máu thú v...
MÁU VÀ CÁC CHẾ PHẨM CỦA MÁU Máu tòan phần Hồng cầu Huyết tương giàu tiểu cầu HC nghèo Bạch cầu HC đông lạnh HC giải đông H...
Điều chế các thành phần máu • Hệ thống nhiều túi plastic vô trùng nối kết nhau. Theo nguyên lý tỉ trọng của tế bào máu, dư...
Phương pháp điều chế theo tỉ trọng tế bào- quay ly tâm 1. Túi số 1 : máu toàn phần 2. Quay ly tâm : máy ly tâm lạnh , 3 ph...
3. Tách lớp huyết tương giàu tiểu cầu đến túi số 4 4. Tách lớp Buffy coat đến túi số 2 1 4 1 2 Phương pháp điều chế theo t...
Phương pháp điều chế theo tỉ trọng tế bào- quay ly tâm 5. Cắt rời túi 2 và chuyển dung dịch bảo quản hồng cầu từ túi số 3 ...
Phương pháp điều chế theo tỉ trọng tế bào- quay ly tâm • Chuyển lớp huyết tương nghèo tiểu cầu sang túi số 3 • Tách rời tú...
Hệ thống máy MCS+/Haemonetics Một người cho/Bệnh nhân MCS® + Multiple Blood Components Collection Tách nhiều thành phần má...
Túi máu tòan phần Bộ lọc BC Hệ thống siêu dẫn Túi huyết tương giàu TC Hồng lắng đặc Hệ thống lọc các thành phần máu ( bộ l...
Các chế phẩm máu dùng trong điều trị • Máu tòan phần • Sản phẩm của hồng cầu : HC lắng, HC nghèo BC, HC rửa, HC đông lạnh....
Máu Toàn Phần ( whole blood) • MTP được thu thập từ người cho, bảo quản trong túi plastic có chứa dd chống đông CPD. • Tín...
Máu Toàn Phần ( whole blood) • Chỉ định: - Rất hạn chế - Mất máu cấp >25% thể tích máu - Truyền thay máu • Chống chỉ định:...
MTP- Tai biến Loại tai biến Cấp/ nặng Chậm/ có thể nặng Khác Miễn dịch - Tai biến tán huyết cấp - Phàn ứng qúa mẫn - Tổn t...
Hồng cầu lắng ( red cell concentrate ) • HCL được điều chế bằng PP ly tâm tách bỏ huyết tương từ máu toàn phần. • Tính chấ...
• Chỉ định: Điều trị thay thế trong hầu hết trường hợp: - Thiếu máu mãn tính (Hb < 7-10g/dl) - Mất máu mà không giảm thể t...
Hồng cầu rửa • HCR được điều chế bằng PP ly tâm tách bỏ huyết tương từ máu toàn phần, sau đó rửa HC bằng dd muối đẳng trươ...
Hồng cầu rửa • Lưu trữ: - Từ +20 C đến + 60 C. - Thời gian lưu trữ càng ngắn càng tốt. - < 6 giờ nếu điều chế ở nhiệt độ p...
Hồng cầu nghèo bạch cầu • HC được loại bỏ phần lớn bạch cầu bằng PP buffy coat, bộ lọc hoặc kết hợp cả hai. • Tính chất: -...
Hồng cầu nghèo bạch cầu • Chỉ định: - Tương tự hồng cầu lắng. - BN có kháng thể BC. - Ngăn ngừa dị miễn dịch kháng nguyên ...
Hồng cầu đông lạnh • HCĐL được điều chế từ MTP (<7 ngày), được đông lạnh -800 C < với chất bảo quản đông lạnh (glycerol). ...
Hồng cầu đông lạnh • Chỉ định: - Bn có phenotype nhóm máu hiếm/ Nhiều kháng thể dị miễn dịch. - Có thể dùng truyền máu tự ...
Tiểu cầu đậm đặc ( Platelet concentrates ) • TCĐĐ được điều chế từ MTP tươi bằng PP ly tâm (recovered) hoặc trực tiếp từ n...
Tiểu cầu được thu thập như thế nào ? HC và Huyết tương Máu toàn phần Khối tiểu cầu từ một người cho Người nhận Một người c...
Buồng xử lý
Qui trình ly tâm RBC WBC PLS PLT PLT
Tiểu cầu đậm đặc - Apheresis: + 200-800 x109 TC/đv, thể tích= 200-400 ml + HC, BC tùy theo máy sử dụng + Giảm nguy cơ dị m...
Tiểu cầu đậm đặc • Chỉ định: Kiểm sốt tình trạng chảy máu hoặc phịng ngừa chảy máu do giảm số lượng hoặc chất lượng của ti...
Tiểu cầu đậm đặc • 1 đơn vị tiểu cầu đậm đặc cho 10 kg thể trọng có thể tăng số lượng tiểu cầu từ 30 -50 x 109/L ( trung b...
Bạch cầu hạt đậm đặc • Được điều chế từ một người cho bằng máy chiết tách tế bào (apheresis). • Tính chất: - BC hạt > 10x1...
Bạch cầu hạt đậm đặc • Chỉ định: - Còn nhiều tranh caĩ trong chỉ định. - Giảm bạch cầu hạt nặng có nhiễm trùng kéo dài mặc...
Huyết tương tươi đông lạnh (Fresh Frozen Plasma) • Điều chế từ máu toàn phần tươi trong 6 giờ sau thu thập và được đông lạ...
Huyết tương tươi đông lạnh • Chỉ định sử dụng: • Thay thế cho thiếu hụt nhiều YT đông máu: • suy gan • thiếu Vit. K nặng, ...
Huyết tương tươi đông lạnh • Liều lượng : 15ml/kg ( ban đầu) • Lưu ý khi truyền : • Nên chọn HT phù hợp nhóm máu ABO.và th...
Kết tủa lạnh ( Cryoprecipitated ) • KTL được điều chế từ HT tươi đông lạnh. • Tính chất: - yếu tố VIII (>80 đv), Von Wille...
Kết tủa lạnh • Chỉ định: - Thiếu yếu tố VIII (Hemophilia A, Von Willebrand). - Thiếu nhiều yếu tố đông máu: DIC - Giảm fib...
Yếu tố VIII đậm đặc ( Factor VIII concentrate ) • Được điều chế từ Huyết tương, kết tủa lạnh hoặc pp tổng hợp (recombinant...
Yếu tố VIII đậm đặc • Cách tính liều lượng yếu tố VIII : • V máu (ml) = cân nặng (kg)x 70ml/kg • V huyết tương (ml) = V má...
Yếu tố IX đậm đặc • Được điều chế từ huyết tương • Thời gian bán hủy: 24 giờ • Chỉ định: Hemophilia B • Liều lượng điều tr...
Phức hợp Prothrombin ( Prothrombin Complex Concentrate=PCC) • Được điều chế từ huyết tương • Thời gian bán hủy: 24 giờ • C...
Albumin • Được điều chế từ huyết tương từ nhiều người cho • Thành phần : • Albumin 5%, 20%, 25% • PPF ( plasma protein fra...
Immunoglobulin • Được điều chế từ huyết tương người bằng kỹ thuật “ cold ethanol fractionation” • Thành phần : dung dịch đ...
Tại sao nên sử dụng thành phần máu ? • Những mục đích chính của truyền máu: - Duy trì sự vận chuyển O2 /CO2 - Điều chỉnh r...
• Điều kiện lưu trữ là lý do chính để sử dụng thành phần máu: - Hồng cầu: nhiệt độ lạnh (+20 C đến + 60 C) - Huyết tương: ...
• Điều trị thành phần máu: • Logic • Hiệu quả kinh tế • Đạo đức. • Hệ thống nhiều túi plastic: điều chế thành phần máu có ...
NGUYÊN TẮC & AN TOÀN TRUYỀN MÁU • NGUYÊN TẮC TRUYỀN MÁU • PHƯƠNG THỨC AN TOÀN TRUYỀN MÁU
NGUYÊN TẮC TRUYỀN MÁU • Chắc chắn có chỉ định truyền máu • Truyền máu cùng nhóm theo nguyên tắc • Nhóm máu nào truyền cho ...
AN TOÀN TRUYỀN MÁU • An toàn về miễn dịch : • Hồng cầu : • HC người cho sống bình thường trong người nhận • HC người cho k...
• An toàn không lây lan : • Virus : Viêm gan B, viêm gan C, HIV, HTLV-1,CMV • Vikhuẩn : Gram (-), Gram (+) • Nấm : Candida...
CẢM ƠN SỰ LẮNG NGHE CỦA QÚY VỊ !
nghiahoa@yahoo.com
SỬ DỤNG CÁC THÀNH PHẦN MÁU TRONG ĐIỀU TRỊ
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
26 views
May. 15, 2021

SỬ DỤNG CÁC THÀNH PHẦN MÁU TRONG ĐIỀU TRỊ

SỬ DỤNG CÁC THÀNH PHẦN MÁU TRONG ĐIỀU TRỊ

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes Kristi Funk
(0/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More Arin Murphy-Hiscock
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(3/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
Dirty Genes: A Breakthrough Program to Treat the Root Cause of Illness and Optimize Your Health Ben Lynch
(4.5/5)
Free
The Mind Illuminated: A Complete Meditation Guide Integrating Buddhist Wisdom and Brain Science for Greater Mindfulness John Yates
(5/5)
Free
Eat, Move, Think: The Path to a Healthier, Stronger, Happier You Shaun Francis
(4/5)
Free
Stress Less: Stop Stressing, Start Living Kate Hanley
(3.5/5)
Free
Memory Rescue: Supercharge Your Brain, Reverse Memory Loss, and Remember What Matters Most Dr. Daniel G. Amen
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(5/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(3.5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friend Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(0/5)
Free
To Raise A Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(3.5/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(5/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(4.5/5)
Free
Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, And Get Strong With The Fit52 Life Carrie Underwood
(4/5)
Free
The Longevity Paradox: How to Die Young at a Ripe Old Age Steven R. Gundry
(4.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Lifespan: Why We Age-and Why We Don't Have To David A. Sinclair
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Metabolical: The Lure and the Lies of Processed Food, Nutrition, and Modern Medicine Robert H. Lustig
(4/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

SỬ DỤNG CÁC THÀNH PHẦN MÁU TRONG ĐIỀU TRỊ

  1. 1. SỬ DỤNG CÁC THÀNH PHẦN MÁU TRONG ĐIỀU TRỊ TS Huỳnh Nghĩa Bệnh viện Truyền máu-Huyết học Bộ môn Huyết học , Đ H YD
  2. 2. Mục tiêu • Biết và hiểu được nguyên tắc điều chế các thành phần máu • Biết được đặc tính chủ yếu của các sản phẩm máu sử dụng trong điều trị • Hiểu và chỉ định thích hợp các thành phần máu trong điều trị • Hiểu được vì sao phải sử dụng các thành phần máu trong điều trị ? • Nắm được nguyên tắc an toàn truyền máu
  3. 3. Lịch sử truyền máu • Giữa thế kỷ 16 có nhiều tiến bộ cơ bản để bắt đầu điều trị truyền máu. • 1667: Denys truyền máu thú vật sang người. • Thế kỷ 18: James Blundell tin rằng truyền máu sẽ cứu sản phụ băng huyết sau sinh • 1900: Landsteiner phát hiện nhóm máu ABO mở ra kỷ nguyên truyền máu hiện đại. • 1914 chiến tranh thế giới thứ nhất, chọn người cho máu thích hợp • 1923 : TT truyền máu SaintaAntonie, Paris : Ngân hàng máu đầu tiên thành lập giảm gấp 10 lần chết do mất máu • Truyền máu có vai trò lớn trong điều trị y khoa: yêu cầu máu và thành phần máu có chất lượng và an toàn
  4. 4. MÁU VÀ CÁC CHẾ PHẨM CỦA MÁU Máu tòan phần Hồng cầu Huyết tương giàu tiểu cầu HC nghèo Bạch cầu HC đông lạnh HC giải đông HT tươi Đông lạnh TC đậm đặc Kết tủa lạnh VIII,IX đậm đặc Huyết tương Albumin PPF IgG
  5. 5. Điều chế các thành phần máu • Hệ thống nhiều túi plastic vô trùng nối kết nhau. Theo nguyên lý tỉ trọng của tế bào máu, dược động học và quay ly tâm • Máy chiết tách tế bào máu tự động • Hệ thống lọc và siêu dẫn
  6. 6. Phương pháp điều chế theo tỉ trọng tế bào- quay ly tâm 1. Túi số 1 : máu toàn phần 2. Quay ly tâm : máy ly tâm lạnh , 3 phút với 2000 x g. Máu được tách ra 3 thành phần Lớp Hồng cầu Lớp Buffy Coat Lớp HT giàu TC
  7. 7. 3. Tách lớp huyết tương giàu tiểu cầu đến túi số 4 4. Tách lớp Buffy coat đến túi số 2 1 4 1 2 Phương pháp điều chế theo tỉ trọng tế bào- quay ly tâm
  8. 8. Phương pháp điều chế theo tỉ trọng tế bào- quay ly tâm 5. Cắt rời túi 2 và chuyển dung dịch bảo quản hồng cầu từ túi số 3 sang túi số 1 6. Tách túi số 1 và quay ly tâm túi số 3 và số 4 3 3 4
  9. 9. Phương pháp điều chế theo tỉ trọng tế bào- quay ly tâm • Chuyển lớp huyết tương nghèo tiểu cầu sang túi số 3 • Tách rời túi số 3 và 4 , hoàn tất quy trình điều chế
  10. 10. Hệ thống máy MCS+/Haemonetics Một người cho/Bệnh nhân MCS® + Multiple Blood Components Collection Tách nhiều thành phần máu PBSC collection and other buffy coat protocols Tách TBGMNV và các buffy coat khác Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Trao đổi huyết tương trị liệu
  11. 11. Túi máu tòan phần Bộ lọc BC Hệ thống siêu dẫn Túi huyết tương giàu TC Hồng lắng đặc Hệ thống lọc các thành phần máu ( bộ lọc và siêu dẫn )
  12. 12. Các chế phẩm máu dùng trong điều trị • Máu tòan phần • Sản phẩm của hồng cầu : HC lắng, HC nghèo BC, HC rửa, HC đông lạnh. • Sản phẩm của tiểu cầu : TC từ nhiều người cho ( TC “pool”), TC từ một người cho. • Sản phẩm BC hạt đậm đặc • Sản phẩm Huyết tương : HT tươi, HT tươi đông lạnh, kết tủa lạnh, albumin, IgG • Các yếu tố đông máu đậm đặc ( đông khô) : VIII, IX, phức hợp Prothrombin: II,VII,IX,X.
  13. 13. Máu Toàn Phần ( whole blood) • MTP được thu thập từ người cho, bảo quản trong túi plastic có chứa dd chống đông CPD. • Tính chất: - Hb : 12g/dl, Hct : 35-45% - Lưu trữ sau 24 giờ: mất yếu tố đông máu (V, VIII) và chức năng tiểu cầu. - MTP “tươi” :< 24 giờ sau thu thập. • Lưu trữ: - Từ +20 C đến + 60 C - 21 ngày (CPD), 35 ngày (CPDA-1)
  14. 14. Máu Toàn Phần ( whole blood) • Chỉ định: - Rất hạn chế - Mất máu cấp >25% thể tích máu - Truyền thay máu • Chống chỉ định: - Thiếu máu không giảm thể tích máu. - Không dung nạp huyết tương. - Dị miễn dịch chống kháng nguyên BC - BN bị suy tim • Lưu ý khi truyền : - Phù hợp ABO, Rhésus - Không truyền quá 4 giờ - Không thêm bất cứ thuốc vào trong túi máu
  15. 15. MTP- Tai biến Loại tai biến Cấp/ nặng Chậm/ có thể nặng Khác Miễn dịch - Tai biến tán huyết cấp - Phàn ứng qúa mẫn - Tổn thương phổi sau truyền máu ( TRALI) - Tai biến tán huyết muộn - Dị miễn dịch chống KN bạch cầu - Truyền máu - mảnh ghép chống ký chủ - Dị ứng nhẹ/ nổi mày đay - XH giảm tiểu cầu sau truyền máu - Phản ứng sốt nóng không do tán huyết Không do miễn dịch - Nhiễm khuẩn huyết - Thuyên tắc khí - Quá tải tuần hoàn - Nhiễm siêu vi - Nhiễm ký sinh trùng - Ứ sắt - Hạ HA khi dùng chung thuốc ức chế men chuyển
  16. 16. Hồng cầu lắng ( red cell concentrate ) • HCL được điều chế bằng PP ly tâm tách bỏ huyết tương từ máu toàn phần. • Tính chất: - Hct: 0,55-0,70 , Hb: 20g/100ml - Bạch cầu: 2,5-3x109 /l < 1,2x109 /l (buffy coat) • Lưu trữ: - Như máu toàn phần - Nếu thêm DD bảo quản (AS): 42 ngày
  17. 17. • Chỉ định: Điều trị thay thế trong hầu hết trường hợp: - Thiếu máu mãn tính (Hb < 7-10g/dl) - Mất máu mà không giảm thể tích - Sử dụng chung với dung dịch tinh thể hay cao phân tử khi mất máu cấp • Tai biến: -Như máu toàn phần, tránh nguy cơ qúa tải, RLCH và dị ứng protein HT. - Để tăng tốc độ dòng chảy, có thể thêm NaCl 0,9% qua bộ truyền chữ Y Hồng cầu lắng
  18. 18. Hồng cầu rửa • HCR được điều chế bằng PP ly tâm tách bỏ huyết tương từ máu toàn phần, sau đó rửa HC bằng dd muối đẳng trương từ 3-5 lần • Tính chất: - Phần lớn HT, BC và tiểu cầu bị loại bỏ. - Lượng HT còn lại tùy PP điều chế. - Hct tùy theo nhu cầu điều trị lâm sàng . - Hệ thống kín, vô trùng, nhẹ nhàng tránh vỡ hồng cầu.
  19. 19. Hồng cầu rửa • Lưu trữ: - Từ +20 C đến + 60 C. - Thời gian lưu trữ càng ngắn càng tốt. - < 6 giờ nếu điều chế ở nhiệt độ phòng. - < 24 giờ nếu điều chế ở nhiệt độ thấp. • Chỉ định: - Bn có kháng thể trong HT (anti-IgA) - Bn có phản ứng dị ứng nặng với protein huyết tương sau truyền máu
  20. 20. Hồng cầu nghèo bạch cầu • HC được loại bỏ phần lớn bạch cầu bằng PP buffy coat, bộ lọc hoặc kết hợp cả hai. • Tính chất: - Bạch cầu < 1x106 / đơn vị (buffy coat) - Bạch cầu trung bình 0,05x106 / đơn vị (Buffy coat + bộ lọc bạch cầu ) • Lưu trữ: - Như máu toàn phần và hồng cầu lắng. - Điều chế bằng PP lọc hoặc hệ thống hở: < 24 giờ.
  21. 21. Hồng cầu nghèo bạch cầu • Chỉ định: - Tương tự hồng cầu lắng. - BN có kháng thể BC. - Ngăn ngừa dị miễn dịch kháng nguyên BC - Giảm nguy cơ lây nhiễm CMV, thay thế máu CMV (-) để ngăn ngừa truyền CMV. - Bệnh nhân sốt-nóng không do tán huyết
  22. 22. Hồng cầu đông lạnh • HCĐL được điều chế từ MTP (<7 ngày), được đông lạnh -800 C < với chất bảo quản đông lạnh (glycerol). • Tính chất: Ít bạch cầu, tiểu cầu và protein. • Lưu trữ: - Từ -600 C đến -800 C: tủ đông lạnh - Từ -1400 C đến -1500 C: khí Nitơ lỏng - Thời gian >10 năm
  23. 23. Hồng cầu đông lạnh • Chỉ định: - Bn có phenotype nhóm máu hiếm/ Nhiều kháng thể dị miễn dịch. - Có thể dùng truyền máu tự thân • Sử dụng: - Giải đông - Rửa loại bỏ glycerol - < 24 giờ: hệ thống hở , <14 ngày: hệ thống kín.
  24. 24. Tiểu cầu đậm đặc ( Platelet concentrates ) • TCĐĐ được điều chế từ MTP tươi bằng PP ly tâm (recovered) hoặc trực tiếp từ người cho bằng máy chiết tách tế bào (apheresis). • Tính chất: - Recovered: + 45-85x109 TC/đv, thể tích :50-70 ml + 0,05-1 x109 BC + 0,2-1x109 HC
  25. 25. Tiểu cầu được thu thập như thế nào ? HC và Huyết tương Máu toàn phần Khối tiểu cầu từ một người cho Người nhận Một người cho Tiểu cầu từ một người cho-tách bằng kỹ thuật Apheresis GETZ BROS.&Co
  26. 26. Buồng xử lý
  27. 27. Qui trình ly tâm RBC WBC PLS PLT PLT
  28. 28. Tiểu cầu đậm đặc - Apheresis: + 200-800 x109 TC/đv, thể tích= 200-400 ml + HC, BC tùy theo máy sử dụng + Giảm nguy cơ dị miễn dịch HLA + Giảm nguy cơ nhiễm virus • Lưu trữ: - Từ +200 C đến + 240 C. - max= 5 ngày - Máy lắc liên tục
  29. 29. Tiểu cầu đậm đặc • Chỉ định: Kiểm sốt tình trạng chảy máu hoặc phịng ngừa chảy máu do giảm số lượng hoặc chất lượng của tiểu cầu . • Phịng ngừa chảy máu : • Khi SLTC < 10 -20 x 109 /L ở các bệnh nhân bệnh máu ác tính hoặc tiếp nhận hĩa trị liệu • Phẫu thuật nhỏ, SLTC > 50 x 109 /L • Phẫu thuật lớn, SLTC > 75 x 109 /L • Đối với phẫu thuật thần kinh và mắt, SLTC > 100 x 109 /L • Khơng nên đơn thuần dựa vào số lượng tiểu cầu mà cần xem xét đánh giá tình trạng chảy máu trên lâm sàng. • Nếu số lượng tiểu cầu thấp < 20 x 109/L mà lâm sàng khơng hoặc chỉ cĩ xuất huyết dưới da ít , cần cân nhắc việc chỉ định truyền tiểu cầu
  30. 30. Tiểu cầu đậm đặc • 1 đơn vị tiểu cầu đậm đặc cho 10 kg thể trọng có thể tăng số lượng tiểu cầu từ 30 -50 x 109/L ( trung bình > 40x109 /L ) • Hiệu quả tiểu cầu được đánh giá khoảng 10 phút đến 1giờ sau truyền . • Nếu số lượng tiểu cầu không tăng sau truyền cần phải lưu ý đến các nguyên nhân do sốt, nhiễm trùng, do tăng tiêu thụ trước khi nghĩ đến nguyên nhân kháng với truyền tiểu cầu
  31. 31. Bạch cầu hạt đậm đặc • Được điều chế từ một người cho bằng máy chiết tách tế bào (apheresis). • Tính chất: - BC hạt > 10x109 /đv - Thể tích < 500 ml • Lưu trữ: - Sử dụng ngay sau khi điều chế. - < 24 giờ: +200 C đến + 240 C.
  32. 32. Bạch cầu hạt đậm đặc • Chỉ định: - Còn nhiều tranh caĩ trong chỉ định. - Giảm bạch cầu hạt nặng có nhiễm trùng kéo dài mặc dù được điều trị kháng sinh đầy đủ. • Cẩn thận khi sử dụng: - Lẫn nhiều hồng cầu: nên làm crossmatch - Nên tia xạ trước truyền.
  33. 33. Huyết tương tươi đông lạnh (Fresh Frozen Plasma) • Điều chế từ máu toàn phần tươi trong 6 giờ sau thu thập và được đông lạnh , thể tích TB= 200-300ml. • Tính chất: - Các yếu tố đông máu. - Albumine - Immunoglobuline - Yếu tố VIII : 70% • Lưu trữ: - 3 tháng: -250 C đến - 180 C - 24 tháng: < -250 C
  34. 34. Huyết tương tươi đông lạnh • Chỉ định sử dụng: • Thay thế cho thiếu hụt nhiều YT đông máu: • suy gan • thiếu Vit. K nặng, qúa liều anti-vitamin K • rối loạn đông máu do pha loãng máu. • DIC: fibrinogen < 100 mg/dl. • TTP: xuất huyết giảm tiểu cầu huyết khối • Cẩn thận khi sử dụng: - Không nên dùng để điều chỉnh giảm thể tích khi không có thiếu yếu tố đông máu.
  35. 35. Huyết tương tươi đông lạnh • Liều lượng : 15ml/kg ( ban đầu) • Lưu ý khi truyền : • Nên chọn HT phù hợp nhóm máu ABO.và thử thuận hợp trứớc truyền • Sử dụng ngay sau khi giải đông ở +370 C và không nên đông lạnh lại. • Sau khi rã đông, nếu không sử dụng có lưu trữ ở t0 2-60 C trong 6 giờ • Từ lúc giải đông BN : trong 2 giờ nếu t0 phòng • Không sử dụng khi túi plastic đựng bị rách sau khi giải đông ( cân nặng túi trước và sau giải đông)
  36. 36. Kết tủa lạnh ( Cryoprecipitated ) • KTL được điều chế từ HT tươi đông lạnh. • Tính chất: - yếu tố VIII (>80 đv), Von Willebrand, Fibrinogen (>150 mg), XIII. - Thể tích 10-20 ml • Lưu trữ: - 3 tháng: -180 C đến - 250 C - 24 tháng: < -250 C
  37. 37. Kết tủa lạnh • Chỉ định: - Thiếu yếu tố VIII (Hemophilia A, Von Willebrand). - Thiếu nhiều yếu tố đông máu: DIC - Giảm fibrinogen (số lượng, chất lượng) • Cẩn thận khi sử dụng: • Không cần chọn phù hợp nhóm máu ABO. • Sử dụng ngay sau khi giải đông ở +370 C và không nên đông lạnh lại. • Sau khi rã đông, nếu không sử dụng có lưu trữ ở t0 2-60 C trong 6 giờ • Từ lúc giải đông BN : trong 2 giờ nếu t0 phòng
  38. 38. Yếu tố VIII đậm đặc ( Factor VIII concentrate ) • Được điều chế từ Huyết tương, kết tủa lạnh hoặc pp tổng hợp (recombinant) • 1 đv /yếu tố VIII = nồng độ yếu tố VIII /1ml HT tươi bình thường. • Thời gian bán hủy 12 giờ. • Chỉ định: Bệnh hemophilia A • Liều lượng điều trị tùy thuộc : phòng ngừa, điều trị, mức độ chảy máu nặng nhẹ, nồng độ yếu tố VIII ban đầu.
  39. 39. Yếu tố VIII đậm đặc • Cách tính liều lượng yếu tố VIII : • V máu (ml) = cân nặng (kg)x 70ml/kg • V huyết tương (ml) = V máu x (1-Hct) • VIII/đv cần truyền = (VIII mong muốn đv/ml • VIII bệnh lúc đầu đv/ml)x V huyết tương. • Ví dụ BN nặng 70kg, [VIII bđ]= 2%, cần nâng lên 50% • 70 kg x 70 ml = 4900 ml • 4900 ml x (1-0,4) = 2940 ml • 2940 ml x (0,5 – 0,02) = 1411 đv yếu tố VIII • Lượng YTVIII /ngày : 1411x2 lần= 2822 đv
  40. 40. Yếu tố IX đậm đặc • Được điều chế từ huyết tương • Thời gian bán hủy: 24 giờ • Chỉ định: Hemophilia B • Liều lượng điều trị : - Cách tính liều lượng tương tự yếu tố VIII - Chỉ truyền 1 lần trong ngày
  41. 41. Phức hợp Prothrombin ( Prothrombin Complex Concentrate=PCC) • Được điều chế từ huyết tương • Thời gian bán hủy: 24 giờ • Chỉ định: • Hemophilia B • Điều chỉnh thời gian prothombine kéo dài • Cẩn thận trong điều trị bệnh lý suy gan • Chống chỉ định: • DIC • Nguy cơ huyết khối động -tỉnh mạch • Liều lượng điều trị : - Cách tính liều lượng tương tự yếu tố VIII - Chỉ truyền 1 lần trong ngày
  42. 42. Albumin • Được điều chế từ huyết tương từ nhiều người cho • Thành phần : • Albumin 5%, 20%, 25% • PPF ( plasma protein fraction ) : albumin 5% • Chỉ định: • Điều trị thay thế do thiếu hụt albumin : sử dụng albumin 5% • Điều trị phù kháng lợi tiểu ở BN giảm protein: hội chứng thận hư và cổ chướng : sử dụng albumin 20% và lợi tiểu • Chống chỉ định: • Không sử dụng thay thế cho dd tinh thể. Không chỉ định như điều trị dinh dưỡng • Lưu ý: sử dụng albumin 20% có thể là nguyên nhân tăng cấp tính thể tích trong lòng mạch biến chứng OAP. • Liều lượng : • Vp(bn) x ( [albumin đạt – [ albumin] hiện có ) x 2 lần/ ngày
  43. 43. Immunoglobulin • Được điều chế từ huyết tương người bằng kỹ thuật “ cold ethanol fractionation” • Thành phần : dung dịch đậm đặc của kháng thể IgG • Chỉ định: • Gia tăng miễn dịch để chống nhiễm trùng, virus : Viêm gan B, bệnh dại, Tetanus, bệnh lý tay chân miệng. • Bệnh rối lọan miễn dịch : ITP, Guillan-Barré • Điều trị bệnh suy giảm miễn dịch • Một số trường hợp chỉ định • ITP : 0.5gr/kg/ngày x 4 ngày ( TTM) • Nhiễm trùng nặng, khó kiểm sóat bằng kháng sinh : 0.5 gr/kg/ tuần x 4 tuần. • Lưu ý : Phản ứng dị ứng ngay liều đầu
  44. 44. Tại sao nên sử dụng thành phần máu ? • Những mục đích chính của truyền máu: - Duy trì sự vận chuyển O2 /CO2 - Điều chỉnh rối loạn chảy máu, đông máu - Điều chỉnh thiếu hụt miễn dịch • Một sản phẩm đơn độc-Máu toàn phần không thích hợp cho tất cả mục đích trên: - Trừ phi BN thiếu nhiều thành phần máu trong mất máu cấp > 25% hay thay máu ở trẻ sơ sinh
  45. 45. • Điều kiện lưu trữ là lý do chính để sử dụng thành phần máu: - Hồng cầu: nhiệt độ lạnh (+20 C đến + 60 C) - Huyết tương: đông lạnh - Tiểu cầu: nhiệt độ phòng, lắc liên tục • BN được chỉ định thành phần máu cần thiết để điều chỉnh thiếu hụt riêng biệt, tránh truyền những thành phần dư thừa không cần thiết, đôi khi có hại. Tại sao nên sử dụng thành phần máu ?
  46. 46. • Điều trị thành phần máu: • Logic • Hiệu quả kinh tế • Đạo đức. • Hệ thống nhiều túi plastic: điều chế thành phần máu có chất lượng cao. • Sản xuất các thành phần máu từ huyết tương: sử dụng hồng cầu nhiều hơn máu tòan phần. • Loại bỏ bạch cầu: cải thiện chất lượng thành phần máu, giảm tính sinh miễn dịch và lây lan Tại sao nên sử dụng thành phần máu ?
  47. 47. NGUYÊN TẮC & AN TOÀN TRUYỀN MÁU • NGUYÊN TẮC TRUYỀN MÁU • PHƯƠNG THỨC AN TOÀN TRUYỀN MÁU
  48. 48. NGUYÊN TẮC TRUYỀN MÁU • Chắc chắn có chỉ định truyền máu • Truyền máu cùng nhóm theo nguyên tắc • Nhóm máu nào truyền cho nhóm đó • Khi truyền khác nhóm : • Truyền HCL • Khác biệt 1 kháng nguyên : Ví dụ : AB • Trường hợp truyền máu khẩn cấp : truyền HCL, nhóm máu O
  49. 49. AN TOÀN TRUYỀN MÁU • An toàn về miễn dịch : • Hồng cầu : • HC người cho sống bình thường trong người nhận • HC người cho không kích thích MD của người nhận • Phù hợp KN HLA • Phù hợp KN TC • Phù hợp Protein Huyết tương • Chứng nghiệm phù hợp • Truyền theo phenotype hồng cầu
  50. 50. • An toàn không lây lan : • Virus : Viêm gan B, viêm gan C, HIV, HTLV-1,CMV • Vikhuẩn : Gram (-), Gram (+) • Nấm : Candida, Aspergillus.. • Ký sinh trùng : Sốt rét, Giun chỉ… • Giải pháp : • Kiểm tra trước lấy máu • Kiểm tra định kỳ • Hiến máu tình nguyện AN TOÀN TRUYỀN MÁU
  51. 51. CẢM ƠN SỰ LẮNG NGHE CỦA QÚY VỊ !
  52. 52. nghiahoa@yahoo.com

×