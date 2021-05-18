Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 18, 2021

Nguyên lý cơ bản của lọc máu liên tục CRRT

Lọc máu liên tục

Nguyên lý cơ bản của lọc máu liên tục CRRT

  Diễn đàn CHUYÊN SÂU NỘI KHOA HSCC [Bài dịch] Phần IV: Nguyên lý cơ bản của lọc máu liên tục (CRRT) Thread: Phần IV: Nguyên lý cơ bản của lọc máu liên tục (CRRT)

Phần IV: Nguyên lý cơ bản của lọc máu liên tục (CRRT) Người dịch: Ths. Bs. Lương Quốc Chính Khoa Cấp cứu - Bệnh viện Bạch Mai Ths. Bs. Nguyễn Quốc Thái Chương trình AIDS, trường Đại học Y Harvard tại Việt Nam (HAIVN) (Dựa theo Tài liệu của Bệnh viện khu vực Orlando, Hoa Kỳ 2005) Các phương thức của liệu pháp thay thế thận liên tục Liệu pháp thay thế thận liên tục bao gồm các phương thức điều trị sau: • Siêu lọc chậm liên tục (SCUF_Slow Continuous Ultrafiltration) • Lọc máu liên tục tĩnh mạch - tĩnh mạch (CVVH_Continuous VenoVenous Hemofiltration) • Thẩm tách máu liên tục tĩnh mạch - tĩnh mạch (CVVH _ Continuous VenoVenous HemoDialysis) • Lọc và thẩm tách máu liên tục tĩnh mạch - tĩnh mạch (CVVHDF_Continuous VenoVenous HemoDiaFiltration) Mỗi phương thức điều trị sẽ được đề cập rõ hơn ở phần dưới. Tất cả các máy thay thế thận liên tục đều có khả năng thực hiện được bất cứ phương thức điều trị nào. Phương thức điều trị nào được lựa chọn sẽ tuỳ thuộc vào chỉ định ở từng bệnh nhân và kinh nghiệm của bác sĩ. Siêu lọc chậm liên tục (SCUF_Slow Continuous Ultrafiltration) Trong siêu lọc chậm liên tục, nhờ một bơm, máu được rút ra khỏi bệnh nhân đi tới quả lọc. Không dùng dịch thẩm tách và dịch thay thế. Chỉ định chủ yếu của siêu lọc chậm liên tục là thừa thể tích dịch không có tăng ure máu hoặc rối loạn điện giải. Phương thức siêu lọc chậm liên tục chủ yếu là để loại bỏ nước. Cơ chế chính của sự vận chuyển nước là siêu lọc (ultrafiltration). Các chất hoà tan khác cũng được kéo mất theo với một lượng nhỏ nhưng thường không đủ ý nghĩa để gây ra các triệu chứng lâm sàng. Trong siêu lọc chậm liên tục, lượng dịch trong túi thải cũng chính bằng lượng dịch được lấy bỏ từ bệnh nhân. Trong siêu lọc chậm liên tục, tốc độ loại bỏ dịch (tốc độ siêu lọc) có thể đạt 2 lit/giờ, nhưng với tốc độ loại bỏ dịch này sẽ làm đổ vỡ mục đích điều trị liên tục. Cho nên tốc độ loại bỏ dịch thường ở khoảng 100 ml/giờ.
  2. 2. Lọc máu liên tục tĩnh mạch-tĩnh mạch (CVVH_Continuous Veno-venous Hemofiltration) Trong lọc máu liên tục tĩnh mạch-tĩnh mạch, nhờ một bơm, máu được rút ra khỏi bệnh nhân đi tới quả lọc, đồng thời dịch thay thế được đưa vào trước hoặc sau quả lọc. Không dùng dịch thẩm tách. Lọc máu liên tục tĩnh mạch-tĩnh mạch có thể là một phương pháp loại bỏ chất tan rất hiệu quả được chỉ định trong tăng ure máu hoặc rối loạn thăng bằng điện giải và toan kiềm nặng có hoặc không kèm thừa thể tích. Bởi vì lọc máu liên tục tĩnh mạch-tĩnh mạch loại bỏ chất tan qua đối lưu nên nó rất có hiệu quả trong việc loại bỏ các phân tử lớn. Có nhiều giả thuyết cho rằng lọc máu liên tục tĩnh mạch-tĩnh mạch có khả năng loại bỏ các yếu tố trung gian tiền viêm. Các nhà khoa học đang cố gắng nghiên cứu việc loại bỏ các yếu tố trung gian này có thể làm cải thiện tiên lượng cho những bệnh nhân nhiễm khuẩn và hội chứng đáp ứng viêm hệ thống hay không. Cho tới bây giờ, không có tài liệu nào ủng hộ việc sử dụng lọc máu liên tục tĩnh mạch-tĩnh mạch cho những bệnh nhân này khi không có các chỉ định khác. Một lợi thế lớn của lọc máu liên tục tĩnh mạch-tĩnh mạch là các chất tan có thể được loại bỏ với một lượng lớn trong khi vẫn dễ dàng duy trì được một sự cần bằng 0 hoặc thậm chí cân bằng dương về dịch cho bệnh nhân. Sự linh hoạt này đã tạo cho phương thức lọc máu liên tục tĩnh mạch-tĩnh mạch là một biện pháp điều trị lý tưởng cho bệnh nhân suy thận nặng có nhu cầu phải duy trì hoặc tăng thêm thể tích dịch cơ thể. Trong lọc máu liên tục tĩnh mạch-tĩnh mạch, lượng dịch trong túi thải tương đương với lượng dịch được lấy bỏ từ bệnh nhân cộng với thể tích dịch thay thế đưa vào. Thẩm tách máu liên tục tĩnh mạch - tĩnh mạch (CVVHD_Continuous Veno-venous Hemodialysis) Trong thẩm tách máu liên tục tĩnh mạch - tĩnh mạch, nhờ một bơm, máu được rút ra khỏi bệnh nhân đi tới quả lọc, tại quả lọc máu chẩy bên trong các sợi màng lọc, dịch thẩm tách (dialysate) chẩy ở phía đối diện với máu qua màng lọc (bên ngoài các sợi màng lọc hay khoang ngoài của quả lọc). Không dùng dịch thay thế. Thẩm tách máu liên tục tĩnh mạch - tĩnh mạch rất giống với thẩm tách máu kinh điển (IHD_Intermittent HemoDialysis) và có hiệu quả trong việc loại bỏ các phân tử có kích thước từ nhỏ tới trung bình. Sự loại bỏ chất tan xẩy ra cơ bản là do sự khuếch tán (diffusion) và dịch thay thế có thể thích hợp để thúc đẩy sự khuếch tán của các phân tử. Trong khi phương thức thẩm tách máu liên tục tĩnh mạch - tĩnh mạch có thể kiểm soát được sự cân bằng 0 hoặc cân bằng dương về dịch thì phương thức lọc máu liên tục tĩnh mạch - tĩnh mạch lại khó hơn bởi vì tốc độ loại bỏ chất tan phụ thuộc vào tốc độ loại bỏ dịch. Khi tiến hành thẩm tách máu liên tục tĩnh mạch - tĩnh mạch, khối lượng dịch trong túi thải chính bằng khối lượng dịch được lấy bỏ từ bệnh nhân cộng với khối lượng dịch thẩm tách. Lọc và thẩm tách máu liên tục tĩnh mạch - tĩnh mạch (CVVHDF_Continuous Veno-venous Hemodiafiltration) Trong lọc và thẩm tách máu liên tục tĩnh mạch - tĩnh mạch, nhờ một bơm, máu được rút ra khỏi bệnh nhân đi tới quả lọc, dịch thẩm tách chẩy ở bên đối diện với máu qua màng lọc và dịch thay thế được đổ thẳng vào máu tại vị trí trước hoặc sau quả lọc. Lọc và thẩm tách máu liên tục tĩnh mạch - tĩnh mạch là phương thức linh động nhất trong các phương thức của liệu pháp thay thế thận liên tục, nó phối hợp cả hai cơ chế khuếch tán và đối lưu để loại bỏ chất tan. Sử dụng dịch thay thế cho phép loại bỏ được nhiều chất tan ngay cả khi để cân bằng về dịch bằng 0 hoặc dương. Tốc độ dịch thay thế và dịch thẩm tách đã được nói tới trong phần lọc máu liên tục tĩnh mạch - tĩnh mạch và thẩm tách máu liên tục tĩnh mạch - tĩnh mạch. Trong phương thức lọc và thẩm tách máu liên tục tĩnh mạch - tĩnh mạch, khối lượng dịch trong túi dịch thải chính bằng khối lượng dịch được lấy bỏ từ bệnh nhân cộng với khối lượng dịch thẩm tách và dịch thay thế. Biến chứng của liệu pháp thay thế thận liên tục Liệu pháp thay thế thận liên tục là một biện pháp điều trị can thiệp phức tạp và có thể gây ra nhiều biến chứng. Những biến chứng phổ biến nhất thường gặp là chẩy máu, nhiễm khuẩn, rối loạn thăng bằng dịch và điện giải, hạ thân nhiệt và tụt huyết áp. Chẩy máu Liệu pháp thay thế thận liên tục có thể có biến chứng chẩy máu cục bộ hoặc toàn thân. Chẩy máu cục bộ có thể nhìn thấy được hoặc không nhìn thấy được tại vị trí đường vào mạch máu. Chẩy máu nhìn thấy được bao gồm chẩy máu bên ngoài, tụ máu và bầm máu. Cần theo dõi sự biến đổi của vị trí chẩy máu theo giờ. Tại vị trí đường vào mạch máu có thể còn xẩy ra chẩy máu ở những vùng không nhìn thấy được. Đặc biệt với đường vào ở vị trí tĩnh mạch dưới đòn và tĩnh mạch đùi có thể gây chẩy máu trong không phát hiện được. Cần theo dõi nồng độ hemoglobin và hematocrit để phát hiện chẩy máu tiềm ẩn. Liệu pháp thay thế thận liên tục còn có thế có biến chứng mất máu do sơ ý làm ngắt quãng đường dây chứa máu. Các máy thay thế thận liên tục hiện đại được trang bị hệ thống báo động tinh vi để giảm thiểu tối đa nguy cơ này. Đừng bao giờ tắt hệ thống
  báo động an toàn này. Xem các báo động áp lực đường máu vào và đường máu ra có thấp không vì chúng có thể chỉ điểm sự ngắt quãng này. Giữ đường dây và các mối nối ở trên mặt vải để có thể nhanh chóng nhận biết và chỉnh lại sự ngắt quãng đó. Dùng mối nối có khoá cho tất cả các chỗ nối để đảm bảo các đầu thông không sử dụng đến được đậy kín bằng các nắp đậy đầu tận. Các biến chứng chảy máu toàn thân có thể xuất hiện như tác dụng phụ của thuốc chống đông hoặc là kết quả của bản thân bệnh nặng. Theo dõi số lượng tiểu cầu để phát hiện giảm tiểu cầu. Theo dõi bệnh nhân và các xét nghiệm để phát hiện các dấu hiệu của đông máu nội mạch rải rác (DIC). Các Bất Thường Xét Nghiệm Có Thể Chỉ Điểm Tăng Nguy Cơ Chảy Máu PT, PTT, aPTT TĂNG Fibrinogen, Số lượng Tiểu cầu GIẢM Thời gian chảy máu KÉO DÀI Tìm trên toàn bộ bề mặt da xem có chấm hoặc mảng xuất huyết không và theo dõi các vết thương, vết chọc xem có rỉ máu không. Nên nhớ là không phải tất cả các chảy máu đều có thể nhìn thấy. Chảy máu không nhìn thấy được ở ngoài gọi là chảy máu ẩn với các triệu chứng có thể tinh tế và đa dạng. Hạ huyết áp thường là dấu hiệu muộn của chảy máu. Nếu xuất hiện hạ huyết áp đột ngột thì xem xét khả năng đường máu trở về tuột khỏi lòng mạch. Cho dù hiếm, biến cố này vẫn dẫn đến thể tích máu bị bơm ra ngoài lòng mạch. Sẽ ghi nhận được tất cả các triệu chứng của giảm thể tích máu. Các triệu chứng khác tuỳ thuộc vào vị trí của đường máu trở về. Triệu chứng xuất huyết ẩn • Xét nghiệm o Giảm hồng cầu, hemoglobin và hematocrit; có thể chưa thấy được sự giảm này cho tới khi bồi phụ dịch • Huyết động o Nhịp tim nhanh, các dấu hiệu của giảm tiền gánh, huyết áp không ổn định (muộn), mạch nhỏ, giảm SvO2 • Chẩy máu tiêu hoá o Nôn máu, ỉa phân đen • Chẩy máu nội sọ o Giảm LOC, đau đầu, cứng gáy, thay đổi đồng tử (muộn) Hạ thân nhiệt Bệnh nhân đang được điều trị thay thế thận liên tục có nguy cơ hạ thân nhiệt vì máu tuần hoàn ngoài cơ thể và tiếp xúc với dịch ở nhiệt độ phòng. Nên giữ thân nhiệt > 360C để duy trì ổn định huyết động và cân bằng nội môi. Theo dõi thân nhiệt ít nhất 2 giờ/lần và thực hiện điều trị hạ thân nhiệt khi thấy thích hợp. Hiện có một số kỹ thuật điều trị hạ thân nhiệt. Can thiệp đơn giản nhất là ủ ấm bệnh nhân và làm ấm nhiệt độ phòng. Có thể dùng chăn điện. Một số máy thay thế thận liên tục có bộ làm ấm máu gắn trên máy hoặc để ngoài. Dịch và máu trong đường dây được làm ấm trước khi trở về bệnh nhân. Chú ý: Không làm ấm dịch chứa bicarbonate vì sẽ sinh khí carbonic trong đường dây. Mất cân bằng điện giải Phần lớn bệnh nhân điều trị thay thế thận liên tục đã có bất thường điện giải ban đầu. Những rối loạn này không phải là biến chứng của điều trị. Mặc dù vậy, đôi khi mặc dù điều trị thay thế thận liên tục đã điều chỉnh quá mức sự mất cân bằng này dẫn tới biến chứng của điều trị. Đặc biệt cảnh giác sự điều chỉnh quá mức điện giải khi dùng các dung dịch không sinh lý làm dịch thẩm tách hoặc dịch thay thế, hoặc khi cho thêm điện giải vào các dịch này. Dịch thẩm tách phúc mạc có chứa nhiều glucose khi dùng trong điều trị thay thế thận liên tục có thể gây tăng glucose máu. Nếu glucose máu rất cao thì cũng có thể ảnh hưởng tới cân bằng điện giải. Mặc dù tất cả các điện giải đều có thể bị ảnh hưởng, cần chú ý nhiều vào nồng độ K+ vì K+ được vận chuyển vào trong tế bào cùng với glucose. Phần lớn các quy trình điều trị thay thế thận liên tục đòi hỏi theo dõi điện giải đồ 4 đến 6 giờ/lần trong vòng 24 giờ điều trị đầu tiên và bất cứ khi nào thay dịch thẩm tách hoặc dịch thay thế. Sau khi nồng độ điện giải đã ổn định và không có thay đổi thành phần các dung dịch thì có thể giảm một cách an toàn tần xuất xét nghiệm. Mất thăng bằng kiềm toan Các biến chứng của liệu pháp thay thế thận liên tục gây bất thường toan kiềm thường do điều chỉnh quá mức toan chuyển hoá. Nếu dùng bicarbonate nhiều hơn mức sinh lý pH máu sẽ bị thay đổi nhiều. Phải theo dõi xu hướng biến đổi của pH để điều chỉnh
  thành phần các dung dịch cho sinh lý hơn khi pH máu về gần bình thường. Phần lớn các sách tham khảo về hồi sức cấp cứu khuyến cáo không điều trị nhiễm toan chuyển hoá bằng bicarbonate cho tới khi pH máu xuống dưới 7,1. Nhớ rằng, điều trị thay thế thận liên tục sẽ điều chỉnh một cách hiệu quả nhiễm toan chuyển hoá do suy thận chứ không phải nhiễm toan do giảm tưới máu mô hay nhiễm toan hô hấp. Cân bằng điện giải và cân bằng pH có liên quan chặt chẽ với nhau nên phải theo dõi sát điện giải khi pH đã được điều chỉnh. Kế hoạch theo dõi pH cũng giống như theo dõi điện giải, ít ra là vào lúc bắt đầu. Nhiễm trùng Điều trị thay thế thận liên tục là một quá trình xâm nhập nên làm tăng nguy cơ nhiễm trùng. Bệnh nhân được điều trị thay thế thận liên tục vốn đã dễ bị nhiễm trùng do bản thân suy thận, bị bệnh nặng và các đường thông xâm nhập cũng như các thủ thuật khác. Những bệnh nhân này phải được theo dõi sát đẻ phát hiện các triệu chứng nhi

