Đối tượng: DƯỢC 4 ThS BS Hùynh Ngọc Phương Thảo Giảng viên Bộ môn Nội Đại học Y Dược HỘI CHỨNG THẬN HƯ
1.Nêu được định nghĩa HCTH. 2. Kể các nguyên nhân của HCTH 3. Trình bày tiêu chuẩn lâm sàng và cận lâm sàng để xác định ch...
ĐỊNH NGHĨA HCTH là hội chứng đặc trưng của bệnh cầu thận biểu hiện bởi tiểu đạm lượng nhiều trên 3,5g/1,73 m2 da trong 24 ...
A. Giải phẫu cầu thận. B. Thiết đồ cắt ngang màng đáy cầu thận. US, "urinary" (Bowman's) space; E, epithelial foot process...
Tăng tính thấm màng đáy cầu thận với protein Tiểu đạm ≥ 3,5 g/1,73 m2 da/24 giờ Giảm Albumin máu dưới 30 g/L Giảm áp lực k...
NGUYÊN NHÂN NGUYÊN PHÁT: Chiếm tỉ lệ trên 90%, được mô tả bằng tổn thương mô học: • Sang thương tối thiểu • Xơ chai cầu th...
NGUYÊN NHÂN (tt) THỨ PHÁT: • Do thuốc • Dị ứng: phấn hoa, côn trùng đốt, rắn cắn • Nhiễm trùng: vi trùng (hậu nhiễm liên c...
Penicillamine Probenecide Captopril NSAID Muối vàng, thủy ngân lithium Interferon Alfa Ampicillin, Rifampin Trimethadione ...
GIẢI PHẪU BỆNH • Sang thương tối thiểu • Xơ chai cầu thận khu trú từng vùng • Bệnh cầu thận màng • Viêm cầu thận tăng sinh...
Nhuoäm HE  Obj 10: Nhìn toång quaùt, caùc vi caàu, oáng thaän, moâ keõ khoâng toån thöông ñaùng keå. Nhuoäm PAS  Obj 20:...
Nhuoäm PAS  Obj 40: Toån thöông xô hoaù chæ moät phaàn vi caàu, moâ sôïi baét maøu ñoû Nhuoäm Sirius  Obj 20: Toån thöôn...
Nhuoäm HE  Obj 40: Sang thöông taêng sinh maøng Nhuoäm PAS  Obj 40: Sang thöông taêng sinh maøng SANG THÖÔNG TAÊNG SINH ...
TRIỆU CHỨNG LÂM SÀNG • PHÙ TÒAN THÂN: là triệu chứng thường gặp _Thường bắt đầu ở mặt, lan tòan thân, phù chân, mắt cá, vù...
TRIỆU CHỨNG CẬN LÂM SÀNG • XÉT NGHIỆM NƯỚC TIỂU ° TPTNT: Tiểu đạm nặng, thường trên 300-500mg/dL Có thể kèm tiểu máu, tiểu...
Trụ hyaline ( trụ trong ) Trụ mỡ Trụ Bạch cầu Trụ sáp
Oval bodies
TRIỆU CHỨNG CẬN LÂM SÀNG • XÉT NGHIỆM MÁU ° Đạm máu: < 60g/L, ° Albumin máu: < 30 g/L ° Điện di đạm máu: α2- Globulin tăng...
TRIỆU CHỨNG CẬN LÂM SÀNG • XÉT NGHIỆM CHẨN ĐÓAN NGUYÊN NHÂN ° Đường huyết, ° Xét nghiệm truy tầm bệnh tự miễn: kháng thể k...
BIẾN CHỨNG • Biến chứng cấp ° Suy thận cấp ° Tắc mạch ° Biến chứng nhiễm trùng: tất cả các dạng nhiễm trùng, nhiễm siêu vi...
TIÊN LƯỢNG • Tùy thuộc vào sang thương giải phẫu bệnh và nguyên nhân gây HCTH • Tùy thuộc mức độ tiểu đạm, huyết áp và chứ...
ĐIỀU TRỊ • ĐIỀU TRỊ TRIỆU CHỨNG VÀ BIẾN CHỨNG ° Điều trị phù và giảm đạm niệu Tiết chế muối: < 6g/ngày và tiết chế nước nh...
ĐIỀU TRỊ • ĐIỀU TRỊ HCTH NGUYÊN PHÁT ° Corticoide ° Ức chế miễn dịch: Nhóm Alkyl: Cyclophosphamide, Chlorambucil Nhóm chuy...
ĐIỀU TRỊ • ĐIỀU TRỊ HCTH NGUYÊN PHÁT: Cần quan tâm tác dụng phụ ° Corticoide: HC Cushing, THA, Tăng ĐH, Tăng NT, Suy tuyến...
KẾT LUẬN • HCTH là biểu hiện thường gặp của bệnh cầu thận • Việc điều trị chủ yếu dựa vào chẩn đóan chính xác tổn thương, ...
  1. 1. Đối tượng: DƯỢC 4 ThS BS Hùynh Ngọc Phương Thảo Giảng viên Bộ môn Nội Đại học Y Dược HỘI CHỨNG THẬN HƯ
  2. 2. 1.Nêu được định nghĩa HCTH. 2. Kể các nguyên nhân của HCTH 3. Trình bày tiêu chuẩn lâm sàng và cận lâm sàng để xác định chẩn đóan HCTH 4. Trình bày biến chứng của HCTH 5. Trình bày nguyên tắc điều trị của HCTH MỤC TIÊU
  3. 3. ĐỊNH NGHĨA HCTH là hội chứng đặc trưng của bệnh cầu thận biểu hiện bởi tiểu đạm lượng nhiều trên 3,5g/1,73 m2 da trong 24 giờ, giảm albumin máu, phù và tăng lipid máu. HCTH thuần túy: không kèm tiểu máu, tăng huyết áp và suy thận. HCTH không thuần túy: nếu có kèm theo ít nhất một trong 3 triệu chứng trên.
  4. 4. A. Giải phẫu cầu thận. B. Thiết đồ cắt ngang màng đáy cầu thận. US, "urinary" (Bowman's) space; E, epithelial foot processes; GBM, glomerular basement membranes; End, capillary endothelium; Cap, lumen of capillary. C, Hình chụp điện tử của tb podocye bao quanh mao mạch cầu thận, nhìn từ trong bao Bowman. Khối lớn là thân tb. Chú ý sự liên kết giữa các chân giả của các podocytes và các khe hở giữa chúng.
  5. 5. Tăng tính thấm màng đáy cầu thận với protein Tiểu đạm ≥ 3,5 g/1,73 m2 da/24 giờ Giảm Albumin máu dưới 30 g/L Giảm áp lực keo Dịch thóat ra mô kẽ Giảm thể tích dịch trong lòng mạch Kích họat hệ Renin Angiotensin Aldosterone Kích họat hệ thần kinh giao cảm Tăng phóng thích ADH Ức chế bài tiết Natri uretic peptic Ứ muối nước PHÙ Sự tổng hợp lipid bù trừ ở gan Tăng Lipid máu - Tăng đông - Nhiễm trùng - Các RL chuyển hóa khác… Ứ muối nước nguyên phát Hội chứng thận hư Sơ đồ 1 : Cơ chế sinh lý bệnh hội chứng thận hư
  6. 6. NGUYÊN NHÂN NGUYÊN PHÁT: Chiếm tỉ lệ trên 90%, được mô tả bằng tổn thương mô học: • Sang thương tối thiểu • Xơ chai cầu thận khu trú từng vùng • Bệnh cầu thận màng • Viêm cầu thận tăng sinh màng • Viêm cầu thận tăng sinh gian mạch THỨ PHÁT
  7. 7. NGUYÊN NHÂN (tt) THỨ PHÁT: • Do thuốc • Dị ứng: phấn hoa, côn trùng đốt, rắn cắn • Nhiễm trùng: vi trùng (hậu nhiễm liên cầu trùng…), nhiễm virus (VGSV B, C, HIV), ký sinh trùng • Bệnh hệ thống: Lupus, Viêm khớp dạng thấp, HC Good- Pasture, Ban xuất huyết Henoch-Schonlein, Sarcoidose, Amyloidosis… • Ung thư: Bướu đặc, ung thư máu • Bệnh di truyền và chuyển hóa: Đái tháo đường… • Các nguyên nhân khác: liên quan thai kỳ…
  8. 8. Penicillamine Probenecide Captopril NSAID Muối vàng, thủy ngân lithium Interferon Alfa Ampicillin, Rifampin Trimethadione Pamidronate Chlorpropamide, Tolbutamide Phenindione, Warfarine DO THUỐC
  9. 9. GIẢI PHẪU BỆNH • Sang thương tối thiểu • Xơ chai cầu thận khu trú từng vùng • Bệnh cầu thận màng • Viêm cầu thận tăng sinh màng • Viêm cầu thận tăng gian mạch
  10. 10. Nhuoäm HE  Obj 10: Nhìn toång quaùt, caùc vi caàu, oáng thaän, moâ keõ khoâng toån thöông ñaùng keå. Nhuoäm PAS  Obj 20: Caùc vi caàu, oáng thaän, moâ keõ bình thöôøng, khoâng taêng sinh teá baøo, khoâng daøy maøng ñaùy, khoâng coù laéng ñoïng, khoâng vieâm nhieãm. SANG THÖÔNG TOÁI THIEÅU
  11. 11. Nhuoäm PAS  Obj 40: Toån thöông xô hoaù chæ moät phaàn vi caàu, moâ sôïi baét maøu ñoû Nhuoäm Sirius  Obj 20: Toån thöông xô hoaù chæ moät phaàn vi caàu, moâ sôïi baét maøu ñoû XÔ CHAI CAÀU THAÄN KHU TRUÙ TÖØNG PHAÀN
  12. 12. Nhuoäm HE  Obj 40: Sang thöông taêng sinh maøng Nhuoäm PAS  Obj 40: Sang thöông taêng sinh maøng SANG THÖÔNG TAÊNG SINH MAØNG
  13. 13. TRIỆU CHỨNG LÂM SÀNG • PHÙ TÒAN THÂN: là triệu chứng thường gặp _Thường bắt đầu ở mặt, lan tòan thân, phù chân, mắt cá, vùng thắt lưng khi nàm lâu, phù bìu, phù âm hộ. _Phù mềm, trắng, ấn lõm, không đau, đối xứng hai bên _ Có thể tràn dịch đa màng • TIỂU ÍT: nước tiểu nhiều bọt do có nhiều đạm • TIỂU MÁU VÀ TĂNG HUYẾT ÁP: ít gặp
  14. 14. TRIỆU CHỨNG CẬN LÂM SÀNG • XÉT NGHIỆM NƯỚC TIỂU ° TPTNT: Tiểu đạm nặng, thường trên 300-500mg/dL Có thể kèm tiểu máu, tiểu BC Có thể kèm tiểu glucose nếu tổn thương ống thận mô kẽ Cặn lắng: trụ HC, hạt mỡ, trụ mỡ, thể mỡ, tinh thể cholesterol, trụ hyalin °Đạm niệu 24h: > 3,5g/1,73 m2 da/24h ° Cặn Addis để xác định tiểu máu, tiểu BC
  15. 15. Trụ hyaline ( trụ trong ) Trụ mỡ Trụ Bạch cầu Trụ sáp
  16. 16. Oval bodies
  17. 17. TRIỆU CHỨNG CẬN LÂM SÀNG • XÉT NGHIỆM MÁU ° Đạm máu: < 60g/L, ° Albumin máu: < 30 g/L ° Điện di đạm máu: α2- Globulin tăng, γ-Globulin giảm hoặc bình thường (trừ trường hơp Lupus đỏ, Thóai biến dạng bột). ° Lipid máu: Lipid máu tòan phần, Cholesterol TP, và LDL tăng. HDL không đổi hoặc giảm, Triglyceride và VLDL có thể tăng ° Chức năng thận: thường BT trong giai đọan đầu, có thể tăng do suy thận chức năng. Theo thời gian có thể giảm dần nếu không ĐT ° VS tăng ° Rối lọan điện giải: hạ Na, K, Ca.
  18. 18. TRIỆU CHỨNG CẬN LÂM SÀNG • XÉT NGHIỆM CHẨN ĐÓAN NGUYÊN NHÂN ° Đường huyết, ° Xét nghiệm truy tầm bệnh tự miễn: kháng thể kháng nhân, bổ thể ° Xét nghiệm truy tầm nhiễm trùng: ASO, HBs Ag, Anti HCV, Anti HIV… ° Xét nghiệm truy tàm ung thư • SIÊU ÂM THẬN • SINH THIẾT THẬN
  19. 19. BIẾN CHỨNG • Biến chứng cấp ° Suy thận cấp ° Tắc mạch ° Biến chứng nhiễm trùng: tất cả các dạng nhiễm trùng, nhiễm siêu vi, lưu ý viêm mô tế bào và viêm phúc mạc nguyên phát • Biến chứng mãn ° Tim mạch: THA, Xơ vữa động mạch, ° Suy thận mãn ° Suy dinh dưỡng ° Các rối lọan chuyển hóa khác: Giảm canxi máu, thiếu máu thiếu sắt,
  20. 20. TIÊN LƯỢNG • Tùy thuộc vào sang thương giải phẫu bệnh và nguyên nhân gây HCTH • Tùy thuộc mức độ tiểu đạm, huyết áp và chức năng thân • Các biến chứng, và tác dụng phụ của thuốc
  21. 21. ĐIỀU TRỊ • ĐIỀU TRỊ TRIỆU CHỨNG VÀ BIẾN CHỨNG ° Điều trị phù và giảm đạm niệu Tiết chế muối: < 6g/ngày và tiết chế nước nhập Tiết chế đạm: 0,8g/kg/ngày + lượng đạm mất qua nước tiểu Hạn chế vận động nặng Dùng thuốc ức chế men chuyển hoặc thụ thể angiotensinII Kiểm sóat HA đạt hiệu quả tối ưu Dùng thuốc lợi tiểu Truyền Albumin: khi đề kháng lợi tiểu hoặc phù nhiều ° Điều trị giảm lipid máu: Statin ° Điều trị tăng đông máu: thuốc kháng đông
  22. 22. ĐIỀU TRỊ • ĐIỀU TRỊ HCTH NGUYÊN PHÁT ° Corticoide ° Ức chế miễn dịch: Nhóm Alkyl: Cyclophosphamide, Chlorambucil Nhóm chuyển hóa: Azathiopril, Mycophenolate mofetil Nhóm Anti-calcineurine: Cyclosporine, Tacrolimus Immunoglobuline Rituximab
  23. 23. ĐIỀU TRỊ • ĐIỀU TRỊ HCTH NGUYÊN PHÁT: Cần quan tâm tác dụng phụ ° Corticoide: HC Cushing, THA, Tăng ĐH, Tăng NT, Suy tuyến thượng thận, lõang xương, họai tử vô trùng đầu xương đùi… ° Ức chế miễn dịch: Nhóm Alkyl: Cyclophosphamide, Chlorambucil: Ức chế tủy gây giảm BC, NT nặng, viêm BQ XH, Suy tuyến sinh dục, gây K… Nhóm chuyển hóa: Azathiopril, Mycophenolate mofetil: Ức chế tủy gây giảm BC, tăng NT, viêm gan, RLTH… Nhóm Anti-calcineurine: Cyclosporine, Tacrolimus: Suy thận cấp do co tiểu ĐM vào, THA, Tăng Cholesterol, xơ hóa OTMK gây Suy thận mãn, tương tác thuốc…
  24. 24. KẾT LUẬN • HCTH là biểu hiện thường gặp của bệnh cầu thận • Việc điều trị chủ yếu dựa vào chẩn đóan chính xác tổn thương, lọai trừ nguyên nhân thứ phát, chọn lựa phát đồ ức chế miễn dịch thích hợp, theo dõi và đánh giá đáp ứng điều trị và kết hợp với ĐT triệu chứng và biến chứng.,

