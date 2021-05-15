Successfully reported this slideshow.
HỘI CHỨNG ỐNG CỔ TAY KHẢO SÁT DẪN TRUYỀN THẦN KINH ThS PHAN CHUNG THÙY LYNH
Giới thiệu Hội chứng ống cổ tay Carpal Tunnel Syndrome • Thần kinh giữa bị đè ép trong ống cổ tay • Bệnh có thể do nghề ng...
Nguyên nhân • Những nguyên nhân làm cho: – Diện tích ống cổ tay nhỏ lại – Tăng thể tích các thành phần trong CT • Ví dụ: c...
Giải phẫu ống cổ tay • Ống cổ tay được cấu tạo bởi • Đáy là xương cổ tay • Bên trên là dây chằng ngang cổ tay
Giải phẫu ống cổ tay • Thần kinh giữa và các gân gấp đi xuyên qua trong ống cổ tay để đến bàn tay • Tk giữa chi phối cảm g...
Thần kinh ngoại vi • Được cấu tạo bởi: - Thần kinh cảm giác - Thần kinh vận động - Myelin - Tế bào thần kinh đệm
Triệu chứng • Tê, đau ở vùng thần kinh giữa chi phối • Đau có thể lan cả lên cánh tay, vai, hay vùng cổ • Nếu chèn ép lâu ...
Chẩn đoán • Khám lâm sàng • Đo dẫn truyền thần kinh giữa • Siêu âm
Tổn thương TK trong CTS • Hậu quả của đè ép thần kinh giữa Mất myelin của sợi trục Thoái hóa sợi trục Giảm máu nuôi • Hậu ...
Giới thiệu phương pháp ghi điện cơ  Phương pháp ghi điện cơ, thường được y văn gọi là phương pháp Chẩn đoán điện (electro...
Quy trình khám nghiệm • Bác sỹ làm điện cơ cần biết giải phẫu, sinh lý và lâm sàng thần kinh, đặc biệt là hệ thần kinh ngo...
Đường dẫn truyền thần kinh vận động Sừng trước tủy sống Hệ TKTW TK vận động Cơ
Đường dẫn truyền thần kinh vận động Những vị trí có thể bị tổn thương 1. Hệ TKTW 1. EEG Electroencephalography 2. PET Posi...
Đường dẫn truyền thần kinh vận động Những vị trí có thể bị tổn thương 2. Cơ Needle EMG Electromyography 1. Hệ TKTW 1. EEG ...
Đường dẫn truyền thần kinh vận động Những vị trí có thể bị tổn thương 2. Cơ Needle EMG Electromyography 1. Hệ TKTW 1. EEG ...
Đo dẫn truyền thần kinh  Đo dẫn truyền thần kinh là một test thường dùng để đánh giá chức năng của dây thần kinh, đặc biệ...
Đo dẫn truyền thần kinh  Thường chỉ đo được trên một số dây thần kinh  Chi trên:  Dây thần kinh giữa (median n.)  Dây ...
Nguyên tắc đo dẫn truyền thần kinh • Kích thích dây thần kinh và ghi nhận kết quả • Hai loại chính: 1. Vận động (ghi lại p...
Đo dẫn truyền thần kinh • Đo Latency - thời gian tiềm tàng và Amplitude - biên độ điện thế – Latency là thời gian từ lúc b...
Thời gian tiềm vận động ngoại vi (Distal Motor Latency – DML)  Kích thích dây thần kinh vận động bằng một xung điện, dây ...
Thời gian tiềm vận động ngoại vi (Distal Motor Latency – DML) Thời gian tính từ khi kích thích dây thần kinh đến khởi điể...
Đo dẫn truyền thần kinh • Đo Latency và Amplitude – Amplitude của đường cong: là độ lớn của phức hợp điện thế hoạt động – ...
Đo vận tốc dẫn truyền thần kinh • Đo vận tốc dẫn truyền TK vận động: – Điện cực kích thích để tạo điện thế hoạt động của T...
Đo vận tốc dẫn truyền thần kinh • Quan trọng: phát hiện vị trí tổn thương • Phương pháp: 1 sw r Latency wrist 2 se r Laten...
Vận tốc dẫn truyền • Cách tính: vận tốc CV = • Phương pháp: 1 sw r Latency wrist 2 se r Latency elbow Distance Distance Ti...
Thay đổi NCS trong CTS -Latency: bình thường < 4.9 ms -Amplitude: bình thường ≥ 5 mV -Hình dạng: đường cong bình thường Ti...
Ví dụ: Right Antidromic Ulnar Bình thường: -Lat < 3.1 ms -Amp > 10 uV Thần kinh trụ bình thường
Ví dụ: Right Antidromic Median Bình thường: -Lat <3.6 ms -Amp >15 uV -CV >50 m/s Thần kinh giữa, có bằng chứng của thoái h...
Ví dụ: Right Thenar Median Bình thường: - Lat < 4.9 ms - Amp ≥ 5 mV - CV > 50 m/s Vận động của TK giữa: tốt. CTS từ nhẹ đế...
Cần nhớ • Trong hội chứng ống cổ tay, latency – thời gian tiềm tàng sẽ dài hơn giữa cổ tay và ngón tay/mô lòng bàn tay như...
  1. 1. HỘI CHỨNG ỐNG CỔ TAY KHẢO SÁT DẪN TRUYỀN THẦN KINH ThS PHAN CHUNG THÙY LYNH
  2. 2. Giới thiệu Hội chứng ống cổ tay Carpal Tunnel Syndrome • Thần kinh giữa bị đè ép trong ống cổ tay • Bệnh có thể do nghề nghiệp hoặc một số thói quen trong cuộc sống
  3. 3. Nguyên nhân • Những nguyên nhân làm cho: – Diện tích ống cổ tay nhỏ lại – Tăng thể tích các thành phần trong CT • Ví dụ: chấn thương, mang thai, tiểu đường, nhược giáp, viêm khớp • Nguy cơ do động tác của bàn tay: – Lực, tư thế, động tác lặp lại, nhiệt độ, sự rung • Những tác nhân khác – Hút thuốc, béo phì, caffeine
  4. 4. Giải phẫu ống cổ tay • Ống cổ tay được cấu tạo bởi • Đáy là xương cổ tay • Bên trên là dây chằng ngang cổ tay
  5. 5. Giải phẫu ống cổ tay • Thần kinh giữa và các gân gấp đi xuyên qua trong ống cổ tay để đến bàn tay • Tk giữa chi phối cảm giác cho 3 ngón rưỡi bên ngoài • Tk giữa chi phối vận động cho cơ mô cái – Động tác đối ngón
  6. 6. Thần kinh ngoại vi • Được cấu tạo bởi: - Thần kinh cảm giác - Thần kinh vận động - Myelin - Tế bào thần kinh đệm
  7. 7. Triệu chứng • Tê, đau ở vùng thần kinh giữa chi phối • Đau có thể lan cả lên cánh tay, vai, hay vùng cổ • Nếu chèn ép lâu ngày, cơ mô cái có thể bị yếu và teo nhỏ
  8. 8. Chẩn đoán • Khám lâm sàng • Đo dẫn truyền thần kinh giữa • Siêu âm
  9. 9. Tổn thương TK trong CTS • Hậu quả của đè ép thần kinh giữa Mất myelin của sợi trục Thoái hóa sợi trục Giảm máu nuôi • Hậu quả: - Tê - Đau - Dị cảm - Yếu - Problems with fine manipulative skills
  10. 10. Giới thiệu phương pháp ghi điện cơ  Phương pháp ghi điện cơ, thường được y văn gọi là phương pháp Chẩn đoán điện (electrodiagnosis)  Bao gồm các phương pháp: – Đo dẫn truyền thần kinh (Nerve Conduction Studies - NCS) – Điện cơ đồ (Electromyography – EMG) – Ngoài ra, còn có một số kỹ thuật khác như: kích thích lặp lại liên tiếp (repetitive stimulation), phản xạ nhắm mắt (blink reflex), tetany test…
  11. 11. Quy trình khám nghiệm • Bác sỹ làm điện cơ cần biết giải phẫu, sinh lý và lâm sàng thần kinh, đặc biệt là hệ thần kinh ngoại vi và hệ cơ xương • Trước khi làm phải khám lâm sàng thần kinh, xác định mục đích làm điện cơ trên từng bệnh nhân, trong quá trình làm có thể bổ sung hoặc sửa đổi, tùy thuộc vấn đề vừa nảy sinh • Điện cơ cũng chỉ là một xét nghiệm, phải xem xét kết quả điện cơ trong tổng thể lâm sàng và các xét nghiệm khác
  12. 12. Đường dẫn truyền thần kinh vận động Sừng trước tủy sống Hệ TKTW TK vận động Cơ
  13. 13. Đường dẫn truyền thần kinh vận động Những vị trí có thể bị tổn thương 1. Hệ TKTW 1. EEG Electroencephalography 2. PET Positron Emission Tomography 3. fMRI Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging
  14. 14. Đường dẫn truyền thần kinh vận động Những vị trí có thể bị tổn thương 2. Cơ Needle EMG Electromyography 1. Hệ TKTW 1. EEG Electroencephalography 2. PET Positron Emission Tomography 3. fMRI Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging
  15. 15. Đường dẫn truyền thần kinh vận động Những vị trí có thể bị tổn thương 2. Cơ Needle EMG Electromyography 1. Hệ TKTW 1. EEG Electroencephalography 2. PET Positron Emission Tomography 3. fMRI Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging 3. Thần kinh ngoại vi Nerve conduction study
  16. 16. Đo dẫn truyền thần kinh  Đo dẫn truyền thần kinh là một test thường dùng để đánh giá chức năng của dây thần kinh, đặc biệt là chức năng dẫn truyền xung điện của thần kinh về vận động và cảm giác  Bao gồm:  Thời gian tiềm vận động, tiềm cảm giác ngoại vi  Biên độ điện thế  Tốc độ dẫn truyền của dây thần kinh (NCV: nerve conduction velocity) gồm Tốc độ dẫn truyền vận động (MCV) Tốc độ dẫn truyền cảm giác (SCV)
  17. 17. Đo dẫn truyền thần kinh  Thường chỉ đo được trên một số dây thần kinh  Chi trên:  Dây thần kinh giữa (median n.)  Dây thần kinh trụ (ulnar n.)  Dây thần kinh quay (radial n.)  Chi dưới:  Dây chầy sau (posterior tibial n.)  Dây hiển (sural n.)  Mác nông hoặc mác sâu (superficial peroneal & deep peroneal n.)  Trong 12 đôi dây thần kinh sọ não, chỉ có khả năng đo dẫn truyền (không trực tiếp) của dây V và VII
  18. 18. Nguyên tắc đo dẫn truyền thần kinh • Kích thích dây thần kinh và ghi nhận kết quả • Hai loại chính: 1. Vận động (ghi lại phức hợp điện thế hoạt động của cơ) 2. Cảm giác (ghi lại phức hợp điện thế hoạt động cảm giác) -Thuận chiều (kích thích tại ngón tay, ghi nhận tại cổ tay/khuỷu) - Ngược chiều (kích thích cổ tay/khuỷu, ghi nhận tại ngón tay)
  19. 19. Đo dẫn truyền thần kinh • Đo Latency - thời gian tiềm tàng và Amplitude - biên độ điện thế – Latency là thời gian từ lúc bắt đầu kích thích đến khi bắt đầu xuất hiện phức hợp điện thế hoạt động – Latency tăng trong bệnh lý: – Thoái hóa sợi trục – Thoái hóa myelin – Latency có thể tăng trong trường hợp: – Chiều dài sợi trục tăng
  20. 20. Thời gian tiềm vận động ngoại vi (Distal Motor Latency – DML)  Kích thích dây thần kinh vận động bằng một xung điện, dây thần kinh sẽ bị khử cực tại điểm kích thích, tạo thành một xung thần kinh, xung này di chuyển dọc theo dây thần kinh vận động, gây co cơ  Điện cực ghi (đặt trên bắp cơ) ghi được hoạt động điện do co cơ sinh ra, khi tăng dần cường độ kích thích, thì sóng ghi được do co cơ trên màn hình máy cũng tăng biên độ  Tới một giới hạn, khi tăng cường độ kích thích thì biên độ sóng co cơ cũng không tăng theo, chứng tỏ tất cả các sợi thần kinh vận động của dây thần kinh đó đều đã bị kích thích  Sóng co cơ khi đó được gọi là điện thế hoạt động cơ toàn phần (Compound Muscle Action Potential – CMAP)
  21. 21. Thời gian tiềm vận động ngoại vi (Distal Motor Latency – DML) Thời gian tính từ khi kích thích dây thần kinh đến khởi điểm của CMAP, được gọi là thời gian tiềm vận động (motor latency) Time Response amplitude
  22. 22. Đo dẫn truyền thần kinh • Đo Latency và Amplitude – Amplitude của đường cong: là độ lớn của phức hợp điện thế hoạt động – Giảm trong bệnh lý: – Số lượng sợi trục giảm » Đường kính của dây tk giảm – Giảm không bệnh lý trong: – Cường độ kích thích giảm Time Respons e amplitud e
  23. 23. Đo vận tốc dẫn truyền thần kinh • Đo vận tốc dẫn truyền TK vận động: – Điện cực kích thích để tạo điện thế hoạt động của TK giữa từ cổ tay hoặc khuỷu – Điện cực ghi nhận trên cơ dạng ngón cái ngắn để ghi nhận phức hợp điện thế hoạt động của cơ
  24. 24. Đo vận tốc dẫn truyền thần kinh • Quan trọng: phát hiện vị trí tổn thương • Phương pháp: 1 sw r Latency wrist 2 se r Latency elbow
  25. 25. Vận tốc dẫn truyền • Cách tính: vận tốc CV = • Phương pháp: 1 sw r Latency wrist 2 se r Latency elbow Distance Distance Time Distance Lelbow – Lwrist =
  26. 26. Thay đổi NCS trong CTS -Latency: bình thường < 4.9 ms -Amplitude: bình thường ≥ 5 mV -Hình dạng: đường cong bình thường Time Response amplitude Bệnh lý: - thoái hóa myelin - thoái hóa sợi trục
  27. 27. Ví dụ: Right Antidromic Ulnar Bình thường: -Lat < 3.1 ms -Amp > 10 uV Thần kinh trụ bình thường
  28. 28. Ví dụ: Right Antidromic Median Bình thường: -Lat <3.6 ms -Amp >15 uV -CV >50 m/s Thần kinh giữa, có bằng chứng của thoái hóa myelin và sợi trục giữa cổ tay và ngón tay, nhưng không có giữa cổ tay và khuỷu. Nghi ngờ CTS
  29. 29. Ví dụ: Right Thenar Median Bình thường: - Lat < 4.9 ms - Amp ≥ 5 mV - CV > 50 m/s Vận động của TK giữa: tốt. CTS từ nhẹ đến trung bình
  30. 30. Cần nhớ • Trong hội chứng ống cổ tay, latency – thời gian tiềm tàng sẽ dài hơn giữa cổ tay và ngón tay/mô lòng bàn tay nhưng không tăng giữa khuỷu và cổ tay • Đo dẫn truyền thần kinh trụ để đối chứng • Dây thần kinh trụ sẽ không bị ảnh hưởng trong hội chứng ống cổ tay vì nó không đi qua ống cổ tay

