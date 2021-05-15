Successfully reported this slideshow.
HỘI CHỨNG LIỆT NỬA NGƯỜI Ths. Nguyễn Thanh Bình BM THẦN KINH ĐH Y HÀ NỘI
ĐẠI CƯƠNG 1. §Þnh nghÜa: LiÖt nöa ng-êi lµ hiÖn t-îng giảm hoÆc mÊt vËn ®éng chñ ®éng cña mét nöa bªn c¬ thÓ gåm: ch©n tay...
ĐẠI CƯƠNG
ChÈn ®o¸n x¸c ®Þnh liÖt nöa ng-êi 1. LiÖt nöa ng-êi ®iÓn hinh 1.1. LiÖt mÒm nöa ng-êi - LiÖt mÒm nöa ng-êi th-êng chØ xuÊt...
ChÈn ®o¸n x¸c ®Þnh liÖt nöa ng-êi 2. LiÖt nöa ng-êi kÝn ®¸o - Quan s¸t d¸ng ®i: Giảm c¸c ®éng t¸c tù ®éng cña tay bªn liÖt...
ChÈn ®o¸n x¸c ®Þnh liÖt nöa ng-êi 3. LiÖt nöa ng-êi ë bÖnh nh©n h«n mª Ph¸t hiÖn ®-îc liÖt nöa ng-êi trong tr-êng hîp bÖnh...
ChÈn ®o¸n ®Þnh khu liÖt nöa ng-êi 1. LiÖt nöa ng-êi do tæn th-¬ng vá n·o LiÖt nöa ng-êi bªn ®èi diÖn kh«ng ®ång ®Òu, x©m p...
ChÈn ®o¸n ®Þnh khu liÖt nöa ng-êi 2. LiÖt nöa ng-êi do tæn th-¬ng bao trong LiÖt nöa ng-êi bªn ®èi diÖn mang tÝnh chÊt toµ...
ChÈn ®o¸n ®Þnh khu liÖt nöa ng-êi 3. LiÖt nöa ng-êi do tæn th-¬ng th©n n·o LiÖt nöa ng-êi bªn ®èi diÖn kÌm theo liÖt mÆt n...
ChÈn ®o¸n ®Þnh khu liÖt nöa ng-êi VÞ trÝ tæn th-¬ng Héi chøng TriÖu chøng bªn tæn th-¬ng TriÖu chøng bªn ®èi diÖn Cuèng n·...
ChÈn ®o¸n ®Þnh khu liÖt nöa ng-êi 4. LiÖt nöa ng-êi do tæn th-¬ng tñy sèng Tæn th-¬ng nöa tñy cæ cao (tõ C1 - C4) cã thÓ g...
ChÈn ®o¸n ph©n biÖt 1. C¸c tr-êng hîp liÖt chøc năng (rèi lo¹n ph©n ly) Th-êng xảy ra trong những hoµn cảnh ®Æc biÖt nh- s...
ChÈn ®o¸n ph©n biÖt 2. Giảm ®éng t¸c trong héi chøng ngo¹i th¸p nöa ng-êi (héi chøng Parkinson) RÊt nhiÒu tr-êng hîp héi c...
ChÈn ®o¸n ph©n biÖt 3. HiÖn t-îng mÊt chó ý nöa th©n: GÆp trong héi chøng tæn th-¬ng thïy ®Ønh cña b¸n cÇu kh«ng -u thÕ. H...
C¸c nguyªn nh©n liÖt nöa ng-êi 1. ChÊn th-¬ng sä n·o: - Tô m¸u ngoµi mµng cøng - Tô m¸u d-íi mµng cøng - §ông giËp n·o 2. ...
C¸c nguyªn nh©n liÖt nöa ng-êi 4. NhiÔm trïng thÇn kinh - ¸p xe n·o - Viªm t¾c tÜnh m¹ch n·o - Viªm n·o 5. Tho¸i ho¸ thÇn ...
May. 15, 2021

  1. 1. HỘI CHỨNG LIỆT NỬA NGƯỜI Ths. Nguyễn Thanh Bình BM THẦN KINH ĐH Y HÀ NỘI
  2. 2. ĐẠI CƯƠNG 1. §Þnh nghÜa: LiÖt nöa ng-êi lµ hiÖn t-îng giảm hoÆc mÊt vËn ®éng chñ ®éng cña mét nöa bªn c¬ thÓ gåm: ch©n tay cïng bªn vµ cã thÓ kÌm theo liÖt nöa mÆt cïng bªn do mét tæn th-¬ng trung -¬ng x©m ph¹m vµo bã th¸p. 2. Giải phÉu ®-êng ®i cña bã th¸p:
  3. 3. ĐẠI CƯƠNG
  4. 4. ChÈn ®o¸n x¸c ®Þnh liÖt nöa ng-êi 1. LiÖt nöa ng-êi ®iÓn hinh 1.1. LiÖt mÒm nöa ng-êi - LiÖt mÒm nöa ng-êi th-êng chØ xuÊt hiÖn t¹m thêi, ngay sau khi tæn th-¬ng. - Cã thÓ liÖt hoµn toµn hoÆc kh«ng hoµn toµn, xuÊt hiÖn ë c¸c c¬ duçi ë chi trªn vµ c¸c c¬ gÊp ë chi d-íi. C¸c c¬ cµng cã chøc năng vËn ®éng chñ ®éng nhiÒu thì cµng thÓ hiÖn râ (vÝ dô c¸c c¬ phô tr¸ch ®éng t¸c tinh vi cña c¸c ngãn tay). - Tr-¬ng lùc c¬ giảm: C¬ nhÏo, ®é gÊp duçi c¸c khíp tăng, ®é ve vÈy tăng. - MÊt hoÆc giảm phản x¹ g©n x-¬ng bªn liÖt. Tuy nhiªn trong giai ®o¹n nµy cã thÓ ®· cã dÊu hiÖu Babinski . 1.2.LiÖt cøng nöa ng-êi Trong ®a sè c¸c tr-êng hîp liÖt cøng lµ giai ®o¹n tiÕp theo sau cña liÖt mÒm . Kh¸m l©m sµng sÏ thÊy liÖt vËn ®éng nöa ng-êi vµ kÌm theo c¸c dÊu hiÖu: - Tăng phản x¹ g©n x-¬ng: Phản x¹ ®¸p øng m¹nh, lan táa, ®a ®éng. Cã thÓ thÊy dÊu hiÖu rung giËt bµn ch©n hoÆc rung giËt x-¬ng b¸nh chÌ. - Co cøng th¸p: BiÓu hiÖn co cøng c¬ cã tÝnh chÊt ®µn håi ë bªn liÖt, -u thÕ ë mét sè nhãm c¬ t¹o nªn t- thÕ gÊp ë chi trªn vµ duçi ë chi d-íi. - DÊu hiÖu Babinski hoÆc c¸c dÊu hiÖu t-¬ng ®-¬ng .
  5. 5. ChÈn ®o¸n x¸c ®Þnh liÖt nöa ng-êi 2. LiÖt nöa ng-êi kÝn ®¸o - Quan s¸t d¸ng ®i: Giảm c¸c ®éng t¸c tù ®éng cña tay bªn liÖt khi ®i, ch©n h¬i duçi do tăng tr-¬ng lùc nhãm c¬ tø ®Çu ®ïi vµ c¬ gÊp c¸c ngãn (ch©n ®i kiÓu ph¸t cá). - Th¨m kh¸m kü cã thÓ ph¸t hiÖn c¸c thiÕu sãt vÒ vËn ®éng ë ngän chi. - Tr-êng hîp triÖu chøng rÊt kÝn ®¸o cÇn tiÕn hµnh mét sè nghiÖm ph¸p nh»m lµm râ c¸c thiÕu sãt vËn ®éng: + NghiÖm ph¸p BarrÐ + NghiÖm ph¸p Mingazini + NghiÖm ph¸p gÊp phèi hîp ®ïi – mình cña Babinski - MÊt ®èi xøng cña phản x¹ g©n x-¬ng hai bªn; giảm hoÆc mÊt phản x¹ da bông vµ da bìu bªn liÖt. - Cã thÓ thÊy dÊu hiÖu Hoffmann, Babinski vµ c¸c dÊu hiÖu t-¬ng ®-¬ng ë bªn liÖt. - Ph¸t hiÖn liÖt mÆt kiÓu trung -¬ng ë nöa ng-êi bªn liÖt.
  6. 6. ChÈn ®o¸n x¸c ®Þnh liÖt nöa ng-êi 3. LiÖt nöa ng-êi ë bÖnh nh©n h«n mª Ph¸t hiÖn ®-îc liÖt nöa ng-êi trong tr-êng hîp bÖnh nh©n h«n mª cã ý nghÜa rÊt quan träng, nã cho phÐp kh¼ng ®Þnh cã mét tæn th-¬ng t¹i n·o g©y h«n mª. Tuy nhiªn th-êngkhã, ®ßi hái phải kh¸m xÐt cÈn thËn vµ cÇn ®¸nh gi¸ mét c¸ch thËn träng. - Ph¸t hiÖn giảm vËn ®éng cña mét bªn c¬ thÓ (quan s¸t c¸c vËn ®éng tù ph¸t hoÆc c¸c ®¸p øng vËn ®éng cña bÖnh nh©n sau khi kÝch thÝch ®au). - Ph¸t hiÖn hiÖn t-îng giảm tr-¬ng lùc c¬ ë bªn liÖt víi biÓu hiÖn bµn ch©n bªn liÖt ®æ ra ngoµi, ®-a tay bÖnh nh©n lªn cao råi bu«ng thả tay bªn liÖt sÏ r¬i xuèng mét c¸ch nÆng nÒ (dÊu hiÖu Raimistes). - MÊt ®èi xøng phản x¹ g©n x-¬ng hai bªn; mÊt phản da bông vµ da bìu bªn liÖt, cã dÊu hiÖu Babinski hoÆc c¸c dÊu hiÖu t-¬ng ®-¬ng ë bªn liÖt . - Ph¸t hiÖn dÊu hiÖu liÖt mÆt trung -¬ng ë bªn nghi liÖt nöa ng-êi. LiÖt mÆt cã thÓ quan s¸t thÊy mét c¸ch tù nhiªn: Nh©n trung lÖch vÒ bªn lµnh, r·nh mòi - m¸ ë bªn liÖt mê, m¸ bªn liÖt phËp phång theo nhÞp thë, miÖng lÖch kiÓu ngËm tÈu. C¸c dÊu hiÖu lÖch mÆt thÓ hiÖn râ khi lµm nghiÖm ph¸p PiÌrre-Marie-Foix .
  7. 7. ChÈn ®o¸n ®Þnh khu liÖt nöa ng-êi 1. LiÖt nöa ng-êi do tæn th-¬ng vá n·o LiÖt nöa ng-êi bªn ®èi diÖn kh«ng ®ång ®Òu, x©m ph¹m kh«ng c©n xøng ba bé phËn (mÆt, tay vµ ch©n). Tæn th-¬ng mÆt ngoµi cña håi tr¸n lªn sÏ g©y liÖt -u thÕ ë tay vµ mÆt. Tæn th-¬ng mÆt trong vµ phÝa trªn cña vïng vËn ®éng sÏ g©y liÖt -u thÕ ë ch©n. ThiÕu sãt vËn ®éng th-êng kÌm theo c¸c triÖu chøng kh¸c cña tæn th-¬ng vá n·o nh- rèi lo¹n cảm gi¸c ë nöa ng-êi bªn liÖt, thÊt ng«n trong tr-êng hîp cã tæn th-¬ng b¸n cÇu -u thÕ, ®éng kinh, rèi lo¹n t©m thÇn, mÊt nhËn thøc bÖnh tËt trong tr-êng hîp tæn th-¬ng b¸n cÇu kh«ng -u thÕ, b¸n manh... Tãm l¹i liÖt nöa ng-êi do tæn th-¬ng vá n·o cã 3 ®Æc ®iÓm næi bËt: LiÖt kh«ng ®ång ®Òu, kh«ng toµn bé vµ kh«ng thuÇn tóy.
  8. 8. ChÈn ®o¸n ®Þnh khu liÖt nöa ng-êi 2. LiÖt nöa ng-êi do tæn th-¬ng bao trong LiÖt nöa ng-êi bªn ®èi diÖn mang tÝnh chÊt toµn bé vµ ®ång ®Òu, thÓ hiÖn liÖt c©n ®èi ë 3 bé phËn (mÆt, tay vµ ch©n). Bao trong lµ vÞ trÝ toµn bé c¸c sîi cña bã th¸p ®i qua mét diÖn rÊt hÑp, mét tæn th-¬ng nhá ë vïng nµy ®ñ ®Ó g©y nªn mét bÖnh cảnh liÖt rÊt nÆng nÒ trªn l©m sµng. LiÖt vËn ®éng thuÇn tóy. Mét sè tr-êng hîp cã rèi lo¹n cảm gi¸c do tæn th-¬ng lan réng vµo ®åi thÞ . Tãm l¹i liÖt nöa ng-êi do tæn th-¬ng bao trong cã 3 ®Æc ®iÓm næi bËt: LiÖt toµn bé, liÖt ®ång ®Òu vµ liÖt thuÇn tóy vËn ®éng .
  9. 9. ChÈn ®o¸n ®Þnh khu liÖt nöa ng-êi 3. LiÖt nöa ng-êi do tæn th-¬ng th©n n·o LiÖt nöa ng-êi bªn ®èi diÖn kÌm theo liÖt mÆt nÕu tæn th-¬ng tõ cÇu n·o trë lªn, nÕu tæn th-¬ng d-íi møc cÇu n·o thì kh«ng kÌm liÖt mÆt . T-¬ng øng víi mçi khu vùc cña th©n n·o, liÖt nöa ng-êi bªn ®èi diÖn víi tæn th-¬ng sÏ kÌm theo liÖt mét sè d©y thÇn kinh sä cïng bªn víi tæn th-¬ng (héi chøng giao bªn). C¸c héi chøng giao bªn nµy sÏ cho phÐp x¸c ®Þnh vÞ trÝ tæn th-¬ng ë th©n n·o
  10. 10. ChÈn ®o¸n ®Þnh khu liÖt nöa ng-êi VÞ trÝ tæn th-¬ng Héi chøng TriÖu chøng bªn tæn th-¬ng TriÖu chøng bªn ®èi diÖn Cuèng n·o Weber LiÖt d©y III LiÖt nöa ng-êi CÇu n·o Foville cÇu n·o LiÖt liÕc ngang LiÖt nöa ng-êi Millard- Gubler LiÖt mÆt ngo¹i biªn LiÖt nöa ng-êi Hµnh n·o Babinski - Nageotte Héi chøng tiÓu n·o,Claude-Bernard- Horner LiÖt mµn hÇu, l-ìi . LiÖt nöa ng-êi kh«ng kÌm liÖt mÆt rèi lo¹n cảm gi¸c nöa ng-êi
  11. 11. ChÈn ®o¸n ®Þnh khu liÖt nöa ng-êi 4. LiÖt nöa ng-êi do tæn th-¬ng tñy sèng Tæn th-¬ng nöa tñy cæ cao (tõ C1 - C4) cã thÓ g©y liÖt nöa ng-êi víi c¸c ®Æc ®iÓm sau: - LiÖt nöa ng-êi cïng bªn víi tæn th-¬ng, kh«ng kÌm theo liÖt mÆt. - Cã héi chøng Brown - SÐquard: Héi chøng th¸p, mÊt cảm gi¸c s©u ë bªn tæn th-¬ng, mÊt cảm gi¸c n«ng ë bªn ®èi diÖn vµ cã thÓ kÌm rèi lo¹n c¬ trßn.
  12. 12. ChÈn ®o¸n ph©n biÖt 1. C¸c tr-êng hîp liÖt chøc năng (rèi lo¹n ph©n ly) Th-êng xảy ra trong những hoµn cảnh ®Æc biÖt nh- sang chÊn t©m lý. C¸c triÖu chøng l©m sµng thay ®æi theo t¸c ®éng cña bªn ngoµi vµ chÞu t¸c dông cña ¸m thÞ. Kh«ng cã sù phï hîp giữa c¸c lÇn kh¸m liªn tiÕp . ThiÕu c¸c dÊu hiÖu kh¸ch quan: Phản x¹ g©n x-¬ng b×nh th-êng, phản x¹ da bông vµ da bìu bình th-êng, kh«ng cã dÊu hiÖu Babinski hoÆc c¸c dÊu hiÖu t-¬ng ®-¬ng. Tuy nhiªn chØ ®Þnh chôp c¾t líp vi tÝnh sä n·o lµ cÇn thiÕt ®Ó kh«ng bá sãt mét tr-êng hîp tæn th-¬ng thùc thÓ phèi hîp víi mét bÖnh lý t©m thÇn .
  13. 13. ChÈn ®o¸n ph©n biÖt 2. Giảm ®éng t¸c trong héi chøng ngo¹i th¸p nöa ng-êi (héi chøng Parkinson) RÊt nhiÒu tr-êng hîp héi chøng Parkinson b¾t ®Çu tõ mét bªn, nhÊt lµ những thÓ mµ triÖu chøng tăng tr-¬ng lùc lµ chñ yÕu cã thÓ nhÇm víi liÖt nöa ng-êi . Kh¸m kü vÒ l©m sµng sÏ ph¸t hiÖn c¸c dÊu hiÖu cña tăng tr-¬ng lùc ngo¹i th¸p biÓu hiÖn co cøng kiÓu èng chì, dÊu hiÖu b¸nh xe răng c-a. TriÖu chøng co cøng th¸p cã ®Æc ®iÓm kh¸c h¼n: Co cøng c¸c c¬ gÊp ë chi trªn vµ c¸c c¬ duçi ë chi d-íi, co cøng cã tÝnh chÊt ®µn håi . Tìm dÊu hiÖu run kiÓu Parkinson: Run ë ngän chi, ®Òu khoảng 3 chu kú/ gi©y, biªn ®é nhá, run ë t- thÕ nghØ. Cã mét sè nghiÖm ph¸p lµm cho bÖnh nh©n tËp trung chó ý mét bªn, bªn kh«ng ®-îc chó ý sÏ xuÊt hiÖn run râ h¬n . CÇn hÕt søc chó ý những tr-êng hîp liÖt nöa ng-êi do mét tæn th-¬ng s©u (u n·o) cã x©m ph¹m vµo c¸c nh©n x¸m. Trong tr-êng hîp nµy giai ®o¹n ®Çu th-êng cã biÓu hiÖn run kÌm theo triÖu chøng thiÕu sãt vËn ®éng nöa ng-êi .
  14. 14. ChÈn ®o¸n ph©n biÖt 3. HiÖn t-îng mÊt chó ý nöa th©n: GÆp trong héi chøng tæn th-¬ng thïy ®Ønh cña b¸n cÇu kh«ng -u thÕ. HiÖn t-îng nµy th-êng phèi hîp víi c¸c triÖu chøng kh¸c cña tæn th-¬ng b¸n cÇu kh«ng -u thÕ nh- phñ nhËn bªn bÞ bÖnh, mÊt nhËn thøc nöa th©n.
  15. 15. C¸c nguyªn nh©n liÖt nöa ng-êi 1. ChÊn th-¬ng sä n·o: - Tô m¸u ngoµi mµng cøng - Tô m¸u d-íi mµng cøng - §ông giËp n·o 2. TBMMN - Ch¶y m¸u n·o - Nhåi m¸u n·o - Co th¾t m¹ch n·o sau CMDN 3. U n·o:
  16. 16. C¸c nguyªn nh©n liÖt nöa ng-êi 4. NhiÔm trïng thÇn kinh - ¸p xe n·o - Viªm t¾c tÜnh m¹ch n·o - Viªm n·o 5. Tho¸i ho¸ thÇn kinh vµ bÖnh lý mÊt myelin: - BÖnh x¬ cøng cét bªn teo c¬ - X¬ cøng r¶i r¸c

