Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CHỈ ĐỊNH CẤY MÁY TẠO NHỊP TIM! TS. BSCC.TrÇn V¨n §ång! ViÖn tim m¹ch ViÖt nam !
v CÊy m¸y lµ mét trong nh÷ng ph­¬ng ph¸p ®iÒu trÞ c¸c RLNT v ChØ ®Þnh ®óng: ®em l¹i lîi Ých, tr¸nh nh÷ng t¸c ®éng bÊt lî...
Loại I Lợi ích >>> Nguy cơ Thủ thuật/ điều trị NÊN được thực hiện/ nhận Loại IIa Lợi ích >> Nguy cơ Thực hiện thủ thuật / ...
Các chỉ định cấy máy tạo nhịp tim
Chỉ định loại I Cấy MTN được chỉ định đối với RLCN nút xoang với nhịp chậm có triệu chứng Cấy MTN tim được chỉ định đối vớ...
Chỉ định loại IIa Cấy MTN là hợp lý khi RLCN nút xoang có tần số tim <40ck/ph mặc dù chưa chứng minh được sự kết hợp rõ rệ...
Chỉ định loại III Cấy MTN không được chỉ định cho BN bị RLCN nút xoang không có triệu chứng Cấy MTN không được chỉ định ch...
Chỉ định loại I Cấy MTN được chỉ định cho BN bị block nhĩ-thất cấp III và block cấp II độ cao ở bất kỳ vị trí giải phẫu nà...
Chỉ định loại I Cấy máy tạo nhịp tim được chỉ định khi blốc nhĩ thất cấp III và blốc nhĩ thất cấp II độ cao ở bất kỳ vị tr...
Chỉ định loại I Cấy MTN tim được chỉ định cho BN bị block nhĩ thất cấp III và cấp II ở bất kỳ mức giải phẫu nào sau triệt ...
Chỉ định loại I Cấy MTN tim được chỉ định cho BN bị block nhĩ thất cấp III và cấp II độ cao ở bất kỳ mức giải phẫu nào kết...
Chỉ định loại I Cấy MTN tim được chỉ định cho BN bị block nhĩ thất cấp III kéo dài không triệu chứng, có tần số tim lúc th...
Chỉ định loại IIa Cấy MTN là hợp lý đối với BN bị bloc N-T cấp III kéo dài, không triệu chứng, với nhịp thất ≥ 40 ck/ph kh...
Chỉ định loại IIa Cấy MTN là hợp lý đối với BN bị bloc N-T cấp II kiểu II với QRS hẹp, không triệu chứng. Nếu bloc N-T cấp...
Chỉ định loại II Cấy MTN có thể được cân nhắc cho BN bị bệnh thần kinh cơ với bất kỳ cấp độ nào (kể cả bloc N- T cấp I) dù...
Chỉ định loại III Cấy MTN không được chỉ định cho BN bị bloc N-T cấp I không triệu chứng Cấy MTN không được chỉ định cho B...
Chỉ định loại I Cấy MTN được chỉ định cho BN bị bloc N-T cấp II độ cao hoặc bloc cấp III từng lúc. Cấy MTN được chỉ định c...
Chỉ định loại I Cấy MTN thất được chỉ định cho BN bị Bloc N-T cấp II kéo dài tại His với bloc nhánh cách hồi hoặc bloc N-T...
Chỉ định loại IIb Cấy MTN có thể được cân nhắc đối với Bloc N-T cấp II-III kéo dài tại nút , mặc dù không có triệu chứng. ...
Chỉ định loại III Cấy MTN không được chỉ định đối với bloc nhánh hoặc phân nhánh mới không kèm bloc N-T Cấy MTN không được...
Chỉ định loại I Cấy MTN được chỉ định đối với ngất tái diễn tự nhiên khi kích thích xoang cảnh và ép xoang cảnh gây ra vô ...
Chỉ định loại III Cấy MTN không được chỉ định đối với tăng đáp ứng ức chế tim khi kích xoang cảnh nhưng không có triệu chứ...
Điều trị tái đồng bộ cơ tim ở bệnh nhân suy tim Chỉ định loại I CRT ®­îc chØ ®inh cho BN có EF ≤ 35%, nhịp xoang và bloc n...
CRT có thể có ích cho BN bị RN và EF ≤35% nếu: a. BN cần phải tạo nhịp thất hoặc có các tiêu chuẩn khác cho CRT b. Triệt đ...
Chỉ định loại IIb CRT có thể được cân nhắc cho BN nhịp xoang, EF ≤ 35%, QRS từ 120-149ms, không do Bloc nhánh trái, NYHA I...
Chỉ định tạo nhip tim ở bệnh nhân bệnh cơ tim phì đại Chỉ định loại I Cấy MTN được chỉ định cho BN bị bệnh cơ tim phì đại ...
Chỉ định tạo nhịp ở bệnh nhân trÎ em thanh niên và BN bệnh tim bẩm sinh Chỉ định loại I Cấy MTN được chỉ định cho BN bị bl...
Chỉ định loại I Cấy MTN được chỉ định cho Bloc N-T cấp III bẩm sinh với nhịp thoát QRS giãn rộng, NTT-T phức tạp hoặc RLCN...
Chỉ định loại IIa Cấy MTN là hợp lý đối với Bloc N-T cấp III bẩm sinh ở trẻ em >1 tuổi với nhịp thất trung bình ,50l/ph, đ...
Chỉ định loại IIa Cấy MTN là hợp lý đối với ngất chưa rõ nguyên nhân ở BN phẫu thuật tim bẩm sinh trước đó có biến chứng B...
Chỉ định loại IIb Cấy MTN có thể được cân nhắc đối với nhịp châm xoang không triệu chứng sau khi phẫu thuật sửa chữa 2 thấ...
Chỉ định loại III Cấy MTN không được chỉ định đối với Bloc N-T cấp II typ I không triệu chứng. Cấy MTN không được chỉ định...
Chỉ định cấy máy phá rung tự động (ICD) Chỉ định loại I Cấy ICDđược chỉ định cho BN sống còn sau ngừng tim do rung thất ho...
Chỉ định loại I Cấy ICD được chỉ định cho BN có EF ≤ 35% do NMCT trước đó ít nhất 40 ngày và có NYHA II; III Cấy ICD được ...
Chỉ định loại IIa Cấy ICD là hợp lý đối với BN bị ngất không rõ nguyên nhân ; có rối loạn chức năng thất trái đáng kể và B...
Chỉ định loại IIa I Cấy ICD là hợp lý cho BN ngoại trú chờ ghép tim. Cấy ICD là hợp lý cho BN co H/C Brugada và đã có ngất...
Chỉ định loại IIb Cấy ICD có thể được cân nhắc cho BN bị bệnh tim không do thiếu máu cơ tim; EF ≤ 35% VÀ NYHA: I Cấy ICD c...
Chỉ định loại III Cấy ICD không được chỉ định cho BN có khả năng sống còn < 1 năm dù có đủ tiêu chuẩn cấy ICD đã nêu ở trê...
Chỉ định loại III Cấy ICD không được chỉ định cho BN bị ngất không rõ nguyên nhân , không có bệnh tim thực tổn , không gây...
Tạo nhịp phòng ngừa cơn nhịp nhanh Cấy MTN được chỉ định đối với cơn nhịp nhanh thất phụ thuộc nhịp chậm có hoăc khong có ...
Cấy MTN không được chỉ định đối với NTT – thất mau nhưng không gây nhịp nhanh thất bền bỉ , không kèm theo h/c QT dài. Cấy...
Tạo nhịp để dự phòng rung nhĩ Cấy MTN không được chỉ định để dự phòng rung nhĩ ở BN không có chỉ định cấy MTN vì nguyên nh...
Chỉ định loại I Cấy ICD được chỉ định cho BN sống còn sau ngừng tim sau khi đã đánh giá tìm nguyên nhân và loại trừ mọi ng...
Chỉ định loại IIa Cấy ICD là hợp lý cho BN bị bệnh tim bẩm sinh có ngất tái diễn không rõ nguyên nhân kèm theo có rối loạn...
CHỈ ĐỊNH CẤY MÁY TẠO NHỊP TIM
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
29 views
May. 15, 2021

CHỈ ĐỊNH CẤY MÁY TẠO NHỊP TIM

CHỈ ĐỊNH CẤY MÁY TẠO NHỊP TIM

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes Kristi Funk
(0/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More Arin Murphy-Hiscock
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(3/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
Dirty Genes: A Breakthrough Program to Treat the Root Cause of Illness and Optimize Your Health Ben Lynch
(4.5/5)
Free
The Mind Illuminated: A Complete Meditation Guide Integrating Buddhist Wisdom and Brain Science for Greater Mindfulness John Yates
(5/5)
Free
Eat, Move, Think: The Path to a Healthier, Stronger, Happier You Shaun Francis
(4/5)
Free
Stress Less: Stop Stressing, Start Living Kate Hanley
(3.5/5)
Free
Memory Rescue: Supercharge Your Brain, Reverse Memory Loss, and Remember What Matters Most Dr. Daniel G. Amen
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(5/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(3.5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friend Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(0/5)
Free
To Raise A Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(3.5/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(5/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(4.5/5)
Free
Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, And Get Strong With The Fit52 Life Carrie Underwood
(4/5)
Free
The Longevity Paradox: How to Die Young at a Ripe Old Age Steven R. Gundry
(4.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Lifespan: Why We Age-and Why We Don't Have To David A. Sinclair
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Metabolical: The Lure and the Lies of Processed Food, Nutrition, and Modern Medicine Robert H. Lustig
(4/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

CHỈ ĐỊNH CẤY MÁY TẠO NHỊP TIM

  1. 1. CHỈ ĐỊNH CẤY MÁY TẠO NHỊP TIM! TS. BSCC.TrÇn V¨n §ång! ViÖn tim m¹ch ViÖt nam !
  2. 2. v CÊy m¸y lµ mét trong nh÷ng ph­¬ng ph¸p ®iÒu trÞ c¸c RLNT v ChØ ®Þnh ®óng: ®em l¹i lîi Ých, tr¸nh nh÷ng t¸c ®éng bÊt lîi cho ng­êi bÖnh w ChØ ®Þnh TN trong RLCN nót xoang w ChØ ®Þnh TN trong Bloc N-T m¾c ph¶i ë ng­êi lín w ChØ ®Þnh TN sau NMCT cÊp w ChØ ®Þnh TN trong ngÊt do t¨ng nh¹y c¶m xoang c¶nh vµ qua trung gian thÇn kinh w ChØ ®Þnh TN ®iÒu trÞ t¸i ®ång bé c¬ tim w ChØ ®Þnh TN ë BN trÎ em vµ BN bÞ bÖnh TBS w ChØ ®Þnh cÊy m¸y ph¸ rung tù ®éng
  3. 3. Loại I Lợi ích >>> Nguy cơ Thủ thuật/ điều trị NÊN được thực hiện/ nhận Loại IIa Lợi ích >> Nguy cơ Thực hiện thủ thuật / các biện pháp điều trị là hợp lý Class IIb Lợi ích ≥ Nguy cơ Thủ thuật / các biện pháp điều trị cần được cân nhắc Class III Nguy cơ ≥ Lợi ích Thủ thuật / các biện pháp điêu trị không nên thực hiện / nhận vì vì chúng không có lợi và có thể có hại Phân loại khuyến cáo và mức bằng chứng Level A: Dữ liệu nhận được từ nhiều thử nghiệm lâm sàng ngẫu nhiên Level B: Dữ liệu nhận được từ 1 thử nghiệm ngẫu nhiên hoặc nhiều thử nghiệm không ngẫu nhiên Level C: Chỉ là ý kiến đồng thuận của các chuyên gia
  4. 4. Các chỉ định cấy máy tạo nhịp tim
  5. 5. Chỉ định loại I Cấy MTN được chỉ định đối với RLCN nút xoang với nhịp chậm có triệu chứng Cấy MTN tim được chỉ định đối với những trường hợp đáp ứng không đủ về tần số gây triệu chứng Cấy MTN được chỉ định trong trường hợp nhịp chậm xoang có triệu chứng do các thuốc thiết yếu điều trị các tình trạng bệnh lý khác và không thể thay thế. I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III Chỉ định cấy máy tạo nhịp trong rối loạn chức năng nút xoang
  6. 6. Chỉ định loại IIa Cấy MTN là hợp lý khi RLCN nút xoang có tần số tim <40ck/ph mặc dù chưa chứng minh được sự kết hợp rõ rệt giữa triệu chứng và nhịp chậm Cấy MTN là hợp lý trong ngất không rõ nguyên nhân, nhưng thăm dò điện sinh lý tim phát hiện có RLNC nút xoang Chỉ định loại IIb Cấy MTN có thể được cân nhắc khi bệnh nhân có nhịp chậm kéo dài với tần số tim lúc thức <40ck/ ph và có ít triệu chứng I IIaIIb III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I IIaIIb III Chỉ định cấy máy tạo nhịp trong rối loạn chức năng nút xoang
  7. 7. Chỉ định loại III Cấy MTN không được chỉ định cho BN bị RLCN nút xoang không có triệu chứng Cấy MTN không được chỉ định cho BN bị RLCN nút xoang, nhưng triệu chứng được xác định rõ ràng là không liên quan tới nhịp chậm Cấy MTN không được chỉ định cho BN bị RLCN nút xoang với nhịp chậm có triệu chứng do các thuốc không thiết yếu gây ra. I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III Chỉ định cấy máy tạo nhịp trong rối loạn chức năng nút xoang
  8. 8. Chỉ định loại I Cấy MTN được chỉ định cho BN bị block nhĩ-thất cấp III và block cấp II độ cao ở bất kỳ vị trí giải phẫu nào gây nhịp chậm có triệu chứng (kể cả suy tim) hoặc rối loạn nhịp thất do bloc N-T gây ra. Cấy MTN được chỉ định cho BN bÞ Bloc N-T cấp III và Bloc N-T cấp II độ cao ở bất kỳ mức giải phẫu nào phối hợp với rối loạn nhịp và các tình trạng bệnh lý khác bắt buộc phải dùng thuốc, gây ra nhịp chậm có triệu chứng. I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III Chỉ định cấy máy tạo nhịp trong blốc nhĩ-thất mắc phải ở người lớn
  9. 9. Chỉ định loại I Cấy máy tạo nhịp tim được chỉ định khi blốc nhĩ thất cấp III và blốc nhĩ thất cấp II độ cao ở bất kỳ vị trí giải phẫu nào ở BN nhịp xoang không có triệu chứng, có đoạn ngừng tim ≥ 3s hoặc nhịp thoát bộ nối ≤ 40ck/ph hoặc nhịp thoát dưới nút nhĩ thất Cấy máy tạo nhịp tim được chỉ định khi blốc nhĩ thất cấp III và blốc nhĩ thất cấp II độ cao ở bất kỳ vị trí giải phẫu nào ở BN rung nhĩ chậm không triệu chứng lúc thức và có 1 hoặc nhiều khoàng ngừng ≥ 5s I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III Chỉ định cấy máy tạo nhịp trong blốc nhĩ-thất mắc phải ở người lớn
  10. 10. Chỉ định loại I Cấy MTN tim được chỉ định cho BN bị block nhĩ thất cấp III và cấp II ở bất kỳ mức giải phẫu nào sau triệt đốt bộ nối nhĩ thất Cấy MTN tim được chỉ định cho BN bị block nhĩ thất cấp III và cấp II độ cao ở bất kỳ mức giải phẫu nào sau phẫu thuật tim mạch không có khả năng hồi phục. I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III Chỉ định cấy máy tạo nhịp trong blốc nhĩ-thất mắc phải ở người lớn
  11. 11. Chỉ định loại I Cấy MTN tim được chỉ định cho BN bị block nhĩ thất cấp III và cấp II độ cao ở bất kỳ mức giải phẫu nào kết hợp với các bệnh thần kinh-cơ Cấy MTN tim được chỉ định cho BN bị block nhĩ thất cấp III và cấp II độ cao kèm theo nhịp chậm có triệu chứng bất kể loại và vị trí bloc I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III Chỉ định cấy máy tạo nhịp trong blốc nhĩ-thất mắc phải ở người lớn
  12. 12. Chỉ định loại I Cấy MTN tim được chỉ định cho BN bị block nhĩ thất cấp III kéo dài không triệu chứng, có tần số tim lúc thức ≥ 40ck/ph nhưng có tim to hoặc rối loạn chức năng thất trái hoặc vị trí block ở dưới nút nhĩ thất Cấy MTN tim được chỉ định cho BN bị block nhĩ thất cấp II hoặc cấp III xuất hiện trong khi gắng sức và không do thiếu máu cục bộ cơ tim I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III Chỉ định cấy máy tạo nhịp trong blốc nhĩ-thất mắc phải ở người lớn
  13. 13. Chỉ định loại IIa Cấy MTN là hợp lý đối với BN bị bloc N-T cấp III kéo dài, không triệu chứng, với nhịp thất ≥ 40 ck/ph không có tim to. Cấy MTN là hợp lý đối với BN bị bloc N-T cấp II không triệu chứng với vị trí bloc tại His hoặc dưới His ( Chẩn đoán qua TD ĐSL tim) Cấy MTN là hợp lý đối với BN bị bloc N-T cấp I hoặc cấp II kèm triệu chứng giống hội chứng máy tạo nhịp hoặc có ảnh hưởng huyết động. I IIaIIb III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III Chỉ định cấy máy tạo nhịp trong blốc nhĩ-thất mắc phải ở người lớn
  14. 14. Chỉ định loại IIa Cấy MTN là hợp lý đối với BN bị bloc N-T cấp II kiểu II với QRS hẹp, không triệu chứng. Nếu bloc N-T cấp II có QRS dãn rộng, bao gồm cả bloc nhánh phải đơn độc, chỉ định trở thành loại I I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III Chỉ định cấy máy tạo nhịp trong blốc nhĩ-thất mắc phải ở người lớn
  15. 15. Chỉ định loại II Cấy MTN có thể được cân nhắc cho BN bị bệnh thần kinh cơ với bất kỳ cấp độ nào (kể cả bloc N- T cấp I) dù có hoặc không có triệu chứng vì RL dẫn truyền có thể diễn biến bất ngờ. Cấy MTN có thể được cân nhắc cho BN bị bloc N-T do dùng thuốc và / hoặc ngộ độc thuốc nếu bloc N-T bị tái phát mặc dù ngừng thuốc. I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III Chỉ định cấy máy tạo nhịp trong blốc nhĩ-thất mắc phải ở người lớn
  16. 16. Chỉ định loại III Cấy MTN không được chỉ định cho BN bị bloc N-T cấp I không triệu chứng Cấy MTN không được chỉ định cho BN bị bloc N-T cấp II typ I không triệu chứng (vị trí bloc ở trên His) hoặc không rõ ở tại hoặc dưới His Cấy MTN không được chỉ định cho BN bị bloc N-T có thể hồi phục và / hoặc ít khả năng tái phát (VD do ngộ độc thuốc , bệnh Lyme , tăng trương lực TK phế vị tạm thời, giảm oxy máu do ngưng thở khi ngủ không triệu chứng) I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III Chỉ định cấy máy tạo trong blốc nhĩ-thất mắc phải ở người lớn
  17. 17. Chỉ định loại I Cấy MTN được chỉ định cho BN bị bloc N-T cấp II độ cao hoặc bloc cấp III từng lúc. Cấy MTN được chỉ định cho BN bị bloc N-T cấp II typ II. Cấy MTN được chỉ định cho BN bị bloc nhánh luân phiên. I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III Chỉ định cấy máy tạo nhịp trong blốc hai nhánh mãn tính
  18. 18. Chỉ định loại I Cấy MTN thất được chỉ định cho BN bị Bloc N-T cấp II kéo dài tại His với bloc nhánh cách hồi hoặc bloc N-T cấp III tại hoặc dưới His sau NMCT có ST chênh lên Cấy MTN thất được chỉ định cho BN bị Bloc N-T cấp II độ cao hoặc độ III ở dưới nút tạm thời kết hợp với bloc nhánh. Nếu không rõ vị trí bloc nên làm TD ĐSL Cấy MTN thất được chỉ định cho BN bị Bloc N-T cấp II hoặc III kéo dài và có triệu chứng I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III *These recommendations are consistent with the “ACC/AHA Guidelines for the Management of Patients With ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction.” Chỉ định cấy máy tạo nhịp Sau nhồi máu cơ tim cấp
  19. 19. Chỉ định loại IIb Cấy MTN có thể được cân nhắc đối với Bloc N-T cấp II-III kéo dài tại nút , mặc dù không có triệu chứng. Chỉ định loại III Cấy MTN không được chỉ định đối với Bloc N-T tạm thời không kèm rối loạn dẫn truyền trong thất Cấy MTN không được chỉ định đối với Bloc N-T tạm thời kèm theo bloc phân nhánh trái trước I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III *These recommendations are consistent with the “ACC/AHA Guidelines for the Management of Patients With ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction.” Chỉ định cấy máy tạo nhịp Sau nhồi máu cơ tim cấp
  20. 20. Chỉ định loại III Cấy MTN không được chỉ định đối với bloc nhánh hoặc phân nhánh mới không kèm bloc N-T Cấy MTN không được chỉ định đối với bloc N-T cấp I không triệu chứng kè theo bloc nhánh hoặc phân nhánh I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III *These recommendations are consistent with the “ACC/AHA Guidelines for the Management of Patients With ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction.” Chỉ định cấy máy tạo nhịp Sau nhồi máu cơ tim cấp
  21. 21. Chỉ định loại I Cấy MTN được chỉ định đối với ngất tái diễn tự nhiên khi kích thích xoang cảnh và ép xoang cảnh gây ra vô tâm thu >3 giây Chỉ định loại IIa Cấy MTN là hợp lý đối với ngất tái diễn không tái lập được khi có kích thích và có đáp ứng tăng nhạy cảm ức chế tim ≥ 3 giây Chỉ định loại IIb Cấy MTN có thể được cân nhắc đối với ngất do nguyên nhân thần kinh tim có triệu chứng kèm nhịp chậm xuất hiện tự nhiên hoặc khi làm nghiệm pháp bàn nghiêng I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I IIaIIbIII I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III Chỉ định cấy máy tạo nhịp trong ngất do tăng nhạy cảm xoang cảnh và qua trung gian thần kinh tim
  22. 22. Chỉ định loại III Cấy MTN không được chỉ định đối với tăng đáp ứng ức chế tim khi kích xoang cảnh nhưng không có triệu chứng hoặc có triệu chứng mơ hồ Cấy MTN không được chỉ định đối với tình trạng ngất do trung gian thần kinh mà chỉ cần thay đổi hành vi đã có hiệu quả I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III Chỉ định cấy máy tạo nhịp trong ngất do tăng nhạy cảm xoang cảnh và qua trung gian thần kinh tim
  23. 23. Điều trị tái đồng bộ cơ tim ở bệnh nhân suy tim Chỉ định loại I CRT ®­îc chØ ®inh cho BN có EF ≤ 35%, nhịp xoang và bloc nhánh trái với QRS ≥ 150ms, NYHA II-III-IV (mức bằng chứng A cho NYHA: III-IV; mức bằng chứng B cho NYHA: II-III Cấy MTN được chỉ định cho BN có EF ≤ 35%, nhịp xoang, bloc nhánh trái với QRS từ 120ms – 149ms và NYHA II,III, Chỉ định loại IIa Cấy MTN là hợp lý cho BN có EF ≤ 35%, nhịp xoang, QRS ≥150ms không phải bloc nhánh trái, NYHA: III,IV I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III Recs Modified 2012 1.  Modified recommendation (specifying CRT in patients with LBBB of 150 ms; expanded to include those with NYHA class II symptoms). 2.  New Recommendation
  24. 24. CRT có thể có ích cho BN bị RN và EF ≤35% nếu: a. BN cần phải tạo nhịp thất hoặc có các tiêu chuẩn khác cho CRT b. Triệt đốt nút nhĩ thất hoặc kiểm soát tần số bằng thuốc cho phép tạo nhịp thất gần 100% với CRT CRT có thể có ích cho BN có EF ≤ 35% đã được điều trị thuốc tối ưu và đã đặt MTN với tạo nhịp thất >40% undergoing new or replacement device placement with anticipated requirement for significant (>40%) ventricular acing.2 CRT có thể được cân nhắc cho BN nhịp xoang, có EF ≤ 30%, suy tim do tiếu máu cơ tim cục bộ, Bloc nhánh trái với QRS ≥ 150ms, NYHA I , đã được điều trị thuốc tối ưu3 I IIaIIb III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III Recs Modified 2012 1.  Modified recommendation (wording changed to indicate benefit based on ejection fraction rather than NYHA class; level of evidence changed from C to B). 2.  Modified recommendation (wording changed to indicate benefit based on ejection fraction and need for pacing rather than NYHA class; class changed from IIb to IIa). 3.  New Recommendation Điều trị tái đồng bộ cơ tim ở bệnh nhân suy tim
  25. 25. Chỉ định loại IIb CRT có thể được cân nhắc cho BN nhịp xoang, EF ≤ 35%, QRS từ 120-149ms, không do Bloc nhánh trái, NYHA III-IV, đã được điều trị thuốc tối ưu.1 CRT có thể được cân nhắc cho BN nhịp xoang, EF≤ 35%, QRS ≥ 150ms không phải do bloc nhánh trái và NYHA II có triệu chứng mặc dù đã điều trị thuốc tối ưu1 Chỉ định loại III CRT không được chỉ định cho BN có NYHA I hoặc II có triệu chứng , QRS <150ms không do bloc nhánh trái.1 CRT không được chỉ định cho BN có ®êi sèng ng¾n <1n¨m I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III No Benefit No Benefit I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III 1.  New Recommendation 2.  Modified recommendation (wording changed to include cardiac as well as noncardiac comorbidities). Điều trị tái đồng bộ cơ tim ở bệnh nhân suy tim
  26. 26. Chỉ định tạo nhip tim ở bệnh nhân bệnh cơ tim phì đại Chỉ định loại I Cấy MTN được chỉ định cho BN bị bệnh cơ tim phì đại kèm theo suy nút xoang hoặc Bloc nhĩ thất Chỉ định loại IIb Cấy MTN được cân nhắc cho BN BCT phì đại có triệu chứng không đáp ứng với điều trị thuốc và có tắc nghẽn đáng kể đường ra thất trái lúc nghỉ hoặc khi gắng sức. Khi có nguy cơ chết đột ngốt chỉ định cấy ICD 2 buồng (DDD) Chỉ định loại III Cấy MTN không được chỉ đinh cho BN BCT phì đại không triệu chứng hoặc có triệu chứng nhưng đã kiểm soát tốt bằng thuốc Cấy MTN không được chỉ đinh cho BN BCT phì đại có triệu chứng nhưng không có bằng chứng tắc nghẽn đường ra thất trái. I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III
  27. 27. Chỉ định tạo nhịp ở bệnh nhân trÎ em thanh niên và BN bệnh tim bẩm sinh Chỉ định loại I Cấy MTN được chỉ định cho BN bị bloc N-T caaos II độ cao hoặc cấp III, có triệu chứng do nhịp chậm, RLCN thất, hoặc cung lượng tim thấp Cấy MTN được chỉ định cho BN có suy nút xoang có triệu chứng và nhịp chậm so với tuổi Cấy MTN được chỉ định cho BN bị bloc cấp II độ cao hoặc III sau phẫu thuật, không hy vọng hồi phục hoặc tồn tại >7 ngày I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III
  28. 28. Chỉ định loại I Cấy MTN được chỉ định cho Bloc N-T cấp III bẩm sinh với nhịp thoát QRS giãn rộng, NTT-T phức tạp hoặc RLCN thất Cấy MTN được chỉ định đối với Bloc N-T bẩm sinh ở tre em với tần số thất <55 l/ph hoặc <70l/ph nếu kèm bệnh tim bẩm sinh khác Chỉ định loại IIa MTN là hợp lý cho BN bị bệnh tim bẩm sinh và nhịp chậm xoang để phòng ngừa cơn nhịp nhanh vào lại nhĩ , suy nút xoang có thể là tiên phát hoặc thứ phát do điều trị chống RLN I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I IIaIIb III Chỉ định tạo nhịp ở bệnh nhân trẻ em, thanh niên và BN bệnh tim bẩm sinh
  29. 29. Chỉ định loại IIa Cấy MTN là hợp lý đối với Bloc N-T cấp III bẩm sinh ở trẻ em >1 tuổi với nhịp thất trung bình ,50l/ph, đoạn ngừng nhịp thất đột ngột gấp 2-3 lần chu kỳ nhịp cơ bản hoặc kết hợp với các triệu chứng do tần số đáp ứng không đủ Cấy MTN là hợp lý đối với trẻ em bị bệnh tim bẩm sinh phức tạp, có nhịp chậm xoang <40l/ph lúc nghỉ hoặc có đoạn ngừng nhịp thất >3s Cấy MTN là hợp lý đối với BN bị bệnh tim bẩm sinh và có rối loạn huyết động do nhịp chậm xoang hoặc do mất đồng bộ N-T I IIaIIb III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I IIaIIb III Chỉ định tạo nhịp ở bệnh nhân trẻ em, thanh niên và BN bệnh tim bẩm sinh
  30. 30. Chỉ định loại IIa Cấy MTN là hợp lý đối với ngất chưa rõ nguyên nhân ở BN phẫu thuật tim bẩm sinh trước đó có biến chứng Bloc N-T hoàn toàn tạm thời ,hiện còn bloc phân nhánh sau khi đã loại trừ các nguyên nhân ngất khác Chỉ định loại IIb Cấy MTN có thể được cân nhắc đối với bloc N-T cấp III tạm thời sau phẫu thuật tim đã hồi phục nhịp xoang nhưng vẫn còn bloc 2 phân nhánh Cấy MTN có thể được cân nhắc đối với bloc N-T cấp III bẩm sinh với QRS hẹp , chức năng thất trái bình thường, không triệu chứng ở trẻ em và thanh niên. I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III Chỉ định tạo nhịp ở bệnh nhân trẻ em, thanh niên và BN bệnh tim bẩm sinh
  31. 31. Chỉ định loại IIb Cấy MTN có thể được cân nhắc đối với nhịp châm xoang không triệu chứng sau khi phẫu thuật sửa chữa 2 thất do bệnh tim bẩm sinh với tần số tim lúc nghỉ <40l/ph hoặc đoạn ngừng nhịp thất >3s Chỉ định loại III Cấy MTN không được chỉ định đối với bloc N-T tam thời sau phẫu thuật và đã phục hồi dẫn truyền N-T bình thường Cấy MTN không được chỉ định đối với bloc 2 phân nhánh không triệu chứng có hoặc không có bloc N-T cấp I sau phẫu thuật bệnh tim bẩm sinh mà trước đó không có Bloc N-T hoàn toàn tạm thời I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III Chỉ định tạo nhịp ở bệnh nhân trẻ em, thanh niên và BN bệnh tim bẩm sinh
  32. 32. Chỉ định loại III Cấy MTN không được chỉ định đối với Bloc N-T cấp II typ I không triệu chứng. Cấy MTN không được chỉ định đối với nhịp chậm xoang không triệu chứng với khoảng ngung xoang dài nhất <3s và tần số tim thấp nhất >40l/ph I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III Chỉ định tạo nhịp ở bệnh nhân trẻ em, thanh niên và BN bệnh tim bẩm sinh
  33. 33. Chỉ định cấy máy phá rung tự động (ICD) Chỉ định loại I Cấy ICDđược chỉ định cho BN sống còn sau ngừng tim do rung thất hoặc nhịp nhanh thất bền bỉ huyết động không ổn định sau thăm dò để xác định nguyên nhân và để loại các nghuyên nhân có thể điều trị được Cấy ICD được chỉ định cho BN bị bệnh tim thực tổn và có nhịp nhanh thất bền bỉ tự phát có hoặc không có rối loạn huyết động Cấy ICD được chỉ định cho BN bị ngất chưa rõ nguyên nhân có triệu chứng lâm sàng nghĩ nhiều đến nhịp nhanh thất bền bỉ có rối loạn huyết động hoặc rung thất gây được khi TD ĐSL I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III All primary SCD prevention ICD recommendations apply only to patients who are receiving optimal medical therapy and have reasonable expectation of survival with good functional capacity for more than 1 year.
  34. 34. Chỉ định loại I Cấy ICD được chỉ định cho BN có EF ≤ 35% do NMCT trước đó ít nhất 40 ngày và có NYHA II; III Cấy ICD được chỉ định cho BN bị BCT không do thiếu máu cục bộ cơ tim; EF ≤ 35% và NYHA II; III Cấy ICD được chỉ định cho BN có rối loạn chức năng thất trái do NMCT trước đó ít nhất 40 ngày, EF ≤ 30% và NYHA I Cấy ICD được chỉ định cho BN bị NNT không bền bỉ do NMCT trước đó; EF ≤ 40% và rung thất hoặc nhịp nhanh thất gây được khi TD I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III All primary SCD prevention ICD recommendations apply only to patients who are receiving optimal medical therapy and have reasonable expectation of survival with good functional capacity for more than 1 year. Chỉ định cấy máy phá rung tự động (ICD)
  35. 35. Chỉ định loại IIa Cấy ICD là hợp lý đối với BN bị ngất không rõ nguyên nhân ; có rối loạn chức năng thất trái đáng kể và BCT không do thiếu máu. Cấy ICD là hợp lý đối với BN bị NNT bền bỉ và chức năng thất trí bình thường hoặc gần bình thường Cấy ICD là hợp lý đối với BN bị BCT phì đại có 1 hoặc nhiều yếu tố nguy cơ chết đột ngột Cấy ICD là hợp lý đÓ dự phòng chết đột ngột cho BN bị loạn sản thất phải sinh RLNT và có 1 hoặc nhiều yếu tố nguy cơ chết đột ngột Cấy ICD là hợp lý nhằm giảm đột tử ở BN bị h/c QT dài và đã từng bị ngất và/hoặc bị nhịp nhanh thất trong khi đang uống chen beta. I IIaIIbIII All primary SCD prevention ICD recommendations apply only to patients who are receiving optimal medical therapy and have reasonable expectation of survival with good functional capacity for more than 1 year. † See Section 3.2.4, “Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy,” in the full-text guidelines for definition of major risk factors. I IIaIIbIII I IIaIIbIII I IIaIIbIII I IIaIIbIII Chỉ định cấy máy phá rung tự động (ICD)
  36. 36. Chỉ định loại IIa I Cấy ICD là hợp lý cho BN ngoại trú chờ ghép tim. Cấy ICD là hợp lý cho BN co H/C Brugada và đã có ngất. Cấy ICD là hợp lý cho BN có H/C Brugada đã được ghi nhận có nhịp nhanh thất nhưng chưa gây ngừng tim Cấy ICD là hợp lý cho BN có NNT đa hình thái do cathecholamine; có ngất và/hoặc đã ghi nhân bị NNT trong khi đang uống chen beta. Cấy ICD là hợp lý cho BN bị sarcoid tim, viêm cơ tim tế bào khổng lồ, hoặc bệnh I IIaIIbIII I IIaIIbIII I IIaIIbIII I IIaIIbIII I IIaIIbIII All primary SCD prevention ICD recommendations apply only to patients who are receiving optimal medical therapy and have reasonable expectation of survival with good functional capacity for more than 1 year. Chỉ định cấy máy phá rung tự động (ICD)
  37. 37. Chỉ định loại IIb Cấy ICD có thể được cân nhắc cho BN bị bệnh tim không do thiếu máu cơ tim; EF ≤ 35% VÀ NYHA: I Cấy ICD có thể được cân nhắc cho BN bị H/C QT dài và có các yếu tố nguy cơ chết đột ngột Cấy ICD có thể được cân nhắc cho BN bị ngất và bệnh tim thực tổn nặng nề nà các thăm dò chảy máu và không chảy máu nhưng không xác định được nguyên nhân Cấy ICD có thể được cân nhắc cho BN bị BCT có tính chất gia đình kèm theo đột tử Cấy ICD có thể được cân nhắc cho BN bị bệnh cơ tim thất trái thể xốp . I I I IIa IIa IIaIIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIaIIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIaIIb IIb IIbIII III III IIa IIa IIaIIb IIb IIbIII III III I IIaIIbIII I IIaIIbIII I IIaIIbIII I IIaIIbIII All primary SCD prevention ICD recommendations apply only to patients who are receiving optimal medical therapy and have reasonable expectation of survival with good functional capacity for more than 1 year. Chỉ định cấy máy phá rung tự động (ICD)
  38. 38. Chỉ định loại III Cấy ICD không được chỉ định cho BN có khả năng sống còn < 1 năm dù có đủ tiêu chuẩn cấy ICD đã nêu ở trên Cấy ICD không được chỉ định cho BN bị NNT Hoặc rung thất không ngừng Cấy ICD không được chỉ định cho BN có bệnh lý tâm thần nặng nề vì có thể bị nặng thêm do cấy máy hoặc có thể không theo dõi định kỳ Cấy ICD không được chỉ định cho BN có suy tim độ 4 kháng trị và không được dự tính ghép tim hoặc tái đồng bộ cơ tim (CRT-D) I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III All primary SCD prevention ICD recommendations apply only to patients who are receiving optimal medical therapy and have reasonable expectation of survival with good functional capacity for more than 1 year. Chỉ định cấy máy phá rung tự động (ICD)
  39. 39. Chỉ định loại III Cấy ICD không được chỉ định cho BN bị ngất không rõ nguyên nhân , không có bệnh tim thực tổn , không gây được RLN thất khi TD ĐSL Cấy ICD không được chỉ định cho BN bị rung thất hoặc nhịp nhanh thất có thể điều trị được bằng phẫu thuật hoặc triệt đốt qua catheter (ví dụ: RLN nhĩ kết hợp với H/ C WPW; NNT đường ra thất phải và thất trái NNT vơ căn, NNT nhánh bó không kèm theo bệnh tim thực tổn Cấy ICD không được chỉ định cho BN bị các rối loạn nhịp thất nhanh do các nguyên nhân có thể điều trị khỏi hoàn toàn và không có bệnh tim thực tổn (như rối loạn điện giải, thuốc hoặc chấn thương) I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III All primary SCD prevention ICD recommendations apply only to patients who are receiving optimal medical therapy and have reasonable expectation of survival with good functional capacity for more than 1 year. Chỉ định cấy máy phá rung tự động (ICD)
  40. 40. Tạo nhịp phòng ngừa cơn nhịp nhanh Cấy MTN được chỉ định đối với cơn nhịp nhanh thất phụ thuộc nhịp chậm có hoăc khong có khoảng QT dài. Cấy máy tạo nhịp là hợp lý đối với BN mắc hội chứng QT dài có nguy cơ cao Cấy MTN có thể được cân nhắc để dự phòng rung nhĩ có triệu chứng, tái diễn, kháng thuốc kèm theo rối loạn chức năng nút xoang. I IIaIIb III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III
  41. 41. Cấy MTN không được chỉ định đối với NTT – thất mau nhưng không gây nhịp nhanh thất bền bỉ , không kèm theo h/c QT dài. Cấy MTN không được chỉ định đối với xoắn đỉnh do những nguyên nhân có thể điều trị được I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III Tạo nhịp phòng ngừa cơn nhịp nhanh
  42. 42. Tạo nhịp để dự phòng rung nhĩ Cấy MTN không được chỉ định để dự phòng rung nhĩ ở BN không có chỉ định cấy MTN vì nguyên nhân khác I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III
  43. 43. Chỉ định loại I Cấy ICD được chỉ định cho BN sống còn sau ngừng tim sau khi đã đánh giá tìm nguyên nhân và loại trừ mọi nguyên nhân có thể điều trị được Cấy ICD được chỉ định cho BN bị NNT bền bỉ có triệu chứng kèm theo bệnh tim bẩm sinh và đã được đánh giá tình trạng huyết động và điện sinh lý. Triệt đốt qua catheter và phẫu thuật có thể là phương pháp điều trị được lựa chọn trong 1 số trường hợp nhất định I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIbIII III III All primary SCD prevention ICD recommendations apply only to patients who are receiving optimal medical therapy and have reasonable expectation of survival with good functional capacity for more than 1 year. Chỉ định cấy máy phá rung tự động (ICD) ở trẻ em và BN bị bệnh tim bẩm sinh
  44. 44. Chỉ định loại IIa Cấy ICD là hợp lý cho BN bị bệnh tim bẩm sinh có ngất tái diễn không rõ nguyên nhân kèm theo có rối loạn chức năng thất trái hoặc có RLCN thất hoặc có RLN thất khi TD ĐSL Chỉ định loại IIb Cấy ICD cần được cân nhắc cho BN bị ngất tái diễn kèm theo bệnh tim bẩm sinh phức tạp và RLCNthaats trái nặng trong khi các thăm dò không chảy máu và chảy máu không xác định được nguyên nhân Chỉ định loại III Cấy ICD không được chỉ định như trong các khuyến cáo loại III trong phần “chỉ định cấy ICD “ người lớn I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III I I I IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III IIa IIa IIa IIb IIb IIb III III III All primary SCD prevention ICD recommendations apply only to patients who are receiving optimal medical therapy and have reasonable expectation of survival with good functional capacity for more than 1 year. Chỉ định cấy máy phá rung tự động (ICD) ở trẻ em và BN bị bệnh tim bẩm sinh

×