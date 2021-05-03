Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY & HEALTH NAME: THINESHNI A/P THIYAGARAJAN REG.NO: 26DRT20F2005 NAME: NADIRAH BINTI NOR AZIZAN REG.NO: ...
TITTLE: FIRE - WHAT IS FIRE? - CONCEPT OF FIRE TRIANGLE - CLASSES OF FIRE - COMMON CAUSES OF FIRE - FIRE CONTROL METHOD - ...
3 WHAT IS FIRE? • Fire is an exothermic combustion reaction which liberates large amounts of heat, smoke, & light as main ...
OXYGEN HEAT FUEL 4 CONCEPT OF FIRE TRIANGLE CHEMICAL REACTION
5 FIRE TRIANGLE • There are four elements that must be present for a fire to exist. • There must be oxygen to sustain comb...
6 CLASSES OF FIRE FIRE CLASS FIRE TYPE MATERIALS INVOLVED A • ORDINARY COMBUSTIBLES  WOOD,PAPER, CLOTH,TRASH,PLASTIC, CAR...
7 • Hazardous storage of flammable materials. • Cables and wires under carpets. • Disposal of cigarette butts in a trash b...
• Some class-B fires (hydrocarbons, petroleums, and fuels on fire) cannot be efficiently controlled with water. • Fuels wi...
• Class-C involve electricity as a continuous power source for the ignition of the fuels associated with electrical equipm...
10 • A fire hydrant system in an effective and efficient means of extinguishing large fires, and also can attack the seat ...
11 • Fire blankets can be used to extinguish small fire in the home, caravan, boat, or garage. • Also used to wrap around ...
12 THANKS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
7 views
May. 03, 2021

Osha (ppt)

fire

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Osha (ppt)

  1. 1. OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY & HEALTH NAME: THINESHNI A/P THIYAGARAJAN REG.NO: 26DRT20F2005 NAME: NADIRAH BINTI NOR AZIZAN REG.NO: 26DRT20F2008
  2. 2. TITTLE: FIRE - WHAT IS FIRE? - CONCEPT OF FIRE TRIANGLE - CLASSES OF FIRE - COMMON CAUSES OF FIRE - FIRE CONTROL METHOD - FIRE CONTROL EQUIPMENT CONTENT
  3. 3. 3 WHAT IS FIRE? • Fire is an exothermic combustion reaction which liberates large amounts of heat, smoke, & light as main products of combustion
  4. 4. OXYGEN HEAT FUEL 4 CONCEPT OF FIRE TRIANGLE CHEMICAL REACTION
  5. 5. 5 FIRE TRIANGLE • There are four elements that must be present for a fire to exist. • There must be oxygen to sustain combustion, heat to raise the material to its ignition temperature, fuel to support the combustion and a chemical reaction between the other three elements. • Remove any one of the four elements to extinguish the fire. • The concept of Fire Protection is based upon keeping these four elements separate.
  6. 6. 6 CLASSES OF FIRE FIRE CLASS FIRE TYPE MATERIALS INVOLVED A • ORDINARY COMBUSTIBLES  WOOD,PAPER, CLOTH,TRASH,PLASTIC, CARPETS. B • FLAMMABLE LIQUIDS  FLAMMABLE SOLVENTS,OILS, GREASES,PAINT C • LIVE ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT  ALL FLAMMABLE GASES,ELECTRICAL PANEL,MOTOR,WIRING D • COMBUSTIBLE METALS  MAGNESIUM, ALUMINIUM,SODIUM, POTTASIUM
  7. 7. 7 • Hazardous storage of flammable materials. • Cables and wires under carpets. • Disposal of cigarette butts in a trash bag. • Gas stoves, electric heaters left switched on. • Broken wiring, leakage in electric wire. • Faulty electric switch. COMMON CAUSES OF FIRE
  8. 8. • Some class-B fires (hydrocarbons, petroleums, and fuels on fire) cannot be efficiently controlled with water. • Fuels with a specific gravity less than water such as gasoline or oil, float on water, resulting in the fire continuing in the fuel on top of the water. • Forming a blanket on top of the liquid fuel which eliminates the oxygen needed for combustion. • Some class-B fires can be controlled with the application of chemical fire suppressants. • The most common method to control a class-A fire is to remove heat by spraying the burning solid fuels with water. • Another method of controlling a class-A fire would be to reduce the oxygen content of the atmosphere in the immediate vicinity of the ‘smother’ the fire, such as by the introduction of an inert gas such as carbon dioxide. 8 FIRE CONTROL METHOD STEP 1 STEP 2
  9. 9. • Class-C involve electricity as a continuous power source for the ignition of the fuels associated with electrical equipment, such as plastic cable jackets. • The removal of electricity as a continuous ignition source is important to eliminate re-ignition. 9 FIRE CONTROL METHOD STEP 3
  10. 10. 10 • A fire hydrant system in an effective and efficient means of extinguishing large fires, and also can attack the seat of the fire from a distance. • Is an active fire protection device used to extinguish or control small fires, often in emergency situation. • Is a device that senses smoke, typically as an indicator of fire. • Be signal to a fire alarm control panel. Fire extinguisher Smoke detecter and heat detector. Hydrant and fire hose reel Fire control equipment
  11. 11. 11 • Fire blankets can be used to extinguish small fire in the home, caravan, boat, or garage. • Also used to wrap around people if their clothes catch on fire. • Is a set of equipment working together to detect and alert people through visual and audio appliances when smoke or fire is present. • Is the component of a fire sprinkler system that discharges water when the effects of a fire have been detected. Fire alarm Water sprinkler Fire blanket Fire control equipment
  12. 12. 12 THANKS

×