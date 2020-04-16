Unia verliest rechtszaak over hoofddoek in fitnessclub

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TRIBUNAL DE PREMIERE INSTANCE DE BRUXELLES DU 4 FEVRIER 2020 EN CAUSE DE: UNIA - Le Centre interf�d�ral pour l'�galit� des...
2 � � En cette cause, prise en d�lib�r� le 16 d�cembre 2019, le tribunal prononce le jugement suivant. Vu les pi�ces de l...
3 � � � La signature de la pr�sente convention implique que vous acceptiez les conditions de vente ainsi que le r�glement...
4 � � du sport avec un foulard (Pi�ce n�3 d'Unia). Elle pr�cise que ce voile sportif est port� par des sportives qui part...
5 � � Le 24 mai 2018, UNIA a � nouveau contact� la S.A. S. afin d'avoir une r�ponse � ses diff�rents courriers (Pi�ce n�1...
6 � � 16. Madame E. K. expose, pour sa part, ce qui suit : En f�vrier 2019, elle d�cide de fr�quenter le club de sport S....
7 � � 2) OBJET DE LA DEMANDE 18. UNIA demande au Pr�sident si�geant comme en r�f�r� de : - D�clarer que l'interdiction de...
8 � � 1. Un r�glement d'ordre int�rieur d'une salle de sport, qui interdit le port de tout couvre-chef dans l'�tablisseme...
9 � � 21. La S.A. S. demande de : - D�clarer la demande d'UNIA irrecevable, � tout le moins non fond�e ; - La condamner a...
10 � � - Par jugement du 2 juin 2014, le Pr�sident du tribunal de 1�re instance n�erlandophone de Bruxelles a d�bout� le ...
11 � � UNIA a donc introduit cette proc�dure en justice aux cot�s ou en lieu et place de deux autres victimes que Madame ...
12 � � - tel que celui propos� express�ment par Madame M. dans te courrier qu'elle a adress� � la S.A. S. - n'a, � aucun ...
13 � � son accord sur cette action, soit ant�rieurement au d�p�t de la requ�te en intervention de L. L. D. D. H. interven...
14 � � Celles-ci ont �t� transpos�es en droit belge dans la loi du 10 mai 2007 tendant � lutter contre certaines formes d...
15 � � Cette interdiction de discrimination s'applique � toutes les personnes, tant pour le service public que pour le se...
16 � � b. Quant � l'existence d'une discrimination directe 53. Il est question de discrimination directe lorsqu'il existe...
17 � � Il est question de discrimination indirecte lorsqu'il existe � une distinction indirecte fond�e sur l'un des crit�...
18 � � Elle s'applique tout autant et indiff�remment, par exemple, aux hommes juifs qui souhaitent porter la kippa ou aux...
19 � � Cette simple affirmation de la S.A. S. ne permet, d�s lors, pas de renverser la pr�somption d'une discrimination i...
20 � � Pour cette raison, les constructeurs de ces appareils (pi�ce 3 de la S.A. S.) recommandent express�ment de : � NE ...
21 � � Eu �gard � ces �l�ments, apr�s avoir pris en compte la balance des int�r�ts, il appert que la solution propos�e pa...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unia verliest rechtszaak over hoofddoek in fitnessclub

61 views

Published on

Enkele dames die een hoofddoek willen dragen in een fitnessclub hebben samen met Unia een rechtszaak ingespannen - en verloren - tegen deze fitnessclub.

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Unia verliest rechtszaak over hoofddoek in fitnessclub

  1. 1. TRIBUNAL DE PREMIERE INSTANCE DE BRUXELLES DU 4 FEVRIER 2020 EN CAUSE DE: UNIA - Le Centre interf�d�ral pour l'�galit� des chances et la lutte contre le racisme et les discriminations, BCE 0548. 895. 779, dont le si�ge social est �tabli � 1000 Bruxelles, rue Royale, 138 ; Partie demanderesse, Repr�sent�e par Me V. V. D. P., avocat � Bruxelles, X ; CONTRE : La SA S., BCE X, dont le si�ge social est �tabli � Bruxelles, X ; Partie d�fenderesse, Repr�sent�e par Me D. A., avocat � Overijse, X ; EN PRESENCE DE : L'ASBL L. L. D. D. H., BCE X, dont le si�ge social est �tabli � Bruxelles, X ; Partie intervenante volontaire, Repr�sent�e par Me A. D., avocat � Bruxelles, X ; ET: 1) MADAME R. E. K., NN X, domicili�e � Schaerbeek, X ; 2) MADAME L., NN X, domicili�e � Bruxelles, X ; 3) MADAME N. D., NN X, domicili�e � Bruxelles, X; Parties intervenantes volontaires, Toutes les trois repr�sent�es par Me A. D., avocat � Bruxelles, X :
  2. 2. 2 � � En cette cause, prise en d�lib�r� le 16 d�cembre 2019, le tribunal prononce le jugement suivant. Vu les pi�ces de la proc�dure et plus particuli�rement : - La requ�te comme en r�f�r� d�pos�e par la partie UNIA le 28 janvier 2019 ; - La requ�te en intervention volontaire d�pos�e � l'audience le 18 f�vrier 2019 ; - Le jugement en r�ouverture des d�bats prononc� le 27 mars 2019 et les pi�ces de proc�dure y vis�es ; - La requ�te en intervention volontaire d�pos�e � l'audience du 05 avril 2019 ; - La requ�te en intervention volontaire d�pos�e � l'audience du 28 juin 2019 ; - La requ�te en intervention volontaire d�pos�e � l'audience du 28 juin 2019 ; - L'ordonnance 747, � 1er du Code judiciaire prononc�e le 28 juin 2019 ; - Les conclusions d'UNIA d�pos�es au greffe le 28 f�vrier 2019 ; - Les conclusions d'UNIA d�pos�es au greffe le 09 septembre 2019 ; - Les conclusions additionnelles et de synth�se d'UNIA d�pos�es au greffe le 19 novembre 2019 ; - Les conclusions de la SA S. re�ues par fax le 05 mars 2019 et d�pos�es au greffe le 6 mars 2019; - Les conclusions de la SA S. d�pos�es au greffe le 24 juin 2019 ; - Les conclusions additionnelles de la SA S. re�ues par fax le 24 octobre 2019 et d�pos�es au greffe le 25 octobre 2019 ; - Les conclusions de synth�se de la SA S. d�pos�es au greffe le 12 d�cembre 2019 ; - Les conclusions de l'ASBL L. L. D. D. H. d�pos�es au greffe le 16 septembre 2019; - Les conclusions additionnelles et de synth�se de l'ASBL L. L. D. D. H. d�pos�es au greffe le 19 novembre 2019 ; - Les conclusions de Mme T., Mme E. K. et Mme D. d�pos�es au greffe le 16 septembre 2019 ; - Les conclusions de Mme T., Mme E. K. et Mme D. d�pos�es au greffe le 19 novembre 2019 ; Entendu en leurs plaidoiries les conseils des parties � l'audience publique pr�cit�e. 1) CONTEXTE FACTUEL : 1. LA S.A. S. est une soci�t� anonyme qui exploite trois grands centres de fitness, � savoir S. K. � Schaerbeek, S. 1 � Molenbeek-St-Jean et S. C. � Gand. 2. Le 18 octobre 2017, Madame M., qui souhaite garder l'anonymat, ach�te un abonnement � Domi Best Price Club Mem . K.. Cet abonnement donne acc�s aux infrastructures de S. K. au X � Schaerbeek. Madame M. indique lors de sa commande qu'elle souhaite activer son abonnement le 22 octobre 2017. Cette derni�re lit al tobre 2017). Les conditions g�n�rales de vente stipulent ce qui suit :
  3. 3. 3 � � � La signature de la pr�sente convention implique que vous acceptiez les conditions de vente ainsi que le r�glement d'ordre int�rieur (disponible � la r�ception et accroch�s � divers endroits dans le club) dont le client a pris connaissance avant la signature de la pr�sente � (traduction libre accept�e par les parties). Le r�glement interne n'�tant pas disponible sur le site internet, Madame M. n'a pas pu en prendre connaissance � ce moment. 3. Le 22 octobre 2017, Madame M. se rend au S. T. pour signer son contrat et commencer une premi�re s�ance de sport, comme mentionn� dans la r�servation en ligne. Elle d�clare qu'une collaboratrice lui explique alors les d�tails pratiques du centre de sport. Les conditions de vente sont identiques � celles que Madame M. a accept�es en ligne, � l'exception de la partie Remboursement (le fait d'avoir achet� l'abonnement en ligne donne droit � 14 jours pour se r�tracter). Madame M. signe alors son contrat avec la S.A. S.. Madame M. expose qu'apr�s avoir sign� le contrat, au moment d'ouvrir le portique d'acc�s � la salle de sport et une fois toutes les modalit�s pratiques d'inscription termin�es, la collaboratrice pr�cise alors � Madame M. que le port de couvre-chef est interdit dans l'�tablissement. En effet. Madame M. porte le voile en raison de ses convictions religieuses. Madame M., qui est une ancienne cliente du S. 1, demande les raisons de cette interdiction. Il lui est r�pondu que le centre sportif interdit le port du couvre-chef pour des raisons de s�curit�. Madame M. demande alors l'annulation de son contrat et le remboursement de l'abonnement. La collaboratrice lui propose de revenir le lendemain, car le responsable n'�tait pas l� pour proc�der au remboursement. Le 23 octobre 2017, Madame M. retourne au S. T. pour demander le remboursement de son abonnement. Cette derni�re demande �galement au responsable de lui fournir une copie du r�glement. D'apr�s Madame M., le r�glement est affich� � l'int�rieur de l'�tablissement et n'est visible qu'une fois les portiques franchis. D'apr�s la S.A. S., le r�glement d'ordre int�rieur est affich� � plusieurs endroits, notamment au niveau du sas d'entr�e du Centre, imprim� en A3. 4. Le r�glement d'ordre int�rieur des diff�rents centres de la S.A. S. pr�voit ce qui suit : � Pour raison de s�curit� des casquettes, �charpes, v�tements avec capuchon, couvre-chef, ou tout autre v�tement ample ou accessoire vestimentaire, sont interdits. Pour des raisons de sant�, des exceptions. pourront �tre accord�es, en commun accord avec le responsable. Les longs cheveux doivent obligatoirement �tre attach�s � (Pi�ce n�5 d'Unia). 5. Le 6 novembre 2017, Madame M. r�dige un courrier recommand� � l'attention de la direction la S.A. S., souhaitant poursuivre son exp�rience sportive d'il y a 6 ans, au sein de S. K. (Pi�ce n�2 d'Unia). Elle insiste sur le fait qu'elle sera munie d'un voile parfaitement adapt� � la pratique sportive en toute s�curit� et transmet, en pi�ce jointe, la r�f�rence d'un article mis sur le march� qui permet de pratiquer
  4. 4. 4 � � du sport avec un foulard (Pi�ce n�3 d'Unia). Elle pr�cise que ce voile sportif est port� par des sportives qui participent � des comp�titions sportives de haut niveau, y compris les Jeux Olympiques, 6. Le 9 novembre 2017, le centre S. T. r�pond par recommand� � Madame M. en se r�f�rant � leur r�glement d'ordre int�rieur et au fait que l'abonnement de Madame M. a �t� annul� � sa demande, suivi d'un remboursement. Selon le centre, il est, par cons�quent, impossible de faire suite � la demande de Madame M. car cette derni�re n'est pas cliente chez eux (Pi�ce n�4 d'Unia). 7. Le 13 d�cembre 2017, UNIA r�dige un courrier � l'attention de la S.A. S. afin d'organiser une rencontre, apr�s avoir �t� mis au courant de l'interdiction g�n�rale de tout couvre-chef pr�vu dans le r�glement d'ordre int�rieur du S. K.. UNIA rappelle que � la conviction religieuse est une libert� fondamentale, et que l'expression de cette conviction, par exemple le port du voile islamique, est �galement prot�g�e � ce titre. Cette libert� fondamentale ne peut �tre confondue avec un style vestimentaire (comme le port d'un capuchon ou d'une casquette) � (Pi�ce n�6 d'Unia). Le 13 f�vrier 2018, UNIA renvoie un rappel et sollicite une r�ponse de la part de S.A. S. (Pi�ce n*7 d'Unia). 8. Le 15 f�vrier 2018, la S.A. S. r�pond en demandant que les courriers qui lui sont adress�s soient envoy�s en n�erlandais et par courrier recommand� (Pi�ce n�8 d'Unia). 9. Le 14 mars 2018, un courrier recommand� est envoy� dans tes deux langues dans les termes suivants : � Notre courrier avait �t� r�dig� initialement en Fran�ais parce que la requ�rante est francophone et qu'il est �videmment essentiel que celle-ci puisse comprendre la correspondance �chang�e dans le cadre de son dossier. Par ailleurs, nous avons pris connaissance du courrier que vous avez adress� en Fran�ais � Madame M de sorte que nous avons estim� pouvoir poursuivre la gestion de ce dossier en Fran�ais. Toutefois, afin de respecter votre demande tout en veillant � la compr�hension des �changes par Madame M., nous r�digerons � l'avenir toute correspondance dans ce dossier dans les deux langues, en Fran�ais ainsi qu'en N�erlandais �. � Une interdiction g�n�rale du port de couvre-chefs constitue une discrimination indirecte sur base de la conviction religieuse si cette distinction de traitement ne peut �tre justifi�e objectivement par un but l�gitime et/ou si les moyens pour atteindre cet objectif ne sont pas adapt�s et/ou n�cessaires. Dans le cas d'esp�ce, nous estimons qu'il est possible d'atteindre l'objectif de s�curit� en autorisant le port d'un couvre-chef sp�cifique adapt� au sport tel que celui propos� par Madame M. d'autant que celui- ci a �t� con�u sp�cialement pour exercer des activit�s sportives. Au vu de l'ensemble de ces �l�ments, nous aimerions par ce courrier vous demander si vous seriez dispos� �: - donner une suite favorable � la demande de Madame M et l'autoriser � s'inscrire dans la salle de fitness � Schaerbeek � condition qu'elle porte un foulard sportif tel que le foulard propos� par cette derni�re : - donner �galement une suite favorable � notre demande d'adapter votre r�glement afin que les usagers puissent porter un couvre-chef pour motif religieux � certaines conditions. � (Pi�ce n�9 de Unia)
  5. 5. 5 � � Le 24 mai 2018, UNIA a � nouveau contact� la S.A. S. afin d'avoir une r�ponse � ses diff�rents courriers (Pi�ce n�10 d'Unia). 10. Le 18 juin 2018, les conseils de la S.A. S. ont r�pondu en faisant r�f�rence � l'arr�t prononc� le 8 septembre 2015 entre les parties par la Cour d'appel de Bruxelles qui est pass� en force de chose jug�e. Il n'y a, d�s lors, pas lieu � adapter le r�glement (Pi�ce n�11 d'Unia). 11. A d�faut de solution amiable, UNIA a d�pos� la pr�sente requ�te en cessation de discrimination le 28 janvier 2019 � l'encontre de la S.A. S.. 12. Par requ�te d�pos�e le 18 f�vrier 2019, l'ASBL L. L. D. D. H. est intervenue volontairement � la pr�sente cause. 13. Par Ordonnance rendue comme en r�f�r� le 27 mars 2019, il n'a pas �t� fait droit � la demande de changement de langue formul�e par la S.A. S.. 14. Par requ�te d�pos�e le 5 avril 2019, Madame E. K. est ensuite intervenue volontairement � la pr�sente cause. Par requ�tes d�pos�es le 28 juin 2019, Madame T. et Madame D. sont �galement intervenues volontairement � la pr�sente cause. 15. Madame T. expose ce qui suit : Une samedi apr�s-midi du mois de novembre 2018, elle s'est pr�sent�e � la r�ception de la salle S. 1 situ�e � 1080 Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, avenue du S. 1 dans la partie � ELLE � r�serv�e exclusivement aux femmes afin de se renseigner sur les promotions des abonnements concernant les activit�s pour femmes. Une employ�e de la r�ception lui donne les renseignements demand�s et lui fait visiter les lieux. A aucun moment, elle ne mentionne la question du port du foulard ou une tenue � porter lors des activit�s. En effet, Madame T. porte le voile en raison de ses convictions religieuses. Une semaine plus tard, un dimanche apr�s-midi, elle se rend sur place afin de conclure son abonnement et prend les derniers renseignements concernant la piscine et la salle r�serv�e aux femmes. Un homme � la r�ception lui donne les informations mais pr�cise que � le port du couvre-chef est interdit dans la salle r�serv�e aux femmes � et qu'il est amen� � entrer dans cette salle pour effectuer des visites avec les futures clientes. La requ�rante lui fait part de son �tonnement et lui demande ce qu'il entend par couvre-chef. Il lui r�pond : � foulard, turban, bandana, casquette �. Et il ajoute � oui, il faut �tre t�te nue �. Elle lui r�pond alors que cela ne la d�range pas qu'il entre dans la salle mais que c'est une interdiction assez �trange puisque le bandana et la casquette font souvent partie de la tenue standard des sportifs. Il n'a rien r�pondu. Elle a alors quitt� les lieux sans rien ajouter.
  6. 6. 6 � � 16. Madame E. K. expose, pour sa part, ce qui suit : En f�vrier 2019, elle d�cide de fr�quenter le club de sport S. T. � Schaerbeek. Le samedi 23 f�vrier 2019, elle s'est rendue au centre S. T. � Schaerbeek pour acheter un abonnement. Cet abonnement donne acc�s aux infrastructures de S. K. au X � Schaerbeek. La personne de l'accueil lui fait signer le contrat et lui explique certains d�tails li�s aux installations sportives. Une fois l'abonnement pay�, la personne de l'accueil lui demande si elle a lu le R�glement d'ordre int�rieur qui est affich� � l'entr�e du centre sportif et lui dit qu'elle ne peut pas porter de couvre- chef dans les installations sportives. En effet, Madame E. K. porte le voile en raison de ses convictions religieuses. Elle r�pond que c'est impossible pour elle. Une fois toutes les modalit�s pratiques d'inscription termin�es, le centre sportif annule alors l'abonnement de la requ�rante et lui rembourse le montant qu'elle vient de payer. 17. Madame D. expose, quant � elle, ce qui suit : En avril 2019, elle d�cide de fr�quenter le club de sport S. 1 � Molenbeek Saint-Jean. Le 19 avril 2019, elle-m�me et son amie ont rendez-vous � la salle de sport S. 1 dans l'espace � ELLE � r�serv� aux femmes afin de s'inscrire. Elles sont toutes les deux accueillies par une employ�e de la salle qui se charge de leur faire visiter la salle de sport et les installations. Suite � la visite, elle signe le contrat et paie les deux premiers mois de l'abonnement ainsi que les frais de cotisation. Le 22 avril 2019, elle s'est rendue � la salle de sport afin de commencer un premier entra�nement. Elle est agr�ablement accueillie par la personne � l'accueil. Lors d'un exercice de fitness, elle est interpell�e par un coach, Vincent, qui lui indique que son couvre-chef est interdit. En effet, Madame D. porte le voile en raison de ses convictions religieuses. Etonn�e, elle lui r�pond que lors de l'inscription, les trois membres du personnel ne l'ont pas tenue inform�e que sa tenue poserait probl�me. Elle demande alors la justification de cette interdiction. Elle d�clare que le coach lui a donn� les trois arguments suivants : - La salle de sport interdit le couvre-chef pour une question d'hygi�ne car toute la transpiration va dans les cheveux, il n'y pas d'a�ration et donc cela d�gage une odeur ; - D'un point de vue personnel, la salle de sport tend vers un 5 �toiles et le couvre-chef n'est pas compatible avec cela ; - La salle de sport vise la qualit�. Le coach s'en est alors r�f�r� au r�glement d'ordre int�rieur pour justifier l'interdiction. Apr�s cette discussion, elle d�clare avoir demand� � voir le responsable car elle ne pouvait accepter ce type d'humiliation. Une fois sa s�ance de sport termin�e, elle a rejoint l'accueil afin de discuter avec le responsable. Lorsqu'elle a demand� la raison de cette interdiction, il lui est r�pondu que ce serait pour une question de s�curit�.
  7. 7. 7 � � 2) OBJET DE LA DEMANDE 18. UNIA demande au Pr�sident si�geant comme en r�f�r� de : - D�clarer que l'interdiction de porter un couvre-chef dans les installations sportives de le S.A. S. constitue une discrimination directe, � tout le moins une discrimination indirecte, fond�e sur la conviction religieuse musulmane de Madame M. ; - D�clarer nulle la disposition qui pr�voit l'interdiction de porter un couvre-chef dans le r�glement int�rieur des installations sportives de la S.A. S., conform�ment � l'article 15 de la loi anti discrimination du 10 mai 2007 ; - Ordonner � S.A. S. de modifier le r�glement int�rieur de ses installations sportives dans un d�lai de vingt jours � compter du prononc� du jugement � intervenir de telle sorte qu'il soit express�ment indiqu� que, en ce qui concerne l'interdiction de porter un couvre-chef, une exception de principe s'applique aux personnes portant un couvre-chef appropri� pendant le sport, en raison de leur conviction religieuse, sous peine d'une astreinte d'un montant de 1.500 S. ne modifie pas son r�glement ; - Ordonner la cessation imm�diate, d�s le prononc� de l'ordonnance � intervenir, de toute pratique discriminatoire tant � l'�gard de Madame M, partie demanderesse, que de tout autre client sur base de sa conviction religieuse dans le cadre de couvre-chef port� pour faire du sport ; - Condamner la partie d�fenderesse � donner acc�s au centre sportif � la partie demanderesse ; - Ordonner � la S.A. S. pendant trois mois � compter de la signification d'afficher le jugement � intervenir tant � l'ext�rieur qu'� l'int�rieur de ses diff�rentes installations sportives ; - Condamner la partie d�fenderesse � octroyer � UNIA le montant d'un euro � titre provisionnel � titre d'indemnit� forfaitaire, pour un dommage, �valu� - sous toute r�serve - � minimum 1.300 - D�clarer que le jugement � intervenir est ex�cutoire � titre provisoire, nonobstant tout recours judiciaire et toute caution ; - Condamner la partie d�fenderesse aux frais et d�pens de l'instance en ce compris l'indemnit� de 19. L. L. D. D. H. demande de : - Dire pour droit que Madame M. a �t� victime d'une discrimination directe et/ou � titre subsidiaire indirecte, sur la base de la conviction religieuse et du genre et que la partie d�fenderesse en est l'auteure, et ordonner la cessation de cette pratique discriminatoire ill�gale ; - Ordonner la cessation imm�diate, d�s le prononc� de l'ordonnance � intervenir, de toute pratique discriminatoire tant � l'�gard de Madame M, partie demanderesse, que de tout autre client sur base de sa conviction religieuse dans le cadre de couvre-chef port� pour faire du sport ; - Ordonner � la S.A. S. de modifier le r�glement int�rieur de ses installations sportives dans un d�lai de vingt jours � compter du prononc� du jugement � intervenir de telle sorte qu'il soit express�ment indiqu� que, en ce qui concerne l'interdiction de porter un couvre-chef, une exception de principe s'applique aux personnes portant un couvre-chef appropri� pendant le sport, en raison de leur conviction religieuse, sous peine d'une astreinte d'un montant de 1.500 S. ne modifie pas son r�glement ; - discrimination exerc�e, au b�n�fice des victimes de discrimination ; - Condamner la partie d�fenderess discrimination exerc�e, au b�n�fice de la partie intervenante volontaire ; - Ordonner l'ex�cution provisoire du jugement � intervenir, nonobstant tout recours, et sans possibilit� de cantonnement ou de cautionnement ; - Condamner la partie d�fenderesse aux entiers frais et d�pens de l'instance, en ce compris l'indemnit� de proc�dure ; - A titre subsidiaire, d'adresser � la Cour de Justice, les questions pr�judicielles suivantes :
  8. 8. 8 � � 1. Un r�glement d'ordre int�rieur d'une salle de sport, qui interdit le port de tout couvre-chef dans l'�tablissement � pour raison de s�curit� �, mais qui accorde cependant des exceptions � pour des raisons de sant� �, engendre-t-il une discrimination indirecte fond�e sur le sexe, au sens de l'article 2, point b) de la directive 2004/113/CE du Conseil, du 13 d�cembre 2004, mettant en biens et services et la fourniture de biens et services, au motif du d�savantage particulier cr�� � l'�gard des clientes qui observent certaines r�gles vestimentaires destin�es � se couvrir les cheveux en raison de leurs convictions religieuses ? En particulier : a) L'interdiction g�n�rale de tout couvre-chef pr�vue dans un r�glement d'ordre int�rieur d'une salle de sport, peut-elle �tre consid�r�e comme un moyen appropri�, n�cessaire et proportionn� (au sens strict) � la r�alisation du but l�gitime de garantir la s�curit�, au sens de l'article 2, point b) de la directive 2004/113 alors que des exceptions � l'interdiction sont accord�es � pour des raisons de sant� � ? b) L'interdiction g�n�rale de tout couvre-chef, pr�vue dans un r�glement d'ordre int�rieur d'une salle de sport, peut-elle �tre consid�r�e comme un moyen appropri�, n�cessaire et proportionn� (au sens strict) � la r�alisation du but l�gitime de garantir la s�curit�, au sens de l'article 2, point b) de la directive 2004/113 alors qu'une alternative, telle que le port d'un couvre-chef sp�cialement con�u pour le sport, n'a pas �t� envisag�e ? 2. Dans le cas o� Userait consid�r� que le r�glement d'ordre int�rieur d'une salle de sport, qui interdit le port de tout couvre-chef aux clients de l'�tablissement a pour but r�el d'imposer une politique de neutralit� de l'�tablissement plut�t que de garantir la s�curit�, cela peut-il �tre consid�r� comme un but l�gitime au sens de l'article 2, point b) de la directive 2004/113 ? Le cas �ch�ant, le moyen utilis� pour r�aliser ce but, � savoir l'interdiction du port de tout couvre- chef aux clients de l'�tablissement - et non pas aux seuls membres du personnel - appara�t-il appropri�, n�cessaire et proportionn� (au sens strict) � la r�alisation de cet objectif ? 3. L'article 2, point b) de la directive 2004/113/CE, lu en combinaison avec le 3e consid�rant du pr�ambule de la directive 2004/113, interpr�t� en conformit� avec le droit fondamental � la non- discrimination (article 21 de la Charte des droits fondamentaux) et la libert� de religion (article 8 de la Charte des droits fondamentaux), n'impose-t-il pas de prendre en consid�ration le caract�re intersectionnel de la diff�rence de traitement fond�e sur le sexe, la religion et l'origine ethnique, engendr�e par un r�glement d'ordre int�rieur d'une salle de sport qui interdit le port de tout couvre-chef dans l'�tablissement pour raison de s�curit�, sauf exception pour des raisons de sant�, eu �gard au d�savantage particulier subi par les clientes de sexe f�minin, qui se couvrent les cheveux en raison de leur foi musulmane, et sont d'une origine ethnique minoritaire ?, Et sur base des r�ponses obtenues, d�clarer les demandes recevables et fond�es ; A titre infiniment subsidiaire, condamner les parties intervenantes volontaires in solidum � une seule et m�me indemnit� de proc�dure d'un montant de base. 20. Madame T., Madame E. K. et Madame D. demandent de : - Dire pour droit que les trois parties intervenantes volontaires, � savoir Madame T., Madame E. K. et Madame D. ont �t� victimes d'une discrimination directe et/ou � titre subsidiaire indirecte, sur la base de la conviction religieuse et du genre et que la partie d�fenderesse en est l'auteure, et ordonner la cessation de cette pratique discriminatoire ill�gale ; - Condamner la partie d�fenderesse au paie discrimination exerc�e, au b�n�fice de chaque partie intervenante volontaire ; - Ordonner l'ex�cution provisoire du jugement � intervenir, nonobstant tout recours, et sans possibilit� de cantonnement ou de cautionnement ; - Condamner la partie d�fenderesse aux entiers frais et d�pens de l'instance, en ce compris l'indemnit� de proc�dure.
  9. 9. 9 � � 21. La S.A. S. demande de : - D�clarer la demande d'UNIA irrecevable, � tout le moins non fond�e ; - La condamner aux frais de - D�clarer la demande de la partie intervenante volontaire l'ASBL L. L. D. D. H. irrecevable, � tout le moins non fond�e ; - - D�clarer les demandes des parties intervenant volontairement Madame R. E. K., Madame T. et Madame D. irrecevables, � tout le moins infond�es ; - Les condamner chacune aux frais de proc�dure, y compris l'indemnit� de proc�dure �valu�e � 3) APPRECIATION : A) LA COMPETENCE 22. UNIA et les parties intervenantes volontaires invoquent une discrimination dans l'une des mati�res vis�es par de la loi du 10 mai 2007 tendant � lutter contre certaines formes de discrimination ('loi anti discrimination'), en l'occurrence les articles 5, �1,1� et 8*. 23. Les parties intervenantes volontaires invoquent, en outre, une discrimination dans l'une des mati�res vis�es par la loi du 10 mai 2007 tendant � lutter contre la discrimination entre les femmes et les hommes ('loi genre'), plus pr�cis�ment les articles 6, �1,1� et 8". 24. L'article 20 de la loi du 10 mai 2007 tendant � lutter contre certaines formes de discrimination ('loi anti discrimination') et l'article 25 de la loi du 10 mai 2007 tendant � lutter contre la discrimination entre les femmes et les hommes (loi genre') permettent � UNIA, L. L. D. D. H. ou aux victimes d'un acte de discrimination d'agir au civil devant le pr�sident du tribunal de premi�re instance statuant comme en r�f�r� pour constater l'existence et ordonner la cessation d'un acte, m�me p�nalement r�prim�, constituant un manquement � leurs dispositions. En application de l'article 624 du Code judiciaire, l'action en cessation peut, au choix du demandeur, �tre port�e devant le juge du lieu o� l'acte incrimin� a �t� commis ou encore devant le juge du lieu o� cet acte a caus� pr�judice, en l'esp�ce, � Bruxelles. En cons�quence, le Pr�sident du tribunal de premi�re Instance de Bruxelles si�geant comme en r�f�r� est mat�riellement et territorialement comp�tent. B) L'AUTORITE DE LA CHOSE JUGEE DE L'ARRET DU 8 SEPTEMBRE 2015 25. La S.A. S. invoque l'autorit� de la chose jug�e de la d�cision prononc�e le 8 septembre 2015 dans le cadre d'une pr�c�dente proc�dure opposant UNIA au Centre K., qui fait obstacle � la r�it�ration de sa demande. 26. Les ant�c�dents de proc�dure de ce dossier sont les suivants : - Par requ�te d�pos�e, le 22 octobre 2013, devant le Pr�sident du tribunal de 1�re instance n�erlandophone de Bruxelles, le Centre interf�d�ral pour l'�galit� des chances et la lutte contre le racisme (devenu actuellement UNIA) a d�pos� une requ�te en cessation de discrimination � l'encontre de la S.A. S. ;
  10. 10. 10 � � - Par jugement du 2 juin 2014, le Pr�sident du tribunal de 1�re instance n�erlandophone de Bruxelles a d�bout� le Centre de sa demande ; - Le 21 octobre 2014, le Centre interf�d�ral pour l'�galit� des chances et la lutte contre le racisme a interjet� appel de cette d�cision ; - Par un arr�t du 8 septembre 2015, la Cour d'appel de Bruxelles a confirm� la d�cision dont appel ; - Cette d�cision a actuellement acquis force de chose jug�e. 27. L'article 23 du m�me Code dispose que � l'autorit� de la chose jug�e n'a lieu qu'� l'�gard de ce qui fait l'objet de la d�cision. Il faut que la demande soit la m�me, que la demande repose sur la m�me cause, quel que soit le fondement juridique invoqu� ; que la demande soit entre les m�mes parties, et form�es par elles et contre elles en la m�me qualit� �. L'autorit� de chose jug�e fait obstacle � la r�it�ration de la demande (C. jud., art. 25). Il s'agit d'une fin de non-recevoir. 28. Aux termes de l'article 23 du Code judiciaire, pour qu'il y ait autorit� de la chose jug�e, il faut donc que trois conditions soient remplies : la chose demand�e doit �tre la m�me, la demande doit �tre fond�e sur la m�me cause et la demande doit �tre faite entre les m�mes parties et form�es par elles et contre elles en la m�me qualit�. I. L'identit� des parties 29. Il y a, en l'esp�ce, sensu stricto identit� des parties � la cause entre les deux proc�dures vis�es. 30. Il ne faut cependant pas perdre de vue qu'en vertu des articles 30 et 31 de la loi du 10 mai 2007 tendant � lutter contre certaines formes de discrimination, UNIA peut agir tant � titre individuel qu'� titre collectif afin d'ordonner la cessation d'un acte constituant un manquement aux dispositions qu'elle vise. Lorsque la victime de la discrimination est une personne physique ou une personne morale identifi�e, l'action de UNIA ne sera recevable que s'il prouve qu'il a re�u son accord et la victime directe peut, dans ce cas, si elle le souhaite, garder l'anonymat durant la proc�dure. Cette double capacit� � agir a �t� accord�e � UNIA par le l�gislateur afin de rem�dier � la faible propension des victimes directes de discrimination � agir en justice et afin de leur permettre un acc�s effectif � la justice et obtenir la r�paration du pr�judice subi. 31. En l'esp�ce, UNIA d�fend l'int�r�t individuel de Madame M. qui a donn� son accord (pi�ce 1 de UNIA). Il sollicite la cessation non seulement du comportement relatif � Madame M., mais encore du comportement que la S.A. S. pourrait adopter � l'avenir � l'�gard de toute autre personne qui, en raison de sa conviction religieuse, se verrait refuser l'acc�s aux installations sportives de la S.A. S.. UNIA poursuit donc �galement un int�r�t collectif. 32. Dans le cadre de la proc�dure qui a conduit � l'arr�t du 8 septembre 2015, UNIA a poursuivi � la fois un int�r�t collectif mais est aussi intervenu pour le compte ou � l'appui de deux autres victimes, � savoir Madame H. et Madame K., avec leur approbation.
  11. 11. 11 � � UNIA a donc introduit cette proc�dure en justice aux cot�s ou en lieu et place de deux autres victimes que Madame M. Dans cette mesure, l'on ne peut, d�s lors, parler de parties identiques au proc�s, les situations respectives des victimes �tant assur�ment distinctes. Ii L'identit� d'objet 33. Pour ce qui concerne l'identit� d'objet, les premier et quatri�me chefs de la demande introduite par UNIA dans le cadre de la pr�sente action sont effectivement identiques � ceux form�s ant�rieurement devant la Cour d'appel, m�me si ces demandes sont formul�es diff�remment. Il y a lieu de constater que de nouvelles demandes ont cependant �t� formul�es par UNIA dans le cadre de la pr�sente proc�dure. iii. L'identit� de la cause 34. Il est de principe que l'exception de la chose jug�e doit �tre �cart�e lorsqu'une pr�tention tendant aux m�mes fins, � rencontre du m�me adversaire, mais fond�e sur une autre cause est r�it�r�e. La cause s'entend � comme de l'ensemble des faits sp�cialement invoqu�s au soutien des pr�tentions, ou simplement all�gu�s en p�riph�rie de celles-ci� (v. D., J.-F., B., F., � 2.8.1 - Extension de l'autorit� de la chose jug�e par la loi � pot-pourri I � du 19 octobre 2015 � in Pot-pourri 1 et autres actualit�s de droit judiciaire, Bruxelles, �ditions Larder, 2016, p. 293-328). La cause est modifi�e si les circonstances de fait qui sont � la base de l'action sont modifi�es (Loi Pot- Pourri I, Expos� des motifs, Doc. parl., Ch. repr., sess. ord. 2014-2015, n� 54-1219/001, p. 5). Par changement de circonstances, il faut entendre des � faits r�ellement nouveaux modifiant la situation juridique sur laquelle la d�cision ant�rieure a statu� et non pas de simples �l�ments d'appr�ciation qui n'auraient pas �t� produits en temps utile mais il ne peut s'agir que d'�l�ments nouveaux survenus apr�s la d�cision(...) � (G. D. L., �Le jugement�, in Droit judiciaire, t. 2, Manuel de proc�dure civile (G. D. L. dir.), Bruxelles, L., 2015, p. 716, n� 7.57, note (3053), citant notamment Cass., 15 d�cembre 1995, Pas., 1995,1, p. 1166). 35. En l'esp�ce, c'est le m�me r�glement d'ordre int�rieur de la S.A. S. qui est � l'origine de l'action entam�e par UNIA dans les deux proc�dures. Il ne peut �tre contest� que celui-ci est demeur� inchang� ainsi que son application dans les centres sportifs de la S.A. S.. Il ne peut �galement �tre contest� que, durant la proc�dure ayant conduit � l'arr�t du 8 septembre 2015, le couvre-chef adapt� � la pratique sportive a �t� �voqu� � diverses reprises, m�me si la Cour d'appel ne l'a pas mentionn� explicitement dans son arr�t. La Cour d'appel en avait donc bien connaissance et l'existence du voile sportif �tait indiscutablement ant�rieure � ta proc�dure. 36. Il n'en demeure pas moins que la question actuellement soulev�e par UNIA de savoir si l'alternative de porter un couvre-chef en vue de satisfaire � ses propres convictions religieuses qui soit adapt� au sport
  12. 12. 12 � � - tel que celui propos� express�ment par Madame M. dans te courrier qu'elle a adress� � la S.A. S. - n'a, � aucun moment, �t� analys�e dans la proc�dure menant � l'arr�t de la Cour d'appel. Partant, les circonstances de fait qui sont � la base de l'action sont modifi�es et les situations de fait des deux proc�dures ne sont pas strictement superposables. iv. Conclusions 37. Il n'y a, en l'esp�ce, pas d'identit� de parties, les victimes directes �tant distinctes dans le cadre des deux proc�dure. Il n'y a �galement pas d'identit� de la cause en raison d'un changement des circonstances de fait invoqu�es entre la premi�re et la seconde proc�dure. Par cons�quent, l'exception de l'autorit� de la chose jug�e soulev�e par la S.A. S. doit �tre �cart�e. Si l'autorit� de la chose jug�e ne peut �tre invoqu�e, il n'en reste pas moins que, dans le cadre de la proc�dure au fond, un enseignement pourrait �tre tir� des d�cisions prononc�es ant�rieurement. 38. Il r�sulte de ce qui pr�c�de que l'action intent�e par UNIA, qui a qualit� et int�r�t pour agir, doit �tre d�clar�e recevable. C) LA RECEVABILITE DES INTERVENTIONS VOLONTAIRES 39. La S.A. S. invoque l'irrecevabilit� de la demande form�e par L. L. D. D. H. aux motifs que : - Celle-ci se rallie � la demande de UNIA qui est, elle-m�me, irrecevable du fait de l'autorit� de la chose jug�e de l'arr�t de la Cour d'appel de Bruxelles du 8 septembre 2015 ; - Sa demande est identique � celle formul�e par UNIA et concerne la m�me personne. Elle n'a donc pas d'int�r�t � agir ; - Elle n'a pas re�u, pr�alablement � son intervention volontaire, l'accord de la victime tel que pr�vu aux articles 31 et 36 de la loi du 10 mai 2017. 40. Comme pr�cis� plus haut, l'autorit� de la chose jug�e ne peut �tre invoqu�e en l'esp�ce et l'irrecevabilit� soulev�e pour ce motif doit donc �tre �cart�e. 41. L. L. D. D. H. dispose de la personnalit� juridique et est autoris�e � agir en justice, d'une part, en vertu de l'article 35 de la loi du 10 mai 2007 tendant � lutter contre la discrimination entre les femmes et les hommes et, d'autre part, de l'article 20 de la loi du 10 mai 2007 tendant � lutter contre certaines formes de discrimination qui permettent � tout �tablissement d'utilit� publique et toute association, jouissant de la personnalit� juridique depuis au moins trois ans � la date des faits, et se proposant par ses statuts de d�fendre les droits de l'homme ou de combattre la discrimination, d'agir au civil devant le pr�sident du tribunal de premi�re instance statuant comme en r�f�r� pour constater l'existence et ordonner la cessation d'un acte, m�me p�nalement r�prim�, constituant un manquement � ses dispositions. Elle dispose d'un int�r�t propre � agir, distinct de celui d'UNIA, en vertu de ses statuts. Ensuite, et conform�ment � l'exigence formul�e � l'article 36 de la loi du 10 mai 2007 tendant � lutter contre la discrimination entre les femmes et les hommes et � l'article 31 de la loi du 10 mai 2007 tendant � lutter contre certaines formes de discrimination, le 1er f�vrier 2019, la victime a marqu� express�ment
  13. 13. 13 � � son accord sur cette action, soit ant�rieurement au d�p�t de la requ�te en intervention de L. L. D. D. H. intervenue le 5 avril 2019 (pi�ce 2 de la Ligue). Il importe peu � cet �gard que la d�cision prise par le Conseil d'administration de L. L. D. D. H. d'introduire une action en cessation contre la S.A. S. soit ant�rieure � cet accord (pi�ce 1 de la Ligue). L'intervention volontaire de L. L. D. D. H. sera, en cons�quence de ce qui pr�c�de, d�clar�e recevable. 42. La S.A. S. invoque �galement l'irrecevabilit� de la demande form�e par Madame T., Madame E. K. et Madame D. aux motifs que : - Celles-ci se rallient � la demande de UNIA qui est, elle-m�me, irrecevable du fait de l'autorit� de la chose jug�e de l'arr�t de la Cour d'appel de Bruxelles du 8 septembre 2015 ; - Leur demande est identique � celle formul�e par UNIA et L. L. D. D. H.. Elles n'ont, d�s lors, aucun int�r�t � agir. 43. Comme pr�cis� plus haut, l'autorit� de la chose jug�e ne peut �tre invoqu�e en l'esp�ce et l'irrecevabilit� soulev�e pour ce motif doit donc �tre �cart�e. 44. Madame T., Madame E. K. et Madame D. sont autoris�es � agir en justice en vertu de l'article 35 de la loi du 10 mai 2007 tendant � lutter contre la discrimination entre les femmes et les hommes et de l'article 20 de la loi du 10 mai 2007 tendant � lutter contre certaines formes de discrimination qui permettent � toute victime d'agir au civil devant le pr�sident du tribunal de premi�re instance statuant comme en r�f�r� pour constater l'existence et ordonner la cessation d'un acte, m�me p�nalement r�prim�, constituant un manquement � ses dispositions. Elles disposent d'un int�r�t direct et personnel � agir, d�s lors qu'elles d�clarent se voir refuser l'acc�s � une salle de sport en raison de leur conviction religieuse et de leur genre et qu'elles s'estiment, de ce fait, victimes d'une discrimination directe et/ou � titre subsidiaire, indirecte. Leur intervention volontaire � la pr�sente cause doit donc �tre d�clar�e recevable. D) EXAMEN DU FOND DU LITIGE 45. UNIA consid�re que le libell� du r�glement d'ordre int�rieur constitue une discrimination directe ou, � tout le moins, indirecte au sens de la loi g�n�rale anti-discrimination du 10 mai 2007. L. L. D. D. H. et les parties intervenantes volontaires soutiennent que le r�glement d'ordre int�rieur constitue une discrimination directe ou, � tout le moins, indirecte au sens de la loi anti-discrimination ainsi qu'au sens de la loi genre. 46. Les principes d'�galit� et de non-discrimination sont consacr�s par diverses normes �labor�es au niveau international, notamment par l'Organisation des Nations Unies (art. 26 du PIDCP), le Conseil de l'Europe (art. 14 CEDH et art. 20, 21 et 23 de la Charte des droits fondamentaux) et, enfin, l'Union Europ�enne. Plus pr�cis�ment, l'Union europ�enne a, notamment, adopt� une Directive 2000/78/CE du Conseil du 27 novembre 2000 portant cr�ation d'un cadre g�n�ral en faveur de l'�galit� de traitement en mati�re le principe de l'�galit� de traitement entre les femmes et les hommes dans l'acc�s des biens et services et la fourniture de biens et services.
  14. 14. 14 � � Celles-ci ont �t� transpos�es en droit belge dans la loi du 10 mai 2007 tendant � lutter contre certaines formes de discrimination (dite 'loi g�n�rale anti-discrimination') et la loi du 10 mai 2007 tendant � lutter contre la discrimination entre les femmes et les hommes (dite 'loi genre'). 47. Sur le plan national, la Constitution consacre, en ses articles.10 et 11, les principes d'�galit� et de non- discrimination. Ces principes ont une port�e g�n�rale et interdisent toute discrimination, quelle qu'en soit l'origine. L'article 11bis vise plus sp�cifiquement les principes d'�galit� et de non-discrimination en mati�re de genre. 48. L'article 19 de la Constitution consacre, quant � lui, la libert� de conscience et de religion, �galement inscrit � l'article 9 de la CEDH. La libert� de religion rel�ve, dans sa composante absolue, du for int�rieur. Il s'agit du droit de toute personne d'avoir une religion, une croyance, une conviction et le droit d'en changer. Ce droit ne peut faire l'objet d'aucune restriction. Cette libert� implique �galement une composante relative, celle de manifester sa religion individuellement, dans l'espace priv�, ou de mani�re collective, en public, ceci par le culte, l'accomplissement de rites, les pratiques et l'enseignement. Cette libert� implique corr�lativement l'obligation de tout un chacun de respecter les convictions d'autrui mais �galement les manifestations visibles de celles-ci. La libert� de religion ne prot�ge toutefois pas n'importe quel acte motiv� ou inspir� par une religion ou une conviction1 . Cette composante relative peut, quant � elle, faire l'objet de certaines restrictions par l'Etat. Ces limitations doivent, toutefois, r�pondre � certaines conditions. Elles doivent �tre pr�vues par la loi, �tre justifi�es par un but l�gitime, � savoir la s�curit� publique, la protection de l'ordre, de la sant� ou de la morale publique, la protection des droits et libert�s d'autrui et constituer des mesures n�cessaires, dans une soci�t� d�mocratique pour r�aliser l'un de ces buts l�gitimes. 49. L'article 14 de la loi g�n�rale anti-discrimination et l'article 19 de la loi genre �num�rent les diff�rentes formes de discrimination et, entre autres, la discrimination directe et la discrimination indirecte. Ces comportements ne sont vis�s par ces l�gislations que s'ils sont li�s � un crit�re prot�g� �num�r� dans la loi applicable � la situation en cause. L'un des crit�res prot�g�s dans la d�finition de la discrimination directe et indirecte de la loi anti- discrimination est la conviction religieuse ou philosophique. La loi genre tend � lutter contre la discrimination entre les femmes et les hommes et le crit�re prot�g� est, dans ce cas, fond� sur le sexe. 50. La loi g�n�rale anti-discrimination et la loi genre comprennent notamment les mati�res suivantes : - L'acc�s aux biens et services et la fourniture de biens et services � la disposition du public (art. 5, �1,1� et 6, �1,1") ; - L'acc�s, la participation et tout autre exercice d'une activit� �conomique, sociale, culturelle ou politique accessible au public (art. 5, �1, 8� et 6, �1,8). � 1 � � C.E.D.H. (gde ch.), arr�t L. S. c. Turquie, 10 novembre 2005, req. n�44774/98, �105. �
  15. 15. 15 � � Cette interdiction de discrimination s'applique � toutes les personnes, tant pour le service public que pour le secteur priv�. L'acc�s � une salle de sport, comme c'est le cas en l'esp�ce, est repris dans les mati�res �nonc�es ci- dessus. a. Quant � l'existence d'un crit�re prot�g� 51. Il est de jurisprudence constante que le port du voile par une femme peut �tre consid�r� comme �tant constitutif de l'expression d'une conviction religieuse d�s lors que cette femme le ressent comme tel et le rev�t pour ce motif. Dans un tel contexte, le fait d'interdire le port du voile est constitutif d'une ing�rence dans sa libert� de religion, et, plus pr�cis�ment, dans son droit de manifester ses convictions religieuses2 . Nous sommes en pr�sence d'un crit�re prot�g� par la loi g�n�rale anti-discrimination. 52. Pour ce qui concerne la loi genre, il est soutenu par la L. D. D. H. et les parties intervenantes volontaires que ces derni�res et Madame M. font l'objet d'une discrimination parce qu'elles sont des femmes et qu'elles sont musulmanes. Elles font ainsi l'objet d'une discrimination en raison de la combinaison de plusieurs crit�res de discrimination. Dans ce cas, le crit�re du sexe � lui seul ne suffit pas � g�n�rer la discrimination. C'est parce qu'il est combin� � un second motif (la religion musulmane en l'esp�ce) que le comportement discriminatoire intervient. Est alors d�nonc�e une � discrimination intersectorielle �, celle qui r�sulte de l'intersection de plusieurs crit�res3 . Allant en ce sens, l'article 13c. de la Convention sur l'�limination de toutes les formes de discrimination � l'�gard des femmes (CEDAW), que la Belgique a ratifi�e en 1985, pr�voit que � les Etats parties s'engagent � prendre toutes les mesures appropri�es pour �liminer la discrimination � l'�gard des femmes dans d'autres domaines de la vie �conomique et sociale, afin d'assurer, sur la base de l'�galit� de l'homme et de la femme, les m�mes droits et, en particulier, (...) le droit de participer aux activit�s r�cr�atives, aux sports et � tous les aspects de la vie culturelle �. � 2 � � Ce raisonnement est admis tant par les juridictions europ�ennes (voir note de bas de page n�14 � 16), que par les juridictions supr�mes belges, cfr. notamment C. Const., 6 d�cembre 2012, arr�t n�145/2012 ; CE. (9e ch.), 14 octobre 2014, n�228.752, Singh, �27.1 ; Cass. 9 octobre 2017, www.iuridat.be � 3 � � S. F., � Intersectional discrimination in EU gender equality and non-discrimination law �, European network of legal experts in gender equality and non-discrimination (European Commission), Mai 2016; Voy. �galement Comit� des Minsitres du Conseil de l'Europe, Les normes et m�canismes d'�galit� entre les hommes et les femmes, Recommandation CM/Rec (2017)17, Strasbourg, 2018, p. 33, �59 : � Certains groupes de femmes se trouvent dans une situation particuli�rement vuln�rable, due � la combinaison de leur sexe avec d'autres facteurs, notamment leur(...) religion (...). En plus de la discrimination fond�e sur le sexe, ces femmes sont fr�quemment soumises � un ou plusieurs autres types de discrimination �. �
  16. 16. 16 � � b. Quant � l'existence d'une discrimination directe 53. Il est question de discrimination directe lorsqu'il existe une � distinction directe, fond�e sur l'un des crit�res prot�g�s, qui ne peut �tre justifi�e sur la base des dispositions du titre II [de la loi anti- discrimination] � (art. 4,7� de la loi g�n�rale anti-discrimination) et lorsqu'il existe une � distinction directe, fond�e sur le sexe, qui ne peut �tre justifi�e sur la base des dispositions du titre II (de la loi genre] (art.5,6� de la loi genre). Une distinction directe est � la situation qui se produit lorsque sur la base de l'un des crit�res prot�g�s, une personne est trait�e de mani�re moins favorable qu'une autre personne ne l'est, ne l'a �t� ou ne le serait dans une situation comparable � (art. 4, 6� de la loi g�n�rale anti-discrimination) et � la situation qui se produit lorsque, sur la base du sexe, une personne est trait�e de mani�re moins favorable qu'une autre personne ne l'est, ne l'a �t� ou ne le serait dans une situation comparable � (art. 5,5� de la loi genre). 54. La situation de discrimination d�nonc�e trouve son origine dans le r�glement interne des diff�rents centres sportifs de la S.A. S. qui pr�voit, dans sa rubrique � Tenue vestimentaire et accessoires � que : � Pour raison de s�curit�, des casquettes, �charpes, v�tements avec capuchon, couvre-chef, ou tout autre v�tement ample ou accessoire vestimentaire, sont interdits. � La phrase subs�quente du r�glement stipule ensuite que : � Pour des raisons de sant�, des exceptions pourront �tre accord�es, en commun accord avec le responsable. Les longs cheveux doivent obligatoirement �tre attach�s. � 55. Dans le r�glement d'ordre int�rieur litigieux, l'interdiction du port du couvre-chef est �dict�e de mani�re g�n�rale et s'applique indiff�remment � toute personne qui souhaite porter un couvre-chef, pour quelque motif que ce soit, ind�pendamment de leur conviction religieuse ou philosophique ou de leur sexe. Elle vise �galement tout couvre-chef quelconque, au m�me titre que les casquettes, �charpes, v�tements avec capuchon ou tout autre v�tement ample ou accessoire vestimentaire. La S.A. S. a opt� pour une formulation qui englobe plusieurs situations susceptibles de causer probl�me, sans prendre en consid�ration en particulier la possibilit� de porter un signe convictionnel religieux ou philosophique, qu'il s'agisse d'un homme ou d'une femme. La seule exception vis�e est celle relative aux raisons de sant� mais celle-ci vaut �galement pour tous les utilisateurs des centres de mani�re indiff�renci�e, en ce compris ceux qui entendraient porter un couvre-chef en tant que manifestation de leur conviction religieuse ou philosophique, et quel que soit leur sexe. 56. En conclusion, Madame M., les parties intervenantes volontaires ou tout autre femme de confession musulmane qui entend porter un couvre-chef � titre de manifestation de sa conviction religieuse ou philosophique ne sont pas trait�es de mani�re moins favorable que les autres. Dans cette mesure, le r�glement litigieux n'instaure pas de discrimination fond�e directement et sp�cifiquement sur la religion ou le sexe et la religion, � l'�gard de Madame M., des parties intervenantes volontaires ou de toute autre personne qui entend porter un couvre-chef � titre de manifestation de sa conviction religieuse ou philosophique. c. Quant � l'existence d'une discrimination indirecte 57.
  17. 17. 17 � � Il est question de discrimination indirecte lorsqu'il existe � une distinction indirecte fond�e sur l'un des crit�res prot�g�s, qui ne peut �tre justifi�e sur la base des dispositions du titre II [de la loi anti- discrimination]� (art. 4, 9� de la loi g�n�rale anti-discrimination) et lorsqu'il existe une �distinction indirecte fond�e sur le sexe, qui ne peut �tre justifi�e sur la base des dispositions [de la loi genre] � (art. 5. 8� de la loi genre). Une distinction indirecte est � la situation qui se produit lorsqu'une disposition, un crit�re ou une pratique apparemment neutre est susceptible d'entra�ner, par rapport � d'autres personnes, un d�savantage particulier pour des personnes caract�ris�es par l'un des crit�res prot�g�s � (art. 4, 8� de la loi g�n�rale anti-discrimination) et �/a situation qui se produit lorsqu'une disposition, un crit�re ou une pratique apparemment neutre est susceptible d'entra�ner, par rapport � d'autres personnes, un d�savantage particulier pour des personnes d'un sexe d�termin� � (art. 5, 7� de la loi genre). 1�/ la distinction indirecte fond�e sur la religion 58. En l'esp�ce, en prohibant le port de tout couvre-chef sauf pour des raisons de sant�, le r�glement d'ordre int�rieur litigieux, malgr� sa formule apparemment neutre, entra�ne un d�savantage particulier pour les personnes qui font valoir que leur religion leur impose le port d'un signe particulier et qui entendent manifester leur conviction religieuse par le port de ce signe. Tel est le cas de Madame M. et des intervenantes volontaires qui puisent dans leur conviction religieuse l'obligation de porter un voile. Celles-ci sont alors face � un dilemme : soit elles retirent leur voile, soit elles doivent renoncer � avoir acc�s � des activit�s sportives alors qu'il se doit d'�tre assur�, quelque que soit sa conviction religieuse, le droit aux sports. Il existe bien une distinction indirecte fond�e sur la religion, comme l'a d'ailleurs affirm� pr�c�demment la Cour d'appel de Bruxelles dans son arr�t du 8 septembre 2015. 2�/ la distinction indirecte fond�e sur le genre 59. Il ne ressort, en revanche, ni du r�glement d'ordre int�rieur litigieux ni des explications fournies par Madame M. et les intervenantes volontaires que cette interdiction ciblerait en particulier les femmes de confession musulmane qui seraient particuli�rement d�savantag�es par rapport � d'autres personnes, en raison des crit�res combin�s de leur sexe et de leur conviction religieuse. Les statistiques dont fait �tat L. L. D. D. H. � cet �gard ne sont pas suffisamment significatives pour �tablir que ce type d'interdictions touche principalement les femmes de religion musulmane � �tant donn� qu'en Belgique, la majorit� des personnes portant un couvre-chef pour raisons religieuses sont des femmes de confession musulmane �4 5 et que l'interdiction vis�e cr�e un impact disproportionn� sur les femmes de confession musulmane qui portent le voile. L'interdiction vis�e en l'esp�ce s'applique, en effet, � tous les groupes religieux de mani�re �gale et peu importe le genre. � 4 � � Statistiques recens�es par L'Observatoire de la Libert� Religieuse dans son rapport de 2018 : https://www.liberte-religieuse.org/belgique/ : � Musulmans : 6.5%, Autres (dont personnes juives) : 0.9% � ; E. B. et I. R., � Country report Non-discrimination Belgium Reporting period 1 January 2017 - 31 December 2017 �, 2018, p.5 : � Musulmans (5 %), personnes juives (0,4 %) � (chiffres datant de 2012) � 5 � � Centre interf�d�ral pour l'�galit� des chances, � Le travail du Centre exprim� en chiffres pour l'ann�e 2014 �, octobre 2015, p. 30 �
  18. 18. 18 � � Elle s'applique tout autant et indiff�remment, par exemple, aux hommes juifs qui souhaitent porter la kippa ou aux hommes sikhs qui souhaitent porter le turban. L'existence d'une distinction indirecte fond�e sur le genre, � savoir la combinaison des crit�res fond�s sur la conviction religieuse et le sexe n'est, d�s lors, pas �tablie. 37 discrimination indirecte fond�e sur la religion ? 60. Il y a lieu de v�rifier si cette distinction indirecte fond�e sur la conviction religieuse ou philosophique est constitutive ou non d'une discrimination indirecte. 61. Pour pallier aux difficult�s rencontr�es par la victime de prouver qu'elle a �t� discrimin�e, les lois f�d�rales ont adopt� la r�gle du partage ou de l'am�nagement de la charge de la preuve. Aux termes de l'article 28, �1, de la loi anti-discrimination et de l'article 33 de la loi genre, lorsqu'une personne qui s'estime victime d'une discrimination invoque devant une juridiction des faits qui permettent de pr�sumer l'existence d'une discrimination fond�e sur l'un des motifs prot�g�s, la charge de la preuve se d�place et il incombe au d�fendeur de prouver qu'il n'y a pas eu de discrimination. Dans un premier temps, la victime doit donc d�montrer l'existence de faits permettant de pr�sumer l'existence d'une discrimination. 62. En l'esp�ce, une pr�somption de discrimination indirecte fond�e sur la conviction religieuse ou philosophique est �tablie. En effet, Madame M. et les intervenantes volontaires rapportent, avec suffisamment de d�tails et de pr�cision, les incidents auxquelles elles ont �t� confront�es lors de leur demande d'avoir acc�s aux salles de sport munies de leur voile. Ces d�clarations convergentes n'ont pas fait l'objet de contestations par la S.A. S.. Le refus de prendre en consid�ration la proposition de Madame M. d'avoir acc�s aux salles de sport en portant un voile sportif vient �galement corroborer ces t�moignages recueillis dans un processus de vente d'un service � un client. Ces �l�ments constituent un faisceau d'�l�ments qui laissent pr�sumer une discrimination indirecte sur la base du crit�re de la religion. 63. La S.A S. fait valoir qu'une grande partie de la client�le et du personnel de ses �tablissements sportifs seraient des hommes ou des femmes d'origine �trang�re de toute confession et qu'elle n'a, d�s lors, aucune intention ni m�me d'int�r�t �conomique � discriminer sa client�le. Il y a lieu toutefois de rappeler que, ni dans le cas d'une discrimination indirecte, ni dans celui d'une discrimination directe, les lois f�d�rales n'exigent de prouver que l'auteur de la mesure avait l'intention de discriminer ou avait m�me conscience que son comportement �tait discriminatoire. Seul le constat d'une discrimination est exig� et non la preuve d'une faute dans le chef de l'auteur du traitement discriminatoire.
  19. 19. 19 � � Cette simple affirmation de la S.A. S. ne permet, d�s lors, pas de renverser la pr�somption d'une discrimination indirecte fond�e sur la base du crit�re de la religion. De m�me, l'existence des 'Women's corner' cr��s au sein des �tablissements de la S.A S. afin de respecter une partie de sa client�le f�minine qui, pour des raisons de pudeur, d'intimit� ou de malaise quant � leur apparence physique, est r�ticente � fr�quenter des salles mixtes n'est pas pertinente pour conclure � l'absence de discrimination indirecte sur la base de la libert� religieuse. d. Quant � l'existence d'un but l�gitime et l'ad�quation des moyens r�alis�s pour y parvenir 64. Selon l'article 9, alin�a 2, de la CDEH, � La libert� de manifester sa religion ou ses convictions ne peut faire l'objet d'autres restrictions que celles qui, pr�vues par la loi, constituent des mesures n�cessaires, dans une soci�t� d�mocratique, � la s�curit� publique, � la protection de l'ordre, de la sant� ou de la morale publiques, ou � la protection des droits et libert�s d'autrui �. 65. En droit belge, l'article 9 de la loi anti-discrimination du 10 mai 2007 pr�voit que toute distinction indirecte fond�e sur l'un des crit�res prot�g�s constitue une discrimination indirecte, � moins que la disposition, le crit�re ou la pratique apparemment neutre qui est au fondement de cette distinction indirecte soit objectivement justifi� par un but l�gitime et que les moyens de r�aliser ce but soient appropri�s et n�cessaires. Il appartient, par cons�quent � la S.A S. d'apporter la preuve que les dispositions litigieuses du r�glement d'ordre int�rieur sont objectivement justifi�es par un but l�gitime et que les moyens de r�aliser ce but sont appropri�s et n�cessaires. 66. La S.A. S. expose que l'interdiction de porter un couvre-chef dans ses �tablissements sportifs n'est motiv� que par des raisons de s�curit� envers les utilisateurs, que m�me le port d'un couvre-chef sportif n'est pas sans risque et que celui-ci ne permet donc pas d'atteindre l'objectif d'exclure tout risque en mati�re de s�curit�. La S.A. S. pr�cise que l'exception pr�vue � l'interdiction de porter un couvre-chef en raison de l'�tat de sant� de l'utilisateur est strictement limit�e et circonscrite aux cas o� une personne serait atteinte de maladies, telles que des maladies inflammatoires de la peau (type psoriasis,...), pour laquelle la pratique d'un sport est autoris�e mais qui n�cessite n�anmoins le port d'un couvre-chef pour des raisons d'hygi�ne et de sant�. Ce v�tement n'est, par ailleurs, accept� qu'apr�s accord du et en concertation avec le responsable. Elle d�clare qu'il est impossible d'exiger de demander � son personnel, sauf dans les cas exceptionnels pour raisons de sant�, de faire des v�rifications aupr�s de ses 60.000 clients pour d�terminer qui peut avoir acc�s � certains appareils ou non dans ses centres et comment ces personnes doivent �tre v�tues. 67. Selon UNIA et les intervenants volontaires, il y a lieu de se demander si le foulard port� pour une raison religieuse cause un trouble r�el et suffisamment grave au niveau de la s�curit� des centres sportifs pour justifier l'interdiction et si des mesures alternatives � l'interdiction moins attentatoires aux droits ne permettraient pas d'atteindre le m�me but. 68. Il n'est ni contest� ni contestable que l'objectif g�n�ral poursuivi par les centres de sport d'assurer la s�curit� de leurs usagers est l�gitime, l'utilisation de certains appareils de fitness en portant un certain type de v�tements pouvant se r�v�ler dangereuse.
  20. 20. 20 � � Pour cette raison, les constructeurs de ces appareils (pi�ce 3 de la S.A. S.) recommandent express�ment de : � NE PAS porter de v�tements amples ni de bijoux pendants lors de l'utilisation de l'appareil de musculation � charge manuelle. Se tenir � distance des composants mobiles. Les v�tements amples ou les bijoux pendants peuvent se prendre dans les pi�ces mobiles, pouvant ainsi entra�ner des blessures ou l�sions graves ou ab�mer vos v�tements ou bijoux � (sic). Dans le m�me sens, la Cour d'appel de Bruxelles a rappel�, dans son arr�t du 8 mai 2015, que le principe de s�curit� peut permettre, dans certaines circonstances, de justifier une ing�rence dans les droits et libert�s des utilisateurs des salles de sport afin que leur int�grit� physique ne soit pas compromise. Il s'agit l� d'un but l�gitime qui r�pond au besoin r�el de l'entreprise de pr�server l'int�grit� physique des utilisateurs. 69. L'interdiction de tout couvre-chef dans le r�glement d'ordre int�rieur litigieux permet indubitablement de r�pondre � cet objectif l�gitime de s�curit�. Elle contribue de mani�re certaine � la r�alisation de cet objectif. La mesure apparemment neutre propos�e est donc appropri�e pour atteindre l'objectif l�gitime vis�. 70. Reste � examiner la question de savoir si la mesure apparemment neutre est n�cessaire afin d'atteindre l'objectif l�gitime poursuivi et si cet objectif ne peut �tre atteint avec d'autres moyens qui n'entra�nent pas une distinction indirecte. 71. Dans la balance des int�r�ts, il y a lieu de prendre en consid�ration les �l�ments suivants : - La libert� religieuse est un droit fondamental et essentiel dans nos soci�t�s d�mocratiques et le fait d'interdire le port du voile � un femme musulmane est constitutif d'une ing�rence dans sa libert� de religion et plus pr�cis�ment, dans son droit de manifester ses convictions religieuses ; - Les caract�ristiques li�es au port du voile classique sont intrins�quement en contradiction avec les r�gles de s�curit� impos�es par les constructeurs des engins de fitness, tout comme celles li�es notamment au turban ou � la kippa ; - Il n'est cependant pas d�montr� que le port du voile adapt� au sport de la marque Nike mis en vente en Belgique depuis fin 2017, tel que celui propos� par Madame M. dans son courrier adress� � la S.A. S., constitue une alternative acceptable en termes de s�curit� en vue de satisfaire � ses convictions religieuses. Il n'est, en effet, pas �tabli que ce foulard puisse �tre port� de mani�re compatible avec les imp�ratifs de s�curit� tels qu'exig�s dans des salles de fitness pour certains appareils (risque p.e. que le voile se prenne dans divers m�canismes), il se porte, en effet, relativement long et tombe au niveau des �paules. Il semble, par ailleurs, n'�tre utilis� que pour l'ext�rieur, sans appareils ; - Il ne peut �galement �tre exig� des centres sportifs de contr�ler, au cas par cas, hormis les cas exceptionnels pour raisons de sant�, la conformit� de chaque couvre-chef, de dire s'il est sp�cifiquement adapt� au sport et, de mani�re g�n�rale, de v�rifier comment les personnes sont v�tues. Il ne peut �tre �galement exig� du personnel de v�rifier dans quelle zone du complexe sportif un couvre-chef peut �tre admis ou non. Il convient �galement d'�viter toute discussion avec le personnel concernant quel couvre-chef constituerait un danger pour la s�curit� ou non. Dans ces conditions, l'on ne peut raisonnablement exiger du r�glement d'ordre int�rieur de la S.A. S. qu'il soit formul� autrement que de mani�re g�n�rale, une politique du cas par cas, n'�tant pas une alternative praticable.
  21. 21. 21 � � Eu �gard � ces �l�ments, apr�s avoir pris en compte la balance des int�r�ts, il appert que la solution propos�e par UNIA et les intervenants volontaires de porter le voile Nike adapt� au sport n'est pas sans risque en mati�re de s�curit� et qu'il ne permet donc pas d'atteindre l'objectif l�gitime de s�curit� vis�. Se justifie par cons�quent la n�cessit� du maintien d'une interdiction g�n�rale qui constitue une justification objective, raisonnable et proportionn�e et, par cons�quent, admissible au fait d'autoriser uniquement des exceptions de porter le couvre-chef pour des raisons de sant� et non sur la base de la conviction religieuse. 72. En conclusions, la mesure r�siste au test de proportionnalit�, les moyens employ�s �tant appropri�s et n�cessaires � l'objectif poursuivi. Il y a lieu, par voie de cons�quence, de d�clarer l'action en cessation non fond�e. 73. UNIA, L. L. D. D. H. et les intervenantes volontaires succombant � leur action, il y a lieu de les condamner aux d�pens. Il sera d� � la S.A S. Toutefois, celle- volontaires, en raison du caract�re d�raisonnable de la situation. PAR CES MOTIFS, Nous, L. V., juge d�sign� pour remplacer la pr�sidente du tribunal de premi�re instance francophone de Bruxelles ; Assist� de J-B. H., greffier d�l�gu� ; Vu la loi du 15 juin 1935 sur l'emploi des langues en mati�re judiciaire, D�clarons recevables les interventions volontaires de L. L. D. D. H., de Mme E. K., de Mme T. et de Mme D. ; Disons l'action principale recevable mais non fond�e : Condamnons UNIA, L. L. D. D. H., Mme E. K., Mme T. et Mme D. aux d�pens liquid�s dans le chef de la S.A S. L. L. D. D. H. . K., Mme T. et Mme D. ; En application de l'article 2692 du Code des droits d'enregistrement, d'hypoth�que et de greffe, Ainsi jug� et prononc� � l'audience publique de la chambre des r�f�r�s du tribunal de premi�re instance francophone de Bruxelles le 04 f�vrier 2020, O� �taient pr�sents et si�geaient : Mme L. V., juge, M J-B H., greffier d�l�gu�,

×