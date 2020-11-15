Stichting van prins Laurent voor Arbeidshof

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cour du travail de Bruxelles quatrième chambre Arrêt Numéro du répertoire 2018 / Date du prononcé 11 septembre 2018 Numéro...
Cour du travail de Bruxelles – 2016/AB/106 – p. 2 DROIT DU TRAVAIL - contrats de travail-employé Arrêt contradictoire Défi...
Cour du travail de Bruxelles – 2016/AB/106 – p. 3 Dans ce cadre, la Fondation crée et gère des dispensaires vétérinaires, ...
Cour du travail de Bruxelles – 2016/AB/106 – p. 4 Au mois d'août 2012, suite au départ du Docteur C. d. T., vétérinaire of...
Cour du travail de Bruxelles – 2016/AB/106 – p. 5 En outre, nous avons appris que vous avez contacté le docteur M.., qui a...
Cour du travail de Bruxelles – 2016/AB/106 – p. 6 non fondée la demande (principale) de requalification du contrat de coll...
Cour du travail de Bruxelles – 2016/AB/106 – p. 7 S.96.0140F; Cass. 9 janvier 1995, Pas. 1995, p. 28; Cass. 14 novembre 19...
Cour du travail de Bruxelles – 2016/AB/106 – p. 8 Ce refus confirme, au besoin, l’indépendance de la collaboration : il es...
Cour du travail de Bruxelles – 2016/AB/106 – p. 9 De même, la circonstance qu’en fonction de son expérience et de ses doma...
Cour du travail de Bruxelles – 2016/AB/106 – p. 10 B. Demande subsidiaire de Madame D. 20. A titre subsidiaire, Madame D. ...
Cour du travail de Bruxelles – 2016/AB/106 – p. 11 Ainsi arrêté par : J.-Fr. NEVEN, Président, P. WOUTERS, Conseiller soci...
  1. 1. Cour du travail de Bruxelles quatrième chambre Arrêt Numéro du répertoire 2018 / Date du prononcé 11 septembre 2018 Numéro du rôle 2016/AB/106 Décision dont appel 13/13987/A 2015/018445 Expédition Délivrée à le € JGR
  2. 2. Cour du travail de Bruxelles – 2016/AB/106 – p. 2 DROIT DU TRAVAIL - contrats de travail-employé Arrêt contradictoire Définitif en partie Renvoi pour le surplus à la Cour d’appel de Bruxelles Madame C. D., Appelante, représentée par Maître Harold Sax loco Maître Eliot Huisman, avocat à Bruxelles. contre LA FONDATION PRINCE LAURENT, dont le siège social est établi à 1030 Bruxelles, avenue Paul Deschanel, 36-38 ; Intimée, représentée par Maître Antoine Rasneur, avocat à Bruxelles.    Vu la loi du 15 juin 1935 sur l'emploi des langues en matière judiciaire, Vu la loi du 10 octobre 1967, contenant le Code judiciaire, modifiée à plusieurs reprises, Vu le jugement du 30 octobre 2015, Vu la requête d’appel du 29 janvier 2016, Vu l’ordonnance actant les délais de conclusions et fixant la date de l’audience, Vu les conclusions déposées pour la Fondation, le 22 juillet 2016 et pour Madame D. , le 10 janvier 2017, Entendu les conseils des parties à l'audience du 5 juin 2018, * * * I. FAITS ET ANTECEDENTS 1. La Fondation a, en vertu de ses statuts, pour but de prendre toutes initiatives en matière de bien-être des animaux. Elle veille notamment à contribuer à l'amélioration de la condition humaine au travers du bien-être des animaux.
  3. 3. Cour du travail de Bruxelles – 2016/AB/106 – p. 3 Dans ce cadre, la Fondation crée et gère des dispensaires vétérinaires, implantés dans différentes régions de Belgique, accessibles aux animaux de compagnie des personnes les plus défavorisées. La Fondation gère cinq dispensaires, dont l'un est sis à Bruxelles. 2. Madame D. est médecin vétérinaire. Selon son curriculum vitae, elle exerce son activité depuis le mois de mars 2007 et a ouvert un cabinet vétérinaire le 14 janvier 2008. Le 10 novembre 2008, Madame D. et la Fondation ont conclu un « contrat de collaboration », approuvé par le Conseil de l'Ordre des médecins vétérinaires le 13 décembre 2008. L'article 1 de ce contrat stipule : « La présente convention constitue un contrat de collaboration excluant formellement toute assimilation avec un contrat d'emploi, notamment en ce qui concerne les charges sociales et l'existence de tout lien de subordination. » L'article 2 de ce contrat prévoit que Madame D. «consacrera son activité de médecin vétérinaire aux dispensaires de la Fondation Prince Laurent et principalement au Dispensaire de Bruxelles, à raison de 4 heures / jour et 3 jours / semaine (lundi, mercredi et vendredi). » 3. Par un avenant du 9 février 2009, les parties ont modifié l'horaire des prestations de Madame D. , en le portant, à partir de cette date, à 4 heures / jour et 5 jours / semaine (lundi, mardi, mercredi, jeudi et vendredi). Le 1er avril 2010, la Fondation a soumis à Madame D. un nouveau «contrat de collaboration », destiné à « se substitue[r] à la convention du 10 novembre 2008 ». Madame D. a refusé de signer ce nouveau contrat. Du 1er avril 2010 jusqu'au mois de juillet 2012, Madame D. a apparemment consacré son activité de vétérinaire au sein du dispensaire de Bruxelles, à raison de 10 heures /semaine. Par courrier de son conseil du 17 juillet 2012, Madame D. a contesté la qualification de son contrat, estimant qu’il a été « improprement intitulé 'contrat de collaboration' et cache, de facto, une convention de travail salarié ». Elle a alors réclamé une indemnisation de 27.000 Euros en raison de la réduction unilatérale de son horaire à partir du 1er avril 2010. Elle s'inquiétait, par ailleurs, de la situation sanitaire du dispensaire de Bruxelles. 4. Par courrier de son conseil du 26 juillet 2012, la Fondation a contesté les prétentions et assertions de Madame D. .
  4. 4. Cour du travail de Bruxelles – 2016/AB/106 – p. 4 Au mois d'août 2012, suite au départ du Docteur C. d. T., vétérinaire officiant également au dispensaire de Bruxelles, Madame D. a consacré plus d’heures au dispensaire de Bruxelles. La facture de ses prestations, envoyée par courriel du 3 septembre 2012, a été honorée par la Fondation. Par un courrier du 28 août 2012, le conseil de Madame D. a estimé que les questions évoquées dans le courrier du 17 juillet 2012 n’ont pas été résolues et a dénoncé une aggravation de sa situation, tenant notamment à des problèmes de sécurité et de salubrité au dispensaire de Bruxelles. Madame D. a mis la Fondation en demeure d'entreprendre certaines démarches pour le 3 septembre 2012 et a menacé, à défaut, de suspendre son travail au sein du dispensaire. II s'en est suivi un échange de correspondances entre les conseils des parties, chaque partie campant sur sa position. 5. A partir du 16 octobre 2012, Madame D. a suspendu l'exécution de son contrat. Par courrier (recommandé) du 23 octobre 2012, la Fondation a mis fin à la collaboration. Ce courrier était rédigé comme suit : « Madame, Concerne : fin de collaboration Nous sommes au regret de mettre fin à notre collaboration pour manquement grave et inexécution des conditions contractuelles. Cette décision a un effet immédiat ce 23 octobre 2012 et n'est assortie d'aucun préavis ni paiement d'une indemnité. Depuis le 16 octobre 2012 vous avez décidé unilatéralement et sans justification valable de suspendre vos prestations. Malgré les échanges de courriers officiels entre votre conseil et l'avocat de la Fondation, et la mise en demeure qui vous a été adressée par son intermédiaire le 16 octobre dernier de reprendre l'exécution normale de vos prestations, conformément à votre convention de collaboration, vous vous êtes abstenue jusqu'à ce jour 23 octobre 2012, sans autre avertissement ou explication fondée. Cette suspension volontaire alors que vous aviez été informée au préalable que l'autre vétérinaire était absente du 16 au 19 octobre a eu pour effet de contraindre la Fondation à fermer durant cette période le dispensaire de Bruxelles, situation particulièrement dommageable contre laquelle nous vous avions mise en garde par la mise en demeure précitée.
  5. 5. Cour du travail de Bruxelles – 2016/AB/106 – p. 5 En outre, nous avons appris que vous avez contacté le docteur M.., qui aurait pu assurer la permanence au dispensaire de Bruxelles en votre absence, afin de l'en dissuader et lui faire craindre une prétendue illégalité de sa situation. Vous l'avez à ce point inquiétée qu'elle n'a pas osé ouvrir le dispensaire le 22 octobre, alors que la situation du docteur M. est bien connue des autorités de l'Ordre, lesquelles nous ont confirmé la régularité de la situation. Votre intervention malveillante n'a fait qu'accroître le préjudice de la Fondation. La Fondation se réserve le droit de vous réclamer la réparation du préjudice subi.(…) ». 6. Le 22 octobre 2013, Madame D. a cité la Fondation à comparaître devant le tribunal du travail. Madame D. sollicitait la requalification de la convention du 10 novembre 2008 en contrat de travail. Elle demandait également qu'il soit dit pour droit que la rupture de ce contrat est intervenue de manière irrégulière. Madame D. sollicitait en conséquence la condamnation de la Fondation à lui payer les sommes suivantes : - 10.440 Euros à titre d'indemnité équivalente à quatre mois de rémunération ; - 2.500 Euros à titre de dommage moral ; - 2.500 Euros à titre de réparation du préjudice lié à la modification unilatérale de son horaire de travail depuis le 1er avril 2010 ; - les intérêts au taux légal sur les sommes dues à dater de leur exigibilité. Subsidiairement, « au cas où le tribunal ne requalifierait pas la convention du 10 novembre 2008 en contrat de travail », Madame D. sollicitait le renvoi de la cause devant le tribunal de Première Instance Francophone de Bruxelles aux fins de voir la Fondation condamnée au paiement des sommes susvisées. 7. La Fondation a introduit une demande reconventionnelle visant à ce que « à supposer qu'il soit fait droit à la demande de Madame D. tendant à la reconnaissance de l'existence d'un contrat de travail », Madame D. soit condamnée à lui rembourser la somme de 13.068,97 Euros à titre de T.V.A. indûment payée, somme à majorer des intérêts de retard calculés au taux légal depuis le 7 mars 2014 jusqu'à parfait paiement. 8. Par jugement du 30 octobre 2015, le tribunal du travail a déclaré non fondée la demande de requalification du contrat de collaboration. A propos de la demande subsidiaire de Madame D. visant au renvoi de la cause au tribunal de Première Instance francophone de Bruxelles, le tribunal a estimé ne pouvoir y faire droit car s’étant déclaré compétent pour connaître de la présente contestation en vertu de l'article 578,1°, du Code judiciaire, et ayant statué, quant au fond, sur le litige en déclarant
  6. 6. Cour du travail de Bruxelles – 2016/AB/106 – p. 6 non fondée la demande (principale) de requalification du contrat de collaboration en contrat de travail, il a vidé sa saisine. Le tribunal a, enfin, décidé qu’il n’y avait pas lieu de statuer sur la demande reconventionnelle de la Fondation qui n’a été formulée que dans l’hypothèse d’une requalification de la convention en contrat de travail. 9. Madame D. a fait appel du jugement dans les délais. II. OBJET DE L’APPEL ET DES DEMANDES 10. Madame D. demande à la cour du travail de condamner la Fondation à lui payer les sommes suivantes : - 10.440 Euros à titre d'indemnité équivalente à quatre mois de rémunération ; - 2.500 Euros à titre de dommage moral ; - 2.500 Euros à titre de réparation du préjudice lié à la modification unilatérale de son horaire de travail depuis le 1er avril 2010 ; - les intérêts au taux légal sur les sommes dues à dater de leur exigibilité. Subsidiairement, « au cas où la Cour ne requalifierait pas la convention du 10 novembre 2008 en contrat de travail », Madame D. sollicite le renvoi de la cause devant le tribunal de Première Instance francophone de Bruxelles aux fins de voir la Fondation condamnée au paiement des sommes susvisées. 11. La Fondation réitère sa demande reconventionnelle visant à ce que « à supposer qu'il soit fait droit à la demande de Madame D. tendant à la reconnaissance de l'existence d'un contrat de travail», Madame D. soit condamnée à lui rembourser la somme de 13.068,97 Euros à titre de T.V.A. indûment payée, somme à majorer des intérêts de retard calculés au taux légal depuis le 7 mars 2014 jusqu'à parfait paiement. III. DISCUSSION A. Demande de requalification de la relation de travail a) Principes utiles à la solution du litige 12. Le « lien de subordination qui est la caractéristique du contrat de travail existe dès qu’une personne peut, en fait, exercer son autorité sur les actes d’une autre personne » (Cass. 10 septembre 2001, S.00.0187F; Cass. 27 avril 1998, S.97.0090.F; Cass. 23 juin 1997,
  7. 7. Cour du travail de Bruxelles – 2016/AB/106 – p. 7 S.96.0140F; Cass. 9 janvier 1995, Pas. 1995, p. 28; Cass. 14 novembre 1994, Pas. 1994, p. 936; C.T. Liège, 21 janvier 1997, J.T.T. 1997, p. 497). En règle, « lorsque les éléments soumis à son appréciation ne permettent pas d’exclure la qualification donnée par les parties à la convention qu’elles ont conclue, le juge du fond ne peut y substituer une qualification différente » (Cass. 23 décembre 2002, J.T.T., 2003, p. 271; Cass. 28 avril 2003, J.T.T., 2003, p. 261; Cass. 8 décembre 2003, J.T.T., 2004, p. 122; Cass. 23 mars 2009, S. 08.0136.F; Cass. 4 janvier 2010, S.09.0005.N, www.juridat.be). 13. La loi-programme du 27 décembre 2006 prévoit dans le même sens que : - « sans pouvoir contrevenir à l'ordre public, aux bonnes mœurs et aux lois impératives, les parties choisissent librement la nature de leur relation de travail, dont l'exécution effective doit être en concordance avec la nature de la relation….. » (article 331), - même si « lorsque l'exécution de la relation de travail laisse apparaître la réunion de suffisamment d'éléments incompatibles avec la qualification donnée par les parties à la relation de travail, (…), il y aura une requalification de la relation de travail et application du régime de sécurité sociale correspondant… » (article 332). Cette loi prévoit comme critères généraux permettant d'apprécier l'existence ou l'absence du lien d'autorité : « - la volonté des parties telle qu'exprimée dans leur convention, pour autant que cette dernière soit exécutée conformément aux dispositions de l'article 331; - la liberté d'organisation du temps de travail; - la liberté d'organisation du travail; - la possibilité d'exercer un contrôle hiérarchique » (article 333, § 1er). b) Appréciation dans le cas d’espèce 14. En l’espèce, la qualification choisie par les parties est claire : elles entendaient collaborer dans le cadre d’une relation de travail indépendante, exclusive de tout lien de subordination. Il appartient à Madame D. qui prétend à l’existence d’un contrat de travail de démontrer l’existence d’éléments incompatibles avec cette qualification, en se basant principalement sur les 4 critères généraux repris à l’article 333, § 1er, cité ci-dessus. 15. En ce qui concerne la volonté des parties, Madame D. n’apporte aucun élément incompatible avec la qualification. Le fait qu’elle n’ait pas marqué son accord sur le dernier projet de contrat qui lui a été soumis est, semble-t-il, lié à un désaccord sur le volume des prestations plus que sur la qualification juridique.
  8. 8. Cour du travail de Bruxelles – 2016/AB/106 – p. 8 Ce refus confirme, au besoin, l’indépendance de la collaboration : il est peu fréquent qu’un travailleur subordonné qui refuse les conditions de travail proposées par son employeur soit maintenu au service de ce dernier. Par contre, dès lors qu’il n’a pas été accepté et n’est jamais entré en vigueur, ce dernier projet peut difficilement servir à prouver des éléments incompatibles avec la collaboration indépendante. Pour le reste, il ne peut être fait abstraction du fait que Madame D. dispose par ailleurs d’un cabinet personnel de sorte que ses activités pour la Fondation ont toujours eu un caractère accessoire. 16. En ce qui concerne les horaires et la liberté d’organisation du temps de travail, la circonstance que des heures de présence aient été prévues dans le contrat ne peut, dans les circonstances de l’espèce, être considérée comme incompatible avec la qualification. En effet, le dispensaire est un centre d’accueil accessible sans rendez-vous de sorte que la présence planifiée des vétérinaires fait partie des contraintes d’organisation. C’est à juste titre que le premier juge a décidé, à propos de l’existence d’un horaire fixe, que « cette modalité procède (…) des contraintes organisationnelles inhérentes à l'objet même de l'activité du dispensaire qui est d'assurer, durant les heures de permanence, l'accueil et la prise en charge vétérinaire des animaux présentés. II n'est du reste pas démontré en quoi l'horaire convenu était inconciliable avec l'exécution d'un travail indépendant. Cet élément n'est de toute façon pas déterminant ». Pour le reste, il n’est pas établi que Madame D. était tenue de solliciter l'accord de la Fondation pour la fixation de ses congés. Il semble uniquement que les vétérinaires indépendants devaient signaler à l’avance leurs périodes de congé, ce qui en soi n’est pas incompatible avec la qualification retenue. En conséquence, en ce qui concerne la liberté d’organisation du temps de travail, aucun élément incompatible avec la qualification n’est démontré. 17. En ce qui concerne la liberté d’organisation du travail, la circonstance que les locaux et le matériel étaient mis à disposition par la Fondation est conforme au contrat et à sa qualification. La Fondation explique les raisons de sécurité pour lesquelles le stock de médicaments était géré par un seul vétérinaire au nom de tous les autres. Il n’y a pas lieu d’y voir un indice de subordination.
  9. 9. Cour du travail de Bruxelles – 2016/AB/106 – p. 9 De même, la circonstance qu’en fonction de son expérience et de ses domaines de spécialité, un vétérinaire soit amené à donner ou recevoir un conseil apparaît normale dans un dispensaire qui réunit des vétérinaires indépendants. La collaboration entre indépendants n’exclut pas des échanges entre eux. Il n’en résulte pas une subordination des uns à l’égard des autres. De manière plus générale, l’existence d’une organisation hiérarchique du travail n’est, en l’espèce, pas démontrée. Enfin, la circonstance que Madame D. aurait aussi été tenue de participer à la formation des bénévoles et à la tenue de la comptabilité, voire à faire le ménage, n’est pas démontrée. Le fait qu’elle ait, sans y être tenue, accompli occasionnellement l’une ou l’autre de ces activités n’est pas de nature à démontrer l’existence d’un lien de subordination. En conséquence, en ce qui concerne la liberté d’organisation du travail, aucun élément incompatible avec la qualification n’est démontré. 18. Enfin, en ce qui concerne la possibilité d’un contrôle hiérarchique, la cour rejoint le tribunal pour constater « qu’aucune pièce ni aucun élément du dossier de la procédure ne permet de constater l'exercice d'un contrôle, qui serait autre que qualitatif ». Pour le reste, la cour partage l’analyse du premier juge en ce qui concerne le manque de consistance du dossier de Madame D. . La plupart des pièces sont inopérantes pour la détermination de la nature de la collaboration nouée entre les parties ; ainsi les pièces déposées à propos de l’état sanitaire du bâtiment, à propos des raisons du départ de certains vétérinaires, à propos des activités des autres vétérinaires indépendants, etc… n’apportent rien en ce qui concerne la preuve d’éléments incompatibles avec la qualification choisie par les parties. D’une manière générale, les longs développements consacrés en conclusions aux conditions de travail prétendument insalubres sont sans pertinence pour la demande de requalification. Il n’est, de même, pas anodin de constater que Madame D. est restée bien seule dans sa volonté d’obtenir la requalification de la convention de collaboration. Elle n’a, à cet égard, pas été suivie par les autres vétérinaires indépendants qui, à un moment donné, on fait mine de vouloir la suivre. 19. En résumé, la preuve d’éléments incompatibles avec la qualification n’est pas rapportée. En tant qu’elles visent à la reconnaissance de droits fondés sur un contrat de travail, les demandes ne sont pas fondées. Le jugement doit à cet égard être confirmé. Dans la mesure où elle suppose la reconnaissance d’un contrat de travail, la demande reconventionnelle de la société n’est également pas fondée.
  10. 10. Cour du travail de Bruxelles – 2016/AB/106 – p. 10 B. Demande subsidiaire de Madame D. 20. A titre subsidiaire, Madame D. demande le renvoi au juge compétent afin de voir la Fondation condamnée au paiement des sommes réclamées, sur la base non pas d’un contrat de travail mais de la convention de collaboration indépendante. C’est à tort que le premier juge a estimé ne pas devoir statuer sur cette demande. La demande subsidiaire ayant été formulée pour le cas où la demande principale ne serait pas fondée, le tribunal n’a pas vidé sa saisine en déclarant la demande principale non fondée. 21. Il n’est pas contesté que la cour n’est pas compétente pour statuer sur les droits qui découleraient de la convention de collaboration indépendante. Selon la Cour de cassation, « il appartient au juge de déterminer son pouvoir de juridiction en raison de l'objet du litige tel que le demandeur l'a lui-même formulé. Toutefois après avoir constaté que la demande pourrait avoir un autre fondement qui ne relève point de sa compétence, le juge peut, conformément à l'article 643 du Code judiciaire, renvoyer la cause au juge qu'il estime compétent » (Cass. 19 février 1987, J.T., 1988, p. 25). Il y a donc lieu de renvoyer l’affaire, limitée à la demande subsidiaire de Madame D. , au juge compétent. Conformément à l’article 643 du Code judiciaire, il y a lieu à renvoi devant une juridiction d’appel et non devant un tribunal de première instance. POUR CES MOTIFS, LA COUR DU TRAVAIL, Statuant après un débat contradictoire, Déclare l’appel de Madame C. D. recevable mais non fondé en ce qui concerne la demande de requalification de la convention en contrat de travail, Confirme le jugement sur ce point, Pour le surplus, renvoie la cause à la Cour d’appel de Bruxelles afin qu’il soit statué sur la demande subsidiaire de Madame D. , Dans cette mesure, réforme le jugement, Réserve les dépens.
  11. 11. Cour du travail de Bruxelles – 2016/AB/106 – p. 11 Ainsi arrêté par : J.-Fr. NEVEN, Président, P. WOUTERS, Conseiller social au titre d'employeur, Cl. PYNAERT, Conseiller social au titre d'employé, Assistés de G. ORTOLANI, Greffier G. ORTOLANI, Cl. PYNAERT, P. WOUTERS, J.-Fr. NEVEN, et prononcé, en langue française à l’audience publique de la 4ème Chambre de la Cour du travail de Bruxelles, le 11 septembre 2018, où étaient présents : J.-Fr. NEVEN, Président, G. ORTOLANI, Greffier G. ORTOLANI, J.-Fr. NEVEN,

