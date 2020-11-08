Jaarrekening Waasland-Beveren 2019-20

Successfully reported this slideshow.
JAARREKENING EN ANDERE OVEREENKOMSTIG HET WETBOEK VAN VENNOOTSCHAPPEN NEER TE LEGGEN DOCUMENTEN IDENTIFICATIEGEGEVENS (op ...
Deze jaarrekening betreft een vennootschap die onderworpen is aan de bepalingen van het nieuwe Wetboek van vennootschappen...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 2.1 LIJST VAN DE BESTUURDERS, ZAAKVOERDERS EN COMMISSARISSEN EN VERKLARING BETREFFENDE EEN AANVULL...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 2.1 Begin van het mandaat: 17-12-2019 Voorzitter van de Raad van Bestuur VAN REMOORTEL Jozef Verhe...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 2.2 VERKLARING BETREFFENDE EEN AANVULLENDE OPDRACHT VOOR NAZICHT OF CORRECTIE Het bestuursorgaan v...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 3.1 JAARREKENING BALANS NA WINSTVERDELING Toel. Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar ACTIVA OPRICHTINGSKO...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 3.2 Toel. Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar PASSIVA EIGEN VERMOGEN 10/15 2.341.210 2.144.556 Kapitaal ...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 4 RESULTATENREKENING Toel. Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar Bedrijfsopbrengsten 70/76A 12.897.722 12....
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 5 RESULTAATVERWERKING Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar Te bestemmen winst (verlies) (+)/(-) 9906 348....
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.2.3 TOELICHTING STAAT VAN DE IMMATERIËLE VASTE ACTIVA Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar CONCESSIES, ...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.3.2 STAAT VAN DE MATERIËLE VASTE ACTIVA Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar INSTALLATIES, MACHINES EN ...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.3.3 Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar MEUBILAIR EN ROLLEND MATERIEEL Aanschaffingswaarde per einde v...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.3.5 Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar OVERIGE MATERIËLE VASTE ACTIVA Aanschaffingswaarde per einde v...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.4.3 STAAT VAN DE FINANCIËLE VASTE ACTIVA Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar ANDERE ONDERNEMINGEN - DE...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.6 GELDBELEGGINGEN EN OVERLOPENDE REKENINGEN (ACTIVA) Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar OVERIGE GELDB...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.7.1 STAAT VAN HET KAPITAAL EN DE AANDEELHOUDERSSTRUCTUUR Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar STAAT VAN...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.8 VOORZIENINGEN VOOR OVERIGE RISICO'S EN KOSTEN Boekjaar UITSPLITSING VAN DE POST 164/5 VAN DE P...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.9 STAAT VAN DE SCHULDEN EN OVERLOPENDE REKENINGEN (PASSIVA) Codes Boekjaar UITSPLITSING VAN DE S...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.9 Codes Boekjaar Totaal van de door Belgische overheidsinstellingen gewaarborgde schulden 9061 S...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.10 BEDRIJFSRESULTATEN Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar BEDRIJFSOPBRENGSTEN Netto-omzet Uitsplitsing...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.12 OPBRENGSTEN EN KOSTEN VAN UITZONDERLIJKE OMVANG OF UITZONDERLIJKE MATE VAN VOORKOMEN Codes Bo...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.13 BELASTINGEN EN TAKSEN Codes Boekjaar BELASTINGEN OP HET RESULTAAT Belastingen op het resultaa...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.14 NIET IN DE BALANS OPGENOMEN RECHTEN EN VERPLICHTINGEN Codes Boekjaar DOOR DE ONDERNEMING GEST...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.14 Boekjaar BEDRAG, AARD EN VORM VAN BELANGRIJKE HANGENDE GESCHILLEN EN ANDERE BELANGRIJKE VERPL...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.14 Boekjaar 25/42
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.15 BETREKKINGEN MET VERBONDEN ONDERNEMINGEN, GEASSOCIEERDE ONDERNEMINGEN EN DE ANDERE ONDERNEMIN...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.15 Boekjaar TRANSACTIES MET VERBONDEN PARTIJEN BUITEN NORMALE MARKTVOORWAARDEN Vermelding van de...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.16 FINANCIËLE BETREKKINGEN MET Codes Boekjaar BESTUURDERS EN ZAAKVOERDERS, NATUURLIJKE OF RECHTS...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.19 Waarderingsregels Immateriële vaste activa De immateriële vaste activa betreffen de spelers. ...
Waasland Voetbal Linkeroever Besloten vennootschap Stadionplein 1 9120 Beveren-Waas BE 0534.979.348 RPR. Gent, afdeling De...
Balans 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Verschil (EUR) Verschil (%) Vaste activa 1.623.656,24 1.713.722,74 -90.066,50 -5,26% Voorrade...
5. Informatie over belangrijke gebeurtenissen na het einde van het boekjaar Er hebben na het einde van het boekjaar geen b...
Ik vraag u de voorgelegde jaarrekening te willen goedkeuren en kwijting te willen verlenen aan het bestuursorgaan en de co...
An independent member firm of Moore Global Network Limited o members in principal cities throughout the world Moore Audit ...
Waasland Voetbal Linkeroever BV o Verslag Commissaris 30/06/2020 Waasland Voetbal Linkeroever BV 2/5 Basis voor het oordee...
Waasland Voetbal Linkeroever BV o Verslag Commissaris 30/06/2020 Waasland Voetbal Linkeroever BV 3/5 Afwijkingen kunnen zi...
Waasland Voetbal Linkeroever BV o Verslag Commissaris 30/06/2020 Waasland Voetbal Linkeroever BV 4/5 ( het evalueren van d...
Waasland Voetbal Linkeroever BV o Verslag Commissaris 30/06/2020 Waasland Voetbal Linkeroever BV 5/5 Vermelding betreffend...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 10 SOCIALE BALANS Nummers van de paritaire comités die voor de onderneming bevoegd zijn: 100 200 2...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 10 Werknemers waarvoor de onderneming een DIMONA-verklaring heeft ingediend of die zijn ingeschrev...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 10 Tabel van het personeelsverloop tijdens het boekjaar Ingetreden Codes 1. Voltijds 2. Deeltijds ...
Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 10 Inlichtingen over de opleidingen voor de werknemers tijdens het boekjaar Codes Mannen Codes Vro...
  1. 1. JAARREKENING EN ANDERE OVEREENKOMSTIG HET WETBOEK VAN VENNOOTSCHAPPEN NEER TE LEGGEN DOCUMENTEN IDENTIFICATIEGEGEVENS (op datum van de neerlegging) Naam: Waasland Voetbal Linkeroever Rechtsvorm: Besloten vennootschap Adres: Stadionplein Nr: 1 Bus: Postnummer: 9120 Gemeente: Beveren-Waas Land: België Rechtspersonenregister (RPR) - Ondernemingsrechtbank van Gent, afdeling Dendermonde Internetadres: Ondernemingsnummer BE 0534.979.348 Datum van de neerlegging van de oprichtingsakte OF van het recentste stuk dat de datum van bekendmaking van de oprichtingsakte en van de akte tot statutenwijziging vermeldt. 20-12-2019 JAARREKENING IN EURO goedgekeurd door de algemene vergadering van 29-09-2020 met betrekking tot het boekjaar dat de periode dekt van 01-07-2019 tot 30-06-2020 Vorig boekjaar van 01-07-2018 tot 30-06-2019 De bedragen van het vorige boekjaar zijn identiek met die welke eerder openbaar werden gemaakt. Nummers van de secties van het standaardmodel die niet werden neergelegd omdat ze niet dienstig zijn: VOL 6.1, VOL 6.2.1, VOL 6.2.2, VOL 6.2.4, VOL 6.2.5, VOL 6.3.1, VOL 6.3.4, VOL 6.3.6, VOL 6.4.1, VOL 6.4.2, VOL 6.5.1, VOL 6.5.2, VOL 6.7.2, VOL 6.11, VOL 6.17, VOL 6.18.1, VOL 6.18.2, VOL 6.20, VOL 9, VOL 11, VOL 12, VOL 13, VOL 14, VOL 15, VOL 16 1/42 40 NAT. 13/10/2020 Datum neerlegging BE 0534.979.348 Nr. 42 Blz. EUR D. 20611.00549 VOL 1.1
  2. 2. Deze jaarrekening betreft een vennootschap die onderworpen is aan de bepalingen van het nieuwe Wetboek van vennootschappen en verenigingen van 23 maart 2019. Vennootschappen die hun jaarrekening dienen op te stellen en neer te leggen volgens de bepalingen van het Wetboek van vennootschappen en verenigingen gebruiken eveneens onderhavig model. Voor die jaarrekeningen geldt: - “Wetboek van vennootschappen” moet worden gelezen als “Wetboek van vennootschappen en verenigingen” - In de onderstaande secties verwijzen de artikelen uit het Wetboek van vennootschappen naar de volgende artikelen uit het Wetboek van vennootschappen en verenigingen. Sectie Wetboek van Vennootschappen Wetboek van vennootschappen en verenigingen VOL 6.7.2 art. 631, §2 en 632, §2 art. 7:225 VOL 6.16 art. 134 art. 3:64, §2 en §4 VOL 6.18.1 art. 16 art. 1:26 art. 110 art. 3:23 art. 113, §2 en §3 art. 3:26, §2 en §3 VOL 6.18.2 art. 134, §4 en §5 art. 3:65, §4 en §5 art. 134 art. 3:64, §2 en §4 VOL 11 art. 100, §1, 6°/3 art. 3:12 §1, 9° VOL 12 art. 261, 1ste en 3de lid art. 5:77, §1, art. 6:65, §1 art. 7:96, §1 en art. 7:103, §1 VOL 13 art. 646, §2, 4de lid art. 7:231, 3de lid VOL 14 art 938 en art. 1001 art. 15:29 en art. 16:27 VOL 15 art. 100, §1, 6°/1 art. 3:12, §1, 7° - De rubriek 11 ‘Uitgiftepremies’ moet gelezen worden als Inbreng ‘Buiten kapitaal’. - De rubriek 6503 ‘Geactiveerde interesten’ moet gelezen worden als 6502 ‘Geactiveerde interesten’ volgens de nieuwe minimumindeling van het algemeen rekeningenstelsel. De vennootschap is een kapitaalloze vennootschap. In het geval van een bedrijf zonder kapitaal is een uitsplitsing van de bedragen opgenomen onder rubriek 11 ‘Uitgiftepremies’ volgens ‘Inbreng – Beschikbaar’ en ‘Inbreng - Onbeschikbaar' vereist. Inbreng Boekjaar Beschikbaar 0 Onbeschikbaar 1985000 2/42
  3. 3. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 2.1 LIJST VAN DE BESTUURDERS, ZAAKVOERDERS EN COMMISSARISSEN EN VERKLARING BETREFFENDE EEN AANVULLENDE OPDRACHT VOOR NAZICHT OF CORRECTIE LIJST VAN DE BESTUURDERS, ZAAKVOERDERS EN COMMISSARISSEN VOLLEDIGE LIJST met naam, voornamen, beroep, woonplaats (adres, nummer, postnummer en gemeente) en functie in de onderneming VAN GYSEL Hennie De Brownestraat 10 9120 Beveren-Waas BELGIË Begin van het mandaat: 17-12-2019 Bestuurder SMET Gerry Hendrik Consciencestraat 70 9120 Beveren-Waas BELGIË Begin van het mandaat: 17-12-2019 Bestuurder COENE Jan Truweelstraat 59 9100 Sint-Niklaas BELGIË Begin van het mandaat: 17-12-2019 Bestuurder VAN HOVE Sven Brouwershof 9 9170 Sint-Gillis-Waas BELGIË Begin van het mandaat: 17-12-2019 Einde van het mandaat: 30-06-2020 Bestuurder CLIPPELEYR Walther Koning Albertlei 22 2650 Edegem BELGIË Begin van het mandaat: 17-12-2019 Bestuurder SWOLFS Olivier Louislei 59 2930 Brasschaat BELGIË Begin van het mandaat: 17-12-2019 Bestuurder HUYCK Dirk De Cleenestraat 9 9100 Sint-Niklaas BELGIË 3/42
  4. 4. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 2.1 Begin van het mandaat: 17-12-2019 Voorzitter van de Raad van Bestuur VAN REMOORTEL Jozef Verheyenplein 8 9130 Kieldrecht (Beveren) BELGIË Begin van het mandaat: 17-12-2019 Bestuurder ROMBOUTS Tom Gillès de Pélichylei 66 2970 Schilde BELGIË Begin van het mandaat: 17-12-2019 Bestuurder MOORE AUDIT BV (B00212) BE 0453.925.059 Deinsesteenweg 114 9031 Drongen BELGIË Begin van het mandaat: 17-12-2019 Einde van het mandaat: 13-10-2022 Commissaris Direct of indirect vertegenwoordigd door: VERSCHELDEN Peter (A01845) Esplanade 1/96 1020 Laken BELGIË 4/42
  5. 5. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 2.2 VERKLARING BETREFFENDE EEN AANVULLENDE OPDRACHT VOOR NAZICHT OF CORRECTIE Het bestuursorgaan verklaart dat geen enkele opdracht voor nazicht of correctie werd gegeven aan iemand die daar wettelijk niet toe gemachtigd is met toepassing van de artikelen 34 en 37 van de wet van 22 april 1999 betreffende de boekhoudkundige en fiscale beroepen. De jaarrekening werd niet geverifieerd of gecorrigeerd door een externe accountant of door een bedrijfsrevisor die niet de commissaris is. In bevestigend geval, moeten hierna worden vermeld: naam, voornamen, beroep en woonplaats van elke externe accountant of bedrijfsrevisor en zijn lidmaatschapsnummer bij zijn Instituut, evenals de aard van zijn opdracht: A. Het voeren van de boekhouding van de onderneming*, B. Het opstellen van de jaarrekening*, C. Het verifiëren van de jaarrekening en/of D. Het corrigeren van de jaarrekening. Indien taken bedoeld onder A. of onder B. uitgevoerd zijn door erkende boekhouders of door erkende boekhouders-fiscalisten, kunnen hierna worden vermeld: naam, voornamen, beroep en woonplaats van elke erkende boekhouder of erkende boekhouder-fiscalist en zijn lidmaatschapsnummer bij het Beroepsinstituut van erkende Boekhouders en Fiscalisten, evenals de aard van zijn opdracht. 5/42
  6. 6. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 3.1 JAARREKENING BALANS NA WINSTVERDELING Toel. Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar ACTIVA OPRICHTINGSKOSTEN 6.1 20 VASTE ACTIVA 21/28 1.623.656 1.713.723 Immateriële vaste activa 6.2 21 1.205.224 1.167.686 Materiële vaste activa 6.3 22/27 385.742 519.557 Terreinen en gebouwen 22 Installaties, machines en uitrusting 23 319.158 490.537 Meubilair en rollend materieel 24 13.409 22.547 Leasing en soortgelijke rechten 25 Overige materiële vaste activa 26 53.175 6.473 Activa in aanbouw en vooruitbetalingen 27 Financiële vaste activa 6.4/6.5.1 28 32.690 26.480 Verbonden ondernemingen 6.15 280/1 Deelnemingen 280 Vorderingen 281 Ondernemingen waarmee een deelnemingsverhouding bestaat 6.15 282/3 Deelnemingen 282 Vorderingen 283 Andere financiële vaste activa 284/8 32.690 26.480 Aandelen 284 Vorderingen en borgtochten in contanten 285/8 32.690 26.480 VLOTTENDE ACTIVA 29/58 4.145.324 4.560.354 Vorderingen op meer dan één jaar 29 1.793.839 500.000 Handelsvorderingen 290 Overige vorderingen 291 1.793.839 500.000 Voorraden en bestellingen in uitvoering 3 18.469 10.855 Voorraden 30/36 18.469 10.855 Grond- en hulpstoffen 30/31 Goederen in bewerking 32 Gereed product 33 Handelsgoederen 34 18.469 10.855 Onroerende goederen bestemd voor verkoop 35 Vooruitbetalingen 36 Bestellingen in uitvoering 37 Vorderingen op ten hoogste één jaar 40/41 1.680.978 3.891.938 Handelsvorderingen 40 308.947 1.190.242 Overige vorderingen 41 1.372.031 2.701.696 Geldbeleggingen 6.5.1/6.6 50/53 Eigen aandelen 50 Overige beleggingen 51/53 Liquide middelen 54/58 573.195 30.650 Overlopende rekeningen 6.6 490/1 78.844 126.911 TOTAAL VAN DE ACTIVA 20/58 5.768.980 6.274.077 6/42
  7. 7. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 3.2 Toel. Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar PASSIVA EIGEN VERMOGEN 10/15 2.341.210 2.144.556 Kapitaal 6.7.1 10 0 1.985.000 Geplaatst kapitaal 100 0 1.985.000 Niet-opgevraagd kapitaal 101 Uitgiftepremies 11 1.985.000 0 Herwaarderingsmeerwaarden 12 Reserves 13 7.978 7.978 Wettelijke reserve 130 0 7.978 Onbeschikbare reserves 131 7.978 0 Voor eigen aandelen 1310 Andere 1311 7.978 0 Belastingvrije reserves 132 Beschikbare reserves 133 Overgedragen winst (verlies) (+)/(-) 14 348.233 151.578 Kapitaalsubsidies 15 Voorschot aan de vennoten op de verdeling van het netto-actief 19 VOORZIENINGEN EN UITGESTELDE BELASTINGEN 16 509.320 450.000 Voorzieningen voor risico's en kosten 160/5 509.320 450.000 Pensioenen en soortgelijke verplichtingen 160 Fiscale lasten 161 Grote herstellings- en onderhoudswerken 162 325.000 325.000 Milieuverplichtingen 163 184.320 125.000 Overige risico's en kosten 6.8 164/5 Uitgestelde belastingen 168 SCHULDEN 17/49 2.918.450 3.679.521 Schulden op meer dan één jaar 6.9 17 335.000 47.500 Financiële schulden 170/4 Achtergestelde leningen 170 Niet-achtergestelde obligatieleningen 171 Leasingschulden en soortgelijke schulden 172 Kredietinstellingen 173 Overige leningen 174 Handelsschulden 175 Leveranciers 1750 Te betalen wissels 1751 Ontvangen vooruitbetalingen op bestellingen 176 Overige schulden 178/9 335.000 47.500 Schulden op ten hoogste één jaar 6.9 42/48 2.303.714 3.305.624 Schulden op meer dan één jaar die binnen het jaar vervallen 42 Financiële schulden 43 Kredietinstellingen 430/8 Overige leningen 439 Handelsschulden 44 1.228.852 1.511.832 Leveranciers 440/4 1.228.852 1.511.832 Te betalen wissels 441 Ontvangen vooruitbetalingen op bestellingen 46 Schulden met betrekking tot belastingen, bezoldigingen en sociale lasten 6.9 45 490.988 904.720 Belastingen 450/3 57.812 333.508 Bezoldigingen en sociale lasten 454/9 433.176 571.212 Overige schulden 47/48 583.875 889.073 Overlopende rekeningen 6.9 492/3 279.735 326.397 TOTAAL VAN DE PASSIVA 10/49 5.768.980 6.274.077 7/42
  8. 8. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 4 RESULTATENREKENING Toel. Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar Bedrijfsopbrengsten 70/76A 12.897.722 12.078.617 Omzet 6.10 70 3.696.366 4.224.627 Voorraad goederen in bewerking en gereed product en bestellingen in uitvoering: toename (afname) (+)/(-) 71 Geproduceerde vaste activa 72 Andere bedrijfsopbrengsten 6.10 74 5.093.698 5.323.951 Niet-recurrente bedrijfsopbrengsten 6.12 76A 4.107.659 2.530.039 Bedrijfskosten 60/66A 12.544.329 11.969.280 Handelsgoederen, grond- en hulpstoffen 60 314.399 543.037 Aankopen 600/8 322.014 536.075 Voorraad: afname (toename) (+)/(-) 609 -7.614 6.963 Diensten en diverse goederen 61 3.954.063 4.152.455 Bezoldigingen, sociale lasten en pensioenen (+)/(-) 6.10 62 7.182.573 7.062.110 Afschrijvingen en waardeverminderingen op oprichtingskosten, op immateriële en materiële vaste activa 630 868.540 685.064 Waardeverminderingen op voorraden, op bestellingen in uitvoering en op handelsvorderingen: toevoegingen (terugnemingen) (+)/(-) 6.10 631/4 3.302 -43.104 Voorzieningen voor risico's en kosten: toevoegingen (bestedingen en terugnemingen) (+)/(-) 6.10 635/8 59.320 -491.000 Andere bedrijfskosten 6.10 640/8 45.214 60.717 Als herstructureringskosten geactiveerde bedrijfskosten (-) 649 Niet-recurrente bedrijfskosten 6.12 66A 116.917 0 Bedrijfswinst (Bedrijfsverlies) (+)/(-) 9901 353.394 109.337 Financiële opbrengsten 75/76B 11.449 5.060 Recurrente financiële opbrengsten 75 11.449 5.060 Opbrengsten uit financiële vaste activa 750 Opbrengsten uit vlottende activa 751 9.002 2.399 Andere financiële opbrengsten 6.11 752/9 2.446 2.661 Niet-recurrente financiële opbrengsten 6.12 76B Financiële kosten 65/66B 62.556 28.802 Recurrente financiële kosten 6.11 65 62.556 28.802 Kosten van schulden 650 10.609 15.479 Waardeverminderingen op vlottende activa andere dan voorraden, bestellingen in uitvoering en handelsvorderingen: toevoegingen (terugnemingen) (+)/(-) 651 Andere financiële kosten 652/9 51.947 13.323 Niet-recurrente financiële kosten 6.12 66B Winst (Verlies) van het boekjaar vóór belasting (+)/(-) 9903 302.286 85.595 Onttrekking aan de uitgestelde belastingen 780 Overboeking naar de uitgestelde belastingen 680 Belastingen op het resultaat (+)/(-) 6.13 67/77 105.631 45.202 Belastingen 670/3 112.000 45.202 Regularisering van belastingen en terugneming van voorzieningen voor belastingen 77 6.369 0 Winst (Verlies) van het boekjaar (+)/(-) 9904 196.655 40.392 Onttrekking aan de belastingvrije reserves 789 Overboeking naar de belastingvrije reserves 689 Te bestemmen winst (verlies) van het boekjaar (+)/(-) 9905 196.655 40.392 8/42
  9. 9. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 5 RESULTAATVERWERKING Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar Te bestemmen winst (verlies) (+)/(-) 9906 348.233 153.597 Te bestemmen winst (verlies) van het boekjaar (+)/(-) 9905 196.655 40.392 Overgedragen winst (verlies) van het vorige boekjaar (+)/(-) 14P 151.578 113.205 Onttrekking aan het eigen vermogen 791/2 aan het kapitaal en aan de uitgiftepremies 791 aan de reserves 792 Toevoeging aan het eigen vermogen 691/2 0 2.020 aan het kapitaal en aan de uitgiftepremies 691 aan de wettelijke reserve 6920 0 2.020 aan de overige reserves 6921 Over te dragen winst (verlies) (+)/(-) 14 348.233 151.578 Tussenkomst van de vennoten in het verlies 794 Uit te keren winst 694/7 Vergoeding van het kapitaal 694 Bestuurders of zaakvoerders 695 Werknemers 696 Andere rechthebbenden 697 9/42
  10. 10. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.2.3 TOELICHTING STAAT VAN DE IMMATERIËLE VASTE ACTIVA Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar CONCESSIES, OCTROOIEN, LICENTIES, KNOWHOW, MERKEN EN SOORTGELIJKE RECHTEN Aanschaffingswaarde per einde van het boekjaar 8052P XXXXXXXXXX 1.758.000 Mutaties tijdens het boekjaar Aanschaffingen, met inbegrip van de geproduceerde vaste activa 8022 995.789 Overdrachten en buitengebruikstellingen 8032 470.000 Overboekingen van een post naar een andere (+)/(-) 8042 Aanschaffingswaarde per einde van het boekjaar 8052 2.283.789 Afschrijvingen en waardeverminderingen per einde van het boekjaar 8122P XXXXXXXXXX 590.314 Mutaties tijdens het boekjaar Geboekt 8072 691.584 Teruggenomen 8082 0 Verworven van derden 8092 Afgeboekt na overdrachten en buitengebruikstellingen 8102 203.333 Overgeboekt van een post naar een andere (+)/(-) 8112 Afschrijvingen en waardeverminderingen per einde van het boekjaar 8122 1.078.565 NETTOBOEKWAARDE PER EINDE VAN HET BOEKJAAR 211 1.205.224 10/42
  11. 11. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.3.2 STAAT VAN DE MATERIËLE VASTE ACTIVA Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar INSTALLATIES, MACHINES EN UITRUSTING Aanschaffingswaarde per einde van het boekjaar 8192P XXXXXXXXXX 1.331.854 Mutaties tijdens het boekjaar Aanschaffingen, met inbegrip van de geproduceerde vaste activa 8162 Overdrachten en buitengebruikstellingen 8172 0 Overboekingen van een post naar een andere (+)/(-) 8182 -32.350 Aanschaffingswaarde per einde van het boekjaar 8192 1.299.504 Meerwaarden per einde van het boekjaar 8252P XXXXXXXXXX Mutaties tijdens het boekjaar Geboekt 8212 Verworven van derden 8222 Afgeboekt 8232 Overgeboekt van een post naar een andere (+)/(-) 8242 Meerwaarden per einde van het boekjaar 8252 Afschrijvingen en waardeverminderingen per einde van het boekjaar 8322P XXXXXXXXXX 841.317 Mutaties tijdens het boekjaar Geboekt 8272 160.359 Teruggenomen 8282 Verworven van derden 8292 Afgeboekt na overdrachten en buitengebruikstellingen 8302 Overgeboekt van een post naar een andere (+)/(-) 8312 -21.330 Afschrijvingen en waardeverminderingen per einde van het boekjaar 8322 980.346 NETTOBOEKWAARDE PER EINDE VAN HET BOEKJAAR 23 319.158 11/42
  12. 12. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.3.3 Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar MEUBILAIR EN ROLLEND MATERIEEL Aanschaffingswaarde per einde van het boekjaar 8193P XXXXXXXXXX 49.882 Mutaties tijdens het boekjaar Aanschaffingen, met inbegrip van de geproduceerde vaste activa 8163 Overdrachten en buitengebruikstellingen 8173 9.500 Overboekingen van een post naar een andere (+)/(-) 8183 Aanschaffingswaarde per einde van het boekjaar 8193 40.382 Meerwaarden per einde van het boekjaar 8253P XXXXXXXXXX Mutaties tijdens het boekjaar Geboekt 8213 Verworven van derden 8223 Afgeboekt 8233 Overgeboekt van een post naar een andere (+)/(-) 8243 Meerwaarden per einde van het boekjaar 8253 Afschrijvingen en waardeverminderingen per einde van het boekjaar 8323P XXXXXXXXXX 27.336 Mutaties tijdens het boekjaar Geboekt 8273 4.387 Teruggenomen 8283 Verworven van derden 8293 Afgeboekt na overdrachten en buitengebruikstellingen 8303 4.750 Overgeboekt van een post naar een andere (+)/(-) 8313 Afschrijvingen en waardeverminderingen per einde van het boekjaar 8323 26.973 NETTOBOEKWAARDE PER EINDE VAN HET BOEKJAAR 24 13.409 12/42
  13. 13. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.3.5 Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar OVERIGE MATERIËLE VASTE ACTIVA Aanschaffingswaarde per einde van het boekjaar 8195P XXXXXXXXXX 37.221 Mutaties tijdens het boekjaar Aanschaffingen, met inbegrip van de geproduceerde vaste activa 8165 47.890 Overdrachten en buitengebruikstellingen 8175 Overboekingen van een post naar een andere (+)/(-) 8185 32.350 Aanschaffingswaarde per einde van het boekjaar 8195 117.461 Meerwaarden per einde van het boekjaar 8255P XXXXXXXXXX Mutaties tijdens het boekjaar Geboekt 8215 Verworven van derden 8225 Afgeboekt 8235 Overgeboekt van een post naar een andere (+)/(-) 8245 Meerwaarden per einde van het boekjaar 8255 Afschrijvingen en waardeverminderingen per einde van het boekjaar 8325P XXXXXXXXXX 30.748 Mutaties tijdens het boekjaar Geboekt 8275 12.209 Teruggenomen 8285 Verworven van derden 8295 Afgeboekt na overdrachten en buitengebruikstellingen 8305 Overgeboekt van een post naar een andere (+)/(-) 8315 21.330 Afschrijvingen en waardeverminderingen per einde van het boekjaar 8325 64.287 NETTOBOEKWAARDE PER EINDE VAN HET BOEKJAAR 26 53.175 13/42
  14. 14. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.4.3 STAAT VAN DE FINANCIËLE VASTE ACTIVA Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar ANDERE ONDERNEMINGEN - DEELNEMINGEN EN AANDELEN Aanschaffingswaarde per einde van het boekjaar 8393P XXXXXXXXXX Mutaties tijdens het boekjaar Aanschaffingen 8363 Overdrachten en buitengebruikstellingen 8373 Overboekingen van een post naar een andere (+)/(-) 8383 Aanschaffingswaarde per einde van het boekjaar 8393 Meerwaarden per einde van het boekjaar 8453P XXXXXXXXXX Mutaties tijdens het boekjaar Geboekt 8413 Verworven van derden 8423 Afgeboekt 8433 Overgeboekt van een post naar een andere (+)/(-) 8443 Meerwaarden per einde van het boekjaar 8453 Waardeverminderingen per einde van het boekjaar 8523P XXXXXXXXXX Mutaties tijdens het boekjaar Geboekt 8473 Teruggenomen 8483 Verworven van derden 8493 Afgeboekt na overdrachten en buitengebruikstellingen 8503 Overgeboekt van een post naar een andere (+)/(-) 8513 Waardeverminderingen per einde van het boekjaar 8523 Niet-opgevraagde bedragen per einde van het boekjaar 8553P XXXXXXXXXX Mutaties tijdens het boekjaar (+)/(-) 8543 Niet-opgevraagde bedragen per einde van het boekjaar 8553 NETTOBOEKWAARDE PER EINDE VAN HET BOEKJAAR 284 ANDERE ONDERNEMINGEN - VORDERINGEN NETTOBOEKWAARDE PER EINDE VAN HET BOEKJAAR 285/8P XXXXXXXXXX 26.480 Mutaties tijdens het boekjaar Toevoegingen 8583 6.210 Terugbetalingen 8593 Geboekte waardeverminderingen 8603 Teruggenomen waardeverminderingen 8613 Wisselkoersverschillen (+)/(-) 8623 Overige mutaties (+)/(-) 8633 NETTOBOEKWAARDE PER EINDE VAN HET BOEKJAAR 285/8 32.690 GECUMULEERDE WAARDEVERMINDERINGEN OP VORDERINGEN PER EINDE BOEKJAAR 8653 14/42
  15. 15. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.6 GELDBELEGGINGEN EN OVERLOPENDE REKENINGEN (ACTIVA) Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar OVERIGE GELDBELEGGINGEN Aandelen en geldbeleggingen andere dan vastrentende beleggingen 51 Aandelen - Boekwaarde verhoogd met het niet-opgevraagde bedrag 8681 Aandelen - Niet-opgevraagd bedrag 8682 Edele metalen en kunstwerken 8683 Vastrentende effecten 52 Vastrentende effecten uitgegeven door kredietinstellingen 8684 Termijnrekeningen bij kredietinstellingen 53 Met een resterende looptijd of opzegtermijn van hoogstens één maand 8686 meer dan één maand en hoogstens één jaar 8687 meer dan één jaar 8688 Hierboven niet-opgenomen overige geldbeleggingen 8689 Boekjaar OVERLOPENDE REKENINGEN Uitsplitsing van de post 490/1 van de activa indien daaronder een belangrijk bedrag voorkomt Over te dragen kosten 78.844 15/42
  16. 16. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.7.1 STAAT VAN HET KAPITAAL EN DE AANDEELHOUDERSSTRUCTUUR Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar STAAT VAN HET KAPITAAL Maatschappelijk kapitaal Geplaatst kapitaal per einde van het boekjaar 100P XXXXXXXXXX 1.985.000 Geplaatst kapitaal per einde van het boekjaar 100 0 Codes Bedragen Aantal aandelen Wijzigingen tijdens het boekjaar Samenstelling van het kapitaal Soorten aandelen Aandelen op naam 8702 XXXXXXXXXX Gedematerialiseerde aandelen 8703 XXXXXXXXXX Codes Niet-opgevraagd bedrag Opgevraagd, niet- gestort bedrag Niet-gestort kapitaal Niet-opgevraagd kapitaal 101 XXXXXXXXXX Opgevraagd, niet-gestort kapitaal 8712 XXXXXXXXXX Aandeelhouders die nog moeten volstorten Codes Boekjaar Eigen aandelen Gehouden door de vennootschap zelf Kapitaalbedrag 8721 Aantal aandelen 8722 Gehouden door haar dochters Kapitaalbedrag 8731 Aantal aandelen 8732 Verplichtingen tot uitgifte van aandelen Als gevolg van de uitoefening van conversierechten Bedrag van de lopende converteerbare leningen 8740 Bedrag van het te plaatsen kapitaal 8741 Maximum aantal uit te geven aandelen 8742 Als gevolg van de uitoefening van inschrijvingsrechten Aantal inschrijvingsrechten in omloop 8745 Bedrag van het te plaatsen kapitaal 8746 Maximum aantal uit te geven aandelen 8747 Toegestaan, niet-geplaatst kapitaal 8751 Codes Boekjaar Aandelen buiten kapitaal Verdeling Aantal aandelen 8761 Daaraan verbonden stemrecht 8762 Uitsplitsing volgens de aandeelhouders Aantal aandelen gehouden door de vennootschap zelf 8771 Aantal aandelen gehouden door haar dochters 8781 16/42
  17. 17. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.8 VOORZIENINGEN VOOR OVERIGE RISICO'S EN KOSTEN Boekjaar UITSPLITSING VAN DE POST 164/5 VAN DE PASSIVA INDIEN DAARONDER EEN BELANGRIJK BEDRAG VOORKOMT Voorziening voor geschillen 184.320 17/42
  18. 18. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.9 STAAT VAN DE SCHULDEN EN OVERLOPENDE REKENINGEN (PASSIVA) Codes Boekjaar UITSPLITSING VAN DE SCHULDEN MET EEN OORSPRONKELIJKE LOOPTIJD VAN MEER DAN ÉÉN JAAR, NAARGELANG HUN RESTERENDE LOOPTIJD Schulden op meer dan één jaar die binnen het jaar vervallen Financiële schulden 8801 Achtergestelde leningen 8811 Niet-achtergestelde obligatieleningen 8821 Leasingschulden en soortgelijke schulden 8831 Kredietinstellingen 8841 Overige leningen 8851 Handelsschulden 8861 Leveranciers 8871 Te betalen wissels 8881 Ontvangen vooruitbetalingen op bestellingen 8891 Overige schulden 8901 Totaal der schulden op meer dan één jaar die binnen het jaar vervallen 42 Schulden met een resterende looptijd van meer dan één jaar doch hoogstens 5 jaar Financiële schulden 8802 Achtergestelde leningen 8812 Niet-achtergestelde obligatieleningen 8822 Leasingschulden en soortgelijke schulden 8832 Kredietinstellingen 8842 Overige leningen 8852 Handelsschulden 8862 Leveranciers 8872 Te betalen wissels 8882 Ontvangen vooruitbetalingen op bestellingen 8892 Overige schulden 8902 335.000 Totaal der schulden met een resterende looptijd van meer dan één jaar doch hoogstens 5 jaar 8912 335.000 Schulden met een resterende looptijd van meer dan 5 jaar Financiële schulden 8803 Achtergestelde leningen 8813 Niet-achtergestelde obligatieleningen 8823 Leasingschulden en soortgelijke schulden 8833 Kredietinstellingen 8843 Overige leningen 8853 Handelsschulden 8863 Leveranciers 8873 Te betalen wissels 8883 Ontvangen vooruitbetalingen op bestellingen 8893 Overige schulden 8903 Totaal der schulden met een resterende looptijd van meer dan 5 jaar 8913 Codes Boekjaar GEWAARBORGDE SCHULDEN Door Belgische overheidsinstellingen gewaarborgde schulden Financiële schulden 8921 Achtergestelde leningen 8931 Niet-achtergestelde obligatieleningen 8941 Leasingschulden en soortgelijke schulden 8951 Kredietinstellingen 8961 Overige leningen 8971 Handelsschulden 8981 Leveranciers 8991 Te betalen wissels 9001 Ontvangen vooruitbetalingen op bestellingen 9011 Schulden met betrekking tot bezoldigingen en sociale lasten 9021 Overige schulden 9051 18/42
  19. 19. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.9 Codes Boekjaar Totaal van de door Belgische overheidsinstellingen gewaarborgde schulden 9061 Schulden gewaarborgd door zakelijke zekerheden gesteld of onherroepelijk beloofd op activa van de onderneming Financiële schulden 8922 Achtergestelde leningen 8932 Niet-achtergestelde obligatieleningen 8942 Leasingschulden en soortgelijke schulden 8952 Kredietinstellingen 8962 Overige leningen 8972 Handelsschulden 8982 Leveranciers 8992 Te betalen wissels 9002 Ontvangen vooruitbetalingen op bestellingen 9012 Schulden met betrekking tot belastingen, bezoldigingen en sociale lasten 9022 Belastingen 9032 Bezoldigingen en sociale lasten 9042 Overige schulden 9052 Totaal der schulden gewaarborgd door zakelijke zekerheden gesteld of onherroepelijk beloofd op activa van de onderneming 9062 Codes Boekjaar SCHULDEN MET BETREKKING TOT BELASTINGEN, BEZOLDIGINGEN EN SOCIALE LASTEN Belastingen Vervallen belastingschulden 9072 Niet-vervallen belastingschulden 9073 45.812 Geraamde belastingschulden 450 12.000 Bezoldigingen en sociale lasten Vervallen schulden ten aanzien van de Rijksdienst voor Sociale Zekerheid 9076 Andere schulden met betrekking tot bezoldigingen en sociale lasten 9077 433.176 Boekjaar OVERLOPENDE REKENINGEN Uitsplitsing van de post 492/3 van de passiva indien daaronder een belangrijk bedrag voorkomt Toe te rekenen kosten 21.435 Over te dragen opbrengsten 258.300 19/42
  20. 20. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.10 BEDRIJFSRESULTATEN Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar BEDRIJFSOPBRENGSTEN Netto-omzet Uitsplitsing per bedrijfscategorie Uitsplitsing per geografische markt Andere bedrijfsopbrengsten Exploitatiesubsidies en vanwege de overheid ontvangen compenserende bedragen 740 1.745.480 1.531.158 BEDRIJFSKOSTEN Werknemers waarvoor de onderneming een DIMONA-verklaring heeft ingediend of die zijn ingeschreven in het algemeen personeelsregister Totaal aantal op de afsluitingsdatum 9086 52 47 Gemiddeld personeelsbestand berekend in voltijdse equivalenten 9087 83 88,1 Aantal daadwerkelijk gepresteerde uren 9088 75.849 84.878 Personeelskosten Bezoldigingen en rechtstreekse sociale voordelen 620 5.936.079 5.650.088 Werkgeversbijdragen voor sociale verzekeringen 621 488.972 554.158 Werkgeverspremies voor bovenwettelijke verzekeringen 622 Andere personeelskosten 623 757.522 857.865 Ouderdoms- en overlevingspensioenen 624 Voorzieningen voor pensioenen en soortgelijke verplichtingen Toevoegingen (bestedingen en terugnemingen) (+)/(-) 635 Waardeverminderingen Op voorraden en bestellingen in uitvoering Geboekt 9110 Teruggenomen 9111 Op handelsvorderingen Geboekt 9112 3.302 6.896 Teruggenomen 9113 0 50.000 Voorzieningen voor risico's en kosten Toevoegingen 9115 184.320 60.000 Bestedingen en terugnemingen 9116 125.000 551.000 Andere bedrijfskosten Bedrijfsbelastingen en -taksen 640 6.038 4.424 Andere 641/8 39.176 56.293 Uitzendkrachten en ter beschikking van de onderneming gestelde personen Totaal aantal op de afsluitingsdatum 9096 0 0 Gemiddeld aantal berekend in voltijdse equivalenten 9097 2,5 3,5 Aantal daadwerkelijk gepresteerde uren 9098 4.400 6.160 Kosten voor de onderneming 617 405.874 622.976 20/42
  21. 21. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.12 OPBRENGSTEN EN KOSTEN VAN UITZONDERLIJKE OMVANG OF UITZONDERLIJKE MATE VAN VOORKOMEN Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar NIET-RECURRENTE OPBRENGSTEN 76 4.107.659 2.530.039 Niet-recurrente bedrijfsopbrengsten 76A 4.107.659 2.530.039 Terugneming van afschrijvingen en van waardeverminderingen op immateriële en materiële vaste activa 760 0 33.572 Terugneming van voorzieningen voor uitzonderlijke bedrijfsrisico's en -kosten 7620 Meerwaarden bij de realisatie van immateriële en materiële vaste activa 7630 4.101.158 2.495.904 Andere niet-recurrente bedrijfsopbrengsten 764/8 6.500 563 Niet-recurrente financiële opbrengsten 76B Terugneming van waardeverminderingen op financiële vaste activa 761 Terugneming van voorzieningen voor uitzonderlijke financiële risico's en kosten 7621 Meerwaarden bij de realisatie van financiële vaste activa 7631 Andere niet-recurrente financiële opbrengsten 769 NIET-RECURRENTE KOSTEN 66 116.917 0 Niet-recurrente bedrijfskosten 66A 116.917 0 Niet-recurrente afschrijvingen en waardeverminderingen op oprichtingskosten, op immateriële en materiële vaste activa 660 Voorzieningen voor uitzonderlijke bedrijfsrisico's en -kosten: toevoegingen (bestedingen) (+)/(-) 6620 Minderwaarden bij de realisatie van immateriële en materiële vaste activa 6630 116.917 0 Andere niet-recurrente bedrijfskosten 664/7 0 0 Als herstructureringskosten geactiveerde niet-recurrente bedrijfskosten (-) 6690 Niet-recurrente financiële kosten 66B Waardeverminderingen op financiële vaste activa 661 Voorzieningen voor uitzonderlijke financiële risico's en kosten: toevoegingen (bestedingen) (+)/(-) 6621 Minderwaarden bij de realisatie van financiële vaste activa 6631 Andere niet-recurrente financiële kosten 668 Als herstructureringskosten geactiveerde niet-recurrente financiële kosten (-) 6691 21/42
  22. 22. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.13 BELASTINGEN EN TAKSEN Codes Boekjaar BELASTINGEN OP HET RESULTAAT Belastingen op het resultaat van het boekjaar 9134 112.000 Verschuldigde of betaalde belastingen en voorheffingen 9135 100.000 Geactiveerde overschotten van betaalde belastingen en voorheffingen 9136 Geraamde belastingsupplementen 9137 12.000 Belastingen op het resultaat van vorige boekjaren 9138 0 Verschuldigde of betaalde belastingsupplementen 9139 Geraamde belastingsupplementen of belastingen waarvoor een voorziening werd gevormd 9140 Belangrijkste oorzaken van de verschillen tussen de winst vóór belastingen, zoals die blijkt uit de jaarrekening, en de geraamde belastbare winst Verworpen uitgaven 97.299 Aftrek voor risicokapitaal 3.114 Boekjaar Invloed van de niet-recurrente resultaten op de belastingen op het resultaat van het boekjaar Codes Boekjaar Bronnen van belastinglatenties Actieve latenties 9141 Gecumuleerde fiscale verliezen die aftrekbaar zijn van latere belastbare winsten 9142 Andere actieve latenties Passieve latenties 9144 Uitsplitsing van de passieve latenties Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar BELASTING OP DE TOEGEVOEGDE WAARDE EN BELASTINGEN TEN LASTE VAN DERDEN In rekening gebrachte belasting op de toegevoegde waarde Aan de onderneming (aftrekbaar) 9145 1.048.471 1.248.734 Door de onderneming 9146 1.634.064 2.314.984 Ingehouden bedragen ten laste van derden als Bedrijfsvoorheffing 9147 2.415.523 2.201.046 Roerende voorheffing 9148 22/42
  23. 23. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.14 NIET IN DE BALANS OPGENOMEN RECHTEN EN VERPLICHTINGEN Codes Boekjaar DOOR DE ONDERNEMING GESTELDE OF ONHERROEPELIJK BELOOFDE PERSOONLIJKE ZEKERHEDEN ALS WAARBORG VOOR SCHULDEN OF VERPLICHTINGEN VAN DERDEN 9149 Waarvan Door de onderneming geëndosseerde handelseffecten in omloop 9150 Door de onderneming getrokken of voor aval getekende handelseffecten 9151 Maximumbedrag ten belope waarvan andere verplichtingen van derden door de onderneming zijn gewaarborgd 9153 ZAKELIJKE ZEKERHEDEN Zakelijke zekerheden die door de onderneming op haar eigen activa werden gesteld of onherroepelijk beloofd als waarborg voor schulden en verplichtingen van de onderneming Hypotheken Boekwaarde van de bezwaarde activa 9161 Bedrag van de inschrijving 9171 Pand op het handelsfonds - Bedrag van de inschrijving 9181 Pand op andere activa - Boekwaarde van de in pand gegeven activa 9191 Zekerheden op de nog te verwerven activa - Bedrag van de betrokken activa 9201 Zakelijke zekerheden die door de onderneming op haar eigen activa werden gesteld of onherroepelijk beloofd als waarborg voor schulden en verplichtingen van derden Hypotheken Boekwaarde van de bezwaarde activa 9162 Bedrag van de inschrijving 9172 Pand op het handelsfonds - Bedrag van de inschrijving 9182 Pand op andere activa - Boekwaarde van de in pand gegeven activa 9192 Zekerheden op de nog te verwerven activa - Bedrag van de betrokken activa 9202 GOEDEREN EN WAARDEN GEHOUDEN DOOR DERDEN IN HUN NAAM MAAR TEN BATE EN OP RISICO VAN DE ONDERNEMING, VOOR ZOVER DEZE GOEDEREN EN WAARDEN NIET IN DE BALANS ZIJN OPGENOMEN BELANGRIJKE VERPLICHTINGEN TOT AANKOOP VAN VASTE ACTIVA BELANGRIJKE VERPLICHTINGEN TOT VERKOOP VAN VASTE ACTIVA TERMIJNVERRICHTINGEN Gekochte (te ontvangen) goederen 9213 Verkochte (te leveren) goederen 9214 Gekochte (te ontvangen) deviezen 9215 Verkochte (te leveren) deviezen 9216 Boekjaar VERPLICHTINGEN VOORTVLOEIEND UIT DE TECHNISCHE WAARBORGEN VERBONDEN AAN REEDS GEPRESTEERDE VERKOPEN OF DIENSTEN 23/42
  24. 24. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.14 Boekjaar BEDRAG, AARD EN VORM VAN BELANGRIJKE HANGENDE GESCHILLEN EN ANDERE BELANGRIJKE VERPLICHTINGEN REGELING INZAKE HET AANVULLEND RUST- OF OVERLEVINGSPENSIOEN TEN BEHOEVE VAN DE PERSONEELS- OF DIRECTIELEDEN Beknopte beschrijving Genomen maatregelen om de daaruit voortvloeiende kosten te dekken Code Boekjaar PENSIOENEN DIE DOOR DE ONDERNEMING ZELF WORDEN GEDRAGEN Geschat bedrag van de verplichtingen die voortvloeien uit reeds gepresteerd werk 9220 Basis en wijze waarop dit bedrag wordt berekend Boekjaar AARD EN FINANCIËLE GEVOLGEN VAN MATERIËLE GEBEURTENISSEN DIE ZICH NA BALANSDATUM HEBBEN VOORGEDAAN EN DIE NIET IN DE RESULTATENREKENING OF BALANS WORDEN WEERGEGEVEN De Corona maatregelen die door de overheid werden ingevoerd en de stopzetting van de voetbalcompetitie in maart 2020 hadden een invloed op het resultaat van de vennootschap. Ook in het volgende boekjaar kunnen de opgelegde maatregelen nog een invloed hebben op de werking van de vennootschap, het personeel, de inkomsten en de liquiditeit. Waar nodig heeft het management maatregelen genomen om er voor te zorgen dat de continuïteit van de vennootschao niet in het gedrang komt. De situatie verandert van dag tot dag en leidt inherent tot onzekerheid. 0 Boekjaar AAN- OF VERKOOPVERBINTENISSEN DIE DE VENNOOTSCHAP ALS OPTIESCHRIJVER VAN CALL- EN PUTOPTIES HEEFT Boekjaar AARD, ZAKELIJK DOEL EN FINANCIËLE GEVOLGEN VAN BUITENBALANS REGELINGEN Mits de risico's of voordelen die uit dergelijke regelingen voortvloeien van enige betekenis zijn en voor zover de openbaarmaking van dergelijke risico's of voordelen noodzakelijk is voor de beoordeling van de financiële positie van de vennootschap Boekjaar ANDERE NIET IN DE BALANS OPGENOMEN RECHTEN EN VERPLICHTINGEN MET INBEGRIP VAN DEZE DIE NIET KUNNEN WORDEN BECIJFERD 24/42
  25. 25. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.14 Boekjaar 25/42
  26. 26. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.15 BETREKKINGEN MET VERBONDEN ONDERNEMINGEN, GEASSOCIEERDE ONDERNEMINGEN EN DE ANDERE ONDERNEMINGEN WAARMEE EEN DEELNEMINGSVERHOUDING BESTAAT Codes Boekjaar Vorig boekjaar VERBONDEN ONDERNEMINGEN Financiële vaste activa 280/1 Deelnemingen 280 Achtergestelde vorderingen 9271 Andere vorderingen 9281 Vorderingen 9291 0 335.315 Op meer dan één jaar 9301 Op hoogstens één jaar 9311 335.315 Geldbeleggingen 9321 Aandelen 9331 Vorderingen 9341 Schulden 9351 689.187 820.274 Op meer dan één jaar 9361 Op hoogstens één jaar 9371 689.187 820.274 Persoonlijke en zakelijke zekerheden Door de onderneming gesteld of onherroepelijk beloofd als waarborg voor schulden of verplichtingen van verbonden ondernemingen 9381 Door verbonden ondernemingen gesteld of onherroepelijk beloofd als waarborg voor schulden of verplichtingen van de onderneming 9391 Andere betekenisvolle financiële verplichtingen 9401 Financiële resultaten Opbrengsten uit financiële vaste activa 9421 Opbrengsten uit vlottende activa 9431 Andere financiële opbrengsten 9441 Kosten van schulden 9461 Andere financiële kosten 9471 Realisatie van vaste activa Verwezenlijkte meerwaarden 9481 Verwezenlijkte minderwaarden 9491 GEASSOCIEERDE ONDERNEMINGEN Financiële vaste activa 9253 Deelnemingen 9263 Achtergestelde vorderingen 9273 Andere vorderingen 9283 Vorderingen 9293 Op meer dan één jaar 9303 Op hoogstens één jaar 9313 Schulden 9353 Op meer dan één jaar 9363 Op hoogstens één jaar 9373 Persoonlijke en zakelijke zekerheden Door de onderneming gesteld of onherroepelijk beloofd als waarborg voor schulden of verplichtingen van geassocieerde ondernemingen 9383 Door geassocieerde ondernemingen gesteld of onherroepelijk beloofd als waarborg voor schulden of verplichtingen van de onderneming 9393 Andere betekenisvolle financiële verplichtingen 9403 ANDERE ONDERNEMINGEN WAARMEE EEN DEELNEMINGSVERHOUDING BESTAAT Financiële vaste activa 9252 Deelnemingen 9262 Achtergestelde vorderingen 9272 Andere vorderingen 9282 Vorderingen 9292 Op meer dan één jaar 9302 Op hoogstens één jaar 9312 Schulden 9352 Op meer dan één jaar 9362 Op hoogstens één jaar 9372 26/42
  27. 27. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.15 Boekjaar TRANSACTIES MET VERBONDEN PARTIJEN BUITEN NORMALE MARKTVOORWAARDEN Vermelding van dergelijke transacties indien zij van enige betekenis zijn, met opgave van het bedrag van deze transacties, de aard van de betrekking met de verbonden partij, alsmede andere informatie over de transacties die nodig is voor het verkrijgen van inzicht in de financiële positie van de vennootschap Nihil. Bij gebrek aan wettelijke criteria om de transacties met verbonden partijen buiten normale marktvoorwaarden te inventariseren, kon geen enkele informatie worden opgenomen. 0 27/42
  28. 28. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.16 FINANCIËLE BETREKKINGEN MET Codes Boekjaar BESTUURDERS EN ZAAKVOERDERS, NATUURLIJKE OF RECHTSPERSONEN DIE DE ONDERNEMING RECHTSTREEKS OF ONRECHTSTREEKS CONTROLEREN ZONDER VERBONDEN ONDERNEMINGEN TE ZIJN, OF ANDERE ONDERNEMINGEN DIE DOOR DEZE PERSONEN RECHTSTREEKS OF ONRECHTSTREEKS GECONTROLEERD WORDEN Uitstaande vorderingen op deze personen 9500 Voornaamste voorwaarden betreffende de vorderingen, interestvoet, looptijd, eventueel afgeloste of afgeschreven bedragen of bedragen waarvan werd afgezien Waarborgen toegestaan in hun voordeel 9501 Andere betekenisvolle verplichtingen aangegaan in hun voordeel 9502 Rechtstreekse en onrechtstreekse bezoldigingen en ten laste van de resultatenrekening toegekende pensioenen, voor zover deze vermelding niet uitsluitend of hoofdzakelijk betrekking heeft op de toestand van een enkel identificeerbaar persoon Aan bestuurders en zaakvoerders 9503 126.000 Aan oud-bestuurders en oud-zaakvoerders 9504 Codes Boekjaar DE COMMISSARIS(SEN) EN DE PERSONEN MET WIE HIJ (ZIJ) VERBONDEN IS (ZIJN) Bezoldiging van de commissaris(sen) 9505 17.500 Bezoldiging voor uitzonderlijke werkzaamheden of bijzondere opdrachten uitgevoerd binnen de vennootschap door de commissaris(sen) Andere controleopdrachten 95061 Belastingadviesopdrachten 95062 Andere opdrachten buiten de revisorale opdrachten 95063 3.023 Bezoldiging voor uitzonderlijke werkzaamheden of bijzondere opdrachten uitgevoerd binnen de vennootschap door personen met wie de commissaris(sen) verbonden is (zijn) Andere controleopdrachten 95081 Belastingadviesopdrachten 95082 1.125 Andere opdrachten buiten de revisorale opdrachten 95083 Vermeldingen in toepassing van het artikel 134 van het Wetboek van vennootschappen 28/42
  29. 29. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 6.19 Waarderingsregels Immateriële vaste activa De immateriële vaste activa betreffen de spelers. Zij worden gewaardeerd aan hun aanschaffingswaarde (=aankoopprijs) en afgeschreven over de looptijd van hun contract. Vaste Activa Installaties, machines en uitrusting 10%/20%/25% lineair of 20% degressief Meubilair en rollend materieel 20% of 25% lineair Overige materiële vaste activa 20% lineair Er werden geen materiële vaste activa geherwaardeerd in de loop van het boekjaar. Voorraad handelsgoederen De voorraad handelsgoederen wordt gewaardeerd aan de laatste marktwaarde. Omwille van de specifieke aard van een aantal (spelers)contracten (waarin voorwaardelijke verplichtingen werden opgenomen), kunnen in de toekomst verplichtingen ontstaan die op datum van opstellen van de jaarrekening niet in de boekhouding kunnen/dienen opgenomen te worden, zoals ondermeer vergoeding en verschuldigd aan spelers of voormalige clubs bij een uitgaande transfer, bij het behalen van de poules van de Europa League/Champions League,.. 29/42
  30. 30. Waasland Voetbal Linkeroever Besloten vennootschap Stadionplein 1 9120 Beveren-Waas BE 0534.979.348 RPR. Gent, afdeling Dendermonde JAARVERSLAG VAN HET BESTUURSORGAAN opgesteld met het oog op de algemene vergadering van 29 september 2020 Geachte aandeelhouders, Het bestuursorgaan heeft de eer de jaarrekening over het boekjaar eindigend op 30/06/2020 aan uw goedkeuring voor te leggen. Voorliggend verslag is opgemaakt in toepassing van de artikelen 3:5 en 3:6 van het Wetboek van Vennootschappen en Verenigingen. De boekhouding wordt gevoerd en de jaarrekening wordt opgesteld in EUR. 1. Commentaar bij de jaarrekening De kerncijfers per 30/06/2020 kunnen als volgt vergeleken worden met die per 30/06/2019: Resultatenrekening 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Verschil (EUR) Verschil (%) Omzet 3.696.365,54 4.224.627,39 -528.261,85 -12,50% Andere bedrijfsopbrengsten 5.093.698,17 5.323.950,73 -230.252,56 -4,32% Niet-recurrente bedrijfsopbrengsten 4.107.658,74 2.530.038,56 1.577.620,18 62,36% Handelsgoederen, diensten & diverse goederen -4.268.462,84 -4.695.492,22 427.029,38 -9,09% Brutomarge 8.629.259,61 7.383.124,46 1.246.135,15 16,88% Bezoldigingen, sociale lasten en pensioenen -7.182.573,27 -7.062.110,16 -120.463,11 1,71% Afschrijving/waardeverminderingen -931.161,72 -150.960,64 -780.201,08 516,82% Andere bedrijfskosten -45.214,05 -60.716,99 15.502,94 -25,53% Niet-recurrente bedrijfskosten -116.916,75 0,00 -116.916,75 - Bedrijfsresultaat 353.393,82 109.336,67 244.057,15 223,22% Financiële kosten en opbrengsten -51.107,69 -23.742,02 -27.365,67 115,26% Winst (verlies) van het boekjaar 302.286,13 85.594,65 216.691,48 253,16% Belastingen -105.631,30 -45.202,28 -60.429,02 133,69% Winst (verlies) na belasting 196.654,83 40.392,37 156.262,46 386,86% 30/42
  31. 31. Balans 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Verschil (EUR) Verschil (%) Vaste activa 1.623.656,24 1.713.722,74 -90.066,50 -5,26% Voorraden 18.468,76 10.854,61 7.614,15 70,15% Vorderingen > 1 jaar 1.793.838,64 500.000,00 1.293.838,64 258,77% Vorderingen < 1 jaar 1.680.978,27 3.891.937,95 -2.210.959,68 -56,81% Geldbeleggingen en liquide middelen 573.194,55 30.650,04 542.544,51 1770,13% Overlopende rekeningen 78.843,89 126.911,40 -48.067,51 -37,87% Activa 5.768.980,35 6.274.076,74 -505.096,39 -8,05% Eigen vermogen 2.341.210,45 2.144.555,62 196.654,83 9,17% Voorzieningen en uitgestelde belastingen 509.320,00 450.000,00 59.320,00 13,18% Schulden > 1jaar 335.000,00 47.500,00 287.500,00 +605% Schulden < 1jaar 2.303.714,45 3.305.624,29 -1.001.909,84 -30,31% Overlopende rekeningen 279.735,45 326.396,83 -46.661,38 -14,30% Passiva 5.768.980,35 6.274.076,74 -505.096,39 -8,05% 2. Verwerking van het resultaat Te bestemmen winstsaldo 348.232,66 Te bestemmen winst van het boekjaar 196.654,83 Overgedragen winst van het vorig boekjaar 151.577,83 Over te dragen winst 348.232,66 In toepassing van artikel 3:3, § 1 van het Koninklijk besluit van 29 april 2019 tot uitvoering van het Wetboek van vennootschappen en verenigingen (KB/WVV) is de balans opgesteld na toewijzing van het resultaat. Het netto-actief van de vennootschap, zoals blijkt uit de balans, bedraagt 2.341.210,45 EUR. 3. Niet-financiële prestatie-indicatoren A. Personeel Het personeelsbestand is in de loop van dit boekjaar met 5,1 gedaald van 88,1 naar 83 werknemers. B. Milieu De milieu-impact van de vennootschap is verwaarloosbaar. Waar nodig zijn de maatregelen genomen om te voldoen aan de geldende wetgevingen. 4. Beschrijving van de voornaamste risico's en onzekerheden De vennootschap wordt geVbaYebagXXeW `Xg WX ib_ZXaWX efVbsf Xa bamX^Xe[XWXa7 Sportief degraderen is altijd in betaald voetbal een belangrijk risico en onzekerheid. De vennootschap is verwikkeld in enkele geschillen. Het bestuursorgaan is van mening dat hiervoor de nodige voorzieningen werden aangelegd. Tevens is het bestuursorgaan van mening dat er geen extra waardeverminderingen dienen aangelegd te worden voor dubieuze debiteuren. De Corona maatregelen die door de overheid werden ingevoerd en de stopzetting van de voetbalcompetitie in maart 2020 hadden een invloed op het resultaat van de vennootschap. Ook in het volgende boekjaar kunnen de opgelegde maatregelen nog een invloed hebben op de werking van de vennootschap, het personeel, de inkomsten en de liquiditeit. Waar nodig heeft het management maatregelen genomen om er voor te zorgen dat de continuïteit van de vennootschap niet in het gedrang komt. De situatie verandert van dag tot dag en leidt inherent tot onzekerheid. 31/42
  32. 32. 5. Informatie over belangrijke gebeurtenissen na het einde van het boekjaar Er hebben na het einde van het boekjaar geen belangrijke gebeurtenissen plaatsgevonden die van aard zijn dat zij het beeld van de jaarrekening afgesloten op 30/06/2020 zouden kunnen beïnvloeden, behoudens de reeds hierboven vermelde impact van de corona maatregelen die door de overheid werden opgelegd. 6. Omstandigheden die de ontwikkeling van de vennootschap aanmerkelijk kunnen beïnvloeden, in zoverre de bekendmaking ervan geen ernstig nadeel aan de vennootschap zou kunnen berokkenen De raad van bestuur stelt vast dat ondanks het bewogen afgelopen jaar 2019-2020, met vele verdedigingskosten tegen de onrechtmatige poging tot niet sportieve degradatie door de Pro League maar met succesvolle afloop, de intrede van Covid 19 in ons dagelijks leven, de club er toch in geslaagd is om het boekjaar met een positief resultaat af te sluiten. En dit ondanks de mindere vooruitzichten die er vooral in de tweede helft van het boekjaar tot uiting kwamen. Het investeren in jonge spelers om hen hier verder te laten ontwikkelen en doorgroeien, werpt dus zijn vruchten af en resulteert in de realisatie van mooie transferresultaten. De vooruitzichten voor de vennootschap zijn de volgende: De raad van bestuur zal dus deze ingeslagen weg verder zetten, maar beseft tevens dat het operationeel resultaat, waaronder vooral de loonkost van de spelers en de opbrengsten uit de gewone activiteiten &Vb``XeVXX_) fcbafbeaZ)r' XkgeT a WX ZTgXa WXag ZX[bhWXa gX jbeWXa b` WX VTf[ c_TaaaZ gX iXeUXgXeXa+ Met de nakende overname van een meerderheid van aandelen, zal snel duidelijk worden of deze strategie gehandhaafd blijft of dat ze aangepast en/of verrijkt zal worden met nieuwe inzichten. 7. Werkzaamheden op het gebied van onderzoek en ontwikkeling Nihil. 8. Gegevens betreffende het bestaan van bijkantoren van de vennootschap De vennootschap beschikt niet over bijkantoren. 9. Wijziging/Bevestiging waarderingsregels De waarderingsregels die werden toegepast bij de afsluiting van de jaarrekening, wijken niet af van de waarderingsregels die in het vorige boekjaar werden toegepast. De samenvatting van de waarderingsregels wordt aan de jaarrekening gehecht. 10. Belangenconflict In de loop van het boekjaar per 30/06/2020 hebben zich geen verrichtingen voorgedaan die aanleiding kunnen geven tot een belangenconflict overeenkomstig artikel 5:76 van het Wetboek van Vennootschappen en Verenigingen. 11. Mededeling nopens het gebruik door de vennootschap van financiële instrumenten voor zover zulks van betekenis is voor de beoordeling van haar activa, passiva, financiële positie en resultaat Nihil. 12. Verkrijging/vervreemding van eigen aandelen of certificaten De vennootschap heeft in het voorbije boekjaar geen eigen aandelen of certificaten vervreemd of verworven. 13. Verwerving van aandelen van de moedervennootschap of door een dochtervennootschap Nihil. 32/42
  33. 33. Ik vraag u de voorgelegde jaarrekening te willen goedkeuren en kwijting te willen verlenen aan het bestuursorgaan en de commissaris voor de uitoefening van hun mandaat over het afgelopen boekjaar. Te Beveren-Waas op 25 augustus 2020 Olivier Swolfs Bestuurder Dirk Huyck Voorzitter van de Raad van Bestuur Gerry Smet Bestuurder Jan Coene Bestuurder Hennie Van Gysel Bestuurder Walther Clippeleyr Bestuurder Jozef Van Remoortel Bestuurder Tom Rombouts Bestuurder 33/42
  34. 34. An independent member firm of Moore Global Network Limited o members in principal cities throughout the world Moore Audit BV: B&DC, Esplanade 1 bus 96, 1020 Brussel ORB Brussel o BTW: BE0453.925.059 Moore Audit Deinsesteenweg 114 B-9031 Gent T +32 9 221 38 83 www.moore.be Aan de algemene vergadering der aandeelhouders van Waasland Voetbal Linkeroever BV Stadionplein 1 9120 Beveren-Waas VERSLAG VAN DE COMMISSARIS AAN DE ALGEMENE VERGADERING VAN WAASLAND VOETBAL LINKEROEVER BV OVER HET BOEKJAAR AFGESLOTEN OP 30 JUNI 2020 (JAARREKENING) In het kader van de wettelijke controle van de jaarrekening van Waasland Voetbal Linkeroever BV %TU pfU^^__dcSXQ`q&( UWWU^ gYZ e _^c S_]]YccQbYcfUbcQW f__b* ;Yd bevat ons verslag over de jaarrekening en de overige door wet- en regelgeving gestelde eisen. Dit vormt een geheel en is ondeelbaar. Wij werden benoemd in onze hoedanigheid van commissaris door de algemene vergadering van 8 oktober 2019, overeenkomstig het voorstel van het bestuursorgaan. Ons mandaat loopt af op de datum van de algemene vergadering die beraadslaagt over de jaarrekening afgesloten op 30 juni 2022. Wij hebben de wettelijke controle van de jaarrekening van de vennootschap Waasland Voetbal Linkeroever BV uitgevoerd gedurende 7 opeenvolgende boekjaren. Verslag over de jaarrekening Oordeel zonder voorbehoud Wij hebben de wettelijke controle uitgevoerd van de jaarrekening van de vennootschap, die de balans op 30 juni 2020 omvat, alsook de resultatenrekening van het boekjaar QVWUc_dU^ _` TYU TQde] U^ TU d_UYSXdY^W( ]Ud UU^ RQQ^cd_dQQ fQ^ t 5.768.980,35 en waarvan de resultatenrekening afsluit met een winst fQ^ XUd R_U[ZQQb fQ^ t 196.654,83. Naar ons oordeel geeft de jaarrekening een getrouw beeld van het vermogen en de financiële toestand van de vennootschap per 30 juni 2020, alsook van haar resultaten over het boekjaar dat op die datum is afgesloten, in overeenstemming met het in België van toepassing zijnde boekhoudkundig referentiestelsel. 34/42
  35. 35. Waasland Voetbal Linkeroever BV o Verslag Commissaris 30/06/2020 Waasland Voetbal Linkeroever BV 2/5 Basis voor het oordeel zonder voorbehoud Wij hebben onze controle uitgevoerd volgens de internationale controlestandaarden %@J8rc& i_Qc fQn toepassing in België. Onze verantwoordelijkheden op grond van deze cdQ^TQQbTU^ iYZ^ fUbTUb RUcSXbUfU^ Y^ TU cUSdYU pVerantwoordelijkheden van de commissaris voor de controle van de jaarrekeningq fQ^ _^c fUbcQW* NYZ XURRU^ QU deontologische vereisten die relevant zijn voor de controle van de jaarrekening in België nageleefd, met inbegrip van deze met betrekking tot de onafhankelijkheid. Wij hebben van het bestuursorgaan en van de aangestelden van de vennootschap de voor onze controle vereiste ophelderingen en inlichtingen verkregen. Wij zijn van mening dat de door ons verkregen controle-informatie voldoende en geschikt is als basis voor ons oordeel. Benadrukking van bepaalde aangelegenheden Zonder afbreuk te doen aan het hierboven tot uitdrukking gebracht oordeel, vestigen wij de aandacht op de toelichting van de jaarrekening VOL 6.14 die melding maakt van de mogelijke effecten van de opgelegde maatregelen als gevolg van de gezondheidscrisis, Covid-19. Verantwoordelijkheden van het bestuursorgaan voor het opstellen van de jaarrekening Het bestuursorgaan is verantwoordelijk voor het opstellen van de jaarrekening die een getrouw beeld geeft in overeenstemming met het in België van toepassing zijnde boekhoudkundig referentiestelsel, alsook voor de interne beheersing die het bestuursorgaan noodzakelijk acht voor het opstellen van de jaarrekening die geen afwijking van materieel belang bevat die het gevolg is van fraude of van fouten. Bij het opstellen van de jaarrekening is het bestuursorgaan verantwoordelijk voor het inschatten van de mogelijkheid van de vennootschap om haar continuïteit te handhaven, het toelichten, indien van toepassing, van aangelegenheden die met continuïteit verband houden en het gebruiken van de continuïteitsveronderstelling, tenzij het bestuursorgaan het voornemen heeft om de vennootschap te liquideren of om de bedrijfsactiviteiten te beëindigen of geen realistisch alternatief heeft dan dit te doen. Verantwoordelijkheden van de commissaris voor de controle van de jaarrekening Onze doelstellingen zijn het verkrijgen van een redelijke mate van zekerheid over de vraag of de jaarrekening als geheel geen afwijking van materieel belang bevat die het gevolg is van fraude of van fouten en het uitbrengen van een commissarisverslag waarin ons oordeel is opgenomen. Een redelijke mate van zekerheid is een hoog niveau van iU[UbXUYT( ]QQb Yc WUU^ WQbQ^dYU TQd UU^ S_^db_U TYU _fUbUU^[_]cdYW TU @J8rc Yc uitgevoerd altijd een afwijking van materieel belang ontdekt wanneer die bestaat. 35/42
  36. 36. Waasland Voetbal Linkeroever BV o Verslag Commissaris 30/06/2020 Waasland Voetbal Linkeroever BV 3/5 Afwijkingen kunnen zich voordoen als gevolg van fraude of fouten en worden als van materieel belang beschouwd indien redelijkerwijs kan worden verwacht dat zij, individueel of gezamenlijk, de economische beslissingen genomen door gebruikers op basis van deze jaarrekening, beïnvloeden. Bij de uitvoering van onze controle leven wij het wettelijk, reglementair en normatief kader dat van toepassing is op de controle van de jaarrekening in België na. Een wettelijke controle biedt evenwel geen zekerheid omtrent de toekomstige levensvatbaarheid van de vennootschap, noch omtrent de efficiëntie of de doeltreffendheid waarmee het bestuursorgaan de bedrijfsvoering van de vennootschap ter hand heeft genomen of zal nemen. Als deel van een controle uitgevoerd overeenkomstig de ISArc( `QccU^ gYZ `b_VUccY_^UU oordeelsvorming toe en handhaven wij een professioneel-kritische instelling gedurende de controle. We voeren tevens de volgende werkzaamheden uit: ( XUd YTU^dYVYSUbU^ U^ Y^cSXQddU^ fQ^ TU bYcYS_rc TQd TU ZQQbbU[U^Y^W UU^ QVgYZ[Y^g van materieel belang bevat die het gevolg is van fraude of van fouten, het bepalen en eYdf_UbU^ fQ^ S_^db_UgUb[iQQ]XUTU^ TYU _` TUiU bYcYS_rc Y^c`UU^ U^ XUd fUb[bYZWU^ van controle-informatie die voldoende en geschikt is als basis voor ons oordeel. Het risico van het niet detecteren van een van materieel belang zijnde afwijking is groter indien die afwijking het gevolg is van fraude dan indien zij het gevolg is van fouten, omdat bij fraude sprake kan zijn van samenspanning, valsheid in geschrifte, het opzettelijk nalaten om transacties vast te leggen, het opzettelijk verkeerd voorstellen van zaken of het doorbreken van de interne beheersing; ( het verkrijgen van inzicht in de interne beheersing die relevant is voor de controle, met als doel controlewerkzaamheden op te zetten die in de gegeven omstandigheden geschikt zijn maar die niet zijn gericht op het geven van een oordeel over de effectiviteit van de interne beheersing van de vennootschap; ( het evalueren van de geschiktheid van de gehanteerde grondslagen voor financiële verslaggeving en het evalueren van de redelijkheid van de door het bestuursorgaan gemaakte schattingen en van de daarop betrekking hebbende toelichtingen; ( het concluderen of de door het bestuursorgaan gehanteerde continuïteitsveronderstelling aanvaardbaar is, en het concluderen, op basis van de verkregen controle-informatie, of er een onzekerheid van materieel belang bestaat met betrekking tot gebeurtenissen of omstandigheden die significante twijfel kunnen doen ontstaan over de mogelijkheid van de vennootschap om haar continuïteit te handhaven. Indien wij concluderen dat er een onzekerheid van materieel belang bestaat, zijn wij ertoe gehouden om de aandacht in ons commissarisverslag te vestigen op de daarop betrekking hebbende toelichtingen in de jaarrekening, of, indien deze toelichtingen inadequaat zijn, om ons oordeel aan te passen. Onze conclusies zijn gebaseerd op de controle-informatie die verkregen is tot de datum van ons commissarisverslag. Toekomstige gebeurtenissen of omstandigheden kunnen er echter toe leiden dat de vennootschap haar continuïteit niet langer kan handhaven; 36/42
  37. 37. Waasland Voetbal Linkeroever BV o Verslag Commissaris 30/06/2020 Waasland Voetbal Linkeroever BV 4/5 ( het evalueren van de algehele presentatie, structuur en inhoud van de jaarrekening, en van de vraag of de jaarrekening de onderliggende transacties en gebeurtenissen weergeeft op een wijze die leidt tot een getrouw beeld. Wij communiceren met het bestuursorgaan onder meer over de geplande reikwijdte en timing van de controle en over de significante controlebevindingen, waaronder eventuele significante tekortkomingen in de interne beheersing die wij identificeren gedurende onze controle. Overige door wet- en regelgeving gestelde eisen Verantwoordelijkheden van het bestuursorgaan Het bestuursorgaan is verantwoordelijk voor het opstellen en de inhoud van het jaarverslag, van de documenten die overeenkomstig de wettelijke en reglementaire voorschriften dienen te worden neergelegd, voor het naleven van de wettelijke en bestuursrechtelijke voorschriften die van toepassing zijn op het voeren van de boekhouding, alsook voor het naleven van het Wetboek van vennootschappen en verenigingen en van de statuten van de vennootschap. Verantwoordelijkheden van de commissaris In het kader van ons mandaat en overeenkomstig de Belgische bijkomende norm (herziene versie 2020) bij de in België van toepassing zijnde internationale S_^db_UcdQ^TQQbTU^ %@J8rc&( Yc XUd _^iU fUbQ^dg__bTUYZ[XUYT _]( Y^ QU fQ^ ]QdUbYUU belang zijnde opzichten, het jaarverslag, bepaalde documenten die overeenkomstig de wettelijke en reglementaire voorschriften dienen te worden neergelegd, alsook de naleving van bepaalde verplichtingen uit het Wetboek van vennootschappen en verenigingen en van de statuten te verifiëren, alsook verslag over deze aangelegenheden uit te brengen. Aspecten betreffende het jaarverslag Na het uitvoeren van specifieke werkzaamheden op het jaarverslag, zijn wij van oordeel dat dit jaarverslag overeenstemt met de jaarrekening voor hetzelfde boekjaar en is opgesteld overeenkomstig de artikelen 3:5 en 3:6 van het Wetboek van vennootschappen en verenigingen. In de context van onze controle van de jaarrekening, zijn wij tevens verantwoordelijk voor het overwegen, in het bijzonder op basis van de kennis verkregen in de controle, of het jaarverslag een afwijking van materieel belang bevat, hetzij informatie die onjuist vermeld is of anderszins misleidend is. In het licht van de werkzaamheden die wij hebben uitgevoerd, dienen wij u geen afwijking van materieel belang te melden. 37/42
  38. 38. Waasland Voetbal Linkeroever BV o Verslag Commissaris 30/06/2020 Waasland Voetbal Linkeroever BV 5/5 Vermelding betreffende de sociale balans De sociale balans neer te leggen bij de Nationale Bank van België overeenkomstig artikel 3:12, § 1, 8° van het Wetboek van vennootschappen en verenigingen, bevat, zowel qua vorm als qua inhoud alle door dit Wetboek voorgeschreven inlichtingen, waaronder deze betreffende de informatie inzake de lonen en de vormingen en bevat geen van materieel belang zijnde inconsistenties ten aanzien van de informatie waarover wij beschikken in het kader van onze opdracht. Vermeldingen betreffende de onafhankelijkheid ( Ons bedrijfsrevisorenkantoor en ons netwerk hebben geen opdrachten die onverenigbaar zijn met de wettelijke controle van de jaarrekening verricht, en ons bedrijfsrevisorenkantoor is in de loop van ons mandaat onafhankelijk gebleven tegenover de vennootschap. ( De honoraria voor de bijkomende opdrachten die verenigbaar zijn met de wettelijke controle van de jaarrekening bedoeld in artikel 3:65 van het Wetboek van vennootschappen en verenigingen werden correct vermeld en uitgesplitst in de toelichting bij de jaarrekening. Andere vermeldingen ( Onverminderd formele aspecten van ondergeschikt belang, werd de boekhouding gevoerd in overeenstemming met de in België van toepassing zijnde wettelijke en bestuursrechtelijke voorschriften. ( Wij dienen u geen verrichtingen of beslissingen mede te delen die in overtreding met de statuten of het Wetboek van vennootschappen en verenigingen zijn gedaan of genomen. ( De resultaatverwerking, die aan de algemene vergadering wordt voorgesteld, stemt overeen met de wettelijke en statutaire bepalingen. Gent, 14 september 2020 Moore Audit BV Commissaris vertegenwoordigd door Peter Verschelden Bedrijfsrevisor 38/42
  39. 39. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 10 SOCIALE BALANS Nummers van de paritaire comités die voor de onderneming bevoegd zijn: 100 200 223 302 Staat van de tewerkgestelde personen Werknemers waarvoor de onderneming een DIMONA-verklaring heeft ingediend of die zijn ingeschreven in het algemeen personeelsregister Tijdens het boekjaar Codes Totaal 1. Mannen 2. Vrouwen Gemiddeld aantal werknemers Voltijds 1001 79 52 27 Deeltijds 1002 8,7 6 2,7 Totaal in voltijdse equivalenten (VTE) 1003 83 54,5 28,5 Aantal daadwerkelijk gepresteerde uren Voltijds 1011 70.057 63.321 6.736 Deeltijds 1012 5.792 3.891 1.901 Totaal 1013 75.849 67.212 8.637 Personeelskosten Voltijds 1021 6.976.022 6.842.555 133.468 Deeltijds 1022 206.551 121.123 85.428 Totaal 1023 7.182.573 6.963.678 218.895 Bedrag van de voordelen bovenop het loon 1033 15.610 11.486 4.124 Tijdens het vorige boekjaar Codes P. Totaal 1P. Mannen 2P. Vrouwen Gemiddeld aantal werknemers in VTE 1003 88,1 54,2 33,9 Aantal daadwerkelijk gepresteerde uren 1013 84.878 76.452 8.426 Personeelskosten 1023 7.062.110 6.361.041 701.069 Bedrag van de voordelen bovenop het loon 1033 12.474 11.319 1.155 39/42
  40. 40. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 10 Werknemers waarvoor de onderneming een DIMONA-verklaring heeft ingediend of die zijn ingeschreven in het algemeen personeelsregister (vervolg) Op de afsluitingsdatum van het boekjaar Codes 1. Voltijds 2. Deeltijds 3. Totaal in voltijdse equivalenten Aantal werknemers 105 44 8 47,8 Volgens de aard van de arbeidsovereenkomst Overeenkomst voor een onbepaalde tijd 110 18 5 20,6 Overeenkomst voor een bepaalde tijd 111 26 3 27,2 Overeenkomst voor een duidelijk omschreven werk 112 Vervangingsovereenkomst 113 Volgens het geslacht en het studieniveau Mannen 120 41 6 43,5 lager onderwijs 1200 41 6 43,5 secundair onderwijs 1201 hoger niet-universitair onderwijs 1202 universitair onderwijs 1203 Vrouwen 121 3 2 4,3 lager onderwijs 1210 3 2 4,3 secundair onderwijs 1211 hoger niet-universitair onderwijs 1212 universitair onderwijs 1213 Volgens de beroepscategorie Directiepersoneel 130 Bedienden 134 43 7 46,3 Arbeiders 132 1 1 1,5 Andere 133 Uitzendkrachten en ter beschikking van de onderneming gestelde personen Tijdens het boekjaar Codes 1. Uitzendkrachten 2. Ter beschikking van de onderneming gestelde personen Gemiddeld aantal tewerkgestelde personen 150 2,5 Aantal daadwerkelijk gepresteerde uren 151 4.400 Kosten voor de onderneming 152 405.874 40/42
  41. 41. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 10 Tabel van het personeelsverloop tijdens het boekjaar Ingetreden Codes 1. Voltijds 2. Deeltijds 3. Totaal in voltijdse equivalenten Aantal werknemers waarvoor de onderneming tijdens het boekjaar een DIMONA-verklaring heeft ingediend of die tijdens het boekjaar werden ingeschreven in het algemeen personeelsregister 205 122 4 123,6 Volgens de aard van de arbeidsovereenkomst Overeenkomst voor een onbepaalde tijd 210 52 1 52,5 Overeenkomst voor een bepaalde tijd 211 70 3 71,1 Overeenkomst voor een duidelijk omschreven werk 212 Vervangingsovereenkomst 213 Uitgetreden Codes 1. Voltijds 2. Deeltijds 3. Totaal in voltijdse equivalenten Aantal werknemers met een in de DIMONA-verklaring aangegeven of een in het algemeen personeelsregister opgetekende datum waarop hun overeenkomst tijdens het boekjaar een einde nam 305 118 3 119,6 Volgens de aard van de arbeidsovereenkomst Overeenkomst voor een onbepaalde tijd 310 65 65 Overeenkomst voor een bepaalde tijd 311 53 3 54,6 Overeenkomst voor een duidelijk omschreven werk 312 Vervangingsovereenkomst 313 Volgens de reden van beëindiging van de overeenkomst Pensioen 340 Werkloosheid met bedrijfstoeslag 341 Afdanking 342 Andere reden 343 118 3 119,6 Waarvan: het aantal werknemers dat als zelfstandige ten minste op halftijdse basis diensten blijft verlenen aan de onderneming 350 41/42
  42. 42. Nr. BE 0534.979.348 VOL 10 Inlichtingen over de opleidingen voor de werknemers tijdens het boekjaar Codes Mannen Codes Vrouwen Totaal van de formele voortgezette beroepsopleidingsinitiatieven ten laste van de werkgever Aantal betrokken werknemers 5801 5811 Aantal gevolgde opleidingsuren 5802 5812 Nettokosten voor de onderneming 5803 5813 waarvan brutokosten rechtstreeks verbonden met de opleiding 58031 58131 waarvan betaalde bijdragen en stortingen aan collectieve fondsen 58032 58132 waarvan ontvangen tegemoetkomingen (in mindering) 58033 58133 Totaal van de minder formele en informele voortgezette beroepsopleidingsinitiatieven ten laste van de werkgever Aantal betrokken werknemers 5821 5831 Aantal gevolgde opleidingsuren 5822 5832 Nettokosten voor de onderneming 5823 5833 Totaal van de initiële beroepsopleidingsinitiatieven ten laste van de werkgever Aantal betrokken werknemers 5841 5851 Aantal gevolgde opleidingsuren 5842 5852 Nettokosten voor de onderneming 5843 5853 42/42

×