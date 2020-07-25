Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Les notes figurant en annexe font partie intégrante des comptes annuels GCTJLBX20200723T07492501_001 No. RCSL : Matricule ...
Les notes figurant en annexe font partie intégrante des comptes annuels GCTJLBX20200723T07492501_001 No. RCSL : Matricule ...
Les notes figurant en annexe font partie intégrante des comptes annuels GCTJLBX20200723T07492501_001 No. RCSL : Matricule ...
Les notes figurant en annexe font partie intégrante des comptes annuels GCTJLBX20200723T07492501_001 No. RCSL : Matricule ...
Les notes figurant en annexe font partie intégrante des comptes annuels GCTJLBX20200723T07492501_001 No. RCSL : Matricule ...
SO SENSE S.A. Société Anonyme 12, rue de Bastogne L-1217 LUXEMBOURG R.C.S. LUXEMBOURG : B-209.835 COMPTES ANNUELS AU 31 DE...
change historique ou de leur valeur déterminée sur base du cours de change en vigueur à la date de clôture du bilan; - tou...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Financiële goochelarij in bedrijfje zaakvoerder AVROX

34 views

Published on

Het bedrijf SO SENSE heeft de resultaten over 2019 neergelegd.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Financiële goochelarij in bedrijfje zaakvoerder AVROX

  1. 1. Les notes figurant en annexe font partie intégrante des comptes annuels GCTJLBX20200723T07492501_001 No. RCSL : Matricule :B209835 2016 2211 774 Date d'entrée eCDF : 23/07/2020 BILAN Exercice du au (en )01/0101 /2019 31/12/201902 EUR03 SO SENSE S.A. 12, rue de Bastogne L-1217 Luxembourg ACTIF Référence(s) Exercice courant Exercice précédent A. Capital souscrit non versé 1101 0,00101 30.000,00102 I. Capital souscrit non appelé 1103 0,00103 30.000,00104 II. Capital souscrit appelé et non versé 1105 0,00105 0,00106 B. Frais d'établissement 1107 1.045,65107 1.629,26108 C. Actif immobilisé 1109 0,00109 0,00110 I. Immobilisations incorporelles 1111 0,00111 0,00112 1. Frais de développement 1113 0,00113 0,00114 2. Concessions, brevets, licences, marques, ainsi que droits et valeurs similaires s'ils ont été 1115 0,00115 0,00116 a) acquis à titre onéreux, sans devoir figurer sous C.I.3 1117 0,00117 0,00118 b) créés par l'entreprise elle-même 1119 0,00119 0,00120 3. Fonds de commerce, dans la mesure où il a été acquis à titre onéreux 1121 0,00121 0,00122 4. Acomptes versés et immobilisations incorporelles en cours 1123 0,00123 0,00124 II. Immobilisations corporelles 1125 0,00125 0,00126 1. Terrains et constructions 1127 0,00127 0,00128 2. Installations techniques et machines 1129 0,00129 0,00130 BRICE ERNIQUIN LAURENT HERICORD AVROX ?
  2. 2. Les notes figurant en annexe font partie intégrante des comptes annuels GCTJLBX20200723T07492501_001 No. RCSL : Matricule :B209835 2016 2211 774 Référence(s) Exercice courant Exercice précédent 3. Autres installations, outillage et mobilier 1131 0,00131 0,00132 4. Acomptes versés et immobilisations corporelles en cours 1133 0,00133 0,00134 III. Immobilisations financières 1135 0,00135 0,00136 1. Parts dans des entreprises liées 1137 0,00137 0,00138 2. Créances sur des entreprises liées 1139 0,00139 0,00140 3. Participations 1141 0,00141 0,00142 4. Créances sur des entreprises avec lesquelles l'entreprise a un lien de participation 1143 0,00143 0,00144 5. Titres ayant le caractère d'immobilisations 1145 0,00145 0,00146 6. Autres prêts 1147 0,00147 0,00148 D. Actif circulant 1151 601.415,04151 4.149,44152 I. Stocks 1153 0,00153 0,00154 1. Matières premières et consommables 1155 0,00155 0,00156 2. Produits en cours de fabrication 1157 0,00157 0,00158 3. Produits finis et marchandises 1159 0,00159 0,00160 4. Acomptes versés 1161 0,00161 0,00162 II. Créances 1163 601.415,04163 4.149,44164 1. Créances résultant de ventes et prestations de services 1165 0,00165 0,00166 a) dont la durée résiduelle est inférieure ou égale à un an 1167 0,00167 0,00168 b) dont la durée résiduelle est supérieure à un an 1169 0,00169 0,00170 2. Créances sur des entreprises liées 1171 0,00171 0,00172 a) dont la durée résiduelle est inférieure ou égale à un an 1173 0,00173 0,00174 b) dont la durée résiduelle est supérieure à un an 1175 0,00175 0,00176 3. Créances sur des entreprises avec lesquelles l'entreprise a un lien de participation 1177 595.429,60177 0,00178 a) dont la durée résiduelle est inférieure ou égale à un an 1179 595.429,60179 0,00180 b) dont la durée résiduelle est supérieure à un an 1181 0,00181 0,00182 4. Autres créances 1183 5.985,44183 4.149,44184 a) dont la durée résiduelle est inférieure ou égale à un an 1185 5.985,44185 4.149,44186 b) dont la durée résiduelle est supérieure à un an 1187 0,00187 0,00188
  3. 3. Les notes figurant en annexe font partie intégrante des comptes annuels GCTJLBX20200723T07492501_001 No. RCSL : Matricule :B209835 2016 2211 774 Référence(s) Exercice courant Exercice précédent III. Valeurs mobilières 1189 0,00189 0,00190 1. Parts dans des entreprises liées 1191 0,00191 0,00192 2. Actions propres ou parts propres 1209 0,00209 0,00210 3. Autres valeurs mobilières 1195 0,00195 0,00196 IV. Avoirs en banques, avoirs en compte de chèques postaux, chèques et encaisse 1197 0,00197 0,00198 E. Comptes de régularisation 1199 0,00199 0,00200 TOTAL DU BILAN (ACTIF) 602.460,69201 35.778,70202
  4. 4. Les notes figurant en annexe font partie intégrante des comptes annuels GCTJLBX20200723T07492501_001 No. RCSL : Matricule :B209835 2016 2211 774 CAPITAUX PROPRES ET PASSIF Référence(s) Exercice courant Exercice précédent A. Capitaux propres 1301 -24.227,09301 -9.535,32302 I. Capital souscrit 1303 40.000,00303 40.000,00304 II. Primes d'émission 1305 0,00305 0,00306 III. Réserve de réévaluation 1307 0,00307 0,00308 IV. Réserves 1309 0,00309 0,00310 1. Réserve légale 1311 0,00311 0,00312 2. Réserve pour actions propres ou parts propres 1313 0,00313 0,00314 3. Réserves statutaires 1315 0,00315 0,00316 4. Autres réserves, y compris la réserve de juste valeur 1429 0,00429 0,00430 a) autres réserves disponibles 1431 0,00431 0,00432 b) autres réserves non disponibles 1433 0,00433 0,00434 V. Résultats reportés 1319 -49.535,32319 -41.492,71320 VI. Résultat de l'exercice 1321 -14.691,77321 -8.042,61322 VII. Acomptes sur dividendes 1323 0,00323 0,00324 VIII. Subventions d'investissement en capital 1325 0,00325 0,00326 B. Provisions 1331 0,00331 0,00332 1. Provisions pour pensions et obligations similaires 1333 0,00333 0,00334 2. Provisions pour impôts 1335 0,00335 0,00336 3. Autres provisions 1337 0,00337 0,00338 C. Dettes 1435 626.687,78435 45.314,02436 1. Emprunts obligataires 1437 0,00437 0,00438 a) Emprunts convertibles 1439 0,00439 0,00440 i) dont la durée résiduelle est inférieure ou égale à un an 1441 0,00441 0,00442 ii) dont la durée résiduelle est supérieure à un an 1443 0,00443 0,00444 b) Emprunts non convertibles 1445 0,00445 0,00446 i) dont la durée résiduelle est inférieure ou égale à un an 1447 0,00447 0,00448 ii) dont la durée résiduelle est supérieure à un an 1449 0,00449 0,00450 2. Dettes envers des établissements de crédit 1355 0,00355 170,99356 a) dont la durée résiduelle est inférieure ou égale à un an 1357 0,00357 170,99358 b) dont la durée résiduelle est supérieure à un an 1359 0,00359 0,00360
  5. 5. Les notes figurant en annexe font partie intégrante des comptes annuels GCTJLBX20200723T07492501_001 No. RCSL : Matricule :B209835 2016 2211 774 Référence(s) Exercice courant Exercice précédent 3. Acomptes reçus sur commandes pour autant qu'ils ne sont pas déduits des stocks de façon distincte 1361 0,00361 0,00362 a) dont la durée résiduelle est inférieure ou égale à un an 1363 0,00363 0,00364 b) dont la durée résiduelle est supérieure à un an 1365 0,00365 0,00366 4. Dettes sur achats et prestations de services 1367 19.088,00367 12.134,34368 a) dont la durée résiduelle est inférieure ou égale à un an 1369 19.088,00369 12.134,34370 b) dont la durée résiduelle est supérieure à un an 1371 0,00371 0,00372 5. Dettes représentées par des effets de commerce 1373 0,00373 0,00374 a) dont la durée résiduelle est inférieure ou égale à un an 1375 0,00375 0,00376 b) dont la durée résiduelle est supérieure à un an 1377 0,00377 0,00378 6. Dettes envers des entreprises liées 1379 0,00379 0,00380 a) dont la durée résiduelle est inférieure ou égale à un an 1381 0,00381 0,00382 b) dont la durée résiduelle est supérieure à un an 1383 0,00383 0,00384 7. Dettes envers des entreprises avec lesquelles l'entreprise a un lien de participation 1385 0,00385 0,00386 a) dont la durée résiduelle est inférieure ou égale à un an 1387 0,00387 0,00388 b) dont la durée résiduelle est supérieure à un an 1389 0,00389 0,00390 8. Autres dettes 1451 607.599,78451 33.008,69452 a) Dettes fiscales 1393 1.745,00393 1.350,00394 b) Dettes au titre de la sécurité sociale 1395 0,00395 0,00396 c) Autres dettes 1397 605.854,78397 31.658,69398 i) dont la durée résiduelle est inférieure ou égale à un an 1399 12.332,78399 31.658,69400 ii) dont la durée résiduelle est supérieure à un an 1401 593.522,00401 0,00402 D. Comptes de régularisation 1403 0,00403 0,00404 TOTAL DU BILAN (CAPITAUX PROPRES ET PASSIF) 602.460,69405 35.778,70406
  6. 6. SO SENSE S.A. Société Anonyme 12, rue de Bastogne L-1217 LUXEMBOURG R.C.S. LUXEMBOURG : B-209.835 COMPTES ANNUELS AU 31 DECEMBRE 2019 ANNEXE I. GENERALITES La société a été constituée le 19 octobre 2016 à Luxembourg, pour une durée illimitée sous la forme d’une société d’une société anonyme. Le siège de la société est établi à Luxembourg. Les comptes annuels de la société sont établis conformément aux dispositions légales et réglementaires luxembourgeoises et aux pratiques comptables généralement admises. La société tient sa comptabilité en euros (EUR) et le bilan et le compte de profits et pertes sont exprimées dans cette devise. Les transactions effectuées dans une devise autre que la devise du bilan sont converties dans la devise du bilan au cours de change en vigueur à la date de transaction. A la date de clôture du bilan : - le prix d’acquisition des immobilisations exprimé dans une autre devise que la devise du bilan reste converti au cours de change historique; - les avoirs et dettes bancaires, exprimés dans une autre devise que celle du bilan sont valorisés au cours de change à la date de clôture du bilan; - tous les autres postes de l’actif, exprimés dans une autre devise que la devise du bilan, sont valorisés individuellement au plus bas de leur valeur au cours de
  7. 7. change historique ou de leur valeur déterminée sur base du cours de change en vigueur à la date de clôture du bilan; - tous les autres postes du passif, exprimés dans une autre devise que la devise du bilan, sont valorisés individuellement au plus haut de leur valeur au cours de change historique ou de leur valeur déterminée sur base du cours de change en vigueur à la date de clôture du bilan. Ainsi, seuls sont comptabilisés dans le compte de profits et pertes les bénéfices et pertes de change réalisés et les pertes de change non réalisées. Le bilan et le compte de profits et pertes clôturés au 31 décembre 2019, couvrent la période du 1er janvier 2019 au 31 décembre 2019. II. CREANCES Il n’y a pas de créances dont la durée résiduelle soit supérieure à un an. III. DETTES Il figure dans les dettes dont la durée résiduelle est supérieure à un an, le solde d’une convention de trésorerie pour un montant principal de EUR 593 522,00 hors intérêts échus. IV. AFFECTATION DU RESULTAT 2019 (EN EUR) L’assemblée décide d’affecter le résultat de l’exercice 2019 en report à nouveau. V. CONSEIL D’ADMINISTRATION - Monsieur Brice ERNIQUIN, demeurant professionnellement à Luxembourg ; - Madame Laurent HERICORD, demeurant professionnellement à Luxembourg; - Monsieur Stéphane KOMODZINSKI demeurant professionnellement à Luxembourg; VI. COMMISSAIRE AUX COMPTES - COMPTASSIST SA, RCS B161086 ayant son siège social au 12 rue de Bastogne L-1217 LUXEMBOURG.

×