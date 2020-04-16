Auxílio Emergencial - 600,00

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NIS_RF NOME_RF NIS_BEN_01 NOME_BEN_01 NOME_BEN_02 VALOR 16034793298 ABDELKADER DE ARAUJO 16034793298 ABDELKADER DE ARAUJO ...
12390532227 ANA CELIA DE SOUSA MELO 12390532227 ANA CELIA DE SOUSA MELO 600.00 16084532412 ANA CELIA FERREIRA DE CASTRO 16...
21039007270 ANGELICA DE SOUSA GUERRA 21039007270 ANGELICA DE SOUSA GUERRA 600.00 16090466175 ANGELICA MUNIZ BRITO 16090466...
17035702960 ANTONIA DE MARIA MAGALHAES DE SOUSA 17035702960 ANTONIA DE MARIA MAGALHAES DE SOUSA 600.00 16005813820 ANTONIA...
16040053187 ANTONIA JAIRES SILVA BARBOSA 16040053187 ANTONIA JAIRES SILVA BARBOSA 600.00 16006311152 ANTONIA JAMILA DE SOU...
16006306728 ANTONIA RIBEIRO ALVES CAMILO 16006306728 ANTONIA RIBEIRO ALVES CAMILO 600.00 16074577359 ANTONIA RITA DE CASSI...
16035126554 ANTONIO BEZERRA COSTA 16035126554 ANTONIO BEZERRA COSTA 600.00 12090207983 ANTONIO BIBIANO MAGALHAES 120902079...
16039309475 ANTONIO DINIZ DO NASCIMENTO 16039309475 ANTONIO DINIZ DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 12810432254 ANTONIO DO NASCIMENTO F...
16007217044 ANTONIO JOSE RODRIGUES DE SALES 16007217044 ANTONIO JOSE RODRIGUES DE SALES 600.00 12180103265 ANTONIO JUSTINO...
12195788056 ANTONIO RIBAMAR MARTINS 12195788056 ANTONIO RIBAMAR MARTINS 600.00 21277902056 ANTONIO RIBEIRO ALVES 212779020...
12103282770 ANTONIO WILSON DE SOUSA CRISPIM 12103282770 ANTONIO WILSON DE SOUSA CRISPIM 600.00 12338113421 ANTONIO WILSON ...
16099187058 BENEDITO CAVALCANTE SOUSA 16099187058 BENEDITO CAVALCANTE SOUSA 600.00 16122382168 BENEDITO DE SOUSA ROCHA 161...
16050469718 CICERA TAVARES 16050469718 CICERA TAVARES 600.00 16071665109 CICERO CARLOS DE ALMEIDA 16071665109 CICERO CARLO...
20725580830 DANIELA MOTA DA SILVA 20725580830 DANIELA MOTA DA SILVA 600.00 16040965259 DANIELA VASCONCELOS PAIVA 160409652...
12423127199 EDUARDO PEREIRA DA SILVA 12423127199 EDUARDO PEREIRA DA SILVA 600.00 16163916434 EDUARDO RODRIGUES AZEVEDO 161...
16005985885 EVA SANDRA MESQUITA MARTINS 16182293854 GILBERTO MOURA MARTINS 600.00 12590779196 EVANDRO BRANDAO DE SOUZA 125...
16250914030 FRANCISCA ALVES DE SOUSA 16250914030 FRANCISCA ALVES DE SOUSA 600.00 16068436129 FRANCISCA ANTONIA DA SILVA 16...
16181259474 FRANCISCA FERNANDES DE SOUSA 16181259474 FRANCISCA FERNANDES DE SOUSA 600.00 16255261035 FRANCISCA FERREIRA DE...
16290304497 FRANCISCA NETA DE OLIVEIRA 16290304497 FRANCISCA NETA DE OLIVEIRA 600.00 16229270200 FRANCISCA ORILEIDE SOUSA ...
16079704367 FRANCISCO ANTONIO PAIVA PINHO 16079704367 FRANCISCO ANTONIO PAIVA PINHO 600.00 16213109170 FRANCISCO ANTONIO P...
10839353321 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS FERREIRA 10839353321 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS FERREIRA 600.00 16066576640 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGA...
16182167352 FRANCISCO ERNANE MAGALHAES CUNHA 16182167352 FRANCISCO ERNANE MAGALHAES CUNHA 600.00 12976098273 FRANCISCO EUD...
16298541080 FRANCISCO JOSE RODRIGUES PINTO 16298541080 FRANCISCO JOSE RODRIGUES PINTO 600.00 22021194328 FRANCISCO JOSE SO...
16180805661 FRANCISCO TIAGO PETRA 16180805661 FRANCISCO TIAGO PETRA 600.00 16181277464 FRANCISCO VALCI RODRIGUES MESQUITA ...
12390422715 HERCULANO JOAO VITAL MESQUITA 12390422715 HERCULANO JOAO VITAL MESQUITA 600.00 16215501639 HILANA ABREU FARIAS...
16223792329 IZETE CAETANO DE FARIAS 16223792329 IZETE CAETANO DE FARIAS 600.00 13351275195 JACILENE LOURENCO DE SALES 1335...
16279587208 JOAO BATISTA DA SILVA 16279587208 JOAO BATISTA DA SILVA 600.00 16296151773 JOAO BATISTA LOBATO LIRA 1629615177...
16293660634 JOICE FARIAS SOARES 16293660634 JOICE FARIAS SOARES 600.00 10864231595 JONAS PROTASIO DOS SANTOS 10864231595 J...
12328171771 JOSE DE ASSIS ALVES 12328171771 JOSE DE ASSIS ALVES 600.00 16318904205 JOSE DE MELO RIBEIRO 16318904205 JOSE D...
10793343124 JOSE LEMOS FERREIRA 10793343124 JOSE LEMOS FERREIRA 600.00 16250200372 JOSE LINDOMAR RODRIGUES PAIVA 162502003...
16195891895 JOSE ROGERIO ALVES DE SOUSA 16195891895 JOSE ROGERIO ALVES DE SOUSA 600.00 16050065536 JOSE SILVA ALVES 160500...
16434676175 LEANDRA RODRIGUES MACEDO 16434676175 LEANDRA RODRIGUES MACEDO 600.00 14008626197 LEANDRO COSMO MAIA DA SILVA 1...
12866880198 LUIS ANTONIO MARQUES DE SOUSA 12866880198 LUIS ANTONIO MARQUES DE SOUSA 600.00 12399509457 LUIS ANTONIO MARTIN...
16040156199 MANOEL ALFREDO MOREIRA BEZERRA 16040156199 MANOEL ALFREDO MOREIRA BEZERRA 600.00 12062266490 MANOEL ARAUJO VIE...
12319828992 MARIA ALVES FERREIRA 12319828992 MARIA ALVES FERREIRA 600.00 16350429290 MARIA ALVES MORAIS 16350429290 MARIA ...
  1. 1. NIS_RF NOME_RF NIS_BEN_01 NOME_BEN_01 NOME_BEN_02 VALOR 16034793298 ABDELKADER DE ARAUJO 16034793298 ABDELKADER DE ARAUJO 600.00 21291850130 ADALBERTO RODRIGUES ALEXANDRE 21291850130 ADALBERTO RODRIGUES ALEXANDRE 600.00 12908127190 ADAMASTOR TEIXEIRA DA SILVA 12908127190 ADAMASTOR TEIXEIRA DA SILVA 600.00 16007123139 ADAO SOUSA FERNANDES 16007123139 ADAO SOUSA FERNANDES 600.00 16081181902 ADEILDO RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS 16081181902 ADEILDO RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS 600.00 12055423837 ADELINO RODRIGUES DA SILVA 12055423837 ADELINO RODRIGUES DA SILVA 600.00 16005761537 ADEMIR DA SILVA MARTINS 16005761537 ADEMIR DA SILVA MARTINS 600.00 12462097459 ADONIAS FELIX RODRIGUES 12462097459 ADONIAS FELIX RODRIGUES 600.00 16040581930 ADRIANA FERNANDES GONCALVES 16040581930 ADRIANA FERNANDES GONCALVES 600.00 16077888207 ADRIANA KELLY DA SILVA AQUINO 16077888207 ADRIANA KELLY DA SILVA AQUINO 600.00 16040583011 ADRIANO ARAGAO SOUSA 16040583011 ADRIANO ARAGAO SOUSA 600.00 16133125579 ADRIELE SOUZA DA SILVA 16133125579 ADRIELE SOUZA DA SILVA 600.00 16132742299 ADRINA LUIZA MORAIS VIEIRA 16132742299 ADRINA LUIZA MORAIS VIEIRA 600.00 12396095945 AGACI BARBOSA CAMPOS 12396095945 AGACI BARBOSA CAMPOS 600.00 16007139914 AGUIAR ARAUJO DE PAIVA 16007139914 AGUIAR ARAUJO DE PAIVA 600.00 16039300591 AILA MESQUITA RODRIGUES 16039300591 AILA MESQUITA RODRIGUES 600.00 16055344816 ALAILSON BASTOS ARAUJO 16055344816 ALAILSON BASTOS ARAUJO 600.00 23784802911 ALCELY CAVALCANTE COSTA 23784802911 ALCELY CAVALCANTE COSTA 600.00 16035127569 ALCIONE MATEUS DUARTE 16035127569 ALCIONE MATEUS DUARTE 600.00 16005577728 ALCIRA MELO DE AQUINO 16303524479 FRANCISCO AURICELIO GOMES DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 21219358306 ALDA SONIA DOS SANTOS ALVES 21219358306 ALDA SONIA DOS SANTOS ALVES 600.00 12477483716 ALDENIR DE PAIVA CAXIAS 12477483716 ALDENIR DE PAIVA CAXIAS 600.00 16022851352 ALDENORA SILVA DA CONCEICAO 16022851352 ALDENORA SILVA DA CONCEICAO 600.00 16049738018 ALEXANDRE RODRIGUES CARLOS 16049738018 ALEXANDRE RODRIGUES CARLOS 600.00 16072345744 ALINE BARBOSA DA SILVA 16040685426 FRANCISCO ANAILSON VIEIRA BARBOSA 600.00 16006403723 ALVINA ALVES ARAUJO 12430633177 PEDRO MARQUES ARAUJO 600.00 12055258666 AMADEU RODRIGUES DA SILVA 12055258666 AMADEU RODRIGUES DA SILVA 600.00 16072810935 ANA ALICE MARTINS ALENCAR 16069072708 FRANCISCO DEISSON XIMENES GOMES 600.00 16049798428 ANA ALICE ROSEIRA DE SOUSA 16049798428 ANA ALICE ROSEIRA DE SOUSA 600.00 16078367537 ANA BEATRIZ CAETANO VIANA MELO 16005807081 ANTONIO GLEISON DE OLIVEIRA MELO 600.00 20456199319 ANA CAROLINA SANTOS ARAUJO 20456199319 ANA CAROLINA SANTOS ARAUJO 600.00 12583147759 ANA CATARINA DE FARIAS VIEIRA 12583147759 ANA CATARINA DE FARIAS VIEIRA 600.00
  2. 2. 12390532227 ANA CELIA DE SOUSA MELO 12390532227 ANA CELIA DE SOUSA MELO 600.00 16084532412 ANA CELIA FERREIRA DE CASTRO 16084532412 ANA CELIA FERREIRA DE CASTRO 600.00 16092759560 ANA CLAUDIA BENEVINUTO DE BRITO 16092759560 ANA CLAUDIA BENEVINUTO DE BRITO 600.00 16164464316 ANA CLAUDIA DE SOUSA 16164464316 ANA CLAUDIA DE SOUSA 600.00 16092762138 ANA CLEIDE FERNANDES DOS SANTOS 16250932241 HILTON CALISTA DOS SANTOS 600.00 12380359891 ANA EDNA CAMELO COSTA 12380359891 ANA EDNA CAMELO COSTA 600.00 16068310621 ANA JOYCE CASTRO FERREIRA 16068310621 ANA JOYCE CASTRO FERREIRA 600.00 21255409551 ANA KARINE DOS SANTOS GOMES 21255409551 ANA KARINE DOS SANTOS GOMES 600.00 16046458510 ANA KELE LIMA SARAIVA 16046458510 ANA KELE LIMA SARAIVA 600.00 16005853873 ANA LOURDES GOMES DA SILVA 16005853873 ANA LOURDES GOMES DA SILVA 600.00 21039001647 ANA LUCIA BARROS FERNANDES 21039001647 ANA LUCIA BARROS FERNANDES 600.00 16084522948 ANA LUCIA FERNANDES BARBOSA 16213543911 JOSE AIRTON VIEIRA BARBOSA 600.00 21227898322 ANA LUCIA MAGALHAES 16072470921 IGOR MAGALHAES DE SOUSA 600.00 16138513011 ANA LUCIA PAULO DOS SANTOS 16138513011 ANA LUCIA PAULO DOS SANTOS 600.00 21029591387 ANA MARIA ALVES XIMENES 21029591387 ANA MARIA ALVES XIMENES 600.00 21209013179 ANA MARIA ARAUJO MENDES 16355630806 MARCOS PAULO DE SOUSA JORGE 600.00 16162011624 ANA MARIA DOS SANTOS FARIAS 16162011624 ANA MARIA DOS SANTOS FARIAS 600.00 12478842574 ANA MARIA MENDES DE LIMA 12478842574 ANA MARIA MENDES DE LIMA 600.00 16006347106 ANA MILCA TEIXEIRA ALEXANDRE 16006347106 ANA MILCA TEIXEIRA ALEXANDRE 600.00 16040958449 ANA MYRLLEM SOUSA DA SILVA 16040958449 ANA MYRLLEM SOUSA DA SILVA 600.00 16083917221 ANA PAULA ALVES DA SILVA 16386414587 JOAO VITOR DA SILVA MORAIS 600.00 16132891561 ANA PAULA GOMES SIQUEIRA 16132891561 ANA PAULA GOMES SIQUEIRA 600.00 21219355862 ANA PAULA MAGALHAES DE PAULA SILVA 21219355862 ANA PAULA MAGALHAES DE PAULA SILVA 600.00 20331446469 ANA PAULA RODRIGUES VASCONCELOS 20331446469 ANA PAULA RODRIGUES VASCONCELOS 600.00 16015471191 ANA PRISCILA SOARES 16015471191 ANA PRISCILA SOARES 600.00 16006351863 ANA RENATA SIMAO FERREIRA 16006351863 ANA RENATA SIMAO FERREIRA 600.00 16005795598 ANDERSON PEREIRA SILVA 16005795598 ANDERSON PEREIRA SILVA 600.00 19043189203 ANDREZA MUNIZ DE AQUINO 19043189203 ANDREZA MUNIZ DE AQUINO 600.00 16163509839 ANDREZA RODRIGUES MAXIMIANO 16163509839 ANDREZA RODRIGUES MAXIMIANO 600.00 21039020137 ANDREZZA SANTOS MOURAO 21039020137 ANDREZZA SANTOS MOURAO 600.00 16132874993 ANGELA ARAUJO DE MESQUITA 16132874993 ANGELA ARAUJO DE MESQUITA 600.00 16124257654 ANGELA DE SOUSA FURTUNATO 16639896959 NIVONALDO DE ALMEIDA CAVALCANTE 600.00 16132874969 ANGELA MARIA MAGALHAES RODRIGUES 16261211524 FRANCISCO FABIO MOTA RODRIGUES 600.00
  3. 3. 21039007270 ANGELICA DE SOUSA GUERRA 21039007270 ANGELICA DE SOUSA GUERRA 600.00 16090466175 ANGELICA MUNIZ BRITO 16090466175 ANGELICA MUNIZ BRITO 600.00 16099700189 ANGELITA LOPES DE FARIAS 16099700189 ANGELITA LOPES DE FARIAS 600.00 12484785706 ANTONIA ADELAIDE DE SOUZA 12484785706 ANTONIA ADELAIDE DE SOUZA 600.00 16092657571 ANTONIA ALDACIR CUNHA 16092657571 ANTONIA ALDACIR CUNHA 600.00 16130527668 ANTONIA ALICE JUNIOR DA SILVA 16130527668 ANTONIA ALICE JUNIOR DA SILVA 600.00 16005821106 ANTONIA ALICE PINHEIRO DE SOUSA 16005821106 ANTONIA ALICE PINHEIRO DE SOUSA 600.00 16035295216 ANTONIA ALINE RODRIGUES MAGALHAES 16478222072 MARCELO GALDINO FARIAS 600.00 16007212905 ANTONIA ALTACIR SOUZA MAGALHAES 16007212905 ANTONIA ALTACIR SOUZA MAGALHAES 600.00 12334874053 ANTONIA ALVES DE JESUS 12334874053 ANTONIA ALVES DE JESUS 600.00 16007199755 ANTONIA ALVES DOS SANTOS 16007199755 ANTONIA ALVES DOS SANTOS 600.00 16005813685 ANTONIA ARLINDA MESQUITA 16290775155 JOSE ENIO DE MEDEIROS 600.00 16005808436 ANTONIA BARBOSA DE BARROS 16005808436 ANTONIA BARBOSA DE BARROS 600.00 13109696192 ANTONIA BENICE DE SOUSA LAMEU 13109696192 ANTONIA BENICE DE SOUSA LAMEU 600.00 12369559855 ANTONIA BERNARDO FERREIRA 12369559855 ANTONIA BERNARDO FERREIRA 600.00 16078343360 ANTONIA CARLA OLIVEIRA SILVINO 16078343360 ANTONIA CARLA OLIVEIRA SILVINO 600.00 16007206115 ANTONIA CARNEIRO VERAS 16007206115 ANTONIA CARNEIRO VERAS 600.00 16136017211 ANTONIA CELIA DA SILVA 16136017211 ANTONIA CELIA DA SILVA 600.00 16034809860 ANTONIA CELIA FERREIRA DOS SANTOS 16034809860 ANTONIA CELIA FERREIRA DOS SANTOS 600.00 16006310377 ANTONIA CLEANE DE SOUSA MELO 16006310377 ANTONIA CLEANE DE SOUSA MELO 600.00 21039025155 ANTONIA CLEIA SOUSA DO NASCIMENTO 21039025155 ANTONIA CLEIA SOUSA DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 16084402934 ANTONIA CLEONICE NASCIMENTO DA SILVA 16084402934 ANTONIA CLEONICE NASCIMENTO DA SILVA 600.00 16163533977 ANTONIA CLEUDIA MACENA CONSTANTINO 16163533977 ANTONIA CLEUDIA MACENA CONSTANTINO 600.00 21219349919 ANTONIA CLEUMA NERES DE SOUSA 21219349919 ANTONIA CLEUMA NERES DE SOUSA 600.00 16007204767 ANTONIA COSMA PAIVA DE SOUSA 16007204767 ANTONIA COSMA PAIVA DE SOUSA 600.00 16005821823 ANTONIA CRISTINA DO NASCIMENTO SOUSA 16005821823 ANTONIA CRISTINA DO NASCIMENTO SOUSA 600.00 16005821777 ANTONIA CRISTINA FARIAS DE SOUSA 16005821777 ANTONIA CRISTINA FARIAS DE SOUSA 600.00 16007191258 ANTONIA DAIANE DOS SANTOS BRAGA 16039005107 JOSE NILTON ALVES DUARTE 600.00 14589968475 ANTONIA DANIELE VIEIRA MORAIS 14589968475 ANTONIA DANIELE VIEIRA MORAIS 600.00 16049756385 ANTONIA DAYANE DA SILVA FARIAS 16049756385 ANTONIA DAYANE DA SILVA FARIAS 600.00 23693568010 ANTONIA DE FATIMA LINO MACEDO 23693568010 ANTONIA DE FATIMA LINO MACEDO 600.00 16123125126 ANTONIA DE MARIA BRAGA MUNIZ 16123125126 ANTONIA DE MARIA BRAGA MUNIZ 600.00 16124435714 ANTONIA DE MARIA DE SOUSA VIEIRA 16182182815 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS ROCHA VIEIRA 600.00
  4. 4. 17035702960 ANTONIA DE MARIA MAGALHAES DE SOUSA 17035702960 ANTONIA DE MARIA MAGALHAES DE SOUSA 600.00 16005813820 ANTONIA DE MARIA MESQUITA 16005813820 ANTONIA DE MARIA MESQUITA 600.00 16049756415 ANTONIA DE MARIA RIBEIRO FARIAS 16049756415 ANTONIA DE MARIA RIBEIRO FARIAS 600.00 16136983460 ANTONIA DE MARIA RODRIGUES 16136983460 ANTONIA DE MARIA RODRIGUES 600.00 16006314690 ANTONIA DE MARIA SANTIAGO RIBEIRO 16006314690 ANTONIA DE MARIA SANTIAGO RIBEIRO 600.00 16040593343 ANTONIA DE MARIA SOUZA DIAS 16040613611 ANTONIO RODRIGUES NOBRE 600.00 16026501623 ANTONIA DE SOUSA FERREIRA 16026501623 ANTONIA DE SOUSA FERREIRA 600.00 16006302374 ANTONIA DOS ANJOS MACHADO 16006302374 ANTONIA DOS ANJOS MACHADO 600.00 16035126147 ANTONIA EDILENE DE SOUSA LOIOLA 16035126147 ANTONIA EDILENE DE SOUSA LOIOLA 600.00 16143479373 ANTONIA ELIANE CAMELO BARBOSA 16143479373 ANTONIA ELIANE CAMELO BARBOSA 600.00 16160039874 ANTONIA ELIEZITA MARTINS FERREIRA 16160039874 ANTONIA ELIEZITA MARTINS FERREIRA 600.00 16026502166 ANTONIA ELISABETE FERREIRA DE CASTRO 16049948535 FRANCISCO FELIX DE CASTRO 600.00 21215778130 ANTONIA ERIDAN SOUSA MUNIZ 21215778130 ANTONIA ERIDAN SOUSA MUNIZ 600.00 16136983886 ANTONIA EVANEIDE NASCIMENTO TORRES 16264882845 GLAUBER VIEIRA FARIAS FREIRE 600.00 16086142263 ANTONIA EVELINE BARROS DOMINGOS 16086142263 ANTONIA EVELINE BARROS DOMINGOS 600.00 16040595826 ANTONIA FERNANDA MESQUITA LOBO 16040595826 ANTONIA FERNANDA MESQUITA LOBO 600.00 21217564006 ANTONIA FERREIRA DE FREITAS 21217564006 ANTONIA FERREIRA DE FREITAS 600.00 16166763434 ANTONIA FERREIRA GONCALVES 12501563729 DAUTO BARBOSA FERNANDES 600.00 12308637848 ANTONIA FILHA ROSEIRA DOS SANTOS 12308637848 ANTONIA FILHA ROSEIRA DOS SANTOS 600.00 16026505696 ANTONIA FREITAS VALE DA SILVA 16049784826 ANTONIO CICERO OLIVEIRA SILVA 600.00 16072354484 ANTONIA GECILENE VITAL LOURENCO 16072354484 ANTONIA GECILENE VITAL LOURENCO 600.00 16006309875 ANTONIA GEISA MAGALHAES MARTINS 16006309875 ANTONIA GEISA MAGALHAES MARTINS 600.00 16007709435 ANTONIA GISVANIA FERREIRA DE OLIVEIRA 16068912451 THIAGO DO NASCIMENTO ALVES 600.00 16084414517 ANTONIA GLAUCIENE SOUSA DA SILVA 16084414517 ANTONIA GLAUCIENE SOUSA DA SILVA 600.00 16086142271 ANTONIA HERLA DE SOUSA DOMINGOS 16086142271 ANTONIA HERLA DE SOUSA DOMINGOS 600.00 16137359000 ANTONIA HILDENIR CAMELO ANDRE 16137359000 ANTONIA HILDENIR CAMELO ANDRE 600.00 16081215491 ANTONIA IDELMAR DOS SANTOS 16081215491 ANTONIA IDELMAR DOS SANTOS 600.00 16005808444 ANTONIA INES VIEIRA BARROS 16005808444 ANTONIA INES VIEIRA BARROS 600.00 16130988126 ANTONIA IRANI ALVES DUARTE 16130988126 ANTONIA IRANI ALVES DUARTE 600.00 21219238823 ANTONIA IVANEIDE RODRIGUES TEIXEIRA 21219238823 ANTONIA IVANEIDE RODRIGUES TEIXEIRA 600.00 16124258693 ANTONIA IVANETE DE CASTRO 16124258693 ANTONIA IVANETE DE CASTRO 600.00 16136982278 ANTONIA IVONEIDE DE OLIVEIRA ABREU 16136982278 ANTONIA IVONEIDE DE OLIVEIRA ABREU 600.00 21226913352 ANTONIA IZABEL DE SOUSA OLIVEIRA 21226913352 ANTONIA IZABEL DE SOUSA OLIVEIRA 600.00
  5. 5. 16040053187 ANTONIA JAIRES SILVA BARBOSA 16040053187 ANTONIA JAIRES SILVA BARBOSA 600.00 16006311152 ANTONIA JAMILA DE SOUSA MORAIS 16006311152 ANTONIA JAMILA DE SOUSA MORAIS 600.00 16068289738 ANTONIA JANAINA VASCONCELOS SOUSA 16068289738 ANTONIA JANAINA VASCONCELOS SOUSA 600.00 16049760765 ANTONIA JANIELE OLIVEIRA PINHEIRO 16049760765 ANTONIA JANIELE OLIVEIRA PINHEIRO 600.00 16049763764 ANTONIA JEANE DA SILVA SOUSA 16049763764 ANTONIA JEANE DA SILVA SOUSA 600.00 16062264792 ANTONIA JOELMA LIMA 16062264792 ANTONIA JOELMA LIMA 600.00 16066548590 ANTONIA JORDANA SOUZA SANTOS 16066548590 ANTONIA JORDANA SOUZA SANTOS 600.00 16040593033 ANTONIA KEILA SOARES BERNARDINO 16040593033 ANTONIA KEILA SOARES BERNARDINO 600.00 16132876686 ANTONIA LEILIANE LEITAO DUARTE MAGALHAES16132876686 ANTONIA LEILIANE LEITAO DUARTE MAGALHAES 600.00 16005811801 ANTONIA LIANA BARBOSA COELHO LEITAO 16005811801 ANTONIA LIANA BARBOSA COELHO LEITAO 600.00 16049763829 ANTONIA LIDUINA DE SOUSA 16049763829 ANTONIA LIDUINA DE SOUSA 600.00 16006302226 ANTONIA LIDUINA MOREIRA AMBROZIO 16006302226 ANTONIA LIDUINA MOREIRA AMBROZIO 600.00 16162503527 ANTONIA LIMA MUNIZ 16162503527 ANTONIA LIMA MUNIZ 600.00 21244969348 ANTONIA LUCIA GONCALVES DE SOUSA 21244969348 ANTONIA LUCIA GONCALVES DE SOUSA 600.00 16049755974 ANTONIA LUCIA LUCIANA BIE 16049755974 ANTONIA LUCIA LUCIANA BIE 600.00 16026501496 ANTONIA LUCIA PEREIRA DE FARIAS 22018851577 JOSE FARIAS DA SILVA 600.00 16055747392 ANTONIA LUCIANA LEITAO LIMA 16055747392 ANTONIA LUCIANA LEITAO LIMA 600.00 16020675212 ANTONIA LUZA ALVES DE MORAIS 16020675212 ANTONIA LUZA ALVES DE MORAIS 600.00 16026503065 ANTONIA MARA SOUSA MARQUES 16026503065 ANTONIA MARA SOUSA MARQUES 600.00 13177210194 ANTONIA MEIRILANIA ARAUJO CAVALCANTE 13177210194 ANTONIA MEIRILANIA ARAUJO CAVALCANTE 600.00 16099706179 ANTONIA NATILA RODRIGUES DA SILVA 16099706179 ANTONIA NATILA RODRIGUES DA SILVA 600.00 16005822455 ANTONIA NEIDE ROCHA DE SOUSA 16005822455 ANTONIA NEIDE ROCHA DE SOUSA 600.00 21203813645 ANTONIA NILCE ALVES VIEIRA 21203813645 ANTONIA NILCE ALVES VIEIRA 600.00 16072354727 ANTONIA PALOMA VITAL MENDES 16072354727 ANTONIA PALOMA VITAL MENDES 600.00 16040938529 ANTONIA PATRICIA PERES FARIAS 16040938529 ANTONIA PATRICIA PERES FARIAS 600.00 16007194826 ANTONIA PEREIRA DE LIMA 16007194826 ANTONIA PEREIRA DE LIMA 600.00 16007197035 ANTONIA PEREIRA DE SOUSA 16007197035 ANTONIA PEREIRA DE SOUSA 600.00 12810489604 ANTONIA PEREIRA SOARES 12810489604 ANTONIA PEREIRA SOARES 600.00 16085645245 ANTONIA PINTO DE CASTRO 16085645245 ANTONIA PINTO DE CASTRO 600.00 16050396826 ANTONIA RAFAELA PORTO XIMENES 16050396826 ANTONIA RAFAELA PORTO XIMENES 600.00 16006311195 ANTONIA RAIMUNDA DE AQUINO MORAIS 13796885194 MANOEL TIBURCIO DE AQUINO MORAIS 600.00 16068283713 ANTONIA REGINA CAMILO 16068618707 CAMILA CAMILO FERREIRA 600.00 21206336325 ANTONIA REGINA DO NASCIMENTO 16478180248 MARIA REGINA DO NASCIMENTO 600.00
  6. 6. 16006306728 ANTONIA RIBEIRO ALVES CAMILO 16006306728 ANTONIA RIBEIRO ALVES CAMILO 600.00 16074577359 ANTONIA RITA DE CASSIA TEIXEIRA RODRIGUES16074577359 ANTONIA RITA DE CASSIA TEIXEIRA RODRIGUES 600.00 16099706357 ANTONIA RITA PAIVA DA SILVA 16099706357 ANTONIA RITA PAIVA DA SILVA 600.00 16098971995 ANTONIA ROBERTA DE SOUSA FRANCO 16098971995 ANTONIA ROBERTA DE SOUSA FRANCO 600.00 16139263558 ANTONIA RODRIGUES DA SILVA 16139263558 ANTONIA RODRIGUES DA SILVA 600.00 16005814827 ANTONIA RODRIGUES DO NASCIMENTO 16005814827 ANTONIA RODRIGUES DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 20142392027 ANTONIA RODRIGUES GOMES 20142392027 ANTONIA RODRIGUES GOMES 600.00 21203076225 ANTONIA SABRINA ABREU 16465574463 MARCOS VINICIUS SOUSA DA SILVA 600.00 16121614251 ANTONIA SAMARA TORRES PEREIRA 16121614251 ANTONIA SAMARA TORRES PEREIRA 600.00 16099703226 ANTONIA SILVANA GUERRA DE LIMA 16099703226 ANTONIA SILVANA GUERRA DE LIMA 600.00 16006322766 ANTONIA SIMONETE SOUSA 16006322766 ANTONIA SIMONETE SOUSA 600.00 16132399853 ANTONIA SOLANGE BEZERRA MELO 16132399853 ANTONIA SOLANGE BEZERRA MELO 600.00 16005823710 ANTONIA TACIANA PORTO XIMENES 16005823710 ANTONIA TACIANA PORTO XIMENES 600.00 21206333946 ANTONIA TALIA DOMINGUES BRAGA 16084777350 DIEGO CARVALHO DE SOUSA 600.00 16006315409 ANTONIA TANIA MAGALHAES SANTIAGO 16006315409 ANTONIA TANIA MAGALHAES SANTIAGO 600.00 16007203825 ANTONIA VIEIRA DA SILVA 16077919242 ANTONIO VIEIRA DE SOUSA 600.00 16087327763 ANTONIA VIEIRA DA SILVA 16087327763 ANTONIA VIEIRA DA SILVA 600.00 16166765151 ANTONIA VIEIRA DE SOUSA 16166765151 ANTONIA VIEIRA DE SOUSA 600.00 16006312426 ANTONIA VIEIRA DO NASCIMENTO RODRIGUES16006312426 ANTONIA VIEIRA DO NASCIMENTO RODRIGUES 600.00 16006312442 ANTONIA ZELIA RODRIGUES DO NASCIMENTO16006312442 ANTONIA ZELIA RODRIGUES DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 16084437460 ANTONIO AGOSTINHO CHAVES FARIAS 16084437460 ANTONIO AGOSTINHO CHAVES FARIAS 600.00 12310457703 ANTONIO AIRTON ANDRADE LOIOLA 12310457703 ANTONIO AIRTON ANDRADE LOIOLA 600.00 16132880942 ANTONIO ALDENIR VIEIRA GOMES 16132880942 ANTONIO ALDENIR VIEIRA GOMES 600.00 16038920812 ANTONIO ALEXANDRE RODRIGUES 16038920812 ANTONIO ALEXANDRE RODRIGUES 600.00 16055759730 ANTONIO ALMIR DO NASCIMENTO RODRIGUES16055759730 ANTONIO ALMIR DO NASCIMENTO RODRIGUES 600.00 16049769037 ANTONIO ALVES FRANCA 16049769037 ANTONIO ALVES FRANCA 600.00 14221738975 ANTONIO ALVES RODRIGUES 14221738975 ANTONIO ALVES RODRIGUES 600.00 21206350204 ANTONIO ALVES RODRIGUES 21206350204 ANTONIO ALVES RODRIGUES 600.00 21039028626 ANTONIO ANACELIO SOUSA DE CASTRO 21039028626 ANTONIO ANACELIO SOUSA DE CASTRO 600.00 21222167613 ANTONIO ANDRADE 21222167613 ANTONIO ANDRADE 600.00 21209006946 ANTONIO ARISTIDES VITAL 21209006946 ANTONIO ARISTIDES VITAL 600.00 12113263264 ANTONIO AUCIDIO MORAIS 12113263264 ANTONIO AUCIDIO MORAIS 600.00 12000569422 ANTONIO BATISTA DUARTE 12000569422 ANTONIO BATISTA DUARTE 600.00
  7. 7. 16035126554 ANTONIO BEZERRA COSTA 16035126554 ANTONIO BEZERRA COSTA 600.00 12090207983 ANTONIO BIBIANO MAGALHAES 12090207983 ANTONIO BIBIANO MAGALHAES 600.00 12477533225 ANTONIO BORGES DA ROCHA 12477533225 ANTONIO BORGES DA ROCHA 600.00 12748362626 ANTONIO BRAGA VASCONCELOS 12748362626 ANTONIO BRAGA VASCONCELOS 600.00 16120198173 ANTONIO BRANDAO ARAUO 16120198173 ANTONIO BRANDAO ARAUO 600.00 16085681160 ANTONIO BRUNO SILVA DE SOUSA 16085681160 ANTONIO BRUNO SILVA DE SOUSA 600.00 12205062664 ANTONIO CANDIDO DE SOUSA 12205062664 ANTONIO CANDIDO DE SOUSA 600.00 12171224926 ANTONIO CARLITO MAGALHAES DE MESQUITA12171224926 ANTONIO CARLITO MAGALHAES DE MESQUITA 600.00 16086169803 ANTONIO CARLOS ALVES DOS SANTOS 16086169803 ANTONIO CARLOS ALVES DOS SANTOS 600.00 12542059952 ANTONIO CARLOS BERNARDINO DOS SANTOS12542059952 ANTONIO CARLOS BERNARDINO DOS SANTOS 600.00 12377148826 ANTONIO CARLOS DA SILVA 12377148826 ANTONIO CARLOS DA SILVA 600.00 16049774413 ANTONIO CARLOS MARTINS MOTA 16049774413 ANTONIO CARLOS MARTINS MOTA 600.00 23799068607 ANTONIO CASSEMIRO BRAGA 23799068607 ANTONIO CASSEMIRO BRAGA 600.00 16005833589 ANTONIO CEZAR XIMENES RODRIGUES 16005833589 ANTONIO CEZAR XIMENES RODRIGUES 600.00 16006325579 ANTONIO CHAGA DIAS ALMEIDA 16006325579 ANTONIO CHAGA DIAS ALMEIDA 600.00 21219240313 ANTONIO CLAUDIO ALVES CRISPIM 21219240313 ANTONIO CLAUDIO ALVES CRISPIM 600.00 16122366545 ANTONIO CLAUDIO MADEIRA RODRIGUES 16122366545 ANTONIO CLAUDIO MADEIRA RODRIGUES 600.00 16041554198 ANTONIO CLAUDIO MARQUES LIMA 16041554198 ANTONIO CLAUDIO MARQUES LIMA 600.00 12660443566 ANTONIO CLAUDIO RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS12660443566 ANTONIO CLAUDIO RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS 600.00 12490219970 ANTONIO CLEBER TORRES SOUSA 12490219970 ANTONIO CLEBER TORRES SOUSA 600.00 21206346851 ANTONIO CLEUSSON GOMES DE MESQUITA 21206346851 ANTONIO CLEUSSON GOMES DE MESQUITA 600.00 12037425998 ANTONIO COELHO DE PAULA 12037425998 ANTONIO COELHO DE PAULA 600.00 16006344875 ANTONIO COSMO LIMA DE SOUZA 16006344875 ANTONIO COSMO LIMA DE SOUZA 600.00 23624592544 ANTONIO DA SILVA 23624592544 ANTONIO DA SILVA 600.00 16159029674 ANTONIO DA SILVA CUNHA 16072268502 SAMARA ARAUJO DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 16049773093 ANTONIO DA SILVA MARTINS 16049773093 ANTONIO DA SILVA MARTINS 600.00 16049781851 ANTONIO DANIEL RODRIGUES DA SILVA 16049781851 ANTONIO DANIEL RODRIGUES DA SILVA 600.00 16049766895 ANTONIO DANTAS DOS SANTOS BRAGA 16049766895 ANTONIO DANTAS DOS SANTOS BRAGA 600.00 16049769118 ANTONIO DARIO PIRES FREIRE 16049769118 ANTONIO DARIO PIRES FREIRE 600.00 12104405639 ANTONIO DE LIMA BARBOSA 12104405639 ANTONIO DE LIMA BARBOSA 600.00 21211213767 ANTONIO DE MESQUITA 21211213767 ANTONIO DE MESQUITA 600.00 21267714818 ANTONIO DE PAIVA SALES 21267714818 ANTONIO DE PAIVA SALES 600.00 16068300820 ANTONIO DE SOUZA PIRES 16068300820 ANTONIO DE SOUZA PIRES 600.00
  8. 8. 16039309475 ANTONIO DINIZ DO NASCIMENTO 16039309475 ANTONIO DINIZ DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 12810432254 ANTONIO DO NASCIMENTO FERREIRA 12810432254 ANTONIO DO NASCIMENTO FERREIRA 600.00 21219240887 ANTONIO DOMINGOS DE OLIVEIRA 21219240887 ANTONIO DOMINGOS DE OLIVEIRA 600.00 23817385915 ANTONIO DUARTE FELIX 23817385915 ANTONIO DUARTE FELIX 600.00 12927538192 ANTONIO EDBERTO MELO DO NASCIMENTO 12927538192 ANTONIO EDBERTO MELO DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 16077911721 ANTONIO EDNALDO SALES GOMES 16077911721 ANTONIO EDNALDO SALES GOMES 600.00 16136984831 ANTONIO ELIVELTON DE SOUSA CASTRO 16136984831 ANTONIO ELIVELTON DE SOUSA CASTRO 600.00 12089342414 ANTONIO ELIZEU PEREIRA 12089342414 ANTONIO ELIZEU PEREIRA 600.00 16049770809 ANTONIO ERIBERTO RODRIGUES DE CASTRO 16049770809 ANTONIO ERIBERTO RODRIGUES DE CASTRO 600.00 12791837568 ANTONIO ERIVAN MESQUITA DE SOUZA 12791837568 ANTONIO ERIVAN MESQUITA DE SOUZA 600.00 16099725939 ANTONIO ERNANDO FREIRE VIANA 16099725939 ANTONIO ERNANDO FREIRE VIANA 600.00 16049787930 ANTONIO ERNANI LINO CHAVES 16049787930 ANTONIO ERNANI LINO CHAVES 600.00 16041213374 ANTONIO FERNANDO CARNEIRO VIEIRA 16041213374 ANTONIO FERNANDO CARNEIRO VIEIRA 600.00 16034829942 ANTONIO FERREIRA DA SILVA 16034829942 ANTONIO FERREIRA DA SILVA 600.00 12752749939 ANTONIO FRANCISCO BARBOSA MARTINS 12752749939 ANTONIO FRANCISCO BARBOSA MARTINS 600.00 16049767549 ANTONIO FRANCISCO DOS SANTOS EVANGELISTA16049767549 ANTONIO FRANCISCO DOS SANTOS EVANGELISTA 600.00 16166770791 ANTONIO FRANCISCO PEREIRA DA SILVA 16166770791 ANTONIO FRANCISCO PEREIRA DA SILVA 600.00 16070822251 ANTONIO FRANCISCO REIS RIBEIRO 16070822251 ANTONIO FRANCISCO REIS RIBEIRO 600.00 16041556123 ANTONIO FRANCISCO RODRIGUES REGINO 16041556123 ANTONIO FRANCISCO RODRIGUES REGINO 600.00 12004151821 ANTONIO FREIRES DE MESQUITA 12004151821 ANTONIO FREIRES DE MESQUITA 600.00 21206353572 ANTONIO GEOVANE GOMES DA SILVA 21206353572 ANTONIO GEOVANE GOMES DA SILVA 600.00 23710997484 ANTONIO GILSON BERNARDO DE SOUSA 23710997484 ANTONIO GILSON BERNARDO DE SOUSA 600.00 14200161199 ANTONIO GILSON RODRIGUES ALVES 14200161199 ANTONIO GILSON RODRIGUES ALVES 600.00 16049777463 ANTONIO HOLANDA PEREIRA 16049777463 ANTONIO HOLANDA PEREIRA 600.00 16005838491 ANTONIO ISRAEL GOMES DE SOUSA 16005838491 ANTONIO ISRAEL GOMES DE SOUSA 600.00 16040064391 ANTONIO JARDEL MARTINS DO VALE 16040064391 ANTONIO JARDEL MARTINS DO VALE 600.00 16049783099 ANTONIO JEAN RODRIGUES DA SILVA 16049783099 ANTONIO JEAN RODRIGUES DA SILVA 600.00 12498991435 ANTONIO JEOVA RIBEIRO DE SOUZA 12498991435 ANTONIO JEOVA RIBEIRO DE SOUZA 600.00 12477455933 ANTONIO JOSE ALVES FERREIRA 12477455933 ANTONIO JOSE ALVES FERREIRA 600.00 12044872643 ANTONIO JOSE DE MARIA 12044872643 ANTONIO JOSE DE MARIA 600.00 16049786268 ANTONIO JOSE FERNANDES DE SOUSA 16049786268 ANTONIO JOSE FERNANDES DE SOUSA 600.00 12688172729 ANTONIO JOSE MARTINS 12688172729 ANTONIO JOSE MARTINS 600.00 12478886083 ANTONIO JOSE PAIVA DA SILVA 12478886083 ANTONIO JOSE PAIVA DA SILVA 600.00
  9. 9. 16007217044 ANTONIO JOSE RODRIGUES DE SALES 16007217044 ANTONIO JOSE RODRIGUES DE SALES 600.00 12180103265 ANTONIO JUSTINO CHAGAS 12180103265 ANTONIO JUSTINO CHAGAS 600.00 16007213278 ANTONIO JUVELINO MAGALHAES DE MATOS 16007213278 ANTONIO JUVELINO MAGALHAES DE MATOS 600.00 16044067859 ANTONIO LUCIANO DO NASCIMENTO OLIMPIO16044067859 ANTONIO LUCIANO DO NASCIMENTO OLIMPIO 600.00 16086804401 ANTONIO LUCIO DE MESQUITA 16086804401 ANTONIO LUCIO DE MESQUITA 600.00 16040623005 ANTONIO LUIZ BANDEIRA DE SOUSA 16040623005 ANTONIO LUIZ BANDEIRA DE SOUSA 600.00 16038916351 ANTONIO LUZARDO BARBOSA 16038916351 ANTONIO LUZARDO BARBOSA 600.00 12855330566 ANTONIO MANOEL DE SOUSA 12855330566 ANTONIO MANOEL DE SOUSA 600.00 16078352866 ANTONIO MARCELO MESQUITA PEREIRA 16078352866 ANTONIO MARCELO MESQUITA PEREIRA 600.00 21278424719 ANTONIO MARCOS DUARTE COELHO 21278424719 ANTONIO MARCOS DUARTE COELHO 600.00 14070497192 ANTONIO MARCOS DUARTE LIMA 14070497192 ANTONIO MARCOS DUARTE LIMA 600.00 21226280430 ANTONIO MARCOS MARTINS SOUSA 21226280430 ANTONIO MARCOS MARTINS SOUSA 600.00 21209003165 ANTONIO MARCOS SILVA DO NASCIMENTO 21209003165 ANTONIO MARCOS SILVA DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 12519148952 ANTONIO MARCOS VERAS 12519148952 ANTONIO MARCOS VERAS 600.00 16039464764 ANTONIO MARDONIO SOUSA NASCIMENTO 16039464764 ANTONIO MARDONIO SOUSA NASCIMENTO 600.00 10791467462 ANTONIO MARTINS FERREIRA 10791467462 ANTONIO MARTINS FERREIRA 600.00 12538138444 ANTONIO MARTINS MOTA 12538138444 ANTONIO MARTINS MOTA 600.00 16043114888 ANTONIO MESQUITA PIRES 16043114888 ANTONIO MESQUITA PIRES 600.00 21282535791 ANTONIO MILTON XIMENES FREIRES 21282535791 ANTONIO MILTON XIMENES FREIRES 600.00 16005839080 ANTONIO MIQUEIAS LIMA DE SOUSA 16005839080 ANTONIO MIQUEIAS LIMA DE SOUSA 600.00 16120199927 ANTONIO MUNIZ FARIAS 16120199927 ANTONIO MUNIZ FARIAS 600.00 13098205139 ANTONIO NILSON RODRIGUES ALVES 13098205139 ANTONIO NILSON RODRIGUES ALVES 600.00 21271620873 ANTONIO NONATO PAIVA 21271620873 ANTONIO NONATO PAIVA 600.00 16093959857 ANTONIO OSANIR FERREIRA SILVA 16093959857 ANTONIO OSANIR FERREIRA SILVA 600.00 16092690935 ANTONIO OSMAR FRANCA 16092690935 ANTONIO OSMAR FRANCA 600.00 16049786861 ANTONIO PAIVA DE SOUSA 16049786861 ANTONIO PAIVA DE SOUSA 600.00 16006345448 ANTONIO PAULO RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 16006345448 ANTONIO PAULO RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 600.00 16132750437 ANTONIO PINHEIRO DA SILVA 16132750437 ANTONIO PINHEIRO DA SILVA 600.00 16136985005 ANTONIO PINHO LEITE 16136985005 ANTONIO PINHO LEITE 600.00 16005839218 ANTONIO PIRES DE SOUSA 16005839218 ANTONIO PIRES DE SOUSA 600.00 12054159443 ANTONIO RAIMUNDO DE AQUINO 12054159443 ANTONIO RAIMUNDO DE AQUINO 600.00 23791879606 ANTONIO RAIMUNDO GOMES DA SILVA 23791879606 ANTONIO RAIMUNDO GOMES DA SILVA 600.00 12437824911 ANTONIO REGINALDO PEREIRA 12437824911 ANTONIO REGINALDO PEREIRA 600.00
  10. 10. 12195788056 ANTONIO RIBAMAR MARTINS 12195788056 ANTONIO RIBAMAR MARTINS 600.00 21277902056 ANTONIO RIBEIRO ALVES 21277902056 ANTONIO RIBEIRO ALVES 600.00 16006327199 ANTONIO RICARDO FERREIRA DUARTE 16006327199 ANTONIO RICARDO FERREIRA DUARTE 600.00 16099723758 ANTONIO RIDAMAR BARBOSA DA SILVA 16099723758 ANTONIO RIDAMAR BARBOSA DA SILVA 600.00 16005522877 ANTONIO ROBERTO MELO DOURADO 16005522877 ANTONIO ROBERTO MELO DOURADO 600.00 13867518199 ANTONIO ROBERTO MOREIRA GOMES 13867518199 ANTONIO ROBERTO MOREIRA GOMES 600.00 10804695927 ANTONIO RODRIGUES BRAGA 10804695927 ANTONIO RODRIGUES BRAGA 600.00 12095941049 ANTONIO RODRIGUES DE SOUZA 12095941049 ANTONIO RODRIGUES DE SOUZA 600.00 16046446040 ANTONIO RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS 16046446040 ANTONIO RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS 600.00 16006327717 ANTONIO ROMERIO SOUSA FERREIRA 16006327717 ANTONIO ROMERIO SOUSA FERREIRA 600.00 16043242045 ANTONIO RONALDO PEREIRA DA SILVA 16043242045 ANTONIO RONALDO PEREIRA DA SILVA 600.00 12531147855 ANTONIO SERGIO PEREIRA DA SILVA 12531147855 ANTONIO SERGIO PEREIRA DA SILVA 600.00 12645050621 ANTONIO SOUSA DE MESQUITA 12645050621 ANTONIO SOUSA DE MESQUITA 600.00 23798918089 ANTONIO TABOSA MARTINS 23798918089 ANTONIO TABOSA MARTINS 600.00 16049777587 ANTONIO THIAGO RODRIGUES PEREIRA 16049777587 ANTONIO THIAGO RODRIGUES PEREIRA 600.00 16077919196 ANTONIO TOMAZ DE SOUSA 16077919196 ANTONIO TOMAZ DE SOUSA 600.00 16006327784 ANTONIO VALBER LIMA FERREIRA 16006327784 ANTONIO VALBER LIMA FERREIRA 600.00 16087969323 ANTONIO VALDECY RODRIGUES 16087969323 ANTONIO VALDECY RODRIGUES 600.00 21203084716 ANTONIO VALDERIR BEZERRA MELO 21203084716 ANTONIO VALDERIR BEZERRA MELO 600.00 16034825386 ANTONIO VALDIR BANDEIRA DE PAIVA 16034825386 ANTONIO VALDIR BANDEIRA DE PAIVA 600.00 21212748869 ANTONIO VALDIR DA SILVA BARROS 21212748869 ANTONIO VALDIR DA SILVA BARROS 600.00 12063161692 ANTONIO VALDIR GOMES LOIOLA 12063161692 ANTONIO VALDIR GOMES LOIOLA 600.00 12680507195 ANTONIO VALDIRAN MARTINS 12680507195 ANTONIO VALDIRAN MARTINS 600.00 12082539654 ANTONIO VALMIR BANDEIRA PAIVA 12082539654 ANTONIO VALMIR BANDEIRA PAIVA 600.00 16049772771 ANTONIO VALMIR MAGALHAES 16049772771 ANTONIO VALMIR MAGALHAES 600.00 21219351956 ANTONIO VALMIR PAULO DE SOUSA 21219351956 ANTONIO VALMIR PAULO DE SOUSA 600.00 21289407217 ANTONIO VANIR DAS CHAGAS PEREIRA 21289407217 ANTONIO VANIR DAS CHAGAS PEREIRA 600.00 12504507277 ANTONIO VASCONCELOS DE OLIVEIRA 12504507277 ANTONIO VASCONCELOS DE OLIVEIRA 600.00 21203086492 ANTONIO VIANA PEREIRA 21203086492 ANTONIO VIANA PEREIRA 600.00 16043233151 ANTONIO VIDAL EUFRAZINO ALMEIDA 16043233151 ANTONIO VIDAL EUFRAZINO ALMEIDA 600.00 16074090220 ANTONIO VIEIRA DE LIMA 16074090220 ANTONIO VIEIRA DE LIMA 600.00 15421677277 ANTONIO WALAS XIMENES PERES 15421677277 ANTONIO WALAS XIMENES PERES 600.00 16084517871 ANTONIO WERBSON RODRIGUES VIEIRA 15062539270 MARIA SIMONE DE SOUSA BRAGA 600.00
  11. 11. 12103282770 ANTONIO WILSON DE SOUSA CRISPIM 12103282770 ANTONIO WILSON DE SOUSA CRISPIM 600.00 12338113421 ANTONIO WILSON FERREIRA 12338113421 ANTONIO WILSON FERREIRA 600.00 12985424196 AQUILES SILVA PINHEIRO 12985424196 AQUILES SILVA PINHEIRO 600.00 16044139361 ARMENIA PEREIRA DE ARAUJO 16068438377 FRANCISCA ANA BEATRIZ ARAUJO DE SOUSA 600.00 16077929779 ARTENISIA RODRIGUES DE OLIVEIRA 16077929779 ARTENISIA RODRIGUES DE OLIVEIRA 600.00 16005866045 ATAIDES RODRIGUES DE SOUZA 16005866045 ATAIDES RODRIGUES DE SOUZA 600.00 16039316390 ATALIBA RODRIGUES ALVES 16039316390 ATALIBA RODRIGUES ALVES 600.00 21206415438 AUCIELE BORGES DE LIMA 21206415438 AUCIELE BORGES DE LIMA 600.00 16007266347 AUCILIA PEREIRA DE MELO OLIVEIRA 16007266347 AUCILIA PEREIRA DE MELO OLIVEIRA 600.00 16005869508 AUGUSTO CESAR LIRA DA SILVA 16005869508 AUGUSTO CESAR LIRA DA SILVA 600.00 12230130287 AURELIANO EVANGELISTA DE CASTRO 12230130287 AURELIANO EVANGELISTA DE CASTRO 600.00 16100766737 AURELIO SAMPAIO XIMENES 16100766737 AURELIO SAMPAIO XIMENES 600.00 16077932796 AURICELIA DE SOUSA RODRIGUES 16077932796 AURICELIA DE SOUSA RODRIGUES 600.00 16169021048 AURICELIA FREIRES DA SILVA 16169021048 AURICELIA FREIRES DA SILVA 600.00 16082009127 AURILENE DOS SANTOS NASCIMENTO 16082009127 AURILENE DOS SANTOS NASCIMENTO 600.00 16005872851 AUTA PAIVA MAGALHAES 16005872851 AUTA PAIVA MAGALHAES 600.00 16099770020 BARTOLOMEU JANUARIO DA COSTA 16099770020 BARTOLOMEU JANUARIO DA COSTA 600.00 12646634600 BARTOR XIMENES RODRIGUES 12646634600 BARTOR XIMENES RODRIGUES 600.00 21219026370 BELARMINO ANTONIO DE MESQUITA PEREIRA21219026370 BELARMINO ANTONIO DE MESQUITA PEREIRA 600.00 16006411343 BENEDITA ALBETIZA DE SOUZA 16006411343 BENEDITA ALBETIZA DE SOUZA 600.00 16132756206 BENEDITA BEZERRA DE SOUSA 16132756206 BENEDITA BEZERRA DE SOUSA 600.00 16007273335 BENEDITA CELIA DE SOUZA RODRIGUES 16007273335 BENEDITA CELIA DE SOUZA RODRIGUES 600.00 16005877438 BENEDITA DE FATIMA RODRIGUES OLIVEIRA 16005877438 BENEDITA DE FATIMA RODRIGUES OLIVEIRA 600.00 16065163997 BENEDITA DE SOUSA OLIVEIRA 16065163997 BENEDITA DE SOUSA OLIVEIRA 600.00 16083961336 BENEDITA JAQUELINE GOMES 16083961336 BENEDITA JAQUELINE GOMES 600.00 13116647584 BENEDITA SAMARITANA RODRIGUES DE SOUZA13116647584 BENEDITA SAMARITANA RODRIGUES DE SOUZA 600.00 16065164098 BENEDITA TANIA VIEIRA OLIVEIRA 16065164098 BENEDITA TANIA VIEIRA OLIVEIRA 600.00 16163698267 BENEDITA TATIANE MACEDO FERREIRA 16163698267 BENEDITA TATIANE MACEDO FERREIRA 600.00 16041568504 BENEDITO ALBERTO LOPES CARVALHO 16041568504 BENEDITO ALBERTO LOPES CARVALHO 600.00 16005878582 BENEDITO ANDERSON FARIAS DE SOUZA 16005878582 BENEDITO ANDERSON FARIAS DE SOUZA 600.00 10851110603 BENEDITO BARBOZA PATRICIO 10851110603 BENEDITO BARBOZA PATRICIO 600.00 12372856954 BENEDITO BERNARDINO DE SOUZA 12372856954 BENEDITO BERNARDINO DE SOUZA 600.00 12038803961 BENEDITO BOANERGES PINTO 12430636877 ANTONIO ERIVAN PINTO 600.00
  12. 12. 16099187058 BENEDITO CAVALCANTE SOUSA 16099187058 BENEDITO CAVALCANTE SOUSA 600.00 16122382168 BENEDITO DE SOUSA ROCHA 16122382168 BENEDITO DE SOUSA ROCHA 600.00 16034845549 BENEDITO EDSON VASCONCELOS DE SOUZA 16034845549 BENEDITO EDSON VASCONCELOS DE SOUZA 600.00 16007274307 BENEDITO ELIEZIO DO NASCIMENTO ALVES 16007274307 BENEDITO ELIEZIO DO NASCIMENTO ALVES 600.00 12032785589 BENEDITO GOMES LEAL 12032785589 BENEDITO GOMES LEAL 600.00 12182533453 BENEDITO GOMES LEAL 12182533453 BENEDITO GOMES LEAL 600.00 16026557777 BENEDITO LEONARDO DE SOUZA BRAGA 16026557777 BENEDITO LEONARDO DE SOUZA BRAGA 600.00 12431995978 BENEDITO PINHEIRO ROCHA 12431995978 BENEDITO PINHEIRO ROCHA 600.00 16049817767 BENEDITO TABOSA DO NASCIMENTO 16049817767 BENEDITO TABOSA DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 16043256879 BENEDITO XIMENES FEIJAO 16043256879 BENEDITO XIMENES FEIJAO 600.00 16055802466 BENONE MORAES ALVES 16055802466 BENONE MORAES ALVES 600.00 16132907360 BRENDA KELLY DOS SANTOS LOPES 20426282919 ROMARIO CHAGAS SOUSA 600.00 21207747752 BRUNO TEIXEIRA DE CARVALHO 21207747752 BRUNO TEIXEIRA DE CARVALHO 600.00 16463486427 CAMILA CARLA DE SOUSA SILVA 16463486427 CAMILA CARLA DE SOUSA SILVA 600.00 16250002716 CAMILA MARIA DUARTE DOS SANTOS 16250002716 CAMILA MARIA DUARTE DOS SANTOS 600.00 16229669804 CARLITO BORGES DE SOUSA 16229669804 CARLITO BORGES DE SOUSA 600.00 16300505821 CARLITO MESQUITA RODRIGUES 16300505821 CARLITO MESQUITA RODRIGUES 600.00 16043408547 CARLOS ALBERTO CRISPIM DE OLIVEIRA 16043408547 CARLOS ALBERTO CRISPIM DE OLIVEIRA 600.00 16050152951 CARLOS ALBERTO FERREIRA DOS SANTOS 16050152951 CARLOS ALBERTO FERREIRA DOS SANTOS 600.00 16044247334 CARLOS ALBERTO MAGALHAES 16044247334 CARLOS ALBERTO MAGALHAES 600.00 21279831156 CARLOS ALBERTO MESQUITA DE SOUSA 21279831156 CARLOS ALBERTO MESQUITA DE SOUSA 600.00 23803070232 CARLOS ANDRE PEREIRA SOUSA 23803070232 CARLOS ANDRE PEREIRA SOUSA 600.00 23805463886 CARLOS ANDRE SOARES GOMES 23805463886 CARLOS ANDRE SOARES GOMES 600.00 12326326581 CARLOS ANTONIO PAIVA 12326326581 CARLOS ANTONIO PAIVA 600.00 16182414902 CARLOS BENEVENUTO DOS SANTOS 16182414902 CARLOS BENEVENUTO DOS SANTOS 600.00 16078602722 CARLOS JOSE RIBEIRO CANUTO 16078602722 CARLOS JOSE RIBEIRO CANUTO 600.00 16050150908 CARLOS RENATO VIEIRA FERNANDES 16049820369 BRUNA MAINARA SOUSA ARAGAO 600.00 16512731671 CARMEM SILVIA DA SILVA MARTINS 16512731671 CARMEM SILVIA DA SILVA MARTINS 600.00 16388731725 CARMEN DARA DE MELO MORAIS 16388731725 CARMEN DARA DE MELO MORAIS 600.00 16074312576 CAROLINI BARBOSA CARTAXO 16074312576 CAROLINI BARBOSA CARTAXO 600.00 23801222035 CELSO PIRES RIBEIRO 23801222035 CELSO PIRES RIBEIRO 600.00 16666370512 CHARLES GOMES FERREIRA 16666370512 CHARLES GOMES FERREIRA 600.00 16062497576 CICERA FERREIRA DE SOUSA 16062497576 CICERA FERREIRA DE SOUSA 600.00
  13. 13. 16050469718 CICERA TAVARES 16050469718 CICERA TAVARES 600.00 16071665109 CICERO CARLOS DE ALMEIDA 16071665109 CICERO CARLOS DE ALMEIDA 600.00 16078273664 CICERO FREIRE VIANA 16078273664 CICERO FREIRE VIANA 600.00 12311260369 CICERO FREIRES VIEIRA 12311260369 CICERO FREIRES VIEIRA 600.00 16624277883 CICERO JORGE DA SILVA 16624277883 CICERO JORGE DA SILVA 600.00 12857514567 CICERO MAGALHAES NOBRE 12857514567 CICERO MAGALHAES NOBRE 600.00 16050463833 CILENE RODRIGUES DA SILVA 16050463833 CILENE RODRIGUES DA SILVA 600.00 16044399746 CIRLENE MESQUITA DE ARAUJO 16044399746 CIRLENE MESQUITA DE ARAUJO 600.00 21059573468 CLARICE DE LIMA XIMENES 21059573468 CLARICE DE LIMA XIMENES 600.00 16068632173 CLARICE RIBEIRO DA SILVA 16068632173 CLARICE RIBEIRO DA SILVA 600.00 16044252303 CLAUDEMIR DE SOUSA DO VALE 16044252303 CLAUDEMIR DE SOUSA DO VALE 600.00 16082813627 CLAUDIA MARIA RIBEIRO CANUTO 16082813627 CLAUDIA MARIA RIBEIRO CANUTO 600.00 16491144179 CLAUDIANNE MARTINS DE SOUSA 16099756613 ARTUR DA SILVA GOMES 600.00 16043840104 CLAUDIO JOSE LOURENCO VIEIRA 16043840104 CLAUDIO JOSE LOURENCO VIEIRA 600.00 16182444011 CLEICIANE RODRIGUES MACIEL 16182444011 CLEICIANE RODRIGUES MACIEL 600.00 16182442493 CLEIDE RODRIGUES MACIEL 16034794278 ADENOR PINTO MACIEL 600.00 16182443244 CLEIDIANE BRITO PINHO 16136985242 ANTONIO MARCIO SOARES MACEDO 600.00 16455525516 CLEIDIANE PEREIRA DE SOUSA 16455525516 CLEIDIANE PEREIRA DE SOUSA 600.00 16078118464 CLEITON MACEDO MUNIZ 16078118464 CLEITON MACEDO MUNIZ 600.00 16196030648 CLEMILDA MOTA DUARTE 16196030648 CLEMILDA MOTA DUARTE 600.00 16392994611 CLOTILDES MORORO DE SOUSA 16392994611 CLOTILDES MORORO DE SOUSA 600.00 13063878102 COSMA ALVES DE MENDONCA 13063878102 COSMA ALVES DE MENDONCA 600.00 12334351085 COSME ALVES DE OLIVEIRA 12334351085 COSME ALVES DE OLIVEIRA 600.00 12080133960 COSME LOPES SOBRINHO 12080133960 COSME LOPES SOBRINHO 600.00 16402123375 CREUSA LOURENCO DOS SANTOS 16402123375 CREUSA LOURENCO DOS SANTOS 600.00 16041361039 CREUZA DOS SANTOS SILVA 16041376214 LUCIANO FERREIRA DE MESQUITA 600.00 16356994747 CRISTINA DE PAIVA MARTINS 16083283508 MOACIR PASSO MARTINS 600.00 16055542278 CRISTINA SOUSA DE OLIVEIRA 20462832494 ANTONIO BONIEK SANTIAGO DA SILVA 600.00 16072567364 CRISTOVAO DE CASTRO FERNANDES 16072567364 CRISTOVAO DE CASTRO FERNANDES 600.00 16005887824 DAIANE ALVES DA GAMA 16005887824 DAIANE ALVES DA GAMA 600.00 16094307802 DALVA SOARES RODRIGUES 16094307802 DALVA SOARES RODRIGUES 600.00 16043122597 DANIEL SOUSA DOS SANTOS 16043122597 DANIEL SOUSA DOS SANTOS 600.00 16068343899 DANIELA DOS SANTOS PAIVA 16208983755 CARLOS ALEXANDRE LEITE DE FARIAS 600.00
  14. 14. 20725580830 DANIELA MOTA DA SILVA 20725580830 DANIELA MOTA DA SILVA 600.00 16040965259 DANIELA VASCONCELOS PAIVA 16040965259 DANIELA VASCONCELOS PAIVA 600.00 23667541798 DANILO DUARTE DE PAULA 23667541798 DANILO DUARTE DE PAULA 600.00 12580584880 DARCI SOUSA MARTINS VASCONCELOS 12580584880 DARCI SOUSA MARTINS VASCONCELOS 600.00 20202092229 DARLLANNE SILVA DE ABREU 16068374026 EDSON MACEDO RODRIGUES 600.00 16072834397 DAYANE CRISTINA PIRES RIBEIRO 16007209238 ANTONIO ANASTACIO GOMES FERREIRA 600.00 21231171008 DAYANE SOUSA SANTIAGO DE PAIVA 21231171008 DAYANE SOUSA SANTIAGO DE PAIVA 600.00 16007292941 DAYLENE GONCALVES DE SOUZA 16007292941 DAYLENE GONCALVES DE SOUZA 600.00 16011142525 DEIJAIR MIGUEL DA SILVA 16011142525 DEIJAIR MIGUEL DA SILVA 600.00 16065183920 DELFINA MARIA ALMEIDA DE SOUSA 16065183920 DELFINA MARIA ALMEIDA DE SOUSA 600.00 16005623630 DEMONTIER DE OLIVEIRA BRAGA 16005623630 DEMONTIER DE OLIVEIRA BRAGA 600.00 16040260441 DENILSON OLIVEIRA SOUSA 16040260441 DENILSON OLIVEIRA SOUSA 600.00 16094036906 DEUMARIA MACIEL VASCONCELOS 16094036906 DEUMARIA MACIEL VASCONCELOS 600.00 21201526479 DEUSERLANDIA DE SOUSA MARTINS 21201526479 DEUSERLANDIA DE SOUSA MARTINS 600.00 16161194938 DEUZELINA UMBELINO CAETANO 16161194938 DEUZELINA UMBELINO CAETANO 600.00 17025684854 DEUZIMAR BRAGA RODRIGUES 17025684854 DEUZIMAR BRAGA RODRIGUES 600.00 16005912268 DEUZIMAR PINTO MACIEL 16005912268 DEUZIMAR PINTO MACIEL 600.00 16122635023 DIAMANTINA DE PAIVA 16122635023 DIAMANTINA DE PAIVA 600.00 16005649613 DULCILENE DIAS MARTINS 16005649613 DULCILENE DIAS MARTINS 600.00 16005941241 EDILBERTO FERREIRA LEMOS 16005941241 EDILBERTO FERREIRA LEMOS 600.00 16049867608 EDILBERTO FREITAS MARTINS 16049867608 EDILBERTO FREITAS MARTINS 600.00 16000487291 EDILSON LIMA CRUZ 16000487291 EDILSON LIMA CRUZ 600.00 21212653574 EDILSON OLIVEIRA DA SILVA 21212653574 EDILSON OLIVEIRA DA SILVA 600.00 16041242021 EDILSON PAIVA BARROS 16041242021 EDILSON PAIVA BARROS 600.00 16041577759 EDINARDO VIANO DA SILVA 16041577759 EDINARDO VIANO DA SILVA 600.00 16049865524 EDIRENE SARAIVA MORORO 16049865524 EDIRENE SARAIVA MORORO 600.00 13410433774 EDIVANDRO DA SILVA MARTINS 13410433774 EDIVANDRO DA SILVA MARTINS 600.00 16099865978 EDLEUSA FERREIRA DE SOUSA 16099865978 EDLEUSA FERREIRA DE SOUSA 600.00 16082113153 EDLEUZA MARIA MARTINS TIMBO 16082113153 EDLEUZA MARIA MARTINS TIMBO 600.00 16099398490 EDNA GONCALVES DE SOUSA 16099398490 EDNA GONCALVES DE SOUSA 600.00 14014888750 EDNA MARIA TORRES DE SOUSA 14014888750 EDNA MARIA TORRES DE SOUSA 600.00 16085808128 EDSON MENDES BRANDAO 16085808128 EDSON MENDES BRANDAO 600.00 20125201812 EDUARDO LIMA DE OLIVEIRA 20125201812 EDUARDO LIMA DE OLIVEIRA 600.00
  15. 15. 12423127199 EDUARDO PEREIRA DA SILVA 12423127199 EDUARDO PEREIRA DA SILVA 600.00 16163916434 EDUARDO RODRIGUES AZEVEDO 16163916434 EDUARDO RODRIGUES AZEVEDO 600.00 12012360051 EDUARDO TORRES SOARES 12012360051 EDUARDO TORRES SOARES 600.00 21204229548 EDVALDO DE OLIVEIRA LIMA 21204229548 EDVALDO DE OLIVEIRA LIMA 600.00 16006544998 ELIANE ARAUJO DE SOUSA 12934321608 RICARDO ALVES BEZERRA 600.00 13667770196 ELIARDO MAGALHAES LINO 13667770196 ELIARDO MAGALHAES LINO 600.00 16006556708 ELIZABETE DE SOUZA ALVES 16006556708 ELIZABETE DE SOUZA ALVES 600.00 16049888621 ELIZANGELA DUARTE LIMA 16049888621 ELIZANGELA DUARTE LIMA 600.00 21277876594 ELOI RIBEIRO DA SILVA 21277876594 ELOI RIBEIRO DA SILVA 600.00 16164045720 ELZA MADALENA FERNANDES MENDES 16164045720 ELZA MADALENA FERNANDES MENDES 600.00 20664630124 ELZA MARIA MARTINS VIEIRA 20664630124 ELZA MARIA MARTINS VIEIRA 600.00 16077977641 EMANOEL CRUZ LIBERATO 16077977641 EMANOEL CRUZ LIBERATO 600.00 16005968964 EMANUELA FRANCA DE SOUSA 16005968964 EMANUELA FRANCA DE SOUSA 600.00 16035128565 ENEDINA DE MESQUITA LOPES 16478046703 LUCIANO DE SOUSA CASTRO 600.00 16137676782 ERALDA RODRIGUES DE LIMA 16137676782 ERALDA RODRIGUES DE LIMA 600.00 12273346273 ERAMILSON MENDES DE SOUSA 12273346273 ERAMILSON MENDES DE SOUSA 600.00 12492542744 ERASMO DE SOUSA MAGALHAES 12492542744 ERASMO DE SOUSA MAGALHAES 600.00 16006575451 ERICA RODRIGUES DE MENDONCA 16532067254 MATEUS DUARTE FREIRE 600.00 16005976401 ERISMAR DA SILVA LIMA 16213591185 JOSE ERNANE ARAUJO DE LIMA 600.00 12978176190 ERIVAN PEREIRA DE AQUINO 12978176190 ERIVAN PEREIRA DE AQUINO 600.00 16005976940 ERIVAN PEREIRA DOS SANTOS 16005976940 ERIVAN PEREIRA DOS SANTOS 600.00 16039912791 ERIVANDA DE MELO SILVA 16039912791 ERIVANDA DE MELO SILVA 600.00 16086920274 ERIVONE DA SILVA MESQUITA 16086920274 ERIVONE DA SILVA MESQUITA 600.00 16007410006 ERLANIO PEREIRA ALMEIDA 16007410006 ERLANIO PEREIRA ALMEIDA 600.00 16035128638 ERNANDO MAGALHAES MARTINS 16035128638 ERNANDO MAGALHAES MARTINS 600.00 16077983145 ERNESTINA DANUBIA RIBEIRO 16077983145 ERNESTINA DANUBIA RIBEIRO 600.00 16049910449 ESPEDITO MARTINS DE FREITAS 16049910449 ESPEDITO MARTINS DE FREITAS 600.00 12530841286 EUCLIDES RODRIGUES DA SILVA 12530841286 EUCLIDES RODRIGUES DA SILVA 600.00 16166846399 EULALIA PEREIRA CAMELO 16166846399 EULALIA PEREIRA CAMELO 600.00 16049902799 EULALIAS FERREIRA DE MORAIS 16049902799 EULALIAS FERREIRA DE MORAIS 600.00 21243099439 EUNICE LOURENCO BENEVINUTO 21243099439 EUNICE LOURENCO BENEVINUTO 600.00 16084139710 EUNICE MESQUITA DE SOUSA 16084139710 EUNICE MESQUITA DE SOUSA 600.00 16087492020 EVA MARIA PEREIRA 16087492020 EVA MARIA PEREIRA 600.00
  16. 16. 16005985885 EVA SANDRA MESQUITA MARTINS 16182293854 GILBERTO MOURA MARTINS 600.00 12590779196 EVANDRO BRANDAO DE SOUZA 12590779196 EVANDRO BRANDAO DE SOUZA 600.00 12339017728 EVANDRO NUNES ROCHA 12339017728 EVANDRO NUNES ROCHA 600.00 16005987381 EVANEIDE LOURENCO DE ALMEIDA PINHEIRO16005987381 EVANEIDE LOURENCO DE ALMEIDA PINHEIRO 600.00 16039485400 EVANEIDE RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS 16039485400 EVANEIDE RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS 600.00 16006603161 EVELMA MARTINS PINHEIRO 16006603161 EVELMA MARTINS PINHEIRO 600.00 16077987760 EVERALDO RIBEIRO CRUZ 16077987760 EVERALDO RIBEIRO CRUZ 600.00 16006602688 EVERTON LOURENCO DE SALES 16006602688 EVERTON LOURENCO DE SALES 600.00 16137018319 EXPEDITA ALVES FRANCO 16137018319 EXPEDITA ALVES FRANCO 600.00 16169473496 EXPEDITA FREITAS RODRIGUES 16169473496 EXPEDITA FREITAS RODRIGUES 600.00 16039485672 EXPEDITA VASCONCELOS MARTINS 16039485672 EXPEDITA VASCONCELOS MARTINS 600.00 12817085193 EXPEDITO MATOS DE OLIVEIRA 12817085193 EXPEDITO MATOS DE OLIVEIRA 600.00 16043295882 FABIANA PROTASIO LOURENCO 16043266343 DENYLSON PROTASIO DE SOUSA 600.00 16049911224 FABIANA SOARES LIMA 16049911224 FABIANA SOARES LIMA 600.00 16162235247 FABIANO VALERIO DA SILVA 16162235247 FABIANO VALERIO DA SILVA 600.00 16039914727 FABIOLA DA COSTA PAIVA 16039914727 FABIOLA DA COSTA PAIVA 600.00 16006614384 FABRICIA SOUSA GEURRA 16006614384 FABRICIA SOUSA GEURRA 600.00 16070983689 FAGNER PEREIRA MANSO MARTINS DE ANDRADE16070983689 FAGNER PEREIRA MANSO MARTINS DE ANDRADE 600.00 16006618398 FATIMA BRAGA DE OLIVEIRA SILVA 16006618398 FATIMA BRAGA DE OLIVEIRA SILVA 600.00 16044134149 FELIPE DE MESQUITA 16044134149 FELIPE DE MESQUITA 600.00 16007446655 FERNANDA BRAGA VASCONCELOS 16007446655 FERNANDA BRAGA VASCONCELOS 600.00 16006001781 FERNANDA MOTA DE FARIAS 16006001781 FERNANDA MOTA DE FARIAS 600.00 16006004608 FERNANDO LUIS ALVES DA GAMA 16006004608 FERNANDO LUIS ALVES DA GAMA 600.00 16317453056 FILIPA PAULA MENDES DUARTE 16041565130 ATALIBA FREDERICO DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 16085048557 FLAVIANA BERNARDINO DE SOUSA 16085048557 FLAVIANA BERNARDINO DE SOUSA 600.00 12425292197 FLORENCIO PEREIRA NETO 12425292197 FLORENCIO PEREIRA NETO 600.00 16232734387 FRANCILEDA CARNEIRO DE MESQUITA 16232734387 FRANCILEDA CARNEIRO DE MESQUITA 600.00 16082262884 FRANCILENE MAGALHAES FEITOSA 16082262884 FRANCILENE MAGALHAES FEITOSA 600.00 16180450464 FRANCIMAR MESQUITA SOUSA 16180450464 FRANCIMAR MESQUITA SOUSA 600.00 12531056108 FRANCIMAR MIRANDA DE SOUZA 12531056108 FRANCIMAR MIRANDA DE SOUZA 600.00 16195575446 FRANCIMAR SOUSA LOIOLA 16020691293 ANTONIO EDNARDO LOIOLA LIOTERIO 600.00 16215488640 FRANCINE LIMA DE ABREU 12924518271 MARIA ASSUNCAO TEIXEIRA MACIEL 600.00 14085685194 FRANCISCA AGOSTINHO DE CASTRO 14085685194 FRANCISCA AGOSTINHO DE CASTRO 600.00
  17. 17. 16250914030 FRANCISCA ALVES DE SOUSA 16250914030 FRANCISCA ALVES DE SOUSA 600.00 16068436129 FRANCISCA ANTONIA DA SILVA 16068436129 FRANCISCA ANTONIA DA SILVA 600.00 16182145685 FRANCISCA ANTONIA VIEIRA MORAIS 16182145685 FRANCISCA ANTONIA VIEIRA MORAIS 600.00 16034887659 FRANCISCA ARAUJO XIMENES 16034887659 FRANCISCA ARAUJO XIMENES 600.00 16045674198 FRANCISCA AUCIONE DA SILVA 16045779046 CARLOS ANDRE CAVALCANTE DE MORAES 600.00 16261468304 FRANCISCA AURICELIA AGOSTINHO DA SILVA 16261468304 FRANCISCA AURICELIA AGOSTINHO DA SILVA 600.00 12563926191 FRANCISCA AVILA CAETANO 12563926191 FRANCISCA AVILA CAETANO 600.00 16195583031 FRANCISCA BEZERRA DA COSTA 16043544130 SANDOVAL MOURA LOIOLA 600.00 16195580687 FRANCISCA BRUNA SANTIAGO FARIAS 16195580687 FRANCISCA BRUNA SANTIAGO FARIAS 600.00 16049933589 FRANCISCA CAMILA RODRIGUES LIMA DA SILVA16049933589 FRANCISCA CAMILA RODRIGUES LIMA DA SILVA 600.00 16316817836 FRANCISCA CAVALCANTE MARTINS 16316817836 FRANCISCA CAVALCANTE MARTINS 600.00 20153491986 FRANCISCA CHAGAS DE SOUSA SILVA 20153491986 FRANCISCA CHAGAS DE SOUSA SILVA 600.00 13762397936 FRANCISCA CHEILA PINHEIRO SOUSA FRANCO13762397936 FRANCISCA CHEILA PINHEIRO SOUSA FRANCO 600.00 16044141374 FRANCISCA CILENE RODRIGUES DO NASCIMENTO16044141374 FRANCISCA CILENE RODRIGUES DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 16182148366 FRANCISCA DALIA DE SOUZA PEREIRA 16413175258 CLAUDIO MAGALHAES DE SOUSA 600.00 16221181802 FRANCISCA DANIELA SILVA 20746878979 MARCOS ILERI MARQUES MARTINS 600.00 16180778680 FRANCISCA DAS CHAGAS MOREIRA LIMA 16081356524 FRANCISCO ARTUR DE MARIA 600.00 16252990575 FRANCISCA DAS CHAGAS VIEIRA 16252990575 FRANCISCA DAS CHAGAS VIEIRA 600.00 16082270364 FRANCISCA DAYANE PEREIRA BARBOSA 16082270364 FRANCISCA DAYANE PEREIRA BARBOSA 600.00 16068429939 FRANCISCA DE ASSIS SALES BRAGA 16068429939 FRANCISCA DE ASSIS SALES BRAGA 600.00 16044144047 FRANCISCA DE FATIMA SILVA CHAVES 16044144047 FRANCISCA DE FATIMA SILVA CHAVES 600.00 13102519856 FRANCISCA DE MARIA BORGES MARTINS 13102519856 FRANCISCA DE MARIA BORGES MARTINS 600.00 20202061684 FRANCISCA DEIJIANE DE SOUSA LIMA 20202061684 FRANCISCA DEIJIANE DE SOUSA LIMA 600.00 12500931260 FRANCISCA EDILEUSA FERREIRA DE SOUSA 12500931260 FRANCISCA EDILEUSA FERREIRA DE SOUSA 600.00 16179874175 FRANCISCA EDINETE SANTOS FERREIRA 16179874175 FRANCISCA EDINETE SANTOS FERREIRA 600.00 21059572852 FRANCISCA EDUARDA PEREIRA DA SILVA 21059572852 FRANCISCA EDUARDA PEREIRA DA SILVA 600.00 16219796404 FRANCISCA ELIEUDA RODRIGUES 16219796404 FRANCISCA ELIEUDA RODRIGUES 600.00 16040989352 FRANCISCA ERICA TIMBO DE SOUSA 16040989352 FRANCISCA ERICA TIMBO DE SOUSA 600.00 16180791741 FRANCISCA ERIVEUTA PIRES VIEIRA 16180791741 FRANCISCA ERIVEUTA PIRES VIEIRA 600.00 21021998054 FRANCISCA ESMENIA MESQUITA 21021998054 FRANCISCA ESMENIA MESQUITA 600.00 16346938151 FRANCISCA ESTER DE SOUSA 16346938151 FRANCISCA ESTER DE SOUSA 600.00 16250912887 FRANCISCA FARIAS FIRMO 16250912887 FRANCISCA FARIAS FIRMO 600.00 16034886423 FRANCISCA FERNANDA PAIVA DE SOUSA 16050069655 JOSE DE PAIVA FERREIRA 600.00
  18. 18. 16181259474 FRANCISCA FERNANDES DE SOUSA 16181259474 FRANCISCA FERNANDES DE SOUSA 600.00 16255261035 FRANCISCA FERREIRA DE LIMA 16255261035 FRANCISCA FERREIRA DE LIMA 600.00 20168050832 FRANCISCA FERREIRA QUIRINO 13666880192 VALDECIR PAIVA DUARTE 600.00 16219789246 FRANCISCA FLAVIANA NASCIMENTO DA COSTA20746475254 NARCELIO SOUSA ARAUJO 600.00 16049938300 FRANCISCA FLORENCIA DA SILVA 16049938300 FRANCISCA FLORENCIA DA SILVA 600.00 16265549139 FRANCISCA FRANCINILDA MIRA 16265550439 FRANCISCO DEYSON MIRA 600.00 13263143602 FRANCISCA GELIA RODRIGUES PAIVA 13263143602 FRANCISCA GELIA RODRIGUES PAIVA 600.00 16181236857 FRANCISCA GILDEVANIA RODRIGUES FERREIRA16219836163 FRANCISCO HENRIQUE DA SILVA PAIVA 600.00 16262181599 FRANCISCA GISELLY DOS SANTOS 16262181599 FRANCISCA GISELLY DOS SANTOS 600.00 16221189382 FRANCISCA HONORATO DE SOUSA 16221189382 FRANCISCA HONORATO DE SOUSA 600.00 21291674006 FRANCISCA IRILANE DE SOUSA FERREIRA SANTO16057720084 ARNALDO GOMES DA SILVA FILHO 600.00 16229270197 FRANCISCA JANAINA DE MELO ANDRE 16229270197 FRANCISCA JANAINA DE MELO ANDRE 600.00 16251127407 FRANCISCA JANIELE TEIXEIRA BORGES 16251127407 FRANCISCA JANIELE TEIXEIRA BORGES 600.00 16180776769 FRANCISCA JOZELI CARVALHO DE MESQUITA 16180776769 FRANCISCA JOZELI CARVALHO DE MESQUITA 600.00 16180778982 FRANCISCA JULIANA DE BRITO MAGALHAES 16180778982 FRANCISCA JULIANA DE BRITO MAGALHAES 600.00 16043306175 FRANCISCA LIDIA DA COSTA LOIOLA 16043306175 FRANCISCA LIDIA DA COSTA LOIOLA 600.00 12439890334 FRANCISCA LIMA PIRES 12439890334 FRANCISCA LIMA PIRES 600.00 12390324659 FRANCISCA LUCIA DE MESQUITA 12390324659 FRANCISCA LUCIA DE MESQUITA 600.00 16261205559 FRANCISCA LUCIA DE MESQUITA SALES 16261205559 FRANCISCA LUCIA DE MESQUITA SALES 600.00 20968344938 FRANCISCA LUCIA FARIAS DUARTE MESQUITA20968344938 FRANCISCA LUCIA FARIAS DUARTE MESQUITA 600.00 23859383848 FRANCISCA LUCIENE VASCONCELOS OLIVEIRA DE23859383848 FRANCISCA LUCIENE VASCONCELOS OLIVEIRA DE 600.00 16035129227 FRANCISCA LUZIA FRANCO PEREIRA 16035129227 FRANCISCA LUZIA FRANCO PEREIRA 600.00 16248717614 FRANCISCA MAGALHAES FARIAS 16248717614 FRANCISCA MAGALHAES FARIAS 600.00 23624835218 FRANCISCA MARCELA GOMES FRANCA 21039015435 FRANCISCO MAIRLO DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 16292597734 FRANCISCA MARIA BRAGA DE SOUSA 16292597734 FRANCISCA MARIA BRAGA DE SOUSA 600.00 16274943472 FRANCISCA MARIA LEITAO CUNHA 16274943472 FRANCISCA MARIA LEITAO CUNHA 600.00 16182156504 FRANCISCA MARIA MESQUITA SOUSA 12080043228 FRANCISCO ASSIS VICTO DE SOUSA 600.00 16044141641 FRANCISCA MARIA RODRIGUES DE OLIVEIRA 16044141641 FRANCISCA MARIA RODRIGUES DE OLIVEIRA 600.00 16241495314 FRANCISCA MARTA VASCONCELOS FERREIRA 16241495314 FRANCISCA MARTA VASCONCELOS FERREIRA 600.00 23783218663 FRANCISCA MARTINS MACEDO 23783218663 FRANCISCA MARTINS MACEDO 600.00 16229284023 FRANCISCA MELO VASCONCELOS 16229284023 FRANCISCA MELO VASCONCELOS 600.00 20662443432 FRANCISCA MESQUITA MAGALHAES 10824535631 RAIMUNDO EVANDRO MAGALHAES 600.00 16049597910 FRANCISCA NEILA LESSA LIMA 16049597910 FRANCISCA NEILA LESSA LIMA 600.00
  19. 19. 16290304497 FRANCISCA NETA DE OLIVEIRA 16290304497 FRANCISCA NETA DE OLIVEIRA 600.00 16229270200 FRANCISCA ORILEIDE SOUSA ANDRE 16229270200 FRANCISCA ORILEIDE SOUSA ANDRE 600.00 16228321251 FRANCISCA PALOMA OLIVEIRA DA SILVA 16228321251 FRANCISCA PALOMA OLIVEIRA DA SILVA 600.00 16217456541 FRANCISCA PATRICIA DE SOUSA LEITE 16217456541 FRANCISCA PATRICIA DE SOUSA LEITE 600.00 16201463616 FRANCISCA PEREIRA DA CRUZ 16083108617 MARIA GERMANA DA CRUZ SANTANA 600.00 16181257161 FRANCISCA PEREIRA DA SILVA 16181257161 FRANCISCA PEREIRA DA SILVA 600.00 12456614773 FRANCISCA PINTO DE MESQUITA 12456614773 FRANCISCA PINTO DE MESQUITA 600.00 16182147785 FRANCISCA RAQUEL MARTINS OLIVEIRA 16182147785 FRANCISCA RAQUEL MARTINS OLIVEIRA 600.00 14344797198 FRANCISCA REJANY PEREIRA FERREIRA 14344797198 FRANCISCA REJANY PEREIRA FERREIRA 600.00 16180816078 FRANCISCA RIBEIRO PIRES 16180816078 FRANCISCA RIBEIRO PIRES 600.00 16215472027 FRANCISCA ROSALIA CARLOS DE SOUSA 16215472027 FRANCISCA ROSALIA CARLOS DE SOUSA 600.00 20456198169 FRANCISCA SAMARA DO NASCIMENTO OLIMPIO20456198169 FRANCISCA SAMARA DO NASCIMENTO OLIMPIO 600.00 16181248227 FRANCISCA SARAIVA 16161198860 DJALMA SARAIVA RICARDO 600.00 16066575067 FRANCISCA TAYANE MESQUITA DE OLIVEIRA 16066575067 FRANCISCA TAYANE MESQUITA DE OLIVEIRA 600.00 16306258338 FRANCISCA THATIANE MAGALHAES CHAGAS 16306258338 FRANCISCA THATIANE MAGALHAES CHAGAS 600.00 16068431461 FRANCISCA VIEIRA DE CASTRO 16068431461 FRANCISCA VIEIRA DE CASTRO 600.00 16188615705 FRANCISCA ZENEIDA MONTE 16188615705 FRANCISCA ZENEIDA MONTE 600.00 16180795151 FRANCISCCO WESLEY BARBOSA DUARTE 16180795151 FRANCISCCO WESLEY BARBOSA DUARTE 600.00 12228546323 FRANCISCO ADAIU GOMES SALES 12228546323 FRANCISCO ADAIU GOMES SALES 600.00 16180489727 FRANCISCO ADENILDO FIRMO DA SILVA 16180489727 FRANCISCO ADENILDO FIRMO DA SILVA 600.00 16035130063 FRANCISCO ADRIANO MATOS PEREIRA 16035130063 FRANCISCO ADRIANO MATOS PEREIRA 600.00 16295581162 FRANCISCO AGNALDO SIQUEIRA DE VASCONCELOS16295581162 FRANCISCO AGNALDO SIQUEIRA DE VASCONCELOS 600.00 16049965316 FRANCISCO ALBANO DE SOUZA 16049965316 FRANCISCO ALBANO DE SOUZA 600.00 12612302567 FRANCISCO ALDENIR DE ALMEIDA BRAGA 12612302567 FRANCISCO ALDENIR DE ALMEIDA BRAGA 600.00 16316816880 FRANCISCO ALISSON CARLOS DOS SANTOS 16316816880 FRANCISCO ALISSON CARLOS DOS SANTOS 600.00 10813838522 FRANCISCO ALVES DE MELO 10813838522 FRANCISCO ALVES DE MELO 600.00 12230172575 FRANCISCO AMBROSIO DE MELO 12230172575 FRANCISCO AMBROSIO DE MELO 600.00 16181268147 FRANCISCO ANDERSON GUERRA FERREIRA 16181268147 FRANCISCO ANDERSON GUERRA FERREIRA 600.00 12512743421 FRANCISCO ANTONIO DE OLIVEIRA 12512743421 FRANCISCO ANTONIO DE OLIVEIRA 600.00 16181292994 FRANCISCO ANTONIO DE SOUSA 16181292994 FRANCISCO ANTONIO DE SOUSA 600.00 16316816864 FRANCISCO ANTONIO FEITOSA SALES 16316816864 FRANCISCO ANTONIO FEITOSA SALES 600.00 16044150055 FRANCISCO ANTONIO MAGALHAES PINTO 16044150055 FRANCISCO ANTONIO MAGALHAES PINTO 600.00 16040685396 FRANCISCO ANTONIO MARTINS BARBOZA 16040685396 FRANCISCO ANTONIO MARTINS BARBOZA 600.00
  20. 20. 16079704367 FRANCISCO ANTONIO PAIVA PINHO 16079704367 FRANCISCO ANTONIO PAIVA PINHO 600.00 16213109170 FRANCISCO ANTONIO PEREIRA DE SOUSA 16213109170 FRANCISCO ANTONIO PEREIRA DE SOUSA 600.00 16049957313 FRANCISCO ANTONIO RIBEIRO 16049957313 FRANCISCO ANTONIO RIBEIRO 600.00 20209257207 FRANCISCO ANTONIO SOUSA RODRIGUES 20209257207 FRANCISCO ANTONIO SOUSA RODRIGUES 600.00 12369549809 FRANCISCO ANTONIO SOUZA MATIAS 12369549809 FRANCISCO ANTONIO SOUZA MATIAS 600.00 16264878538 FRANCISCO ANTONIO VIEIRA DE OLIVEIRA 16264878538 FRANCISCO ANTONIO VIEIRA DE OLIVEIRA 600.00 16214821923 FRANCISCO ANTONIO VIEIRA DO NASCIMENTO16214821923 FRANCISCO ANTONIO VIEIRA DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 16049952583 FRANCISCO ANTONIO XEREZ MESQUITA 16049952583 FRANCISCO ANTONIO XEREZ MESQUITA 600.00 16081368344 FRANCISCO ARISTIDES BRANDAO VASCONCELOS16081368344 FRANCISCO ARISTIDES BRANDAO VASCONCELOS 600.00 22001495454 FRANCISCO ASTROGEZO PAIVA 22001495454 FRANCISCO ASTROGEZO PAIVA 600.00 13431330192 FRANCISCO AURELIO DE SOUSA 13431330192 FRANCISCO AURELIO DE SOUSA 600.00 16039918781 FRANCISCO BARBOSA BRAGA 16039918781 FRANCISCO BARBOSA BRAGA 600.00 16043139317 FRANCISCO BARBOSA DE MORAIS 16043139317 FRANCISCO BARBOSA DE MORAIS 600.00 16040098407 FRANCISCO BENEDITO DA SILVA RODRIGUES 16040098407 FRANCISCO BENEDITO DA SILVA RODRIGUES 600.00 16290349458 FRANCISCO BENEDITO DE SOUSA 16290349458 FRANCISCO BENEDITO DE SOUSA 600.00 16041275787 FRANCISCO BRAGA DE SOUSA 16041275787 FRANCISCO BRAGA DE SOUSA 600.00 20063732666 FRANCISCO CARLOS DE OLIVEIRA ALVES 20063732666 FRANCISCO CARLOS DE OLIVEIRA ALVES 600.00 12126511563 FRANCISCO CATUNDA ANDRE 12126511563 FRANCISCO CATUNDA ANDRE 600.00 16086936103 FRANCISCO CHAGAS SANTOS JUNIOR 16086936103 FRANCISCO CHAGAS SANTOS JUNIOR 600.00 12755827620 FRANCISCO CICERO MARTINS ROCHA 12755827620 FRANCISCO CICERO MARTINS ROCHA 600.00 16043316588 FRANCISCO CLEIDIVAR DA COSTA MATOS 16043316588 FRANCISCO CLEIDIVAR DA COSTA MATOS 600.00 16180495417 FRANCISCO CLEITOM CRUZ DE SOUZA 16180495417 FRANCISCO CLEITOM CRUZ DE SOUZA 600.00 16264878724 FRANCISCO CLEITON FARIAS PEREIRA 16264878724 FRANCISCO CLEITON FARIAS PEREIRA 600.00 16261211532 FRANCISCO COSME DE OLIVEIRA RODRIGUES16261211532 FRANCISCO COSME DE OLIVEIRA RODRIGUES 600.00 16273015814 FRANCISCO DA SILVA 16273015814 FRANCISCO DA SILVA 600.00 16318883496 FRANCISCO DAMIAO DE OLIVEIRA RODRIGUES16318883496 FRANCISCO DAMIAO DE OLIVEIRA RODRIGUES 600.00 16038969420 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS ALVES DUARTE 16038969420 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS ALVES DUARTE 600.00 16043713595 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS BRAGA 16043713595 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS BRAGA 600.00 16049953229 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS CAVALCANTE MORAIS16049953229 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS CAVALCANTE MORAIS 600.00 16038971298 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS DA COSTA SANTOS 16038971298 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS DA COSTA SANTOS 600.00 16316697016 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS DE MELO RIBEIRO 16316697016 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS DE MELO RIBEIRO 600.00 16049952907 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS DE MESQUITA SOUSA16049952907 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS DE MESQUITA SOUSA 600.00 16261471526 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS FARIAS FILHO 16261471526 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS FARIAS FILHO 600.00
  21. 21. 10839353321 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS FERREIRA 10839353321 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS FERREIRA 600.00 16066576640 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS LIMA GOMES 16066576640 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS LIMA GOMES 600.00 16034900086 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS MESQUITA 16034900086 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS MESQUITA 600.00 12295754765 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS PAIVA MAGALHAES12295754765 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS PAIVA MAGALHAES 600.00 12508810799 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS PEREIRA RODRIGUES12508810799 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS PEREIRA RODRIGUES 600.00 12178939637 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS PIRES DOROTEU 12178939637 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS PIRES DOROTEU 600.00 12273346001 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS PIRES RIBEIRO 12273346001 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS PIRES RIBEIRO 600.00 16260723629 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS PONTE 16260723629 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS PONTE 600.00 16261546259 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS SANTANA 16261546259 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS SANTANA 600.00 16290337336 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS SILVA RODRIGUES 16290337336 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS SILVA RODRIGUES 600.00 12900630195 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS XEREZ 12900630195 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS XEREZ 600.00 16252993094 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS XEREZ DE MESQUITA16252993094 FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS XEREZ DE MESQUITA 600.00 12979167195 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS CAMELO DUARTE 12979167195 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS CAMELO DUARTE 600.00 12510526911 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS DE SOUZA ALVES 12510526911 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS DE SOUZA ALVES 600.00 16182173808 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS DOS SANTOS 16182173808 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS DOS SANTOS 600.00 13236558198 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS FERREIRA DA SILVA 13236558198 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS FERREIRA DA SILVA 600.00 16251136902 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS HENRIQUE XAVIER 16251136902 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS HENRIQUE XAVIER 600.00 12433227668 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS MIGINO DE OLIVEIRA 12433227668 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS MIGINO DE OLIVEIRA 600.00 16049941581 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS OLIVEIRA DE AQUINO 16049941581 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS OLIVEIRA DE AQUINO 600.00 15505030452 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS RIPARDO DE SOUSA 15505030452 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS RIPARDO DE SOUSA 600.00 16049951919 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS SOUSA MATIAS 16049951919 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS SOUSA MATIAS 600.00 16049954837 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS SOUZA DE OLIVEIRA 16049954837 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS SOUZA DE OLIVEIRA 600.00 12420553316 FRANCISCO DE PAIVA JUNIOR 12420553316 FRANCISCO DE PAIVA JUNIOR 600.00 16213023195 FRANCISCO DE PAULO ARAGAO SOUSA JUNIOR16213023195 FRANCISCO DE PAULO ARAGAO SOUSA JUNIOR 600.00 16071909075 FRANCISCO DOUGLAS MADEIRO ALVES 16071909075 FRANCISCO DOUGLAS MADEIRO ALVES 600.00 20203625654 FRANCISCO EDELVAN NASCIMENTO DA SILVA20203625654 FRANCISCO EDELVAN NASCIMENTO DA SILVA 600.00 12371393381 FRANCISCO EDILSON DE MESQUITA 12371393381 FRANCISCO EDILSON DE MESQUITA 600.00 16043720370 FRANCISCO EDSON FERREIRA LIMA 16043720370 FRANCISCO EDSON FERREIRA LIMA 600.00 12371139221 FRANCISCO EDSON LOIOLA DE CASTRO 12371139221 FRANCISCO EDSON LOIOLA DE CASTRO 600.00 16079704383 FRANCISCO ELIAS PAIVA PINHO 16079704383 FRANCISCO ELIAS PAIVA PINHO 600.00 16074195707 FRANCISCO ERIVALDO RODRIGUES DE SOUSA16074195707 FRANCISCO ERIVALDO RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 600.00 12640617607 FRANCISCO ERIVALDO RODRIGUES PAIVA 12640617607 FRANCISCO ERIVALDO RODRIGUES PAIVA 600.00 13274636192 FRANCISCO ERIVELDO LINS 13274636192 FRANCISCO ERIVELDO LINS 600.00
  22. 22. 16182167352 FRANCISCO ERNANE MAGALHAES CUNHA 16182167352 FRANCISCO ERNANE MAGALHAES CUNHA 600.00 12976098273 FRANCISCO EUDES VIEIRA DA SILVA 12976098273 FRANCISCO EUDES VIEIRA DA SILVA 600.00 16072454446 FRANCISCO EVALDO MARQUES DE SOUSA 16072454446 FRANCISCO EVALDO MARQUES DE SOUSA 600.00 20927492649 FRANCISCO EVENILDO DIAS MAGALHAES 20927492649 FRANCISCO EVENILDO DIAS MAGALHAES 600.00 16081354254 FRANCISCO FABIANO BORGES DA SILVA COELHO16081354254 FRANCISCO FABIANO BORGES DA SILVA COELHO 600.00 13796722813 FRANCISCO FABIANO CASSEMIRO 13796722813 FRANCISCO FABIANO CASSEMIRO 600.00 13731931833 FRANCISCO FABIANO PEDRO BEZERRA 13731931833 FRANCISCO FABIANO PEDRO BEZERRA 600.00 12182545419 FRANCISCO FELIX DOS SANTOS 12182545419 FRANCISCO FELIX DOS SANTOS 600.00 12103371293 FRANCISCO FERNANDES DE SOUSA 12103371293 FRANCISCO FERNANDES DE SOUSA 600.00 16228335090 FRANCISCO FERREIRA DE SOUSA 16228335090 FRANCISCO FERREIRA DE SOUSA 600.00 12859034589 FRANCISCO FERREIRA MAGALHAES 12859034589 FRANCISCO FERREIRA MAGALHAES 600.00 16068449735 FRANCISCO FLAVIO FELIX LOPES 16068449735 FRANCISCO FLAVIO FELIX LOPES 600.00 16298535900 FRANCISCO FRANCINE RODRIGUES BRAGA 16298535900 FRANCISCO FRANCINE RODRIGUES BRAGA 600.00 12409957538 FRANCISCO FRANCO DE MOURA 12409957538 FRANCISCO FRANCO DE MOURA 600.00 16062324191 FRANCISCO GEAN RIBEIRO ALVES 16062324191 FRANCISCO GEAN RIBEIRO ALVES 600.00 16222566481 FRANCISCO GEORGE GONCALVES FERREIRA 16222566481 FRANCISCO GEORGE GONCALVES FERREIRA 600.00 10732470258 FRANCISCO GOMES DE MATOS 10732470258 FRANCISCO GOMES DE MATOS 600.00 16069075278 FRANCISCO GOMES DO NASCIMENTO 16069075278 FRANCISCO GOMES DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 16261473731 FRANCISCO GOMES MARTINS 16261473731 FRANCISCO GOMES MARTINS 600.00 16250916777 FRANCISCO HENRIQUE DA SILVA NETO 16250916777 FRANCISCO HENRIQUE DA SILVA NETO 600.00 16180813265 FRANCISCO HILTON MAGALHAES DE SOUSA 16180813265 FRANCISCO HILTON MAGALHAES DE SOUSA 600.00 23737015801 FRANCISCO IRINEU DOS SANTOS ALVES 23737015801 FRANCISCO IRINEU DOS SANTOS ALVES 600.00 16034915555 FRANCISCO IVAN COSTA DE SOUSA 16034915555 FRANCISCO IVAN COSTA DE SOUSA 600.00 12165135135 FRANCISCO IVAN PAIVA LOIOLA 12165135135 FRANCISCO IVAN PAIVA LOIOLA 600.00 16281797052 FRANCISCO IVANILSON MORAIS DOS SANTOS16062290289 DARA JESSICA LIMA ALVES 600.00 16182158248 FRANCISCO JAILSON PEREIRA DE ANDRADE 16182158248 FRANCISCO JAILSON PEREIRA DE ANDRADE 600.00 12809630196 FRANCISCO JEVANI GOMES 12809630196 FRANCISCO JEVANI GOMES 600.00 20073331605 FRANCISCO JOMARIO DE SOUSA VENANCIO 20073331605 FRANCISCO JOMARIO DE SOUSA VENANCIO 600.00 13089249196 FRANCISCO JOSE DE SOUSA DOS SANTOS 13089249196 FRANCISCO JOSE DE SOUSA DOS SANTOS 600.00 16072454217 FRANCISCO JOSE EGIDIO LOURENCO 16072454217 FRANCISCO JOSE EGIDIO LOURENCO 600.00 23632102720 FRANCISCO JOSE FERREIRA DE ARAUJO 23632102720 FRANCISCO JOSE FERREIRA DE ARAUJO 600.00 16180810517 FRANCISCO JOSE MARTINS SILVA 16180810517 FRANCISCO JOSE MARTINS SILVA 600.00 10751953668 FRANCISCO JOSE RAMOS 10751953668 FRANCISCO JOSE RAMOS 600.00
  23. 23. 16298541080 FRANCISCO JOSE RODRIGUES PINTO 16298541080 FRANCISCO JOSE RODRIGUES PINTO 600.00 22021194328 FRANCISCO JOSE SOUZA BEZERRA 22021194328 FRANCISCO JOSE SOUZA BEZERRA 600.00 16289398351 FRANCISCO JOSE TORRES DE BRITO 16289398351 FRANCISCO JOSE TORRES DE BRITO 600.00 12430609217 FRANCISCO JOSILANIO CLAUDINO FARIAS 12430609217 FRANCISCO JOSILANIO CLAUDINO FARIAS 600.00 12759407243 FRANCISCO JURACY AUGUSTINHO DE LIMA 12759407243 FRANCISCO JURACY AUGUSTINHO DE LIMA 600.00 12356590090 FRANCISCO LOPES BANDEIRA 12356590090 FRANCISCO LOPES BANDEIRA 600.00 16215474437 FRANCISCO LOPES DE FARIAS 16215474437 FRANCISCO LOPES DE FARIAS 600.00 12697431197 FRANCISCO LUCIANO RODRIGUES 12697431197 FRANCISCO LUCIANO RODRIGUES 600.00 16039493683 FRANCISCO MAGALHAES DA CUNHA 16039493683 FRANCISCO MAGALHAES DA CUNHA 600.00 12836124581 FRANCISCO MANOEL DOS SANTOS CARLOS 12836124581 FRANCISCO MANOEL DOS SANTOS CARLOS 600.00 16072455043 FRANCISCO MARCELIO LOIOLA DE MESQUITA16072455043 FRANCISCO MARCELIO LOIOLA DE MESQUITA 600.00 16043321018 FRANCISCO MAURICIO RODRIGUES 16043321018 FRANCISCO MAURICIO RODRIGUES 600.00 12231309140 FRANCISCO MENDES 12231309140 FRANCISCO MENDES 600.00 16072450351 FRANCISCO MOESIO CASTRO FERREIRA 16072450351 FRANCISCO MOESIO CASTRO FERREIRA 600.00 12109866790 FRANCISCO MORORO DE SOUSA 12109866790 FRANCISCO MORORO DE SOUSA 600.00 16181279009 FRANCISCO OLIVEIRA DO NASCIMENTO 16181279009 FRANCISCO OLIVEIRA DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 16295563709 FRANCISCO PAULO MESQUITA 16295563709 FRANCISCO PAULO MESQUITA 600.00 16170836181 FRANCISCO PAULO SANTOS BRASILINO 16170836181 FRANCISCO PAULO SANTOS BRASILINO 600.00 12445265632 FRANCISCO PEREIRA DA SILVA 12445265632 FRANCISCO PEREIRA DA SILVA 600.00 12523025282 FRANCISCO PEREIRA FEITOSA 12523025282 FRANCISCO PEREIRA FEITOSA 600.00 12211213261 FRANCISCO PINHEIRO DE LIMA 12211213261 FRANCISCO PINHEIRO DE LIMA 600.00 16300244173 FRANCISCO PINHEIRO DE PAIVA 16300244173 FRANCISCO PINHEIRO DE PAIVA 600.00 10780240712 FRANCISCO PINHEIRO DE SOUSA 10780240712 FRANCISCO PINHEIRO DE SOUSA 600.00 16049945684 FRANCISCO RAFAEL DUTRA FERREIRA 16049945684 FRANCISCO RAFAEL DUTRA FERREIRA 600.00 16251131161 FRANCISCO RAFAEL FERREIRA DIAS 16251131161 FRANCISCO RAFAEL FERREIRA DIAS 600.00 16290327004 FRANCISCO ROBERTO LINO 16290327004 FRANCISCO ROBERTO LINO 600.00 16303517766 FRANCISCO RODRIGUES BARRETO 16303517766 FRANCISCO RODRIGUES BARRETO 600.00 12395932991 FRANCISCO RODRIGUES DE MESQUITA 12395932991 FRANCISCO RODRIGUES DE MESQUITA 600.00 16214309122 FRANCISCO RODRIGUES FERREIRA 16214309122 FRANCISCO RODRIGUES FERREIRA 600.00 16181286153 FRANCISCO ROMARIO PEREIRA DOS SANTOS 16181286153 FRANCISCO ROMARIO PEREIRA DOS SANTOS 600.00 16040263610 FRANCISCO ROMARIO SANTANA SOUSA 16040263610 FRANCISCO ROMARIO SANTANA SOUSA 600.00 16068449921 FRANCISCO TIAGO GOMES MAGALHAES 16068449921 FRANCISCO TIAGO GOMES MAGALHAES 600.00 16303523707 FRANCISCO TIAGO GOMES MENDONCA 16303523707 FRANCISCO TIAGO GOMES MENDONCA 600.00
  24. 24. 16180805661 FRANCISCO TIAGO PETRA 16180805661 FRANCISCO TIAGO PETRA 600.00 16181277464 FRANCISCO VALCI RODRIGUES MESQUITA 16181277464 FRANCISCO VALCI RODRIGUES MESQUITA 600.00 12313152660 FRANCISCO VALDECI MARTINHO 12313152660 FRANCISCO VALDECI MARTINHO 600.00 21039009699 FRANCISCO VALDECIR RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS21039009699 FRANCISCO VALDECIR RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS 600.00 16039334100 FRANCISCO VALDEMI DUARTE DE ALMEIDA 16039334100 FRANCISCO VALDEMI DUARTE DE ALMEIDA 600.00 23759901812 FRANCISCO VALDINEY FERNANDES SOUSA 23759901812 FRANCISCO VALDINEY FERNANDES SOUSA 600.00 16264879062 FRANCISCO VALDIR MARTINS SAMPAIO 16264879062 FRANCISCO VALDIR MARTINS SAMPAIO 600.00 16298545744 FRANCISCO VIANA DE SOUSA 16298545744 FRANCISCO VIANA DE SOUSA 600.00 15207293277 FRANCISCO VIDAL COELHO 15207293277 FRANCISCO VIDAL COELHO 600.00 16228323963 FRANCISCO VIEIRA BIE 16228323963 FRANCISCO VIEIRA BIE 600.00 16181278169 FRANCISCO VIEIRA DE MOURA 16181278169 FRANCISCO VIEIRA DE MOURA 600.00 16081355846 FRANCISCO WEBSYTON CORDEIRO LIMA 16081355846 FRANCISCO WEBSYTON CORDEIRO LIMA 600.00 23631810276 FRANCISCO WERMESSON FRANCA DE SOUSA23631810276 FRANCISCO WERMESSON FRANCA DE SOUSA 600.00 16050017272 GEANIA FERREIRA DE CASTRO 16208548641 FRANCISCO SIDNEY DE SOUSA 600.00 16286112384 GEISSA DE SOUSA MAGALHAES 16286112384 GEISSA DE SOUSA MAGALHAES 600.00 10565173798 GELSON JACINTO DE SOUZA 10565173798 GELSON JACINTO DE SOUZA 600.00 23630352916 GENESIO FRANCA DUARTE 23630352916 GENESIO FRANCA DUARTE 600.00 16074232726 GENIVAL RODRIGUES DE FARIAS 16074232726 GENIVAL RODRIGUES DE FARIAS 600.00 16043350980 GEOVANE PAIVA FERREIRA 16043350980 GEOVANE PAIVA FERREIRA 600.00 16044182747 GERACILIANE DUARTE SERAFIM 16044182747 GERACILIANE DUARTE SERAFIM 600.00 10805350486 GERARDO MENDES FERREIRA 10805350486 GERARDO MENDES FERREIRA 600.00 16040721317 GERMANA ALVES DE SOUSA 16040721317 GERMANA ALVES DE SOUSA 600.00 16068520901 GERUSA VIEIRA BIE 16068520901 GERUSA VIEIRA BIE 600.00 16182293757 GILBERTO GOMES BRAGA JUNIOR 16182293757 GILBERTO GOMES BRAGA JUNIOR 600.00 16601599981 GILBERTO MELO DE SOUSA 16601599981 GILBERTO MELO DE SOUSA 600.00 16201586041 GILSON FARIAS DA SILVA 16201586041 GILSON FARIAS DA SILVA 600.00 16182297205 GILSON LOURENCO AMBROSIO 16182297205 GILSON LOURENCO AMBROSIO 600.00 16185563917 GISELE GONCALVES VERAS 16185563917 GISELE GONCALVES VERAS 600.00 16181308009 GLEICIANE LOIOLA RODRIGUES 16181308009 GLEICIANE LOIOLA RODRIGUES 600.00 12322995225 GLEISE DOS SANTOS 12322995225 GLEISE DOS SANTOS 600.00 16250923730 GUSTAVO ANDERSON MUNIZ BENICIO 16050294519 MARIA LEIA PEREIRA DOS SANTOS 600.00 12731489563 HELENA MARTINS DE MOURA 12731489563 HELENA MARTINS DE MOURA 600.00 21219041663 HELIA PAZ MESQUITA PIRES 21219041663 HELIA PAZ MESQUITA PIRES 600.00
  25. 25. 12390422715 HERCULANO JOAO VITAL MESQUITA 12390422715 HERCULANO JOAO VITAL MESQUITA 600.00 16215501639 HILANA ABREU FARIAS 21203175150 DANILO TEIXEIRA DA SILVA 600.00 12477111142 HILDA LOURENCO DOS SANTOS 12477111142 HILDA LOURENCO DOS SANTOS 600.00 16265554531 HUMBERTO FRUTUOSO FREIRES 16265554531 HUMBERTO FRUTUOSO FREIRES 600.00 16062334715 IARA DE MELO COSTA 16062334715 IARA DE MELO COSTA 600.00 16038984853 IGOR DE PAIVA RODRIGUES 16038984853 IGOR DE PAIVA RODRIGUES 600.00 16044811280 IGOR RODRIGUES FEIJAO 16044811280 IGOR RODRIGUES FEIJAO 600.00 16068484336 ILDENIR FERREIRA DA SILVA 16068484336 ILDENIR FERREIRA DA SILVA 600.00 16330507784 ILMA DA SILVA CASTRO 16330507784 ILMA DA SILVA CASTRO 600.00 16072940243 INGRID EMANUELE DE PAULA FERREIRA 16072940243 INGRID EMANUELE DE PAULA FERREIRA 600.00 16078022041 IRAMAR VIEIRA DA SILVA 16078022041 IRAMAR VIEIRA DA SILVA 600.00 16171574563 IRANI ALVES DE ARAUJO 16171574563 IRANI ALVES DE ARAUJO 600.00 16317472123 IRENE MARIA DAMASCENO 16317472123 IRENE MARIA DAMASCENO 600.00 12654976191 IRENE RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS 12654976191 IRENE RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS 600.00 21275956337 IRIS MORORO CUNHA XIMENES 16003153262 ANTONIO ITALO ARAUJO XIMENES 600.00 12334331904 ISABEL DA SILVA PAIVA 12334331904 ISABEL DA SILVA PAIVA 600.00 16195687848 ISABEL FERREIRA SOUSA 16195687848 ISABEL FERREIRA SOUSA 600.00 13616939193 ISALTO RODRIGUES DE PAIVA 13616939193 ISALTO RODRIGUES DE PAIVA 600.00 16049988383 ISRAEL TOMAZ DE SOUSA 16049988383 ISRAEL TOMAZ DE SOUSA 600.00 16049992496 IVAN ANDRE VIANA 16049992496 IVAN ANDRE VIANA 600.00 14256435197 IVETE MARIA GOMES DE ALBUQUERQUE 14256435197 IVETE MARIA GOMES DE ALBUQUERQUE 600.00 16044167187 IVO MACEDO DE CARVALHO 16044167187 IVO MACEDO DE CARVALHO 600.00 16261096261 IVO PINTO BRAGA 16261096261 IVO PINTO BRAGA 600.00 16049996459 IVONE LIMA DE CASTRO 16049832731 DANIEL DE CASTRO FELIX 600.00 16209373233 IVONE SANTANA SOUSA MACIEL 16035814140 AGLAILTON SOUSA MACIEL 600.00 16043338905 IVONEIDE RIBEIRO DA CRUZ 16039923505 FRANCISCO CLAUDIO PEREIRA DA SILVA 600.00 16034925194 IVONETE FREITAS DE SOUSA 16034925194 IVONETE FREITAS DE SOUSA 600.00 23640872254 IVONETE LIRA SOUSA 23640872254 IVONETE LIRA SOUSA 600.00 16264890546 IVONILDA RODRIGUES DO NASCIMENTO 16264890546 IVONILDA RODRIGUES DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 12690767629 IZAIAS CLAUDINO DE ANDRADE FILHO 12690767629 IZAIAS CLAUDINO DE ANDRADE FILHO 600.00 12872200624 IZAIAS LEITE DOS SANTOS 12872200624 IZAIAS LEITE DOS SANTOS 600.00 16180852325 IZALENA PEREIRA DE MESQUITA 16180852325 IZALENA PEREIRA DE MESQUITA 600.00 16219978898 IZAQUIEL RODRIGUES DA SILVA 16219978898 IZAQUIEL RODRIGUES DA SILVA 600.00
  26. 26. 16223792329 IZETE CAETANO DE FARIAS 16223792329 IZETE CAETANO DE FARIAS 600.00 13351275195 JACILENE LOURENCO DE SALES 13351275195 JACILENE LOURENCO DE SALES 600.00 16344952181 JACOB LIRA DE SOUZA 16344952181 JACOB LIRA DE SOUZA 600.00 16050001910 JAENE DE MELO ALVES 16349051107 FRANCISCO ANAILTON DE SOUSA MAGALHAES 600.00 16180857521 JAILSON PROTASIO DA SILVA 16180857521 JAILSON PROTASIO DA SILVA 600.00 16180855766 JAIR MESQUITA DE CASTRO 16180855766 JAIR MESQUITA DE CASTRO 600.00 16295815406 JAMILA ALVES MATOS 16295815406 JAMILA ALVES MATOS 600.00 20450088345 JAMILE SILVA SOUSA 16049689963 RAVEL SOUSA SANTOS 600.00 16222649476 JAMYLA DIAS MENDES 16020973108 EMANUEL VALTERLAN DE SOUZA MACEDO 600.00 16298642294 JANAICE LOPES DUARTE 16298642294 JANAICE LOPES DUARTE 600.00 16201539914 JANAINA FREITAS VALE DA SILVA NASCIMENTO16201539914 JANAINA FREITAS VALE DA SILVA NASCIMENTO 600.00 16180864749 JANAINA MATOS DE FARIAS 16180864749 JANAINA MATOS DE FARIAS 600.00 16251171953 JANAINA PAIVA FERREIRA DA SILVA 16251171953 JANAINA PAIVA FERREIRA DA SILVA 600.00 16182255855 JARINA ALVES DOS SANTOS 16182255855 JARINA ALVES DOS SANTOS 600.00 16071083320 JARLANIO FERREIRA DE MESQUITA 16071083320 JARLANIO FERREIRA DE MESQUITA 600.00 16327313982 JARLENE PIMENTEL BARBOSA 16327313982 JARLENE PIMENTEL BARBOSA 600.00 16071083444 JARNILDO FERREIRA DE MESQUITA 16071083444 JARNILDO FERREIRA DE MESQUITA 600.00 16043347459 JEAN JANUARIO BARBOSA 16043347459 JEAN JANUARIO BARBOSA 600.00 16038993682 JEANNE DE SOUSA DUARTE 16038993682 JEANNE DE SOUSA DUARTE 600.00 16073561327 JEOVANE GOMES DO NASCIMENTO 16073561327 JEOVANE GOMES DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 16264897877 JERUZA DE MOURA SOUZA 16264897877 JERUZA DE MOURA SOUZA 600.00 16180596302 JESSICA MARIA XEREZ DA SILVA ROCHA 16180596302 JESSICA MARIA XEREZ DA SILVA ROCHA 600.00 16228137531 JOABE SILVA TEIXEIRA 16228137531 JOABE SILVA TEIXEIRA 600.00 21039003631 JOANA DARC FERNANDES PAIVA 21039003631 JOANA DARC FERNANDES PAIVA 600.00 16050121444 JOANA DARCK MELO DE SOUZA 16049933988 FRANCISCA RAVENA SOUSA MAGALHAES 600.00 23787447578 JOANA DONATO SOUSA 23787447578 JOANA DONATO SOUSA 600.00 16180686077 JOANA PEREIRA ALVES 16180686077 JOANA PEREIRA ALVES 600.00 16317372250 JOANA RAMOS DA SILVA 16317372250 JOANA RAMOS DA SILVA 600.00 13128337623 JOANES PAULO CASTRO AVILA 13128337623 JOANES PAULO CASTRO AVILA 600.00 16216081684 JOANIRA DA SILVA NASCIMENTO 16216081684 JOANIRA DA SILVA NASCIMENTO 600.00 16050126179 JOAO ALOISO GOMES MARTINS 16050126179 JOAO ALOISO GOMES MARTINS 600.00 16215621561 JOAO BATISTA BARBOSA ARAUJO 16215621561 JOAO BATISTA BARBOSA ARAUJO 600.00 16264911667 JOAO BATISTA CARVALHO DE MELO 16264911667 JOAO BATISTA CARVALHO DE MELO 600.00
  27. 27. 16279587208 JOAO BATISTA DA SILVA 16279587208 JOAO BATISTA DA SILVA 600.00 16296151773 JOAO BATISTA LOBATO LIRA 16296151773 JOAO BATISTA LOBATO LIRA 600.00 16316672242 JOAO BATISTA LOPES DE FARIAS 16316672242 JOAO BATISTA LOPES DE FARIAS 600.00 16228551257 JOAO BATISTA MELO 16228551257 JOAO BATISTA MELO 600.00 16214255170 JOAO BATISTA MESQUITA RIBEIRO 16214255170 JOAO BATISTA MESQUITA RIBEIRO 600.00 16034965544 JOAO BATISTA RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 16034965544 JOAO BATISTA RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 600.00 16325909284 JOAO BEZERRA DE OLIVEIRA 16325909284 JOAO BEZERRA DE OLIVEIRA 600.00 16175536992 JOAO CESAR DE SOUZA 16175536992 JOAO CESAR DE SOUZA 600.00 12504600560 JOAO DA SILVA BARBOSA 12504600560 JOAO DA SILVA BARBOSA 600.00 12437031431 JOAO DIAS DE MELO 12437031431 JOAO DIAS DE MELO 600.00 16050134538 JOAO DIAS TOME 16050134538 JOAO DIAS TOME 600.00 10884348749 JOAO FLORENCIO DE SOUSA 10884348749 JOAO FLORENCIO DE SOUSA 600.00 23789664290 JOAO JARDEL SANTOS DA SILVA 23789664290 JOAO JARDEL SANTOS DA SILVA 600.00 12309961630 JOAO JOSE RIBEIRO ALVES 12309961630 JOAO JOSE RIBEIRO ALVES 600.00 12531088220 JOAO JUREMA FERREIRA 12531088220 JOAO JUREMA FERREIRA 600.00 12389297899 JOAO LOURENCO VIEIRA NETO 12389297899 JOAO LOURENCO VIEIRA NETO 600.00 16290883381 JOAO LUCAS MADEIRA RODRIGUES 21057150489 LORENA MALVEIRA DE OLIVEIRA 600.00 14310083192 JOAO MARTINS ARAGAO FILHO 14310083192 JOAO MARTINS ARAGAO FILHO 600.00 16248907863 JOAO MUNIZ DE FARIAS 16248907863 JOAO MUNIZ DE FARIAS 600.00 16180696994 JOAO PAULO ALVES DE SOUSA 16180696994 JOAO PAULO ALVES DE SOUSA 600.00 16216599756 JOAO PAULO DE SOUSA MOURA 16216599756 JOAO PAULO DE SOUSA MOURA 600.00 23649496166 JOAO PAULO DUARTE ARAUJO 23649496166 JOAO PAULO DUARTE ARAUJO 600.00 16041038939 JOAO PAULO SANTOS DE SOUSA 16041038939 JOAO PAULO SANTOS DE SOUSA 600.00 14407047379 JOAO PEDRO OLIVEIRA SILVA 14407047379 JOAO PEDRO OLIVEIRA SILVA 600.00 12513147571 JOAO PEREIRA DA CRUZ 12513147571 JOAO PEREIRA DA CRUZ 600.00 12762245585 JOAO PEREIRA DE SOUZA 12762245585 JOAO PEREIRA DE SOUZA 600.00 10852336303 JOAO PERGENTINO DO CARMO 10852336303 JOAO PERGENTINO DO CARMO 600.00 10824743749 JOAO RIBEIRO MAGALHAES 10824743749 JOAO RIBEIRO MAGALHAES 600.00 16050124974 JOAO XIMENES NETO 16050124974 JOAO XIMENES NETO 600.00 16068594646 JOAQUIM DONATO DE ANDRADE 16068594646 JOAQUIM DONATO DE ANDRADE 600.00 16316746564 JOAQUIM FERNANDO FIRMINO DOS SANTOS 16316746564 JOAQUIM FERNANDO FIRMINO DOS SANTOS 600.00 16039015560 JOAQUIM PAIVA BASTOS 16039015560 JOAQUIM PAIVA BASTOS 600.00 12869857561 JOELMA LOIOLA DOS SANTOS 12869857561 JOELMA LOIOLA DOS SANTOS 600.00
  28. 28. 16293660634 JOICE FARIAS SOARES 16293660634 JOICE FARIAS SOARES 600.00 10864231595 JONAS PROTASIO DOS SANTOS 10864231595 JONAS PROTASIO DOS SANTOS 600.00 16288160629 JORGE LUIS XIMENES FEIJAO 16288160629 JORGE LUIS XIMENES FEIJAO 600.00 20677936901 JORGE LUIZ FERREIRA OLIVEIRA 20677936901 JORGE LUIZ FERREIRA OLIVEIRA 600.00 16221701776 JORGE RIBEIRO DE SOUSA 16221701776 JORGE RIBEIRO DE SOUSA 600.00 16182339021 JOSE AILTON RODRIGUES MACIEL 16182339021 JOSE AILTON RODRIGUES MACIEL 600.00 16264904814 JOSE AIRTON GOMES EUFRASIO 16264904814 JOSE AIRTON GOMES EUFRASIO 600.00 16079978394 JOSE AIRTON RODRIGUES AZEVEDO 16079978394 JOSE AIRTON RODRIGUES AZEVEDO 600.00 16039007568 JOSE ALDEMIR ALMEIDA LOIOLA 16039007568 JOSE ALDEMIR ALMEIDA LOIOLA 600.00 16222710957 JOSE ALDENIR FERREIRA SILVA 16222710957 JOSE ALDENIR FERREIRA SILVA 600.00 21287072005 JOSE ALDENIR SANTOS DA SILVA 21287072005 JOSE ALDENIR SANTOS DA SILVA 600.00 16188065098 JOSE ALEXANDRE BARBOSA ROSEIRA 16188065098 JOSE ALEXANDRE BARBOSA ROSEIRA 600.00 16039007797 JOSE ALMIR BARBOSA MARQUES 16039007797 JOSE ALMIR BARBOSA MARQUES 600.00 12458479733 JOSE ANTONIO DE SOUSA RIBEIRO 12458479733 JOSE ANTONIO DE SOUSA RIBEIRO 600.00 12044838755 JOSE ANTONIO FERREIRA RODRIGUES 12044838755 JOSE ANTONIO FERREIRA RODRIGUES 600.00 16214530996 JOSE ANTONIO PERREIRA MENDES 16214530996 JOSE ANTONIO PERREIRA MENDES 600.00 16068555179 JOSE ANTONIO POSSIDONIO FARIAS 16068555179 JOSE ANTONIO POSSIDONIO FARIAS 600.00 12798173606 JOSE ARI NETO 12798173606 JOSE ARI NETO 600.00 17037028094 JOSE ARIMATEA MAGALHAES 17037028094 JOSE ARIMATEA MAGALHAES 600.00 16306371010 JOSE ARIMATEIA DE MESQUITA MACIEL 16306371010 JOSE ARIMATEIA DE MESQUITA MACIEL 600.00 12301200169 JOSE ARIMATEIA MACIEL BRAGA 12301200169 JOSE ARIMATEIA MACIEL BRAGA 600.00 16222751777 JOSE AROLDO JACINTO DE SOUSA 16222751777 JOSE AROLDO JACINTO DE SOUSA 600.00 16039008203 JOSE AUGUSTO SALES CUNHA 16039008203 JOSE AUGUSTO SALES CUNHA 600.00 16050108405 JOSE AURELIO LIMA DE SOUZA 16050108405 JOSE AURELIO LIMA DE SOUZA 600.00 10870122638 JOSE BENI RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS 10870122638 JOSE BENI RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS 600.00 16264904032 JOSE BONIFACIO JUSTINO DE ABREU 16264904032 JOSE BONIFACIO JUSTINO DE ABREU 600.00 16050069175 JOSE BRAGA FERREIRA 16050069175 JOSE BRAGA FERREIRA 600.00 16216165403 JOSE CAETANO DA SILVA 16216165403 JOSE CAETANO DA SILVA 600.00 16264906019 JOSE CLAUDIO RIBEIRO MAGALHAES 16264906019 JOSE CLAUDIO RIBEIRO MAGALHAES 600.00 16228505778 JOSE COSMO DO NASCIMENTO 16228505778 JOSE COSMO DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 12548605134 JOSE COSTA DE SOUSA 12548605134 JOSE COSTA DE SOUSA 600.00 16181499386 JOSE CRISTIANO COSMO DO NASCIMENTO 16181499386 JOSE CRISTIANO COSMO DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 16039010585 JOSE DA SILVA RODRIGUES 16039010585 JOSE DA SILVA RODRIGUES 600.00
  29. 29. 12328171771 JOSE DE ASSIS ALVES 12328171771 JOSE DE ASSIS ALVES 600.00 16318904205 JOSE DE MELO RIBEIRO 16318904205 JOSE DE MELO RIBEIRO 600.00 12409279661 JOSE DE PAIVA DIAS 12409279661 JOSE DE PAIVA DIAS 600.00 16220268416 JOSE DE SOUSA 16220268416 JOSE DE SOUSA 600.00 12460271834 JOSE DE SOUSA FEITOSA 12460271834 JOSE DE SOUSA FEITOSA 600.00 16261110388 JOSE DERGIVAL MORAIS DOS SANTOS 16261110388 JOSE DERGIVAL MORAIS DOS SANTOS 600.00 23819052352 JOSE DIAS MUNIZ 23819052352 JOSE DIAS MUNIZ 600.00 16081449824 JOSE DILSON CAMILO PEREIRA 16081449824 JOSE DILSON CAMILO PEREIRA 600.00 12456094729 JOSE DO CARMO BRAGA 12456094729 JOSE DO CARMO BRAGA 600.00 16215593614 JOSE DO NASCIMENTO MOURA 16215593614 JOSE DO NASCIMENTO MOURA 600.00 16180946796 JOSE DONATILIO SOARES DE SOUSA 16180946796 JOSE DONATILIO SOARES DE SOUSA 600.00 16261278491 JOSE DUARTE MAGALHAES 16261278491 JOSE DUARTE MAGALHAES 600.00 15265937270 JOSE ELVES DE SOUZA 15265937270 JOSE ELVES DE SOUZA 600.00 14306076276 JOSE EUDES FERREIRA DA SILVA 14306076276 JOSE EUDES FERREIRA DA SILVA 600.00 16050112429 JOSE EUFRAUSINO XIMENES 16050112429 JOSE EUFRAUSINO XIMENES 600.00 16251453967 JOSE EUGENIO PINHEIRO LAMEU 16251453967 JOSE EUGENIO PINHEIRO LAMEU 600.00 12461327027 JOSE EVERARDO CARDOSO DA SILVA 12461327027 JOSE EVERARDO CARDOSO DA SILVA 600.00 16253058771 JOSE EVERARDO DA MOTA MOURA 16253058771 JOSE EVERARDO DA MOTA MOURA 600.00 16281740581 JOSE FELIX DE MESQUITA 16281740581 JOSE FELIX DE MESQUITA 600.00 12541930846 JOSE FERREIRA DA SILVA 12541930846 JOSE FERREIRA DA SILVA 600.00 16071182744 JOSE FERREIRA DE MESQUITA 16071182744 JOSE FERREIRA DE MESQUITA 600.00 21039015656 JOSE FRANCISCO SOARES MACIEL 21039015656 JOSE FRANCISCO SOARES MACIEL 600.00 16039360934 JOSE GERARDO DE SOUSA RODRIGUES 16039360934 JOSE GERARDO DE SOUSA RODRIGUES 600.00 12327946222 JOSE GLAISON SOUSA DE MORAIS 12327946222 JOSE GLAISON SOUSA DE MORAIS 600.00 16215588262 JOSE HONORATO COSTA JUNIOR 16215588262 JOSE HONORATO COSTA JUNIOR 600.00 16221749035 JOSE IRAMAR SILVA DE ANDRADE 16221749035 JOSE IRAMAR SILVA DE ANDRADE 600.00 16039359103 JOSE IRAN RODRIGUES MAGALHAES 16039359103 JOSE IRAN RODRIGUES MAGALHAES 600.00 16250966219 JOSE IVAN VIEIRA BARROS 16250966219 JOSE IVAN VIEIRA BARROS 600.00 16184262263 JOSE JANIO DE CARVALHO 16184262263 JOSE JANIO DE CARVALHO 600.00 16222711236 JOSE JEOVAN GONCALVES FERREIRA 16222711236 JOSE JEOVAN GONCALVES FERREIRA 600.00 16170885581 JOSE JUSTINO DE ABREU 16170885581 JOSE JUSTINO DE ABREU 600.00 16180941174 JOSE LAENIO DA SILVA SANTOS 16039975610 RENATA DA SILVA ARAUJO 600.00 13586293010 JOSE LEANDRO MOTA TEIXEIRA 13586293010 JOSE LEANDRO MOTA TEIXEIRA 600.00
  30. 30. 10793343124 JOSE LEMOS FERREIRA 10793343124 JOSE LEMOS FERREIRA 600.00 16250200372 JOSE LINDOMAR RODRIGUES PAIVA 16250200372 JOSE LINDOMAR RODRIGUES PAIVA 600.00 16081443729 JOSE LUCIANO BEZERRA DE LIMA 16081443729 JOSE LUCIANO BEZERRA DE LIMA 600.00 16264904075 JOSE LUCIANO FERNANDES DE AQUINO 16264904075 JOSE LUCIANO FERNANDES DE AQUINO 600.00 12652813589 JOSE MARCELO FRANCA 12652813589 JOSE MARCELO FRANCA 600.00 16309992814 JOSE MARIA BARBOSA ROCHA 16309992814 JOSE MARIA BARBOSA ROCHA 600.00 16290787633 JOSE MARIA DO CARMO PEREIRA 16290787633 JOSE MARIA DO CARMO PEREIRA 600.00 16313073275 JOSE MARIA FEIJAO MELO 16313073275 JOSE MARIA FEIJAO MELO 600.00 16050068780 JOSE MARIA FEITOSA 16050068780 JOSE MARIA FEITOSA 600.00 16303777288 JOSE MARIA FERREIRA LIMA 16303777288 JOSE MARIA FERREIRA LIMA 600.00 10696614976 JOSE MARIA MENDES FERREIRA 10696614976 JOSE MARIA MENDES FERREIRA 600.00 16228505891 JOSE MARIA SOARES MACIEL 16228505891 JOSE MARIA SOARES MACIEL 600.00 10810081331 JOSE MARIA VIANA BRITO 10810081331 JOSE MARIA VIANA BRITO 600.00 12055155565 JOSE MARTINS DOS SANTOS 12055155565 JOSE MARTINS DOS SANTOS 600.00 12179071037 JOSE MARTINS MESQUITA 12179071037 JOSE MARTINS MESQUITA 600.00 16050082791 JOSE MARTINS MOTA 16050082791 JOSE MARTINS MOTA 600.00 13082354199 JOSE MILTON PATROCINIO DE SOUZA 13082354199 JOSE MILTON PATROCINIO DE SOUZA 600.00 21039029975 JOSE MISTER VA JUSTINO ABREU 21039029975 JOSE MISTER VA JUSTINO ABREU 600.00 16215584127 JOSE NILSON VASCONCELOS FEIJO 16215584127 JOSE NILSON VASCONCELOS FEIJO 600.00 16315341242 JOSE OLIVEIRA DE MESQUITA 16315341242 JOSE OLIVEIRA DE MESQUITA 600.00 16313077343 JOSE ONEIDE RODRIGUES SABINO 16313077343 JOSE ONEIDE RODRIGUES SABINO 600.00 16076580136 JOSE ORLEANS ARAUJO PINTO 16076580136 JOSE ORLEANS ARAUJO PINTO 600.00 20107226337 JOSE OSMAR BEZERRA 20107226337 JOSE OSMAR BEZERRA 600.00 20441180501 JOSE PEREIRA DA SILVA FILHO 20441180501 JOSE PEREIRA DA SILVA FILHO 600.00 16182342480 JOSE PINTO DE OLIVEIRA 16182342480 JOSE PINTO DE OLIVEIRA 600.00 12461294552 JOSE RANDAL PINTO 12461294552 JOSE RANDAL PINTO 600.00 10879343882 JOSE RIBAMAR DUARTE DE PAIVA 10879343882 JOSE RIBAMAR DUARTE DE PAIVA 600.00 13040155279 JOSE RIBAMAR MARQUES DE SOUZA 13040155279 JOSE RIBAMAR MARQUES DE SOUZA 600.00 12381257642 JOSE RIBAMAR PAULINO 12381257642 JOSE RIBAMAR PAULINO 600.00 23842360831 JOSE ROBERTO DE SOUZA OLIVEIRA 23842360831 JOSE ROBERTO DE SOUZA OLIVEIRA 600.00 16213604805 JOSE ROBERTO SOUSA MESQUITA 16213604805 JOSE ROBERTO SOUSA MESQUITA 600.00 16316740884 JOSE RODRIGUES DE MATOS 16316740884 JOSE RODRIGUES DE MATOS 600.00 12295795046 JOSE RODRIGUES MESQUITA 12295795046 JOSE RODRIGUES MESQUITA 600.00
  31. 31. 16195891895 JOSE ROGERIO ALVES DE SOUSA 16195891895 JOSE ROGERIO ALVES DE SOUSA 600.00 16050065536 JOSE SILVA ALVES 16050065536 JOSE SILVA ALVES 600.00 12076653297 JOSE SILVIO CRUZ DA SILVA 12076653297 JOSE SILVIO CRUZ DA SILVA 600.00 15721091278 JOSE SOARES MACIEL 15721091278 JOSE SOARES MACIEL 600.00 12103371838 JOSE TADEU BANDEIRA PEREIRA 12103371838 JOSE TADEU BANDEIRA PEREIRA 600.00 12456766417 JOSE TOMAZ SOUSA 12456766417 JOSE TOMAZ SOUSA 600.00 16050079332 JOSE TUPINAMBA CARNEIRO LINO 16050079332 JOSE TUPINAMBA CARNEIRO LINO 600.00 12646760274 JOSE VALDIR LOIOLA CASTRO 12646760274 JOSE VALDIR LOIOLA CASTRO 600.00 12699972233 JOSE VIANA DE SOUSA 12699972233 JOSE VIANA DE SOUSA 600.00 21287745018 JOSE WALISSON DOS SANTOS SILVA 21287745018 JOSE WALISSON DOS SANTOS SILVA 600.00 12420582480 JOSEFA DIAS MOURA 12420582480 JOSEFA DIAS MOURA 600.00 16319593610 JOSELINA GABRIEL RODRIGUES 16319593610 JOSELINA GABRIEL RODRIGUES 600.00 16180949264 JOSIANE AMBROSIO EVANGELISTA 16180949264 JOSIANE AMBROSIO EVANGELISTA 600.00 16050112976 JOSIANE FERREIRA DA SILVA 16050112976 JOSIANE FERREIRA DA SILVA 600.00 12696048268 JOSIVAN BARBOSA DOS SANTOS 12696048268 JOSIVAN BARBOSA DOS SANTOS 600.00 13241783587 JOSUE LEITE DOS SANTOS 13241783587 JOSUE LEITE DOS SANTOS 600.00 16068610803 JULIANA FELIX MARQUES 16068610803 JULIANA FELIX MARQUES 600.00 21039031791 JULIANA MESQUITA FEITOSA 21039031791 JULIANA MESQUITA FEITOSA 600.00 16181551515 JULIANA RODRIGUES PINTO 16181551515 JULIANA RODRIGUES PINTO 600.00 16180974293 JULIO VIEIRA DE OLIVEIRA 16180974293 JULIO VIEIRA DE OLIVEIRA 600.00 16050144894 JUVENIL FERREIRA BRAGA 16050144894 JUVENIL FERREIRA BRAGA 600.00 16041353907 KAROLINE PERNAMBUCO FERREIRA 16041353907 KAROLINE PERNAMBUCO FERREIRA 600.00 16435080551 KELLY BARBOSA PROTASIO DA SILVA 16435080551 KELLY BARBOSA PROTASIO DA SILVA 600.00 16181606697 KERCIO DIONES SILVESTRE OLIVEIRA 16181606697 KERCIO DIONES SILVESTRE OLIVEIRA 600.00 16181607421 KEULLY RODRIGUES DE MENDONCA 16181607421 KEULLY RODRIGUES DE MENDONCA 600.00 20331710530 KLEBIANA PEREIRA CABRAL 20331710530 KLEBIANA PEREIRA CABRAL 600.00 16356996774 LAERTE FERREIRA ALVES 16356996774 LAERTE FERREIRA ALVES 600.00 16434190612 LAIZE RODRIGUES MORAIS 16434190612 LAIZE RODRIGUES MORAIS 600.00 21295352305 LARA LORRANE MENDES DE SOUSA 16074091715 ANTONIO DENILSON DE OLIVEIRA RIBEIRO 600.00 16078126246 LARICY LIBERATO GOMES 16078126246 LARICY LIBERATO GOMES 600.00 16386537689 LARISSA ARAGAO ALVES 16386537689 LARISSA ARAGAO ALVES 600.00 16438360342 LARISSA DE SOUSA VIEIRA 16438360342 LARISSA DE SOUSA VIEIRA 600.00 12427766536 LAURO BERNARDO LIMA 12427766536 LAURO BERNARDO LIMA 600.00
  32. 32. 16434676175 LEANDRA RODRIGUES MACEDO 16434676175 LEANDRA RODRIGUES MACEDO 600.00 14008626197 LEANDRO COSMO MAIA DA SILVA 14008626197 LEANDRO COSMO MAIA DA SILVA 600.00 16357003698 LEANDRO FERNANDES DE AQUINO 16357003698 LEANDRO FERNANDES DE AQUINO 600.00 16395180933 LEANDRO FERREIRA GOMES 20456198983 ANA PAULA RIBEIRO SOUSA GOMES 600.00 16507496740 LEANDRO PEREIRA 16507496740 LEANDRO PEREIRA 600.00 16389468009 LEIDE DAIANA MACIEL RODRIGUES 16389468009 LEIDE DAIANA MACIEL RODRIGUES 600.00 16388806849 LEIDIANE BARBOSA OLIVEIRA 16388806849 LEIDIANE BARBOSA OLIVEIRA 600.00 16050189812 LEILA MARIA DO NASCIMENTO CRUZ 16005830644 ANTONIO CLERTON CAMELO MACIEL 600.00 16041665321 LEILA VASCONCELOS SANTOS 16041665321 LEILA VASCONCELOS SANTOS 600.00 16434939729 LEONARDO SOUZA DA SILVA 16434939729 LEONARDO SOUZA DA SILVA 600.00 15181987277 LEONISIA MARTINHO DE SOUZA 15181987277 LEONISIA MARTINHO DE SOUZA 600.00 23654141192 LEUDIANA MARIA ARAUJO DE SOUSA 23654141192 LEUDIANA MARIA ARAUJO DE SOUSA 600.00 16050197076 LIDUINA DE ALMEIDA PAIVA 16050197076 LIDUINA DE ALMEIDA PAIVA 600.00 16356151928 LIDUINA MARIA PEREIRA 16356151928 LIDUINA MARIA PEREIRA 600.00 16082884281 LIDUINA RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 16082884281 LIDUINA RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 600.00 16050197378 LILIA FELIX DE SOUSA 16050197378 LILIA FELIX DE SOUSA 600.00 16050200247 LIVIANE DA COSTA SOUSA 16050200247 LIVIANE DA COSTA SOUSA 600.00 21067263715 LUAN MAGALHAES AUREGLIETTI 21067263715 LUAN MAGALHAES AUREGLIETTI 600.00 16388840729 LUANA LIMA PAIVA 16388840729 LUANA LIMA PAIVA 600.00 16434947918 LUCAS EMANUEL PINTO MACEDO 16434947918 LUCAS EMANUEL PINTO MACEDO 600.00 16355709143 LUCAS FERREIRA MESQUITA 16355709143 LUCAS FERREIRA MESQUITA 600.00 16439386043 LUCAS RODRIGUES VITAL 16439386043 LUCAS RODRIGUES VITAL 600.00 16357055418 LUCELITA BARBOZA DE SOUSA SILVA 16357055418 LUCELITA BARBOZA DE SOUSA SILVA 600.00 16465538068 LUCIA CANDIDO ROCHA 16465538068 LUCIA CANDIDO ROCHA 600.00 16050217824 LUCIANE GRACIANO FERREIRA 16050217824 LUCIANE GRACIANO FERREIRA 600.00 16039377829 LUCIANO DIAS ALVES 16039377829 LUCIANO DIAS ALVES 600.00 16386622511 LUCIANO PINTO TEIXEIRA 16386622511 LUCIANO PINTO TEIXEIRA 600.00 14012945927 LUCIANO SOUSA FELIX 14012945927 LUCIANO SOUSA FELIX 600.00 16491899234 LUCIANO SOUSA LIMA 16491899234 LUCIANO SOUSA LIMA 600.00 12478972095 LUCILENE DA COSTA MARQUES 12478972095 LUCILENE DA COSTA MARQUES 600.00 12466923647 LUCIMAR PINTO PEREIRA 12466923647 LUCIMAR PINTO PEREIRA 600.00 16422322365 LUCINEIDE ALVES CRISPIM 16422322365 LUCINEIDE ALVES CRISPIM 600.00 12062864193 LUIS AMERICO DE PAIVA 12062864193 LUIS AMERICO DE PAIVA 600.00
  33. 33. 12866880198 LUIS ANTONIO MARQUES DE SOUSA 12866880198 LUIS ANTONIO MARQUES DE SOUSA 600.00 12399509457 LUIS ANTONIO MARTINS VERAS 12399509457 LUIS ANTONIO MARTINS VERAS 600.00 16493849676 LUIS DOS SANTOS MARTINS 16493849676 LUIS DOS SANTOS MARTINS 600.00 16082903898 LUIS FERREIRA FERNANDES 16082903898 LUIS FERREIRA FERNANDES 600.00 16039040794 LUIS FRANCINEUSO XIMENES FEIJAO 16039040794 LUIS FRANCINEUSO XIMENES FEIJAO 600.00 21039028790 LUIS MARCELO VITAL JUNIOR 21039028790 LUIS MARCELO VITAL JUNIOR 600.00 16078641973 LUIZ AUGUSTO MARTINS DUARTE 16078641973 LUIZ AUGUSTO MARTINS DUARTE 600.00 16494302603 LUIZ CARLOS EGIDIO LOURENCO 16494302603 LUIZ CARLOS EGIDIO LOURENCO 600.00 16388848185 LUIZ FARIAS MARTINS 16388848185 LUIZ FARIAS MARTINS 600.00 16073077735 LUIZ FERNANDO PIRES ARAUJO 16073077735 LUIZ FERNANDO PIRES ARAUJO 600.00 16050204854 LUIZ GERSON LEANDRO DE ARAUJO 16050204854 LUIZ GERSON LEANDRO DE ARAUJO 600.00 16050206652 LUIZ GOMES MACIEL 16050206652 LUIZ GOMES MACIEL 600.00 16396483581 LUIZ GONZAGA ALVES DE SOUSA 16396483581 LUIZ GONZAGA ALVES DE SOUSA 600.00 10846776925 LUIZ JERONIMO FARIAS 10846776925 LUIZ JERONIMO FARIAS 600.00 16081534392 LUIZ LUZANIR LOPES ARAUJO 16081534392 LUIZ LUZANIR LOPES ARAUJO 600.00 12490552874 LUIZ MARCELIO MARTINS NOBRE 12490552874 LUIZ MARCELIO MARTINS NOBRE 600.00 12328059327 LUIZ PEREIRA SOARES 12328059327 LUIZ PEREIRA SOARES 600.00 16050207128 LUIZ PINTO DO NASCIMENTO 16050207128 LUIZ PINTO DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 12004772303 LUIZ RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 12004772303 LUIZ RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 600.00 16068671152 LUIZA ALANNA DO NASCIMENTO MORAIS 16068671152 LUIZA ALANNA DO NASCIMENTO MORAIS 600.00 16050210749 LUIZA ALVES DO NASCIMENTO 16050210749 LUIZA ALVES DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 16356178915 LUIZA INOCENCIO DE SOUSA 16356178915 LUIZA INOCENCIO DE SOUSA 600.00 16356178184 LUIZA MARIA LOPES RODRIGUES 16356178184 LUIZA MARIA LOPES RODRIGUES 600.00 16355707329 LUIZA MARIA PEREIRA DA SILVA 16355707329 LUIZA MARIA PEREIRA DA SILVA 600.00 23883205695 LUIZA MARTINS PEREIRA 23883205695 LUIZA MARTINS PEREIRA 600.00 16050211222 LUIZA PAIVA DE MESQUITA 16050211222 LUIZA PAIVA DE MESQUITA 600.00 16382816109 LUIZA REGIA SALES DE OLIVEIRA 16382816109 LUIZA REGIA SALES DE OLIVEIRA 600.00 16463645231 LUZIA DA SILVA GOMES 16463645231 LUZIA DA SILVA GOMES 600.00 16437642433 LUZIA RODRIGUES BRIOSO 21034270569 ANTONIO LUCAS ANDRADE DE SOUSA 600.00 16356208369 LUZIA TEIXEIRA ALEXANDRE BORGES 12318007995 JOSE FABIANO VIEIRA DE SOUSA 600.00 16357076792 LUZIANNE SOUZA DA SILVA 16357076792 LUZIANNE SOUZA DA SILVA 600.00 16370284565 LUZIRENE DE MESQUITA MENDES PAIVA 16370284565 LUZIRENE DE MESQUITA MENDES PAIVA 600.00 16355730649 LUZIRENE LOPES FARIAS 16355730649 LUZIRENE LOPES FARIAS 600.00
  34. 34. 16040156199 MANOEL ALFREDO MOREIRA BEZERRA 16040156199 MANOEL ALFREDO MOREIRA BEZERRA 600.00 12062266490 MANOEL ARAUJO VIEIRA 12062266490 MANOEL ARAUJO VIEIRA 600.00 16396515041 MANOEL FARIAS DE LIRA 16396515041 MANOEL FARIAS DE LIRA 600.00 12429560854 MANOEL JUVENAL DE SOUZA 12429560854 MANOEL JUVENAL DE SOUZA 600.00 12419131942 MANOEL MARINHO DA SILVA 12419131942 MANOEL MARINHO DA SILVA 600.00 20063793770 MANOEL MARTINS DA SILVA 20063793770 MANOEL MARTINS DA SILVA 600.00 12624640543 MANOEL MECIAS DE MESQUITA 12624640543 MANOEL MECIAS DE MESQUITA 600.00 16438375102 MANOEL PEREIRA DE MESQUITA 16438375102 MANOEL PEREIRA DE MESQUITA 600.00 12310469744 MANOEL RODRIGUES MELO 12310469744 MANOEL RODRIGUES MELO 600.00 16416045819 MANOELA MAGALHAES SOUSA 16416045819 MANOELA MAGALHAES SOUSA 600.00 16402350304 MARCEL RODRIGUES SOUSA 16402350304 MARCEL RODRIGUES SOUSA 600.00 12376262234 MARCELINO SOUSA MESQUITA 12376262234 MARCELINO SOUSA MESQUITA 600.00 12513126140 MARCELO FARIAS CAMELO 12513126140 MARCELO FARIAS CAMELO 600.00 16050339881 MARCELO FELIX SOUSA 16050339881 MARCELO FELIX SOUSA 600.00 16073165731 MARCIA EUGENIA SOUSA DE OLIVEIRA 16073165731 MARCIA EUGENIA SOUSA DE OLIVEIRA 600.00 16465073073 MARCIANA ANDRADE DA SILVA 16465073073 MARCIANA ANDRADE DA SILVA 600.00 16050342165 MARCIANO CHAVES PEREIRA 16050342165 MARCIANO CHAVES PEREIRA 600.00 16065516709 MARCIANO GOMES ALVES 16065516709 MARCIANO GOMES ALVES 600.00 16465573491 MARCOS ANTONIO NASCIMENTO MOREIRA 16465573491 MARCOS ANTONIO NASCIMENTO MOREIRA 600.00 16039557290 MARCOS AURELIO SOUSA VIEIRA 16039557290 MARCOS AURELIO SOUSA VIEIRA 600.00 16080658330 MARCOS DA PAIXAO CRUZ 16080658330 MARCOS DA PAIXAO CRUZ 600.00 16040182378 MARCOS DUARTE 16040182378 MARCOS DUARTE 600.00 16050331309 MARCOS ROGERIO DE MELO FEIJAO 16050331309 MARCOS ROGERIO DE MELO FEIJAO 600.00 16044288553 MARDONIO MANOEL MAGALHAES 16044288553 MARDONIO MANOEL MAGALHAES 600.00 16452540751 MARGARIDA ABREU SILVA 13710042193 SEBASTIAO GALDINO DE SOUSA 600.00 16491185517 MARGARIDA ALVES DOS SANTOS 16491185517 MARGARIDA ALVES DOS SANTOS 600.00 16425210460 MARGARIDA MARIA MAGALHAES 16425210460 MARGARIDA MARIA MAGALHAES 600.00 23670464537 MARGARIDA SOUZA FARIAS 23670464537 MARGARIDA SOUZA FARIAS 600.00 16438752011 MARIA ADRIANA DE MESQUITA 16438752011 MARIA ADRIANA DE MESQUITA 600.00 16039061503 MARIA AGUINA RAMOS MOREIRA FEIJAO 16039061503 MARIA AGUINA RAMOS MOREIRA FEIJAO 600.00 16357161544 MARIA AIDES MELO MESQUITA 16357161544 MARIA AIDES MELO MESQUITA 600.00 16062433411 MARIA ALDECI LIMA DO NASCIMENTO 16062433411 MARIA ALDECI LIMA DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 20725635554 MARIA ALVES DUARTE 20725635554 MARIA ALVES DUARTE 600.00
  35. 35. 12319828992 MARIA ALVES FERREIRA 12319828992 MARIA ALVES FERREIRA 600.00 16350429290 MARIA ALVES MORAIS 16350429290 MARIA ALVES MORAIS 600.00 21039012452 MARIA AMANDA SANTOS MARTINS 21039012452 MARIA AMANDA SANTOS MARTINS 600.00 16397912109 MARIA ANGELA CASSIMIRO 12972581891 FRANCISCO CLEBER VIANA MACEDO 600.00 16355779567 MARIA ANTONIA JANUARIO DA COSTA 16038957732 EVANDRO FERREIRA PAIVA 600.00 16355817515 MARIA ANTONIA RODRIGUES 16355817515 MARIA ANTONIA RODRIGUES 600.00 16487717704 MARIA APARECIDA DO NASCIMENTO SOUSA 16487717704 MARIA APARECIDA DO NASCIMENTO SOUSA 600.00 16357215970 MARIA APARECIDA LIMA SILVA 16357215970 MARIA APARECIDA LIMA SILVA 600.00 10118009386 MARIA APARECIDA VIEIRA DE OLIVEIRA 10118009386 MARIA APARECIDA VIEIRA DE OLIVEIRA 600.00 16465549558 MARIA APARECIDA VIEIRA FARIAS 16465549558 MARIA APARECIDA VIEIRA FARIAS 600.00 12731841585 MARIA ARAGAO CUNHA LIMA 12731841585 MARIA ARAGAO CUNHA LIMA 600.00 16357156168 MARIA AUGACILENE VIEIRA MARTINS 16357156168 MARIA AUGACILENE VIEIRA MARTINS 600.00 16376086528 MARIA AURILENE LOPES SOUSA 16376086528 MARIA AURILENE LOPES SOUSA 600.00 23891561098 MARIA AURILENE PAIVA MAGALHAES 23891561098 MARIA AURILENE PAIVA MAGALHAES 600.00 16478175996 MARIA AUXILIADORA CARLOS DE SOUSA 16478175996 MARIA AUXILIADORA CARLOS DE SOUSA 600.00 16462233290 MARIA BARROS LIMA SALES 16462233290 MARIA BARROS LIMA SALES 600.00 16471436832 MARIA BONFIM CAROLINO DA SILVA 16471436832 MARIA BONFIM CAROLINO DA SILVA 600.00 16081620701 MARIA CARMENIA DA SILVA SOUSA 16081620701 MARIA CARMENIA DA SILVA SOUSA 600.00 12520681146 MARIA CAROLINA ALVES XIMENES 12520681146 MARIA CAROLINA ALVES XIMENES 600.00 16382960366 MARIA CONCEICAO LOPES 16074307246 KAREN LOPES DE SOUSA 600.00 16492048890 MARIA CREUSA MUNIZ FARIAS 16492048890 MARIA CREUSA MUNIZ FARIAS 600.00 16355765604 MARIA CRISANA MORAIS FREIRES 16355765604 MARIA CRISANA MORAIS FREIRES 600.00 16474760436 MARIA DA CONCEICAO BRITO PINHO 16474760436 MARIA DA CONCEICAO BRITO PINHO 600.00 16370395456 MARIA DA CONCEICAO DE MESQUITA 16370395456 MARIA DA CONCEICAO DE MESQUITA 600.00 16356435853 MARIA DA CONCEICAO DE SOUSA 16356435853 MARIA DA CONCEICAO DE SOUSA 600.00 16044305024 MARIA DA CONCEICAO DO NASCIMENTO 16044305024 MARIA DA CONCEICAO DO NASCIMENTO 600.00 16388434887 MARIA DA CONCEICAO FERREIRA ALMEIDA 16388434887 MARIA DA CONCEICAO FERREIRA ALMEIDA 600.00 12145241649 MARIA DA CONCEICAO PEREIRA MAGALHAES12145241649 MARIA DA CONCEICAO PEREIRA MAGALHAES 600.00 16355790250 MARIA DA CONCEICAO RIBEIRO MAGALHAES16355790250 MARIA DA CONCEICAO RIBEIRO MAGALHAES 600.00 16355864513 MARIA DA CONCEICAO RODRIGUES DE SOUSA16062458155 MATHEUS DE SOUSA MESQUITA 600.00 22821344944 MARIA DA CONCEICAO SALES DE SOUSA 22821344944 MARIA DA CONCEICAO SALES DE SOUSA 600.00 20957544337 MARIA DA SILVA SANTOS 20957544337 MARIA DA SILVA SANTOS 600.00 16422344601 MARIA DAS DORES FARIAS DE AQUINO 16422344601 MARIA DAS DORES FARIAS DE AQUINO 600.00

