Auxílio Emergencial - 1.800,00

Auxílio Emergencial - 1.800,00

Auxílio Emergencial - 1.800,00

  1. 1. NIS_RF NOME_RF NIS_BEN_01 NOME_BEN_01 NOME_BEN_02 VALOR 16081186289 ADRIANA MESQUITA DE OLIVEIRA 16081186289 ADRIANA MESQUITA DE OLIVEIRA DANIELE OLIVEIRA CAXIAS 1800.00 16083893284 ANA BEATRIZ SOUSA BASTOS 16083893284 ANA BEATRIZ SOUSA BASTOS ANTONIO ROCHA BASTOS 1800.00 16132750615 ANA CELIA ALVES DE AQUINO 16132750615 ANA CELIA ALVES DE AQUINO ANTONIO AQUINO RODRIGUES 1800.00 16044073492 ANA CELIA DUARTE FELIPE 16044073492 ANA CELIA DUARTE FELIPE FRANCISCO ISRAEL DUARTE FELIPE 1800.00 16006347602 ANA CLEIA PEREIRA ARAUJO 16006347602 ANA CLEIA PEREIRA ARAUJO JOAO PEDRO DE MESQUITA ARAUJO1800.00 16136990734 ANA CRISTINA DE SOUSA 16136990734 ANA CRISTINA DE SOUSA LIVYA RAFAELA DE SOUSA VIEIRA 1800.00 21296009337 ANA LUCIA ROCHA PIRES 21296009337 ANA LUCIA ROCHA PIRES MARCIANO ROCHA PIRES 1800.00 16006351324 ANA MARIA FROTA FELICIO 16006351324 ANA MARIA FROTA FELICIO BRUNO FROTA FELICIO VIANA 1800.00 16085686146 ANA MARIA PAIVA BRAGA 16085686146 ANA MARIA PAIVA BRAGA YASMIN BRAGA DE MESQUITA 1800.00 13796881199 ANA PAULA ALVES MENDES 13796881199 ANA PAULA ALVES MENDES FRANCISCO IGOR MENDES GUEDES 1800.00 16212939617 ANA PAULA SOARES BERNARDINO 16212939617 ANA PAULA SOARES BERNARDINO ANA VITORIA SOARES PEREIRA 1800.00 16085654813 ANTONIA ADELIA LIMA DE SOUSA 16085654813 ANTONIA ADELIA LIMA DE SOUSA FRANCISCO RIVALDO SOUSA GOMES1800.00 16084386297 ANTONIA AGUIDA MENDONCA DE AMORIM 16084386297 ANTONIA AGUIDA MENDONCA DE AMORIM FRANCISCO FLAVIANO FARIAS FILHO1800.00 16084409513 ANTONIA ANDRADE DOS SANTOS 16084409513 ANTONIA ANDRADE DOS SANTOS THALES DOS SANTOS DE SOUSA 1800.00 16074085553 ANTONIA ARMENIA LOURENCO DE ALMEIDA 16074085553 ANTONIA ARMENIA LOURENCO DE ALMEIDA ANDRESSA LOURENCO DE ALMEIDA ALVES1800.00 16005818512 ANTONIA AURINEIDE FERREIRA SILVA 16005818512 ANTONIA AURINEIDE FERREIRA SILVA ANTONIO DIONISIO FERREIRA DA SILVA1800.00 16077909344 ANTONIA BERNARDO DE SOUSA 16077909344 ANTONIA BERNARDO DE SOUSA ANTONIO DENILSON DUARTE DE SOUSA1800.00 16043229197 ANTONIA BEZERRA FERREIRA 16043229197 ANTONIA BEZERRA FERREIRA GENIVALDO BEZERRA MONTEIRO 1800.00 16136982650 ANTONIA CARVALHO GOMES 16136982650 ANTONIA CARVALHO GOMES TEREZINHA GOMES DE SOUSA 1800.00 16043109418 ANTONIA CELIA CHAVES DE MESQUITA 16043109418 ANTONIA CELIA CHAVES DE MESQUITA FRANCISCO BRUNO MESQUITA DA SILVA1800.00 16110979830 ANTONIA CELIA HENRIQUE DA SILVA 16110979830 ANTONIA CELIA HENRIQUE DA SILVA ITALO HENRIQUE DA SILVA 1800.00 12988242250 ANTONIA CELIA RODRIGUES GOMES 12988242250 ANTONIA CELIA RODRIGUES GOMES ANA ALYCIA RODRIGUES MARTINS 1800.00 16039461501 ANTONIA CLAUDIA FERNANDES DE SOUSA 16039461501 ANTONIA CLAUDIA FERNANDES DE SOUSA ANTONIA MICHELE LINO MAGALHAES1800.00 16132878735 ANTONIA CRISTINA MACIEL DA SILVA 16132878735 ANTONIA CRISTINA MACIEL DA SILVA RIAN SILVA DO NASCIMENTO 1800.00 20031658614 ANTONIA DE MARIA BARBOSA ROCHA 20031658614 ANTONIA DE MARIA BARBOSA ROCHA JORGE LUIZ ROCHA VIEIRA 1800.00 16043230292 ANTONIA DE MARIA CARVALHO DO NASCIMENTO16043230292 ANTONIA DE MARIA CARVALHO DO NASCIMENTOFRANCISCO RAIMUNDO DO NASCIMENO FARIAS1800.00 16083784817 ANTONIA DE MARIA FERREIRA CRISPIM 16083784817 ANTONIA DE MARIA FERREIRA CRISPIM CRISTINA THAIS CRISPIM RODRIGUES1800.00 16085652160 ANTONIA DE MARIA LIRA DA SILVA 16085652160 ANTONIA DE MARIA LIRA DA SILVA MARIA EDUARDA DA SILVA MESQUITA1800.00 16006302234 ANTONIA DE MARIA MOREIRA AMBROSIO 16006302234 ANTONIA DE MARIA MOREIRA AMBROSIO FRANCISCA TAYSLANE AMBROSIO FEITOSA1800.00 16049764825 ANTONIA DE MARIA XIMENES 16049764825 ANTONIA DE MARIA XIMENES LAIS DE NAZARE XIMENES MAGALHAES1800.00 13180799195 ANTONIA DIANA CELESTINO DO VALE 16467882262 MAIKOL ERUTAN CELESTINO DE MOURA ANTONIA DIANA CELESTINO DO VALE1800.00 16049757578 ANTONIA DUARTE DA COSTA 16049757578 ANTONIA DUARTE DA COSTA VANESSA DA COSTA BRAGA 1800.00
  2. 2. 16099704281 ANTONIA DULCINEIA FARIAS PAIVA 16099704281 ANTONIA DULCINEIA FARIAS PAIVA QUITERIA AMANDA PAIVA FEITOSA 1800.00 16049761451 ANTONIA ELIVANIA SOUSA DOS SANTOS 16049761451 ANTONIA ELIVANIA SOUSA DOS SANTOS GABRIEL DOS SANTOS SOUSA 1800.00 16120197045 ANTONIA EVANIR HONORATO DO VALE 16120197045 ANTONIA EVANIR HONORATO DO VALE ANTONIO JARDEL HONORATO DE SOUSA1800.00 16099705571 ANTONIA FRANCISCA MOURA DA SILVA 16099705571 ANTONIA FRANCISCA MOURA DA SILVA FRANCISCA MARIA MOURA DA SILVA RIBEIRO1800.00 16159025725 ANTONIA GISELDA EPFANIO DE OLIVEIRA DUART16159025725 ANTONIA GISELDA EPFANIO DE OLIVEIRA DUARTFABIANO MARTINS DE CASTRO FILHO1800.00 16077909468 ANTONIA GLAUCIENE TOMAZ SOUSA 16077909468 ANTONIA GLAUCIENE TOMAZ SOUSA RAILTON THOMAZ SOUSA 1800.00 16085643692 ANTONIA HELENA NASCIMENTO BATISTA 16085643692 ANTONIA HELENA NASCIMENTO BATISTA JESSICA HELEN BATISTA DA SILVA 1800.00 16099705687 ANTONIA IVANETE DA SILVA RODRIGUES 16099705687 ANTONIA IVANETE DA SILVA RODRIGUES ANDRADE SILVA BARBOSA 1800.00 12352030325 ANTONIA IVONEIDE BATISTA DE OLIVEIRA 12352030325 ANTONIA IVONEIDE BATISTA DE OLIVEIRA RAIMUNDA BATISTA DE OLIVEIRA 1800.00 20770059982 ANTONIA JOCILENE VASCONCELOS OLIVEIRA 20770059982 ANTONIA JOCILENE VASCONCELOS OLIVEIRA KARINNE OLIVEIRA 1800.00 16026502573 ANTONIA LUCIVANIA ALVES CRISPIM 16026502573 ANTONIA LUCIVANIA ALVES CRISPIM FRANCISCO HENRIQUE ALVES CRISPIM1800.00 16006318947 ANTONIA MARTINS DA SILVA 16006318947 ANTONIA MARTINS DA SILVA ELAINE SILVA SALES 1800.00 16035292586 ANTONIA MEDEIROS ALVES 16035292586 ANTONIA MEDEIROS ALVES RENNER ALVES LOPES 1800.00 16159025768 ANTONIA MELO FERREIRA 16159025768 ANTONIA MELO FERREIRA IVANUBIA MELO FERREIRA 1800.00 16132876953 ANTONIA NEUSIANE FARIAS GONCALVES 16132876953 ANTONIA NEUSIANE FARIAS GONCALVES LEIDIANE FARIAS DE PAIVA 1800.00 16066548760 ANTONIA ODAISA RODRIQUES MONTEIRO 16066548760 ANTONIA ODAISA RODRIQUES MONTEIRO GLEICIANE RODRIGUES MONTEIRO 1800.00 16085643927 ANTONIA PAULA PAIVA BRAGA 16085643927 ANTONIA PAULA PAIVA BRAGA ALINE PAIVA BRAGA 1800.00 16041200221 ANTONIA ROBERTA XIMENES BRITO 16041200221 ANTONIA ROBERTA XIMENES BRITO ANTONIA GEOVANA XIMENES LIMA 1800.00 16168875213 ANTONIA ROSILANIA MESQUITA SOUSA 16168875213 ANTONIA ROSILANIA MESQUITA SOUSA GILLANYO SOUSA PAIVA 1800.00 16070810016 ANTONIA SIMONE MESQUITA RODRIGUES 16070810016 ANTONIA SIMONE MESQUITA RODRIGUES DAIANE RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 1800.00 16087328522 ANTONIA SOARES DE SOUSA 16087328522 ANTONIA SOARES DE SOUSA FREDERICO SOARES HONORATO 1800.00 16132877380 ANTONIA SOUSA DE LIMA 16132877380 ANTONIA SOUSA DE LIMA HELISSON SOUSA MORAIS MACEDO 1800.00 16091235541 ANTONIA SOUSA SILVA 16091235541 ANTONIA SOUSA SILVA DEBORA SOUSA DO NASCIMENTO 1800.00 16040940558 ANTONIA SUELI CARNEIRO MESQUITA 16040940558 ANTONIA SUELI CARNEIRO MESQUITA NONALY DE MESQUITA FARIAS 1800.00 13785951190 ANTONIA SUELY DA SILVA 13785951190 ANTONIA SUELY DA SILVA ISAQUIEL DA SILVA SOUSA 1800.00 16099701142 ANTONIA TOMAZ GOMES 16099701142 ANTONIA TOMAZ GOMES MARIA LARISSA GOMES DE OLIVEIRA1800.00 21230607538 ANTONIA VERONICA MARTINS 21230607538 ANTONIA VERONICA MARTINS VITORIA ALINE MARTINS SOARES 1800.00 16074109258 AURILENE VALE OLIVEIRA 16074109258 AURILENE VALE OLIVEIRA FRANCISCO EVERTON OLIVEIRA DE SOUSA1800.00 16099764063 AURINEIDE MENDONCA DAMASCENO 16099764063 AURINEIDE MENDONCA DAMASCENO VICTOR GASPAR DAMASCENO PEREIRA1800.00 16006400104 AURISSANDRA VIEIRA DO NASCIMENTO 16006400104 AURISSANDRA VIEIRA DO NASCIMENTO ANTONIO ALEF VIEIRA DO NASCIMENTO1800.00 16084627901 AURISTELA MARTINS DA CRUZ 16084627901 AURISTELA MARTINS DA CRUZ ANTONIA TAMIRES MARTINS DA CRUZ ALVES1800.00 20456193515 BENEDITA ERILANIA DO NASCIMENTO ALVES 20456193515 BENEDITA ERILANIA DO NASCIMENTO ALVES BENEDITO ELIERMESSON DO NASCIMENTO ALVES1800.00 16007274145 BENEDITA FONTELES TOMAZ 16007274145 BENEDITA FONTELES TOMAZ QUITERIA DUARTE FONTELES 1800.00
  3. 3. 16092903238 BENEDITA SILVA VIANA RIBEIRO 16092903238 BENEDITA SILVA VIANA RIBEIRO ANA DARA SILVA VIANA RIBEIRO 1800.00 16071818649 BENILZA GONCALVES DE LIMA 16071818649 BENILZA GONCALVES DE LIMA MONICA GONCALVES LIMA 1800.00 20089296790 CARLA PEREIRA DA SILVA 20089296790 CARLA PEREIRA DA SILVA KAROLLYNE SILVA SANTOS 1800.00 16072559647 CLAUDIA LIMA 16072559647 CLAUDIA LIMA SEBASTIAO MATHEUS DE LIMA MUNIZ1800.00 16078617959 CLEOMAR GOMES BARROS 16078617959 CLEOMAR GOMES BARROS QUITERIA BARROS DUARTE 1800.00 16402116654 CLEONICE PAULA DE SOUSA 16402116654 CLEONICE PAULA DE SOUSA FRANCISCO MATUZAEL SOUSA DA SILVA1800.00 16439767438 COSMA DUARTE FELIX 16439767438 COSMA DUARTE FELIX PATRICIA FELIX DE SOUSA 1800.00 16050174211 CREUZA MARIA RODRIGUES RIBEIRO 16050174211 CREUZA MARIA RODRIGUES RIBEIRO FRANCILENE RIBEIRO GOMES 1800.00 16387094187 CRISTIANE LAURINDO PEREIRA 16387094187 CRISTIANE LAURINDO PEREIRA IANNA PEREIRA DO NASCIMENTO 1800.00 16007311458 DALVANIR VIEIRA GOMES 16007311458 DALVANIR VIEIRA GOMES MARIA JESSICA GOMES PEREIRA 1800.00 16004966283 DAYANE SOUSA DE FREITAS 16004966283 DAYANE SOUSA DE FREITAS PEDRO JOEL SOUSA MARTINS 1800.00 16066560256 DIALEDA PEREIRA MATEUS 16066560256 DIALEDA PEREIRA MATEUS NAYLSON KAUER MATEUS DE SOUSA1800.00 16055846390 EDIENE CASTRO OLIVEIRA 16055846390 EDIENE CASTRO OLIVEIRA DANILA OLIVEIRA ALVES 1800.00 16093183425 EDVANIA RIBEIRO CARDOSO 16093183425 EDVANIA RIBEIRO CARDOSO FRANCISCO EGUINALDO RIBEIRO CARDOSO1800.00 14344081192 ELIANA DOS SANTOS LIMA 14344081192 ELIANA DOS SANTOS LIMA FRANCISCA TAINARA LIMA FERREIRA1800.00 16035128441 ELIENE RODRIGUES DE SALES 16035128441 ELIENE RODRIGUES DE SALES ANTONIA LINARA RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS1800.00 16099892347 ELISANDRA BARBOSA MARTINS DA SILVA 16099892347 ELISANDRA BARBOSA MARTINS DA SILVA ANTONIO DANILO MARTINS DE SOUSA1800.00 16068396968 EMILIA DE OLIVEIRA FEITOSA 16068396968 EMILIA DE OLIVEIRA FEITOSA FRANCISCO JONATHAN OLIVEIRA COSTA1800.00 16133181762 ERILENE PAIVA DE MESQUITA 16133181762 ERILENE PAIVA DE MESQUITA FERNANDO ANTONIO DE MESQUITA DA SILVA1800.00 16130374853 ERINEUDA MACIEL DE SOUSA 16130374853 ERINEUDA MACIEL DE SOUSA MAYARA KALICA MACIEL DE SOUSA 1800.00 16006598699 EVANEIDE ROCHA DE PAULA 16181610015 QUITERIA SAMIA DE PAULA SOUSA EVANEIDE ROCHA DE PAULA 1800.00 16066570553 FABIANA BARBOSA BERNARDINO 16066570553 FABIANA BARBOSA BERNARDINO QUITERIA JAMILE BERNARDINO GOMES1800.00 16071885567 FABIANA GONCALVES DE OLIVEIRA 16071885567 FABIANA GONCALVES DE OLIVEIRA JUVENIR GONCALVES DE OLIVEIRA 1800.00 16068413242 FABIANA TEIXEIRA RODRIGUES 16068413242 FABIANA TEIXEIRA RODRIGUES FRANCISCO JONAS NERES RODRIGUES NETO1800.00 16071891214 FERNANDA DUARTE ARAUJO 16071891214 FERNANDA DUARTE ARAUJO NAYARA DUARTE ARAUJO 1800.00 16039488299 FRANCIMAR MATIAS MENDES 16039488299 FRANCIMAR MATIAS MENDES JEFERSON MENDES DE MESQUITA 1800.00 16212932868 FRANCISCA APARECIDA PEREIRA DE ARAUJO 16212932868 FRANCISCA APARECIDA PEREIRA DE ARAUJO FRANCISCO ALISSON ARAUJO DE SOUSA1800.00 16182143054 FRANCISCA AURINEIDE VERAS LIMA 16182143054 FRANCISCA AURINEIDE VERAS LIMA HARONE LIMA CAMPOS 1800.00 16074179876 FRANCISCA CAMELO DE ANDRADE 16074179876 FRANCISCA CAMELO DE ANDRADE LOURENCIO FERREIRA DA SILVA NETO1800.00 16041264254 FRANCISCA CLAUDIA SILVA LOPES 16041264254 FRANCISCA CLAUDIA SILVA LOPES ANTONIO ORLANDO SILVA LOPES 1800.00 16180454672 FRANCISCA DAS CHAGAS DOS SANTOS BRANDAO16180454672 FRANCISCA DAS CHAGAS DOS SANTOS BRANDAOQUITERIA DE MARIA BRANDAO DE SOUSA1800.00 16317311596 FRANCISCA DAS CHAGAS LIRA 16317311596 FRANCISCA DAS CHAGAS LIRA FRANCISCA ANDREZA LIRA CRUZ 1800.00 16219784058 FRANCISCA DE FATIMA PEREIRA DE ARAUJO 16219784058 FRANCISCA DE FATIMA PEREIRA DE ARAUJO SEBASTIAO DE ARAUJO FERREIRA 1800.00
  4. 4. 16072445250 FRANCISCA EDILANA LIMA SILVA 16072445250 FRANCISCA EDILANA LIMA SILVA ANTONIO JACKSON LIMA DE MESQUITA1800.00 16228320018 FRANCISCA ELIANE ALVES SANTIAGO 16228320018 FRANCISCA ELIANE ALVES SANTIAGO CICERO ALVES SANTIAGO 1800.00 16182138867 FRANCISCA GEIZA PAIVA BRAGA 16182138867 FRANCISCA GEIZA PAIVA BRAGA ANTONIA CLARICE PAIVA MARTINS 1800.00 16217463416 FRANCISCA IVONE FERREIRA DE SOUSA 16217463416 FRANCISCA IVONE FERREIRA DE SOUSA MIGUEL ROBSON DE SOUSA LEITE 1800.00 12825438563 FRANCISCA KATIANE ALVES DA SILVA 12825438563 FRANCISCA KATIANE ALVES DA SILVA FRANCISCO WELLINGTON DA SILVA GOMES1800.00 16212425044 FRANCISCA KELMA CARNEIRO DE OLIVEIRA 16212425044 FRANCISCA KELMA CARNEIRO DE OLIVEIRA JOSE ALEXANDRE SOUSA CATUNDA FILHO1800.00 16214304856 FRANCISCA LEIDIANE FERREIRA LIMA 16214304856 FRANCISCA LEIDIANE FERREIRA LIMA ALEX LIMA DA SILVA 1800.00 16180463248 FRANCISCA MARIA DE ALMEIDA PAIVA 16180463248 FRANCISCA MARIA DE ALMEIDA PAIVA RAMON KENNEDY PAIVA DO NASCIMENTO1800.00 16039916479 FRANCISCA MARLENE CAETANO 16039916479 FRANCISCA MARLENE CAETANO BRUNA LETICIA CAETANO DE SOUSA1800.00 16181252062 FRANCISCA MOREIRA DE SOUSA DOS SANTOS16181252062 FRANCISCA MOREIRA DE SOUSA DOS SANTOSAIRTON MOREIRA DE SOUSA 1800.00 16066575792 FRANCISCA NOELIA DE SOUSA 16066575792 FRANCISCA NOELIA DE SOUSA JOSE GUSTAVO DE SOUSA MAGALHAES1800.00 16082274459 FRANCISCA REJANE VIEIRA GOMES 16082274459 FRANCISCA REJANE VIEIRA GOMES ISIS LOURRANE GOMES DE SOUSA 1800.00 16264874125 FRANCISCA RIBEIRO CAVALCANTE 16264874125 FRANCISCA RIBEIRO CAVALCANTE FRANCISCO GLEISON CAVALCANTE ROCHA1800.00 16068437893 FRANCISCA RIBEIRO DA SILVA 16068437893 FRANCISCA RIBEIRO DA SILVA ANTONIO CLAUDIO DA SILVA DE OLIVEIRA1800.00 20936874583 FRANCISCA RODRIGUES DE OLIVEIRA 20936874583 FRANCISCA RODRIGUES DE OLIVEIRA FRANCISCO SERGIO DE OLIVEIRA RAQUEL1800.00 16066575822 FRANCISCA SALETE SOARES 16066575822 FRANCISCA SALETE SOARES THAMIRES SOARES DE SOUSA 1800.00 16264874656 FRANCISCA SANDRA NASCIMENTO DE MOURA16074189162 FRANCISCO VINICIUS NASCIMENTO DE MOURAFRANCISCA SANDRA NASCIMENTO DE MOURA1800.00 16212954179 FRANCISCA VILANI DIAS MAIA 16212954179 FRANCISCA VILANI DIAS MAIA ANTONIO JARDEL MAIA DA CRUZ 1800.00 16214983869 GILCELIA DUARTE CAMPOS 16214983869 GILCELIA DUARTE CAMPOS MATEUS CAMPOS MENDES 1800.00 20725635570 GLORIA ALVES DUARTE 20725635570 GLORIA ALVES DUARTE CLAYSLA KAREN DUARTE SILVA 1800.00 16049974536 GLORIA SOUSA DE OLIVEIRA 16049974536 GLORIA SOUSA DE OLIVEIRA MARIA PATRICIA DE OLIVEIRA FREIRE1800.00 16068386342 HELIANE MARIA OLIVEIRA FEITOSA SILVA 16068386342 HELIANE MARIA OLIVEIRA FEITOSA SILVA ALANA RAYNA OLIVEIRA FEITOSA SILVA1800.00 16264886999 IRACI SANTANA LIMA 16264886999 IRACI SANTANA LIMA MAICON SANTANA LIMA 1800.00 20349519794 IRACILDA BARBOSA DE BARROS 20349519808 MATEUS BARROS VIEIRA IRACILDA BARBOSA DE BARROS 1800.00 16072472509 IRANEIDE BARBOSA DUARTE 16072472509 IRANEIDE BARBOSA DUARTE SEBASTIAO EDUARDO DUARTE VIEIRA1800.00 16043333849 IRENE BEZERRA DO VALE 16043333849 IRENE BEZERRA DO VALE ANTONIO DO VALE SILVA 1800.00 16066582772 IRES RENE RIBEIRO DE AQUINO 16066582772 IRES RENE RIBEIRO DE AQUINO ANTONIO LUIS HENRIQUE DE AQUINO FARIAS1800.00 16295766502 ISABEL RODRIGUES DE ARAUJO 16295766502 ISABEL RODRIGUES DE ARAUJO ANA CARLA DE ARAUJO VASCONCELOS1800.00 20628750654 IVALNEIDE DANIEL PEREIRA 20628750654 IVALNEIDE DANIEL PEREIRA FRANCISCO MATHEUS DANIEL PEREIRA1800.00 16043751144 IVANEIDE GOMES DE SOUSA 16043727626 FRANCISCO JARDEL DE SOUSA PEREIRA IVANEIDE GOMES DE SOUSA 1800.00 16181356879 IVANILDA FARIAS PAIVA 16181356879 IVANILDA FARIAS PAIVA AIRTON FARIAS DA SILVA 1800.00 16068541208 JOCELIA VIEIRA CRUZ 16068541208 JOCELIA VIEIRA CRUZ ANTONIO TALES VIEIRA CRUZ 1800.00 16041629716 JOELMA MARIA CASTRO AVILA 16041629716 JOELMA MARIA CASTRO AVILA JOAO VITOR AVILA FRANCA 1800.00
  5. 5. 16303805494 JOZIANA ALVES 16303805494 JOZIANA ALVES FRANCISCO CHARLES ALVES ARAUJO1800.00 16434937254 LAUCIDIA SOUSA SOARES 16434937254 LAUCIDIA SOUSA SOARES ADRIELE SOARES DE ANDRADE 1800.00 16357001695 LAURA HONORATO RODRIGUES 16357001695 LAURA HONORATO RODRIGUES NAILTON HONORATO FERNANDES 1800.00 16357035948 LOANA ALVES DE ARAUJO 16068447651 FRANCISCO ROBSON ARAUJO DA COSTA LOANA ALVES DE ARAUJO 1800.00 16078143469 LUCIA ELITA MACEDO MUNIZ 16078143469 LUCIA ELITA MACEDO MUNIZ DAVILA KAENNA MUNIZ SOUZA 1800.00 16041055310 LUCIANA BARROS ALVES 16041055310 LUCIANA BARROS ALVES FRANCISCO JOSE ALVES DUARTE 1800.00 16397701590 LUCIANA PINTO DE AQUINO 16397701590 LUCIANA PINTO DE AQUINO FRANCISCO MATHEUS AQUINO DE OLIVEIRA1800.00 16424454471 LUCINEIDE COSTA DE SOUSA 16424454471 LUCINEIDE COSTA DE SOUSA FRANCISCO ALEXANDRE COSTA DE SOUSA1800.00 16068684289 LUZINETE ALVES MARTINS 16068278507 ANDRE ORLEANS MARTINS PINTO LUZINETE ALVES MARTINS 1800.00 16394247309 MARCIA MARIA PEREIRA DE AVILA 16394247309 MARCIA MARIA PEREIRA DE AVILA VITORIA DE AVILA PEREIRA 1800.00 23675114615 MARCIA RODRIGUES SILVA 23675114615 MARCIA RODRIGUES SILVA ANTONIO MARCELO SILVA LOPES 1800.00 16563955623 MARCIANA DA PENHA SOUSA 16563955623 MARCIANA DA PENHA SOUSA JOAO VICTOR SOUSA GOMES 1800.00 16050341789 MARCIANA XIMENES DE CASTRO 16050341789 MARCIANA XIMENES DE CASTRO GEAN CARLOS XIMENES DE CASTRO 1800.00 20628378771 MARGARIDA MARIA BRAGA VASCONCELOS 20628378771 MARGARIDA MARIA BRAGA VASCONCELOS FRANCISCO FELIPE VASCONCELOS RODRIGUES1800.00 16388941525 MARIA ALVES FERREIRA 16215165124 CARLOS DANIEL FERREIRA DOS SANTOS MARIA ALVES FERREIRA 1800.00 16390089970 MARIA APARECIDA DE SOUSA OLIVEIRA 16390089970 MARIA APARECIDA DE SOUSA OLIVEIRA FRANCISCO JAMILSON OLIVEIRA RIBEIRO1800.00 16509441692 MARIA APARECIDA PEREIRA MONTEIRO 16509441692 MARIA APARECIDA PEREIRA MONTEIRO LIDIA CRISTINA MONTEIRO DA SILVA1800.00 16406751761 MARIA AUCI RODRIGUES FERREIRA 16406751761 MARIA AUCI RODRIGUES FERREIRA JOAO VICTOR RODRIGUES DE CASTRO1800.00 16491392083 MARIA AURILENE ARAGAO SILVA 16491392083 MARIA AURILENE ARAGAO SILVA FRANCISCO EUDES FERNANDES MARTINS1800.00 16050269131 MARIA BETANIA MONTEIRO MACIEL 16050269131 MARIA BETANIA MONTEIRO MACIEL DANTES MACIEL LIMA 1800.00 16434726598 MARIA CARLIANE PEREIRA 16434726598 MARIA CARLIANE PEREIRA PAULO VICTOR PEREIRA FERNANDES1800.00 16402268969 MARIA DA CONCEICAO DA MOTA VIEIRA 16402268969 MARIA DA CONCEICAO DA MOTA VIEIRA LUIZ GABRIEL DA MOTA LEITAO 1800.00 16425213893 MARIA DA CONCEICAO NUNES 16425213893 MARIA DA CONCEICAO NUNES GUSTAVO NUNES MONTEIRO 1800.00 16355864556 MARIA DA CONCEICAO RIBEIRO DE SOUSA 16355864556 MARIA DA CONCEICAO RIBEIRO DE SOUSA FRANCISCO RAY DE SOUSA SILVA 1800.00 16040160579 MARIA DA PENHA SOUSA DUARTE 16040160579 MARIA DA PENHA SOUSA DUARTE ANTONIA BRUNA DUARTE RODRIGUES1800.00 16355546023 MARIA DAS DORES PEREIRA SANTANA 16355546023 MARIA DAS DORES PEREIRA SANTANA VITORIA MESQUITA PEREIRA 1800.00 16388979115 MARIA DAS GRACAS PINTO DE MELO 16564733020 TACIANA MELO DA SILVA MARIA DAS GRACAS PINTO DE MELO1800.00 16390132248 MARIA DE FATIMA DE PAIVA VIEIRA 16390132248 MARIA DE FATIMA DE PAIVA VIEIRA ANTONIO ELIANO DE PAIVA SOUSA 1800.00 16387384215 MARIA DE FATIMA DE SOUSA ARAUJO 16387384215 MARIA DE FATIMA DE SOUSA ARAUJO CLARA EUGENIA ARAUJO VIEIRA 1800.00 20927436994 MARIA DE FATIMA NASCIMENTO DOS SANTOS20927436994 MARIA DE FATIMA NASCIMENTO DOS SANTOSFRANCISCO ERMERSON DOS SANTOS FERREIRA1800.00 16491390803 MARIA DE FATIMA SOUZA SANTIAGO 16491390803 MARIA DE FATIMA SOUZA SANTIAGO FRANCISCO EVANGELISTA MUNIZ PINTO JUNIOR1800.00 16356349094 MARIA DE JESUS VIDAL DA PENHA 16356349094 MARIA DE JESUS VIDAL DA PENHA FRANCISCO ALBERTO DA PENHA SOUSA1800.00 16388938486 MARIA DE LOURDES ALVES DIAS 16388938486 MARIA DE LOURDES ALVES DIAS ITALO JONES DIAS GOMES 1800.00
  6. 6. 16355459821 MARIA DO CARMO ALBUQUERQUE 16355459821 MARIA DO CARMO ALBUQUERQUE EVANDRO CLAINE ALBUQUERQUE 1800.00 16356314215 MARIA DO CARMO CARVALHO MAGALHAES 16356314215 MARIA DO CARMO CARVALHO MAGALHAES MANOEL MAGALHAES DE SOUSA 1800.00 16074374601 MARIA DO CARMO DE SOUSA LEMOS 16074374601 MARIA DO CARMO DE SOUSA LEMOS MARCELA LEMOS ROSEIRA 1800.00 16470268642 MARIA DO CARMO RODRIGUES ROCHA 16470268642 MARIA DO CARMO RODRIGUES ROCHA PHABLO ZIDANNE ROCHA VIEIRA 1800.00 16402303438 MARIA DO CARMO SANTOS SILVA 16402303438 MARIA DO CARMO SANTOS SILVA DIEGO SILVA SANTOS 1800.00 16387497494 MARIA DO CARMO SARAIVA LIMA 16387497494 MARIA DO CARMO SARAIVA LIMA NATASCHA SACHA LIMA GOMES 1800.00 16394067351 MARIA DO PERPETUO SOCORRO FARIAS PAIVA16394067351 MARIA DO PERPETUO SOCORRO FARIAS PAIVAFRANCISCO MATHEUS PAIVA DANTAS1800.00 16035134816 MARIA DO SOCORRO BERNARDO DA SILVA 16035125957 ANTONIO LEANDRO BERNARDO ALMEIDA MARIA DO SOCORRO BERNARDO DA SILVA1800.00 16046823952 MARIA DO SOCORRO GONCALVES DE SOUSA 16046823952 MARIA DO SOCORRO GONCALVES DE SOUSA MARIA ELIZIANE SOUSA FERREIRA 1800.00 16078699122 MARIA DUARTE PINTO 16078530594 JESSICA MARIA PINTO AQUINO MARIA DUARTE PINTO 1800.00 16389525363 MARIA EDILIA SOUSA DE FARIAS 16389525363 MARIA EDILIA SOUSA DE FARIAS ANTONIA VALDETE FARIAS DE SOUSA1800.00 16071417016 MARIA ELIANE DE CASTRO 16071417016 MARIA ELIANE DE CASTRO FRANCISCO ALEX DE CASTRO 1800.00 16422415037 MARIA ELIANE SOUSA SOARES 16422415037 MARIA ELIANE SOUSA SOARES ANTONIO VITOR SOARES DUARTE 1800.00 16355791516 MARIA ELIZABETE DA SILVA MARTINS 16355791516 MARIA ELIZABETE DA SILVA MARTINS FRANCISCO RIAN SILVA MARTINS 1800.00 16083103224 MARIA ELIZANGELA LOPES RODRIGUES 16083103224 MARIA ELIZANGELA LOPES RODRIGUES FRANCISCO STENILDO RODRIGUES MORAIS1800.00 16389541830 MARIA EVANILDA SILVA DE MESQUITA 16389541830 MARIA EVANILDA SILVA DE MESQUITA FRANCISCO DARLAN MESQUITA DE SOUSA1800.00 16395569334 MARIA FRANCILENE LIMA 16395569334 MARIA FRANCILENE LIMA BIANCA NAGILA LIMA ALTINO 1800.00 16402299422 MARIA GORETE NASCIMENTO SILVA 16402299422 MARIA GORETE NASCIMENTO SILVA VITOR MANUEL NASCIMENTO DA SILVA1800.00 16050250589 MARIA HELENA XIMENES FEIJAO 16050250589 MARIA HELENA XIMENES FEIJAO ALANA MARIA XIMENES MORAIS 1800.00 16050303267 MARIA IRENLDA FERREIRA DA SILVA 16050303267 MARIA IRENLDA FERREIRA DA SILVA ANDERSON DA SILVA SOARES 1800.00 16068760104 MARIA IRISMAR DA SILVA 16068760104 MARIA IRISMAR DA SILVA KARLA PRISCILA DA SILVA AQUINO 1800.00 16438377881 MARIA IVONI MUNIZ FARIAS 16438377881 MARIA IVONI MUNIZ FARIAS FRANCISCO RONALD FARIAS SAMPAIO1800.00 16068723888 MARIA JEANE DE SOUSA MORAIS 16068723888 MARIA JEANE DE SOUSA MORAIS JAYNE MORAIS LIMA 1800.00 16357247449 MARIA JOSE DE SOUSA 16357247449 MARIA JOSE DE SOUSA MAIARA DE SOUSA MARTINS 1800.00 16041399370 MARIA JOSILENE LIMA OLIVEIRA 16041399370 MARIA JOSILENE LIMA OLIVEIRA EDNO OLIVEIRA LIMA 1800.00 16425213451 MARIA LEIDIANA ALVES DE MESQUITA 16425213451 MARIA LEIDIANA ALVES DE MESQUITA SHIRLEY ADRIELLY ALVES DOS SANTOS1800.00 12930077583 MARIA LUCENIR ALVES BARBOSA 12930077583 MARIA LUCENIR ALVES BARBOSA PAULO HENRIQUE ALVES BARBOSA 1800.00 16470284214 MARIA LUCIA LOPES DOS SANTOS 16470284214 MARIA LUCIA LOPES DOS SANTOS VITORIA DOS SANTOS PEREIRA 1800.00 16434972890 MARIA LUCIENE LEITAO DOS SANTOS 16434972890 MARIA LUCIENE LEITAO DOS SANTOS KARINE LEITAO DA SILVA 1800.00 16068767001 MARIA LUCILEIDE ALMEIDA XIMENES 16068767001 MARIA LUCILEIDE ALMEIDA XIMENES NORBERTO XIMENES MARTINS 1800.00 16434968117 MARIA LUCILEIDE DE OLIVEIRA NASCIMENTO16434968117 MARIA LUCILEIDE DE OLIVEIRA NASCIMENTO FRANCISCO WESLEY NASCIMENTO ALVES1800.00 22823802753 MARIA LUCILENE DA SILVA MAIA 22823802753 MARIA LUCILENE DA SILVA MAIA MAIKO RENE DA SILVA SALES 1800.00 16407211248 MARIA MARLENE CARVALHO RIBEIRO 16407211248 MARIA MARLENE CARVALHO RIBEIRO FRANCISCO ELTON RIBEIRO RODRIGUES1800.00
  7. 7. 16083034230 MARIA MELO MAGALHAES CARNEIRO 16083034230 MARIA MELO MAGALHAES CARNEIRO LAVINE VIVIA MAGALHAES CARNEIRO1800.00 16074385662 MARIA NATALIANA ALVES DE SALES 16074086800 ANTONIA NOELIA ALVES DE SOUSA MARIA NATALIANA ALVES DE SALES 1800.00 16041684458 MARIA RODRIGUES DA COSTA 16041684458 MARIA RODRIGUES DA COSTA ISABEL INARA COSTA RODRIGUES 1800.00 16357132692 MARIA SALETE DE PAIVA CAIXAS 16357132692 MARIA SALETE DE PAIVA CAIXAS TEREZA CAXIAS DE OLIVEIRA 1800.00 16402291960 MARIA SANDRA AMBROSIO DOS SANTOS 16402291960 MARIA SANDRA AMBROSIO DOS SANTOS ANTONIO LINCON AMBROSIO DE SALES1800.00 16415535413 MARIA SOARES DE MESQUITA 16415535413 MARIA SOARES DE MESQUITA MARCUS HAMILTON EVANGELISTA FREIRES FILHO1800.00 16078167759 MARIA SOUSA DE LIMA 16078167759 MARIA SOUSA DE LIMA PEDRO HENRIQUE SOUSA DE LIMA MESQUITA1800.00 16356237229 MARIA SULAMITA MACIEL ABREU 16356237229 MARIA SULAMITA MACIEL ABREU MARDONIO ABREU MACEDO 1800.00 16035038485 MARIANA FERNANDES MENDES 16035038485 MARIANA FERNANDES MENDES ANTONIO HELCIO FERNANDES MENDES1800.00 16470370870 MARINETE FERREIRA DE LOIOLA 16470370870 MARINETE FERREIRA DE LOIOLA RICARDO ALEX LOIOLA RODRIGUES 1800.00 16402345270 MARLUCIA ALVES ROSEIRA 16402345270 MARLUCIA ALVES ROSEIRA FRANCISCA INARA ALVES GOMES 1800.00 16048709847 MARLY RIBEIRO MACIEL 16048709847 MARLY RIBEIRO MACIEL CAMILA MACIEL DA SILVA 1800.00 16487732657 MARTA MARIA CRUZ DE OLIVEIRA 16487732657 MARTA MARIA CRUZ DE OLIVEIRA RAISSA OLIVEIRA ALVES DA SILVA 1800.00 12536917314 MARTA MARIA GALVAO DE MESQUITA 12536917314 MARTA MARIA GALVAO DE MESQUITA ROMARIO MESQUITA DA SILVA 1800.00 16055611571 MAURILENE MARTINS DA SILVA 16055611571 MAURILENE MARTINS DA SILVA LARA YORRANA MARTINS ARAUJO 1800.00 16563994483 NATALIA MARIA FARIAS DE AQUINO 16563994483 NATALIA MARIA FARIAS DE AQUINO CAMYLA VARLA FARIAS DE AQUINO 1800.00 16050374288 NOELIA RIBEIRO DE FREITAS 16050374288 NOELIA RIBEIRO DE FREITAS GILVAN DE FREITAS GOMES 1800.00 13894652194 PATRICIA MENDES BENTO 13894652194 PATRICIA MENDES BENTO GUSTAVO MENDES BENTO 1800.00 16072065563 QUITERIA ELIANE DE PAULA 16072065563 QUITERIA ELIANE DE PAULA ELEN KAUANY DE PAULA BARBOSA 1800.00 16066609069 QUITERIA KEILA RODRIGUES ROCHA 16066609069 QUITERIA KEILA RODRIGUES ROCHA DEIVIDE ROCHA PAIVA 1800.00 16477899605 QUITERIA RIBEIRO CRUZ DE PAIVA 16477899605 QUITERIA RIBEIRO CRUZ DE PAIVA MARCELA CRUZ DE PAIVA 1800.00 16530789511 RAIMUNDA ANTONIA FERREIRA BATISTA 16530789511 RAIMUNDA ANTONIA FERREIRA BATISTA FELIPE FERREIRA MOURA 1800.00 16598195692 RAIMUNDA CARDOSO DA SILVA 16598195692 RAIMUNDA CARDOSO DA SILVA ANA LINDAIARA DA SILVA RODRIGUES1800.00 16530790390 RAIMUNDA COSMA DA SILVA COSTA 16530790390 RAIMUNDA COSMA DA SILVA COSTA GILMARA COSTA DE SOUSA 1800.00 16531292157 RAIMUNDA DE SOUSA BARROS 16531292157 RAIMUNDA DE SOUSA BARROS FRANCISCA EDNA DE SOUSA DOMINGOS1800.00 16531290766 RAIMUNDA GONCALVES DE SOUSA 16531290766 RAIMUNDA GONCALVES DE SOUSA HEVILEY ANDREZA SOUSA CAMPOS 1800.00 16532160726 RAIMUNDA LUCIA DOS SANTOS 16532160726 RAIMUNDA LUCIA DOS SANTOS CARLOS HENRIQUE DOS SANTOS 1800.00 16683049204 RAIMUNDA MARTINS PINTO 16683049204 RAIMUNDA MARTINS PINTO LAYLA MARTINS LIMA 1800.00 16068834760 RAIMUNDA NONATA RODRIGUES 16068834760 RAIMUNDA NONATA RODRIGUES JAQUELINE RODRIGUES GONCALVES1800.00 16673974029 RAIMUNDA RODRIGUES DE PAIVA 16673974029 RAIMUNDA RODRIGUES DE PAIVA NOERTON PAIVA DA COSTA 1800.00 16078237811 RAQUEL LUIZA PAIVA ARAUJO 16078237811 RAQUEL LUIZA PAIVA ARAUJO JOSE ITALO ARAUJO DE CARVALHO 1800.00 16599078177 REGANE SOUSA DUARTE 16599078177 REGANE SOUSA DUARTE ANDERSON SOUSA SOARES 1800.00 16532211134 ROCILENE ALVES XEREZ DE SOUSA 16532211134 ROCILENE ALVES XEREZ DE SOUSA JAKELINE XEREZ DE ARAUJO 1800.00
  8. 8. 17034769247 ROSA MARIA ALVES 17034769247 ROSA MARIA ALVES LIVIA ALVES MOURA 1800.00 20966984387 ROSANA DIAS 20966984387 ROSANA DIAS EMELLY ORRANA DIAS 1800.00 16589160539 ROSENI RIBEIRO DE SOUSA 16589160539 ROSENI RIBEIRO DE SOUSA JERCIONE DE SOUSA ALVES 1800.00 16659576348 ROSILENE RODRIGUES BRAGA 16659576348 ROSILENE RODRIGUES BRAGA ERIKA BRAGA DE SOUZA 1800.00 16571272068 ROZILENE VASCONCELOS ALBUQUERQUE 16571272068 ROZILENE VASCONCELOS ALBUQUERQUE ROZIANE VASCONCELOS ALBUQUERQUE1800.00 16044392512 SALVELINA FERREIRA COSTA 16044392512 SALVELINA FERREIRA COSTA SAMARA COSTA OLIVEIRA 1800.00 16059036660 SANDRA MARIA HOLANDA FELIX 16059036660 SANDRA MARIA HOLANDA FELIX RHUAN KARLOS HOLANDA CAVALCANTE1800.00 16658408204 SANDRA MARIA LEITE DOS SANTOS 16658408204 SANDRA MARIA LEITE DOS SANTOS JOAO GOMES PEREIRA FILHO 1800.00 16531397013 SANDRA MARIA LIMA SILVA 16531397013 SANDRA MARIA LIMA SILVA ANTONIA KEYLLA SILVA DIAS 1800.00 16043200652 SANDRA MARIA PIRES LIMA 16043200652 SANDRA MARIA PIRES LIMA LAYANE PIRES LIMA 1800.00 20203626650 SHIRLAINE SILVA SOUSA 20203626650 SHIRLAINE SILVA SOUSA MARTINHO FERREIRA DE SOUSA 1800.00 16530877461 SILVANA FERREIRA DE ARAUJO 16530877461 SILVANA FERREIRA DE ARAUJO ANTONIA DAYANE ARAUJO DE OLIVEIRA1800.00 16558538130 SILVIA HELENA ALVES LOTERO 16558538130 SILVIA HELENA ALVES LOTERO ERIBERTO LOTERO PEREIRA 1800.00 16565250422 SOLANGE PAIVA CHAGAS 16565250422 SOLANGE PAIVA CHAGAS ANDERSON CHAGAS DE BRITO 1800.00 16610846449 SOLANGE RODRIGUES FERREIRA 16610846449 SOLANGE RODRIGUES FERREIRA DEIVID MAICON FERREIRA GOMES 1800.00 16044406521 SUZIANE DE SOUSA BARBOZA ROCHA 16044406521 SUZIANE DE SOUSA BARBOZA ROCHA ANTONIO NATAN BARBOZA DE MESQUITA1800.00 16569932625 TEREZINHA MARTINS DE SOUSA 16569932625 TEREZINHA MARTINS DE SOUSA LORRANA MARTINS ARAUJO 1800.00 16039420465 TEREZINHA MATOS DA SILVA 16039420465 TEREZINHA MATOS DA SILVA ANA CAROLINA DA SILVA FERREIRA 1800.00 16041483592 VALDIRENE AMBROSIO MACIEL 16041483592 VALDIRENE AMBROSIO MACIEL MARIA ALINE AMBROSIO DE SOUSA 1800.00 16083614679 VANDERLANIA CARNEIRO VIEIRA 16083614679 VANDERLANIA CARNEIRO VIEIRA NAYANE VIEIRA DE MESQUITA 1800.00 20450212887 VANILDA SEVERINO SOARES 20450212887 VANILDA SEVERINO SOARES FRANCISCO EURICO DE SOUSA JUNIOR1800.00 16532344746 VANUSA PAULA DOS SANTOS 16532344746 VANUSA PAULA DOS SANTOS MIRLA SANTOS DA SILVA 1800.00 16082416229 YONE CAMELO BARROS 16082416229 YONE CAMELO BARROS SHAYENE BARROS DE MESQUITA 1800.00 16182381788 ZUILA ALEXANDRE OLIVEIRA 16182381788 ZUILA ALEXANDRE OLIVEIRA GABRIEL DE OLIVEIRA ARAUJO 1800.00

