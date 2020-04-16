Auxílio Emergencial - 1.200,00

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NIS_RF NOME_RF NIS_BEN_01 NOME_BEN_01 NOME_BEN_02 VALOR 16136971411 ABGAIL FERREIRA RIBEIRO 16136971411 ABGAIL FERREIRA RI...
16006391873 ALBENI FERREIRA DA SILVA 16006391873 ALBENI FERREIRA DA SILVA 1200.00 16007259472 ALBERTINA RODRIGUES PAIVA 16...
16039891220 AMANDA DUARTE DE PINHO 16039891220 AMANDA DUARTE DE PINHO DANILO VIANA PAULA 1200.00 16035125841 AMANDA MACHAD...
12376988227 ANA CELIA GONCALVES DE LIMA 12376988227 ANA CELIA GONCALVES DE LIMA 1200.00 16049798304 ANA CELIA INACIO DA SI...
21038996718 ANA CRISTINA CARNEIRO DE MESQUITA 21038996718 ANA CRISTINA CARNEIRO DE MESQUITA 1200.00 16005548655 ANA CRISTI...
16090555569 ANA KERCIA FERREIRA GONCALVES 16090555569 ANA KERCIA FERREIRA GONCALVES FRANCISCO DANILO GOMES DA SILVA1200.00...
16081239757 ANA MARIA DA CONCEICAO DO NASCIMENTO16081239757 ANA MARIA DA CONCEICAO DO NASCIMENTOJOSE JUVENIL VIEIRA 1200.0...
21269590660 ANA PAULA ARAUJO RODRIGUES 21269590660 ANA PAULA ARAUJO RODRIGUES FABIO CAVALCANTE DE MORAIS 1200.00 160063502...
13093240270 ANA PAULA RODRIGUES XIMENES 13093240270 ANA PAULA RODRIGUES XIMENES 1200.00 16007230032 ANA PAULA SALES CASTRO...
16035244824 ANDERSANIA PRISCILA RODRIGUES DA SILVA 16035244824 ANDERSANIA PRISCILA RODRIGUES DA SILVA MANOEL HONORATO SOUZ...
16055353912 ANGELINA PAIVA FREIRES 16055353912 ANGELINA PAIVA FREIRES 1200.00 16007183913 ANGELINA PEREIRA ALVES 160071839...
16007199895 ANTONIA ALICE SOUSA DOS SANTOS 16007199895 ANTONIA ALICE SOUSA DOS SANTOS 1200.00 16005514203 ANTONIA ALINE PE...
13130240623 ANTONIA AURICELIA MOURA SOUSA 13130240623 ANTONIA AURICELIA MOURA SOUSA 1200.00 16142267070 ANTONIA AURICELIA ...
16120192434 ANTONIA CECILIA LINO FELIPE 16120192434 ANTONIA CECILIA LINO FELIPE 1200.00 16005813634 ANTONIA CECILIA MAGALH...
16007199267 ANTONIA CLEMILDE MARQUES RODRIGUES 16007199267 ANTONIA CLEMILDE MARQUES RODRIGUES MARIA SANTANA RODRIGUES ARAU...
16132748661 ANTONIA DE MARIA DA SILVA NASCIMENTO 16132748661 ANTONIA DE MARIA DA SILVA NASCIMENTO VICENTE XIMENES MELO 120...
16005510992 ANTONIA DE MARIA RODRIGUES DE MESQUITA16005510992 ANTONIA DE MARIA RODRIGUES DE MESQUITAANTONIO AURICELIO CHAV...
16005821327 ANTONIA EDINEUSA DE SOUSA 16005821327 ANTONIA EDINEUSA DE SOUSA ERIVAN MESQUITA PAIVA 1200.00 16079205581 ANTO...
16068290566 ANTONIA ERINALDA TEIXEIRA DE FARIAS VIEIR16068290566 ANTONIA ERINALDA TEIXEIRA DE FARIAS VIEIR 1200.00 2124103...
16007195903 ANTONIA FERREIRA MESQUITA 16007195903 ANTONIA FERREIRA MESQUITA 1200.00 16071772126 ANTONIA FLAVIANA DE CASTRO...
16049758574 ANTONIA GRACINEIDE MARTINS 16049758574 ANTONIA GRACINEIDE MARTINS ANTONIA ALINE MARTINS AGUIAR 1200.00 1426861...
16099701940 ANTONIA JOELMA FERNANDES BRANDAO 16099701940 ANTONIA JOELMA FERNANDES BRANDAO EVERTON PINHEIRO DE SOUSA 1200.0...
16034812780 ANTONIA LILIANE DE SOUSA 16034812780 ANTONIA LILIANE DE SOUSA 1200.00 21082832369 ANTONIA LILIANE MESQUITA GOM...
16049759244 ANTONIA MARIA DE MESQUITA 16049759244 ANTONIA MARIA DE MESQUITA RAIMUNDO NONATO MORORO DE SOUSA1200.00 1602650...
16026501852 ANTONIA NALDIRENE DE SOUSA GOMES 16026501852 ANTONIA NALDIRENE DE SOUSA GOMES EDILSON GOMES CUNHA 1200.00 2103...
16005514599 ANTONIA QUITERIA MELO DOS SANTOS 16005514599 ANTONIA QUITERIA MELO DOS SANTOS 1200.00 16088505886 ANTONIA RAIL...
16005823184 ANTONIA RODRIGUES SOARES 16043143292 FRANCISCO AFONSO XIMENES AFRANIO RODRIGUIES XIMENES 1200.00 16040053527 A...
16039305895 ANTONIA SONALBA EUCLIDES DE SOUSA 16039305895 ANTONIA SONALBA EUCLIDES DE SOUSA KAMILLA SOUSA MARTINS 1200.00 ...
  1. 1. NIS_RF NOME_RF NIS_BEN_01 NOME_BEN_01 NOME_BEN_02 VALOR 16136971411 ABGAIL FERREIRA RIBEIRO 16136971411 ABGAIL FERREIRA RIBEIRO HENRIQUE JORGE DOS SANTOS LIMA1200.00 12616601607 ADAILDO RODRIGUES DO NASCIMENTO 16169239671 FRANCISCA OSANA NASCIMENTO TORRES ADAILDO RODRIGUES DO NASCIMENTO1200.00 16040046660 ADALBERTO TEIXEIRA SILVA 16040046660 ADALBERTO TEIXEIRA SILVA ANTONIO FRANCISCO MESQUITA DA SILVA1200.00 16085580119 ADALGIZA FRANCISCA RODRIGUES 16085580119 ADALGIZA FRANCISCA RODRIGUES ROQUE TIMBO GOMES 1200.00 16074060836 ADEILDA RODRIGUES MACEDO 16074060836 ADEILDA RODRIGUES MACEDO 1200.00 16049717827 ADELINA PEREIRA DE MOURA 16049717827 ADELINA PEREIRA DE MOURA FRANCISCO AMBROSIO DE SOUSA 1200.00 16003056402 ADRIANA CAXIAS GERONIMO 16003056402 ADRIANA CAXIAS GERONIMO 1200.00 21206253314 ADRIANA COSTA MOURA 21206253314 ADRIANA COSTA MOURA JOSE NETO DE SOUZA SANTOS 1200.00 16045574517 ADRIANA DA SILVA SANTANA 16045574517 ADRIANA DA SILVA SANTANA BRAS ALMEIDA DOS SANTOS 1200.00 12927160602 ADRIANA DE SOUSA AMORIM 12927160602 ADRIANA DE SOUSA AMORIM 1200.00 13329480563 ADRIANA GOMES VASCONCELOS 13329480563 ADRIANA GOMES VASCONCELOS RODRIGO PAIVA VIEIRA 1200.00 19016891091 ADRIANA MAGALHAES FARIAS 19016891091 ADRIANA MAGALHAES FARIAS 1200.00 16008685297 ADRIANA MARIA GOMES DE OLIVEIRA 16008685297 ADRIANA MARIA GOMES DE OLIVEIRA 1200.00 16044441688 ADRIANA MARTINS ARAGAO DE SOUSA 16044441688 ADRIANA MARTINS ARAGAO DE SOUSA MOIZES CARLOS DE SOUSA 1200.00 16000223774 ADRIANA RODRIGUES MARTINS 16000223774 ADRIANA RODRIGUES MARTINS 1200.00 16132854534 ADRIANA SOARES MATIAS 16132854534 ADRIANA SOARES MATIAS ANTONIO ALBERTO OLIVEIRA PINTO1200.00 16049724092 ADRIANA SOUSA MATIAS 16049724092 ADRIANA SOUSA MATIAS 1200.00 16049724416 ADRIANA SOUSA PEREIRA 16049724416 ADRIANA SOUSA PEREIRA CRISTINO PIO DE MESQUITA NETO 1200.00 16049724165 ADRIANA SOUZA DE MESQUITA 16163647700 ARIANY SOUZA RODRIGUES ADRIANA SOUZA DE MESQUITA 1200.00 16038904396 ADRIANA TORRES DOS SANTOS 16038904396 ADRIANA TORRES DOS SANTOS FRANCISCO MARDONE PEREIRA MENDES1200.00 16049725765 ADRIANE DE SOUSA MESQUITA 16049725765 ADRIANE DE SOUSA MESQUITA 1200.00 16050540668 ADRIELE DUARTE DE SOUSA 12934090223 DENIS LEU MARTINS DO NASCIMENTO ADRIELE DUARTE DE SOUSA 1200.00 20040753497 ADRIELE MARCELINO DA SILVA 20040753497 ADRIELE MARCELINO DA SILVA GABRIEL DE SOUSA DOS SANTOS 1200.00 16034795398 ADRIELE RIBEIRO ANDRADE 16034795398 ADRIELE RIBEIRO ANDRADE 1200.00 20322587861 ADRIELE SANTOS BISPO 20322587861 ADRIELE SANTOS BISPO LUCAS SANTIAGO FARIAS 1200.00 16085598212 AELSON ALMEIDA MELO 21059575460 MARY EDUARDA RODRIGUES OLIVEIRA AELSON ALMEIDA MELO 1200.00 16081812589 AFRANIA RENNE ALVES DE CASTRO 16081812589 AFRANIA RENNE ALVES DE CASTRO 1200.00 16038905422 AILA MARIA GOMES PIRES 16038905422 AILA MARIA GOMES PIRES DEUZANI FERREIRA PAIVA 1200.00 16006243068 AILA MARIA RIPARDO DE SOUSA 16006243068 AILA MARIA RIPARDO DE SOUSA FRANCISCO CLEIMAR CAMELO VIEIRA1200.00 16006243238 AIRES MARIA DUTRA FERREIRA DA SILVA 16006243238 AIRES MARIA DUTRA FERREIRA DA SILVA TIAGO BEZERRA DA SILVA 1200.00 16043217520 AIRTON SARAIVA DO NASCIMENTO 16288039285 FRANCISCA LAUREANO DE MARIA AIRTON SARAIVA DO NASCIMENTO 1200.00 16035379622 ALBA PAIVA MAGALHAES 16035379622 ALBA PAIVA MAGALHAES LUIZ LUZIA DE PAIVA 1200.00
  2. 2. 16006391873 ALBENI FERREIRA DA SILVA 16006391873 ALBENI FERREIRA DA SILVA 1200.00 16007259472 ALBERTINA RODRIGUES PAIVA 16250159380 FERNANDO PAIVA TORRES ALBERTINA RODRIGUES PAIVA 1200.00 16005570030 ALBINA ALVES ARAUJO DOS SANTOS 16005570030 ALBINA ALVES ARAUJO DOS SANTOS FRANCISCO NILBERTO DOS SANTOS 1200.00 16006402514 ALCIONE DE SOUSA PINTO 16006402514 ALCIONE DE SOUSA PINTO VALDEMI GARCIA DOS SANTOS 1200.00 13208039270 ALCIONE RIBEIRO DA ROCHA 13208039270 ALCIONE RIBEIRO DA ROCHA 1200.00 16039903636 ALDA DA SILVA MARIANO 16039903636 ALDA DA SILVA MARIANO 1200.00 13485804192 ALDAIR MESQUITA SILVA 13485804192 ALDAIR MESQUITA SILVA JOAO MARCELO MARTINS DOS SANTOS1200.00 16007261086 ALDENICE SILVA DE SOUSA JORGE 16007261086 ALDENICE SILVA DE SOUSA JORGE FRANCISCO DANIEL FARIAS MAGALHAES1200.00 12956312199 ALDENIZA SEVERINO PERES 12956312199 ALDENIZA SEVERINO PERES 1200.00 16055346509 ALEKCIANNE BASTOS DE ARAUJO 16055346509 ALEKCIANNE BASTOS DE ARAUJO 1200.00 16062256528 ALEKSANDRA DA SILVA FERREIRA 16062256528 ALEKSANDRA DA SILVA FERREIRA 1200.00 16005779479 ALEKSANDRA DE MESQUITA 16005779479 ALEKSANDRA DE MESQUITA 1200.00 23796836026 ALEKSANDRA PEREIRA DO NASCIMENTO 23796836026 ALEKSANDRA PEREIRA DO NASCIMENTO CLERTON RODRIGUES PAIVA 1200.00 16007154492 ALEXANDRE OLIVEIRA DUARTE 16666246110 SAMIRA ALVES DA SILVA LOPES ALEXANDRE OLIVEIRA DUARTE 1200.00 12798536563 ALEXANDRE SOUSA DE CARVALHO 16043710928 FRANCISCA ARLENE MENESES VIEIRA ALEXANDRE SOUSA DE CARVALHO 1200.00 16006259266 ALEXSANDRA MESQUTA RIPARDO 16006259266 ALEXSANDRA MESQUTA RIPARDO GEOVANIO ROCHA DE SOUSA 1200.00 16163672497 ALGACI ROCHA RODRIGUES 16005725751 EVANEIDE PEREIRA DE SOUSA ALGACI ROCHA RODRIGUES 1200.00 16077931617 ALGACIETE VIEIRA MARTINS 16077931617 ALGACIETE VIEIRA MARTINS 1200.00 16006270758 ALICE JORGE MOTA 16006270758 ALICE JORGE MOTA RONALDO SOUSA BERNARDO 1200.00 16087304275 ALICE MARIA MARTINS DE SOUSA 16087304275 ALICE MARIA MARTINS DE SOUSA FRANCISCO VALDERLAN RODRIGUES DA SILVA1200.00 16005480872 ALICE PAIVA MOTA 16005480872 ALICE PAIVA MOTA 1200.00 16081199682 ALICIA RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS 16081199682 ALICIA RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS FRANCISCO IURE ARAUJO MARTINS 1200.00 16005784855 ALICIANA RIBEIRO DE MORAIS 16005784855 ALICIANA RIBEIRO DE MORAIS JOAO LUIZ DA SILVA SOUSA 1200.00 16083742340 ALINE BASTOS RAMOS 16083742340 ALINE BASTOS RAMOS ANTONIO ARTUR DUARTE 1200.00 20042544720 ALINE CRISTINA VIEIRA DA SILVA 20042544720 ALINE CRISTINA VIEIRA DA SILVA FRANCISCO DIEGO BRAGA DE ALMEIDA1200.00 21219073514 ALINE KASSANDRA LIMA DE FARIAS 21219073514 ALINE KASSANDRA LIMA DE FARIAS FRANCISCO NAILTON MOURA MESQUITA1200.00 16004421163 ALZANETE ONOFRE DE LIMA MORENO 12322742963 RICARDO SOUSA RODRIGUES ALZANETE ONOFRE DE LIMA MORENO1200.00 21206418054 ALZENIR BARBOSA DA SILVA 21206418054 ALZENIR BARBOSA DA SILVA CARLOS ALBERTO DE MESQUITA FARIAS1200.00 16006404479 ALZERINA SOUSA LIRA DA SILVA 16006404479 ALZERINA SOUSA LIRA DA SILVA ADALBERTO BOA DA SILVA 1200.00 16072383522 ALZIRA EMILIA PATRICIO MELO 16072383522 ALZIRA EMILIA PATRICIO MELO FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS PEREIRA DE OLIVEIRA1200.00 16005874366 ALZIRENE GOMES DA SILVA 16005874366 ALZIRENE GOMES DA SILVA CARLOS AUGUSTO GOMES DE SOUSA1200.00 16086781746 AMANDA ABREU DE FARIAS 16086781746 AMANDA ABREU DE FARIAS 1200.00 21206307066 AMANDA AMBROSIO DE SOUSA 21206307066 AMANDA AMBROSIO DE SOUSA 1200.00
  3. 3. 16039891220 AMANDA DUARTE DE PINHO 16039891220 AMANDA DUARTE DE PINHO DANILO VIANA PAULA 1200.00 16035125841 AMANDA MACHADO FREIRES 16035125841 AMANDA MACHADO FREIRES ANTONIO DE SOUSA SANTOS PEREIRA1200.00 16121286718 AMANDA MOTA DA SILVA 16121286718 AMANDA MOTA DA SILVA 1200.00 16005802330 AMELIA DUARTE BARBOSA 16005802330 AMELIA DUARTE BARBOSA ANTONIO DEUSIMAR FERREIRA DE SOUSA1200.00 16007182992 AMELIA MARIA DA CONCEICAO LOURENCO 16007182992 AMELIA MARIA DA CONCEICAO LOURENCO LUIS PIRES LOURENCO 1200.00 16055778115 ANA ALICE BERNARDINO SOUSA 16055778115 ANA ALICE BERNARDINO SOUSA CRISTIANO ROCHA FERREIRA 1200.00 21220539351 ANA ALICE CAVALCANTE SILVA 21220539351 ANA ALICE CAVALCANTE SILVA 1200.00 16132886673 ANA ALICE DE ARAUJO 16132886673 ANA ALICE DE ARAUJO 1200.00 16045602197 ANA ALICE FARIAS FELIPE 16045602197 ANA ALICE FARIAS FELIPE 1200.00 16040957140 ANA ALICE MAGALHAES DE MESQUITA 16040957140 ANA ALICE MAGALHAES DE MESQUITA 1200.00 16043117631 ANA ALICE OLIVEIRA RODRIGUES 16043117631 ANA ALICE OLIVEIRA RODRIGUES DANIELA RODRIGUES FREIRE 1200.00 16049794074 ANA ALICE XIMENES PAIVA 16049794074 ANA ALICE XIMENES PAIVA FRANCISCO CAIO MESQUITA DA SILVA1200.00 16006363365 ANA ANGELICA DE ALMEIDA PINTO 16006363365 ANA ANGELICA DE ALMEIDA PINTO ANTONIO WECHYLEY DE ALMEIDA PAIVA1200.00 16026519689 ANA ANGELICA FERREIRA DE CASTRO 16026519689 ANA ANGELICA FERREIRA DE CASTRO 1200.00 16006376394 ANA ANGELICA XEREZ 16006376394 ANA ANGELICA XEREZ FRANCISCO IVAN MAGALHAES 1200.00 16039314088 ANA BEATRIZ RODRIGUES CARDOSO 16039314088 ANA BEATRIZ RODRIGUES CARDOSO 1200.00 21206367808 ANA BERNALDO LIMA 21206367808 ANA BERNALDO LIMA JAIRO SILVA SOUSA 1200.00 16000349670 ANA CALINE DAMASCENO 16000349670 ANA CALINE DAMASCENO EDILSON LOPES DO NASCIMENTO 1200.00 16084535896 ANA CARLA ALVES DE LIMA 16084535896 ANA CARLA ALVES DE LIMA 1200.00 16008311079 ANA CARLA ARAUJO CAVALCANTE 16008311079 ANA CARLA ARAUJO CAVALCANTE FRANCISCO RODOLFO FREIRE PINTO1200.00 16005847091 ANA CARLA DE MESQUITA 16005847091 ANA CARLA DE MESQUITA 1200.00 16005849299 ANA CARLA DIAS PEREIRA 16005849299 ANA CARLA DIAS PEREIRA 1200.00 16134062147 ANA CARLA DOURADO DE SOUSA 16134062147 ANA CARLA DOURADO DE SOUSA ANTONIO LEONARDO FERREIRA DOS ANJOS1200.00 21219244548 ANA CARLA PEREIRA COSTA 21219244548 ANA CARLA PEREIRA COSTA AURICELIO PORTO XIMENES 1200.00 16099730525 ANA CAROLINA DA SILVA CAPISTRANO 16099730525 ANA CAROLINA DA SILVA CAPISTRANO FRANCISCO ANTONIO ANDRADE SOARES1200.00 16078360583 ANA CAROLINA MARQUES FERREIRA 16078360583 ANA CAROLINA MARQUES FERREIRA 1200.00 16121304791 ANA CAROLINE MACEDO DE LIMA 16121304791 ANA CAROLINE MACEDO DE LIMA 1200.00 15303848276 ANA CAROLINE RIBEIRO RODRIGUES NASCIMENTO15303848276 ANA CAROLINE RIBEIRO RODRIGUES NASCIMENTO 1200.00 13447749198 ANA CELIA ALMEIDA TIMBO 13447749198 ANA CELIA ALMEIDA TIMBO FRANCIMAR SILVA SOUSA 1200.00 15207244276 ANA CELIA DA ROCHA VASCONCELOS 15207244276 ANA CELIA DA ROCHA VASCONCELOS ANTONIO ATALIBA CASTRO OLIVEIRA1200.00 16043633206 ANA CELIA DE SOUSA XIMENES 16043633206 ANA CELIA DE SOUSA XIMENES VALCELIA DE SOUSA XIMENES 1200.00 16085702737 ANA CELIA FERREIRA SOUSA 16085702737 ANA CELIA FERREIRA SOUSA FRANCISCO GILDO LIMA DA SILVA 1200.00 16006348684 ANA CELIA GOMES ALVES 16006348684 ANA CELIA GOMES ALVES 1200.00
  4. 4. 12376988227 ANA CELIA GONCALVES DE LIMA 12376988227 ANA CELIA GONCALVES DE LIMA 1200.00 16049798304 ANA CELIA INACIO DA SILVA 16049798304 ANA CELIA INACIO DA SILVA 1200.00 16122373134 ANA CELIA MARTINS SOUSA 16122373134 ANA CELIA MARTINS SOUSA DEUSDETE SIMPLICIO DA SILVA SOBRINHO1200.00 12509653581 ANA CELIA MESQUITA 12509653581 ANA CELIA MESQUITA 1200.00 16049798320 ANA CELIA PEREIRA DA SILVA 16049798320 ANA CELIA PEREIRA DA SILVA FRANCISCO ERIVALDO SOUSA DOS SANTOS JUNIO1200.00 16102561334 ANA CELIA ROCHA SOUSA 16102561334 ANA CELIA ROCHA SOUSA 1200.00 16006362091 ANA CELIA SALES DE OLIVEIRA 16006362091 ANA CELIA SALES DE OLIVEIRA UBERLANIO MENDES DE SOUSA 1200.00 16041215377 ANA CELIA SALES MESQUITA 16041215377 ANA CELIA SALES MESQUITA MARCONES MESQUITA PORTELA 1200.00 14048079197 ANA CELIA XAVIER DE SOUSA 14048079197 ANA CELIA XAVIER DE SOUSA RAIMUNDO DO CARMO NETO 1200.00 16049794090 ANA CELIA XIMENES PAIVA 16049794090 ANA CELIA XIMENES PAIVA ANTONIO CERGIO PESSOA GOMES 1200.00 23706020692 ANA CELMA MORAIS SOUZA 23706020692 ANA CELMA MORAIS SOUZA 1200.00 16163629966 ANA CLARA CUSTODIO RODRIGUES 16163629966 ANA CLARA CUSTODIO RODRIGUES RODOLFO RODRIGUES MOTA 1200.00 16049798592 ANA CLARA DE SOUZA 16049798592 ANA CLARA DE SOUZA JOAO MARCOS DE SOUSA PEREIRA 1200.00 16090548627 ANA CLARICE RODRIGUES ALMEIDA 16090548627 ANA CLARICE RODRIGUES ALMEIDA ANTONIO RAMON XIMENES MORAIS1200.00 13374210197 ANA CLAUDIA ALMEIDA DE LIMA 13374210197 ANA CLAUDIA ALMEIDA DE LIMA 1200.00 16086812900 ANA CLAUDIA BARBOSA DE ABREU 16086812900 ANA CLAUDIA BARBOSA DE ABREU JOAO EVANGELISTA MACEDO LIMA 1200.00 16085687800 ANA CLAUDIA CAMILO GOMES 16085687800 ANA CLAUDIA CAMILO GOMES ANDERSON RICARDO FREITAS FEITOSA1200.00 16168917366 ANA CLAUDIA DO NASCIMENTO AVILA 16349863128 FRANCISCO MARCIO DO NASCIMENTO AVILA ANA CLAUDIA DO NASCIMENTO AVILA1200.00 16006358833 ANA CLAUDIA FREIRE MELO 16006358833 ANA CLAUDIA FREIRE MELO FRANCISCO ANTONIO TAVARES DE SOUSA1200.00 16062275964 ANA CLAUDIA LINO CRUZ 16062275964 ANA CLAUDIA LINO CRUZ FRANCISCO ENIO DE SOUSA PEREIRA1200.00 20450921780 ANA CLAUDIA PAIVA AIRES 20450921780 ANA CLAUDIA PAIVA AIRES ANTONIO ROGERIO PINTO DE OLIVEIRA1200.00 16006368073 ANA CLAUDIA RODRIGUES SEVERINO 16006368073 ANA CLAUDIA RODRIGUES SEVERINO RODRIGO SABINO COELHO 1200.00 16005857534 ANA CLAUDIA RODRIGUES XIMENES 16005857534 ANA CLAUDIA RODRIGUES XIMENES LUCAS PAIVA DE ARAUJO 1200.00 16086200042 ANA CLAUDIA SANTOS DE SOUSA 16086200042 ANA CLAUDIA SANTOS DE SOUSA JORGE HENRIQUE SOUSA DE ABREU1200.00 16026521950 ANA CLECIA GUERRA DE MELO 16026521950 ANA CLECIA GUERRA DE MELO ISRAEL TAVARES DA SILVA 1200.00 16005842561 ANA CLEDIA DE SOUSA FARIAS 16005842561 ANA CLEDIA DE SOUSA FARIAS 1200.00 16084526455 ANA CLEIA DE SOUSA FARIAS 16084526455 ANA CLEIA DE SOUSA FARIAS FRANCISCO FARIAS FILHO 1200.00 16003156393 ANA CLEIA RIBEIRO DIAS 16003156393 ANA CLEIA RIBEIRO DIAS 1200.00 16132893025 ANA CLEIDE DE MESQUITA SOUSA 16132893025 ANA CLEIDE DE MESQUITA SOUSA 1200.00 16034839433 ANA CLEIDE GOMES CHAGAS 16034839433 ANA CLEIDE GOMES CHAGAS SITONIO MARIANO DE SOUSA 1200.00 16130555785 ANA CLEIDE MONTE PINHA 16130555785 ANA CLEIDE MONTE PINHA 1200.00 16050570540 ANA CRISTINA ALVES FARIAS 16050570540 ANA CRISTINA ALVES FARIAS 1200.00 16007228631 ANA CRISTINA CAMILO GOMES 16007228631 ANA CRISTINA CAMILO GOMES PAULO ROBERTO MESQUITA GOMES1200.00
  5. 5. 21038996718 ANA CRISTINA CARNEIRO DE MESQUITA 21038996718 ANA CRISTINA CARNEIRO DE MESQUITA 1200.00 16005548655 ANA CRISTINA CHAVES RAMOS 16005548655 ANA CRISTINA CHAVES RAMOS FRANCISCO RODRIGO MELO DE SOUSA1200.00 20927375375 ANA CRISTINA DIAS MAGALHAES 20927375375 ANA CRISTINA DIAS MAGALHAES ALANA MAGALHAES VASCONCELOS 1200.00 13452970190 ANA CRISTINA DOMINGOS DA CUNHA 13452970190 ANA CRISTINA DOMINGOS DA CUNHA 1200.00 21219555837 ANA CRISTINA GALDINO DE SOUSA 21219555837 ANA CRISTINA GALDINO DE SOUSA 1200.00 16049792373 ANA CRISTINA GOMES MACIEL 16049792373 ANA CRISTINA GOMES MACIEL FLAVIO MELO DA SILVA 1200.00 16093965970 ANA CRISTINA NASCIMENTO BRAGA 16093965970 ANA CRISTINA NASCIMENTO BRAGA JOSE ADALTO MESQUITA 1200.00 16078366646 ANA CRISTINA OLIVEIRA SILVINO 16078366646 ANA CRISTINA OLIVEIRA SILVINO 1200.00 16085684747 ANA CRISTINA SOUZA DE ARAUJO 16085684747 ANA CRISTINA SOUZA DE ARAUJO MANOEL CARLOS DE SOUSA 1200.00 16049795720 ANA CRISTINA TEIXEIRA DOS SANTOS 16049795720 ANA CRISTINA TEIXEIRA DOS SANTOS 1200.00 21219506267 ANA DA SILVA 21219506267 ANA DA SILVA 1200.00 16006373182 ANA DAIANE CARNEIRO DE SOUSA 16006373182 ANA DAIANE CARNEIRO DE SOUSA ADONIAS BOA DA SILVA 1200.00 16007231330 ANA DALVA VIEIRA DE SOUSA LIMA 16007231330 ANA DALVA VIEIRA DE SOUSA LIMA RAIMUNDO JOATAN DE SOUSA LIMA1200.00 16043245362 ANA DUARTE DE MESQUITA 16043245362 ANA DUARTE DE MESQUITA ALFREDO JOSE NETO 1200.00 16035330305 ANA ERICA MAGALHAES DE MESQUITA 16035330305 ANA ERICA MAGALHAES DE MESQUITA 1200.00 16005552369 ANA EUCLECIA LIMA SILVA 21215594811 ANTONIO MESQUITA FERREIRA ANA EUCLECIA LIMA SILVA 1200.00 16007225535 ANA FLAVIA DE CASTRO BANDEIRA 16007225535 ANA FLAVIA DE CASTRO BANDEIRA 1200.00 16055371481 ANA FRANCISCA DA COSTA MATOS 16055371481 ANA FRANCISCA DA COSTA MATOS 1200.00 21256099661 ANA GEICIA SILVA MARIANO 21256099661 ANA GEICIA SILVA MARIANO 1200.00 16007227848 ANA GERLANE FERNANDES 16007227848 ANA GERLANE FERNANDES ANTONIO FURTUNA 1200.00 16136991102 ANA GILMARA SERGIO VIEIRA 16136991102 ANA GILMARA SERGIO VIEIRA 1200.00 16068313906 ANA GLICIA MARTINS DE OLIVEIRA 16068313906 ANA GLICIA MARTINS DE OLIVEIRA LUIZ CARLOS RODRIGUES LIMA 1200.00 16068310206 ANA JAMILLE ALVES BRAGA 16068310206 ANA JAMILLE ALVES BRAGA JOHN LENNON MUNIZ PRADO 1200.00 16131272957 ANA JESSICA MENDONCA BANDEIRA 16131272957 ANA JESSICA MENDONCA BANDEIRA LUIZ GONZAGA DA SILVA MENDONCA1200.00 16124676304 ANA JULIA DA GLORIA FIALHO 16124676304 ANA JULIA DA GLORIA FIALHO ALAN JAQUES MESQUITA 1200.00 16084566392 ANA KAELE SILVESTRE OLIVEIRA 16084566392 ANA KAELE SILVESTRE OLIVEIRA ISMAEL DE SOUSA RODRIGUES 1200.00 16006348498 ANA KARINA BANDEIRA ALVES 16006348498 ANA KARINA BANDEIRA ALVES JOAO CARLOS MARTINS DA COSTA 1200.00 16132890778 ANA KARINE DA SILVA SALES 16132890778 ANA KARINE DA SILVA SALES ANTONIO DENES GUERRA DE MELO 1200.00 16007232744 ANA KELLY DE SOUSA MACIEL 16007232744 ANA KELLY DE SOUSA MACIEL 1200.00 16049791083 ANA KELLY DE SOUZA CASTRO FERREIRA 16049791083 ANA KELLY DE SOUZA CASTRO FERREIRA 1200.00 16005846419 ANA KELLY MAGALHAES 16005846419 ANA KELLY MAGALHAES 1200.00 23709062221 ANA KELLY MIRANDA DE SOUSA DOS SANTOS23709062221 ANA KELLY MIRANDA DE SOUSA DOS SANTOS 1200.00 16141968830 ANA KELLY NASCIMENTO LIMA 16141968830 ANA KELLY NASCIMENTO LIMA RAMALHO DE SOUZA FARIAS 1200.00
  6. 6. 16090555569 ANA KERCIA FERREIRA GONCALVES 16090555569 ANA KERCIA FERREIRA GONCALVES FRANCISCO DANILO GOMES DA SILVA1200.00 16049799386 ANA LARA CAETANO TERCEIRO 16049799386 ANA LARA CAETANO TERCEIRO ELIARDO LOIOLA PINTO 1200.00 16164461260 ANA LARICIA CARDOSO HONORATO 16164461260 ANA LARICIA CARDOSO HONORATO 1200.00 16081243320 ANA LIDIA DE SOUSA SILVA 16081243320 ANA LIDIA DE SOUSA SILVA ANTONIO MARCOS DE SOUSA CAETANO1200.00 21039024175 ANA LIVIA PEREIRA DE SOUSA 21039024175 ANA LIVIA PEREIRA DE SOUSA ANTONIO JOSE GOMES DA SILVA 1200.00 16043245834 ANA LUCIA ALEXANDRE OLIVEIRA 16043245834 ANA LUCIA ALEXANDRE OLIVEIRA PAULO REGIS ALVES DO NASCIMENTO1200.00 13867526191 ANA LUCIA DE MESQUITA RODRIGUES 13867526191 ANA LUCIA DE MESQUITA RODRIGUES 1200.00 16007231608 ANA LUCIA DOS SANTOS DE LIMA 16007231608 ANA LUCIA DOS SANTOS DE LIMA FRANCISCA DANIELE DOS SANTOS DE LIMA1200.00 16158495930 ANA LUCIA DOS SANTOS SOARES 16158495930 ANA LUCIA DOS SANTOS SOARES 1200.00 16049797405 ANA LUCIA GOMES DA SILVA 16049797405 ANA LUCIA GOMES DA SILVA GINO RIBEIRO MARTINS 1200.00 16040627892 ANA LUCIA GONCALVES DOS SANTOS 16040627892 ANA LUCIA GONCALVES DOS SANTOS FRANCISCO PEREIRA DE SOUSA 1200.00 16049791733 ANA LUCIA GUERRA LIMA 16049791733 ANA LUCIA GUERRA LIMA MARIA JAQUELINE GUERRA ANASTACIO1200.00 16133147025 ANA LUCIA HONORATO DA COSTA 16133147025 ANA LUCIA HONORATO DA COSTA VALDEMIRO PIRES FARIAS 1200.00 16062278432 ANA LUCIA INOCENCIO DE SOUSA 16062278432 ANA LUCIA INOCENCIO DE SOUSA ANTONIO LUIZ PINHEIRO DE SOUSA 1200.00 16006363063 ANA LUCIA LAURINDO PEREIRA 16006363063 ANA LUCIA LAURINDO PEREIRA ITAMAR DE SOUSA SANTOS 1200.00 13262355193 ANA LUCIA MENDES DE SOUSA 13262355193 ANA LUCIA MENDES DE SOUSA FRANCISCO CLAUDIO VIEIRA GOMES1200.00 16072375457 ANA LUCIA MESQUITA DE SOUSA 16072375457 ANA LUCIA MESQUITA DE SOUSA 1200.00 21240807386 ANA LUCIA NASCIMENTO DOURADO 21240807386 ANA LUCIA NASCIMENTO DOURADO 1200.00 16005842596 ANA LUCIA PINTO DE FARIAS 16005842596 ANA LUCIA PINTO DE FARIAS EVANDRO FREIRE DE FARIAS 1200.00 16077922049 ANA LUCIA RIBEIRO MARTINS 16077922049 ANA LUCIA RIBEIRO MARTINS ARISTIDES OLIVEIRA DE SOUZA 1200.00 21219246664 ANA LUCIA RIBEIRO PORTELA 21219246664 ANA LUCIA RIBEIRO PORTELA ORLANDO PINHEIRO PORTELA 1200.00 16007234097 ANA LUCIA RODRIGUES DO NASCIMENTO 21220022472 EMANUELA NASCIMENTO DE SOUSA ANA LUCIA RODRIGUES DO NASCIMENTO1200.00 16072372709 ANA LUCIA XIMENES REIS 16072372709 ANA LUCIA XIMENES REIS ELIO SOUZA FREIRES 1200.00 16049794406 ANA LUIZA DE PAIVA PEREIRA 16049794406 ANA LUIZA DE PAIVA PEREIRA ANA CLARA PEREIRA DO NASCIMENTO1200.00 16035351590 ANA LUIZA PINHO DE SOUSA 16035351590 ANA LUIZA PINHO DE SOUSA MOZART GERSON MAGALHAES PEREIRA1200.00 20408751503 ANA MARCIA DE OLIVEIRA COUTINHO 20408751503 ANA MARCIA DE OLIVEIRA COUTINHO 1200.00 16136989094 ANA MARIA ALMEIDA MIDAS GUSTAVO 16136989094 ANA MARIA ALMEIDA MIDAS GUSTAVO FRANCISCO VANDERLEY GUSTAVO 1200.00 20704524141 ANA MARIA ARAUJO RODRIGUES 20704524141 ANA MARIA ARAUJO RODRIGUES FRANCISCO DENES ALVES RODRIGUES1200.00 16006374227 ANA MARIA ASSIS DE SOUSA 16006374227 ANA MARIA ASSIS DE SOUSA JOAO BATISTA DE SOUSA 1200.00 16084572058 ANA MARIA CHAVES 16084572058 ANA MARIA CHAVES ANA PAMELA CHAVES DA SILVA 1200.00 16049793086 ANA MARIA CHAVES MUNIZ 16049793086 ANA MARIA CHAVES MUNIZ FRANCISCO ANTONIO ARAGAO MUNIZ1200.00 16035315306 ANA MARIA CORDEIRO DE ANDRADE 16035315306 ANA MARIA CORDEIRO DE ANDRADE 1200.00 16154259183 ANA MARIA COSTA DE CASTRO 16154259183 ANA MARIA COSTA DE CASTRO FRANCISCO JORGE PINHA GONCALVES1200.00
  7. 7. 16081239757 ANA MARIA DA CONCEICAO DO NASCIMENTO16081239757 ANA MARIA DA CONCEICAO DO NASCIMENTOJOSE JUVENIL VIEIRA 1200.00 12664304560 ANA MARIA DE OLIVEIRA FARIAS 12664304560 ANA MARIA DE OLIVEIRA FARIAS 1200.00 12434248928 ANA MARIA DE OLIVEIRA FEITOSA 12434248928 ANA MARIA DE OLIVEIRA FEITOSA FRANCISCO DE ASSIS OLIVEIRA LIMA1200.00 16154230738 ANA MARIA DE PAIVA VIEIRA 16154230738 ANA MARIA DE PAIVA VIEIRA JOAO PAULO SOUSA 1200.00 16049798835 ANA MARIA DE SOUSA 16049798835 ANA MARIA DE SOUSA ANTONIO AURELIO VITAL DE SOUSA1200.00 16007237002 ANA MARIA DE SOUSA RIBEIRO 16007237002 ANA MARIA DE SOUSA RIBEIRO ANA PAULA DE SOUSA RIBEIRO 1200.00 16163625863 ANA MARIA FERREIRA SILVA 16163625863 ANA MARIA FERREIRA SILVA ALEXANDRE BANDEIRA DUARTE ALVES1200.00 16081241131 ANA MARIA GABRIEL RODRIGUES 16081241131 ANA MARIA GABRIEL RODRIGUES 1200.00 20692214881 ANA MARIA GOMES SOUSA MAGALHAES 20692214881 ANA MARIA GOMES SOUSA MAGALHAES ANTONIO ANDRE SOUSA MAGALHAES1200.00 16007235271 ANA MARIA HOLANDA OLIVEIRA 16007235271 ANA MARIA HOLANDA OLIVEIRA VALNISELIO SOUSA SILVA 1200.00 16043244854 ANA MARIA LOPES DA COSTA 16043244854 ANA MARIA LOPES DA COSTA JOSE CLODOALDO DE SOUSA 1200.00 16068990347 ANA MARIA LOPES DA SILVA 16068990347 ANA MARIA LOPES DA SILVA ANA CARLA LOPES DA SILVA 1200.00 16040066238 ANA MARIA LOPES DA SILVA 16040066238 ANA MARIA LOPES DA SILVA ANTONIA JOICILANIA DA SILVA SOUSA1200.00 16072817875 ANA MARIA MAGALHAES SOUSA 16072817875 ANA MARIA MAGALHAES SOUSA JOSE BATISTA SOUSA SILVA 1200.00 16005556429 ANA MARIA MARTINS DE SOUSA 16005556429 ANA MARIA MARTINS DE SOUSA ANTONIO RAIMUNDO MARTINS 1200.00 21219151124 ANA MARIA MOURA PAIVA 21219151124 ANA MARIA MOURA PAIVA JOSE BENONE RODRIGUES PAIVA 1200.00 16049798908 ANA MARIA NOBRE DE SOUSA 16049798908 ANA MARIA NOBRE DE SOUSA 1200.00 16005842855 ANA MARIA RODRIGUES FERREIRA 16005842855 ANA MARIA RODRIGUES FERREIRA LUIZA DAIANE FERREIRA ANDRADE 1200.00 16040626837 ANA MARIA RODRIGUES MELO 16040626837 ANA MARIA RODRIGUES MELO FRANCISCO BENJAMIM BRAGA 1200.00 16049792799 ANA MARIA RODRIGUES MESQUITA 16049792799 ANA MARIA RODRIGUES MESQUITA JOSE RANDAL FERREIRA SILVA 1200.00 16005856406 ANA MARIA SILVA SOUSA 16005856406 ANA MARIA SILVA SOUSA 1200.00 16132891545 ANA MARTA GOMES SIQUEIRA 16132891545 ANA MARTA GOMES SIQUEIRA LUIZ PAULO ALVES BEZERRA 1200.00 16072814566 ANA MARTA MESQUITA PEREIRA 16072814566 ANA MARTA MESQUITA PEREIRA PAULO ROBERTO DA SILVA SOUSA 1200.00 12629832580 ANA MEIRE DO NASCIMENTO 12629832580 ANA MEIRE DO NASCIMENTO JOSE DEUSZINHO BATISTA 1200.00 13877422194 ANA MONALIZA CASTRO DA SILVA 13877422194 ANA MONALIZA CASTRO DA SILVA 1200.00 16046453292 ANA NALIA DE SOUSA ANICETO 16046453292 ANA NALIA DE SOUSA ANICETO 1200.00 16133147459 ANA NARA DO NASCIMENTO MESQUITA 16133147459 ANA NARA DO NASCIMENTO MESQUITA 1200.00 16043627672 ANA NOELIA MARTINS DE ALMEIDA 16043627672 ANA NOELIA MARTINS DE ALMEIDA ALEXANDRE DE SOUSA CASTRO 1200.00 16049792217 ANA PATRICIA DINIZ DE MARIA 16049792217 ANA PATRICIA DINIZ DE MARIA ANTONIO FRANCISCO DOS SANTOS MESQUITA1200.00 16136989450 ANA PATRICIA LOPES DE MORAIS PASSOS 16136989450 ANA PATRICIA LOPES DE MORAIS PASSOS 1200.00 23669056269 ANA PATRICIA PEREIRA DE ALMEIDA 23669056269 ANA PATRICIA PEREIRA DE ALMEIDA 1200.00 21256171680 ANA PAULA ALVES CARDOSO 21256171680 ANA PAULA ALVES CARDOSO 1200.00 12610392488 ANA PAULA ALVES DE OLIVEIRA 12610392488 ANA PAULA ALVES DE OLIVEIRA 1200.00
  8. 8. 21269590660 ANA PAULA ARAUJO RODRIGUES 21269590660 ANA PAULA ARAUJO RODRIGUES FABIO CAVALCANTE DE MORAIS 1200.00 16006350247 ANA PAULA ARRUDA DAMASCENO 16006350247 ANA PAULA ARRUDA DAMASCENO 1200.00 16005851870 ANA PAULA BARBOSA DOS SANTOS 16286062115 FRANCISCO EDILSON DE SOUSA DUARTE ANA PAULA BARBOSA DOS SANTOS 1200.00 23702818649 ANA PAULA BEZERRA AVILA 23702818649 ANA PAULA BEZERRA AVILA ERINALDO ARAGAO DO NASCIMENTO1200.00 16137659403 ANA PAULA CAMELO MELO 16137659403 ANA PAULA CAMELO MELO ANTONIO IVANILDO FARIAS VIANA 1200.00 16007246613 ANA PAULA CRUZ VIANA 16007246613 ANA PAULA CRUZ VIANA 1200.00 21257069022 ANA PAULA DA SILVA MACIEL 21257069022 ANA PAULA DA SILVA MACIEL 1200.00 16049792551 ANA PAULA DE LIMA MATOS 12467114963 EDIVAN RODRIGUES DE MESQUITA ANA PAULA DE LIMA MATOS 1200.00 16043248426 ANA PAULA DE SOUSA 16043248426 ANA PAULA DE SOUSA SEBASTIAO PEREIRA DE SOUSA 1200.00 16089959155 ANA PAULA DE SOUSA RODRIGUES 16089959155 ANA PAULA DE SOUSA RODRIGUES CARLOS LOIOLA RODRIGUES 1200.00 16049792209 ANA PAULA DINIZ DE MARIA 16049792209 ANA PAULA DINIZ DE MARIA 1200.00 16081239544 ANA PAULA DINIZ MOREIRA 16081239544 ANA PAULA DINIZ MOREIRA 1200.00 16049789798 ANA PAULA DO NASCIMENTO COSME FEITOSA16049789798 ANA PAULA DO NASCIMENTO COSME FEITOSAJOAO EVANGELISTA FEITOSA 1200.00 21212763655 ANA PAULA DO NASCIMENTO GOMES 21212763655 ANA PAULA DO NASCIMENTO GOMES 1200.00 16013912824 ANA PAULA DOS SANTOS SOUSA 16013912824 ANA PAULA DOS SANTOS SOUSA ANTONIO LEANDRO PIRES DA SILVA 1200.00 16081953824 ANA PAULA FERREIRA DE ARAUJO 16081953824 ANA PAULA FERREIRA DE ARAUJO ELEZIANIO SOUSA ARAUJO 1200.00 16043248450 ANA PAULA FERREIRA DE SOUSA 16043248450 ANA PAULA FERREIRA DE SOUSA FRANCISCO BORGES TERCEIRO 1200.00 21219249329 ANA PAULA FERREIRA DE SOUSA 16050089222 JOSE JEFFERSON SOUSA PONTES ANA PAULA FERREIRA DE SOUSA 1200.00 16086816884 ANA PAULA GUERRA DE MELO SOUSA 16086816884 ANA PAULA GUERRA DE MELO SOUSA JOSE COELHO DE SOUZA 1200.00 16068311377 ANA PAULA LIMA GOMES 16068311377 ANA PAULA LIMA GOMES FRANCISCO CLAUDIO GOMES MAGALHAES1200.00 16000362774 ANA PAULA LIMA PESSOA 16000362774 ANA PAULA LIMA PESSOA 1200.00 21209008639 ANA PAULA MELO BRAGA 21209008639 ANA PAULA MELO BRAGA FRANCISCO DE ASSIS RODRIGUES SEVERINO1200.00 16133147467 ANA PAULA MESQUITA 16133147467 ANA PAULA MESQUITA 1200.00 16136991188 ANA PAULA MESQUITA CHAVES 16136991188 ANA PAULA MESQUITA CHAVES 1200.00 16007227708 ANA PAULA MESQUITA FERREIRA 16007227708 ANA PAULA MESQUITA FERREIRA 1200.00 16040626551 ANA PAULA MESQUITA LOBO 16040626551 ANA PAULA MESQUITA LOBO ANTONIO SALES DE MESQUITA 1200.00 20746538663 ANA PAULA PAIVA MAGALHAES 21039001418 CLEICIANNO SOUSA BARBOSA ANA PAULA PAIVA MAGALHAES 1200.00 16046459673 ANA PAULA PEREIRA DA SILVA 16046459673 ANA PAULA PEREIRA DA SILVA 1200.00 21255546621 ANA PAULA PEREIRA PAULINO 16154464658 ANTONIO JOSE LIMA FERREIRA ANA PAULA PEREIRA PAULINO 1200.00 16077925374 ANA PAULA PERES DE SOUSA 16182290162 GILLIARD RODRIGUES ALVES ANA PAULA PERES DE SOUSA 1200.00 16040626667 ANA PAULA PINTO MACIEL 16040626667 ANA PAULA PINTO MACIEL ELIARDO BRANDAO VASCONCELOS 1200.00 16066552040 ANA PAULA PIRES DOS SANTOS 16066552040 ANA PAULA PIRES DOS SANTOS 1200.00 16074102334 ANA PAULA RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 16074102334 ANA PAULA RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 1200.00
  9. 9. 13093240270 ANA PAULA RODRIGUES XIMENES 13093240270 ANA PAULA RODRIGUES XIMENES 1200.00 16007230032 ANA PAULA SALES CASTRO 16007230032 ANA PAULA SALES CASTRO 1200.00 16122369730 ANA PAULA SANTIAGO FREIRE 16122369730 ANA PAULA SANTIAGO FREIRE WANDEMBERG SOUSA MELO 1200.00 16040958945 ANA PAULA SANTOS DE SOUSA 16040958945 ANA PAULA SANTOS DE SOUSA FRANCISCO AGENO DE CASTRO LIMA1200.00 16070836147 ANA PAULA SOUSA DE MATOS 16070836147 ANA PAULA SOUSA DE MATOS FRANCISCO ALEXANDRE DE OLIVEIRA1200.00 16026517570 ANA PAULA SOUSA DIAS 16026517570 ANA PAULA SOUSA DIAS 1200.00 16049792470 ANA PAULA SOUSA MATIAS 16049792470 ANA PAULA SOUSA MATIAS MARNILSON PINTO DA CUNHA 1200.00 16039315416 ANA PAULA SOUZA VASCONCELOS 16039315416 ANA PAULA SOUZA VASCONCELOS FRANCISCO RONALDO SOUSA VASCONCELOS1200.00 21258232008 ANA PAULA TEODORO DA SILVA 21258232008 ANA PAULA TEODORO DA SILVA 1200.00 16006364493 ANA QUERCIA GOMES RODRIGUES 16006364493 ANA QUERCIA GOMES RODRIGUES 1200.00 20410574125 ANA RITA SOARES PRADO 20410574125 ANA RITA SOARES PRADO VINICIUS RODRIGUES FERNANDES 1200.00 16163613032 ANA ROBERTA FERREIRA RODRIGUES 16163613032 ANA ROBERTA FERREIRA RODRIGUES 1200.00 16081238262 ANA SELMA DE PAIVA CAXIAS 16081238262 ANA SELMA DE PAIVA CAXIAS FRANCISCO DE ASSIS XIMENES FILHO1200.00 16127277559 ANA SERGIA RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 16127277559 ANA SERGIA RODRIGUES DE SOUSA FRANCISCO REGINALDO DO NASCIMENTO SILVA1200.00 21229520572 ANA SILVA XIMENES 21229520572 ANA SILVA XIMENES FRANCISCO LUCIO LOPES 1200.00 16049795100 ANA SILVIA DE SOUSA RODRIGUES 16049795100 ANA SILVIA DE SOUSA RODRIGUES RAIMUNDO ELIAS BRAGA 1200.00 16005857526 ANA SOUSA DE ASSIS XEREZ 16005857526 ANA SOUSA DE ASSIS XEREZ 1200.00 16006349230 ANA TALITA BARBOSA BARROS 16006349230 ANA TALITA BARBOSA BARROS 1200.00 16084566953 ANA TAMIRES RODRIGUES SOUSA 16084566953 ANA TAMIRES RODRIGUES SOUSA 1200.00 16035331352 ANA THAIS PAIVA MOURA 16035331352 ANA THAIS PAIVA MOURA FRANCISCO JORGE FARIAS MESQUITA FILHO1200.00 16081239404 ANA THAYNA DOS SANTOS MENDES 16081239404 ANA THAYNA DOS SANTOS MENDES 1200.00 16095150273 ANA VALERIA CASSIMIRO LEITE 16095150273 ANA VALERIA CASSIMIRO LEITE ANTONIO MARCOS DE SOUSA CAMELO1200.00 16092806194 ANA VASCONCELOS ALBUQUERQUE 16092806194 ANA VASCONCELOS ALBUQUERQUE RAIMUNDO CERZANILDO MADEIRA ALBUQUERQUE1200.00 16043248604 ANA WINNY DE SOUSA 20051285856 JOAO VICTOR DOROTEU DE MORAIS ANA WINNY DE SOUSA 1200.00 16007234429 ANA XIMENES DO PRADO NETA 16007234429 ANA XIMENES DO PRADO NETA JOAO BATISTA XIMENES FURTADO 1200.00 16133150492 ANALICE FERREIRA ALVES 16133150492 ANALICE FERREIRA ALVES FRANCISCO VALDENIR SOUZA DO NASCIMENTO1200.00 21238605801 ANANDA LIDIA DE MESQUITA SORIANO 21238605801 ANANDA LIDIA DE MESQUITA SORIANO 1200.00 16081201423 ANANDA PATRICIA GOMES DA CRUZ 16081201423 ANANDA PATRICIA GOMES DA CRUZ 1200.00 16077926370 ANASTACIA JESSICA MORAIS SAMPAIO 16077926370 ANASTACIA JESSICA MORAIS SAMPAIO 1200.00 16085705132 ANASTACIA RODRIGUES GUIMARAES 16085705132 ANASTACIA RODRIGUES GUIMARAES ELIAS FERREIRA DE BRITO 1200.00 20220890581 ANATALIA DA SILVA COSTA 20220890581 ANATALIA DA SILVA COSTA 1200.00 16164465231 ANATALIA LEITAO DOS SANTOS 16087349058 ANTONIO HELIO PEREIRA DE SOUSA ANATALIA LEITAO DOS SANTOS 1200.00 12220017763 ANCELMO RODRIGUES VASCONCELOS 12456812745 ROSA MARIA BRAGA VASCONCELOS ANCELMO RODRIGUES VASCONCELOS1200.00
  10. 10. 16035244824 ANDERSANIA PRISCILA RODRIGUES DA SILVA 16035244824 ANDERSANIA PRISCILA RODRIGUES DA SILVA MANOEL HONORATO SOUZA 1200.00 16085637234 ANDRE MENDES DE SOUSA 16041189481 ADRIANA SILVA DE MESQUITA ANDRE MENDES DE SOUSA 1200.00 16120182560 ANDREA RODRIGUES FERREIRA 16120182560 ANDREA RODRIGUES FERREIRA JOAQUIM MUNIZ FARIAS FILHO 1200.00 21203064243 ANDREIA BRAGA DE SOUSA 21203064243 ANDREIA BRAGA DE SOUSA OSMAR MELO FREIRES 1200.00 16006282608 ANDREIA MACEDO DE ALCANTARA FREIRES 16006282608 ANDREIA MACEDO DE ALCANTARA FREIRES EVERALDO FERNANDES FREIRES 1200.00 20746869686 ANDREIA MARQUES LIMA 20746869686 ANDREIA MARQUES LIMA ELIZEU SOUSA FREIRE 1200.00 16007175155 ANDREIA PEREIRA MONTEIRO 16050162175 CLARA VYLHENA MONTEIRO EVANGELISTA FRANCISCO DE ASSIS LIMA EVANGELISTA1200.00 16122357643 ANDRESA DE FATIMA DE OLIVEIRA VIEIRA 16122357643 ANDRESA DE FATIMA DE OLIVEIRA VIEIRA 1200.00 16049750042 ANDRESA OLIVEIRA FERREIRA 16049750042 ANDRESA OLIVEIRA FERREIRA FRANCISCO WILAS RIBEIRO DOS SANTOS1200.00 21203066009 ANDRESSA DUARTE DOS SANTOS 21203066009 ANDRESSA DUARTE DOS SANTOS CARLOS HENRIQUE PEREIRA BEZERRA1200.00 21288773007 ANDRESSA FERREIRA DOS ANJOS 21288773007 ANDRESSA FERREIRA DOS ANJOS 1200.00 16074081809 ANDRESSA MUNIZ RODRIGUES 16074081809 ANDRESSA MUNIZ RODRIGUES 1200.00 16006287448 ANDRESSA SILVA LIMA 16006287448 ANDRESSA SILVA LIMA SEBASTIAO PEREIRA DOS SANTOS 1200.00 16084361308 ANDREZA ALVES DE LIMA 16084361308 ANDREZA ALVES DE LIMA 1200.00 21230515714 ANDREZA DO NASCIMENTO BEZERRA 21230515714 ANDREZA DO NASCIMENTO BEZERRA JOSE GARCIA CHAVES SOARES 1200.00 16040589974 ANDREZA FARIAS ANDRADE 16040589974 ANDREZA FARIAS ANDRADE MAURO FERNANDES FARIAS 1200.00 21049485426 ANDREZA FERREIRA PEREIRA 21049485426 ANDREZA FERREIRA PEREIRA 1200.00 21206327024 ANDRINE ARAUJO DE OLIVEIRA 16043323371 FRANCISCO KELSON ALEXANDRE DA SILVA ANDRINE ARAUJO DE OLIVEIRA 1200.00 21234073619 ANGELA MARIA ALVES PEREIRA 21234073619 ANGELA MARIA ALVES PEREIRA BRUNA PEREIRA DE SOUSA 1200.00 16007184499 ANGELA MARIA ANDRE CRUZ 16007184499 ANGELA MARIA ANDRE CRUZ QUITERIA CRUZ VIANA 1200.00 16043227356 ANGELA MARIA DOS SANTOS DE OLIVEIRA 16043227356 ANGELA MARIA DOS SANTOS DE OLIVEIRA 1200.00 16007184375 ANGELA MARIA MONTE CARNEIRO 16007184375 ANGELA MARIA MONTE CARNEIRO JOSE RIBAMAR DE SOUSA 1200.00 16005803159 ANGELA MARIA ROCHA FERREIRA 16005803159 ANGELA MARIA ROCHA FERREIRA JOSE FERREIRA ESTEVAO 1200.00 16133135698 ANGELA MARIA TEIXEIRA DA SILVA 16133135698 ANGELA MARIA TEIXEIRA DA SILVA 1200.00 16006297613 ANGELA PAIVA DA SILVA 16006297613 ANGELA PAIVA DA SILVA 1200.00 16087319078 ANGELANDIA DE SOUSA DA SILVA 16087319078 ANGELANDIA DE SOUSA DA SILVA 1200.00 16035125922 ANGELICA DOS SANTOS OLIVEIRA 16035125922 ANGELICA DOS SANTOS OLIVEIRA 1200.00 16005805682 ANGELICA GOMES DA SILVA 16005805682 ANGELICA GOMES DA SILVA 1200.00 12884530195 ANGELICA PAES ARAUJO 12884530195 ANGELICA PAES ARAUJO ANTONIO ESTEVAM FARIAS DE MESQUITA1200.00 16012789956 ANGELICA RODRIGUES MESQUITA 16012789956 ANGELICA RODRIGUES MESQUITA 1200.00 16166762179 ANGELICA RODRIGUES PAIVA 16166762179 ANGELICA RODRIGUES PAIVA ANTONIO CARLOS DE LIMA MESQUITA1200.00 16005805178 ANGELICA SOARES DO NASCIMENTO 16005805178 ANGELICA SOARES DO NASCIMENTO 1200.00 16087319663 ANGELICA TOME VIANA 16087319663 ANGELICA TOME VIANA GILMAR PEREIRA DA SILVA 1200.00
  11. 11. 16055353912 ANGELINA PAIVA FREIRES 16055353912 ANGELINA PAIVA FREIRES 1200.00 16007183913 ANGELINA PEREIRA ALVES 16007183913 ANGELINA PEREIRA ALVES FRANCISCO RIBAMAR DE AQUINO SOUSA1200.00 16132875787 ANGELINA PEREIRA DA SILVA 16132875787 ANGELINA PEREIRA DA SILVA 1200.00 16043227542 ANGELINA UMBELINA CAETANO 16043227542 ANGELINA UMBELINA CAETANO FRANCISCO ANTONIO CAETANO DE LIMA1200.00 16126727763 ANGELUCIA FERREIRA DE PAIVA 16126727763 ANGELUCIA FERREIRA DE PAIVA 1200.00 12271183954 ANIBAL CALIXTO DE SOUSA 16219046529 FRANCISCA DAS CHAGAS MARQUES ANIBAL CALIXTO DE SOUSA 1200.00 16005561252 ANISIA RIBEIRO FERREIRA 16005561252 ANISIA RIBEIRO FERREIRA ANTONIO FERREIRA NETO 1200.00 16086591599 ANNA ALICE SOUSA DOS SANTOS 16086591599 ANNA ALICE SOUSA DOS SANTOS 1200.00 16031920388 ANNA BEATRIZ FARIAS SAMPAIO 16031920388 ANNA BEATRIZ FARIAS SAMPAIO CRISTIANO ALVES SOUSA 1200.00 16133150867 ANNE ISABELLE MESQUITA DA SILVA 16133150867 ANNE ISABELLE MESQUITA DA SILVA 1200.00 23872453803 ANNYTA MOURA SOARES PINTO 23872453803 ANNYTA MOURA SOARES PINTO 1200.00 16020741096 ANORATA DE LIMA BERNALDO 16020741096 ANORATA DE LIMA BERNALDO ANTONIA CONCEICAO BERNALDO DE LIMA1200.00 16133137542 ANTONIA ADRIANA CASTRO MONTEIRO 16133137542 ANTONIA ADRIANA CASTRO MONTEIRO 1200.00 16062264091 ANTONIA ADRIANA FELIPE BORGES 16062264091 ANTONIA ADRIANA FELIPE BORGES AGOSTINHO MACIEL PINTO 1200.00 21215778718 ANTONIA ADRIANA LIMA SILVA 21215778718 ANTONIA ADRIANA LIMA SILVA 1200.00 21203808536 ANTONIA ADRIANA SOUSA DE OLIVEIRA 21203808536 ANTONIA ADRIANA SOUSA DE OLIVEIRA 1200.00 21201407356 ANTONIA ADRIANA VIANA DE SOUSA 21201407356 ANTONIA ADRIANA VIANA DE SOUSA LEANDRO MAGALHAES 1200.00 16137656242 ANTONIA AGUSTINHO DE LIMA 16137656242 ANTONIA AGUSTINHO DE LIMA 1200.00 16099706616 ANTONIA AILA SANTOS SOUSA 16099706616 ANTONIA AILA SANTOS SOUSA 1200.00 16005823699 ANTONIA ALAENE FARIAS XIMENES 16005823699 ANTONIA ALAENE FARIAS XIMENES ISABEL ROMANA FARIAS XIMENES 1200.00 23668487177 ANTONIA ALAIZA GONCALVES PESSOA 23668487177 ANTONIA ALAIZA GONCALVES PESSOA TRAJANO LIRA PESSOA NETO 1200.00 16005809289 ANTONIA ALCILIANE GOMES DE FARIAS 16005809289 ANTONIA ALCILIANE GOMES DE FARIAS 1200.00 16006320720 ANTONIA ALCIONE LIMA DE SOUZA 16006320720 ANTONIA ALCIONE LIMA DE SOUZA FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS AGOSTINHO DE LIMA1200.00 16122360598 ANTONIA ALDECELIA LIMA BENICIO 16122360598 ANTONIA ALDECELIA LIMA BENICIO FRANCISCO IRANI MASCENO SOUSA1200.00 21263179993 ANTONIA ALDENI DE SOUSA 21263179993 ANTONIA ALDENI DE SOUSA 1200.00 16007191843 ANTONIA ALDENICE SOUSA FERREIRA 16007191843 ANTONIA ALDENICE SOUSA FERREIRA FRANCISCO FELIX FERREIRA 1200.00 12912515191 ANTONIA ALDENIR DIAS 12912515191 ANTONIA ALDENIR DIAS ANASTACIO FERREIRA MONTEIRO 1200.00 16050360198 ANTONIA ALDENORA DE SOUZA FERREIRA 16050360198 ANTONIA ALDENORA DE SOUZA FERREIRA MATEUS MAGALHAES MARTINS 1200.00 16020674690 ANTONIA ALDENORA TEIXEIRA MACIEL 16020674690 ANTONIA ALDENORA TEIXEIRA MACIEL PEDRO RODRIGUES DE MESQUITA 1200.00 16005510895 ANTONIA ALESSANDRINA DE MESQUITA 16005510895 ANTONIA ALESSANDRINA DE MESQUITA JOSE EVALDO DE SOUSA SILVA 1200.00 20955313974 ANTONIA ALEXANDRA BELCHIOR DE SOUSA 20955313974 ANTONIA ALEXANDRA BELCHIOR DE SOUSA 1200.00 21226674331 ANTONIA ALEXANDRA GOMES RODRIGUES 12424486656 JOAO TEIXEIRA BEZERRA FILHO ANTONIA ALEXANDRA GOMES RODRIGUES1200.00 16154227125 ANTONIA ALICE DOURADO DA CUNHA 16154227125 ANTONIA ALICE DOURADO DA CUNHA 1200.00
  12. 12. 16007199895 ANTONIA ALICE SOUSA DOS SANTOS 16007199895 ANTONIA ALICE SOUSA DOS SANTOS 1200.00 16005514203 ANTONIA ALINE PEREIRA DOS SANTOS 16005514203 ANTONIA ALINE PEREIRA DOS SANTOS 1200.00 16007204082 ANTONIA ALVES DE SOUSA 16007204082 ANTONIA ALVES DE SOUSA FRANCISCO ROCHA NETO 1200.00 23692776167 ANTONIA ALVES FERREIRA 23692776167 ANTONIA ALVES FERREIRA ANTONIO ARAUJO FERREIRA 1200.00 16049758493 ANTONIA ALVES MARTINS 16049758493 ANTONIA ALVES MARTINS FRANCISCO FEITOSA DE MESQUITA 1200.00 16074086312 ANTONIA ALVES MARTINS 16074086312 ANTONIA ALVES MARTINS FRANCISCO ENIO CATUNDA DE SOUSA1200.00 16136724848 ANTONIA ALVES PEREIRA 16136724848 ANTONIA ALVES PEREIRA EMANUEL VICTOR PEREIRA DE ARAUJO1200.00 16006313902 ANTONIA ALVES PEREIRA 16006313902 ANTONIA ALVES PEREIRA HUGO XIMENES LIRA 1200.00 16006304598 ANTONIA ALZENIR DAMASCENO 16006304598 ANTONIA ALZENIR DAMASCENO CIBELLY WIRNA DAMASCENO RODRIGUES1200.00 16035126228 ANTONIA ANA OLIVEIRA DOS SANTOS 16035126228 ANTONIA ANA OLIVEIRA DOS SANTOS 1200.00 16072793356 ANTONIA ANALIA DA PENHA SOUSA 16072793356 ANTONIA ANALIA DA PENHA SOUSA FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS GOMES DE OLIVEIRA1200.00 16007201040 ANTONIA ANDECIANA MARTINS DA SILVA 16007201040 ANTONIA ANDECIANA MARTINS DA SILVA 1200.00 16034808120 ANTONIA ANDREIA PAIVA PINTO 16034808120 ANTONIA ANDREIA PAIVA PINTO 1200.00 16072354743 ANTONIA ANDRESSA ARAUJO MESQUITA 16072354743 ANTONIA ANDRESSA ARAUJO MESQUITA JEAN CLAUDIO PAIVA DE SOUSA 1200.00 16100672236 ANTONIA ANDRESSA PINTO RODRIGUES 16100672236 ANTONIA ANDRESSA PINTO RODRIGUES 1200.00 16006314240 ANTONIA ANDREZA GONCALVES PIMENTA 16006314240 ANTONIA ANDREZA GONCALVES PIMENTA LEONARDO RODRIGUES SALES 1200.00 16164451826 ANTONIA ANDREZA RODRIGUES DO NASCIMENTO16164451826 ANTONIA ANDREZA RODRIGUES DO NASCIMENTO 1200.00 16006320674 ANTONIA ANGELINA FERNANDES DE SOUSA 16006320674 ANTONIA ANGELINA FERNANDES DE SOUSA 1200.00 13096460190 ANTONIA ANIERE ALVES FREITAS 13096460190 ANTONIA ANIERE ALVES FREITAS JOSE ALVES PEREIRA 1200.00 16007199860 ANTONIA ANTONIETA PEREIRA DOS SANTOS 16007199860 ANTONIA ANTONIETA PEREIRA DOS SANTOS RAIMUNDO BARBOSA BRAGA 1200.00 16084391010 ANTONIA APARECIDA ALVES FERREIRA 16084391010 ANTONIA APARECIDA ALVES FERREIRA ANTONIO VIANO DE SOUSA 1200.00 16007200982 ANTONIA APARECIDA AMANDA SALES DA SILVA16007200982 ANTONIA APARECIDA AMANDA SALES DA SILVA 1200.00 16049763381 ANTONIA APARECIDA PINHEIRO DE SOUSA 16049763381 ANTONIA APARECIDA PINHEIRO DE SOUSA PAULO ROBERTO BRANDAO SILVA 1200.00 16066548515 ANTONIA APARECIDA PIRES 16066548515 ANTONIA APARECIDA PIRES MARIA LISAMARA PIRES DE FARIAS 1200.00 16034807736 ANTONIA ARAUJO DE PAIVA 16034807736 ANTONIA ARAUJO DE PAIVA 1200.00 16034813663 ANTONIA ARAUJO XIMENES 16034813663 ANTONIA ARAUJO XIMENES CRISTOVAO DE PAIVA MAIA 1200.00 21233458657 ANTONIA ARIANE ALVES MOURA 21233458657 ANTONIA ARIANE ALVES MOURA 1200.00 16049755451 ANTONIA ARLINDA ALVES 16050235466 MANOEL ALVES PEREIRA ANTONIA ARLINDA ALVES 1200.00 16038141147 ANTONIA ARTEMAURA LAMEU PAIVA 16038141147 ANTONIA ARTEMAURA LAMEU PAIVA 1200.00 16007193609 ANTONIA ARYNA VIEIRA CAVALCANTE 16007193609 ANTONIA ARYNA VIEIRA CAVALCANTE 1200.00 16007204139 ANTONIA ASSUNCAO RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 16007204139 ANTONIA ASSUNCAO RODRIGUES DE SOUSA JOSE RODRIGUES DA SILVA 1200.00 16138004214 ANTONIA AUCIRENE SILVA PEREIRA 16138004214 ANTONIA AUCIRENE SILVA PEREIRA 1200.00 16049761141 ANTONIA AURICELIA MARTINS ROCHA 16049953717 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS DO NASCIMENTO ANTONIA AURICELIA MARTINS ROCHA1200.00
  13. 13. 13130240623 ANTONIA AURICELIA MOURA SOUSA 13130240623 ANTONIA AURICELIA MOURA SOUSA 1200.00 16142267070 ANTONIA AURICELIA XIMENES 16142267070 ANTONIA AURICELIA XIMENES SILAS ROCHA VERAS 1200.00 16005815777 ANTONIA AURICELIA XIMENES PAIVA 16005815777 ANTONIA AURICELIA XIMENES PAIVA 1200.00 16148663415 ANTONIA AURILENE MARTINS COSTA 16148663415 ANTONIA AURILENE MARTINS COSTA KAYANNA DE FATIMA MARTINS NOBRE1200.00 16005816218 ANTONIA AURILENE PETRA 16005816218 ANTONIA AURILENE PETRA FRANCISCO HELDER MAGALHAES NOBRE1200.00 16005818601 ANTONIA BARROS DA SILVA 16005818601 ANTONIA BARROS DA SILVA JOSE ALFREDO BENEVINUTO DA SILVA1200.00 16035300309 ANTONIA BASILIO DE SOUZA 16035300309 ANTONIA BASILIO DE SOUZA FRANCISCO GUTEMBERGUE DE SOUZA1200.00 16006310687 ANTONIA BENEDITA CAMELO MESQUITA 16006310687 ANTONIA BENEDITA CAMELO MESQUITA DEIJACI SILVA TOME 1200.00 14106434195 ANTONIA BENEDITA DO NASCIMENTO ALVES 14106434195 ANTONIA BENEDITA DO NASCIMENTO ALVES 1200.00 16134017206 ANTONIA BENEDITA FARIAS GOMES 16134017206 ANTONIA BENEDITA FARIAS GOMES 1200.00 20456195410 ANTONIA BENEDITA MELO DOS SANTOS 20456195410 ANTONIA BENEDITA MELO DOS SANTOS 1200.00 16034839042 ANTONIA BENEDITA SANTOS DE SOUSA 16034839042 ANTONIA BENEDITA SANTOS DE SOUSA ANTONIO MARIO PONTES DOS SANTOS1200.00 16132878964 ANTONIA BENILDA SILVA DE SOUSA 16132878964 ANTONIA BENILDA SILVA DE SOUSA 1200.00 16049759767 ANTONIA BENTA DE SOUSA OLIVEIRA 16434752793 MARCELO ALVES MARTINS ANTONIA BENTA DE SOUSA OLIVEIRA1200.00 16084392939 ANTONIA BENTA FERREIRA GOMES 16084392939 ANTONIA BENTA FERREIRA GOMES 1200.00 16087324233 ANTONIA BERENICE DE SOUSA MOURA 16087324233 ANTONIA BERENICE DE SOUSA MOURA VITAMARA MOURA DE SOUSA 1200.00 16005809955 ANTONIA BETINA MORAIS FREIRES PEREIRA 16005809955 ANTONIA BETINA MORAIS FREIRES PEREIRA 1200.00 16005807464 ANTONIA BRAGA ARAUJO 16005807464 ANTONIA BRAGA ARAUJO MARIA SUSANA ARAUJO DE SOUZA 1200.00 21263665693 ANTONIA BRENNA CRUZ ROCHA 21263665693 ANTONIA BRENNA CRUZ ROCHA ANTONIO MARCOS DE SOUSA PIRES1200.00 16006310113 ANTONIA CAETANO MACIEL 16006310113 ANTONIA CAETANO MACIEL FRANCISCA GABRIELA MACIEL DE SOUSA1200.00 16007199259 ANTONIA CAMILA ALVES RODRIGUES 16007199259 ANTONIA CAMILA ALVES RODRIGUES 1200.00 16045591500 ANTONIA CAMILA SOUSA LINO 16045591500 ANTONIA CAMILA SOUSA LINO FRANCISCO ANTONIO ALVES PINHO 1200.00 16005821769 ANTONIA CANDIDA DE SOUSA 16005821769 ANTONIA CANDIDA DE SOUSA SANTHIAGO DE SOUSA OLIVEIRA 1200.00 16007205941 ANTONIA CANDIDO TORRES 16007205941 ANTONIA CANDIDO TORRES JOSE AMILTON TORRES DOS SANTOS1200.00 21246546762 ANTONIA CARINA LIRA DE SOUZA 21246546762 ANTONIA CARINA LIRA DE SOUZA GILVANEI MESQUITA MACIEL 1200.00 16099704230 ANTONIA CARLA BARBOSA DE OLIVEIRA 16099704230 ANTONIA CARLA BARBOSA DE OLIVEIRA 1200.00 16137656374 ANTONIA CARLA BRAGA MESQUITA 16137656374 ANTONIA CARLA BRAGA MESQUITA 1200.00 16039460645 ANTONIA CARLA DUARTE PAULO 16039460645 ANTONIA CARLA DUARTE PAULO JOAO PAULO RODRIGUES DA SILVA 1200.00 16006323932 ANTONIA CARLA RODRIGUES 16006323932 ANTONIA CARLA RODRIGUES FRANCISCO UMBELINO DE SOUSA 1200.00 16005509722 ANTONIA CARNEIRO DE LIMA 16005509722 ANTONIA CARNEIRO DE LIMA ANTONIO FRANCISCO DE OLIVEIRA 1200.00 16000837292 ANTONIA CAROLINE ALVES 16000837292 ANTONIA CAROLINE ALVES FRANCISCO AUDENIO MELO DO NASCIMENTO1200.00 21241912051 ANTONIA CASSIA DE SOUSA BRAGA 21241912051 ANTONIA CASSIA DE SOUSA BRAGA ANTONIO RICARDO PAIVA MESQUITA1200.00 16043109426 ANTONIA CATIANA RODRIGUES MORAIS 16043109426 ANTONIA CATIANA RODRIGUES MORAIS 1200.00
  14. 14. 16120192434 ANTONIA CECILIA LINO FELIPE 16120192434 ANTONIA CECILIA LINO FELIPE 1200.00 16005813634 ANTONIA CECILIA MAGALHAES MENDONCA 16005813634 ANTONIA CECILIA MAGALHAES MENDONCA 1200.00 21022351178 ANTONIA CELIA ARAUJO OLIVEIRA 21022351178 ANTONIA CELIA ARAUJO OLIVEIRA MARIA LENIR MELO ARAUJO 1200.00 16040941155 ANTONIA CELIA DE MESQUITA OLIVEIRA 16040941155 ANTONIA CELIA DE MESQUITA OLIVEIRA FRANCISCO ELITON DE MESQUITA PAIVA1200.00 16049764280 ANTONIA CELIA MORAIS SOUZA 16049764280 ANTONIA CELIA MORAIS SOUZA ANTONIO MAURICIO FERREIRA FELIPE1200.00 16044061788 ANTONIA CELIA PESSOA GOMES 16044061788 ANTONIA CELIA PESSOA GOMES ANTONIA RAIMUNDA PESSOA GOMES FURTADO1200.00 16133138891 ANTONIA CERLIANE MARIANO DA SILVA 16133138891 ANTONIA CERLIANE MARIANO DA SILVA 1200.00 16006313619 ANTONIA CHELRA SILVA PAIVA 16006313619 ANTONIA CHELRA SILVA PAIVA QUITERIA MICHELE PAIVA PEREIRA 1200.00 16043230055 ANTONIA CICERA BRAGA MORAIS 16043230055 ANTONIA CICERA BRAGA MORAIS ANTONIA NAIANE MORAIS BRAGA 1200.00 16005816943 ANTONIA CILENE ARAUJO RODRIGUES 16005816943 ANTONIA CILENE ARAUJO RODRIGUES ANA CASSIA RODRIGUES XIMENES 1200.00 20146534470 ANTONIA CLAUDENIR PEREIRA DUARTE 20146534470 ANTONIA CLAUDENIR PEREIRA DUARTE MILENA PEREIRA DUARTE 1200.00 16049762466 ANTONIA CLAUDETE SANTOS DA SILVA 16049762466 ANTONIA CLAUDETE SANTOS DA SILVA JERONIMO DOS SANTOS BRAGA 1200.00 21039032607 ANTONIA CLAUDIA CHAVES PINTO 21039032607 ANTONIA CLAUDIA CHAVES PINTO BENEDITO SOUSA DOS SANTOS 1200.00 16166763523 ANTONIA CLAUDIA DANTA CASTRO 16132886150 ANTONIO EDIO BATISTA UMBELINO ANTONIA CLAUDIA DANTA CASTRO 1200.00 12641410585 ANTONIA CLAUDIA DO CARMO 12641410585 ANTONIA CLAUDIA DO CARMO CESAR PAIXAO DO CARMO 1200.00 16090488977 ANTONIA CLAUDIA FLORENCIO DA SILVA 16090488977 ANTONIA CLAUDIA FLORENCIO DA SILVA JOSE GOMES DA SILVA 1200.00 16136983371 ANTONIA CLAUDIA LAURINDO PEREIRA 16136983371 ANTONIA CLAUDIA LAURINDO PEREIRA JOAO PAULO LINO DE SOUSA 1200.00 16007198600 ANTONIA CLAUDIA LOPES PINTO 16007198600 ANTONIA CLAUDIA LOPES PINTO 1200.00 12711740600 ANTONIA CLAUDIA MAGALHAES 12711740600 ANTONIA CLAUDIA MAGALHAES PEDRO AFONSO MAGALHAES LIMA 1200.00 16006309905 ANTONIA CLAUDIA MAGALHAES MARTINS 16006309905 ANTONIA CLAUDIA MAGALHAES MARTINS ISRAEL CUSTODIO DA SILVA 1200.00 16110975991 ANTONIA CLAUDIA MESQUITA DE LIMA 16110975991 ANTONIA CLAUDIA MESQUITA DE LIMA ANTONIO NILSON RODRIGUES ALEXANDRE1200.00 16071775540 ANTONIA CLAUDIA MONTE PINHA 16071775540 ANTONIA CLAUDIA MONTE PINHA ANTONIO ERIVAN ARLINDO GONCALVES1200.00 21230853369 ANTONIA CLAUDIA PINTO DE MELO 21230853369 ANTONIA CLAUDIA PINTO DE MELO ANTONIO SOUSA DE LIMA 1200.00 21219239404 ANTONIA CLAUDIA PINTO TOME 21219239404 ANTONIA CLAUDIA PINTO TOME 1200.00 16041201333 ANTONIA CLAUDIA SILVA MESQUITA 16041201333 ANTONIA CLAUDIA SILVA MESQUITA 1200.00 16068290574 ANTONIA CLEANA VIEIRA 16068290574 ANTONIA CLEANA VIEIRA LAYSSA VIEIRA MORAIS 1200.00 16041551008 ANTONIA CLEICIANA PAIVA SANTOS 16041551008 ANTONIA CLEICIANA PAIVA SANTOS ELIANDO SILVA 1200.00 21206339162 ANTONIA CLEIDE DUARTE DE SOUSA 21206339162 ANTONIA CLEIDE DUARTE DE SOUSA JOAO BATISTA DUARTE GOMES 1200.00 16086797979 ANTONIA CLEIDE FRANCA DE SOUSA 16086797979 ANTONIA CLEIDE FRANCA DE SOUSA ANTONIO LOPES DE FARIAS 1200.00 16049760439 ANTONIA CLEIDIANA MARTINS PEREIRA PAULA16049760439 ANTONIA CLEIDIANA MARTINS PEREIRA PAULAALBANIZIO BARBOZA DE PAULA 1200.00 16124258839 ANTONIA CLEMEGILDA MESQUITA MELO 16124258839 ANTONIA CLEMEGILDA MESQUITA MELO 1200.00 21228490351 ANTONIA CLEMILDA SILVA SANTANA 21228490351 ANTONIA CLEMILDA SILVA SANTANA ANTONIO GLEICON RODRIGUES DE SOUSA1200.00 16093933092 ANTONIA CLEMILDA VASCONCELOS OLIVEIRA16093933092 ANTONIA CLEMILDA VASCONCELOS OLIVEIRA 1200.00
  15. 15. 16007199267 ANTONIA CLEMILDE MARQUES RODRIGUES 16007199267 ANTONIA CLEMILDE MARQUES RODRIGUES MARIA SANTANA RODRIGUES ARAUJO1200.00 16005807332 ANTONIA CLEONEIDE FERREIRA DE ANDRADE16005807332 ANTONIA CLEONEIDE FERREIRA DE ANDRADEPEDRO GUSTAVO DUARTE DE ALENCAR1200.00 16162505902 ANTONIA CLEONICE INOCENCIO DE SOUSA 16162505902 ANTONIA CLEONICE INOCENCIO DE SOUSA JOAO PAULO RODRIGUES DA SILVA 1200.00 16006314321 ANTONIA CLEONICE MAGALHAES PINTO 16006314321 ANTONIA CLEONICE MAGALHAES PINTO 1200.00 16044063543 ANTONIA CLEONICE VIEIRA DE SOUSA 16044063543 ANTONIA CLEONICE VIEIRA DE SOUSA 1200.00 16038913751 ANTONIA CLEOSMILDA DE OLIVEIRA PAULO 16038913751 ANTONIA CLEOSMILDA DE OLIVEIRA PAULO 1200.00 16007202020 ANTONIA COSTA DA SILVA 16049762687 ANTONIA DE MARIA COSTA DA SILVA ANTONIA COSTA DA SILVA 1200.00 16081214894 ANTONIA CRISTINA MESQUITA PEREIRA 16081214894 ANTONIA CRISTINA MESQUITA PEREIRA MANOEL DOS SANTOS NETO 1200.00 16005818369 ANTONIA DA SILVA 16005818369 ANTONIA DA SILVA ANTONIO KUESON ALVES VIEIRA 1200.00 16007195792 ANTONIA DA SILVA MENDES 16007195792 ANTONIA DA SILVA MENDES ITAMAR RODRIGUES DA SILVA 1200.00 16020677657 ANTONIA DA SILVA RODRIGUES 16020677657 ANTONIA DA SILVA RODRIGUES JOSE PINHEIRO NETO 1200.00 16049761087 ANTONIA DA SILVA RODRIGUES 16049761087 ANTONIA DA SILVA RODRIGUES ANTONIA TALICIA RODRIGUES MELO1200.00 16072792147 ANTONIA DALIA BARBOSA DA SILVA 16072792147 ANTONIA DALIA BARBOSA DA SILVA RAELSON CRISPIM SALES 1200.00 16005823702 ANTONIA DANIELA PORTO XIMENES 16005823702 ANTONIA DANIELA PORTO XIMENES 1200.00 16028265102 ANTONIA DANIELE DA CUNHA 16028265102 ANTONIA DANIELE DA CUNHA ULISSES XIMENES PAIVA 1200.00 16136983452 ANTONIA DANIELE DE PAIVA RODRIGUES 16136983452 ANTONIA DANIELE DE PAIVA RODRIGUES 1200.00 20450215916 ANTONIA DANIELE PEREIRA DE SOUSA 20450215916 ANTONIA DANIELE PEREIRA DE SOUSA FRANCISCO THIAGO SOUSA RODRIGUES1200.00 16005816056 ANTONIA DAS GRACAS LAURINDO PEREIRA MAGAL16005816056 ANTONIA DAS GRACAS LAURINDO PEREIRA MAGALBRUNA PEREIRA MAGALHAES 1200.00 16055748453 ANTONIA DAS GRACAS PEREIRA SANTANA 16055748453 ANTONIA DAS GRACAS PEREIRA SANTANA ANTONIO RONIELE VASCONCELOS DE CASTRO1200.00 16040054000 ANTONIA DE CARVALHO 16040054000 ANTONIA DE CARVALHO ANDRE GREGORIO DE CARVALHO 1200.00 16049756695 ANTONIA DE CASTRO FERREIRA 16049756695 ANTONIA DE CASTRO FERREIRA 1200.00 16043231485 ANTONIA DE FATIMA BARBOSA DA SILVA 16043231485 ANTONIA DE FATIMA BARBOSA DA SILVA ANTONIO RAIMUNDO FERREIRA MOTA1200.00 20197440686 ANTONIA DE FATIMA HENRIQUE XAVIER 20197440686 ANTONIA DE FATIMA HENRIQUE XAVIER 1200.00 16005814142 ANTONIA DE FATIMA SOUSA MORAIS 16005814142 ANTONIA DE FATIMA SOUSA MORAIS FRANCISCO AIRTON DA SILVA FERREIRA1200.00 16081217761 ANTONIA DE FATIMA XEREZ 16081217761 ANTONIA DE FATIMA XEREZ RAIMUNDO NONATO VIEIRA ALVES 1200.00 16006307953 ANTONIA DE MARIA ALMEIDA COSTA 16006307953 ANTONIA DE MARIA ALMEIDA COSTA MARDONIO FELIX DE SOUSA 1200.00 16007199305 ANTONIA DE MARIA ALVES RODRIGUES 16007199305 ANTONIA DE MARIA ALVES RODRIGUES 1200.00 16044062903 ANTONIA DE MARIA ARAUJO DOS SANTOS 16044062903 ANTONIA DE MARIA ARAUJO DOS SANTOS FRANCISCO WALTER RODRIGUES DE CASTRO1200.00 16049761575 ANTONIA DE MARIA ARAUJO DOS SANTOS 16049761575 ANTONIA DE MARIA ARAUJO DOS SANTOS LUCIANO PIMENTA DO CARMO 1200.00 14108582191 ANTONIA DE MARIA BEZERRA MENDES 14108582191 ANTONIA DE MARIA BEZERRA MENDES 1200.00 16155459631 ANTONIA DE MARIA CAMELO PINTO 16155459631 ANTONIA DE MARIA CAMELO PINTO 1200.00 12634279193 ANTONIA DE MARIA COSTA SEVERO XEREZ 12634279193 ANTONIA DE MARIA COSTA SEVERO XEREZ FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS FREIRE XERES1200.00 16012801018 ANTONIA DE MARIA DA SILVA MELO 16012801018 ANTONIA DE MARIA DA SILVA MELO ARNALDO GOMES DA SILVA 1200.00
  16. 16. 16132748661 ANTONIA DE MARIA DA SILVA NASCIMENTO 16132748661 ANTONIA DE MARIA DA SILVA NASCIMENTO VICENTE XIMENES MELO 1200.00 16133138131 ANTONIA DE MARIA DE MESQUITA PINTO 16133138131 ANTONIA DE MARIA DE MESQUITA PINTO FRANCISCO EVERALDO AGUIAR MATOS1200.00 16006321859 ANTONIA DE MARIA DE SOUSA 16006321859 ANTONIA DE MARIA DE SOUSA FRANCISCA VANESSA SOUSA MAGALHAES1200.00 16040258994 ANTONIA DE MARIA DO NASCIMENTO 16040258994 ANTONIA DE MARIA DO NASCIMENTO ANTONIO MARCELINO COSMO NETO1200.00 16006322146 ANTONIA DE MARIA DO VALE SOUSA 16006322146 ANTONIA DE MARIA DO VALE SOUSA LUCIA DEBORA VALE SOUSA 1200.00 16039892510 ANTONIA DE MARIA FARIAS XEREZ 16039892510 ANTONIA DE MARIA FARIAS XEREZ ANTONIO ERIVALDO PINHEIRO XEREZ1200.00 16034803005 ANTONIA DE MARIA FERREIRA GOMES 16034803005 ANTONIA DE MARIA FERREIRA GOMES ANTONIO BENEDITO TOMAZ GOMES1200.00 16005507347 ANTONIA DE MARIA FRANKLIN DE MELO 16005507347 ANTONIA DE MARIA FRANKLIN DE MELO ANA JESSICA FRANKLIN DE MELO 1200.00 23784199913 ANTONIA DE MARIA GOMES DA SILVA 23784199913 ANTONIA DE MARIA GOMES DA SILVA ALDANMIR RODRIGUES DE OLIVEIRA1200.00 16035126007 ANTONIA DE MARIA GOMES DE BARROS 16035126007 ANTONIA DE MARIA GOMES DE BARROS FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS PAIVA BANDEIRA1200.00 16008855699 ANTONIA DE MARIA GOMES LOURENCO 16043117615 ANA CARLA GOMES PIRES LUIZ LOURENCO PIRES 1200.00 16136983274 ANTONIA DE MARIA HOLANDA DE OLIVEIRA 16136983274 ANTONIA DE MARIA HOLANDA DE OLIVEIRA 1200.00 20462832567 ANTONIA DE MARIA LIMA DE SOUSA 20462832567 ANTONIA DE MARIA LIMA DE SOUSA JOSE NIWTON RIBEIRO DE FREITAS 1200.00 16006322049 ANTONIA DE MARIA LIMA DE SOUSA 16006322049 ANTONIA DE MARIA LIMA DE SOUSA 1200.00 16062267260 ANTONIA DE MARIA LIMA SOUSA DA SILVA 16062267260 ANTONIA DE MARIA LIMA SOUSA DA SILVA JOSE ERANILSON SOUSA DA SILVA 1200.00 16006314062 ANTONIA DE MARIA MARTINS PEREIRA 16006314062 ANTONIA DE MARIA MARTINS PEREIRA ALFREDO FLORENCIO DE SOUZA 1200.00 16091234677 ANTONIA DE MARIA MELO DA SILVA 16091234677 ANTONIA DE MARIA MELO DA SILVA 1200.00 16006310768 ANTONIA DE MARIA MESQUITA BRITO 16006310768 ANTONIA DE MARIA MESQUITA BRITO FRANCISCO CAMELO DE BRITO 1200.00 16046427518 ANTONIA DE MARIA MESQUITA JORGE 16046427518 ANTONIA DE MARIA MESQUITA JORGE FRANCISCO GERSON DE MESQUITA JORGE1200.00 16005813855 ANTONIA DE MARIA MUNIZ MESQUITA 16005813855 ANTONIA DE MARIA MUNIZ MESQUITA 1200.00 20202092407 ANTONIA DE MARIA NASCIMENTO DA SILVA 20202092407 ANTONIA DE MARIA NASCIMENTO DA SILVA 1200.00 16049759686 ANTONIA DE MARIA NOBRE VIANA 16049759686 ANTONIA DE MARIA NOBRE VIANA ARI CESAR MESQUITA VIANA 1200.00 16074085642 ANTONIA DE MARIA OLIVEIRA BARBOSA 16074085642 ANTONIA DE MARIA OLIVEIRA BARBOSA 1200.00 16005505425 ANTONIA DE MARIA OLIVEIRA DE ARAUJO 16005505425 ANTONIA DE MARIA OLIVEIRA DE ARAUJO ANTONIO JUNIOR DE ARAUJO 1200.00 15832457270 ANTONIA DE MARIA OLIVEIRA SOUZA 15832457270 ANTONIA DE MARIA OLIVEIRA SOUZA EDINALDO MARIANO DE SOUSA 1200.00 16049755931 ANTONIA DE MARIA PAIVA BEZERRA 16050224472 LUCIO ALDIZIO RODRIGUES BEZERRA ANTONIA DE MARIA PAIVA BEZERRA1200.00 16062264547 ANTONIA DE MARIA PAULA DE CASTRO 16062264547 ANTONIA DE MARIA PAULA DE CASTRO GILDO DOS ANJOS CARNEIRO 1200.00 16035299556 ANTONIA DE MARIA PEREIRA DA SILVA 16035299556 ANTONIA DE MARIA PEREIRA DA SILVA ANTONIO FARIAS SOUSA 1200.00 16040940531 ANTONIA DE MARIA PESSOA MESQUITA 16462152495 LETICIA PESSOA MESQUITA JOSE ANTONIO DE MESQUITA 1200.00 16005510968 ANTONIA DE MARIA RIBEIRO DE MESQUITA 16005510968 ANTONIA DE MARIA RIBEIRO DE MESQUITA ATALIBA ALVES BRAGA 1200.00 16026501011 ANTONIA DE MARIA RIBEIRO FREIRE ALVES 16041351920 CARLOS ALBERTO DE SOUZA ALVES ANTONIA DE MARIA RIBEIRO FREIRE ALVES1200.00 16005810015 ANTONIA DE MARIA RIBEIRO FREITAS 16005810015 ANTONIA DE MARIA RIBEIRO FREITAS 1200.00 16034805008 ANTONIA DE MARIA RODRIGUES DE LIMA 16034805008 ANTONIA DE MARIA RODRIGUES DE LIMA ELIALDO DIAS FERREIRA 1200.00
  17. 17. 16005510992 ANTONIA DE MARIA RODRIGUES DE MESQUITA16005510992 ANTONIA DE MARIA RODRIGUES DE MESQUITAANTONIO AURICELIO CHAVES DE MESQUITA1200.00 16086798126 ANTONIA DE MARIA RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 16086798126 ANTONIA DE MARIA RODRIGUES DE SOUSA JOSE GEREMIAS DE MESQUITA 1200.00 16007198589 ANTONIA DE MARIA SILVA PESSOA 16007198589 ANTONIA DE MARIA SILVA PESSOA CICERO ANTONIO PESSOA 1200.00 21215591871 ANTONIA DE MARIA SOUSA OLIVEIRA 21215591871 ANTONIA DE MARIA SOUSA OLIVEIRA MARIA ISADORA OLIVEIRA DE PAIVA1200.00 16007200338 ANTONIA DE MARIA SOUZA DOS SANTOS 16007200338 ANTONIA DE MARIA SOUZA DOS SANTOS ALDENI LOPES MAGALHAES 1200.00 20770059435 ANTONIA DE MARIA VASCONCELOS DE SOUSA20770059435 ANTONIA DE MARIA VASCONCELOS DE SOUSA 1200.00 16043229669 ANTONIA DE MELO LOPES 16043229669 ANTONIA DE MELO LOPES FRANCISCO RODRIGUES SOUSA 1200.00 21039003763 ANTONIA DE NAZARE DOS SANTOS ARAUJO 21039003763 ANTONIA DE NAZARE DOS SANTOS ARAUJO 1200.00 16121295377 ANTONIA DE NAZARE VIEIRA DE LIMA 16121295377 ANTONIA DE NAZARE VIEIRA DE LIMA FRANCISCO BERNARDO 1200.00 20752333474 ANTONIA DE OLIVEIRA GOMES 20752333474 ANTONIA DE OLIVEIRA GOMES ANTONIO HILTON PIRES DE OLIVEIRA1200.00 16055749638 ANTONIA DE SOUSA 16055749638 ANTONIA DE SOUSA LUIZ GONZAGA SOUSA BARBOSA 1200.00 16122700275 ANTONIA DE SOUSA FEITOSA 16122700275 ANTONIA DE SOUSA FEITOSA FRANCISCO HORIEL DE SOUSA FEITOSA1200.00 21203079666 ANTONIA DE SOUSA LOPES 21203079666 ANTONIA DE SOUSA LOPES ERLANE LOPES DE OLIVEIRA 1200.00 16043230047 ANTONIA DE SOUSA MORAIS 16043230047 ANTONIA DE SOUSA MORAIS FRANCISCO BERNARDO DA SILVA 1200.00 16122361683 ANTONIA DE SOUSA PEREIRA 16122361683 ANTONIA DE SOUSA PEREIRA MANUEL HOLANDA PEREIRA 1200.00 16006320933 ANTONIA DELFINA ALVES DE SOUSA 16006320933 ANTONIA DELFINA ALVES DE SOUSA ANTONIO GONCALO RODRIGUES MORAIS1200.00 16039894920 ANTONIA DESINETE GOMES DE SOUSA 16039894920 ANTONIA DESINETE GOMES DE SOUSA FELIX DE MATOS LIMA GOMES 1200.00 16006320917 ANTONIA DEZA DE SOUSA 16006320917 ANTONIA DEZA DE SOUSA JOSE CARLOS FERREIRA DOS SANTOS1200.00 16005814126 ANTONIA DIAS DE MORAIS 16005814126 ANTONIA DIAS DE MORAIS MANUEL GOMES DE MORAES 1200.00 16087734407 ANTONIA DILMA DA SILVA LOPES MELO 16087734407 ANTONIA DILMA DA SILVA LOPES MELO RAIMUNDO NONATO MELO PAIVA 1200.00 16164451702 ANTONIA DO NASCIMENTIO MARTINS 16164451702 ANTONIA DO NASCIMENTIO MARTINS 1200.00 16006314984 ANTONIA DO NASCIMENTO LOPES RODRIGUES16006314984 ANTONIA DO NASCIMENTO LOPES RODRIGUESCARLOS ALBERTO NOBRE RODRIGUES1200.00 16099703722 ANTONIA DO NASCIMENTO MESQUITA 16099703722 ANTONIA DO NASCIMENTO MESQUITA FRANCISCO AURICELIO CRUZ DA SILVA1200.00 16081213170 ANTONIA DOS SANTOS LIMA 12583040245 FRANCISCO ERALDO CARDOSO DA SILVA ANTONIA DOS SANTOS LIMA 1200.00 16005809297 ANTONIA DUARTE DE FARIAS 16005809297 ANTONIA DUARTE DE FARIAS 1200.00 16034805911 ANTONIA DUCILENE MESQUITA MELO 16034805911 ANTONIA DUCILENE MESQUITA MELO FRANCISCO ANTONIO DE FERRO 1200.00 16068287395 ANTONIA EDILENE FARIAS DOS SANTOS 16068287395 ANTONIA EDILENE FARIAS DOS SANTOS VIRLENE DOS SANTOS MAGALHAES 1200.00 16068290264 ANTONIA EDILEUSA LOPES SOARES 12633027220 ANTONIO BARROSO DE AQUINO ANTONIA EDILEUSA LOPES SOARES 1200.00 16132879294 ANTONIA EDILEUSA SOUSA DO VALE 16132879294 ANTONIA EDILEUSA SOUSA DO VALE 1200.00 16084406549 ANTONIA EDILIANE TEIXEIRA PEREIRA 16084406549 ANTONIA EDILIANE TEIXEIRA PEREIRA RAIMUNDO EVANDRO BENTO PEREIRA1200.00 16072356991 ANTONIA EDINA MARQUES DE SOUSA 16072356991 ANTONIA EDINA MARQUES DE SOUSA CARLOS ROBERTO COELHO TEIXEIRA1200.00 16039894963 ANTONIA EDINETE GOMES DE SOUSA 16039894963 ANTONIA EDINETE GOMES DE SOUSA FRANCISCO RAISSON ARAUJO DA SILVA1200.00 16120194585 ANTONIA EDINETE PEREIRA 16120194585 ANTONIA EDINETE PEREIRA JOSE AUGUSTINHO DE SOUSA 1200.00
  18. 18. 16005821327 ANTONIA EDINEUSA DE SOUSA 16005821327 ANTONIA EDINEUSA DE SOUSA ERIVAN MESQUITA PAIVA 1200.00 16079205581 ANTONIA EDLEUDA RODRIGUES DA SILVA 16079205581 ANTONIA EDLEUDA RODRIGUES DA SILVA ANA CAMILA RODRIGUES DA SILVA 1200.00 14382229193 ANTONIA EDNA DA SILVA SOUSA 14382229193 ANTONIA EDNA DA SILVA SOUSA 1200.00 19017963525 ANTONIA EDNA JORGE LOPES 12793175600 FRANCISCO ARAUJO RODRIGUES ANTONIA EDNA JORGE LOPES 1200.00 16007201369 ANTONIA EDNA LIMA SILVA 16007201369 ANTONIA EDNA LIMA SILVA MARIA ERICA LIMA MESQUITA 1200.00 21219239064 ANTONIA EILA PAIVA SILVA 21219239064 ANTONIA EILA PAIVA SILVA FRANCISCO JOSE AZEVEDO DA SILVA1200.00 16006309395 ANTONIA ELBA JORGE LOPES 16006309395 ANTONIA ELBA JORGE LOPES 1200.00 16020677959 ANTONIA ELEDA FARIAS SANTIAGO 16020677959 ANTONIA ELEDA FARIAS SANTIAGO FRANCISCO PINTO DE FARIAS 1200.00 16008870647 ANTONIA ELENEIDE FERREIRA SILVA 16008870647 ANTONIA ELENEIDE FERREIRA SILVA JOSE SOUSA SILVA 1200.00 16049763578 ANTONIA ELENICE REIS DE SOUSA 16049763578 ANTONIA ELENICE REIS DE SOUSA 1200.00 16086795259 ANTONIA ELIA RIBEIRO MORAIS 16086795259 ANTONIA ELIA RIBEIRO MORAIS ALEX DE SOUSA DA SILVA 1200.00 16007189423 ANTONIA ELIANE CASTRO DE ABREU 16007189423 ANTONIA ELIANE CASTRO DE ABREU CICERO FERREIRA DE ABREU 1200.00 16135311205 ANTONIA ELIANE DE MESQUITA 16135311205 ANTONIA ELIANE DE MESQUITA 1200.00 16049762032 ANTONIA ELIANE PINTO DA SILVA OLIVEIRA 16049762032 ANTONIA ELIANE PINTO DA SILVA OLIVEIRA ROGERIO FERREIRA OLIVEIRA 1200.00 16081217028 ANTONIA ELIANE SILVA SOUSA 16081367305 FRANCISCO CARLOS DE SOUSA ANTONIA ELIANE SILVA SOUSA 1200.00 16049759805 ANTONIA ELIENE MARTINS OLIVEIRA 16049759805 ANTONIA ELIENE MARTINS OLIVEIRA CARLOS HENRIQUE LOPES RODRIGUES1200.00 13039740198 ANTONIA ELIENE SOUSA NASCIMENTO 13039740198 ANTONIA ELIENE SOUSA NASCIMENTO JOAO RICARDO CAMPOS DOS ANJOS1200.00 16006310709 ANTONIA ELIETE CARNEIRO MESQUITA 16006310709 ANTONIA ELIETE CARNEIRO MESQUITA 1200.00 16005811704 ANTONIA ELIETE RIBEIRO DA CUNHA 16005811704 ANTONIA ELIETE RIBEIRO DA CUNHA ALINE DA CUNHA EGIDIO 1200.00 16039303337 ANTONIA ELIETE SOUSA DUARTE 16039303337 ANTONIA ELIETE SOUSA DUARTE FRANCISCO NILSON CUNHA 1200.00 16081886485 ANTONIA ELINETE BERNARDO PINTO 16081886485 ANTONIA ELINETE BERNARDO PINTO LUIZ HENRIQUE PINTO PEREIRA 1200.00 16154227249 ANTONIA ELISANDRA LOTERO PEREIRA 16154227249 ANTONIA ELISANDRA LOTERO PEREIRA 1200.00 21203076780 ANTONIA ELISANGELA DE MELO FREIRES 21203076780 ANTONIA ELISANGELA DE MELO FREIRES EVARISTO RODRIGUES DE ARAUJO JUNIOR1200.00 16049758531 ANTONIA ELIZANGELA MARTINS 16049758531 ANTONIA ELIZANGELA MARTINS MARIANA MARTINS DE FERRO 1200.00 16166763914 ANTONIA ELIZETE FERREIRA DO NASCIMENTO16166763914 ANTONIA ELIZETE FERREIRA DO NASCIMENTO 1200.00 16049756067 ANTONIA ELIZETE SILVA BRITO 16049756067 ANTONIA ELIZETE SILVA BRITO 1200.00 16161110793 ANTONIA ELMA RAMOS RODRIGUES 16161110793 ANTONIA ELMA RAMOS RODRIGUES 1200.00 16007204333 ANTONIA ELSA SOARES DE SOUZA 16007204333 ANTONIA ELSA SOARES DE SOUZA ANTONIO FRANCISCO HONORATO DO VALE1200.00 16007201253 ANTONIA ENILDA DA SILVA 16007201253 ANTONIA ENILDA DA SILVA AMANDA DA SILVA VERAS COSTA 1200.00 16120240730 ANTONIA ERICA FERNANDES DA SILVA 16120240730 ANTONIA ERICA FERNANDES DA SILVA 1200.00 23630864135 ANTONIA ERICA PAIVA SAMPAIO 23630864135 ANTONIA ERICA PAIVA SAMPAIO RAIMUNDO NONATO CIPRIANO CAMELO1200.00 16044063047 ANTONIA ERIDAN DA SILVA 16044063047 ANTONIA ERIDAN DA SILVA LIVIA DA SILVA RODRIGUES 1200.00 16066548272 ANTONIA ERIDAN DE MESQUITA GOMES 16066548272 ANTONIA ERIDAN DE MESQUITA GOMES VALDECI PINHEIRO GOMES 1200.00
  19. 19. 16068290566 ANTONIA ERINALDA TEIXEIRA DE FARIAS VIEIR16068290566 ANTONIA ERINALDA TEIXEIRA DE FARIAS VIEIR 1200.00 21241039196 ANTONIA ERINEIDE MARTINS DE OLIVEIRA SILV21241039196 ANTONIA ERINEIDE MARTINS DE OLIVEIRA SILVTONI EDSON RODRIGUES DA SILVA 1200.00 16005809300 ANTONIA ERISLANDIA DUARTE DE FARIAS 16005809300 ANTONIA ERISLANDIA DUARTE DE FARIAS 1200.00 16071774986 ANTONIA ERIVANDA GOMES DE OLIVEIRA 16071774986 ANTONIA ERIVANDA GOMES DE OLIVEIRA JOSE RODRIGUES DA SILVA 1200.00 16006321026 ANTONIA ERLA DUARTE DE SOUSA 16006321026 ANTONIA ERLA DUARTE DE SOUSA 1200.00 21039348132 ANTONIA ERLANDIA DA SILVA BARROS 21039348132 ANTONIA ERLANDIA DA SILVA BARROS 1200.00 16006309344 ANTONIA ERLANIA DE SOUSA LOIOLA 16006309344 ANTONIA ERLANIA DE SOUSA LOIOLA 1200.00 16005811836 ANTONIA ERMITA CRUZ LEITE 16005811836 ANTONIA ERMITA CRUZ LEITE JOSE PINHO LEITE 1200.00 13336156199 ANTONIA ESTER SOUSA VASCONCELOS 13336156199 ANTONIA ESTER SOUSA VASCONCELOS 1200.00 16013797049 ANTONIA EUCLIDES DOS SANTOS 16013797049 ANTONIA EUCLIDES DOS SANTOS IRANILSON PIRES RODRIGUES 1200.00 21211437509 ANTONIA EULAIA CARNEIRO DO NASCIMENTO21211437509 ANTONIA EULAIA CARNEIRO DO NASCIMENTORONALDO RODRIGUES DO NASCIMENTO1200.00 16055747678 ANTONIA EUTEMIA DE SOUZA MELO 16055747678 ANTONIA EUTEMIA DE SOUZA MELO JORGE DIAS DE MELO 1200.00 16005821408 ANTONIA EUVIRA MORORO DE SOUZA 16005821408 ANTONIA EUVIRA MORORO DE SOUZA BENEDITO NARCELIO COSTA DE SOUSA1200.00 16081211372 ANTONIA EVA DE MARIA DINIZ 16081211372 ANTONIA EVA DE MARIA DINIZ PEDRO JOSE OLIVEIRA DE MARIA 1200.00 16020674550 ANTONIA EVALDA NASCIMENTO MARTINS 16020674550 ANTONIA EVALDA NASCIMENTO MARTINS JOSE PINTO MARTINS 1200.00 16026501658 ANTONIA EVANEIDE BARBOSA FERNANDES 16026501658 ANTONIA EVANEIDE BARBOSA FERNANDES JOSE ROBERTO BRANDAO DOS SANTOS1200.00 16005512995 ANTONIA EVANI CHAVES PEREIRA 16005512995 ANTONIA EVANI CHAVES PEREIRA ANTONIO CASSIANO ARAGAO PEREIRA1200.00 16006311020 ANTONIA EVANICE BRAGA MORAIS 16006311020 ANTONIA EVANICE BRAGA MORAIS 1200.00 16081894941 ANTONIA EVELINE ALVES DE SOUSA 16081894941 ANTONIA EVELINE ALVES DE SOUSA 1200.00 16023545204 ANTONIA EVELINE DE FARIAS 16023545204 ANTONIA EVELINE DE FARIAS MARCIANO SOUSA DO VALE 1200.00 16049755192 ANTONIA EVERLANIA MELO ARAGAO 16049755192 ANTONIA EVERLANIA MELO ARAGAO MATHEUS MATOS DE SOUZA 1200.00 16083810842 ANTONIA EVILANGELA CRISPIM VIEIRA 16083810842 ANTONIA EVILANGELA CRISPIM VIEIRA FRANCISCO GENILSON CRISPIM VIEIRA1200.00 16039303817 ANTONIA EXPEDITA CRUZ LIMA 16039303817 ANTONIA EXPEDITA CRUZ LIMA VITORIA CRUZ 1200.00 12882331624 ANTONIA FABIANA CAVALCANTE MENDONCA12882331624 ANTONIA FABIANA CAVALCANTE MENDONCA 1200.00 16049755788 ANTONIA FABIANA SALES BATISTA 16049755788 ANTONIA FABIANA SALES BATISTA RAFAEL ALVES DE ARAUJO 1200.00 16049758787 ANTONIA FABIANA SOUSA MATIAS 16049758787 ANTONIA FABIANA SOUSA MATIAS DOALCEI DE SOUZA BRITO 1200.00 16043228395 ANTONIA FABRICIA DE CASTRO BANDEIRA 16043228395 ANTONIA FABRICIA DE CASTRO BANDEIRA CARLOS MARTINS DE FERRO 1200.00 16055747988 ANTONIA FABRINA MESQUITA OLIVEIRA 16055747988 ANTONIA FABRINA MESQUITA OLIVEIRA FRANCISCO DAVI RUFINO DE ABREU1200.00 16071774455 ANTONIA FARIAS DE ASSIS MESQUITA 16071774455 ANTONIA FARIAS DE ASSIS MESQUITA ORLEANS PINTO MESQUITA 1200.00 16088505533 ANTONIA FARIAS DOS SANTOS 16088505533 ANTONIA FARIAS DOS SANTOS 1200.00 16068284825 ANTONIA FELIX MESQUITA LOPES 16068284825 ANTONIA FELIX MESQUITA LOPES ESTANISLAU LOPES DA SILVA 1200.00 16043602726 ANTONIA FERREIRA DE FARIAS 16043602726 ANTONIA FERREIRA DE FARIAS LAIS VITORIA FARIAS LIMA 1200.00 16040054779 ANTONIA FERREIRA MATOS 16040054779 ANTONIA FERREIRA MATOS MARIA TAMARA MATOS BARBOSA 1200.00
  20. 20. 16007195903 ANTONIA FERREIRA MESQUITA 16007195903 ANTONIA FERREIRA MESQUITA 1200.00 16071772126 ANTONIA FLAVIANA DE CASTRO BANDEIRA 16071772126 ANTONIA FLAVIANA DE CASTRO BANDEIRA FRANCISCO OLIVEIRA DUARTE 1200.00 16005817591 ANTONIA FONTELES DOS SANTOS 16005817591 ANTONIA FONTELES DOS SANTOS FRANCISCA PATRICIA GOMES FONTELES1200.00 16078338634 ANTONIA FRANCISCA PINTO DE AQUINO 16078338634 ANTONIA FRANCISCA PINTO DE AQUINO ANTONIA GERMANA AQUINO RODRIGUES1200.00 16007190812 ANTONIA FRANCISCA RUFINO BARBOSA 16007190812 ANTONIA FRANCISCA RUFINO BARBOSA 1200.00 21219238270 ANTONIA FRANCO GONCALVES 21219238270 ANTONIA FRANCO GONCALVES 1200.00 21287259245 ANTONIA GABRIELA BIE MOURA 21287259245 ANTONIA GABRIELA BIE MOURA 1200.00 16049759546 ANTONIA GABRIELA CARDOSO DO NASCIMENTO16049759546 ANTONIA GABRIELA CARDOSO DO NASCIMENTO 1200.00 16026501461 ANTONIA GALDINO FARIAS 16026501461 ANTONIA GALDINO FARIAS ERIVALDO FREIRE DE FARIAS 1200.00 16044062113 ANTONIA GEANE MESQUITA LOIOLA 16044062113 ANTONIA GEANE MESQUITA LOIOLA BENICIO SANTOS DE SOUSA 1200.00 16006310725 ANTONIA GECILENE MATOS MESQUITA 16006310725 ANTONIA GECILENE MATOS MESQUITA MARDONIO DA SILVA MOURA 1200.00 16049763772 ANTONIA GEISSA SANTOS DE SOUSA 16049763772 ANTONIA GEISSA SANTOS DE SOUSA 1200.00 16041550397 ANTONIA GEOVANE DA SILVA MOREIRA 16041550397 ANTONIA GEOVANE DA SILVA MOREIRA 1200.00 16026502174 ANTONIA GERLANDIA FERREIRA DE CASTRO 16026502174 ANTONIA GERLANDIA FERREIRA DE CASTRO 1200.00 16039304619 ANTONIA GERLANDIA RODRIGUES PINTO 16039304619 ANTONIA GERLANDIA RODRIGUES PINTO ALEXSANDRO MARTINS FERNANDES1200.00 16039304899 ANTONIA GESSI DOS SANTOS FARIAS 16039304899 ANTONIA GESSI DOS SANTOS FARIAS VICENTE BRAGA RODRIGUES 1200.00 16006318157 ANTONIA GESSILDA CRUZ DA SILVA 16006318157 ANTONIA GESSILDA CRUZ DA SILVA JOSE LIMA CAPISTRANO 1200.00 23680013279 ANTONIA GETULIANA DA SILVA MACIEL 23680013279 ANTONIA GETULIANA DA SILVA MACIEL 1200.00 16136982863 ANTONIA GILMARA MAGALHAES LIMA 16136982863 ANTONIA GILMARA MAGALHAES LIMA 1200.00 16039305739 ANTONIA GISELDA ARAUJO DO NASCIMENTO DE S16039305739 ANTONIA GISELDA ARAUJO DO NASCIMENTO DE SFRANCISCO EDSON MARTINS DE SOUSA1200.00 16049756083 ANTONIA GISLAINE MARTINS BRITO 16049756083 ANTONIA GISLAINE MARTINS BRITO 1200.00 16006314313 ANTONIA GIZELA PINTO FEIJAO 16006314313 ANTONIA GIZELA PINTO FEIJAO FRANCISCO IRAN FEIJAO 1200.00 16004329380 ANTONIA GLAUCIA DA SILVA FROTA 16004329380 ANTONIA GLAUCIA DA SILVA FROTA 1200.00 16035293159 ANTONIA GLAUCIA DE SOUSA DUARTE MAGALHAES16035293159 ANTONIA GLAUCIA DE SOUSA DUARTE MAGALHAESROBERTO MAGALHAES 1200.00 23624679860 ANTONIA GLAUCIANE RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 23624679860 ANTONIA GLAUCIANE RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 1200.00 16005816269 ANTONIA GLECIANE CAMELO PINTO 16005816269 ANTONIA GLECIANE CAMELO PINTO ANTONIO IRANILDO LINO VIEIRA 1200.00 16008863543 ANTONIA GLEIDIANE BESERRA PEREIRA MACHADO12723406239 DILBERTO RODRIGUES MACHADO ANTONIA GLEIDIANE BESERRA PEREIRA MACHADO1200.00 16083791619 ANTONIA GLEIZIMEIRY SILVA NOBRE 16083791619 ANTONIA GLEIZIMEIRY SILVA NOBRE 1200.00 16020671896 ANTONIA GOMES 16020671896 ANTONIA GOMES 1200.00 16068283594 ANTONIA GOMES 16068283594 ANTONIA GOMES 1200.00 15421620275 ANTONIA GOMES ALVES 15421620275 ANTONIA GOMES ALVES JARNELIO LOPES NUNES 1200.00 16005821602 ANTONIA GOMES UMBELINO SOUSA 16005821602 ANTONIA GOMES UMBELINO SOUSA MARIA DANIELE UMBELINO SOUSA 1200.00 16041550818 ANTONIA GRACIELLE OLIVEIRA PEREIRA 16041550818 ANTONIA GRACIELLE OLIVEIRA PEREIRA FRANCISCO CLAUDEMIR RODRIGUES SEVERINO1200.00
  21. 21. 16049758574 ANTONIA GRACINEIDE MARTINS 16049758574 ANTONIA GRACINEIDE MARTINS ANTONIA ALINE MARTINS AGUIAR 1200.00 14268611270 ANTONIA HELENA DE SOUZA ARAUJO 14268611270 ANTONIA HELENA DE SOUZA ARAUJO PAULO ARAUJO RODRIGUES 1200.00 16478183182 ANTONIA HELOISA ARAUJO VASCONCELOS 16478183182 ANTONIA HELOISA ARAUJO VASCONCELOS ANTONIO FERREIRA DE OLIVEIRA 1200.00 16006314380 ANTONIA IARA PIRES 16006314380 ANTONIA IARA PIRES 1200.00 16005821637 ANTONIA IONEIDA OLIVEIRA SOUZA 16005821637 ANTONIA IONEIDA OLIVEIRA SOUZA ANTONIO DUARTE DE OLIVEIRA NETO1200.00 16099705709 ANTONIA IRACILDA CRUZ DA SILVA 16099705709 ANTONIA IRACILDA CRUZ DA SILVA FELIPE FERREIRA DO NASCIMENTO 1200.00 16049758035 ANTONIA IRAMAR VIEIRA DE LIMA 16049758035 ANTONIA IRAMAR VIEIRA DE LIMA JOSE JUSTINO CHAGAS 1200.00 16008865058 ANTONIA IRENE RODRIGUES 16008865058 ANTONIA IRENE RODRIGUES 1200.00 16077909883 ANTONIA IRENE RODRIGUES CHAGAS 16077909883 ANTONIA IRENE RODRIGUES CHAGAS ANTONIO ATARCISO CHAGAS 1200.00 16039894041 ANTONIA IRISNEIDE RODRIGUES 16039894041 ANTONIA IRISNEIDE RODRIGUES MAQUIAMA JUSTINO PAIVA 1200.00 16050554650 ANTONIA ISALI RODRIGUES 16050554650 ANTONIA ISALI RODRIGUES MARIA DAS GRACAS PINHEIRO RODRIGUES1200.00 21219014984 ANTONIA IVANETE DE MESQUITA FARIAS 21219014984 ANTONIA IVANETE DE MESQUITA FARIAS 1200.00 21228912213 ANTONIA IVANETE PINTO RODRIGUES 21228912213 ANTONIA IVANETE PINTO RODRIGUES 1200.00 16084420886 ANTONIA IVANILDE DE SOUSA 16084420886 ANTONIA IVANILDE DE SOUSA 1200.00 16049762326 ANTONIA IVONE DA SILVA MENDES 16049762326 ANTONIA IVONE DA SILVA MENDES 1200.00 16007204511 ANTONIA IVONE DE MORAIS SOUZA 16007204511 ANTONIA IVONE DE MORAIS SOUZA 1200.00 16068974171 ANTONIA IVONE PINTO FEIJAO 16068974171 ANTONIA IVONE PINTO FEIJAO 1200.00 16115972575 ANTONIA IVONETE DOS SANTOS VASCONCELOS16115972575 ANTONIA IVONETE DOS SANTOS VASCONCELOSFRANCISCO LEANE MESQUITA VASCONCELOS1200.00 16005817710 ANTONIA IVONETE RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS 16005817710 ANTONIA IVONETE RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS ANTONIO DO NASCIMENTO MOREIRA1200.00 16093937292 ANTONIA IZEUDA CARLOS DE SOUSA 16093937292 ANTONIA IZEUDA CARLOS DE SOUSA ELIAS PINTO MARTINS 1200.00 20970682233 ANTONIA JACELIA PAIVA BANDEIRA 20970682233 ANTONIA JACELIA PAIVA BANDEIRA ANTONIO RAIMUNDO PAIVA MAGALHAES1200.00 16005809327 ANTONIA JACELINA RODRIGUES FARIAS 16005809327 ANTONIA JACELINA RODRIGUES FARIAS ANTONIO JUVENAL BARROS SANTOS1200.00 16146207331 ANTONIA JAMIRES JORGE ARAUJO 16146207331 ANTONIA JAMIRES JORGE ARAUJO RENATO LOPES DE SOUSA 1200.00 21230853288 ANTONIA JANAINA ALMEIDA MESQUITA QUINTO21230853288 ANTONIA JANAINA ALMEIDA MESQUITA QUINTOJOSE AIRTON LUIS QUINTO 1200.00 16005814630 ANTONIA JANAINA PEREIRA DO NASCIMENTO16005814630 ANTONIA JANAINA PEREIRA DO NASCIMENTOLEANDRO FERREIRA ALVES 1200.00 16043229324 ANTONIA JANAINA SILVA DA COSTA MESQUITA16043229324 ANTONIA JANAINA SILVA DA COSTA MESQUITAANTONIO RACILIO MESQUITA 1200.00 16081214983 ANTONIA JANDIRA MESQUITA PINTO 16081214983 ANTONIA JANDIRA MESQUITA PINTO 1200.00 16123125355 ANTONIA JANIELE OLIVEIRA DE SOUSA 16123125355 ANTONIA JANIELE OLIVEIRA DE SOUSA 1200.00 23702814570 ANTONIA JAQUELINE MORAIS DAMASCENO 23702814570 ANTONIA JAQUELINE MORAIS DAMASCENO 1200.00 21269652143 ANTONIA JEANNE BARBOSA SILVA MATIAS 21269652143 ANTONIA JEANNE BARBOSA SILVA MATIAS LUIZ AURELIO FERREIRA MATIAS 1200.00 16006321433 ANTONIA JESSICA MESQUITA DE SOUSA 16006321433 ANTONIA JESSICA MESQUITA DE SOUSA 1200.00 16121614243 ANTONIA JOANA TORRES PEREIRA 16121614243 ANTONIA JOANA TORRES PEREIRA JOSE FRANCIONE FERREIRA MESQUITA1200.00 13105025544 ANTONIA JOELIA DE AQUINO MORAIS 13105025544 ANTONIA JOELIA DE AQUINO MORAIS 1200.00
  22. 22. 16099701940 ANTONIA JOELMA FERNANDES BRANDAO 16099701940 ANTONIA JOELMA FERNANDES BRANDAO EVERTON PINHEIRO DE SOUSA 1200.00 16049755893 ANTONIA JORDANA FERNANDES BENEVINUTO16049755893 ANTONIA JORDANA FERNANDES BENEVINUTOERIVALDO MORAES PEREIRA 1200.00 16049762350 ANTONIA JORGE DA SILVA 16049762350 ANTONIA JORGE DA SILVA AMANDA DA SILVA BRAGA 1200.00 16006323452 ANTONIA JOSIANE MESQUITA DA COSTA 16006323452 ANTONIA JOSIANE MESQUITA DA COSTA FRANCISCO FLAVIO NASCIMENTO DA COSTA1200.00 16104172688 ANTONIA JOSILENE TEIXEIRA MAGALHAES 16104172688 ANTONIA JOSILENE TEIXEIRA MAGALHAES 1200.00 23627441938 ANTONIA JUCICLEIDE PINTO DE FARIAS 23627441938 ANTONIA JUCICLEIDE PINTO DE FARIAS FRANCISCO DE PAULO PEREIRA PINTO1200.00 16005518888 ANTONIA JUCINEIDE PEREIRA DE SOUSA 16005518888 ANTONIA JUCINEIDE PEREIRA DE SOUSA JAIR CARNEIRO DE SOUSA 1200.00 16136983630 ANTONIA JULIANA DE CASTRO SILVA 16136983630 ANTONIA JULIANA DE CASTRO SILVA 1200.00 16006301742 ANTONIA JUSCILENE FERREIRA MORAIS 16006301742 ANTONIA JUSCILENE FERREIRA MORAIS 1200.00 16093937322 ANTONIA JUSTINO SOUSA 16093937322 ANTONIA JUSTINO SOUSA 1200.00 16133137879 ANTONIA KARINA MESQUITA DE OLIVEIRA 16133137879 ANTONIA KARINA MESQUITA DE OLIVEIRA 1200.00 21201405922 ANTONIA KARLIENNE RODRIGUES 21201405922 ANTONIA KARLIENNE RODRIGUES FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS NASCIMENTO DE SOUSA1200.00 16005816730 ANTONIA KATIA RODRIGUES ALVES DIAS 16005816730 ANTONIA KATIA RODRIGUES ALVES DIAS JORGE SANDRO XIMENES ARAUJO 1200.00 16100675863 ANTONIA KATIANE RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 16100675863 ANTONIA KATIANE RODRIGUES DE SOUSA RAIMUNDO BENTO DE SOUSA 1200.00 20053545111 ANTONIA KETLEM ARAUJO MOTA 20053545111 ANTONIA KETLEM ARAUJO MOTA 1200.00 21039036874 ANTONIA LAICE NASCIMENTO PAIVA 21039036874 ANTONIA LAICE NASCIMENTO PAIVA 1200.00 16020682812 ANTONIA LAIDE FERREIRA DE SOUSA 16020682812 ANTONIA LAIDE FERREIRA DE SOUSA FRANCISCO CARLOS SANTANA DE ARAUJO1200.00 16121296128 ANTONIA LEDA DE SOUZA 16121296128 ANTONIA LEDA DE SOUZA MARIA LARICE DE SOUSA PAIVA 1200.00 16040943352 ANTONIA LEDA MORAIS DE SOUSA 16040943352 ANTONIA LEDA MORAIS DE SOUSA 1200.00 16006323444 ANTONIA LEIARA MARTINS DO VALE 16006323444 ANTONIA LEIARA MARTINS DO VALE 1200.00 16049758620 ANTONIA LEIDIANE DE LIMA MARTINS 16049758620 ANTONIA LEIDIANE DE LIMA MARTINS 1200.00 16006318874 ANTONIA LEIDIANE SOUSA SILVA 16006318874 ANTONIA LEIDIANE SOUSA SILVA 1200.00 16081883257 ANTONIA LEILA DO NASCIMENTO 16068308708 ANTONIO RICARDO DA CONCEICAO VERAS ANTONIA LEILA DO NASCIMENTO 1200.00 16039895064 ANTONIA LEONARA TIMBO DE SOUSA 16039895064 ANTONIA LEONARA TIMBO DE SOUSA ANTONIO IVALDO FERREIRA MUNIZ 1200.00 16038914723 ANTONIA LEONETE PEREIRA DA SILVA 16038914723 ANTONIA LEONETE PEREIRA DA SILVA IVANILDO RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 1200.00 16026507052 ANTONIA LEONILDES CHAVES SOARES 16026507052 ANTONIA LEONILDES CHAVES SOARES FRANCISCO LAILSON DE MESQUITA AGUIAR1200.00 16005810619 ANTONIA LERILANDIA BARBOSA CARLOS 16005810619 ANTONIA LERILANDIA BARBOSA CARLOS 1200.00 16049756091 ANTONIA LETICIA RODRIGUES BRITO 16049756091 ANTONIA LETICIA RODRIGUES BRITO SANTIAGO FERNANDES DE BRITO 1200.00 16049758965 ANTONIA LETICIA RODRIGUES MELO 16049758965 ANTONIA LETICIA RODRIGUES MELO LUIZ PAIVA FARIAS FILHO 1200.00 16007198627 ANTONIA LEUDA CAMELO PINTO 16007198627 ANTONIA LEUDA CAMELO PINTO BENEDITO GOMES DUARTE 1200.00 16084404821 ANTONIA LIDIANA MESQUITA OLIVEIRA 16084404821 ANTONIA LIDIANA MESQUITA OLIVEIRA DAVI SOUZA TORRES 1200.00 19018481060 ANTONIA LIDIANE SOUZA DOS SANTOS 19018481060 ANTONIA LIDIANE SOUZA DOS SANTOS MARCOS ELIESIO NOBRE RODRIGUES1200.00 16006302730 ANTONIA LILIANE ALVES ARAUJO 16006302730 ANTONIA LILIANE ALVES ARAUJO 1200.00
  23. 23. 16034812780 ANTONIA LILIANE DE SOUSA 16034812780 ANTONIA LILIANE DE SOUSA 1200.00 21082832369 ANTONIA LILIANE MESQUITA GOMES 22017820481 JOSE RICARDO GOMES MELO ANTONIA LILIANE MESQUITA GOMES1200.00 16005108337 ANTONIA LIMA DE CASTRO 16005108337 ANTONIA LIMA DE CASTRO LUIZ AMBROSIO MACIEL 1200.00 16005808495 ANTONIA LINDALVA PAIVA BASTOS 16005808495 ANTONIA LINDALVA PAIVA BASTOS ANTONIO REGIO XIMENES ARAUJO 1200.00 12958824197 ANTONIA LINO ALVES 12958824197 ANTONIA LINO ALVES 1200.00 16006303893 ANTONIA LINO BARBOSA 16006303893 ANTONIA LINO BARBOSA NATALINA BARBOSA BANDEIRA 1200.00 16092653703 ANTONIA LOPES FARIAS 16092653703 ANTONIA LOPES FARIAS RAIMUNDO NONATO DE MESQUITA BRITO1200.00 16091230191 ANTONIA LOPES PIRES 16091230191 ANTONIA LOPES PIRES 1200.00 14211426199 ANTONIA LOURENCO DE ARAUJO 14211426199 ANTONIA LOURENCO DE ARAUJO NARCELIO MIRANDA DE SOUSA 1200.00 16007196152 ANTONIA LUCELITA DE SOUSA MORAES 16007196152 ANTONIA LUCELITA DE SOUSA MORAES ANTONIO ADEMIR PINTO DA SILVA 1200.00 16044483143 ANTONIA LUCIA COSTA DAMASCENO 16044483143 ANTONIA LUCIA COSTA DAMASCENO JORGE LUIS CAMELO DE MELO 1200.00 16043111781 ANTONIA LUCIA DE SOUSA FEITOSA 16043111781 ANTONIA LUCIA DE SOUSA FEITOSA VALDEMIR PIRES ROCHA 1200.00 16049760994 ANTONIA LUCIA DO CARMO RODRIGUES 16049760994 ANTONIA LUCIA DO CARMO RODRIGUES ANTONIO ORLANDO FERREIRA PAIVA1200.00 16006321719 ANTONIA LUCIA MELO SOUSA 16006321719 ANTONIA LUCIA MELO SOUSA RAIMUNDO JUCELINO DE SOUSA 1200.00 16159026411 ANTONIA LUCIANA COSMO DO NASCIMENTO16159026411 ANTONIA LUCIANA COSMO DO NASCIMENTOEVANDIR BARBOSA DA SILVA 1200.00 16005519051 ANTONIA LUCILEIDE FREIRES DE SOUSA 16005519051 ANTONIA LUCILEIDE FREIRES DE SOUSA FRANCISCO ADAUTO SOUSA DA SILVA1200.00 16005519043 ANTONIA LUCILENE FREIRES DE SOUSA 16005519043 ANTONIA LUCILENE FREIRES DE SOUSA MOACIR MARTINS DE SOUSA 1200.00 16005513142 ANTONIA LUCILENE MARTINS PEREIRA 16005513142 ANTONIA LUCILENE MARTINS PEREIRA JOSE ROBERTO MARTINS DE SOUSA 1200.00 16163535791 ANTONIA LUCIMAR DO NASCIMENTO MENDONCA16163535791 ANTONIA LUCIMAR DO NASCIMENTO MENDONCA 1200.00 16007198708 ANTONIA LUCIMAR FERNANDES PINHEIRO 16007198708 ANTONIA LUCIMAR FERNANDES PINHEIRO ANTONIO LIMA DOS SANTOS 1200.00 16044063276 ANTONIA LUCIVANDA MARTINS DA SILVA 16044063276 ANTONIA LUCIVANDA MARTINS DA SILVA RAIMUNDO PIRES DE OLIVEIRA NETO1200.00 16039893363 ANTONIA LUISA ALVES DE MORAIS 16039893363 ANTONIA LUISA ALVES DE MORAIS 1200.00 16072352929 ANTONIA LUISA DE SOUSA ALMEIDA 16072352929 ANTONIA LUISA DE SOUSA ALMEIDA HENRIQUE MORORO DE ALMEIDA 1200.00 16083788936 ANTONIA LUIZ DE MESQUITA 16083788936 ANTONIA LUIZ DE MESQUITA FRANCISCO CLESSON DA SILVA VIEIRA1200.00 16006311985 ANTONIA LUIZA MARTINS DO NASCIMENTO 16006311985 ANTONIA LUIZA MARTINS DO NASCIMENTO FRANCISCO PAULO DO NASCIMENTO1200.00 13221700198 ANTONIA LUSIRENE FELIX DE SOUSA 13221700198 ANTONIA LUSIRENE FELIX DE SOUSA VICTOR CAVALCANTE DE SOUSA 1200.00 16043228522 ANTONIA MAIANE MORAIS BRAGA 16043228522 ANTONIA MAIANE MORAIS BRAGA MARTONIO MONTE MESQUITA 1200.00 21215779404 ANTONIA MAISIA DE SOUZA VITAL 21215779404 ANTONIA MAISIA DE SOUZA VITAL RAIMUNDO TARCIANO FERREIRA DOS SANTOS1200.00 21230855108 ANTONIA MARCIA PEREIRA SOARES 21230855108 ANTONIA MARCIA PEREIRA SOARES 1200.00 16005519272 ANTONIA MARCIANA MELO DE SOUSA 16005519272 ANTONIA MARCIANA MELO DE SOUSA RONEY SOUSA BERNARDO 1200.00 16136982383 ANTONIA MARCLEIDE MAGALHAES BRITO 16136982383 ANTONIA MARCLEIDE MAGALHAES BRITO FRANCISCO EDILSON MOREIRA ALVES1200.00 16005809351 ANTONIA MARGARIDA FARIAS 16049952559 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS FARIAS DE MESQUITA ANTONIA MARGARIDA FARIAS 1200.00 12517503208 ANTONIA MARIA DA SILVA 12517503208 ANTONIA MARIA DA SILVA FRANCISCO FERNANDO PEREIRA DA SILVA1200.00
  24. 24. 16049759244 ANTONIA MARIA DE MESQUITA 16049759244 ANTONIA MARIA DE MESQUITA RAIMUNDO NONATO MORORO DE SOUSA1200.00 16026501453 ANTONIA MARIA DE PAULA DUARTE 16376001239 MARIA LURDIANA DUARTE MARIA DA CONSOLACAO PAULA DUARTE1200.00 16005822110 ANTONIA MARIA DE SOUSA 16005822110 ANTONIA MARIA DE SOUSA FRANCISCO DE ASSIS FARIAS ARAGAO1200.00 16136982421 ANTONIA MARIA DINIZ 16438373053 LUZIVANIA MOREIRA LIMA ANTONIA MARIA DINIZ 1200.00 16005811747 ANTONIA MARIA FERREIRA LAURINDO 16005811747 ANTONIA MARIA FERREIRA LAURINDO FRANCISCO DA SILVA 1200.00 16086798118 ANTONIA MARIA MOTA DE SOUSA 16086798118 ANTONIA MARIA MOTA DE SOUSA FRANCISCO ADAO XAVIER DA SILVA 1200.00 16005817990 ANTONIA MARIA PINTO DOS SANTOS DE SOUSA16005817990 ANTONIA MARIA PINTO DOS SANTOS DE SOUSALUIZA ANDREZA DOS SANTOS SOUSA1200.00 16044494196 ANTONIA MARIA RODRIGUES DA SILVA 16044494196 ANTONIA MARIA RODRIGUES DA SILVA FRANCISCO RONALDO RODRIGUES GOMES1200.00 21219238475 ANTONIA MARILENE SOUSA MACIEL 21219238475 ANTONIA MARILENE SOUSA MACIEL ANTONIO DE SOUSA 1200.00 16049756458 ANTONIA MARLI XIMENES FEIJAO 16049756458 ANTONIA MARLI XIMENES FEIJAO BENEDITO LUCIANO XIMENES FEIJAO1200.00 16044062210 ANTONIA MARLUCIA FARIAS MARTINS 16044062210 ANTONIA MARLUCIA FARIAS MARTINS FRANCISCO GALDINO DE FARIAS NETO1200.00 16098977748 ANTONIA MARTA DO NASCIMENTO NUNES 16098977748 ANTONIA MARTA DO NASCIMENTO NUNES ERLANIA NUNES DE SOUSA 1200.00 16039892529 ANTONIA MARTA MATOS DE FARIAS 16039892529 ANTONIA MARTA MATOS DE FARIAS 1200.00 16005817109 ANTONIA MARTA PEREIRA ROCHA DO NASCIMENTO16005817109 ANTONIA MARTA PEREIRA ROCHA DO NASCIMENTOFRANCISCO DE ASSIS DO NASCIMENTO1200.00 16005809378 ANTONIA MARTINS DE FARIAS 16005809378 ANTONIA MARTINS DE FARIAS DAIANE MARTINS DE FARIAS 1200.00 16093932193 ANTONIA MARTINS MOTA 16093932193 ANTONIA MARTINS MOTA RAIMUNDO LEOCADIO BRAGA MOTA1200.00 16077907562 ANTONIA MASSILENE MACEDO VIANA 16077907562 ANTONIA MASSILENE MACEDO VIANA FRANCISCO RIBEIRO DOS SANTOS OLIVEIRA1200.00 21219981844 ANTONIA MATOS FARIAS 21219981844 ANTONIA MATOS FARIAS 1200.00 13414302038 ANTONIA MEIRICE NECO DE SOUZA 13414302038 ANTONIA MEIRICE NECO DE SOUZA KEICIANE SOUZA FARIAS 1200.00 16085647248 ANTONIA MELO DE MESQUITA 16085647248 ANTONIA MELO DE MESQUITA 1200.00 16041550060 ANTONIA MENDONCA LOPES 16041550060 ANTONIA MENDONCA LOPES FRANCISCO ERASMO GOMES ALVES 1200.00 21215778947 ANTONIA MESQUITA DA SILVA 21215778947 ANTONIA MESQUITA DA SILVA 1200.00 16078339169 ANTONIA MICHELE GOMES DE BARROS 16078339169 ANTONIA MICHELE GOMES DE BARROS 1200.00 21219238912 ANTONIA MICHELE PAIVA SALES 21219238912 ANTONIA MICHELE PAIVA SALES 1200.00 16035126139 ANTONIA MICHELE SOUSA CAMELO 16035126139 ANTONIA MICHELE SOUSA CAMELO FRANCISCO SAMPAIO MARTINS JUNIOR1200.00 16005514815 ANTONIA MONICA LOPES DOS SANTOS 16005514815 ANTONIA MONICA LOPES DOS SANTOS 1200.00 16086144800 ANTONIA MORAIS 16086144800 ANTONIA MORAIS 1200.00 16005809963 ANTONIA MORAIS FREIRE 16005809963 ANTONIA MORAIS FREIRE JOSE RIBAMAR FREIRES 1200.00 16006321905 ANTONIA MORGANA SOUSA 16006321905 ANTONIA MORGANA SOUSA 1200.00 16091230043 ANTONIA MOTA PINTO 16091230043 ANTONIA MOTA PINTO ANTONIA GLEICIANE MOTA PINTO 1200.00 16049756660 ANTONIA NACILENE RODRIGUES FERREIRA 16049756660 ANTONIA NACILENE RODRIGUES FERREIRA 1200.00 23723114063 ANTONIA NAGELA CASTRO PEREIRA 23723114063 ANTONIA NAGELA CASTRO PEREIRA PAULINO FERREIRA DE MORAIS 1200.00 16007206026 ANTONIA NAIARA MARTINS DO VALE 16007206026 ANTONIA NAIARA MARTINS DO VALE 1200.00
  25. 25. 16026501852 ANTONIA NALDIRENE DE SOUSA GOMES 16026501852 ANTONIA NALDIRENE DE SOUSA GOMES EDILSON GOMES CUNHA 1200.00 21038999504 ANTONIA NASCIMENTO DA SILVA 21038999504 ANTONIA NASCIMENTO DA SILVA 1200.00 16122362841 ANTONIA NASCIMENTO DE SOUSA 16122362841 ANTONIA NASCIMENTO DE SOUSA ANTONIO EUDES ALVES CARDOSO 1200.00 16081215661 ANTONIA NASCIMENTO DOS SANTOS 16081215661 ANTONIA NASCIMENTO DOS SANTOS 1200.00 16134016552 ANTONIA NASCIMENTO DOURADO SOARES 16134016552 ANTONIA NASCIMENTO DOURADO SOARES ANTONIO ARAUJO SOARES 1200.00 21219238106 ANTONIA NATALIA DE ALMEIDA 21219238106 ANTONIA NATALIA DE ALMEIDA 1200.00 16034809763 ANTONIA NATALIA DOS SANTOS MESQUITA 16034809763 ANTONIA NATALIA DOS SANTOS MESQUITA IRANILDO RODRIGUES DE MESQUITA1200.00 16123125010 ANTONIA NATALIA MAGALHAES DA COSTA 16123125010 ANTONIA NATALIA MAGALHAES DA COSTA 1200.00 21228490629 ANTONIA NAYARA PEREIRA DE SOUSA 16085660899 ANTONIO REGINALDO RODRIGUES GOMES ANTONIA NAYARA PEREIRA DE SOUSA1200.00 16005823281 ANTONIA NEIDE ABREU TEIXEIRA 16005823281 ANTONIA NEIDE ABREU TEIXEIRA ANTONIO AGAMENON SILVA TEIXEIRA1200.00 16084386831 ANTONIA NEIVIANA ALVES ARAUJO 16084386831 ANTONIA NEIVIANA ALVES ARAUJO 1200.00 16040054558 ANTONIA NEURISMAR LAURIANO LIMA 16040054558 ANTONIA NEURISMAR LAURIANO LIMA DAVILA MARIA LAURIANO DE SOUSA1200.00 16007192041 ANTONIA NILDA DA SILVA FERNANDES 16007192041 ANTONIA NILDA DA SILVA FERNANDES ANTONIO DUARTE GOMES 1200.00 16040940620 ANTONIA NILVA MORAIS 16040940620 ANTONIA NILVA MORAIS FLAVIO ARAUJO DA COSTA 1200.00 16084393307 ANTONIA NILZA DE SOUSA GOMES 16084393307 ANTONIA NILZA DE SOUSA GOMES ANTONIO LOIOLA DIAS 1200.00 16049761036 ANTONIA NOBRE RODRIGUES 16049761036 ANTONIA NOBRE RODRIGUES FRANCISCO CARLOS DE OLIVEIRA 1200.00 16041200140 ANTONIA NOELIA GOMES BEZERRA 16041200140 ANTONIA NOELIA GOMES BEZERRA JERONIMO FERREIRA MARCIEL 1200.00 16132877968 ANTONIA NUBIA FERREIRA DE PAIVA 16132877968 ANTONIA NUBIA FERREIRA DE PAIVA ALESSANDRO PAIVA DE SOUZA 1200.00 16085653515 ANTONIA OSENIR MARTINHO DE SOUSA 16085653515 ANTONIA OSENIR MARTINHO DE SOUSA MARCILIO MARTINS DE SOUSA 1200.00 16084422560 ANTONIA PAIVA DE SOUSA 16084422560 ANTONIA PAIVA DE SOUSA JOSE ALBENIR MELO FREIRES 1200.00 16005812859 ANTONIA PAIVA MAGALHAES 16005812859 ANTONIA PAIVA MAGALHAES FRANCISCO CAMELO MESQUITA 1200.00 16035294961 ANTONIA PATRICIA CORDEIRO DE LIMA 16035294961 ANTONIA PATRICIA CORDEIRO DE LIMA 1200.00 16007193439 ANTONIA PATRICIA DE CARVALHO 16007193439 ANTONIA PATRICIA DE CARVALHO 1200.00 21215912708 ANTONIA PAULA LOPES RODRIGUES 21215912708 ANTONIA PAULA LOPES RODRIGUES 1200.00 16132877089 ANTONIA PAULA MESQUITA CASSIMIRO 16132877089 ANTONIA PAULA MESQUITA CASSIMIRO 1200.00 16006322405 ANTONIA PAULA SILVA DE SOUSA 16006322405 ANTONIA PAULA SILVA DE SOUSA JOAO ISRAEL DE SOUSA RODRIGUES1200.00 16068283918 ANTONIA PAULINO DE CASTRO 16068283918 ANTONIA PAULINO DE CASTRO WALTER PEREIRA DO NASCIMENTO 1200.00 16133137534 ANTONIA PEREIRA CATUNDA DE MESQUITA 16133137534 ANTONIA PEREIRA CATUNDA DE MESQUITA 1200.00 16049762857 ANTONIA PEREIRA DA SILVA 16049762857 ANTONIA PEREIRA DA SILVA 1200.00 16007200370 ANTONIA PEREIRA DOS SANTOS 16007200370 ANTONIA PEREIRA DOS SANTOS FRANCISCO ERIVALDO SOUSA DOS SANTOS1200.00 23651288605 ANTONIA PEREIRA DOS SANTOS SILVA 14070534195 DEYBSON DE MESQUITA MACIEL ANTONIA PEREIRA DOS SANTOS SILVA1200.00 16039894629 ANTONIA PERES DA SILVA 16039894629 ANTONIA PERES DA SILVA JOSE GOMES DE SALES 1200.00 16077907783 ANTONIA PINTO DE MOURA 16077907783 ANTONIA PINTO DE MOURA OCEAN NASCIMENTO DE SOUSA 1200.00
  26. 26. 16005514599 ANTONIA QUITERIA MELO DOS SANTOS 16005514599 ANTONIA QUITERIA MELO DOS SANTOS 1200.00 16088505886 ANTONIA RAILA FARIAS DOS SANTOS 16088505886 ANTONIA RAILA FARIAS DOS SANTOS PAULO MADEIRA RODRIGUES 1200.00 16044490581 ANTONIA RAILANE DE MELO PINTO 16044490581 ANTONIA RAILANE DE MELO PINTO FRANCISCO FABIO GOMES DO NASCIMENTO1200.00 16007203337 ANTONIA RAIMUNDA DA SILVA 16007203337 ANTONIA RAIMUNDA DA SILVA EDILARDO CAETANO LOPES 1200.00 16084418555 ANTONIA RAIMUNDA ROMAO DA SILVA 16084418555 ANTONIA RAIMUNDA ROMAO DA SILVA 1200.00 16043228565 ANTONIA RAMIRES SILVA BRAGA 16043228565 ANTONIA RAMIRES SILVA BRAGA 1200.00 20746858749 ANTONIA RAYLA MARTINS FEITOZA 20746858749 ANTONIA RAYLA MARTINS FEITOZA ANA CARLA DO NASCIMENTO CARDOSO1200.00 16162506143 ANTONIA REGIA SANTOS DE SOUSA 16162506143 ANTONIA REGIA SANTOS DE SOUSA FRANCISCO PINTO DA SILVA 1200.00 20927478034 ANTONIA REGIANA RODRIGUES ANDRADE 20927478034 ANTONIA REGIANA RODRIGUES ANDRADE FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS LOIOLA ANDRADE1200.00 16133136732 ANTONIA REGINA EVANGELISTA FARIAS 16133136732 ANTONIA REGINA EVANGELISTA FARIAS 1200.00 16086794430 ANTONIA REGINA FARIAS COELHO 16086794430 ANTONIA REGINA FARIAS COELHO VERDIANO DOS SANTOS HENRIQUE 1200.00 16005810325 ANTONIA REGINA FELIX GOMES 16005810325 ANTONIA REGINA FELIX GOMES SEBASTIAO LIMA MUNIZ 1200.00 20935774224 ANTONIA REJANE CARDOSO SOARES 20935774224 ANTONIA REJANE CARDOSO SOARES JEOVANE AZEVEDO DO NASCIMENTO1200.00 16072357505 ANTONIA RENATA RIBEIRO SOUSA 16072357505 ANTONIA RENATA RIBEIRO SOUSA 1200.00 16005814215 ANTONIA RIBEIRO DE MORAIS 16005814215 ANTONIA RIBEIRO DE MORAIS JOSE EDMILSON FERREIRA DE MORAIS1200.00 16005270649 ANTONIA RIBEIRO DE SOUSA FERREIRA 16005270649 ANTONIA RIBEIRO DE SOUSA FERREIRA MARCOS VENICIOS FERREIRA 1200.00 21203078295 ANTONIA RIBEIRO PIRES 21203078295 ANTONIA RIBEIRO PIRES 1200.00 16050552194 ANTONIA RITA FERREIRA DO NASCIMENTO 16050552194 ANTONIA RITA FERREIRA DO NASCIMENTO ARTENIO BARBOSA DO NASCIMENTO1200.00 21219982441 ANTONIA ROCICLEIDE TAVARES DA SILVA 21219982441 ANTONIA ROCICLEIDE TAVARES DA SILVA JOAO RODRIGUES DE SOUZA NETO 1200.00 16013795747 ANTONIA RODRIGUES 16013795747 ANTONIA RODRIGUES FERNANDO ANTONIO TIBURCIO 1200.00 16006302935 ANTONIA RODRIGUES ARAUJO 16006302935 ANTONIA RODRIGUES ARAUJO 1200.00 16006303966 ANTONIA RODRIGUES BARBOSA 16006303966 ANTONIA RODRIGUES BARBOSA 1200.00 12800941547 ANTONIA RODRIGUES BRAGA FEIJAO 12800941547 ANTONIA RODRIGUES BRAGA FEIJAO FRANCISCO CARLOS XIMENES FEIJAO1200.00 16040601966 ANTONIA RODRIGUES DA SILVA 16040601966 ANTONIA RODRIGUES DA SILVA 1200.00 16049759287 ANTONIA RODRIGUES DE MESQUITA 16049759287 ANTONIA RODRIGUES DE MESQUITA FRANCISCA JANIELE RODRIGUES DE MESQUITA1200.00 16066548280 ANTONIA RODRIGUES DE MESQUITA 16066548280 ANTONIA RODRIGUES DE MESQUITA LARISSE MESQUITA RODRIGUES 1200.00 21221948239 ANTONIA RODRIGUES DE OLIVEIRA 21221948239 ANTONIA RODRIGUES DE OLIVEIRA SEBASTIAO HENRIQUE PAULO CARDOSO1200.00 16077908135 ANTONIA RODRIGUES DE OLIVEIRA 16077908135 ANTONIA RODRIGUES DE OLIVEIRA 1200.00 16092674689 ANTONIA RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 16092674689 ANTONIA RODRIGUES DE SOUSA FRANCISCO MARDONIO DA SILVA MORAIS1200.00 16136983819 ANTONIA RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 16136983819 ANTONIA RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 1200.00 16006322502 ANTONIA RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 16213476866 JORDANA RODRIGUES DE SOUSA ANTONIO EDILSON ALVES DE SOUSA1200.00 12283146390 ANTONIA RODRIGUES DUARTE 16214450607 GEOVANO RODRIGUES DUARTE ANTONIA RODRIGUES DUARTE 1200.00 16012797401 ANTONIA RODRIGUES FELIX 16012797401 ANTONIA RODRIGUES FELIX ANTONIO CARLOS BANDEIRA DE SOUSA JUNIOR1200.00
  27. 27. 16005823184 ANTONIA RODRIGUES SOARES 16043143292 FRANCISCO AFONSO XIMENES AFRANIO RODRIGUIES XIMENES 1200.00 16040053527 ANTONIA ROMILA SERAFIM FERREIRA 16040053527 ANTONIA ROMILA SERAFIM FERREIRA 1200.00 16043228557 ANTONIA RONIELE SILVA BRAGA 16043228557 ANTONIA RONIELE SILVA BRAGA 1200.00 16005815734 ANTONIA ROSALIA SALES DE OLIVERIA 16005815734 ANTONIA ROSALIA SALES DE OLIVERIA EVARISTO GUERRA 1200.00 16007199356 ANTONIA ROSIANA DE OLIVEIRA RODRIGUES 16007199356 ANTONIA ROSIANA DE OLIVEIRA RODRIGUES 1200.00 16007198090 ANTONIA ROSIANE FERREIRA DE OLIVEIRA 16007198090 ANTONIA ROSIANE FERREIRA DE OLIVEIRA 1200.00 16005809394 ANTONIA ROSIANE GOMES FARIAS 16005809394 ANTONIA ROSIANE GOMES FARIAS 1200.00 16072355340 ANTONIA ROSILANDIA ALEXANDRE DE OLIVEIRA16072355340 ANTONIA ROSILANDIA ALEXANDRE DE OLIVEIRAJOSE LINHARES MESQUITA 1200.00 21219015484 ANTONIA ROSIMAR RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS21219015484 ANTONIA ROSIMAR RODRIGUES DOS SANTOSFRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS SILVA COSTA1200.00 23680125336 ANTONIA ROSIMEIRIA DE MESQUITA 23680125336 ANTONIA ROSIMEIRIA DE MESQUITA EMIDIO PERNAMBUCO DUARTE 1200.00 16091230817 ANTONIA ROSINEIA MADEIRA RODRIGUES 16091230817 ANTONIA ROSINEIA MADEIRA RODRIGUES JOSE MARTINS DE SOUSA 1200.00 16005822692 ANTONIA ROZANETE ALVES DE SOUZA 16005822692 ANTONIA ROZANETE ALVES DE SOUZA 1200.00 16077906620 ANTONIA ROZENIR BARBOSA DUARTE 16077906620 ANTONIA ROZENIR BARBOSA DUARTE 1200.00 16068285872 ANTONIA ROZIANA LIMA DO NASCIMENTO 16068285872 ANTONIA ROZIANA LIMA DO NASCIMENTO JOAO BARBOSA BRASILEIRO 1200.00 16005822684 ANTONIA ROZILEUDA ALVES DE SOUZA 16005822684 ANTONIA ROZILEUDA ALVES DE SOUZA 1200.00 16007195075 ANTONIA SABRINA MESQUITA LOURENCO 16007195075 ANTONIA SABRINA MESQUITA LOURENCO 1200.00 16095037698 ANTONIA SAMILA SERAFIM FERREIRA 16095037698 ANTONIA SAMILA SERAFIM FERREIRA 1200.00 16163535880 ANTONIA SANDRA CHAVES DE MESQUITA 16163535880 ANTONIA SANDRA CHAVES DE MESQUITA 1200.00 16043231019 ANTONIA SANDRA DA ROCHA 16043231019 ANTONIA SANDRA DA ROCHA FRANCISCO LUIZ PAIVA DA SILVA 1200.00 16093932800 ANTONIA SANDRA DE OLIVEIRA NOBERTO 16093932800 ANTONIA SANDRA DE OLIVEIRA NOBERTO 1200.00 16130526122 ANTONIA SANDRA MACEDO MARTINS 16130526122 ANTONIA SANDRA MACEDO MARTINS 1200.00 16039460750 ANTONIA SANDRA MAGALHAES RIBEIRO 16039460750 ANTONIA SANDRA MAGALHAES RIBEIRO MANOEL ELKIDENISE DE MESQUITA VIANA1200.00 12678515542 ANTONIA SEBASTIANA FARIAS MARTINS 12678515542 ANTONIA SEBASTIANA FARIAS MARTINS 1200.00 16005815653 ANTONIA SILMARA SOUSA DE OLIVEIRA 16005815653 ANTONIA SILMARA SOUSA DE OLIVEIRA ANTONIO VALDENIR SILVA SOUSA 1200.00 16049756857 ANTONIA SILVANA SOUSA FRANCO 16049756857 ANTONIA SILVANA SOUSA FRANCO SABRINA SOUSA FRANCO 1200.00 16049764302 ANTONIA SILVENE RIBEIRO DE SOUSA 16049754889 ANTONIO FLAVIO DA SILVA MACEDO ANTONIA SILVENE RIBEIRO DE SOUSA1200.00 16007205577 ANTONIA SIMONE BARBOSA DE SOUSA 16007205577 ANTONIA SIMONE BARBOSA DE SOUSA 1200.00 16049755672 ANTONIA SIMONE MARQUES BARBOSA 16049755672 ANTONIA SIMONE MARQUES BARBOSA 1200.00 16040950545 ANTONIA SOARES DE OLIVEIRA 16040950545 ANTONIA SOARES DE OLIVEIRA JOSE VALDENIR ARAUJO BARBOSA 1200.00 16005512596 ANTONIA SOARES OLIVEIRA 16005512596 ANTONIA SOARES OLIVEIRA AUTALIBIO ARAGAO DE OLIVEIRA 1200.00 14256943400 ANTONIA SOCORRO MATOS DE ALMEIDA 14256943400 ANTONIA SOCORRO MATOS DE ALMEIDA 1200.00 16026502247 ANTONIA SOLANGE CARVALHO COELHO 16026502247 ANTONIA SOLANGE CARVALHO COELHO VALDERI SOUSA MUNIZ 1200.00 16043109922 ANTONIA SOLANGE MESQUITA PEREIRA 16043109922 ANTONIA SOLANGE MESQUITA PEREIRA RAIMUNDO LOPES PEREIRA 1200.00
  28. 28. 16039305895 ANTONIA SONALBA EUCLIDES DE SOUSA 16039305895 ANTONIA SONALBA EUCLIDES DE SOUSA KAMILLA SOUSA MARTINS 1200.00 16072788409 ANTONIA SONIA FERREIRA 16072788409 ANTONIA SONIA FERREIRA 1200.00 16099706381 ANTONIA SOUSA SILVA 16099706381 ANTONIA SOUSA SILVA 1200.00 16005816951 ANTONIA SUELANE ALVES RODRIGUES 16005816951 ANTONIA SUELANE ALVES RODRIGUES 1200.00 16005822846 ANTONIA SULIANE DE SOUSA 16005822846 ANTONIA SULIANE DE SOUSA 1200.00 16034199906 ANTONIA TACIANA PINHEIRO CARDOSO SILVA16034199906 ANTONIA TACIANA PINHEIRO CARDOSO SILVAMAURICIO MARTINS DA SILVA 1200.00 16005815831 ANTONIA TAIS XIMENES PAIVA PIMENTA 16005815831 ANTONIA TAIS XIMENES PAIVA PIMENTA SAMUEL BORGES PIMENTA 1200.00 16083795320 ANTONIA TALIA RODRIGUES PINTO 16083795320 ANTONIA TALIA RODRIGUES PINTO BRUNO DUARTE CARVALHO 1200.00 16136982790 ANTONIA TALILA DE SOUSA LEITE 16136982790 ANTONIA TALILA DE SOUSA LEITE JOSE ROBERTO BARBOSA DE ABREU 1200.00 16043604818 ANTONIA TALYA MARINHO MARTINS 16043604818 ANTONIA TALYA MARINHO MARTINS 1200.00 21222246947 ANTONIA TAMIRES GOMES DE SOUSA 13922934853 LUCAS DE SOUSA OLIVEIRA ANTONIA TAMIRES GOMES DE SOUSA1200.00 16035126201 ANTONIA TAMIRES GOMES RODRIGUES 16035126201 ANTONIA TAMIRES GOMES RODRIGUES 1200.00 16049760587 ANTONIA TANHA MARTINS PEREIRA 16049760587 ANTONIA TANHA MARTINS PEREIRA ANTONIA LAIS PEREIRA DE PAULA 1200.00 16062265713 ANTONIA TAYNARA BARBOSA PINTO 16062265713 ANTONIA TAYNARA BARBOSA PINTO 1200.00 16073328797 ANTONIA THAINA DAMASCENO SOUSA 16073328797 ANTONIA THAINA DAMASCENO SOUSA 1200.00 16081213456 ANTONIA THAIS BARBOSA MARTINS DOS SANTOS16081213456 ANTONIA THAIS BARBOSA MARTINS DOS SANTOSFRANCISCO JOSE SALES DE OLIVEIRA JUNIOR1200.00 16081896626 ANTONIA VALBENIA LOPES DE SOUSA 16081896626 ANTONIA VALBENIA LOPES DE SOUSA 1200.00 13329318197 ANTONIA VALDECI DE MESQUITA 13329318197 ANTONIA VALDECI DE MESQUITA 1200.00 16049761133 ANTONIA VALDENIA BENEVINUTO RODRIGUES16049761133 ANTONIA VALDENIA BENEVINUTO RODRIGUESANTONIO MENDONCA PEREIRA 1200.00 16007192297 ANTONIA VALDENY LEMOS FRANCO 16007192297 ANTONIA VALDENY LEMOS FRANCO ANTONIO SOUSA PINTO 1200.00 16078340892 ANTONIA VALDERINA PEREIRA MELO 16078340892 ANTONIA VALDERINA PEREIRA MELO ANTONIO CARDOSO DA SILVA 1200.00 16132876937 ANTONIA VALERIA VIEIRA GOMES 16132876937 ANTONIA VALERIA VIEIRA GOMES 1200.00 21203813262 ANTONIA VALNEIDE CARLOS SOUSA 21203813262 ANTONIA VALNEIDE CARLOS SOUSA PATRICIA SOUSA DE ALMEIDA 1200.00 16038915665 ANTONIA VALNEIDE RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 16038915665 ANTONIA VALNEIDE RODRIGUES DE SOUSA GISELE RODRIGUES DE SOUSA 1200.00 16040259052 ANTONIA VALNEIDE SANTANA DE SOUSA 16040259052 ANTONIA VALNEIDE SANTANA DE SOUSA MANOEL COSTA DE SOUSA 1200.00 16007198570 ANTONIA VALNEIDE SILVA PEREIRA 16007198570 ANTONIA VALNEIDE SILVA PEREIRA FRANCISCO TILEMON CHAVES SILVA1200.00 21232714498 ANTONIA VALNICE DE ALMEIDA RODRIGUES 21232714498 ANTONIA VALNICE DE ALMEIDA RODRIGUES ANA CLARA RODRIGUES TEIXEIRA 1200.00 20209254690 ANTONIA VANESSA FONTINELE 20209254690 ANTONIA VANESSA FONTINELE 1200.00 12736253541 ANTONIA VANEUSA TIMBO FERREIRA 12736253541 ANTONIA VANEUSA TIMBO FERREIRA 1200.00 16006309522 ANTONIA VANIELE RODRIGUES LOPES 16006309522 ANTONIA VANIELE RODRIGUES LOPES 1200.00 16035126015 ANTONIA VANUZA VIEIRA BIE 16035126015 ANTONIA VANUZA VIEIRA BIE ANTONIO FRANCO DE MOURA 1200.00 16077909824 ANTONIA VERA LUCIA GOMES UMBELINO 16077909824 ANTONIA VERA LUCIA GOMES UMBELINO FRANCISCO DE PINHO FARIAS 1200.00 16132748327 ANTONIA VERA LUCIA JORGE 16132748327 ANTONIA VERA LUCIA JORGE ANTONIO PEDRO AUGUSTO JORGE 1200.00

