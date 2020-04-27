What is Physics?

Physics is defined as the study of energy and matter. More precisely, it is the study of how matter and energy interact with each other and how they affect each other over time and through space. Physics functions in an exciting dimension. What we mean by this is that things keep changing in the world of physics with every new discovery. As theories progress and new discoveries are made, not only the answer but the whole question changes. Due to this, many individuals try to define physics by what it was rather than what it is and will be.