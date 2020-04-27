Successfully reported this slideshow.
What is Physics?
Physics is defined as the study of energy and matter. More precisely, it is the study of how matter and energy interact with each other and how they affect each other over time and through space. Physics functions in an exciting dimension. What we mean by this is that things keep changing in the world of physics with every new discovery. As theories progress and new discoveries are made, not only the answer but the whole question changes. Due to this, many individuals try to define physics by what it was rather than what it is and will be.

  2. 2. Introduction Physics is defined as the study of energy and matter. More precisely, it is the study of how matter and energy interact with each other and how they affect each other over time and through space. Physics functions in an exciting dimension. What we mean by this is that things keep changing in the world of physics with every new discovery. As theories progress and new discoveries are made, not only the answer but the whole question changes. Due to this, many individuals try to define physics by what it was rather than what it is and will be.
  3. 3. Emergence of Physics Some of the first quantitative physical laws such as the Archimedes’ descriptions of the principle of levers and the buoyancy of bodies in the water, was established by the early Greeks. Without actually conducting experiments, physics as a Science stagnated for many centuries. However, by the 17th century, physicists such as Galileo Galilei and Issac Newton explored the use of mathematics as a fundamental tool in physics, which further led to advances in describing the laws of gravity and the laws of motion.Later, in the 1800s, the laws of magnetism, electricity and electromechanical waves were developed by Faraday and Maxwell. Many others contributed to our understanding of thermodynamics and optics, during this era.Modern physics started during the early 20th century with the discovery of X-rays (Röntgen 1895), radioactivity (Becquerel 1896), the quantum hypothesis (Planck 1900), relativity (Einstein 1905) and atomic theory (Bohr 1913).
  4. 4. Physics is one of the most important subjects in modern times. Everything we do in our day to day life is related to this subject. So why should we study physics? Some importance of studying the subject is given in the points below. Without physics there would be no airplanes, cars, motorbikes, solar panels, computers, light bulbs, digital cameras, grocery laser scanners and much more. Why is it Important To Study Physics? Physics tries to define the universe in the simplest terms possible. That is done by specifying basic quantities and units, for instance – velocity, electric field and kinetic energy. It also tries to find relations between fundamentally measurable quantities such as Newton’s laws of motion, special relativity and conservation of energy. Physics is one of the most important subjects in modern times. Everything we do in our day to day life is related to this subject. So why should we study physics? Some importance of studying the subject is given in the points below.
