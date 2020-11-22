-
Terbicip Tablets (Generic Terbinafine Hydrochloride Tablets) are used to treat fungal infections of the skin and nails caused by Trichophyton, Microsporum canis and Epidermophyton floccosum. Terbinafine tablets are also used for the treatment of Ringworm where oral therapy is considered appropriate due to the site, severity or extent of the infection and Onychomycosis (fungal infections of the fingernails and toenails).
