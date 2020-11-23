Successfully reported this slideshow.
Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) is a phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) inhibitor used to treat adult men who have erectile dysfunction (also called sexual impotence or erectile dysfunction, also known in short as ED).
In combination with sexual stimulation, Sildenafil Citrate works by increasing blood flow to the penis to help a man get and keep an erection.
Penegra tablets are available in strengths of 50 mg and 100 mg.

  2. 2. Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) © The Swiss Pharmacy Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) is a phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) inhibitor used to treat adult men who have erectile dysfunction (also called sexual impotence or erectile dysfunction, also known in short as ED). In combination with sexual stimulation, Sildenafil Citrate works by increasing blood flow to the penis to help a man get and keep an erection. Penegra tablets are available in strengths of 50 mg and 100 mg.
  3. 3. Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) © The Swiss Pharmacy Penegra tablets are manufactured by Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited, India in strengths of 50 mg and 100 mg.
  4. 4. Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) © The Swiss Pharmacy Chemical Structure
  5. 5. Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) © The Swiss Pharmacy The active ingredient contained in Penegra tablets is Sildenafil Citrate. Each Penegra tablet contains Sildenafil Citrate equivalent to 50 mg or 100 mg of Sildenafil.
  6. 6. Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) © The Swiss Pharmacy Uses of Penegra 50 mg and 100 mg tablets: Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) is an oral treatment for adult men suffering from erectile dysfunction. Erectile dysfunction is a condition where the penis does not harden and expand when a man is sexually excited, or when he cannot keep an erection. When a man is sexually stimulated, his body's normal response is to increase blood flow to his penis to produce an erection. By controlling the enzyme, Sildenafil Citrate helps to maintain an erection after the penis is stroked.
  7. 7. Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) © The Swiss Pharmacy Uses of Penegra 50 mg and 100 mg tablets: Without physical action to the penis, such as that occurring during sexual intercourse, Penegra (Sildenafil Citrate) will not work to cause an erection. In order for Sildenafil to be effective, sexual stimulation is necessary. Sildenafil restores impaired erectile function by increasing blood flow to the penis, resulting in a natural response to sexual stimulation. Penegra Tablets (Sildenafil Citrate) for erectile dysfunction can be taken by men aged 18 and over. It's not indicated for women or children.
  8. 8. Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) © The Swiss Pharmacy Recommended Adult Dosage For most patients, the recommended dose of Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Tablets) is 50 mg taken, as needed, approximately 1 hour before sexual activity. However, Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate tablets) may be taken anywhere from 30 minutes to 4 hours before sexual activity. Based on effectiveness and toleration, the dosage may be increased to a maximum of 100 mg or decreased to 25 mg. Maximum recommended dosing frequency is once per day (i.e. 24 hours must pass before you take the next dose)
  9. 9. Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) © The Swiss Pharmacy Penegra Tablets Contraindications ➔Penegra is contraindicated in patients with a known hypersensitivity to Sildenafil Citrate or any component of the tablet. ➔Administration of Penegra to patients using nitric oxide donors, such as organic nitrates or organic nitrites in any form. Penegra was shown to potentiate the hypotensive effect of nitrates. ➔Administration of Penegra with Guanylate Cyclase (GC) stimulators, such as Riociguat is contraindicated. ➔Penegra (Sildenafil), should not be used in men for whom sexual activity is inadvisable (e.g. patients with severe cardiovascular disorders such as unstable angina or severe cardiac failure).
  10. 10. Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) © The Swiss Pharmacy Storage Instructions Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) have to be stored at controlled room temperature i.e. from 20°C to 25°C (68°F to 77°F) with excursions permitted between 15° to 30°C (59° to 86°F). Keep this as well as all other medicines away from children and pets.
  11. 11. Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) © The Swiss Pharmacy Warnings Patients should not use Penegra if sexual activity is inadvisable due to cardiovascular status. Patients should seek emergency treatment if an erection lasts for greater than 4 hours. Use Penegra with caution in patients predisposed to priapism. Patients should stop Penegra and seek medical care if a sudden loss of vision occurs in one or both eyes, which could be a sign of non arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). Penegra should be used with caution, and only when the anticipated benefits outweigh the risks, in patients with a history of NAION. Patients with a "crowded" optic disc may also be at an increased risk of NAION.
  12. 12. Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) © The Swiss Pharmacy Warnings Patients should stop Penegra and seek prompt medical attention in the event of sudden decrease or loss of hearing. Caution is advised when Penegra is co-administered with alpha-blockers or anti-hypertensives. Concomitant use may lead to hypotension. Decreased blood pressure, syncope, and prolonged erection may occur at higher Sildenafil exposures. In patients taking strong CYP inhibitors, such as Ritonavir, Sildenafil exposure is increased. Decrease in Penegra dosage is recommended.
  13. 13. Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) © The Swiss Pharmacy Effects On Ability To Drive And Use Machines No studies on the effects on the ability to drive and use machines have been performed. As dizziness and altered vision were reported in clinical trials with Sildenafil Citrate, patients should be aware of how they react to Penegra tablets (Sildenafil Citrate), before driving or operating machinery.
  14. 14. Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) © The Swiss Pharmacy Possible Side Effects Most common Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate tablets) side effects with an incidence rate of greater than or equal to 2% include headache, flushing, dyspepsia, abnormal vision, nasal congestion, back pain, myalgia, nausea, dizziness and rash.
  15. 15. Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) © The Swiss Pharmacy Possible Side Effects The following side effects occurred in less than 2% of of patients in controlled clinical trials; a causal relationship to Sildenafil Citrate (Penegra Tablets) is uncertain. Body as a Whole: face edema, photosensitivity reaction, shock, asthenia, pain, chills, accidental fall, abdominal pain, allergic reaction, chest pain, accidental injury. Cardiovascular: angina pectoris, AV block, migraine, syncope, tachycardia, palpitation, hypotension, postural hypotension, myocardial ischemia, cerebral thrombosis, cardiac arrest, heart failure, abnormal electrocardiogram, cardiomyopathy. Digestive: vomiting, glossitis, colitis, dysphagia, gastritis, gastroenteritis, esophagitis, stomatitis, dry mouth, liver function tests abnormal, rectal hemorrhage, gingivitis. Hemic and Lymphatic: anemia and leukopenia. Metabolic and Nutritional: thirst, edema, gout, unstable diabetes, hyperglycemia, peripheral edema, hyperuricemia, hypoglycemic reaction, hypernatremia. Musculoskeletal: arthritis, arthrosis, myalgia, tendon rupture, tenosynovitis, bone pain, myasthenia, synovitis.
  16. 16. Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) © The Swiss Pharmacy Possible Side Effects The following side effects occurred in less than 2% of of patients in controlled clinical trials; a causal relationship to Sildenafil Citrate (Penegra Tablets) is uncertain. Nervous: ataxia, hypertonia, neuralgia, neuropathy, paresthesia, tremor, vertigo, depression, insomnia, somnolence, abnormal dreams, reflexes decreased, hypesthesia. Respiratory: asthma, dyspnea, laryngitis, pharyngitis, sinusitis, bronchitis, sputum increased, cough increased. Skin and Appendages: urticaria, herpes simplex, pruritus, sweating, skin ulcer, contact dermatitis, exfoliative dermatitis. Special Senses: sudden decrease or loss of hearing, mydriasis, conjunctivitis, photophobia, tinnitus, eye pain, ear pain, eye hemorrhage, cataract, dry eyes. Urogenital: cystitis, nocturia, urinary frequency, breast enlargement, urinary incontinence, abnormal ejaculation, genital edema and anorgasmia.
  17. 17. Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) © The Swiss Pharmacy Penegra Tablets Overdosage Overdose information of Sildenafil Citrate (Penegra Tablets) is limited. In studies with healthy volunteers, of single doses up to 800mg, adverse effects were similar to those seen at lower doses but incidence rates and severities were increased. Survival is reported in a 42-year-old female following an overdose with 2,000mg Sildenafil. In cases of overdose, standard supportive measures should be adopted as required. Sildenafil blood levels are not clinically useful. Monitor ECG and blood pressure in symptomatic patients. Renal dialysis is not expected to accelerate clearance as Sildenafil is highly bound to plasma protein and not eliminated in the urine.
  18. 18. Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) © The Swiss Pharmacy Penegra Tablets During Pregnancy Sildenafil Citrate (Penegra Tablets) has been classified by the US FDA as Pregnancy Category B. Sildenafil Citrate is not indicated for use in females. There are no data with the use of Sildenafil in pregnant women to inform any drug-associated risks for adverse developmental outcomes. Animal reproduction studies conducted with Sildenafil Citrate did not show adverse developmental outcomes when administered during organogenesis in rats and rabbits at oral doses up to 16 and 32 times, respectively, the maximum recommended human dose (MRHD) of 100mg/day on a mg/m basis.
  19. 19. Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) © The Swiss Pharmacy Penegra Tablets are manufactured by Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited, India. For More details Click Here

