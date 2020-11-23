-
Penegra (Generic Sildenafil Citrate Tablets) is a phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) inhibitor used to treat adult men who have erectile dysfunction (also called sexual impotence or erectile dysfunction, also known in short as ED).
In combination with sexual stimulation, Sildenafil Citrate works by increasing blood flow to the penis to help a man get and keep an erection.
Penegra tablets are available in strengths of 50 mg and 100 mg.
