Best Diets

The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 02 The information in this handbook is not intended to replace medical advice. No acti...
This is Not a Review Or a Free Report! This Launch Handbook is just a small part of the actual Brian Flatt's The 4 Week Di...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 05 Many of us are paralyzed by the conflicting information being given out in the heal...
Enter The 4 Week Diet… The 4 Week Diet is based on medical science, rational thoughts and real-life proven results. As of ...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 07 RAPID WEIGHT LOSS In all my years in the diet fitness industry, I don’t think anyo...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 08 utilizes, stores and burns body fat. This book will show you how and why you have g...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 09 HOW THIS SYSTEM WORKS The 4 Week Diet is divided up into several distinct parts. 1....
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 10 To Summarize So Far… The purpose of this book is - simply cut to the chase—to help ...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 11 WHY THIS DIET? This diet is going to have several benefits on your life outside of ...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 12 WHY 4 WEEKS? Research has shown that most overweight people are carrying around 24-...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 13 28 DAYS TO MAKE A HABIT Research has shown that it takes approximately 28 days for ...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 14 FAT LOSS VS. WEIGHT LOSS We tend to use the term “weight loss” generally when we go...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 15 You can spot these diets from a mile away, if you know what you’re looking for. The...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 16 If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should take a good look at your ...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 17 NUTRIENTS What the Body Needs and What it Doesn’t Our bodies need nutrients, vitami...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 18 PROTEIN, FAT, CARBOHYDRATES The primary nutrients humans consume are protein, fat a...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 19 Lysine, leucine, isoleucine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan, and ...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 20 body, it begins to use stored body fat. Secondly, the release of glucagon into the ...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 21 Carbohydrates Although carbohydrates are the most common source of energy in humans...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 22 THE FOOD PYRAMID AND OBESITY Now, the last thing I could ever be called is a “consp...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 23 I think the Harvard School of Public Health said it best in their famed article, Wh...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 24 FIBER Fiber is actually a carbohydrate but I felt the need to devote a specific sec...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 25 METABOLISM The primary function of our metabolism is simply to provide the right am...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 26 are used for this. People who want to lose weight usually aim for a higher basal me...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 27 • Stress level: stress is inversely proportional to metabolism. The more stressed y...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 28 HOW WE GET FAT Modern medicine, weight loss “gurus” and so-call fitness “experts” h...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 29 CONTROL YOUR BLOOD SUGAR AND YOU CAN CONTROL YOUR WEIGHT FOREVER We get fat because...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 30 that you know this, you can put yourself in control using the methods you’ll learn ...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 31 The problem, however, is that when blood sugar spikes and insulin is secreted, bloo...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 32 TRIGLYCERIDES Remember those fatty acids we talked about? Guess what happens when t...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 33 Remember, nothing causes us to burn fat faster than starvation. But…starvation has ...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 34 HOW TO GET THIN As I’ve pointed out, the fastest and easiest way to lose weight is ...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 35 DIET OVERVIEW Following The 4 Week Diet typically results in body fat losses of 3/4...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 36 MEAL FREQUENCY Understand that your body does not store protein like it does with f...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 37 WATER Most people I know are guilty of not drinking enough water. Drinking adequate...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 38 DIET ESSENTIALS The 4 Week Diet recommends some essential supplements for maximum e...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 39 Essential Fatty Acids (EFA’s) Your health, good or bad, is driven in the large part...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 40 Research has shown that a person who keeps a diet high in Omega-3’s is at low risk ...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 41 Whey Protein Whey protein is considered a “complete protein” in that it has all of ...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 42 CLA Leucine Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) has excited many researchers over the pa...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 43 Understand that whey protein is a complete protein which is a great source of Leuci...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 44 Fat Burner (Optional) Ok, fat burners are a controversial subject—especially with m...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 45 Here’s my suggestion for those new to this fat burning combo: • Ephedrine HCL: 25m...
The 4 Week Diet - Launch Handbook | 46 LET’S GET STARTED Now that you understand the reason behind The 4 Week Diet, we can...
DOWNLOAD THE ENTIRE SYSTEM! A FOOLPROOF, SCIENCE-BASED DIET THAT’S 100% GUARANTEED TO MELT AWAY 24 TO 32 POUNDS OF STUBBOR...
search incomes:
Best Diets

