PRODUCTIVITY HACKS FOR PRODUCT MANAGERS GETTING MORE DONE IN LESS TIME APRIL 16TH, 2017 Presented By: Andy Wadhwa
About Me 2 • Product Leader w/ 10+ years experience • Mix of consumer & enterprise software at startups and mid-size compa...
Do these challenges sound familiar? 3 • Fighting daily fires rather making headway on product work • Day filled with meeti...
The myth of multi-tasking 4
Good PM = Everything to everybody 5 • “Go-to” person within the organization • Fix problems, answer questions, serve as a ...
Staying afloat 6 • Requires discipline & focus • Being deliberate instead of reactive • Spending time on high impact proje...
My Top 9 Productivity Hacks 7
Hack #1 – Say ”No” 8 • Politely decline meetings that: • Don’t have a clear agenda or goal/decision to be made • Have a la...
Hack #2 – Prioritize 9 • Place each to do item into one of the quadrants • Keep company priorities in mind • Focus on the ...
Hack #3 – Plan your goals 10 • Identify 2-4 things to accomplish each week • Think about your larger goals • Break them do...
Hack #4 – Time box tasks & meetings11 • Focus on one thing at a time • Try Pomodoro technique • Block off time on your cal...
Hack #5 – Manage your online presence 12 • Master email & IM • Check at 2-3 intervals during the day • Turn off notificati...
Hack #6 – Don’t be a Product Janitor 13 • Take control of defining your role and day to day responsibilities
Hack #7 – 10% Feedback 14 • When working on a task with ambiguity: • Gather feedback/demo early • Don’t aim for perfection...
Hack #8 – Pareto principle 15 • Leverage the 80/20 rule: • what 20% of tasks to focus on? • what 20% of meetings to attend...
Hack #9 – Downtime 16 • Health matters in the long run • Plan and take 2-3 breaks during the work day • Eat meals on time ...
Bene 17 Parting Thoughts • Start small • Stay disciplined • It will feel unnatural • Transformation takes patience • Have ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Productivity Hacks for Product Managers

54 views

Published on

Slides Andy Wadhwa recently used in his discussion w/ mentees of The Product Mentor.

Synopsis: Getting things done and accomplishing more in less time is an especially important skill for product managers. During this talk, Andy will go over a list of recommendations he has found to be helpful in boosting his level of productivity.

The Product Mentor is a program designed to pair Product Mentors and Mentees from around the World, across all industries, from start-up to enterprise, guided by the fundamental goals…Better Decisions. Better Products. Better Product People.

Throughout the program, each mentor leads a conversation in an area of their expertise that is live streamed and available to both mentee and the broader product community.

http://TheProductMentor.com

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
54
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

  • Logstash for logging, Hadoop aggregates log
    Add archiecture diagram

  • Logstash for logging, Hadoop aggregates log
    Add archiecture diagram

  • Logstash for logging, Hadoop aggregates log
    Add archiecture diagram

  • Logstash for logging, Hadoop aggregates log
    Add archiecture diagram

  • Logstash for logging, Hadoop aggregates log
    Add archiecture diagram

  • Logstash for logging, Hadoop aggregates log
    Add archiecture diagram

  • Logstash for logging, Hadoop aggregates log
    Add archiecture diagram

  • Logstash for logging, Hadoop aggregates log
    Add archiecture diagram

  • Logstash for logging, Hadoop aggregates log
    Add archiecture diagram

  • Logstash for logging, Hadoop aggregates log
    Add archiecture diagram

  • Logstash for logging, Hadoop aggregates log
    Add archiecture diagram

    • Productivity Hacks for Product Managers

    1. 1. PRODUCTIVITY HACKS FOR PRODUCT MANAGERS GETTING MORE DONE IN LESS TIME APRIL 16TH, 2017 Presented By: Andy Wadhwa
    2. 2. About Me 2 • Product Leader w/ 10+ years experience • Mix of consumer & enterprise software at startups and mid-size companies • BA in Computer Science & MBA
    3. 3. Do these challenges sound familiar? 3 • Fighting daily fires rather making headway on product work • Day filled with meetings • Inundated with email • Slack, HipChat, Skype messages that need attention • Too many priorities • Never ending to do list of tasks • Juggling work and personal life
    4. 4. The myth of multi-tasking 4
    5. 5. Good PM = Everything to everybody 5 • “Go-to” person within the organization • Fix problems, answer questions, serve as a resource • Less and less time to get actual work done
    6. 6. Staying afloat 6 • Requires discipline & focus • Being deliberate instead of reactive • Spending time on high impact projects • Deliver projects on time • Staying balanced & fresh
    7. 7. My Top 9 Productivity Hacks 7
    8. 8. Hack #1 – Say ”No” 8 • Politely decline meetings that: • Don’t have a clear agenda or goal/decision to be made • Have a large group of people where it’s likely nothing gets accomplished • Don’t have a clear way for you to contribute • Avoid becoming the information filter/bottleneck on your team • Scale your thinking and empower others • Set boundaries on what you are going to commit to • Understand your limits • Ask for additional resources or help early
    9. 9. Hack #2 – Prioritize 9 • Place each to do item into one of the quadrants • Keep company priorities in mind • Focus on the important • Delegate, outsource, automate, delete appropriate tasks • Reprioritize regularly • When everything is a high priority, there is no priority Source – The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey
    10. 10. Hack #3 – Plan your goals 10 • Identify 2-4 things to accomplish each week • Think about your larger goals • Break them down into smaller tasks you think can be accomplished in a week • Write them out • Hold yourself accountable • Send goals to your manager • Retrospect at end of week • Record what you did and didn’t accomplish • Apply learnings
    11. 11. Hack #4 – Time box tasks & meetings11 • Focus on one thing at a time • Try Pomodoro technique • Block off time on your calendar to get work done • Tactics for efficient meetings • Provide a clear agenda • Start and end on time • Keep meeting on topic • Put unresolved matters into a parking lot • Capture decisions & action items (with assignments and due dates)
    12. 12. Hack #5 – Manage your online presence 12 • Master email & IM • Check at 2-3 intervals during the day • Turn off notifications • Avoid long threads • Process rapidly • Delete • Turn into task • Read Later • Short response
    13. 13. Hack #6 – Don’t be a Product Janitor 13 • Take control of defining your role and day to day responsibilities
    14. 14. Hack #7 – 10% Feedback 14 • When working on a task with ambiguity: • Gather feedback/demo early • Don’t aim for perfection initially • How can I get feedback today? • Set expectations beforehand with person who is reviewing your work • Adjust your work based on feedback and repeat
    15. 15. Hack #8 – Pareto principle 15 • Leverage the 80/20 rule: • what 20% of tasks to focus on? • what 20% of meetings to attend? • what 20% of features to build? • what 20% of defects to fix? • Shift towards a 80/20 lifestyle
    16. 16. Hack #9 – Downtime 16 • Health matters in the long run • Plan and take 2-3 breaks during the work day • Eat meals on time • Consistent sleep schedule • Exercise • Unplug from all your devices
    17. 17. Bene 17 Parting Thoughts • Start small • Stay disciplined • It will feel unnatural • Transformation takes patience • Have someone hold you accountable • Your mileage may vary

    ×