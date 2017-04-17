11 April 16,2017 Paul Hurwitz How to Break into Product Management
2 About Paul Hurwitz • 15+ Years in technology roles • 10+ Years in Product roles • Health Tech, Digital Health and B2B
3 Why this presentation?
4 What is a Product Manager? "A great product manager has the brain of an engineer, the heart of a designer, and the speec...
5 Product managers need to be able to teach themselves new domains and new skills and do it quickly. • Be curious • Keep u...
6 Product Managers get hired for 2 reasons: • Domain Expertise • Product Management Expertise
7 Take Advantage of Domain Expertise • Look for product manager roles at companies in your domain.
8 Learn Product Management • General Assembly • Product School • Workshops – Product Camp – Mind the Product • Meetups – T...
9 Online Resources • https://medium.com/tag/product-management • http://www.mindtheproduct.com/ • Twitter #prodmgmt • Podc...
10 Get involved with Product Management • Customer Meetings • Industry Research • Competitive Research • Create Something
11 Make the Jump • Apply to a PM role in your current company • Look for Technical Product Manager roles
12 What Hiring Managers Want in a PM • Curious People • Big Picture Thinkers (Strategy) • Product Passion • Domain Experie...
13 What to do when you are hired? • Establish 30, 90 and 180 Day Success • Learn company strategy • Be humble (no ego) • M...
14 Contact Info • paul@phurwitz.com • https://www.linkedin.com/in/phurwitz/ • http://twitter.com/phurwitzma
Slides Paul Hurwitz recently used in his discussion w/ mentees of The Product Mentor.

Synopsis: Learn how to leverage domain expertise and product management knowledge to break into a Product Manager role.

The Product Mentor is a program designed to pair Product Mentors and Mentees from around the World, across all industries, from start-up to enterprise, guided by the fundamental goals…Better Decisions. Better Products. Better Product People.

Throughout the program, each mentor leads a conversation in an area of their expertise that is live streamed and available to both mentee and the broader product community.

http://TheProductMentor.com

Published in: Business
  • I’m going to get into my story about how I transitioned into Product Management in a little bit
  • You might be asking yourself why would I want to give this talk to the product mentor program?
    Everyone here is a product manager already, right?
    Everyone in the Mentor program certainly is a product manager, but not everyone who is on the live stream is and that is certainly one audience I’m talking to.
    But I’m also talking to the people who are already product managers. People who probably often get asked what a product manager is and/or how to become a product manager and to help them give specific advice when they are answering these questions.

    I get the question of how to become a product manager all the time at many of the meetups I go to around New York City
    I meet people in other functions that want to break into product management and get asked how to become a product manager all the time.
    The ideas I’m presenting here today have come from my own experience and many discussions I’ve had with people about breaking into product management.
  • I’m not going to talk about the basics of what a product manager is.
    If you are attending this talk you probably already know that.
    These are just some of the key points that I think make a great product manager.

    A Product Manager is the person who bridges the gap between the business and the engineers.
    The person who can translate business into geek and geek into business.
    Someone who is an expert in their domain/industry.
    A product manager is the champion of their product, it’s biggest advocate.

    Most importantly, someone who is passionate about solving problems.

  • When someone asks me how to become a product manager, I usually answer with a question, 'are you a curious person?'

    A good product manager should be curious about everything. They should be curious about the technology used to build their product. They should be curious why a developer came up with a particular solution to a problem

    But even further than just their own product, a product manager needs to be curious about their competition, about their industry, about technology and about business in general.

    If you want to break into a role where you have limited experience, such as product management, than you have to make sure you know as much about product management as you can and keep up to date on best practices in the field.
  • In my experience companies hire a product manager for one of two reasons.
    They have either domain expertise in the company's market or they are a fantastic product manager.

    Of course every company wants a great product manager, but that isn't always the most important factor. If you know the industry, some are willing to hire a more junior product manager and mentor them to become better product people.

    Or someone very senior in their domain who is making a switch to Product Management. At my company, we have many healthcare professionals who decided for some reason to leave the practice of medicine and work in health tech or digital health. Some of them are product managers. They have a wealth of health care expertise and knowledge but when they started they didn’t necessarily have any product management experience.

  • It is that exact split, of domain expertise vs product management expertise, that I tell aspiring product managers to take advantage of.

    If you have extensive experience in a particular industry or domain, look for product manager jobs in that area.

    Demonstrate to hiring managers that you understand the industry and the problems facing it and that could get your foot in the door.

    To give an example, I had a conversation with someone at a meetup who has extensive experience in higher education admissions and had just finished General Assembly's product management class. I told her to look for companies in EdTech that needed her domain expertise. She took my advice and not long after she got a job as a product manager at a leading provider of admissions software to higher education institutions around the world.
  • All of the domain experience in the world won’t get you hired as a product manager if you don’t have product management knowledge.

    You have to show that you have an understanding of product management best practices even if you don't have experience as a PM.

    You can take advantage of your domain expertise but if you can't show that you also know product management fundamentals you most likely won't make the cut.

    In my earlier example I mentioned General Assembly's product management class. There is also The Product School, which has expanded to NYC.

    Both of these offer training on the fundamentals of product management. It’s good to be cautious though. Some of their instructors are great and some not so great. Make sure you check out the instructor before you sign up. They both also tend to over-promise on getting jobs in product upon completion. So they can be great, but don’t expect that they offer an automatic entry into the world of product management.
    There are lots of workshops and meetups in NY and around the world where you can learn the basics and more importantly stay up to date on the latest best practices and learn from others.
    I’ve listed here some of the meetups I regularly attend in NYC. All of these listed here give you the opportunity to network and ALSO learn from others in the field.
    There are also events like Product Camp in different cities, the annual Mind the Product conference. There are so many opportunities to keep learning.
  • In addition to in-person events to keep learning there are also many online resources to help you learn.

    There are some amazing online resources to help you learn product management best practices and to advance your product best practices knowledge at any point of your career.

    Thought leaders like Steve Johnson and Rich Mironov with whom I've been lucky to have some amazing discussions regarding product. Other product management thought leaders to follow are Roman Pichler and Adrienne Tan.

    There are many more out there and it's up to you, the aspiring PM to find the thought leaders that will help guide you in your career.
  • The last piece of advice I give is to get involved in product management functions in your current role.
    Ask to attend customer meetings.
    Read industry information and share it with your team
    Do some competitive research and share that knowledge with others in your company.

    try to create something practical. Design something based on your customer conversations, interviews, and personal research. This can be anything from new features to minor enhancements that could make the product better.

    If you see other things that are beyond your usual role that you can tackle ask to work on it.
  • Make sure that you highlight any new areas and tasks that are typically only done by product managers on your resume and LinkedIn profile so that hiring managers see your interest and experience in product management.

    In many cases it can be easier to transition to being a product manager within an organization. You might get that chance because you already know the product and company.

    In other cases, a company might be too rigid in it's roles and you will need to look for PM jobs in another company.

    The only way to find out what kind of company you are in is by looking around and seeing how people move around. 

    I’m going to digress here for a moment to talk about my time at my first product role because I think it’s relevant to this point in my presentation.
    When I started at there we were very much in startup mode and everything we did came from the founder. I started doing Tech Support, then I created a training and consulting team. After being at the company for 4 years, I moved over to the dev team doing a bunch of things: writing requirements, top level tech support, doing product demos, doing QA, release engineering and DevOps, basically everything but writing code. This role turned into being a technical product manager. The company hit a slump, we weren’t growing. We were still very much in founder’s mode. I realized we needed to make a change and start listening to our customers more. Anecdotally I knew the features we needed to help us grow. These top features being requested in reality were exactly the features the founder said “we don’t need, our customers’ won’t use those features.” I took that as a challenge to learn product management and show the owner of the company why we needed them. I spent several months conducting surveys and talking with our most active customers. The data I collected showed us the top 10 features we needed to be competitive and some of those were the exact same features the founder said we didn’t need. I showed him the data and convinced him he was wrong. Faced with the facts I had I was able to tell him what our customers were saying, it wasn’t just my opinion anymore. I made the case we needed a product manager and he agreed and I become the product manager.


  • I spoke before about curiosity so I’m not going to go through it again.

    Big Picture Thinkers (Strategy)

    Product Passion: show passion for products. Show that you’ve some research on the company and know something about the products. But more generally show that you can be passionate about products.
    A common question in PM interviews is to talk about any product that one is passionate about, a product that you love and articulate what you love about it.

    Domain Experience
    Creativity
    Customer Empathy
    Communication Skills
  • You’ve gotten lucky enough to break into Product Management? What do you do now?

    When you are interviewing for a role (any role, not just product mgmt), one of the questions you should ask is “what does 30, 90 and 180 day success look like?” These metrics are your marching orders for what you are expected to get done quickly in your new role. This is what you will be judged on during your 1:1 with your boss. Make sure you ask the question again on your first day to make sure things haven’t changed.

    Learn company strategy: You need to understand the company’s strategy and how your product is meant to fulfill it.
    Be humble (no ego): You should focus on asking questions, listening, and building relationships to earn credibility. Don’t come in acting like you know everything

    Meet with key stakeholders
    Talk to some customers
    Learn your product
    Meet the Engineering team
    Understand the metrics your product is measured by.

    Look for quick wins
  • I made the jump to product management about ten years ago during a long tenure with a company.
    I knew the products intimately, knew the customers and had been doing a lot of things that a product manager typically does in a startup. I've enjoyed being a product manager ever since.

