Getting Ahead in Product Management Or how to not lose yours.
Why are you a product manager? Why are you a product manager? Why are you a product manager?
Why are you a product manager? Why are you a product manager? Why are you a product manager? - I like building new things ...
What’s holding you back?
The company is failing
Then why are you staying there?
I have a bad relationship with management
Then why are you staying there?
Everything’s fine. I’m just… bored.
You’ve forgotten what you want
Money
Power
Respect
Isn’t this a little… sinister?
What do you do best?
What needs to be done in your company?
Own your victories
Fin
Slides Felix Sargent recently used in his discussion w/ mentees of The Product Mentor.

Synopsis: You've become a product manager, but now what? How do you progress your career, and what are you doing it for? This talk goes over how to turn an unimportant (but ok) project into a shining example for the company, and your career with it.

The Product Mentor is a program designed to pair Product Mentors and Mentees from around the World, across all industries, from start-up to enterprise, guided by the fundamental goals…Better Decisions. Better Products. Better Product People.

Throughout the program, each mentor leads a conversation in an area of their expertise that is live streamed and available to both mentee and the broader product community.

http://TheProductMentor.com

  • We lose motivation from either external problems or internal ones. If the company is failing, don't be the last person off a sinking ship. But if you think that no matter how hard you work, it won't matter, something's wrong.
  • But seriously, let’s talk about money…

