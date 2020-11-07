Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Princess Diana and Her Signature Hairdo – A Sneak Peek!
The People’s Princess, Diana is still known for her huge heart. But there is something special
about her hair that was admired by all. Princess Diana was no doubt a fashion icon in her
time and it can be easily understood from her style of dressing, which is still relevant today.
Be it her outfits or her jewelry, fans always wanted to copy everything about her look which
includedher signature hairdo.
Princess Diana used to change her hairstyle slightly over the years. However,
each time she altered it, she made headlines. The personal hairstylist of
Princess Diana, Richard Dalton revealed how the two of them tactically planned
her haircuts and never cut too much at a time in an interview.
The Princess of Wales used to speak plenty to her hairdresser Richard Dalton,
whom she saw almost every day. However, keeping respect for her sons, the
hairdresser shared a very few details about the Princess’s life with the public.
Kevin Shanley, Richard’s co-worker is the one who first created the iconic short
and feathered hairdo of Diana and also styled her hair for her grand wedding to
Prince Charles. However, it was Dalton who maintained her look for daily
events as well as the first hair cuts to young Prince William and Prince Harry. In
the interview to Town & Country he said – ” I was with her every day for 12
years.”
He also recalls how the Princess of Wales wanted a shorter style for
convenience before going on board on a tour of Africa. However, instead of
going it in one session, she and Dalton planned to make the modification more
subtle.
He explained in his interview that – “Whatever I did to her hair became front
page news. We had to be very careful. We had to do it one-fourth of an inch at
a time over several weeks.” Even with their watchful efforts, the press still
picked up on ever-budding hairstyling of Diana.
Her Hairstyle Got her in Trouble with Queen Elizabeth
Diana once wasn’t that careful about changing her hairstyle which got her into
some trouble with The Queen Elizabeth, her mother in law. Just after giving
birth to prince Harry, Princess Diana’s hair grew a bit longer and she decided to
debut her new look at a major royal event and she stole the show! That is what
got her into trouble!
The narrator for H.M The Queen:
A Remarkable Life said –
“[Diana] had this incredible new
hairstyle and this very important
dignified occasion – which is all
part of the process of being the
sovereign – was just blown out of
the window because all the
newspapers and the televisions
really concentrated on Diana’s
hairstyle. Now, this I was told
really close to the time really
infuriated the queen. She didn’t
mind Diana having a new haircut
– that wasn’t the point. The point
was that by introducing it on the
day of the Opening of Parliament,
she took all the emphasis away
from the dignity of the occasion.
That was not very good for
democracy and for the House of
Windsor.”
If you wish to learn more about Princess Diana, you
can try out the virtual tour of The Princess Diana
Museum. For more information visit
https://www.theprincessandtheplatypus.org/
