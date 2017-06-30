 Tendency, Direction and Alternative being the constituent component of Intelligence, attempts to select the best possibl...
 Subsystem that GENERATES the energy cycle evident as BIG BANG.  Subsystem that MAINTAINS the energy cycle evident as ST...
 In Physical – Exploding Stars and Black Holes.  In Living – Origin of New Species and Extinction.  Thus it is this inb...
 ILLUSIONARY EFFECT.  IN THE FIELD OF SCIENCE – LAW OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY IN ABSOLUTE SENSE.  IN THE FIELD OF RELIG...
How does the system move from disorder to order

How does the system move from disorder to order

  1. 1.  Tendency, Direction and Alternative being the constituent component of Intelligence, attempts to select the best possible Alternatives, which results in origin of three subsystems that support the main system viz.
  2. 2.  Subsystem that GENERATES the energy cycle evident as BIG BANG.  Subsystem that MAINTAINS the energy cycle evident as STABLE ATOM.  Subsystem that SUSTAINS the energy cycle evident as
  3. 3.  In Physical – Exploding Stars and Black Holes.  In Living – Origin of New Species and Extinction.  Thus it is this inbuilt  INTELLIGENCE.  In the perfectly Closed System that results in origin of SYSTEMATIC EVOLUTIONARY EQUILIBRIUM and has two
  4. 4.  ILLUSIONARY EFFECT.  IN THE FIELD OF SCIENCE – LAW OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY IN ABSOLUTE SENSE.  IN THE FIELD OF RELIGION – GOD AND ITS ATTRIBUTES.

