Asean quiz bee

TANZA NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL
EASY ROUND 1 POINT
Question # 1 How long does the Secretary-General of ASEAN serve in one term?
The Secretary-General of ASEAN is appointed by the ASEAN Summit for a non-renewable term of office of five years, selected...
QUESTION #2 When is ASEAN Day celebrated annually?
8th August is observed as ASEAN Day.
Question # 3 How many countries are there in ASEAN?
As of 2010, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has 10 member states, one candidate member state, and one o...
Question #4 Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) was formed on August 8, 1967 according to _____.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, was established on 8 August 1967 in Bangkok, Thailand, with the sign...
Question # 5 What is the motto of ASEAN?
The motto of ASEAN is “One Vision, One Identity, One Community”.
Average ROUND 2 POINTs
QUESTION #1 When is ASEAN Day celebrated annually?
Question # 2 What is the motto of ASEAN?
Question #3 Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) was formed on August 8, 1967 according to _____.
QUESTION #4 When is ASEAN Day celebrated annually?
Question # 5 How long does the Secretary-General of ASEAN serve in one term?
difficult ROUND 3 POINTs
Question # What is the currency of Brunei Darussalam?
Question # 2 How long does the Secretary-General of ASEAN serve in one term?
Question #3 Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) was formed on August 8, 1967 according to _____.
Question #4 Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) was formed on August 8, 1967 according to _____.
QUESTION #5 When is ASEAN Day celebrated annually?
ROUND 1 POINT
Question # 1 How long does the Secretary-General of ASEAN serve in one term?
QUESTION #2 When is ASEAN Day celebrated annually?
Question # 3 How many countries are there in ASEAN?
1. What is the only country in South east Asia that does not used the metric system?
Using the Multiple Choice Template• Copy this presentation to your hard drive. • Open up slide sorter, copy slides #3, 4, ...
  1. 1. TANZA NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL
  2. 2. EASY ROUND 1 POINT
  3. 3. Two yearsTwo years Three yearsThree years Five yearsFive years Question # 1 Five yearsFive years How long does the Secretary-General of ASEAN serve in one term? How long does the Secretary-General of ASEAN serve in one term? Four yearsFour years
  4. 4. The Secretary-General of ASEAN is appointed by the ASEAN Summit for a non-renewable term of office of five years, selected from among nationals of the ASEAN Member States based on alphabetical rotation. The Secretary-General of ASEAN 2013 -2017 is H.E. Le Luong Minh from Viet Nam.
  5. 5. AUGUST 6AUGUST 6 AUGUST 7AUGUST 7 AUGUST 9AUGUST 9 QUESTION #2 When is ASEAN Day celebrated annually? When is ASEAN Day celebrated annually? AUGUST 8AUGUST 8AUGUST 8AUGUST 8
  6. 6. 8th August is observed as ASEAN Day.
  7. 7. fivefive tenten eighteight Question # 3 tenten How many countries are there in ASEAN? How many countries are there in ASEAN? sixsix
  8. 8. As of 2010, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has 10 member states, one candidate member state, and one observer state. ASEAN was founded on 8 August 1967 with five members: Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.
  9. 9. Bangkok DeclarationBangkok Declaration Singapore DeclarationSingapore Declaration Kuala Lumpur Declaration Kuala Lumpur Declaration Question #4 Manila DeclarationManila Declaration Bangkok DeclarationBangkok Declaration Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) was formed on August 8, 1967 according to _____. Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) was formed on August 8, 1967 according to _____.
  10. 10. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, was established on 8 August 1967 in Bangkok, Thailand, with the signing of the ASEAN Declaration (Bangkok Declaration) by the Founding Fathers of ASEAN, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.
  11. 11. One for all, all for oneOne for all, all for one One Vision, One Identity, One Community One Vision, One Identity, One Community Unity in DiversityUnity in Diversity Question # 5 One Vision, One Identity, One Community One Vision, One Identity, One Community What is the motto of ASEAN?What is the motto of ASEAN? Together we stand, Divided we fall Together we stand, Divided we fall
  12. 12. The motto of ASEAN is “One Vision, One Identity, One Community”.
  13. 13. Average ROUND 2 POINTs
  14. 14. AUGUST 6AUGUST 6 AUGUST 7AUGUST 7 AUGUST 9AUGUST 9 QUESTION #1When is ASEAN Day celebrated annually? When is ASEAN Day celebrated annually? AUGUST 8AUGUST 8AUGUST 8AUGUST 8
  15. 15. One for all, all for oneOne for all, all for one One Vision, One Identity, One Community One Vision, One Identity, One Community Unity in DiversityUnity in Diversity Question # 2 One Vision, One Identity, One Community One Vision, One Identity, One Community What is the motto of ASEAN?What is the motto of ASEAN? Together we stand, Divided we fall Together we stand, Divided we fall
  16. 16. Bangkok DeclarationBangkok Declaration Singapore DeclarationSingapore Declaration Kuala Lumpur Declaration Kuala Lumpur Declaration Question #3 Manila DeclarationManila Declaration Bangkok DeclarationBangkok Declaration Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) was formed on August 8, 1967 according to _____. Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) was formed on August 8, 1967 according to _____.
  17. 17. AUGUST 6AUGUST 6 AUGUST 7AUGUST 7 AUGUST 9AUGUST 9 QUESTION #4 When is ASEAN Day celebrated annually? When is ASEAN Day celebrated annually? AUGUST 8AUGUST 8AUGUST 8AUGUST 8
  18. 18. Two yearsTwo years Three yearsThree years Five yearsFive years Question # 5 Five yearsFive years How long does the Secretary-Genaeral of ASEAN serve in one term? How long does the Secretary-Genaeral of ASEAN serve in one term? Four yearsFour years
  19. 19. difficult ROUND 3 POINTs
  20. 20. fivefive tenten eighteight Question # tenten What is the currency of Brunei Darussalam? What is the currency of Brunei Darussalam? sixsix
  21. 21. Two yearsTwo years Three yearsThree years Five yearsFive years Question # 2 Five yearsFive years How long does the Secretary-Genaeral of ASEAN serve in one term? How long does the Secretary-Genaeral of ASEAN serve in one term? Four yearsFour years
  22. 22. Bangkok DeclarationBangkok Declaration Singapore DeclarationSingapore Declaration Kuala Lumpur Declaration Kuala Lumpur Declaration Question #3 Manila DeclarationManila Declaration Bangkok DeclarationBangkok Declaration Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) was formed on August 8, 1967 according to _____. Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) was formed on August 8, 1967 according to _____.
  23. 23. Bangkok DeclarationBangkok Declaration Singapore DeclarationSingapore Declaration Kuala Lumpur Declaration Kuala Lumpur Declaration Question #4 Manila DeclarationManila Declaration Bangkok DeclarationBangkok Declaration Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) was formed on August 8, 1967 according to _____. Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) was formed on August 8, 1967 according to _____.
  24. 24. AUGUST 6AUGUST 6 AUGUST 7AUGUST 7 AUGUST 9AUGUST 9 QUESTION #5When is ASEAN Day celebrated annually? When is ASEAN Day celebrated annually? AUGUST 8AUGUST 8AUGUST 8AUGUST 8
  25. 25. ROUND 1 POINT
  26. 26. Two yearsTwo years Three yearsThree years Five yearsFive years Question # 1 Five yearsFive years How long does the Secretary-General of ASEAN serve in one term? How long does the Secretary-General of ASEAN serve in one term? Four yearsFour years
  27. 27. AUGUST 6AUGUST 6 AUGUST 7AUGUST 7 AUGUST 9AUGUST 9 QUESTION #2 When is ASEAN Day celebrated annually? When is ASEAN Day celebrated annually? AUGUST 8AUGUST 8AUGUST 8AUGUST 8
  28. 28. fivefive tenten eighteight Question # 3 tenten How many countries are there in ASEAN? How many countries are there in ASEAN? sixsix
  29. 29. 1. What is the only country in South east Asia that does not used the metric system?
