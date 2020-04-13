Noi chien khong dau dio bacco

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nồi chiên không dầu Dio Bacco là thương hiệu đến từ Hàn Quốc. Là nồi chiên không dầu dạng cơ bền đẹp dung tích 7L có 2 là màu xanh ngọc và trắng hồng

  1. 1. Nồi chiên không dầu Dio Bacco Nồi chiên không dầu Dio Bacco là thương hiệu đến từ Hàn Quốc – Trong suốt quá trình phát triển thì Hàn Quốc vẫn là nước mang lại các sản phẩm điện tử bền đẹp,cực chất lượng và đảm bảo sức khỏe Sau thành công của Casamom dung tích 5L nồi Diobacco là thế hệ mới, mẫu mới năm 2020. Dio Bacco là nồi chiên không dầu dạng cơ bền đẹp thiết kế sang trọng với 2 màu chính là xanh ngọc và trắng hồng Diobacco LDAF – 1007 dung tích là 7L ( 2 trong 1) có 1 lồng 7L và 1 lồng trong là 5L tiện dụng
  2. 2. Cùng tìm hiểu khái niệm và đặc điểm của nồi chiên không dầu – Nồi chiên không dầu hay còn gọi là nồi chiên chân không, ra đời với mục đích giảm thiểu lượng dầu chiên để đảm bảo sức khỏe và khắc phục nhược điểm dầu văng tung tóe khi chiên bằng chảo. – Thiết kế đơn giản cực đẹp, màu sắc xanh ngọc trang nhã nhìn rất hiện đại và sang trọng. Màu trắng hồng nhìn đơn giản nhưng lại vô cùng sang trọng cho không gian bếp – Đây không hẳn là phương pháp chiên không dầu vì trong quá trình chiên chúng ta vẫn dùng một lượng dầu rất ít, tuy nhiên vẫn có thể giảm 90 – 100% so với kiểu chiên thông thường. – Cơ chế làm nóng thanh nhiệt (dây mayso), quạt tản nhiệt có chức năng luân chuyển nhiệt lượng khắp bề mặt thực phẩm giúp chúng chín đều từ trong ra ngoài. – Rổ chiên dạng lưới giúp dầu mỡ thừa chảy xuống khay hứng bên dưới, món ăn sẽ chín thơm ngon và không ứ dầu. Khay và rổ chiên thường được phủ chống dính, có thể tháo lắp dễ dàng, thuận tiện để lấy thức ăn và chùi rửa sau khi dùng. – Sử dụng được cho tất cả các loại thực phẩm. Đối với những món bản thân đã có dầu mỡ như thịt, thịt gà, cá basa, món có phô mai… thì không cần dùng thêm dầu.
  3. 3. Thông số kỹ thuật nồi chiên không dầu Dio Bacco ★ Tên nồi: Dio Bacco – 주방용전열기구- 디오바코 투인원에어프라이어 ★ Sản phẩm chính hãng mới 100% nguyên tem nguyên mác ★ Mã loại: Diobacco LDAF – 1007 ★ Nhà sản suất : SIBIND ★ Chế độ bảo hành: 1 đổi 1 trong vòng 90 ngày nếu lỗi từ nhà sản suất ★ Điện áp: 220V/60Hz ★ Công suất: 1800W ★ Chất liệu: PP, ABS, Thép không gỉ, sơn kị nước đính kèm lớp phủ, cao su (silicon) an toàn cho người sử dụng. ★ Dung tích lớn: 7L ★ Nồi tháo rời dễ dàng sử dụng và rửa sạch ★ Dung tích 7L có 2 màu là Xanh Ngọc và Trắng Hồng
  4. 4. Tác dụng cực tốt với sức khỏe của nồi chiên Dio Bacco Hàn Quốc ★ Công nghệ mới cho phép bạn rán, nướng bánh, nướng và quay thực phẩm nhanh chóng, ít chất béo hơn so với nồi chiên thông thường nhờ việc sử dụng ít dầu hoặc không có dầu, cũng tạo ra ít mùi hơn và an toàn cho sức khỏe ★ Sản phẩm có ngăn kéo phủ lớp chống dính có thể tháo rời và giỏ thức ăn có thể rửa được bằng máy rửa chén, giúp việc vệ sinh máy trở nên dễ dàng. ★Chức năng hẹn giờ tích hợp cho phép bạn đặt sẵn thời gian nấu lên đến 30 phút Điều khiển nhiệt độ có thể điều chỉnh cho phép bạn đặt trước nhiệt độ nấu phù hợp với thức ăn lên đến 200 độ C. . ★ Sở hữu kiểu dáng hiện đại, màu sắc phối kết hợp tinh tế, phù hợp sử dụng trong mọi không gian nội thất nhà bếp. ★ Công nghệ chiên chân không, làm nóng 360 độ làm chín thực phẩm bằng cách đốt nóng không khí bên trong nồi, kết hợp quạt thổi giúp lan tỏa luồng khí nóng luân chuyển nhanh và mạnh đều khắp bề mặt thực phẩm. Nhờ đó, mà thực phẩm khi bạn chiên bằng nồi chiên không dầu sẽ được chín vàng đều, thơm ngon hơn so với chiên rán thông thường. Nồi chiên Dio Bacco tiện dụng với dung tích lớn 7 lít Casmom Diobacco với Dung tích nồi chiên 7L lít phù hợp để bạn chiên thực phẩm ăn trong ngày cho gia đình khoảng 6-8 thành viên. Với dung tích này, bạn có thể chế biến các món như: Cánh gà chiên, đùi gà chiên, khoai tây/ khoai lang chiên,… hoặc chiên nguyên cả con gà luôn ạ
  5. 5. Nồi chiên không dầu Dio Bacco đa năng đa công dụng Nồi chiên không dầu Dio Bacco còn tích hợp kiểu nồi chiên cũng được và nướng cũng rất tốt. Rất thuận tiện làm tất cả các món mà các mẹ muốn làm để hâm nóng tình cảm gia đình. Với nồi chiên Dio Bacco thì không gì là không thể. Một nồi mà có thể làm vô vàn các món ngon. Làm thịt heo quay giòn bì, nướng cá, nướng bánh, bất kể món gì bạn cũng có thể dùng em ấy… Từ ngày có nồi chiên không dầu thì em tiết kiệm được rất rất nhiều thời gian cho việc nấu ăn, làm có thể làm được nhiều món yêu thích nữa. Và hơn hết là sức khỏe của tất cả các thành viên trong gia đình được đảm bảo vì sử dụng cực ít dầu mở trong các món ăn. Nồi chiên không dầu DioBacco mang lại hạnh phúc bên lâu
  6. 6. Hình ảnh video nồi chiên không dầu Dio Bacco ƯU ĐÃI CHO QUÝ KHÁCH HÀNG ĐẶT MUA TẠI ĐÂY Giá gốc 4 triệu đặt mua tại đây giảm giá cực sốc Giá chỉ còn 2,85 Triệu đồng Bảo hành 3 tháng lỗi 1 đổi 1 trong vòng 1 tháng Ship hàng toàn quốc Hotline tư vấn : 0977.38.3030 Website: https://noichiendiobaccohanquoc.com/ Xin cảm ơn !

