The iot academy_lpwan_lora

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LPWAN (LORA)
Kaushlendra Singh Sisodia • IITK Alumnus • 19+ year Industry experience • Presently working as Director of UniConverge Tec...
About UCT • Foundedin 2013. • We are a group of IIT/NITAlumnus and professionals with variety of Industrial Experience. • ...
AGENDA • Why need of anotherTechnology in presence of already existing technologies? • Introduction of LPWAN & LoRA • LoRA...
WirelessTechnologies
LPWAN
LPWAN
An association created in 2015 to support • LoRaWAN (long range wide-area network) protocol • Ensure interoperability of a...
LoRa can work with many frequency bands in the ISM band of frequencies, but the popular bands are •868 MHz – EU (ITU Regio...
LOW DATA RATE Less than 5,000 bits per second. Often only 20-256 bytes per message are sent several times a day.
Semtech LoRa® IC Products
Low Power Wide Area Network(LPWAN) The most critical factors in a LPWAN are:  Network architecture  Communicationrange ...
LoRAWAN
LoRAWAN • Communications protocol and architecture that utilizes the LoRa physical layer. • Data rates are defined that ra...
LoRaWAN
LoRaWAN
NODES Small devices • Sensors • Peripherals Powerful Devices Router • LoRa • IP Network
Nodes LoPy • 868/915Mhz • ESP32 • WiFi/BLE • 4 MB Flash • Python LoRa GPS Hat • 868/433/915 Mhz • GPS • SPI • Raspberry Pi...
GATEWAY Sx1301 BasedGateway LoRaTo IP • Packet Forwarder 8 Channels at a time Decode multipleSF 1 Channel for UpstreamTx
LoRAWAN Architecture
LoRaWAN End Devices Classes
LoRaWAN End Devices Classes Flexibility in power conservation versus fast network initiated transmission
Class A device Class C device
LoRaWAN Performance A LoRaWAN frame LoRa Packet Structure
Addressing • Devices and applications have a 64 bit unique identifier (DevEUI and AppEUI). When a device joins the network...
Activating a device Over theAirActivation Parameters • DevEUI • AppEUI • AppKey Activation by Personalization Parameters •...
Security • Two layers of security: • Network (nwkSkey) • Application (appSkey) • AES 128 (128 bit key length) • The networ...
Join Process
LoRA : How does it work?
Direct SequenceSpread Spectrum (DSS)
Comparison of modulation techniques
How it works? LoRa® is based on chirp spread spectrum modulation.
How it works? LoRa® is based on chirp spread spectrum modulation. What’s a chirp? ▸ A signal of continuously increasing or...
How it works? CSS CHIRPS • Upchirp (top) • Increasing frequency • Downchirp (bottom) • Decreasing frequency Time Frequency
How it works? Chirp + Spreading Factor (SF) Example SF=2 C2,1( 1 , 0 , 1 ) ↓ ( 1 1 ,-1-1 , 1 1 ) C2,2( 1 , 0 , 1 ) ↓ ( 1-1...
Spreading Factors
LoRA Signal
Decoding of LoRA Signal
LoRa specifics
LoRa Spreading Factors (125kHz BW)
LoRa Range affecting parameters
Spreading factor vs Data rate vs Payload
Benefits of LoRa CSS • Simple to implement (Constant Envelope Modulation) • Low acquisition time (compared to DSSS) • Very...
Lora v/s Sigfox
Lora v/s Zigbee
LoRa Use Cases Agriculture with LoRa • Animal health monitoring • Crop yield • Water conservation Asset management with Lo...
LoRa Use Cases SmartCity with LoRa • Energy conservation • City or neighborhood coverage • Operational efficiency Smart Bu...
57 Smart Lighting
58 Intelligent Street Lighting
59 Intelligent Street Lighting
60 Smart Irrigation
61 Smart Irrigation
62 Irrigation controller
63 Irrigation controller
64 Smart Factory
65 Smart Parking
66 Tank level Monitoring
67 Radiation Leak Detection
68 Electric Meter Reading
69 Electric Meter Reading Test by UCT
70 UCT LoRA Products Test Zig
71 UCT Wireless Temperature and Humidity monitoring solution
LoRa Deployment in India Tata Communications • Tata Communications' LoRa network will cover most of India by 2019-end, say...
LoRa Deployment in India SenRA SenRa Reaches 30City Milestone in India with LoRa Network Roll-Out Semtech’s LoRaTechnology...
LoRa Deployment in India SenRA SenRa Reaches 30City Milestone in India with LoRa Network Roll-Out Semtech’s LoRaTechnology...
Careers 76
77 Careers Automationcompanies Companies working in below applications • Smart City • Water management and metering • Auto...
78 Careers
79 Careers
80 Careers
81 Careers
Conclusion / Q&A 82
THANKS To All and THE IOT ACADEMY for organizing this webinar
The iot academy_lpwan_lora
The iot academy_lpwan_lora
The iot academy_lpwan_lora
The iot academy_lpwan_lora
The iot academy_lpwan_lora
The iot academy_lpwan_lora
The iot academy_lpwan_lora
The iot academy_lpwan_lora
The iot academy_lpwan_lora
The iot academy_lpwan_lora
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The iot academy_lpwan_lora

44 views

Published on

The IoT Academy LPWAN LORA LORAWAN Introduction and Applications

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The iot academy_lpwan_lora

  1. 1. LPWAN (LORA)
  2. 2. Kaushlendra Singh Sisodia • IITK Alumnus • 19+ year Industry experience • Presently working as Director of UniConverge Technologies Pvt. Ltd. • Worked with many MNCs • Ericsson AB, Sweden (for 7 years) • SASKENCommunicationTech., Bangalore • UbiNetics India Pvt Ltd, Bangalore • STMicroelectronics Pvt. Ltd, Noida
  3. 3. About UCT • Foundedin 2013. • We are a group of IIT/NITAlumnus and professionals with variety of Industrial Experience. • UCT is developing Industry4.0 based productsin India. • UCT has expertize in Predictive maintenance, System Modelling,Telecom, Data Analytics, Machine Learning,CloudComputing,IT, Automation testing and DistributedArchitectures. • UCT is thriving for innovations that has great societal impact at optimal cost. • UCT has been chosen by Nexus (University ofTexas, USA Startup Hub) and collaboratedwith IIT Jodhpurand IITGuwahati for commercializationof Security and Industrial IoT domain R&D products.
  4. 4. AGENDA • Why need of anotherTechnology in presence of already existing technologies? • Introduction of LPWAN & LoRA • LoRAWAN • How does LoRA PHY work • MODULATION • DATA RATE • FACTORS THAT LORA DEPEND • POWER • RANGE • PERFORMANCE • Applications • Deployment Status in India
  5. 5. WirelessTechnologies
  6. 6. LPWAN
  7. 7. LPWAN
  8. 8. An association created in 2015 to support • LoRaWAN (long range wide-area network) protocol • Ensure interoperability of all LoRaWAN products and technologies. This open, nonprofit association has over 500 members. In 2018, the LoRa Alliance had over 100 LoRaWAN network operators in over 100 countries.
  9. 9. LoRa can work with many frequency bands in the ISM band of frequencies, but the popular bands are •868 MHz – EU (ITU Region 1) •915 MHz – Americas (ITU Region 2)
  10. 10. LOW DATA RATE Less than 5,000 bits per second. Often only 20-256 bytes per message are sent several times a day.
  11. 11. Semtech LoRa® IC Products
  12. 12. Low Power Wide Area Network(LPWAN) The most critical factors in a LPWAN are:  Network architecture  Communicationrange  Battery lifetime or low power  Robustness to interference  Network capacity (maximumnumber of nodes in a network)  Network security  One-wayvs two-waycommunication Variety of applicationsserved
  13. 13. LoRAWAN
  14. 14. LoRAWAN • Communications protocol and architecture that utilizes the LoRa physical layer. • Data rates are defined that range from 300bps to 5.5kbps. • with two high-speed channels at 11kbps and 50kbps (FSK modulation). • Supports • secure bi-directional communication, • mobility • localization.
  15. 15. LoRaWAN
  16. 16. LoRaWAN
  17. 17. NODES Small devices • Sensors • Peripherals Powerful Devices Router • LoRa • IP Network
  18. 18. Nodes LoPy • 868/915Mhz • ESP32 • WiFi/BLE • 4 MB Flash • Python LoRa GPS Hat • 868/433/915 Mhz • GPS • SPI • Raspberry Pi 2/3 RFM95 based • 868 MHz • Temperature Sensor • Low Battery Detector
  19. 19. GATEWAY Sx1301 BasedGateway LoRaTo IP • Packet Forwarder 8 Channels at a time Decode multipleSF 1 Channel for UpstreamTx
  20. 20. LoRAWAN Architecture
  21. 21. LoRaWAN End Devices Classes
  22. 22. LoRaWAN End Devices Classes Flexibility in power conservation versus fast network initiated transmission
  23. 23. Class A device Class C device
  24. 24. LoRaWAN Performance A LoRaWAN frame LoRa Packet Structure
  25. 25. Addressing • Devices and applications have a 64 bit unique identifier (DevEUI and AppEUI). When a device joins the network, it receives a dynamic (non- unique) 32-bit address (DevAddr). • DevEUI • DevAddress • AppEUI • GatewayEUI
  26. 26. Activating a device Over theAirActivation Parameters • DevEUI • AppEUI • AppKey Activation by Personalization Parameters • DevEUI • DeviceAddress • Network Shared Key • App Shared Key
  27. 27. Security • Two layers of security: • Network (nwkSkey) • Application (appSkey) • AES 128 (128 bit key length) • The network security authenticates the node in the network • Message Integrity Check (MIC) • The application layer of security ensures the network operator does not have access to the application data. • Sensitive data can optionally be encrypted on top of this with a stronger algorithm.
  28. 28. Join Process
  29. 29. LoRA : How does it work?
  30. 30. Direct SequenceSpread Spectrum (DSS)
  31. 31. Comparison of modulation techniques
  32. 32. How it works? LoRa® is based on chirp spread spectrum modulation.
  33. 33. How it works? LoRa® is based on chirp spread spectrum modulation. What’s a chirp? ▸ A signal of continuously increasing or decreasing Frequency ▸ i.e. a “sweeped tone”
  34. 34. How it works? CSS CHIRPS • Upchirp (top) • Increasing frequency • Downchirp (bottom) • Decreasing frequency Time Frequency
  35. 35. How it works? Chirp + Spreading Factor (SF) Example SF=2 C2,1( 1 , 0 , 1 ) ↓ ( 1 1 ,-1-1 , 1 1 ) C2,2( 1 , 0 , 1 ) ↓ ( 1-1 ,-1 1 , 1-1 )
  36. 36. Spreading Factors
  37. 37. LoRA Signal
  38. 38. Decoding of LoRA Signal
  39. 39. LoRa specifics
  40. 40. LoRa Spreading Factors (125kHz BW)
  41. 41. LoRa Range affecting parameters
  42. 42. Spreading factor vs Data rate vs Payload
  43. 43. Benefits of LoRa CSS • Simple to implement (Constant Envelope Modulation) • Low acquisition time (compared to DSSS) • Very resistant to both in-band and out-of-band interference • High immunity to multipath and fading • Doppler shift resistant • Moving devices • High clock tolerance (e.g. 30 ppm crystal) • Good sensitivity • LoRa reception is simple (symmetrical up/down budget)
  44. 44. Lora v/s Sigfox
  45. 45. Lora v/s Zigbee
  46. 46. LoRa Use Cases Agriculture with LoRa • Animal health monitoring • Crop yield • Water conservation Asset management with LoRa • Utilization Of Resources • Asset tracking and monitoring • Energy and land use
  47. 47. LoRa Use Cases SmartCity with LoRa • Energy conservation • City or neighborhood coverage • Operational efficiency Smart Buildings with LoRa • Deep indoor penetration • Safety and security • Operational efficiency
  48. 48. 57 Smart Lighting
  49. 49. 58 Intelligent Street Lighting
  50. 50. 59 Intelligent Street Lighting
  51. 51. 60 Smart Irrigation
  52. 52. 61 Smart Irrigation
  53. 53. 62 Irrigation controller
  54. 54. 63 Irrigation controller
  55. 55. 64 Smart Factory
  56. 56. 65 Smart Parking
  57. 57. 66 Tank level Monitoring
  58. 58. 67 Radiation Leak Detection
  59. 59. 68 Electric Meter Reading
  60. 60. 69 Electric Meter Reading Test by UCT
  61. 61. 70 UCT LoRA Products Test Zig
  62. 62. 71 UCT Wireless Temperature and Humidity monitoring solution
  63. 63. LoRa Deployment in India Tata Communications • Tata Communications' LoRa network will cover most of India by 2019-end, says IoT head VS Shridhar • Recent deployment of 300 smart street lights in Jamshedpur for JamshedpurUtilities and Services Co. Ltd. (JUSCO). • with MahanagarGas Limited (MGL) to deploy 5,000 smart gas meters in Mumbai. • With investment planned ofUSD 100 million in the next couple of years in the IoT segment, TataCommunications is expecting the business to contribute substantially to its revenues going forward.
  64. 64. LoRa Deployment in India SenRA SenRa Reaches 30City Milestone in India with LoRa Network Roll-Out Semtech’s LoRaTechnologyCreate Smarter Streets in India:: Ahoy Systems smart street light solutions offer ultra-low power capabilities to save cities on utility costs
  65. 65. LoRa Deployment in India SenRA SenRa Reaches 30City Milestone in India with LoRa Network Roll-Out Semtech’s LoRaTechnologyCreate Smarter Streets in India:: Ahoy Systems smart street light solutions offer ultra-low power capabilities to save cities on utility costs
  66. 66. Careers 76
  67. 67. 77 Careers Automationcompanies Companies working in below applications • Smart City • Water management and metering • AutomaticElectricity reader • Smart Irrigation • Dam water level measurements Solar panel parameters monitoring
  68. 68. 78 Careers
  69. 69. 79 Careers
  70. 70. 80 Careers
  71. 71. 81 Careers
  72. 72. Conclusion / Q&A 82
  73. 73. THANKS To All and THE IOT ACADEMY for organizing this webinar

×