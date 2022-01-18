ILP Scotland webinar: Luminaire Design for the Circular Economy

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
This CPD webinar covers the need for a Circular Economy and describes an ideal one. Legislation and guides relevant to the lighting industry are outlined. Circular Design principles are examined related to luminaire design, materials, manufacturing and ecosystem. As a coda the Circular Economy is put into a wider environmental impact assessment context.
Talk by Roger Sexton, Business Development at Stoane Lighting