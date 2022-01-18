Successfully reported this slideshow.
ILP Scotland webinar: Luminaire Design for the Circular Economy

Jan. 18, 2022
Presentations & Public Speaking

This CPD webinar covers the need for a Circular Economy and describes an ideal one. Legislation and guides relevant to the lighting industry are outlined. Circular Design principles are examined related to luminaire design, materials, manufacturing and ecosystem. As a coda the Circular Economy is put into a wider environmental impact assessment context.

Talk by Roger Sexton, Business Development at Stoane Lighting

Talk by Roger Sexton, Business Development at Stoane Lighting

  1. 1. Part 1: General challenges • Global warming • Causes and effects • Solutions • COP 26 Part 2: Lighting Industry Challenges • Lighting Standards and Legislation • EcoDesign regulations now and coming • TM66 • TM65 • Complete LCAs • Good practice testimonials • Becoming a Carbon Neutral Company • Circular Economy Product Design • ReNew project with carbon audit List of Topics
  2. 2. Source: https://www.co2.earth/co2-ice-core-data Within 100 years, we have put more than 1.5 times the amount of carbon into the atmosphere than was admitted over the last 4000 years. Major causes • Deforestation • Burning of fossil fuels
  3. 3. • The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has used inputs including land use, energy use and regional differentiated development for computer simulations producing Global Climate Models. • The latest 2021 (6th) IPCC Assessment Report has compiled the results of multiple runs from over 100 distinct climate models. • It shows a series of 5 possible futures known as Shared Socioeconomic Pathways. Since 1880: • 1.1°C increase • Rise in sea level of over 24cm • 50% decline in Arctic sea ice ‘Climate change is already affecting every region on Earth, in multiple ways.’ • Extreme weather: heat, drought and wildfires • Rising sea levels and river flooding • Ocean acidification • Biodiversity loss • Human health Source: https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/downloads/outreach/IPCC_AR6_WGI_SPM_Basic_Slide_Deck_Figures.pdf
  4. 4. • Fossil fuel subsidies • Transport • Coal • Alternative, renewable or clean energy • Carbon trading, taxation and offsetting • The “cap-and-trade” system • Developing countries • Reforestation and Rewilding • Methane Solution Source: https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/downloads/outreach/IPCC_AR6_WGI_SPM_Basic_Slide_Deck_Figures.pdf
  5. 5. Lighting Standards and Legislation • EcoDesign regulations now and roadmap • TM66 • TM65 • Complete LCAs
  6. 6. ‘As half of total greenhouse gas emissions and more than 90% of biodiversity loss and water stress come from resource extraction and processing, the European Green Deal launched a concerted strategy for a climate-neutral, resource-efficient and competitive economy. Scaling up the circular economy from front-runners to the mainstream economic players will make a decisive contribution to achieving climate neutrality by 2050 and decoupling economic growth from resource use, while ensuring the long-term competitiveness of the EU and leaving no one behind.’ EU Commission Regulation (EU) 2019/2020 of 5 December 2019 (Single Lighting Regulation) lays down ecodesign requirements for light sources and separate control gear. Article 4: ‘Manufacturers, importers or authorised representatives of containing products shall ensure that light sources and separate control gears can be replaced with the use of common available tools and without permanent damage to the containing product, unless a technical justification related to the functionality of the containing product is provided in the technical documentation explaining why the replacement of light sources and separate control gear is not appropriate.’ UK equivalent: The European Commission
  7. 7. CIBSE TM66 Creating a Circular Economy in the Lighting Industry https://www.cibse.org/news-and-policy/november-2021/tm66-creating-a-circular- economy-in-the-lighting
  8. 8. CIBSE TM65 TM65 assesses the embodied carbon of products in mechanical, electrical and public health (MEP) systems to indicate GWP. https://www.cibse.org/knowledge/knowledge-items/detail?id=a0q3Y00000IPZOhQAP
  9. 9. C(2021) 9332, EU COMMISSION RECOMMENDATION published on 16.12.2021 ‘This Recommendation promotes the use of the Environmental Footprint methods in relevant policies and schemes related to the measurement and/or communication of the life cycle environmental performance of all kinds of products, including both goods and services, and of organisations.’ Complete LCAs
  10. 10. Good Practice Testimonials • Becoming a Carbon Neutral Company (Earthly) • Product Design (ZTA; TM66) • ReNew with Carbon Calculations (Murrayfield Church)
  11. 11. Becoming Carbon Neutral
  12. 12. Recycling Materials
  13. 13. Pendants made from recycled aluminium and powder coat
  14. 14. LED Lifetime
  15. 15. Design of repairable and re-manufacturable luminaires. • Easy access to and replacement of components that are predicted to fail during the life of the luminaire • Product designs ease the use of alternate or upgraded parts. • Extra fixing holes to facilitate subsequent use of different component types • Ample leeway mechanically • Ample leeway thermally Replaceable / Upgradeable Optics, Light Sources and Drivers
  16. 16. Modular Design and Reusing Components
  17. 17. Light source Images courtesy Xicato Information Retrieval
  18. 18. Enter Unique Serial Number into maintain and recycle part of web site Sticker* directs operator to website *could be QR, NFC etc if we trust for longevity. Disassembly information for repair, remanufacturing or recycling
  19. 19. S T O A N E LIG HTI NG EQUIPMENT DESIGN + MANUFACTURING New LED Optic New feature if require d e Making Repairs and Remanufactures Happen: On-site Upgrades
  20. 20. Issues: • Lit effect from CMH and 5 incandescent lamps • Energy saving • Maintenance Solution: • Replace CMH and incandescents to a LED solution. 7 x LED retrofits (peripheral and central) in shades. • Use new or ReNew? Considerations: • Costs. Assume onsite costs of renewing and installing new are the same but new chandeliers would cost more • Heritage – retaining original work • Warranties • Carbon audit (Many assumptions in what follows….) Murrayfield Parish Church: ReNewing an Installation
  21. 21. Murrayfield Parish Church: TM65 Calculations
  22. 22. Murrayfield Parish Church: TM65 Calculations
  23. 23. New 10 x 305kgCO2e = 3050 KgCO2e ReNew 10 x 101kgCO2e = 1010 KgCO2e The saving by choosing to ReNew was 2,040 kgCO2e. To put this figure into context, this equates to carbon sequestered by 33.7 tree seedlings grown for 10 years. Source: https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas- equivalencies-calculator. Murrayfield Parish Church: The Carbon Audit

