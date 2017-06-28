Enjoy Best Days of Your Life at The Golden Estate Look after our seniors and help them enjoy their twilight years in a dig...
The modern concept is to provide active lifestyle to the seniors besides giving them independence to spend their day their...
Contact Details Contact Name : The Golden Estate Address : B-3, Central Greens, Near B.K Hospital Chowk, NIIT, Faridabad-1...
Look after our seniors and help them enjoy their twilight years in a dignified and healthy manner.

Enjoy best days of your life at the golden estate

  1. 1. Enjoy Best Days of Your Life at The Golden Estate Look after our seniors and help them enjoy their twilight years in a dignified and healthy manner. A lot of old age homes and care centers are can be found in India, but now retirement may not be dreaded word for seniors and they can live the lifestyle they desire. Senior living in India comes of age. More recently this concept of senior assisted living has spread wings all over India, with several big and small estate developers having entered into the fray The modern concept of retirement homes
  2. 2. The modern concept is to provide active lifestyle to the seniors besides giving them independence to spend their day their way. There was a time when Senior citizen home care in India was confined to old age homes. But they were meant for destitute and run for charity. The concept of Retirement homes in India started in the south. With a lot of youngsters going abroad for jobs, seniors were left to fend for themselves. Senior citizen homes will take care of every single need These senior citizen homes in India are maintained with a focus on special requirements by senior citizens- grab rails, anti-skid tiles, wheel-chair friendly premises, social and spiritual events, restaurants, convenience stores, libraries and a club house with a place to play cards or follow their hobbies. More importantly, their medical emergencies need to be taken care of and there are special facilities and doctors on call to handle them. So, if you are above 55 and physically fit then you are most welcome at senior citizen accommodation ‘The Golden Estate’.
  3. 3. Contact Details Contact Name : The Golden Estate Address : B-3, Central Greens, Near B.K Hospital Chowk, NIIT, Faridabad-121001 Haryana, India Contact no. : +91-9015168123 E-mail : info@thegoldenestate.com Website : http://www.thegoldenestate.com/

