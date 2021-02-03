Miguelacho

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIBARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION SUPERIOR INSTITUTO POLITECNICO SANTIAGO MARIÑO Sistemas digitales INTEGRANTE: MIGUEL ANGEL GALLI CI 24089357 Porlamar 02-02-2021
  2. 2. Modo de direccionamiento Un modo de direccionamiento especifica la forma de calcular la dirección de memoria efectiva de un operando mediante el uso de la información contenida en registros y/o constantes, contenida dentro de una instrucción de la máquina o en otra parte. No existe una forma generalmente aceptada de nombrar a los distintos modos de direccionamiento. En particular, los distintos autores y fabricantes de equipos pueden dar nombres diferentes para el modo de hacer frente al mismo, o los mismos nombres, a los diferentes modos de direccionamiento.
  3. 3. Transmisión de datos. Es la transferencia física de datos (un flujo digital de bits) por un canal de comunicación punto a punto o punto a multipunto. Ejemplos de estos canales son cables de par trenzado, fibra óptica, los canales de comunicación inalámbrica y medios de almacenamiento. Los datos se representan como una señal electromagnética, una señal de tensión eléctrica, ondas radioeléctricas, microondas o infrarrojos. Tipos de transmisión Transmisión analógica: estas señales se caracterizan por el continuo cambio de amplitud de la señal. En ingeniería de control de procesos la señal oscila entre 4 y 20 mA, y es transmitida en forma puramente analógica. En una señal analógica el contenido de información es muy restringido; tan solo el valor de la corriente y la presencia o no de esta puede ser determinado. Transmisión digital: estas señales no cambian continuamente, sino que es transmitida en paquetes discretos. No es tampoco inmediatamente interpretada, sino que debe ser primero decodificada por el receptor. El método de transmisión también es otro: como pulsos eléctricos que varían entre dos niveles distintos de voltaje. En lo que respecta a la ingeniería de procesos, no existe limitación en cuanto al contenido de la señal y cualquier información adicional.
  4. 4. Manejo de interrupciones Las interrupciones son recursos o mecanismos del microcontrolador para responder a eventos, permitiendo suspender temporalmente el programa principal, para ejecutar una subrutina de servicios de interrupciones; una vez terminada dicha subrutina, se reanuda la ejecución del programa principal. Las interrupciones se generan cuando dispositivos periféricos conectados a la tarjeta electrónica solicitan enviar información al microcontrolador, esto puede ser de manera asíncrona y también el proceso de interrupción se puede generar de manera periódica, es decir por medio de una señal digital.
  5. 5. Interfaces de e/s Una interfaz es el puerto (circuito físico) a través del que se envían o reciben señales desde un sistema o subsistemas hacia otros. No existe una interfaz universal, sino que existen diferentes estándares (Interfaz USB, interfaz SCSI, etc.) que establecen especificaciones técnicas concretas (características comunes), con lo que la interconexión sólo es posible utilizando la misma interfaz en origen y destino. Así también, una interfaz puede ser definida como un intérprete de condiciones externas al sistema, a través de transductores y otros dispositivos, que permite una comunicación con actores externos, como personas u otros sistemas, a través de un protocolo común a ambos. Una interfaz es una Conexión física y funcional entre dos aparatos o sistemas independientes.
  6. 6. Interfaces estándar de e/s Una interfaz es una Conexión física y funcional entre dos aparatos o sistemas independientes. La interfaz de e/s es requerida cuando los dispositivos son ejecutados por el procesador. La interfaz debe ser necesariamente lógica para interpretar la dirección de los dispositivos generados por el procesador.
  7. 7. Canales e/s EL canal de E/S es una extensión del bus del 8088. Este canal contiene un bus de datos bidireccional de 8 bits, 20 líneas de dirección, 6 niveles de interrupción, líneas de control para las operaciones de lectura y escritura para la memoria y la E/S, líneas de control de 3 canales de DMA, y líneas de control para el tiempo de refresco de memoria. Los canales de E/S proporcionan una línea Ready para permitir operaciones con dispositivos de memoria o de E/S lentos. Cuando la línea no está activada por un dispositivo, el procesador genera ciclos de lectura y escritura a memoria que toman cuatro ciclos de 210 ns (esto es, 840 ns) por byte. Todos los ciclos de lectura y escritura a E/S generados por el procesador requieren de cinco ciclos de 210 ns de reloj (1.05 ms) por byte. Todas las transferencias DMA requieren de cinco ciclos de reloj para un ciclo de tiempo de 1.05 ms por byte. Los ciclos de reloj se presentan aproximadamente cada 15 m sec y requieren de cinco ciclos de reloj. Los dispositivos de E/S están direccionados utilizando un mapeo de E/S con el espacio de direccionamiento. El canal proporciona a las tarjetas de E/S 512 direcciones de dispositivos.
