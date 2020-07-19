Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
What to do together when school is out? Recommendations for Fairfax families
Schools are closed and daycare centers are enjoying well-deserved time off over the Holidays. Does this leave you wonderin...
Children’s Science Center – Fairfax, Fair Oaks Mall The Children’s Science Center in Fairfax’s Fair Oaks Mall is an intera...
Udvar Hazy – Chantilly Steven F. Udvar Hazy Center in Fairfax’s neighboring town of Chantilly is another great option for ...
Next Stop Theatre – Herndon If you are looking for some more culture in your family, but don’t have the budget or patience...
Fairfax Indoor Playgrounds For those parents that simply need a place for your young children, toddlers or babies to be ac...
• Jolly Yolly – Fairfax • Nook – Fairfax, Mosaic • Busy Bee’s – Fairfax Corner • Chuck E’ Cheese – Fairfax
Interested in Family Therapy in Fairfax? If you and your family are wanting to feel more connected, change your relationsh...
• Schedule an appointment at one of our convenient locations in Woodbridge or Fairfax. • Meet with a skilled family therap...
Other Therapy Services at The Center for Connection, Healing and Change Relationship problems are complicated and often in...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

What to do together when school is out? Recommendations for Fairfax families

36 views

Published on

We have compiled a list of activities in the Fairfax area for people of all ages to enjoy! This list is a great resource for this long vacation, as well as upcoming snow day

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

What to do together when school is out? Recommendations for Fairfax families

  1. 1. What to do together when school is out? Recommendations for Fairfax families
  2. 2. Schools are closed and daycare centers are enjoying well-deserved time off over the Holidays. Does this leave you wondering how you’ll spend the extra family time together? I’ve compiled a list of activities in the Fairfax area for people of all ages to enjoy! This list is a great resource for this long vacation, as well as upcoming snow days. These activities are sure to give your family quality time, outside of the home, sparking creativity and connection while beinqg active right in the Fairfax Community.
  3. 3. Children’s Science Center – Fairfax, Fair Oaks Mall The Children’s Science Center in Fairfax’s Fair Oaks Mall is an interactive, collaborative learning center focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) exhibits. Your family can create, build, discover, and explore the endless exhibits with various challenges and crafts throughout your visit. The Science Center is for ages 2 and above, focusing on elementary school kids. However, there is plenty to enjoy for younger teenagers as well! A family outing sure to create enjoyable memories around innovation and learning.
  4. 4. Udvar Hazy – Chantilly Steven F. Udvar Hazy Center in Fairfax’s neighboring town of Chantilly is another great option for a family outing. The expansive warehouse gives the kids room to run and witness the various air crafts used throughout history. This hanger also includes airspace crafts, an IMAX theatre, and the Donald D. Engen Observation Tower to observe airplanes arriving and departing from Dulles Airport. This is a family favorite outing of mine for the Winter due to the indoor walking and exploring to move our bodies and exposure to history.
  5. 5. Next Stop Theatre – Herndon If you are looking for some more culture in your family, but don’t have the budget or patience to venture out to DC. There is a great option for you much closer to Fairfax. Next Stop Theatre is a professional theatre company that prides itself on being unique and bringing culturally diverse stories and plays to its’ stage. Not only do they have show options for your older, more mature children, but they often feature a Family Event show that is accessible and enjoyable for your younger ones.
  6. 6. Fairfax Indoor Playgrounds For those parents that simply need a place for your young children, toddlers or babies to be active, exercise their bodies and minds in a warm, kid- friendly, safe location, Fairfax has endless options. Below is a list of my favorite Indoor Playgrounds for children.
  7. 7. • Jolly Yolly – Fairfax • Nook – Fairfax, Mosaic • Busy Bee’s – Fairfax Corner • Chuck E’ Cheese – Fairfax
  8. 8. Interested in Family Therapy in Fairfax? If you and your family are wanting to feel more connected, change your relationship dynamics, or get support with parenting your child through a tough time, our teen and family therapists can help. We have counseling offices in both Woodbridge and Fairfax, VA. If you want to begin teen or family therapy just follow these simple steps:
  9. 9. • Schedule an appointment at one of our convenient locations in Woodbridge or Fairfax. • Meet with a skilled family therapist. • Begin to explore new ways to parent and connect as a family.
  10. 10. Other Therapy Services at The Center for Connection, Healing and Change Relationship problems are complicated and often individual members of your family need additional support. Our therapists want to help support your entire family. Therefore, we offer a wide range of mental health services in our Northern Virginia counseling offices. Our skilled, caring therapists provide counseling for individuals, EMDR, yoga for healing, meditation and mindfulness practice, couples therapy and marriage counseling. When you are ready, we would be honored to be a part of your relationship journey.

×